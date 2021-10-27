Kitchen Fixtures

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Kitchen Fixtures
Water Filtration
Trash Compactors
Soap & Lotion Dispensers
Faucets
Sink Accessories
Garbage Disposals
Sinks
Bolden Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet
featured
Bolden Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet
$299.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Avallon Double Handle Kitchen Faucet with Side Spray
featured
Avallon Double Handle Kitchen Faucet with Side Spray
$329.99
wayfairnorthamerica
36" L x 21" W Double Basin Apron Kitchen Sink with Accessories
featured
36" L x 21" W Double Basin Apron Kitchen Sink with Accessories
$449.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet
Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet
$127.99
wayfairnorthamerica
LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle with 2-Stage Integrated Filter Straw for Hiking, Backpacking, and Travel, Wolf
LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle with 2-Stage Integrated Filter Straw for Hiking, Backpacking, and Travel, Wolf
$57.14
walmart
10 Stage Bath Water Purifier Bathroom Shower Filter Health Softener High Output Home Universal Water Filter
10 Stage Bath Water Purifier Bathroom Shower Filter Health Softener High Output Home Universal Water Filter
$14.46
walmart
ESHOO Matt Bridge Kitchen Faucet w/ Pull-Down Sprayhead In Spot in Black | Wayfair NIC-THSP002MB-191-HD
ESHOO Matt Bridge Kitchen Faucet w/ Pull-Down Sprayhead In Spot in Black | Wayfair NIC-THSP002MB-191-HD
$394.99
wayfair
Prochef by Julien Proinox H0-H75 Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel And Plastic Colander
Prochef by Julien Proinox H0-H75 Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel And Plastic Colander
$146.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Wyndham Collection GKB701SP Pull-Out Kitchen Faucet in Polished Chrome
Wyndham Collection GKB701SP Pull-Out Kitchen Faucet in Polished Chrome
$107.99
appliancesconnection
KOHLER Prolific Undermount 44-in x 11.0625-in Stainless Steel Single Bowl Workstation Kitchen Sink with Drainboard | 23652-NA
KOHLER Prolific Undermount 44-in x 11.0625-in Stainless Steel Single Bowl Workstation Kitchen Sink with Drainboard | 23652-NA
$1,469.14
lowes
Kingston Brass Concord Reverse Osmosis Single Handle Faucet in Gray | Wayfair KSAG8198DL
Kingston Brass Concord Reverse Osmosis Single Handle Faucet in Gray | Wayfair KSAG8198DL
$65.79
($99.95
save 34%)
wayfair
LUXIER Handmade Undermount Stainless Steel 30 in. Single Bowl Kitchen Sink 18 Gauge, Silver
LUXIER Handmade Undermount Stainless Steel 30 in. Single Bowl Kitchen Sink 18 Gauge, Silver
$149.95
($179.95
save 17%)
homedepot
Kingston Brass Magellan Gourmetier Low-Lead Cold Water Filtration Faucet in Yellow | Wayfair KS2192NML
Kingston Brass Magellan Gourmetier Low-Lead Cold Water Filtration Faucet in Yellow | Wayfair KS2192NML
$122.83
wayfair
Kaiser Collection GSY8891AKL Pre-Rinse Kitchen Faucet in Polished Chrome and Black Stainless Steel
Kaiser Collection GSY8891AKL Pre-Rinse Kitchen Faucet in Polished Chrome and Black Stainless Steel
$271.99
appliancesconnection
Legion Furniture Single Handle Pull Out kitchen Faucet with Deck
Legion Furniture Single Handle Pull Out kitchen Faucet with Deck
$99.99
overstock
KS3277PLBS Kingston Brass Restoration 8-Inch Bridge Kitchen Faucet with Sprayer Brushed
KS3277PLBS Kingston Brass Restoration 8-Inch Bridge Kitchen Faucet with Sprayer Brushed
$500.47
appliancesconnection
Karran EL-84 Stainless Steel 33 in. Single Bowl Farmhouse/Apron Front Kitchen Sink Kit, Silver
Karran EL-84 Stainless Steel 33 in. Single Bowl Farmhouse/Apron Front Kitchen Sink Kit, Silver
$388.00
homedepot
Kingston Brass KS1175BEX Essex Bridge Kitchen Faucet, Oil Rubbed Bronze
Kingston Brass KS1175BEX Essex Bridge Kitchen Faucet, Oil Rubbed Bronze
$243.71
($349.95
save 30%)
walmartusa
Kingston Brass Templeton Single Handle Kitchen Faucet in Gray/White | Wayfair KS6571PLSP
Kingston Brass Templeton Single Handle Kitchen Faucet in Gray/White | Wayfair KS6571PLSP
$226.23
wayfair
Kingston Brass French Country 2-Handle Standard Kitchen Faucet with Side Sprayer in Brushed Nickel
Kingston Brass French Country 2-Handle Standard Kitchen Faucet with Side Sprayer in Brushed Nickel
$204.76
homedepot
Kingston Brass Bar Faucet in White/Yellow | Wayfair KS2492PL
Kingston Brass Bar Faucet in White/Yellow | Wayfair KS2492PL
$136.47
wayfair
Kingston Brass KS3275PKLBS Duchess Bridge Kitchen Faucet with Brass Sprayer, Oil Rubbed Bronze
Kingston Brass KS3275PKLBS Duchess Bridge Kitchen Faucet with Brass Sprayer, Oil Rubbed Bronze
$467.87
walmart
Kingston Brass KS3101PKL Duchess Wall Mount Pot Filler, Polished Chrome - Kingston Brass KS3101PKL
Kingston Brass KS3101PKL Duchess Wall Mount Pot Filler, Polished Chrome - Kingston Brass KS3101PKL
$232.51
totallyfurniture
Cruette Pull Down Touch Single Hand Kitchen Faucet with DockNetik®, ProMotion™, MasterClean™
Cruette Pull Down Touch Single Hand Kitchen Faucet with DockNetik®, ProMotion™, MasterClean™
$280.43
wayfairnorthamerica
Kingston Brass KS1263AXBS Heritage Wall Mount Bridge Kitchen Faucet with Brass Sprayer, Antique Brass - Kingston Brass KS1263AXBS
Kingston Brass KS1263AXBS Heritage Wall Mount Bridge Kitchen Faucet with Brass Sprayer, Antique Brass - Kingston Brass KS1263AXBS
$276.81
totallyfurniture
English Kingston Brass Country 6-Inch Adjustable Center Wall Mount Kitchen Faucet Antique
English Kingston Brass Country 6-Inch Adjustable Center Wall Mount Kitchen Faucet Antique
$285.97
appliancesconnection
KDK HOME Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet w/ Dual Function Sprayhead & Retractable Hose in Gray | Wayfair KDK-F-15
KDK HOME Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet w/ Dual Function Sprayhead & Retractable Hose in Gray | Wayfair KDK-F-15
$96.99
($139.88
save 31%)
wayfair
Naples Collection KS2491NL Bar Prep Faucet in Polished Chrome
Naples Collection KS2491NL Bar Prep Faucet in Polished Chrome
$107.99
appliancesconnection
KOHLER Whitehaven Farmhouse Undermount Apron Front Cast Iron 30 in. Self-Trimming Single Bowl Kitchen Sink in White
KOHLER Whitehaven Farmhouse Undermount Apron Front Cast Iron 30 in. Self-Trimming Single Bowl Kitchen Sink in White
$944.25
($999.75
save 6%)
homedepot
Undertone 13-5/8" Diameter x 5-1/2" Under-Mount Single Circular Bowl Kitchen Sink
Undertone 13-5/8" Diameter x 5-1/2" Under-Mount Single Circular Bowl Kitchen Sink
$475.13
wayfairnorthamerica
Kingston Brass Restoration Wall Mounted Double Handle Kitchen Faucet w/ Side Spray in Brown | Wayfair KS1295PXBS
Kingston Brass Restoration Wall Mounted Double Handle Kitchen Faucet w/ Side Spray in Brown | Wayfair KS1295PXBS
$259.09
($439.95
save 41%)
wayfair
Kingston Brass KB498AL Victorian 4" Centerset High Arch Bar Faucet, Brushed Nickel
Kingston Brass KB498AL Victorian 4" Centerset High Arch Bar Faucet, Brushed Nickel
$58.66
($79.95
save 27%)
walmartusa
Kohler Coralais Pullout Single Handle Kitchen Faucet w/ MasterClean in Gray | Wayfair K-15160-CP
Kohler Coralais Pullout Single Handle Kitchen Faucet w/ MasterClean in Gray | Wayfair K-15160-CP
$201.40
wayfair
KRAUS KBG-203-36-1 Stainless Steel Bottom Grid for KHF203-36 Left (Large) Bowl 36? Farmhouse Kitchen Sink, 18 11/16? x 15 1/2? x 1 3/8?
KRAUS KBG-203-36-1 Stainless Steel Bottom Grid for KHF203-36 Left (Large) Bowl 36? Farmhouse Kitchen Sink, 18 11/16? x 15 1/2? x 1 3/8?
$39.95
($90.00
save 56%)
walmartusa
Kingston Brass Concord Pot Filler in Gray | Wayfair KS8101DL
Kingston Brass Concord Pot Filler in Gray | Wayfair KS8101DL
$199.48
($369.95
save 46%)
wayfair
English Country Adjustable Wall Mount Pull Kitchen Faucet
English Country Adjustable Wall Mount Pull Kitchen Faucet
$168.35
wayfairnorthamerica
Kingston Brass Wyndham Centerset Single Handle Kitchen Faucet W/ Side Spray in Gray | Wayfair GKB563
Kingston Brass Wyndham Centerset Single Handle Kitchen Faucet W/ Side Spray in Gray | Wayfair GKB563
$58.47
wayfair
2118 16 Gauge Undermount Stainless Steel 20-1/8 In. Single Bowl Kitchen Sink
2118 16 Gauge Undermount Stainless Steel 20-1/8 In. Single Bowl Kitchen Sink
$295.07
wayfairnorthamerica
LORDEAR Stainless Steel 33 in. Single Bowl Farmhouse Apron Front Kitchen Sink 16-Gauge Sink Basin with Drain Strainer, Brushed Nickel
LORDEAR Stainless Steel 33 in. Single Bowl Farmhouse Apron Front Kitchen Sink 16-Gauge Sink Basin with Drain Strainer, Brushed Nickel
$307.97
homedepot
Kraus PST-1 Kitchen Sink Strainer (As Is Item)
Kraus PST-1 Kitchen Sink Strainer (As Is Item)
$25.84
overstock
Karran Dockton Single Handle Pull Down Sprayer Kitchen Faucet in Stainless Steel, Silver
Karran Dockton Single Handle Pull Down Sprayer Kitchen Faucet in Stainless Steel, Silver
$161.95
homedepot
Luxsea LED Water Faucet Light Colorful Changing Glow Shower Head Bubbler Kitchen Tap Aerators
Luxsea LED Water Faucet Light Colorful Changing Glow Shower Head Bubbler Kitchen Tap Aerators
$6.99
walmart
Concord Collection KS8287DLBS Bridge Kitchen Faucet in Brushed Brass
Concord Collection KS8287DLBS Bridge Kitchen Faucet in Brushed Brass
$466.99
appliancesconnection
KOHLER Simplice Single-Handle Pull-Down Sprayer Kitchen Faucet in Matte Black
KOHLER Simplice Single-Handle Pull-Down Sprayer Kitchen Faucet in Matte Black
$426.00
homedepot
Kingston Brass Franklin Centerset Bar Faucet in Gray | Wayfair GKB460
Kingston Brass Franklin Centerset Bar Faucet in Gray | Wayfair GKB460
$44.17
wayfair
Kingsman Hardware Zero Radius Farmhouse Apron Front 36-in x 21-in Stainless Steel Single Bowl 1-Hole Kitchen Sink | HFS3621-EYT7
Kingsman Hardware Zero Radius Farmhouse Apron Front 36-in x 21-in Stainless Steel Single Bowl 1-Hole Kitchen Sink | HFS3621-EYT7
$497.17
lowes
Kohler Deerfield? 33" X 22" X 9-5/8" Undermount Double-Equal Kitchen Sink White (K-5873-5U-0)
Kohler Deerfield? 33" X 22" X 9-5/8" Undermount Double-Equal Kitchen Sink White (K-5873-5U-0)
$696.49
overstock
KS3792ALBS Kingston Brass Restoration Bridge Kitchen Faucet with Brass Sprayer Polished
KS3792ALBS Kingston Brass Restoration Bridge Kitchen Faucet with Brass Sprayer Polished
$396.47
appliancesconnection
Kingston Brass Victorian Centerset Double Handle Kitchen Faucet w/ Side Spray in Brown | Wayfair KB715
Kingston Brass Victorian Centerset Double Handle Kitchen Faucet w/ Side Spray in Brown | Wayfair KB715
$77.02
wayfair
Duchess Collection KS4105PKX Pot Filler Faucet in Oil Rubbed Bronze
Duchess Collection KS4105PKX Pot Filler Faucet in Oil Rubbed Bronze
$328.99
appliancesconnection
Kanten Single Handle Kitchen Faucet | Wayfair 11811
Kanten Single Handle Kitchen Faucet | Wayfair 11811
$82.83
($86.99
save 5%)
wayfair
Kingston Brass KS1272PLBS Heritage Bridge Kitchen Faucet with Brass Sprayer, Polished Brass - Kingston Brass KS1272PLBS
Kingston Brass KS1272PLBS Heritage Bridge Kitchen Faucet with Brass Sprayer, Polished Brass - Kingston Brass KS1272PLBS
$243.59
totallyfurniture
Kohler Purist? Semiprofessional Kitchen Sink Faucet (K-24982-SN)
Kohler Purist? Semiprofessional Kitchen Sink Faucet (K-24982-SN)
$679.99
overstock
Kingston Brass Gourmetier Farmhouse Apron Front 32.75-in x 24.31-in Brushed Double Equal Bowl 4-Hole Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel | WLGKTDF332494
Kingston Brass Gourmetier Farmhouse Apron Front 32.75-in x 24.31-in Brushed Double Equal Bowl 4-Hole Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel | WLGKTDF332494
$358.57
lowes
UrbanEdge 003615 Undermount Single Bowl Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink 30 x 16 x 8 in Brushed
UrbanEdge 003615 Undermount Single Bowl Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink 30 x 16 x 8 in Brushed
$907.90
appliancesconnection
KBP HOME Pull Out Single Handle Kitchen Faucet w/ Power Clean,Swivel Spout,Chrome Plated in Gray | Wayfair KBP-XK80105-CP
KBP HOME Pull Out Single Handle Kitchen Faucet w/ Power Clean,Swivel Spout,Chrome Plated in Gray | Wayfair KBP-XK80105-CP
$117.99
($164.99
save 28%)
wayfair
Just Manufacturing 18-Gauge Stainless Steel 18 in. O.D. x 15 in. 1-Hole Single Bowl Drop-In Kitchen Sink with Faucet Ledge, SIlver/Brush
Just Manufacturing 18-Gauge Stainless Steel 18 in. O.D. x 15 in. 1-Hole Single Bowl Drop-In Kitchen Sink with Faucet Ledge, SIlver/Brush
$372.99
homedepot
Kingston Brass Pull Out Faucet Single Handle Kitchen Faucet in Gray/White | Wayfair KS887CW
Kingston Brass Pull Out Faucet Single Handle Kitchen Faucet in Gray/White | Wayfair KS887CW
$160.52
($246.95
save 35%)
wayfair
Koozzo Spring Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet w/ Sprayer in Gray | Wayfair WAA569012C-2547
Koozzo Spring Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet w/ Sprayer in Gray | Wayfair WAA569012C-2547
$99.99
wayfair
Vintage 003503 Undermount Double Bowl Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink 12 x 15 x 7 and 20 x 18 x 10 in Brushed
Vintage 003503 Undermount Double Bowl Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink 12 x 15 x 7 and 20 x 18 x 10 in Brushed
$1,937.60
appliancesconnection
Kitchen Fixtures
