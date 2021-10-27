Household Fans

featured

Jisulife Portable Neck Fan, Wearable Personal Fan, 4000Mah Battery Powered Bladeless Fan With 3 Speeds

$42.99
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

Comfort Zone White Comfort Zone 29 Inch Oscillating 3-Speed Tower Fan

$75.99
belk
featured

Comfort Zone 31" 3-Speed Oscillating Tower Fan, White

$34.99
walmartusa

Comfort Zone 16" 3-Speed Oscillating Table Fan In White

$35.99
bedbath&beyond

Costway 29 in. x 37.5 in. x 45.5 in. Oscillating Pedestal Fan with Remote Control, White

$75.00
homedepot

Comfort Zone PowerCurve 18 in. Pedestal Fan with Adjustable Tilt, White

$46.39
homedepot

High Velocity Cradle 12" Floor Fan

$39.04
wayfairnorthamerica

Bescita Desk Fan Small Table Strong Airflow Quiet Operation Portable Speed Adjustable

$47.38
walmart

Better Homes & Gardens Digital Turbo Air Oscillating Fan with Remote

$66.06
($99.99 save 34%)
walmartusa

Balems Mini Hanging Neck Fan Portable Lazy Sports Halter Fan Rechargeable Cover Halter Sports Aromatherapy

$29.39
walmart

Comfort Zone CZTF336RBK36 Inch Oscillating Tower Fan with Remote

$41.82
amazon

Boneco F100 Tabletop Fan - White

$73.99
($92.99 save 20%)
macy's
Advertisement

Crane 4.5” 3 Speed Cordless Rechargeable Aromatherapy Desk Fan, 17 Hour Run time, Essential Oil Compatible, White/Grey (EE-5619)

$31.99
staples

Comfort Zone CZHV20BK Electric-Household-Floor-Fans, Black

$59.99
amazon

Cool On The Go Rechargeable Fan - Bladeless Battery Operated Fan - OVER FIVE HOURS USE ON HIGH!

$49.99
walmart

Comfort Zone White 16 Inch Oscillating Pedestal Quad Pod Fan

$34.99
belk

12in. Oscillating Fan- 3 Speeds- 13-.94in.x11-.50in.x1-.50in.- LGY

$52.76
walmart

Comfort Zone Czst185Wt 18" Oscillating Pedestal Fan In White

$45.99
buybuybaby

(5 Gear) Mini Fold Fans Electric Portable Hold Small Fans Originality Small Household Electrical Appliances Desktop Electric Fan

$21.01
walmart

3 Speed Electric 29" High Velocity Oscillating Tower Fan

$31.34
wayfairnorthamerica

Costway Evaporative Portable Air Cooler Fan w/ Remote Control-White

$149.95
costway

comfort zone czst161bte pedestal fan

$40.67
walmart

Lady With A Fan Tabletop Art Drink Coasters Set Of Four

$27.99
wayfairnorthamerica

AC Infinity AIRTAP T4 4-In x 12-In Register Booster Fan - White

$69.99
sylvane
Advertisement

Best Choice Products 47in Quiet Oscillating Tower Fan w/ 3 Adjustable Wind Speeds, 3 Air Settings, Remote Control, Timer

$64.99
walmart

Better Homes & Gardens 16 inch Retro 3-Speed Metal Pedestal Fan, Mint

$69.88
walmartusa

Brentwood F-16SMB 16" Oscillating Stand Fan Black

$32.99
($36.99 save 11%)
newegg

Canarm 20-in. Shutter Mounted Exhaust Fan - Single Speed

$379.99
sylvane

Comfort Zone 42 in. Adjustable-Height 3-Speed Oscillating Pedestal Fan with Timer Settings, Black

$39.99
homedepot

Costway 35'' Tower Fan Portable Oscillating Cooling Bladeless 3 Speed

$76.48
walmart

Costway 53" Oscillating Pedestal/Standing Fan in Black, Size 53.0 H x 18.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair HW54237

$65.99
wayfair

Bowake Desk Fan Small Table Strong Airflow Quiet Operation Portable Speed Adjustable

$35.69
walmart

Avalon Powerful 40 Inch 360 Degree Oscillating Tower Fan With Max Air Quiet Technology And Remote

$75.99
staples

Ametoys F6 Fan Stand Desktop Shaking Charging Fan Keystroke Speed Regulation Fan with Adjustable Angle LED Indicator Black

$43.52
walmart

Bionaire Window Fan with Twin 8.5-Inch Reversible Airflow Blades and Remote Control, White & Coway AP-1512HH-FP AP-1512HH Replacement filter

$100.21
($117.48 save 15%)
amazon

Ainfox Portable Quiet Table Box Fan Air Circulator with Remote Control

$26.99
walmart
Advertisement

AC Infinity AIRTAP T6 6-In x 10-In"" Register Booster Fan - White

$69.99
sylvane

Asdomo For Ps5 Vertical Cooling Fan Stand Digital Edition With 14 Game Slot 3 Hub Port Dual Controller Charging Station Charger For Ps5

$43.23
walmart

Comfort Zone 20" High Velocity Slim Pedestal Fan

$134.99
blainfarm&fleet

Cooling Fan Leafless Rechargeable Neck Hanging Fan Adjustable Portable Personal Air Cooler, Blue

$28.91
walmart

ComfortZone 3 Speed Electric 29" High Velocity Oscillating Tower Fan in White, Size 29.38 H x 6.88 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair CZTF329WT

$31.34
wayfair

Comfort Zone 18" High Velocity Metal Pedestal Fan

$69.99
blainfarm&fleet

Ecohouzng 36 in. Digital Tower Fan with Remote, Black

$103.74
homedepot

Fanimation Junior Breeze Table Fan - Color: Silver - Blade Color: Aluminum

$43.98
lumens

Junior Breeze 5" Oscillating Table Fan

$43.98
wayfairnorthamerica

Promotion Clearance (5 Gear) Mini Fold Fans Electric Portable Hold Small Fans Originality Small Household Electrical Appliances Desktop Electric Fan

$21.24
walmart

Fanimation Arden 43.79" Pedestal Fan in Brown, Size 43.79 H x 20.9 W x 18.2 D in | Wayfair FP8014OB

$481.98
wayfair

Duobla Mini Desk Fan, Spray Cooling Fan , Strong Airflow, Ultra Quiet Operation,

$33.49
walmart
Advertisement

Mini Stand Fan with Cooling, Pink

$27.12
walmart

Portable Electric 32" Oscillating Tower Fan with Nighttime Setting, Timer and for Indoor, Bedroom and Home Office Use

$59.99
walmart

ankishi Mini Waist Clip Fan Lightweight Portable Energy-saving Hanging Cooler with 3 Speeds

$26.39
walmart

24" 1/4 HP Oscillating Pedestal Fan

$332.68
walmart

BLACK+DECKER 16-in Dual-Blade Stand Fan, ed | BFSD116B

$69.98
lowes

3520 Cyclone 20-Inch Pivoting Floor Fan

$97.20
newegg

Abcelit (5 Gear) Mini Fold Fans Electric Portable Hold Small Fans Originality Small Household Electrical Appliances Desktop Electric Fan

$20.35
walmart

Arctic-Pro Digital Screen Tower Fan With Remote Control, Dark Gray, 42-Inches

$76.99
overstock

Vertical Stand with Cooling Fan for PS5 Console, AGPTEK Charging Station Dock with Dual Controller Charger Ports and Cooling System (Digital Edition/Ultra HD)

$55.99
walmart

Energy Saving 3D Oscillation DC Stand Fan with Remote Control

$124.99
walmart

Arctic-Pro Desktop Slim Mini 13" Oscillating Tower Fan in White, Size 12.5 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 21582

$29.99
wayfair

AC Infinity AIRLIFT 10-Inch Shutter Exhaust Fan - w/ Temperature & Humidity Controller

$129.00
sylvane
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com