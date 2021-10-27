Humidifiers

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Home Improvement
Heating & Cooling
Humidifiers
Humidifiers
Share
Humidifiers
Mango Home Air Humidifier 160 ML USB Personal Portable Humidifier with Night Light Mode Quiet Suitable for Baby Single Room Car Office Family Travel
featured
Mango Home Air Humidifier 160 ML USB Personal Portable Humidifier with Night Light Mode Quiet Suitable for Baby Single Room Car Office Family Travel
$15.39
walmart
BestAir 3BT Original BT Humidifier Bacteriostatic Water Treatment, 32 fl oz for all evaporative type humidifiers
featured
BestAir 3BT Original BT Humidifier Bacteriostatic Water Treatment, 32 fl oz for all evaporative type humidifiers
$4.99
walmartusa
Projector Humidifier USB Powered Air Diffuser Mute Car Air Freshener With colorful Light For Home Car
featured
Projector Humidifier USB Powered Air Diffuser Mute Car Air Freshener With colorful Light For Home Car
$20.99
walmart
300ml Aroma Diffuser USB Air Humidifier Creative Water Type Wood Mini Mute Essential Oil Aromatherapy Machine for Home Office
300ml Aroma Diffuser USB Air Humidifier Creative Water Type Wood Mini Mute Essential Oil Aromatherapy Machine for Home Office
$12.90
walmart
Abody Cactus Humidifier Large Capacity Mute Humidification Air Fresher Home Use Office Car Colorful Light Dual Spraying Mouth Mist Air Diffuser
Abody Cactus Humidifier Large Capacity Mute Humidification Air Fresher Home Use Office Car Colorful Light Dual Spraying Mouth Mist Air Diffuser
$51.29
walmart
Rotatable Mini Humidifier With Colorful Projection Lamp 200Ml Small Humidifiers 4 In 1 Spray Humidifier Anion Air Purifier Projection Lamp Night Light Rechargeable Quiet For Bedroom Living R
Rotatable Mini Humidifier With Colorful Projection Lamp 200Ml Small Humidifiers 4 In 1 Spray Humidifier Anion Air Purifier Projection Lamp Night Light Rechargeable Quiet For Bedroom Living R
$21.83
walmart
Ashata 300ml USB Rechargeable Multifunctional Humidifier Fan Power Bank Night Light Humidifier
Ashata 300ml USB Rechargeable Multifunctional Humidifier Fan Power Bank Night Light Humidifier
$19.41
walmart
2 Glacier Ice Crystal Clear Polymer Humidifiers & Free Glacier Mist
2 Glacier Ice Crystal Clear Polymer Humidifiers & Free Glacier Mist
$11.99
walmart
Abody 260mL Mist Humidifier Diffuser with LED Light Quiet Car Humidifier Essential Oil Diffuser Top Fill Humidifier for Bedroom USB Powered Baby Humidifier
Abody 260mL Mist Humidifier Diffuser with LED Light Quiet Car Humidifier Essential Oil Diffuser Top Fill Humidifier for Bedroom USB Powered Baby Humidifier
$15.69
walmart
Bell + Howell 1 Gal. Ultrasonic Tabletop Humidifier in White, Size 12.9 H x 9.1 W x 8.9 D in | Wayfair 9959
Bell + Howell 1 Gal. Ultrasonic Tabletop Humidifier in White, Size 12.9 H x 9.1 W x 8.9 D in | Wayfair 9959
$49.48
($99.99
save 51%)
wayfair
AIRCARE Triangle Mini-Console Evaporative Humidifier
AIRCARE Triangle Mini-Console Evaporative Humidifier
$137.99
sylvane
AZEUS 5L (1.32Gal) Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier (BPA Free),Quiet,White
AZEUS 5L (1.32Gal) Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier (BPA Free),Quiet,White
$46.99
walmart
Advertisement
Bescita New Usb Mini office Atomization Vehicle Humidifier Air Purifier
Bescita New Usb Mini office Atomization Vehicle Humidifier Air Purifier
$28.85
walmart
Bseka Large Capacity Retro Air Humidifier Portable Aromatherapy Increase Air Humidity with Color Lights Remote Control and Charging Line for Home Office Living Room Bedroom Study,Relieve Stress
Bseka Large Capacity Retro Air Humidifier Portable Aromatherapy Increase Air Humidity with Color Lights Remote Control and Charging Line for Home Office Living Room Bedroom Study,Relieve Stress
$38.30
walmart
CUTELOVE Bottle Design USB Ultrasonic Humidifier Car Home Office Mini Aroma vehicle Air Purifier Aroma Diffuser Mist Maker Fogger
CUTELOVE Bottle Design USB Ultrasonic Humidifier Car Home Office Mini Aroma vehicle Air Purifier Aroma Diffuser Mist Maker Fogger
$17.99
walmart
Bseka Purifying Spray Humidifier Portable hand Air Humidifier Increase Air Humidity with Night Light Led Lights Charging Line for Home Office Living Room Bedroom Study - 280ML
Bseka Purifying Spray Humidifier Portable hand Air Humidifier Increase Air Humidity with Night Light Led Lights Charging Line for Home Office Living Room Bedroom Study - 280ML
$16.18
walmart
Abody 200mL Mist Humidifier Diffuser with Colorful Light Quiet Humidifier Essential Oil Diffuser Desktop Night Light Auto Shut-Off Humidifier for Bedroom USB Powered Home Humidifier
Abody 200mL Mist Humidifier Diffuser with Colorful Light Quiet Humidifier Essential Oil Diffuser Desktop Night Light Auto Shut-Off Humidifier for Bedroom USB Powered Home Humidifier
$17.69
walmart
CARRO 1.06 Gal. Cool Mist Ultrasonic Tabletop Humidifier 430.56 Sq. Ft. in White, Size 10.12 H x 10.63 W x 5.83 D in | Wayfair PH-405-48
CARRO 1.06 Gal. Cool Mist Ultrasonic Tabletop Humidifier 430.56 Sq. Ft. in White, Size 10.12 H x 10.63 W x 5.83 D in | Wayfair PH-405-48
$57.99
wayfair
Baofu Humidifier for Home Office LED Aroma Ultrasonic Humidifier USB Essential Oil Diffuser Air Purifier
Baofu Humidifier for Home Office LED Aroma Ultrasonic Humidifier USB Essential Oil Diffuser Air Purifier
$16.82
walmart
Athome 5L Cool Mist Humidifier Ultrasonic air humidifiers for Baby bedroom Quiet 360Â° Rotating Double Nozzles BPA Free
Athome 5L Cool Mist Humidifier Ultrasonic air humidifiers for Baby bedroom Quiet 360Â° Rotating Double Nozzles BPA Free
$74.04
walmart
Mini Humidifier Wood Grain LED Ultrasonic Humidifier USB Multicolor Aromatherapy
Mini Humidifier Wood Grain LED Ultrasonic Humidifier USB Multicolor Aromatherapy
$17.76
($18.69
save 5%)
overstock
CUTELOVE Hot Sale Car Humidifier Steam Air Aroma Diffuser 12V 1.5W 4Colors Aromatherapy Aroma Air Purifier Essential Mist Maker
CUTELOVE Hot Sale Car Humidifier Steam Air Aroma Diffuser 12V 1.5W 4Colors Aromatherapy Aroma Air Purifier Essential Mist Maker
$24.99
walmart
Daciye 280ml Ultrasonic USB Humidifier 7 Color LED Essential Oil Diffuser (Pink)
Daciye 280ml Ultrasonic USB Humidifier 7 Color LED Essential Oil Diffuser (Pink)
$20.19
walmart
Daciye USB Humidifier Dual Spray Aroma Diffuser LED Light for Home Office (White)
Daciye USB Humidifier Dual Spray Aroma Diffuser LED Light for Home Office (White)
$30.69
walmart
Advertisement
Daciye 7 Color Humidifier Aromatherapy Diffuser Essential Oil Mist Maker (Black)
Daciye 7 Color Humidifier Aromatherapy Diffuser Essential Oil Mist Maker (Black)
$21.90
walmart
Black + Decker 0.75 Gal. Cool Mist Ultrasonic Tabletop Humidifier 300 Sq. Ft. in White, Size 12.01 H x 10.63 W x 6.89 D in | Wayfair BUH028
Black + Decker 0.75 Gal. Cool Mist Ultrasonic Tabletop Humidifier 300 Sq. Ft. in White, Size 12.01 H x 10.63 W x 6.89 D in | Wayfair BUH028
$44.99
($79.99
save 44%)
wayfair
Dodocool 500ML Air Humidifier Essential Oil Diffuser Colorful Lamp with Remote Control Timing Setting Double Spray Modes Aromatherapy Aroma Diffuser Mist Maker
Dodocool 500ML Air Humidifier Essential Oil Diffuser Colorful Lamp with Remote Control Timing Setting Double Spray Modes Aromatherapy Aroma Diffuser Mist Maker
$29.99
walmart
Portable Humidifier, 500ml Mini Cool Mist Humidifier with Night Light, USB Desktop Humidifier for Bedroom Car Office, Gray
Portable Humidifier, 500ml Mini Cool Mist Humidifier with Night Light, USB Desktop Humidifier for Bedroom Car Office, Gray
$15.62
walmart
0.6-Gallon Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
0.6-Gallon Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
$36.94
qvc
USB Cool Mist Humidifier Air Purifier With LED Projector Lamp 360-Degree Rotatation For Office Home Bedroom Living Room
USB Cool Mist Humidifier Air Purifier With LED Projector Lamp 360-Degree Rotatation For Office Home Bedroom Living Room
$27.99
walmart
Dcenta Portable Lovely Creative Air Humidifier Mini Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser Mist Maker for Home Car Office Use(320ML)
Dcenta Portable Lovely Creative Air Humidifier Mini Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser Mist Maker for Home Car Office Use(320ML)
$11.99
walmart
DENFAR Air Humidifier Fogger Spray Ultrasonic Mist Purify Constant Humidification 13L in White, Size 39.0 H x 9.456 W x 9.456 D in | Wayfair
DENFAR Air Humidifier Fogger Spray Ultrasonic Mist Purify Constant Humidification 13L in White, Size 39.0 H x 9.456 W x 9.456 D in | Wayfair
$204.99
wayfair
Ultrasonic Air Humidifier With 7 Colors LED, 800mAh Battery, 300ML Adjustable Mist Modes, USB Rechargeable & Quiet Operation & Auto Shut-
Ultrasonic Air Humidifier With 7 Colors LED, 800mAh Battery, 300ML Adjustable Mist Modes, USB Rechargeable & Quiet Operation & Auto Shut-
$19.31
walmart
Desktop decoration house shape USB mute humidifier romantic small house night light
Desktop decoration house shape USB mute humidifier romantic small house night light
$28.99
walmart
EZ-Basics Lemon Cup Portable Mini Humidifier USB Cool Mist Humidifier for Bedroom Home Office Car Spa with Timed auto Shutoff, Night Light (Lime)
EZ-Basics Lemon Cup Portable Mini Humidifier USB Cool Mist Humidifier for Bedroom Home Office Car Spa with Timed auto Shutoff, Night Light (Lime)
$14.99
walmart
2020 Ultrasonic Humidifier Double Spout Ultra-Quiet Disinfection LED Light Dimming Timer 1.2L Large Capacity
2020 Ultrasonic Humidifier Double Spout Ultra-Quiet Disinfection LED Light Dimming Timer 1.2L Large Capacity
$50.29
walmart
Advertisement
DRASHOME Air Humidifier Home Office Mini Air Diffuser Cactus Design USB Powered 340ml LED Humidifier, Pink
DRASHOME Air Humidifier Home Office Mini Air Diffuser Cactus Design USB Powered 340ml LED Humidifier, Pink
$16.59
walmart
Upgraded USB Portable Mini Mute Egg Humidifier with LED Light Touch Switch Suitable for home car interiors
Upgraded USB Portable Mini Mute Egg Humidifier with LED Light Touch Switch Suitable for home car interiors
$11.99
walmart
USB Cool Mist Humidifier 280ml Portable Mini Humidifier with LED 4 Hours Auto Shut Off for Home, Office, Yoga
USB Cool Mist Humidifier 280ml Portable Mini Humidifier with LED 4 Hours Auto Shut Off for Home, Office, Yoga
$29.99
walmart
Multi-function Humidifier With USB Night Light Small Fan Mute Household Home Bedroom Air Mini Humidifier Pink
Multi-function Humidifier With USB Night Light Small Fan Mute Household Home Bedroom Air Mini Humidifier Pink
$14.99
walmart
Binpure Creative Home Small Mute Aromatherapy Supersonic Wave Humidifier
Binpure Creative Home Small Mute Aromatherapy Supersonic Wave Humidifier
$31.87
walmart
USB Cube Folding Fan Desktop Fan Mist Humidifier Two in One Low Noise Foldable Fan Humidifying Spray Fan with Night Light
USB Cube Folding Fan Desktop Fan Mist Humidifier Two in One Low Noise Foldable Fan Humidifying Spray Fan with Night Light
$21.99
walmart
CACAGOO 200ML USB Humidifier Cup Multi-color Night Lamp Aromatherapy Portable Silent for Home Office Car
CACAGOO 200ML USB Humidifier Cup Multi-color Night Lamp Aromatherapy Portable Silent for Home Office Car
$19.79
walmart
CACAGOO Immortal Flower Humidifier Two-Speed Spray With Led Colorful Night Light Aroma Diffuser Moisturizing Silent Humidifier
CACAGOO Immortal Flower Humidifier Two-Speed Spray With Led Colorful Night Light Aroma Diffuser Moisturizing Silent Humidifier
$47.89
walmart
Dodocool F10 Portable Mini Humidifier USB Desk Air Humidifier 300ML Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser for Home Car USB Fogger
Dodocool F10 Portable Mini Humidifier USB Desk Air Humidifier 300ML Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser for Home Car USB Fogger
$11.19
walmart
Dual Spray Nozzle Aroma Diffuser Humidifier 3 Levels Adjustable Mist Modes with B-attery Cell Display 500ML Big Capacity Water T-ank USB Type C C-harging Port Powered Operated Portable Home Living Ro
Dual Spray Nozzle Aroma Diffuser Humidifier 3 Levels Adjustable Mist Modes with B-attery Cell Display 500ML Big Capacity Water T-ank USB Type C C-harging Port Powered Operated Portable Home Living Ro
$23.30
walmart
EBTOOLS Essential Oil Humidifier USB Aromatherapy Purifier For Home Indoor Travel Use
EBTOOLS Essential Oil Humidifier USB Aromatherapy Purifier For Home Indoor Travel Use
$9.35
walmart
FAGINEY Diffuser,210ml Small Onion Ultrasonic Air Humidifier USB Aromatherapy Cool Mist Maker Aroma Diffuser , Aroma Diffuser
FAGINEY Diffuser,210ml Small Onion Ultrasonic Air Humidifier USB Aromatherapy Cool Mist Maker Aroma Diffuser , Aroma Diffuser
$24.75
walmart
Advertisement
Ultrasonic Air Humidifier Aroma Diffuser 400ML Essential Oil With Warm and Color LED Lamp Humidificador
Ultrasonic Air Humidifier Aroma Diffuser 400ML Essential Oil With Warm and Color LED Lamp Humidificador
$52.88
newegg
Luxtrada LED Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser, Air Diffuser, LED Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser USB Essential Oil Humidifier Aromatherapy Purifier (Light wood grain)
Luxtrada LED Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser, Air Diffuser, LED Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser USB Essential Oil Humidifier Aromatherapy Purifier (Light wood grain)
$13.99
walmart
Luma Comfort Cool and Warm Mist Automatic Humidifier, Black
Luma Comfort Cool and Warm Mist Automatic Humidifier, Black
$139.99
kohl's
Essential Oil Diffuser Aroma Lamp Aromatherapy Electric Diffuser Air Humidifier
Essential Oil Diffuser Aroma Lamp Aromatherapy Electric Diffuser Air Humidifier
$17.61
walmart
Portable Mini Humidifier,Office Desk Humidifier,USB Personal Desktop Humidifier with 7-Color LED Night Light,300ml Small Cool Mist Humidifier,Quiet,Waterless Auto Shut-Off,2 Mist Mode (Pink)
Portable Mini Humidifier,Office Desk Humidifier,USB Personal Desktop Humidifier with 7-Color LED Night Light,300ml Small Cool Mist Humidifier,Quiet,Waterless Auto Shut-Off,2 Mist Mode (Pink)
$13.99
walmart
Jocestyle 270ml USB Night Lamp Humidifier Car Home Mist Maker Air Purifier (White)
Jocestyle 270ml USB Night Lamp Humidifier Car Home Mist Maker Air Purifier (White)
$13.79
walmart
JANDEL Small Humidifier for Home, Work, Office for Allergies, Smoke, Dust, Pollen and Pet Dander USB and AC Power
JANDEL Small Humidifier for Home, Work, Office for Allergies, Smoke, Dust, Pollen and Pet Dander USB and AC Power
$15.68
walmart
Kepooman USB Adjustable Mini Humidifier with 7 Color LED Night Light & Auto Shut-Off, White
Kepooman USB Adjustable Mini Humidifier with 7 Color LED Night Light & Auto Shut-Off, White
$16.98
walmart
Rechargeable Ultrasonic Air Humidifier With 7 Colors LED 300ML Adjustable Mist Modes For Office Travel Home Baby
Rechargeable Ultrasonic Air Humidifier With 7 Colors LED 300ML Adjustable Mist Modes For Office Travel Home Baby
$16.08
walmart
HERCHR Portable Mini Doughnut-shaped USB Atomization Spray Humidifier for Home Office Car White, Mini Humidifier, Humidifier
HERCHR Portable Mini Doughnut-shaped USB Atomization Spray Humidifier for Home Office Car White, Mini Humidifier, Humidifier
$10.19
walmart
LHCER Air Purifier,Humidifier, USB LED Touch Wood Grain Air Humidifier Purifier Oil Diffuser 300ml
LHCER Air Purifier,Humidifier, USB LED Touch Wood Grain Air Humidifier Purifier Oil Diffuser 300ml
$12.22
walmart
JosLiki Portable Mini Humidifier, Small Cool Mist Humidifier with Night Light, USB Personal Desktop Humidifier for Baby Bedroom Travel Office Home, Auto Shut-Off, 2 Mist Modes, Super Quiet
JosLiki Portable Mini Humidifier, Small Cool Mist Humidifier with Night Light, USB Personal Desktop Humidifier for Baby Bedroom Travel Office Home, Auto Shut-Off, 2 Mist Modes, Super Quiet
$15.89
walmart
Load More
Humidifiers
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.