Space Heaters

Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Holidays
Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Gardening
Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
Decorating
Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Rooms
Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Health & Family
Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Pets
Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Home Improvement
Heating & Cooling
Space Heaters
Space Heaters
Share
Space Heaters
Indoor Recessed Electric Fireplace, 1500W Ultra Thin Insert Adjustable Heater with 3 Top LED Light Colors, Remote Control, Touch Screen, 33x8.86x25.4inch
featured
Indoor Recessed Electric Fireplace, 1500W Ultra Thin Insert Adjustable Heater with 3 Top LED Light Colors, Remote Control, Touch Screen, 33x8.86x25.4inch
$336.99
walmart
30 Inches LED Recessed Electric Fireplace, in-Wall & Wall Mounted Electric Heater with 3 Adjustable Flame Color & Speed, Remote Control, Touch Screen, 750-1500W (30 Inches)
featured
30 Inches LED Recessed Electric Fireplace, in-Wall & Wall Mounted Electric Heater with 3 Adjustable Flame Color & Speed, Remote Control, Touch Screen, 750-1500W (30 Inches)
$308.99
walmartusa
TIANFUFANG 1500 Watt Electric Tabletop Patio Heater in Black, Size 8.1 H x 4.9 W x 4.9 D in | Wayfair taotaoh7537
featured
TIANFUFANG 1500 Watt Electric Tabletop Patio Heater in Black, Size 8.1 H x 4.9 W x 4.9 D in | Wayfair taotaoh7537
$73.99
wayfair
Abody Space Mini Desk Mini Blow Natural Wind Hot Air Portable Electric Heaters Fan PTC Ceramic Heating Element for Office Home Tabletop Indoor Use
Abody Space Mini Desk Mini Blow Natural Wind Hot Air Portable Electric Heaters Fan PTC Ceramic Heating Element for Office Home Tabletop Indoor Use
$47.79
walmart
Brentwood H-C1602BK 5000 BTU Adjustable Portable Ceramic Space Heater And Fan
Brentwood H-C1602BK 5000 BTU Adjustable Portable Ceramic Space Heater And Fan
$41.44
wayfairnorthamerica
Bescita Small Desktop Heater Shaking Head Heater Small Home Appliances
Bescita Small Desktop Heater Shaking Head Heater Small Home Appliances
$133.72
walmart
Barley Fruit INC Portable Electric Space Heater 10w-800w Personal Room Heater w/ Thermostat System in Black, Size 7.28 H x 7.12 W x 5.78 D in
Barley Fruit INC Portable Electric Space Heater 10w-800w Personal Room Heater w/ Thermostat System in Black, Size 7.28 H x 7.12 W x 5.78 D in
$57.99
wayfair
Avenger Fan Blower for Space Heaters
Avenger Fan Blower for Space Heaters
$42.88
homedepot
Portable Car Heater Defroster Defogger for Truck 12V
Portable Car Heater Defroster Defogger for Truck 12V
$68.67
walmart
Personal Space Heater, Portable 600W Mini Heater, 2s Electric Ceramic Personal Heater with Flame Proof Protection, Perfect for Office & Home
Personal Space Heater, Portable 600W Mini Heater, 2s Electric Ceramic Personal Heater with Flame Proof Protection, Perfect for Office & Home
$42.99
walmart
Portable Heater for Car, Car Heater Windshield Defroster with Fan, 24V 150W Heater That Plugs Into Cigarette Lighter Outlet Adjustable, for Vehicle Trucks Home Office Table
Portable Heater for Car, Car Heater Windshield Defroster with Fan, 24V 150W Heater That Plugs Into Cigarette Lighter Outlet Adjustable, for Vehicle Trucks Home Office Table
$27.99
walmart
Space Portable Electric Heaters Mini Desk Quick & Silent Heating Overheat Protection for Office Home Tabletop Indoor Use
Space Portable Electric Heaters Mini Desk Quick & Silent Heating Overheat Protection for Office Home Tabletop Indoor Use
$19.90
walmart
AquaLife Largo LS 5-Person 30 Stainless Jet, Dual Lounger, Plug and Play Or 240V Hot Tub with Stainless Steel Heater and Ozone
AquaLife Largo LS 5-Person 30 Stainless Jet, Dual Lounger, Plug and Play Or 240V Hot Tub with Stainless Steel Heater and Ozone
$3,500.23
homedepot
ACOUTO Air Ripple PTC Heater, PTC Air Heater , Energy-Saving For Solid And Gas Air Conditioner Electric Heater
ACOUTO Air Ripple PTC Heater, PTC Air Heater , Energy-Saving For Solid And Gas Air Conditioner Electric Heater
$46.55
walmart
Space Heater Portable Desktop Ceramic Adjustable Thermostat Desk Small Heater with Overheating and Power Failure Protection Function Black
Space Heater Portable Desktop Ceramic Adjustable Thermostat Desk Small Heater with Overheating and Power Failure Protection Function Black
$31.99
walmart
Space Heater, 1500W Electric Heaters Indoor Portable with Thermostat , PTC Fast Heating Ceramic Room Small Heater with Heating and Fan Modes for Bedroom, Office and Indoor Use
Space Heater, 1500W Electric Heaters Indoor Portable with Thermostat , PTC Fast Heating Ceramic Room Small Heater with Heating and Fan Modes for Bedroom, Office and Indoor Use
$43.62
walmart
1500W Portable Space Heater, Tower Ceramic Heater with Overheat Protection, Dual Oscillating, 2S Quick Heat Up, 8H Timer, Remote Control, Heater Fan for Office Home Indoor Living Room Bedroom, Black
1500W Portable Space Heater, Tower Ceramic Heater with Overheat Protection, Dual Oscillating, 2S Quick Heat Up, 8H Timer, Remote Control, Heater Fan for Office Home Indoor Living Room Bedroom, Black
$49.99
walmart
Portable Car Heater, Auto Heater Fan, Car Windshield Defogger Defroster, 2 in1 Fast Heating or Cooling Fan, 24V 150W Auto Ceramic Heater Fan 3-Outlet Plug in Cig Lighter
Portable Car Heater, Auto Heater Fan, Car Windshield Defogger Defroster, 2 in1 Fast Heating or Cooling Fan, 24V 150W Auto Ceramic Heater Fan 3-Outlet Plug in Cig Lighter
$30.99
walmart
Heater set Car Electric Heater Manual Heating Defroster for Vehicle
Heater set Car Electric Heater Manual Heating Defroster for Vehicle
$39.59
walmart
2Z Portable Ceramic Mini Heater Wall Outlet Plug In Space Heater 500W Timer Digital
2Z Portable Ceramic Mini Heater Wall Outlet Plug In Space Heater 500W Timer Digital
$26.73
walmart
AUPERTO Car Amplifier Cooling Fans 2 In 1 Portable Car Heater or Fan,12V 150W Fast Heating and Cooling Car Defogger Car Defroster Red
AUPERTO Car Amplifier Cooling Fans 2 In 1 Portable Car Heater or Fan,12V 150W Fast Heating and Cooling Car Defogger Car Defroster Red
$28.99
walmart
Heat Storm Wave Floor to Wall Infrared Space Heater with Attachable Feet, Remote Control, Built in Thermostat, 500-1000 Watts
Heat Storm Wave Floor to Wall Infrared Space Heater with Attachable Feet, Remote Control, Built in Thermostat, 500-1000 Watts
$81.00
walmart
Beurer Baby Bottle Warmer & Food Warmer, BY52 | Portable 2-in-1 Heater with Keep Warm Function for Breast-Milk, Formula & Food | AVENT & NUK Bottles | with Lifter, LED Display, Safety Switch-Off & Cap
Beurer Baby Bottle Warmer & Food Warmer, BY52 | Portable 2-in-1 Heater with Keep Warm Function for Breast-Milk, Formula & Food | AVENT & NUK Bottles | with Lifter, LED Display, Safety Switch-Off & Cap
$27.33
amazon
ANGGREK Desktop Heater,Mini Air Heater and Cooler Dual Use Desktop Fan Heater Overheat Protection for Home Office,Fan Heater
ANGGREK Desktop Heater,Mini Air Heater and Cooler Dual Use Desktop Fan Heater Overheat Protection for Home Office,Fan Heater
$34.62
walmart
Mini Space Heater Household Power-saving Mini Desktop Electric Space Heater
Mini Space Heater Household Power-saving Mini Desktop Electric Space Heater
$51.39
walmart
Lasko Heating Space Heater, 25", Grey 6462
Lasko Heating Space Heater, 25", Grey 6462
$78.82
walmart
OVASTLKUY 1,500 Watts Electric Infrared Tower Heater w/ Automatic Thermostat in Black, Size 33.5 H x 10.8 W x 10.8 D in | Wayfair OVHA-HT020
OVASTLKUY 1,500 Watts Electric Infrared Tower Heater w/ Automatic Thermostat in Black, Size 33.5 H x 10.8 W x 10.8 D in | Wayfair OVHA-HT020
$102.99
wayfair
Manfiter Portable Household Heater Air Heater Mini Heater Wall Mounted Winter Warm Fan
Manfiter Portable Household Heater Air Heater Mini Heater Wall Mounted Winter Warm Fan
$30.89
walmart
MELLCO Mini Electric Heaters Fan Heater Portable Smart Warmer for Winter Desktop Household Office Girl Gift (Black)
MELLCO Mini Electric Heaters Fan Heater Portable Smart Warmer for Winter Desktop Household Office Girl Gift (Black)
$30.94
walmart
Lasko Portable 1,500 Watt Electric Fan Compact Heater in Gray, Size 14.96 H x 11.8 W x 7.28 D in | Wayfair 5812
Lasko Portable 1,500 Watt Electric Fan Compact Heater in Gray, Size 14.96 H x 11.8 W x 7.28 D in | Wayfair 5812
$59.99
wayfair
moobody Space Portable Electric Heaters Mini Desk Quick & Silent Heating Overheat Protection for Office Home Tabletop Indoor Use
moobody Space Portable Electric Heaters Mini Desk Quick & Silent Heating Overheat Protection for Office Home Tabletop Indoor Use
$33.59
walmart
Newway Electric Heater for Home Fan Mini Desktop Warmer Portable PTC Ceramic Fast Heat Handy Warmer Heater Fan Super Quiet
Newway Electric Heater for Home Fan Mini Desktop Warmer Portable PTC Ceramic Fast Heat Handy Warmer Heater Fan Super Quiet
$46.19
walmart
Portable Car Heating Defroster, 12V Car Heater with Defrosting and Air Purification, 30 Seconds Fast Heating Quickly, Car Defroster Demister with 360Â° Rotating Base
Portable Car Heating Defroster, 12V Car Heater with Defrosting and Air Purification, 30 Seconds Fast Heating Quickly, Car Defroster Demister with 360Â° Rotating Base
$28.99
walmart
NewAir 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner w/ Heater & Remote, Size 31.1 H x 16.5 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair AC-14100H
NewAir 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner w/ Heater & Remote, Size 31.1 H x 16.5 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair AC-14100H
$617.99
wayfair
MARKEL PRODUCTS FEP-7624-1RA 240VAC Hazardous-Location Electric Heater, 1 Phase, 31.7 Amps AC
MARKEL PRODUCTS FEP-7624-1RA 240VAC Hazardous-Location Electric Heater, 1 Phase, 31.7 Amps AC
$2,031.70
walmart
Heat Surge Mini Glo Efficiency Plus Touch HD Widescreen Portable Electric Fireplace Heater, Air Filtration
Heat Surge Mini Glo Efficiency Plus Touch HD Widescreen Portable Electric Fireplace Heater, Air Filtration
$199.00
walmart
Heat Storm 1500-Watt Logan Deluxe Portable Electric Infrared Space Heater in Grey
Heat Storm 1500-Watt Logan Deluxe Portable Electric Infrared Space Heater in Grey
$129.75
homedepot
500W Mini Space Heater Fan Electric Winter Warmer Air Blower 2 Speeds Timing - US / EU / UK plug - EU Plug
500W Mini Space Heater Fan Electric Winter Warmer Air Blower 2 Speeds Timing - US / EU / UK plug - EU Plug
$33.97
newegg
WHF2410-W King Electric Wall Heater
WHF2410-W King Electric Wall Heater
$199.60
walmart
Impress IM-701 1500-Watt Electric Heater, White (93578954M)
Impress IM-701 1500-Watt Electric Heater, White (93578954M)
$32.99
staples
Space Heater Knob Control Tower Heater 2 Settings Overheat Protection Fireplace Heating Machine US Plug
Space Heater Knob Control Tower Heater 2 Settings Overheat Protection Fireplace Heating Machine US Plug
$71.98
walmart
Heat Smart Infrared Heater 2009 Model Vacuum Cleaner Fan // SSF102
Heat Smart Infrared Heater 2009 Model Vacuum Cleaner Fan // SSF102
$56.74
walmart
220V 1800W Electric Air Heater Desktop Fan Blower Home Stove Efficient Warm -
220V 1800W Electric Air Heater Desktop Fan Blower Home Stove Efficient Warm -
$52.78
newegg
1500W/750W Portable Electric Space Heater, Ceramic Heater With Thermostat For Office Room Desk Indoor Use, Silver
1500W/750W Portable Electric Space Heater, Ceramic Heater With Thermostat For Office Room Desk Indoor Use, Silver
$81.99
wayfairnorthamerica
1200W 3 Modes Quiet Electric Space Heater with Tip-Over & Over-Heat Office Room - Black US Plug
1200W 3 Modes Quiet Electric Space Heater with Tip-Over & Over-Heat Office Room - Black US Plug
$55.13
newegg
Retro PTC Ceramic Heating Fan Electric Heater Home Mini Desktop Warmer Portable Ceramic Fast Heat Handy European Standard
Retro PTC Ceramic Heating Fan Electric Heater Home Mini Desktop Warmer Portable Ceramic Fast Heat Handy European Standard
$43.70
walmart
MHCAT6LP Journey Series 14" Catalytic Heater with 6000 BTU Certified Indoor Safe Low Oxygen Shut-Off System and Accidental Tip-Over Safety Shut-Off
MHCAT6LP Journey Series 14" Catalytic Heater with 6000 BTU Certified Indoor Safe Low Oxygen Shut-Off System and Accidental Tip-Over Safety Shut-Off
$259.99
appliancesconnection
Heater fast high-speed heating Home Heater Timed schedule Heater New Heater PTC Ceramic Heating Heater for Office small size heater
Heater fast high-speed heating Home Heater Timed schedule Heater New Heater PTC Ceramic Heating Heater for Office small size heater
$64.39
walmart
Mini Portable Electric Heater Home Office Space Heating Portable Fan Silent
Mini Portable Electric Heater Home Office Space Heating Portable Fan Silent
$44.35
walmart
Charlton Home® Freestanding Electric Stove Heater in Black | Wayfair D810C95D35134E1C87CFF40438B3B157
Charlton Home® Freestanding Electric Stove Heater in Black | Wayfair D810C95D35134E1C87CFF40438B3B157
$243.99
wayfair
Costway 1500W Portable Oscillating Ceramic Pedestal Heater w/ Timer Remote Control Room
Costway 1500W Portable Oscillating Ceramic Pedestal Heater w/ Timer Remote Control Room
$69.99
walmart
Ceramic Space Heater, Electric Heater Fan Fireplace with Thermostat Control Indoor Use, Portable Desk Heater PTC Fast Heating with Overheat Protection & Tip-Over for Bedroom/Desk/ Home
Ceramic Space Heater, Electric Heater Fan Fireplace with Thermostat Control Indoor Use, Portable Desk Heater PTC Fast Heating with Overheat Protection & Tip-Over for Bedroom/Desk/ Home
$29.29
walmart
BROAN 178F 240V WALL HEATER
BROAN 178F 240V WALL HEATER
$165.52
walmart
Caframo 1500-Watt Fan Compact Personal Indoor Electric Space Heater with Thermostat in Black | 9206CABBX
Caframo 1500-Watt Fan Compact Personal Indoor Electric Space Heater with Thermostat in Black | 9206CABBX
$79.67
lowes
Berko Small Room Fan-Forced Wall Heater 1500W 120V
Berko Small Room Fan-Forced Wall Heater 1500W 120V
$277.99
walmart
Cadet Energy Plus 2 Electric Wall Heater
Cadet Energy Plus 2 Electric Wall Heater
$249.95
sylvane
CHICIRIS Car Heater Warmer Defroster Portable Demister Mute Fan Fast Heating 600W,Truck Fan Heating,Car Warmer
CHICIRIS Car Heater Warmer Defroster Portable Demister Mute Fan Fast Heating 600W,Truck Fan Heating,Car Warmer
$20.57
walmart
Balems Electric Heater for Home Fan Mini Desktop Warmer Portable PTC Ceramic Fast Heat Handy Warmer Heater Fan Super Quiet
Balems Electric Heater for Home Fan Mini Desktop Warmer Portable PTC Ceramic Fast Heat Handy Warmer Heater Fan Super Quiet
$31.87
walmart
Bluegrass Living Natural Gas Vent Free Blue Flame Gas Space Heater With Blower and Base Feet - 20,000 BTU, T-Stat Control - Model# B20TNB-BB
Bluegrass Living Natural Gas Vent Free Blue Flame Gas Space Heater With Blower and Base Feet - 20,000 BTU, T-Stat Control - Model# B20TNB-BB
$189.99
walmart
Cozy Products 200-Watt Radiant Flat Panel Indoor Electric Space Heater in Black | CL-PW-R
Cozy Products 200-Watt Radiant Flat Panel Indoor Electric Space Heater in Black | CL-PW-R
$38.75
lowes
Space Heaters
