Laundry & Utility Faucets

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Home Improvement
Laundry & Utility Fixtures
Laundry & Utility Faucets
Laundry & Utility Faucets
Share
Laundry & Utility Faucets
American Standard Bedpan Washer Straight Diverter Assembly, Polished Chrome
featured
American Standard Bedpan Washer Straight Diverter Assembly, Polished Chrome
$208.52
homedepot
American Standard Colony Soft 4 in. 2-Handle Low-Arc Laundry Faucet in Polished Chrome
featured
American Standard Colony Soft 4 in. 2-Handle Low-Arc Laundry Faucet in Polished Chrome
$104.00
homedepot
Double Handle Centerset Laundry Faucet with Adapter
featured
Double Handle Centerset Laundry Faucet with Adapter
$32.95
wayfairnorthamerica
AquaPlumb Double Handle Wall Mount Laundry Faucet w/ Cast Spout & Soap Dish in Gray, Size 2.3 H x 13.5 W x 4.7 D in | Wayfair 1800090
AquaPlumb Double Handle Wall Mount Laundry Faucet w/ Cast Spout & Soap Dish in Gray, Size 2.3 H x 13.5 W x 4.7 D in | Wayfair 1800090
$63.84
wayfair
American Standard Exposed Yoke Wall-Mount 2-Handle Utility Faucet in Rough Chrome with Vacuum Breaker
American Standard Exposed Yoke Wall-Mount 2-Handle Utility Faucet in Rough Chrome with Vacuum Breaker
$149.00
homedepot
CHROME UTILITY FAUCET
CHROME UTILITY FAUCET
$49.99
walmart
american standard 2475.540.002 colony soft double-handle laundry faucet with brass swing spout and hose end, chrome
american standard 2475.540.002 colony soft double-handle laundry faucet with brass swing spout and hose end, chrome
$87.83
walmart
Simplice Laundry Faucet
Simplice Laundry Faucet
$174.00
wayfairnorthamerica
"Kingston Brass KB2478NDL Two Handle 4" Centerset Laundry Faucet, Brushed Nickel - Kingston Brass KB2478NDL"
"Kingston Brass KB2478NDL Two Handle 4" Centerset Laundry Faucet, Brushed Nickel - Kingston Brass KB2478NDL"
$69.18
totallyfurniture
OakBrook Essentials Pull-Out Laundry Two Handle Chrome Pull Out Kitchen Faucet
OakBrook Essentials Pull-Out Laundry Two Handle Chrome Pull Out Kitchen Faucet
$66.13
overstock
Laguna Brass RV/Mobile Home Non-Metallic Swivel Centerset Laundry Faucet
Laguna Brass RV/Mobile Home Non-Metallic Swivel Centerset Laundry Faucet
$47.40
walmart
Moen Chateau Centerset Laundry Faucet w/ Double Mini Blade Handle in Gray, Size 6.63 H x 6.44 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair 74998
Moen Chateau Centerset Laundry Faucet w/ Double Mini Blade Handle in Gray, Size 6.63 H x 6.44 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair 74998
$51.95
wayfair
Advertisement
Moen M-Dura Garage Faucet w/ Threaded Spout, Vacuum Breaker & Double Lever Handle in Gray, Size 9.5 H x 9.375 D in | Wayfair 8230
Moen M-Dura Garage Faucet w/ Threaded Spout, Vacuum Breaker & Double Lever Handle in Gray, Size 9.5 H x 9.375 D in | Wayfair 8230
$157.73
wayfair
Kingston Brass Centerset Laundry Faucet in Gray, Size 5.75 H x 5.75 W x 1.88 D in | Wayfair KB470
Kingston Brass Centerset Laundry Faucet in Gray, Size 5.75 H x 5.75 W x 1.88 D in | Wayfair KB470
$44.17
wayfair
Low Arc Laundry Faucet
Low Arc Laundry Faucet
$45.86
overstock
Design House 2-Handle Utility Faucet in Rough Brass and Chrome
Design House 2-Handle Utility Faucet in Rough Brass and Chrome
$49.27
($75.95
save 35%)
walmartusa
Laundry and Utility Adjustable Wall-mount Faucet
Laundry and Utility Adjustable Wall-mount Faucet
$51.49
overstock
Mgaxyff Stainless Steel Faucet Tap, /2in Thread Infrared Concealed Installation Wall Faucet, Rust-proof Bathroom For Laundry Room
Mgaxyff Stainless Steel Faucet Tap, /2in Thread Infrared Concealed Installation Wall Faucet, Rust-proof Bathroom For Laundry Room
$65.55
walmart
PROFLO PF302 Double Handle Laundry Faucet with Code Pattern Gooseneck - Chrome
PROFLO PF302 Double Handle Laundry Faucet with Code Pattern Gooseneck - Chrome
$37.50
overstock
Low Consumption Bedpan Washer
Low Consumption Bedpan Washer
$554.37
wayfairnorthamerica
80064 Brass Laundry Faucet Spout, Brass Laundry Faucet Spout By Union Brass
80064 Brass Laundry Faucet Spout, Brass Laundry Faucet Spout By Union Brass
$51.17
walmart
EZ-FLO Basic-N-Brass Collection 4 in. Centerset 2-Handle Laundry Faucet in Chrome, Grey
EZ-FLO Basic-N-Brass Collection 4 in. Centerset 2-Handle Laundry Faucet in Chrome, Grey
$36.24
homedepot
New Delta Faucet 2131LF Laundry Faucet 2 Handle Chrome,1 Each
New Delta Faucet 2131LF Laundry Faucet 2 Handle Chrome,1 Each
$103.86
walmart
Other Core Centerset Laundry Faucet with Metal Lever Handle
Other Core Centerset Laundry Faucet with Metal Lever Handle
$70.07
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
New Delta Faucet P299232 Laundry Faucet 2 Handle Chrome,1 Each
New Delta Faucet P299232 Laundry Faucet 2 Handle Chrome,1 Each
$71.04
walmart
Double Handle Laundry Faucet
Double Handle Laundry Faucet
$54.04
wayfairnorthamerica
Banner Faucets Centerset Laundry Faucet in Gray, Size 3.0 H x 12.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 191-WB
Banner Faucets Centerset Laundry Faucet in Gray, Size 3.0 H x 12.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 191-WB
$68.99
wayfair
Elkay Everyday Laundry/Utility Deck Mount Faucet and Lever Handles Chrome - 9-3/8 x 8 x 6-3/8
Elkay Everyday Laundry/Utility Deck Mount Faucet and Lever Handles Chrome - 9-3/8 x 8 x 6-3/8
$73.14
($76.99
save 5%)
overstock
Glacier Bay Aragon 4 in. Centerset 2-Handle Laundry Faucet in Chrome, Polished Chrome Finish
Glacier Bay Aragon 4 in. Centerset 2-Handle Laundry Faucet in Chrome, Polished Chrome Finish
$19.49
homedepot
OakBrook Coastal Chrome Two Handle Bar/Utility Faucet 4 in.
OakBrook Coastal Chrome Two Handle Bar/Utility Faucet 4 in.
$58.21
walmart
Laundry Wall Mount Faucet with Swing Spout
Laundry Wall Mount Faucet with Swing Spout
$246.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Transolid Single-Handle Utility Faucet with Dual Spray and Flex Neck in Brushed Nickel/ Matte Black
Transolid Single-Handle Utility Faucet with Dual Spray and Flex Neck in Brushed Nickel/ Matte Black
$120.83
homedepot
Bathroom Faucet, Stylish Teapot Handle Faucet by Aqua Plumb Polished Chrome Plated, Solid Plastic Construction, Update Your Bathroom or Laundry Room.,.., By Visit the Aqua Plumb Store
Bathroom Faucet, Stylish Teapot Handle Faucet by Aqua Plumb Polished Chrome Plated, Solid Plastic Construction, Update Your Bathroom or Laundry Room.,.., By Visit the Aqua Plumb Store
$35.48
walmart
WMF-8201-4CP - Universal Single Handle Laundry & Utility Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer (Chrome Plating Over ABS Plastic)
WMF-8201-4CP - Universal Single Handle Laundry & Utility Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer (Chrome Plating Over ABS Plastic)
$34.99
walmart
Transolid PF7509A-FLX Kitchen/Laundry Faucet w/ Swivel Action Ball-Joint, Dual Spray, & Flex Neck In Black in Gray/Black | Wayfair
Transolid PF7509A-FLX Kitchen/Laundry Faucet w/ Swivel Action Ball-Joint, Dual Spray, & Flex Neck In Black in Gray/Black | Wayfair
$120.83
wayfair
WHFS9814-08-C Heavy Duty wall mount utility faucet with an extended swivel spout and lever
WHFS9814-08-C Heavy Duty wall mount utility faucet with an extended swivel spout and lever
$257.99
appliancesconnection
Advertisement
Double Handle Wall Mount Utility Faucet
Double Handle Wall Mount Utility Faucet
$214.81
wayfairnorthamerica
Zurn 1-Handle Single Hole Gooseneck Utility Bathroom Faucet in Chrome, Polished Chrome
Zurn 1-Handle Single Hole Gooseneck Utility Bathroom Faucet in Chrome, Polished Chrome
$136.09
homedepot
Baypoint Chrome Laundry Faucet
Baypoint Chrome Laundry Faucet
$37.38
walmart
Speakman Commander Double Handle Gooseneck Single Hole Lab Faucet in Gray, Size 13.13 H x 6.4 W x 6.8 D in | Wayfair SC-7122-E
Speakman Commander Double Handle Gooseneck Single Hole Lab Faucet in Gray, Size 13.13 H x 6.4 W x 6.8 D in | Wayfair SC-7122-E
$227.50
wayfair
Transolid PF7509C Kitchen/Laundry Faucet w/ Dual Spray & Flex Neck In Grey in Gray, Size 12.0 H x 1.77 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair
Transolid PF7509C Kitchen/Laundry Faucet w/ Dual Spray & Flex Neck In Grey in Gray, Size 12.0 H x 1.77 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair
$127.71
wayfair
Whitehaus Collection Laundry Wall Mount Faucet w/ Extended Swivel Spout in Gray, Size 5.125 H x 8.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair WHFS812-C
Whitehaus Collection Laundry Wall Mount Faucet w/ Extended Swivel Spout in Gray, Size 5.125 H x 8.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair WHFS812-C
$167.49
wayfair
Whitehaus Collection Laundry Double Handle Wall Mount Utility Faucet in Gray, Size 7.0 H x 6.5 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair WHFS9801-06-C
Whitehaus Collection Laundry Double Handle Wall Mount Utility Faucet in Gray, Size 7.0 H x 6.5 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair WHFS9801-06-C
$219.00
wayfair
Rough Brass Laundry Tray Faucet Clamping Type Mounting With 3" Centers
Rough Brass Laundry Tray Faucet Clamping Type Mounting With 3" Centers
$62.22
walmart
3310-250-RB-B Brass Laundry Tray Faucet
3310-250-RB-B Brass Laundry Tray Faucet
$33.33
walmart
720 degrees Rotating Water Tap Kitchen Laundry Room Adjustable Splash Proof Metal Water Faucet Type 1
720 degrees Rotating Water Tap Kitchen Laundry Room Adjustable Splash Proof Metal Water Faucet Type 1
$12.17
walmart
Pacific Bay Treviso Centerset Laundry Faucet in Gray, Size 5.8 H x 6.4 W x 7.6 D in | Wayfair PB-LU01CP
Pacific Bay Treviso Centerset Laundry Faucet in Gray, Size 5.8 H x 6.4 W x 7.6 D in | Wayfair PB-LU01CP
$37.34
wayfair
Commander Double Handle Gooseneck Single Hole Lab Faucet
Commander Double Handle Gooseneck Single Hole Lab Faucet
$227.50
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Double Handle Kitchen Faucet with Soap Dispenser
Double Handle Kitchen Faucet with Soap Dispenser
$92.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Double Handle Kitchen Faucet with Accessories
Double Handle Kitchen Faucet with Accessories
$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Delta Other Core Two Handle Laundry Faucet in Gray, Size 5.125 H x 6.0 W x 6.25 D in | Wayfair 2123LF
Delta Other Core Two Handle Laundry Faucet in Gray, Size 5.125 H x 6.0 W x 6.25 D in | Wayfair 2123LF
$70.32
wayfair
Design House Ashland 2-Handle Utility Faucet in Satin Nickel
Design House Ashland 2-Handle Utility Faucet in Satin Nickel
$58.56
($89.57
save 35%)
walmartusa
Delta Other Core Centerset Laundry Faucet w/ Metal Lever Handle in Gray, Size 5.125 H x 6.0 W x 6.25 D in | Wayfair 2121LF
Delta Other Core Centerset Laundry Faucet w/ Metal Lever Handle in Gray, Size 5.125 H x 6.0 W x 6.25 D in | Wayfair 2121LF
$70.07
wayfair
AquaPlumb Double Handle Centerset Laundry Faucet w/ Adapter in Gray, Size 7.0 H x 9.5 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 1836010
AquaPlumb Double Handle Centerset Laundry Faucet w/ Adapter in Gray, Size 7.0 H x 9.5 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 1836010
$32.95
wayfair
Bloomka Laundry Bathroom Wall Mounted Water Tap Garden Washing Machine Faucet Durable
Bloomka Laundry Bathroom Wall Mounted Water Tap Garden Washing Machine Faucet Durable
$17.79
walmart
Chicago Faucets 90-LAB 1.0 GPM Water Conserving Pre-Rinse Spray Valve - Chrome
Chicago Faucets 90-LAB 1.0 GPM Water Conserving Pre-Rinse Spray Valve - Chrome
$84.09
overstock
Central Brass Two Handle Laundry Faucet
Central Brass Two Handle Laundry Faucet
$101.24
overstock
Central Brass Wall Mounted Utility Faucet in Gray | Wayfair 0051-URC
Central Brass Wall Mounted Utility Faucet in Gray | Wayfair 0051-URC
$85.10
wayfair
AquaPlumb Double Handle Wall Mount Laundry Faucet w/ Adapter in Gray/Yellow, Size 2.0 H x 6.0 W x 11.88 D in | Wayfair 1828010
AquaPlumb Double Handle Wall Mount Laundry Faucet w/ Adapter in Gray/Yellow, Size 2.0 H x 6.0 W x 11.88 D in | Wayfair 1828010
$39.68
wayfair
Manual Garage Faucet with Body Support Plate and Double Cross Handle
Manual Garage Faucet with Body Support Plate and Double Cross Handle
$464.22
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
Laundry & Utility Faucets
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.