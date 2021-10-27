Humidifiers

featured

Mango Home Air Humidifier 160 ML USB Personal Portable Humidifier with Night Light Mode Quiet Suitable for Baby Single Room Car Office Family Travel

$15.39
walmart
featured

BestAir 3BT Original BT Humidifier Bacteriostatic Water Treatment, 32 fl oz for all evaporative type humidifiers

$4.99
walmartusa
featured

Projector Humidifier USB Powered Air Diffuser Mute Car Air Freshener With colorful Light For Home Car

$20.99
walmart

300ml Aroma Diffuser USB Air Humidifier Creative Water Type Wood Mini Mute Essential Oil Aromatherapy Machine for Home Office

$12.90
walmart

Abody Cactus Humidifier Large Capacity Mute Humidification Air Fresher Home Use Office Car Colorful Light Dual Spraying Mouth Mist Air Diffuser

$51.29
walmart

Rotatable Mini Humidifier With Colorful Projection Lamp 200Ml Small Humidifiers 4 In 1 Spray Humidifier Anion Air Purifier Projection Lamp Night Light Rechargeable Quiet For Bedroom Living R

$21.83
walmart

Ashata 300ml USB Rechargeable Multifunctional Humidifier Fan Power Bank Night Light Humidifier

$19.41
walmart

2 Glacier Ice Crystal Clear Polymer Humidifiers & Free Glacier Mist

$11.99
walmart

Abody 260mL Mist Humidifier Diffuser with LED Light Quiet Car Humidifier Essential Oil Diffuser Top Fill Humidifier for Bedroom USB Powered Baby Humidifier

$15.69
walmart

Bell + Howell 1 Gal. Ultrasonic Tabletop Humidifier in White, Size 12.9 H x 9.1 W x 8.9 D in | Wayfair 9959

$49.48
($99.99 save 51%)
wayfair

AIRCARE Triangle Mini-Console Evaporative Humidifier

$137.99
sylvane

AZEUS 5L (1.32Gal) Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier (BPA Free),Quiet,White

$46.99
walmart
Advertisement

Bescita New Usb Mini office Atomization Vehicle Humidifier Air Purifier

$28.85
walmart

Bseka Large Capacity Retro Air Humidifier Portable Aromatherapy Increase Air Humidity with Color Lights Remote Control and Charging Line for Home Office Living Room Bedroom Study,Relieve Stress

$38.30
walmart

CUTELOVE Bottle Design USB Ultrasonic Humidifier Car Home Office Mini Aroma vehicle Air Purifier Aroma Diffuser Mist Maker Fogger

$17.99
walmart

Bseka Purifying Spray Humidifier Portable hand Air Humidifier Increase Air Humidity with Night Light Led Lights Charging Line for Home Office Living Room Bedroom Study - 280ML

$16.18
walmart

Abody 200mL Mist Humidifier Diffuser with Colorful Light Quiet Humidifier Essential Oil Diffuser Desktop Night Light Auto Shut-Off Humidifier for Bedroom USB Powered Home Humidifier

$17.69
walmart

CARRO 1.06 Gal. Cool Mist Ultrasonic Tabletop Humidifier 430.56 Sq. Ft. in White, Size 10.12 H x 10.63 W x 5.83 D in | Wayfair PH-405-48

$57.99
wayfair

Baofu Humidifier for Home Office LED Aroma Ultrasonic Humidifier USB Essential Oil Diffuser Air Purifier

$16.82
walmart

Athome 5L Cool Mist Humidifier Ultrasonic air humidifiers for Baby bedroom Quiet 360Â° Rotating Double Nozzles BPA Free

$74.04
walmart

Mini Humidifier Wood Grain LED Ultrasonic Humidifier USB Multicolor Aromatherapy

$17.76
($18.69 save 5%)
overstock

CUTELOVE Hot Sale Car Humidifier Steam Air Aroma Diffuser 12V 1.5W 4Colors Aromatherapy Aroma Air Purifier Essential Mist Maker

$24.99
walmart

Daciye 280ml Ultrasonic USB Humidifier 7 Color LED Essential Oil Diffuser (Pink)

$20.19
walmart

Daciye USB Humidifier Dual Spray Aroma Diffuser LED Light for Home Office (White)

$30.69
walmart
Advertisement

Daciye 7 Color Humidifier Aromatherapy Diffuser Essential Oil Mist Maker (Black)

$21.90
walmart

Black + Decker 0.75 Gal. Cool Mist Ultrasonic Tabletop Humidifier 300 Sq. Ft. in White, Size 12.01 H x 10.63 W x 6.89 D in | Wayfair BUH028

$44.99
($79.99 save 44%)
wayfair

Dodocool 500ML Air Humidifier Essential Oil Diffuser Colorful Lamp with Remote Control Timing Setting Double Spray Modes Aromatherapy Aroma Diffuser Mist Maker

$29.99
walmart

Portable Humidifier, 500ml Mini Cool Mist Humidifier with Night Light, USB Desktop Humidifier for Bedroom Car Office, Gray

$15.62
walmart

0.6-Gallon Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

$36.94
qvc

USB Cool Mist Humidifier Air Purifier With LED Projector Lamp 360-Degree Rotatation For Office Home Bedroom Living Room

$27.99
walmart

Dcenta Portable Lovely Creative Air Humidifier Mini Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser Mist Maker for Home Car Office Use(320ML)

$11.99
walmart

DENFAR Air Humidifier Fogger Spray Ultrasonic Mist Purify Constant Humidification 13L in White, Size 39.0 H x 9.456 W x 9.456 D in | Wayfair

$204.99
wayfair

Ultrasonic Air Humidifier With 7 Colors LED, 800mAh Battery, 300ML Adjustable Mist Modes, USB Rechargeable & Quiet Operation & Auto Shut-

$19.31
walmart

Desktop decoration house shape USB mute humidifier romantic small house night light

$28.99
walmart

EZ-Basics Lemon Cup Portable Mini Humidifier USB Cool Mist Humidifier for Bedroom Home Office Car Spa with Timed auto Shutoff, Night Light (Lime)

$14.99
walmart

2020 Ultrasonic Humidifier Double Spout Ultra-Quiet Disinfection LED Light Dimming Timer 1.2L Large Capacity

$50.29
walmart
Advertisement

DRASHOME Air Humidifier Home Office Mini Air Diffuser Cactus Design USB Powered 340ml LED Humidifier, Pink

$16.59
walmart

Upgraded USB Portable Mini Mute Egg Humidifier with LED Light Touch Switch Suitable for home car interiors

$11.99
walmart

USB Cool Mist Humidifier 280ml Portable Mini Humidifier with LED 4 Hours Auto Shut Off for Home, Office, Yoga

$29.99
walmart

Multi-function Humidifier With USB Night Light Small Fan Mute Household Home Bedroom Air Mini Humidifier Pink

$14.99
walmart

Binpure Creative Home Small Mute Aromatherapy Supersonic Wave Humidifier

$31.87
walmart

USB Cube Folding Fan Desktop Fan Mist Humidifier Two in One Low Noise Foldable Fan Humidifying Spray Fan with Night Light

$21.99
walmart

CACAGOO 200ML USB Humidifier Cup Multi-color Night Lamp Aromatherapy Portable Silent for Home Office Car

$19.79
walmart

CACAGOO Immortal Flower Humidifier Two-Speed Spray With Led Colorful Night Light Aroma Diffuser Moisturizing Silent Humidifier

$47.89
walmart

Dodocool F10 Portable Mini Humidifier USB Desk Air Humidifier 300ML Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser for Home Car USB Fogger

$11.19
walmart

Dual Spray Nozzle Aroma Diffuser Humidifier 3 Levels Adjustable Mist Modes with B-attery Cell Display 500ML Big Capacity Water T-ank USB Type C C-harging Port Powered Operated Portable Home Living Ro

$23.30
walmart

EBTOOLS Essential Oil Humidifier USB Aromatherapy Purifier For Home Indoor Travel Use

$9.35
walmart

FAGINEY Diffuser,210ml Small Onion Ultrasonic Air Humidifier USB Aromatherapy Cool Mist Maker Aroma Diffuser , Aroma Diffuser

$24.75
walmart
Advertisement

Ultrasonic Air Humidifier Aroma Diffuser 400ML Essential Oil With Warm and Color LED Lamp Humidificador

$52.88
newegg

Luxtrada LED Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser, Air Diffuser, LED Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser USB Essential Oil Humidifier Aromatherapy Purifier (Light wood grain)

$13.99
walmart

Luma Comfort Cool and Warm Mist Automatic Humidifier, Black

$139.99
kohl's

Essential Oil Diffuser Aroma Lamp Aromatherapy Electric Diffuser Air Humidifier

$17.61
walmart

Portable Mini Humidifier,Office Desk Humidifier,USB Personal Desktop Humidifier with 7-Color LED Night Light,300ml Small Cool Mist Humidifier,Quiet,Waterless Auto Shut-Off,2 Mist Mode (Pink)

$13.99
walmart

Jocestyle 270ml USB Night Lamp Humidifier Car Home Mist Maker Air Purifier (White)

$13.79
walmart

JANDEL Small Humidifier for Home, Work, Office for Allergies, Smoke, Dust, Pollen and Pet Dander USB and AC Power

$15.68
walmart

Kepooman USB Adjustable Mini Humidifier with 7 Color LED Night Light & Auto Shut-Off, White

$16.98
walmart

Rechargeable Ultrasonic Air Humidifier With 7 Colors LED 300ML Adjustable Mist Modes For Office Travel Home Baby

$16.08
walmart

HERCHR Portable Mini Doughnut-shaped USB Atomization Spray Humidifier for Home Office Car White, Mini Humidifier, Humidifier

$10.19
walmart

LHCER Air Purifier,Humidifier, USB LED Touch Wood Grain Air Humidifier Purifier Oil Diffuser 300ml

$12.22
walmart

JosLiki Portable Mini Humidifier, Small Cool Mist Humidifier with Night Light, USB Personal Desktop Humidifier for Baby Bedroom Travel Office Home, Auto Shut-Off, 2 Mist Modes, Super Quiet

$15.89
walmart
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com