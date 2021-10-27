Laundry & Utility Sinks

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Home Improvement
Laundry & Utility Fixtures
Laundry & Utility Sinks
Laundry & Utility Sinks
Share
Laundry & Utility Sinks
27-In. W Stainless Steel Laundry Sink With 1 Bowl And 16 Gauge AV-34398
featured
27-In. W Stainless Steel Laundry Sink With 1 Bowl And 16 Gauge AV-34398
$849.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17-In. W Laundry Sink_AI-34407
featured
17-In. W Laundry Sink_AI-34407
$799.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Blanco Liven 25 in. x 22 in. x 12 in. Granite Undermount Laundry Sink in Metallic Gray
featured
Blanco Liven 25 in. x 22 in. x 12 in. Granite Undermount Laundry Sink in Metallic Gray
$414.70
homedepot
Liven 401925 25" Drop-In or Under mount Laundry Sink in
Liven 401925 25" Drop-In or Under mount Laundry Sink in
$414.70
appliancesconnection
WNSF81362 Weldbilt Stainless Steel 39" Floor Mount Single Bowl Food Service Scullery Sink with Two Faucet Holes: Stainless
WNSF81362 Weldbilt Stainless Steel 39" Floor Mount Single Bowl Food Service Scullery Sink with Two Faucet Holes: Stainless
$2,114.99
appliancesconnection
Quartz Classic Collection ELGU251912PDPT0 Undermounted Laundry Sink with Perfect Drain in Putty
Quartz Classic Collection ELGU251912PDPT0 Undermounted Laundry Sink with Perfect Drain in Putty
$518.70
appliancesconnection
21" L x 21.5" W Free Standing Laundry Sink with Faucet
21" L x 21.5" W Free Standing Laundry Sink with Faucet
$419.28
wayfairnorthamerica
Clinic 20" x 19" Freestanding Service Sink
Clinic 20" x 19" Freestanding Service Sink
$842.12
wayfairnorthamerica
20" x 29.25" Freestanding Service Sink
20" x 29.25" Freestanding Service Sink
$934.73
wayfairnorthamerica
30"L X 20"W Fireclay Farmhouse Sink Single Bowl Apron Front Small Kitchen Sink Farm Sink Laundry Utility Sink
30"L X 20"W Fireclay Farmhouse Sink Single Bowl Apron Front Small Kitchen Sink Farm Sink Laundry Utility Sink
$321.54
wayfairnorthamerica
Lakewell 22" L x 18" W Wall Mount Service Sink
Lakewell 22" L x 18" W Wall Mount Service Sink
$523.79
wayfairnorthamerica
Blanco Liven White Laundry Sink
Blanco Liven White Laundry Sink
$416.99
overstock
Liven 401920 25" Drop-In or Under mount Laundry Sink in
Liven 401920 25" Drop-In or Under mount Laundry Sink in
$414.70
appliancesconnection
25" L x 19" W Undermount Laundry Sink
25" L x 19" W Undermount Laundry Sink
$367.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Lil' 26" L x 18" W Handwash Station with Faucet
Lil' 26" L x 18" W Handwash Station with Faucet
$1,499.99
wayfairnorthamerica
KOHLER Undertone 23 in. x 17.5 in. Stainless Steel Undercounter Utility Sink, Silver
KOHLER Undertone 23 in. x 17.5 in. Stainless Steel Undercounter Utility Sink, Silver
$1,081.76
homedepot
Mustee 17-in x 20-in 1-Basin Bone Self-Rimming Composite Laundry Utility Sink - 17-in x 20-in
Mustee 17-in x 20-in 1-Basin Bone Self-Rimming Composite Laundry Utility Sink - 17-in x 20-in
$107.49
overstock
Glen Falls Collection K-19017-2-0 25" x 22" x 13.63" Top Mounted Utility Sink with Two Faucet Holes in
Glen Falls Collection K-19017-2-0 25" x 22" x 13.63" Top Mounted Utility Sink with Two Faucet Holes in
$711.75
appliancesconnection
Park Falls Collection K-19022-3-96 21" x 22" x 13.75" Top Mounted Utility Sink with Three Faucet Holes in
Park Falls Collection K-19022-3-96 21" x 22" x 13.75" Top Mounted Utility Sink with Three Faucet Holes in
$691.28
appliancesconnection
35Inch Rectangle Porcelin Free Standing Laundry Sink With Faucet Hole
35Inch Rectangle Porcelin Free Standing Laundry Sink With Faucet Hole
$389.99
wayfairnorthamerica
KRAUS 24-inch 18 Gauge Pax Laundry and Utility Sink Combo Set with Bolden 18-inch Kitchen Faucet and Soap Dispenser, Stainless Steel Finish
KRAUS 24-inch 18 Gauge Pax Laundry and Utility Sink Combo Set with Bolden 18-inch Kitchen Faucet and Soap Dispenser, Stainless Steel Finish
$419.95
($566.99
save 26%)
walmartusa
Park Falls Collection K-19022-2-7 21" x 22" x 13.75" Top Mounted Utility Sink with Two Faucet Holes in
Park Falls Collection K-19022-2-7 21" x 22" x 13.75" Top Mounted Utility Sink with Two Faucet Holes in
$795.00
appliancesconnection
KRAUS Pax Zero-Radius 24 Inch Handmade Undermount Single Bowl 18 Gauge Stainless Steel Laundry and Utility Sink (As Is Item)
KRAUS Pax Zero-Radius 24 Inch Handmade Undermount Single Bowl 18 Gauge Stainless Steel Laundry and Utility Sink (As Is Item)
$231.35
overstock
Quartz Classic Collection ELGU251912PDBQ0 Undermounted Laundry Sink with Perfect Drain in Bisque
Quartz Classic Collection ELGU251912PDBQ0 Undermounted Laundry Sink with Perfect Drain in Bisque
$518.70
appliancesconnection
20'' L x 13'' W Portable Handwash Station with Faucet
20'' L x 13'' W Portable Handwash Station with Faucet
$89.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Glen Falls Collection K-19017-1-0 25" x 22" x 13.63" Top Mounted Utility Sink with Single Faucet Hole in
Glen Falls Collection K-19017-1-0 25" x 22" x 13.63" Top Mounted Utility Sink with Single Faucet Hole in
$711.75
appliancesconnection
25" L x 22" W Drop-in Laundry Sink
25" L x 22" W Drop-in Laundry Sink
$309.99
wayfairnorthamerica
22" L x 18" W Wall Mount Laundry Sink
22" L x 18" W Wall Mount Laundry Sink
$782.14
wayfairnorthamerica
19.68'' L x 19.68'' W Portable Service Sink
19.68'' L x 19.68'' W Portable Service Sink
$102.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Thermocast Kensington Drop-In Acrylic 25 in. 5-Hole Single Bowl Utility Sink in Rain Forest
Thermocast Kensington Drop-In Acrylic 25 in. 5-Hole Single Bowl Utility Sink in Rain Forest
$179.00
homedepot
Thermocast Kensington Drop-In Acrylic 25 in. 5-Hole Single Bowl Utility Sink in Timberline
Thermocast Kensington Drop-In Acrylic 25 in. 5-Hole Single Bowl Utility Sink in Timberline
$179.00
homedepot
Thermocast Kensington Drop-In Acrylic 25 in. 4-Hole Single Bowl Utility Sink in Teal, Blue
Thermocast Kensington Drop-In Acrylic 25 in. 4-Hole Single Bowl Utility Sink in Teal, Blue
$179.00
homedepot
Thermocast Kensington Drop-In Acrylic 25 in. 2-Hole Single Bowl Utility Sink in Bone, Ivory
Thermocast Kensington Drop-In Acrylic 25 in. 2-Hole Single Bowl Utility Sink in Bone, Ivory
$193.32
homedepot
Thermocast Kensington Drop-In Acrylic 25 in. 5-Hole Single Bowl Utility Sink in Ice Grey
Thermocast Kensington Drop-In Acrylic 25 in. 5-Hole Single Bowl Utility Sink in Ice Grey
$179.00
homedepot
Thermocast Kensington Drop-In Acrylic 25 in. 5-Hole Single Bowl Utility Sink in Biscuit
Thermocast Kensington Drop-In Acrylic 25 in. 5-Hole Single Bowl Utility Sink in Biscuit
$179.00
homedepot
Transolid Meridian 25 in. x 22 in. x 12 in. Stainless Steel Drop-in Laundry/Utility Sink with 4-Hole, Brushed Stainless Steel
Transolid Meridian 25 in. x 22 in. x 12 in. Stainless Steel Drop-in Laundry/Utility Sink with 4-Hole, Brushed Stainless Steel
$241.03
homedepot
33" L x 20" W Free Standing Laundry Sink
33" L x 20" W Free Standing Laundry Sink
$3,429.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Transolid LSA2-252212-BS 25-in x 22-in Dual-Mount Laundry/Utility Sink Kit in Brushed Stainless
Transolid LSA2-252212-BS 25-in x 22-in Dual-Mount Laundry/Utility Sink Kit in Brushed Stainless
$459.00
walmart
Trinity 21.5" L x 24" W Free standing Laundry sink w/ Faucet Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 49.2 H x 21.5 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair THA-0303
Trinity 21.5" L x 24" W Free standing Laundry sink w/ Faucet Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 49.2 H x 21.5 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair THA-0303
$384.81
wayfair
Thermocast Kensington Undermount Acrylic 25 in. Single Bowl Utility Sink in Verde
Thermocast Kensington Undermount Acrylic 25 in. Single Bowl Utility Sink in Verde
$179.00
homedepot
Proflo Pflt2123w 23" Single Compartment Wall Mounted Laundry Sink
Proflo Pflt2123w 23" Single Compartment Wall Mounted Laundry Sink
$87.26
walmart
Quiescence Undermount Laundry Sink in Brown | Wayfair 1430 SI-UL-2425
Quiescence Undermount Laundry Sink in Brown | Wayfair 1430 SI-UL-2425
$479.99
wayfair
Swan Veritek 21.625" x 23.375" Wall Mounted Laundry Sink in White, Size 13.25 H x 21.625 W x 23.375 D in | Wayfair MF0000WM.001
Swan Veritek 21.625" x 23.375" Wall Mounted Laundry Sink in White, Size 13.25 H x 21.625 W x 23.375 D in | Wayfair MF0000WM.001
$162.74
wayfair
Solid Surface 17.25" x 20" Drop-In/Undermount Laundry Sink
Solid Surface 17.25" x 20" Drop-In/Undermount Laundry Sink
$131.60
wayfairnorthamerica
Thermocast Kensington Drop-In Acrylic 25 in. 4-Hole Single Bowl Utility Sink in Verde
Thermocast Kensington Drop-In Acrylic 25 in. 4-Hole Single Bowl Utility Sink in Verde
$179.00
homedepot
Thermocast Kensington Drop-In Acrylic 25 in. 1-Hole Single Bowl Utility Sink in Natural
Thermocast Kensington Drop-In Acrylic 25 in. 1-Hole Single Bowl Utility Sink in Natural
$179.00
homedepot
Thermocast Kensington Drop-In Acrylic 25 in. 5-Hole Single Bowl Utility Sink in Wild Rose
Thermocast Kensington Drop-In Acrylic 25 in. 5-Hole Single Bowl Utility Sink in Wild Rose
$179.00
homedepot
Shampoo Bowl Hair Sink Vacuum Breaker Trap Barber Salon Equipment W/Neck Rest
Shampoo Bowl Hair Sink Vacuum Breaker Trap Barber Salon Equipment W/Neck Rest
$131.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Noah's 30" L x 23" W Wall Mount Laundry Sink
Noah's 30" L x 23" W Wall Mount Laundry Sink
$2,213.13
wayfairnorthamerica
19.69'' L x 19.69'' W Portable Handwash Station
19.69'' L x 19.69'' W Portable Handwash Station
$95.04
wayfairnorthamerica
23-inch Stainless Steel Single Bowl Topmount Drop-in Zero Radius Kitchen Laundry Utility Sink 16 Gauge
23-inch Stainless Steel Single Bowl Topmount Drop-in Zero Radius Kitchen Laundry Utility Sink 16 Gauge
$280.79
($319.49
save 12%)
overstock
19.7" L x 13" W Portable Handwash Station with Faucet
19.7" L x 13" W Portable Handwash Station with Faucet
$165.99
wayfairnorthamerica
25” x 22” Drop-In Laundry Sink
25” x 22” Drop-In Laundry Sink
$520.34
wayfairnorthamerica
Fiat 36" x 24" Floor Service Sink
Fiat 36" x 24" Floor Service Sink
$289.10
wayfairnorthamerica
Belvedere Standard Vacuum Breaker for Shampoo Sink with Receiver Plates and Hose
Belvedere Standard Vacuum Breaker for Shampoo Sink with Receiver Plates and Hose
$169.00
homedepot
27-In. W Laundry Sink_AI-34398
27-In. W Laundry Sink_AI-34398
$1,149.99
wayfairnorthamerica
20" L x 20" W Drop-in Laundry Sink
20" L x 20" W Drop-in Laundry Sink
$475.89
wayfairnorthamerica
Forma RVU6022 Topmount Laundry 22 x 22 x 12 Deep Utility Sink 16 Gauge Stainless Steel in Brushed Stainless
Forma RVU6022 Topmount Laundry 22 x 22 x 12 Deep Utility Sink 16 Gauge Stainless Steel in Brushed Stainless
$319.00
appliancesconnection
Gilford 24" x 22.13" Wall Mounted Service Sink
Gilford 24" x 22.13" Wall Mounted Service Sink
$1,626.86
wayfairnorthamerica
Mont Blanc Wakefield Natural Stone Dual Mount Granite Composite 25 in. 2-Hole Utility Single Bowl Kitchen Sink in White
Mont Blanc Wakefield Natural Stone Dual Mount Granite Composite 25 in. 2-Hole Utility Single Bowl Kitchen Sink in White
$152.46
homedepot
Load More
Laundry & Utility Sinks
