Kitchen Faucets

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Home Improvement
Kitchen Fixtures
Faucets
Kitchen Faucets
Share
Kitchen Faucets
Water Dispensers & Drinking Faucets
Kitchen
Pot Fillers
Bar
Bolden Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet
featured
Bolden Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet
$299.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Pull Down Touch Single Handle Kitchen Faucet
featured
Pull Down Touch Single Handle Kitchen Faucet
$259.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet
featured
Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet
$127.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Single Handle High Arc Pull Out Kitchen Faucet
Single Handle High Arc Pull Out Kitchen Faucet
$107.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Pull Out Single Handle Kitchen Faucet
Pull Out Single Handle Kitchen Faucet
$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Aa Faucet Stainless Steel Kitchen Faucet (Ar-D3094-B2)
Aa Faucet Stainless Steel Kitchen Faucet (Ar-D3094-B2)
$154.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Step Series Pull Down Bar Faucet
Step Series Pull Down Bar Faucet
$263.99
wayfairnorthamerica
avanti membrane technology designer ro filter drinking water faucet - nsf certified, ceramic disk, lead-free, non-air gap - rf603-bn brushed nickel
avanti membrane technology designer ro filter drinking water faucet - nsf certified, ceramic disk, lead-free, non-air gap - rf603-bn brushed nickel
$71.08
walmart
Kitchen Faucet Nozzle Shower Head Water Saving Device Splash Guard Filter
Kitchen Faucet Nozzle Shower Head Water Saving Device Splash Guard Filter
$12.99
walmart
Barclay Products Emral Two Handle Bridge Kitchen Faucet with Cross Handles in Polished Chrome
Barclay Products Emral Two Handle Bridge Kitchen Faucet with Cross Handles in Polished Chrome
$347.74
homedepot
BENSON HOME Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet w/ Soap Dispenser in Black | Wayfair D3412MB+I805MB
BENSON HOME Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet w/ Soap Dispenser in Black | Wayfair D3412MB+I805MB
$99.99
wayfair
KFB510-MC-CP Harding Kitchen Bridge Faucet Metal Cross Handles Polished
KFB510-MC-CP Harding Kitchen Bridge Faucet Metal Cross Handles Polished
$279.99
appliancesconnection
Advertisement
KFS404-CP Casoria Pull-down Kitchen Faucet with Hose Polished
KFS404-CP Casoria Pull-down Kitchen Faucet with Hose Polished
$181.99
appliancesconnection
KFB504-ML-ORB Banner Kitchen Bridge Faucet w Sidespray and Metal Lver Han Oil Rubbed
KFB504-ML-ORB Banner Kitchen Bridge Faucet w Sidespray and Metal Lver Han Oil Rubbed
$503.99
appliancesconnection
BToBackyard Filter Splash Water Filters Rotating Faucet 720Â° Abs Anti-Splash Brass Rotatable 720Â°Rotating Kitchen Nozzle Tap Head
BToBackyard Filter Splash Water Filters Rotating Faucet 720Â° Abs Anti-Splash Brass Rotatable 720Â°Rotating Kitchen Nozzle Tap Head
$14.20
walmart
Kitchen Faucet pull-down Function Double Outlet
Kitchen Faucet pull-down Function Double Outlet
$319.99
overstock
American Standard Studio S Pull Out Single Handle Kitchen Faucet in Gray | Wayfair 4803100.002
American Standard Studio S Pull Out Single Handle Kitchen Faucet in Gray | Wayfair 4803100.002
$221.00
wayfair
American Standard Colony Widespread 4275.550.002 Polished Chrome Kitchen Faucet
American Standard Colony Widespread 4275.550.002 Polished Chrome Kitchen Faucet
$132.99
overstock
Ancona Le Bistro Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet in Gray | Wayfair AN-4121
Ancona Le Bistro Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet in Gray | Wayfair AN-4121
$369.99
wayfair
Alfi Brand Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet w/ Side Spray in Gray | Wayfair ABKF3001-PC
Alfi Brand Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet w/ Side Spray in Gray | Wayfair ABKF3001-PC
$153.49
wayfair
KFS412-L1-ORB Fairchild Kitchen Faucet Pull- out Spray Metal Levr Handles Oil Rubbed
KFS412-L1-ORB Fairchild Kitchen Faucet Pull- out Spray Metal Levr Handles Oil Rubbed
$216.99
appliancesconnection
Ashata 360Â° Rotatable Kitchen Faucet Spray Head Tap Splash Filter Nozzle 3 Modes Adjustment, Faucet Splash Nozzle, Kitchen Faucet Sprayer
Ashata 360Â° Rotatable Kitchen Faucet Spray Head Tap Splash Filter Nozzle 3 Modes Adjustment, Faucet Splash Nozzle, Kitchen Faucet Sprayer
$10.30
walmart
Blanco Artona Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet w/ Accessories in Gray/Black | Wayfair 526401
Blanco Artona Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet w/ Accessories in Gray/Black | Wayfair 526401
$414.38
wayfair
Belanger 6177CP Single Handle Pull-Out Kitchen Faucet, Polished Chrome
Belanger 6177CP Single Handle Pull-Out Kitchen Faucet, Polished Chrome
$87.00
walmart
Advertisement
ANZZI Accent Series Single-Handle Pull-Down Sprayer Kitchen Faucet in Oil Rubbed Bronze
ANZZI Accent Series Single-Handle Pull-Down Sprayer Kitchen Faucet in Oil Rubbed Bronze
$249.99
overstock
Axor Citterio Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet
Axor Citterio Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet
$573.84
wayfairnorthamerica
American Standard Pekoe Single-Handle Pull-Down Sprayer Bar Faucet in Stainless Steel, Silver
American Standard Pekoe Single-Handle Pull-Down Sprayer Bar Faucet in Stainless Steel, Silver
$425.10
homedepot
AA Warehousing Single Handle Kitchen Faucet in Gray | Wayfair YPG28BN
AA Warehousing Single Handle Kitchen Faucet in Gray | Wayfair YPG28BN
$172.39
wayfair
AA Warehousing Double Handle Kitchen Faucet in Gray | Wayfair KF201318
AA Warehousing Double Handle Kitchen Faucet in Gray | Wayfair KF201318
$30.59
wayfair
AUTONE Kitchen 1/2" Connect Basin Faucet Deck Mounted Single Cold Water Tap Chrome Plated
AUTONE Kitchen 1/2" Connect Basin Faucet Deck Mounted Single Cold Water Tap Chrome Plated
$27.61
walmart
Castille Double Handle Kitchen Faucet with Side Spray
Castille Double Handle Kitchen Faucet with Side Spray
$101.99
wayfairnorthamerica
G1/2 Modern Kitchen Faucet Lengthen Rotatable Single Cold One Handle Mop Pool
G1/2 Modern Kitchen Faucet Lengthen Rotatable Single Cold One Handle Mop Pool
$25.12
walmart
ABKF3023-PC Square Kitchen Faucet with Black Rubber Stem in Gray
ABKF3023-PC Square Kitchen Faucet with Black Rubber Stem in Gray
$221.99
appliancesconnection
Copper Kitchen Faucet Pulldown LED Light
Copper Kitchen Faucet Pulldown LED Light
$237.49
overstock
American Standard Colony Soft Double Handle Kitchen Faucet in Gray | Wayfair 2475500F15.002
American Standard Colony Soft Double Handle Kitchen Faucet in Gray | Wayfair 2475500F15.002
$102.70
wayfair
ARROWOW Bridge Kitchen Faucet w/ Pull-Down Sprayhead In Spot in Gray | Wayfair DTSP002CH
ARROWOW Bridge Kitchen Faucet w/ Pull-Down Sprayhead In Spot in Gray | Wayfair DTSP002CH
$243.99
wayfair
Advertisement
ANZZI Meadow Series Pull Out Single Handle Kitchen Faucet in Gray | Wayfair KF-AZ217BN
ANZZI Meadow Series Pull Out Single Handle Kitchen Faucet in Gray | Wayfair KF-AZ217BN
$248.99
wayfair
Alextreme All Copper Kitchen Pull Drawbench Faucet
Alextreme All Copper Kitchen Pull Drawbench Faucet
$44.73
walmart
ARROWOW Modern Bridge Dual Handles Kitchen Faucet w/ Pull-Out Side Spray in Gray | Wayfair DTQ7006TNS
ARROWOW Modern Bridge Dual Handles Kitchen Faucet w/ Pull-Out Side Spray in Gray | Wayfair DTQ7006TNS
$214.99
wayfair
Ancona Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet in Oil Rubbed Bronze Finish
Ancona Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet in Oil Rubbed Bronze Finish
$311.76
($357.49
save 13%)
overstock
Aqua Gallery Pull Down Touchless Single Handle Kitchen Faucet in Yellow | Wayfair TL-RB0808
Aqua Gallery Pull Down Touchless Single Handle Kitchen Faucet in Yellow | Wayfair TL-RB0808
$137.54
wayfair
Mono Deck Mount Pull-Out Sprayer Kitchen Faucet - Satin Nickel
Mono Deck Mount Pull-Out Sprayer Kitchen Faucet - Satin Nickel
$153.34
walmart
ANZZI Patriarch Series "Pull Down" Single Handle Kitchen Faucet in Gray | Wayfair KF-AZ198CH
ANZZI Patriarch Series "Pull Down" Single Handle Kitchen Faucet in Gray | Wayfair KF-AZ198CH
$349.99
wayfair
ACOUTO Water Tap, Wall Mounted Water Faucet /2" Rust Proof Corrosion Resistant Wall Mounted Faucet, Kitchen Supplies For Bathroom Faucet And Accessories
ACOUTO Water Tap, Wall Mounted Water Faucet /2" Rust Proof Corrosion Resistant Wall Mounted Faucet, Kitchen Supplies For Bathroom Faucet And Accessories
$11.62
walmart
AWZTOO Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet in Black | Wayfair AZ-KR-0078
AWZTOO Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet in Black | Wayfair AZ-KR-0078
$111.99
wayfair
American Standard Colony Single Handle Kitchen Faucet w/ Optional Side Spray in Gray | Wayfair 4175700.002
American Standard Colony Single Handle Kitchen Faucet w/ Optional Side Spray in Gray | Wayfair 4175700.002
$108.78
wayfair
Kitchen Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer Dual Water Functions Lift Type
Kitchen Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer Dual Water Functions Lift Type
$128.49
overstock
American Standard Colony Pro 2-Handle Kitchen Faucet Swivel Spout
American Standard Colony Pro 2-Handle Kitchen Faucet Swivel Spout
$96.49
overstock
Advertisement
Avallon Double Handle Kitchen Faucet with Side Spray
Avallon Double Handle Kitchen Faucet with Side Spray
$329.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ESHOO Matt Bridge Kitchen Faucet w/ Pull-Down Sprayhead In Spot in Black | Wayfair NIC-THSP002MB-191-HD
ESHOO Matt Bridge Kitchen Faucet w/ Pull-Down Sprayhead In Spot in Black | Wayfair NIC-THSP002MB-191-HD
$394.99
wayfair
Single Handle High Arc Pull Out Kitchen Faucet
Single Handle High Arc Pull Out Kitchen Faucet
$134.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Concinnity Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet in Gray | Wayfair 500200-PCH
Concinnity Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet in Gray | Wayfair 500200-PCH
$264.94
wayfair
Delta Foundations Single-Handle Standard Kitchen Faucet with Side Sprayer in Chrome, Grey
Delta Foundations Single-Handle Standard Kitchen Faucet with Side Sprayer in Chrome, Grey
$56.00
homedepot
Delta Single Kitchen Faucet Lever Handle Kit in Chrome with Button and Set Screw in Chrome, Grey
Delta Single Kitchen Faucet Lever Handle Kit in Chrome with Button and Set Screw in Chrome, Grey
$27.11
homedepot
Single Handle Kitchen Faucet w/Spray ~ Chrome Finish
Single Handle Kitchen Faucet w/Spray ~ Chrome Finish
$189.47
walmart
DAX Pull Out Single Handle Kitchen Faucet in Gray | Wayfair DAX-S1087P
DAX Pull Out Single Handle Kitchen Faucet in Gray | Wayfair DAX-S1087P
$306.99
wayfair
San Simeon Collection 500200-ORB Single Handle Kitchen Faucet with 1.75 GPM Flow Rate 360 Degree Spout Rotation Contemporary Style Dual Function
San Simeon Collection 500200-ORB Single Handle Kitchen Faucet with 1.75 GPM Flow Rate 360 Degree Spout Rotation Contemporary Style Dual Function
$483.75
appliancesconnection
CawBing YD Water Faucet Bubbler Kitchen Faucet Saving Tap Water Saving Bathroom Shower Head Filter Nozzle Water Saving Shower Spray
CawBing YD Water Faucet Bubbler Kitchen Faucet Saving Tap Water Saving Bathroom Shower Head Filter Nozzle Water Saving Shower Spray
$43.90
walmart
DAX Pull Out Single Handle Kitchen Faucet in Gray | Wayfair DAX-S1455
DAX Pull Out Single Handle Kitchen Faucet in Gray | Wayfair DAX-S1455
$439.99
wayfair
Modern Single Lever Wall-Mount Retractable Pot Filler Faucet Cold Only With Dual Swing Joints With Matte Black
Modern Single Lever Wall-Mount Retractable Pot Filler Faucet Cold Only With Dual Swing Joints With Matte Black
$129.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
Kitchen Faucets
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.