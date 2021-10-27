Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Home Improvement
Heating & Cooling
Fireplace Accessories
Screens
Fireplace Screens
Share
Fireplace Screens
14" Feather Wreath
featured
14" Feather Wreath
$82.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dagan Four Fold Black and Polished Brass Arched Fireplace Screen, 52" x 32.5"
featured
Dagan Four Fold Black and Polished Brass Arched Fireplace Screen, 52" x 32.5"
$112.61
walmart
Home Kristin Iron Fireplace Screen, Black Brushed
featured
Home Kristin Iron Fireplace Screen, Black Brushed
$129.99
wayfairnorthamerica
41" Silver and Black Contemporary Geometric Fireplace Screen
41" Silver and Black Contemporary Geometric Fireplace Screen
$113.99
($134.99
save 16%)
walmartusa
Charlton Home® Large Crest Fireplace Screen w/ Doors - in Black, Size 31.0 H x 50.0 W x 0.75 D in | Wayfair 12FB744958974D14A5FB7A48947E0B51
Charlton Home® Large Crest Fireplace Screen w/ Doors - in Black, Size 31.0 H x 50.0 W x 0.75 D in | Wayfair 12FB744958974D14A5FB7A48947E0B51
$199.99
wayfair
Cedar Crest 306395 Brass Metal Contemporary Fireplace Screen
Cedar Crest 306395 Brass Metal Contemporary Fireplace Screen
$110.99
newegg
Christopher Knight Home Ellias Single Panel Fireplace Screen by
Christopher Knight Home Ellias Single Panel Fireplace Screen by
$163.76
walmart
Barton Fireplace Screen 39x32.75in with Doors Large Flat Guard Fire Screens Wrought Iron Fire Place Panels Wood Burning Black
Barton Fireplace Screen 39x32.75in with Doors Large Flat Guard Fire Screens Wrought Iron Fire Place Panels Wood Burning Black
$89.95
walmart
Cabarrus Modern Single Panel Fireplace screen by Christopher Knight Home
Cabarrus Modern Single Panel Fireplace screen by Christopher Knight Home
$126.98
overstock
Charlton Home® Jordana Dragonflies Single Panel Fireplace Screen, Size 26.0 H x 24.5 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair SSB-04
Charlton Home® Jordana Dragonflies Single Panel Fireplace Screen, Size 26.0 H x 24.5 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair SSB-04
$99.99
wayfair
41" Silver and Black Contemporary Scrollwork Accent Fireplace Screen
41" Silver and Black Contemporary Scrollwork Accent Fireplace Screen
$315.49
overstock
Dcenta Double-door Curved Christmas Tree Decoration Fireplace Screen (99 x 34.5 x 79)cm
Dcenta Double-door Curved Christmas Tree Decoration Fireplace Screen (99 x 34.5 x 79)cm
$134.99
walmart
Christopher Knight Home Waterbury Fireplace Screen, Gold Flower On Black
Christopher Knight Home Waterbury Fireplace Screen, Gold Flower On Black
$129.95
amazon
Waterbury Fireplace Screen by Christopher Knight Home - N/A
Waterbury Fireplace Screen by Christopher Knight Home - N/A
$142.62
overstock
Deco 79 Fireplace Screen, 49" L x 1" W x 36" H, Black
Deco 79 Fireplace Screen, 49" L x 1" W x 36" H, Black
$122.86
amazon
Uttermost Armino Modern Fireplace Screen, Silver
Uttermost Armino Modern Fireplace Screen, Silver
$261.99
($549.99
save 52%)
ashleyhomestore
Freestanding Guard 3 Panel Glass Fireplace Screen
Freestanding Guard 3 Panel Glass Fireplace Screen
$133.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Avalon FS-AV2P-MB 2-Panel Fireplace Screen, Matte Black
Avalon FS-AV2P-MB 2-Panel Fireplace Screen, Matte Black
$471.07
walmart
Fireproof Mesh Cover Retro Wrought Iron Casting Fireplace Screen
Fireproof Mesh Cover Retro Wrought Iron Casting Fireplace Screen
$126.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Gita 1 Panel Iron Fireplace Screen
Gita 1 Panel Iron Fireplace Screen
$1,185.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Corrigan Studio® Outdoor Fire Pit 27 Inch, Portable Wood Burning Firepit Patio & Backyard Fire Bowl w/ Spark Screen, Fireplace Poker in Black
Corrigan Studio® Outdoor Fire Pit 27 Inch, Portable Wood Burning Firepit Patio & Backyard Fire Bowl w/ Spark Screen, Fireplace Poker in Black
$379.99
wayfair
41.5" Black and Copper Finish Contemporary Three Panel Fireplace Screen
41.5" Black and Copper Finish Contemporary Three Panel Fireplace Screen
$140.49
overstock
Dagan Black Wrought Iron Fireplace Screen, 39" x 31"
Dagan Black Wrought Iron Fireplace Screen, 39" x 31"
$146.58
walmart
Fleur De Lis Single Panel Fireplace Screen
Fleur De Lis Single Panel Fireplace Screen
$869.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Chelsey 3-Panel Fireplace Screen by Christopher Knight Home
Chelsey 3-Panel Fireplace Screen by Christopher Knight Home
$145.34
($161.49
save 10%)
overstock
Accardi Single Panel Steel Fireplace Screen
Accardi Single Panel Steel Fireplace Screen
$104.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Fdit Fire Screen,Retro Wrought Iron Casting Fireplace Screen Flower Pattern Fireplace Guard for Home
Fdit Fire Screen,Retro Wrought Iron Casting Fireplace Screen Flower Pattern Fireplace Guard for Home
$86.48
walmart
Ebern Designs Acee Cabinet Style Steel Fireplace Door Metal in Gray/Black, Size 32.0 H x 35.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair
Ebern Designs Acee Cabinet Style Steel Fireplace Door Metal in Gray/Black, Size 32.0 H x 35.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair
$679.43
wayfair
Ebern Designs Acelee Fireplace Door Steel in Black, Size 32.25 H x 45.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 7F4E8BE7C1F844CFAFB78721F4A94087
Ebern Designs Acelee Fireplace Door Steel in Black, Size 32.25 H x 45.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 7F4E8BE7C1F844CFAFB78721F4A94087
$599.99
wayfair
Ebern Designs Acelee Fireplace Door Plastic in Gray, Size 32.25 H x 45.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair DC45FA06A0EA4231ABB9D3BA53180705
Ebern Designs Acelee Fireplace Door Plastic in Gray, Size 32.25 H x 45.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair DC45FA06A0EA4231ABB9D3BA53180705
$591.42
wayfair
Ebern Designs Acee Cabinet Style Steel Fireplace Door Steel in Gray, Size 30.0 H x 43.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 5731AF7CAA8840038C23EAFA92D201B8
Ebern Designs Acee Cabinet Style Steel Fireplace Door Steel in Gray, Size 30.0 H x 43.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 5731AF7CAA8840038C23EAFA92D201B8
$679.43
wayfair
Ebern Designs Acee Cabinet Style Steel Fireplace Doors Steel in Gray, Size 28.0 H x 3.0 D in | Wayfair DD374E6F2AC74A53B9CF27CA931E2DA7
Ebern Designs Acee Cabinet Style Steel Fireplace Doors Steel in Gray, Size 28.0 H x 3.0 D in | Wayfair DD374E6F2AC74A53B9CF27CA931E2DA7
$655.99
wayfair
Ebern Designs Acee Cabinet Style Steel Fireplace Door Steel in Gray, Size 28.0 H x 51.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 853A2BE0F4D446498BE030BF5CF37765
Ebern Designs Acee Cabinet Style Steel Fireplace Door Steel in Gray, Size 28.0 H x 51.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 853A2BE0F4D446498BE030BF5CF37765
$732.43
wayfair
Deco 79 Tall Silver & Gold Decorative Fireplace Screen w/ Herringbone Pattern, Modern Style Fire Screen, Gold Fireplace Screen Living Room Decor | 52” x 31”
Deco 79 Tall Silver & Gold Decorative Fireplace Screen w/ Herringbone Pattern, Modern Style Fire Screen, Gold Fireplace Screen Living Room Decor | 52” x 31”
$141.58
amazon
Ebern Designs Acee Cabinet Style Steel Fireplace Door Steel in Gray, Size 28.0 H x 51.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 109E729BBC6E4F2795020309B39C3E3F
Ebern Designs Acee Cabinet Style Steel Fireplace Door Steel in Gray, Size 28.0 H x 51.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 109E729BBC6E4F2795020309B39C3E3F
$729.43
wayfair
Ebern Designs Fireplace Screen w/ Door Large Flat Protective Fire Screen w/ Tools Outdoor Metal Decorative Mesh Solid Wrought Iron Fireplace Panel Wood Burning
Ebern Designs Fireplace Screen w/ Door Large Flat Protective Fire Screen w/ Tools Outdoor Metal Decorative Mesh Solid Wrought Iron Fireplace Panel Wood Burning
$142.99
wayfair
Ebern Designs Acee Cabinet Style Steel Fireplace Door Steel in Black, Size 28.0 H x 39.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 2125D39F5F844E23920E0E3D784E5A5B
Ebern Designs Acee Cabinet Style Steel Fireplace Door Steel in Black, Size 28.0 H x 39.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 2125D39F5F844E23920E0E3D784E5A5B
$698.60
wayfair
Ebern Designs Acee Cabinet Style Steel Fireplace Door Steel in Black, Size 28.0 H x 35.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair F2720D8D2AA94D93A742FCA020A72252
Ebern Designs Acee Cabinet Style Steel Fireplace Door Steel in Black, Size 28.0 H x 35.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair F2720D8D2AA94D93A742FCA020A72252
$678.10
wayfair
Ebern Designs Acee Cabinet Style Steel Fireplace Doors Steel in Black, Size 26.0 H x 3.0 D in | Wayfair EC0057A9BE474317A02D2C8DFCA4DC72
Ebern Designs Acee Cabinet Style Steel Fireplace Doors Steel in Black, Size 26.0 H x 3.0 D in | Wayfair EC0057A9BE474317A02D2C8DFCA4DC72
$636.99
wayfair
Ebern Designs Acee Cabinet Style Steel Fireplace Door Steel in Gray, Size 26.0 H x 43.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 7DF819F209E143CEADF951F166262042
Ebern Designs Acee Cabinet Style Steel Fireplace Door Steel in Gray, Size 26.0 H x 43.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 7DF819F209E143CEADF951F166262042
$679.43
wayfair
Ebern Designs Acee Cabinet Style Steel Fireplace Doors Metal in Gray, Size 32.0 H x 3.0 D in | Wayfair B9B8B44D6F6141429241B2F455BFB861
Ebern Designs Acee Cabinet Style Steel Fireplace Doors Metal in Gray, Size 32.0 H x 3.0 D in | Wayfair B9B8B44D6F6141429241B2F455BFB861
$646.99
wayfair
EBTOOLS Home Supplies,Retro Wrought Iron Casting Fireplace Screen Flower Pattern Fireplace Guard for Home,Fireplace Screen
EBTOOLS Home Supplies,Retro Wrought Iron Casting Fireplace Screen Flower Pattern Fireplace Guard for Home,Fireplace Screen
$86.59
walmart
Clearance!Plow Hearth Small Crest Fireplace Screen with Doors, Solid Wrought Iron Frame, Metal Decorative Mesh Cover,Outdoor Living Room Decor
Clearance!Plow Hearth Small Crest Fireplace Screen with Doors, Solid Wrought Iron Frame, Metal Decorative Mesh Cover,Outdoor Living Room Decor
$133.51
walmart
Ebern Designs Acee Cabinet Style Steel Fireplace Doors Steel in Black, Size 28.0 H x 35.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 9487F0AC1B7649B3BAAAED5CB104FC42
Ebern Designs Acee Cabinet Style Steel Fireplace Doors Steel in Black, Size 28.0 H x 35.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 9487F0AC1B7649B3BAAAED5CB104FC42
$636.99
wayfair
Ebern Designs Acee Cabinet Style Steel Fireplace Door Steel in Gray, Size 26.0 H x 39.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 519389957DB94846A86BDE3327A7B404
Ebern Designs Acee Cabinet Style Steel Fireplace Door Steel in Gray, Size 26.0 H x 39.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 519389957DB94846A86BDE3327A7B404
$722.43
wayfair
Thick Line Diamond Large Grid Decorative Iron Mesh Fireplace Screen (105 x 22.5 x 81.5)cm
Thick Line Diamond Large Grid Decorative Iron Mesh Fireplace Screen (105 x 22.5 x 81.5)cm
$78.99
walmart
Ebern Designs Acein Steel Fireplace Doors Steel in Black, Size 33.25 H x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 49185C57BBB24FD198DC438514E514A6
Ebern Designs Acein Steel Fireplace Doors Steel in Black, Size 33.25 H x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 49185C57BBB24FD198DC438514E514A6
$430.66
wayfair
Mccarver 3 Panel Bronze Fireplace Screen
Mccarver 3 Panel Bronze Fireplace Screen
$262.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories Single Panel Steel Fireplace Screen Metal in Brown, Size 32.0 H x 38.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 82C6E2545A294D2694B38E82AB780C9E
17 Stories Single Panel Steel Fireplace Screen Metal in Brown, Size 32.0 H x 38.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 82C6E2545A294D2694B38E82AB780C9E
$499.99
wayfair
17 Stories Large Decorative Baby Safe 5 Piece 3 Panel Iron Fireplace Screen Set Iron in Black/Gray, Size 31.5 H x 24.5 W in | Wayfair
17 Stories Large Decorative Baby Safe 5 Piece 3 Panel Iron Fireplace Screen Set Iron in Black/Gray, Size 31.5 H x 24.5 W in | Wayfair
$99.99
wayfair
17 Stories Single Panel Steel Fireplace Screen Metal in Brown, Size 32.0 H x 38.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 2C1C2B06DC2541D89670AB4E28DC1888
17 Stories Single Panel Steel Fireplace Screen Metal in Brown, Size 32.0 H x 38.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 2C1C2B06DC2541D89670AB4E28DC1888
$499.99
wayfair
Ashata Concise Golden Fireplace Screen Fire Place Fence Spark Guard Devices Household Supplies, Fireplace Screen, Protective Tools
Ashata Concise Golden Fireplace Screen Fire Place Fence Spark Guard Devices Household Supplies, Fireplace Screen, Protective Tools
$83.31
walmart
Astoria Grand Laurie 3 Panel Metal Fireplace Screen Tin, Size 27.8 H x 43.6 W x 0.18 D in | Wayfair ASTG7795 37636026
Astoria Grand Laurie 3 Panel Metal Fireplace Screen Tin, Size 27.8 H x 43.6 W x 0.18 D in | Wayfair ASTG7795 37636026
$259.99
wayfair
Fireplace Screens Decorative, French Iron Rustic Fireplace Screen
Fireplace Screens Decorative, French Iron Rustic Fireplace Screen
$105.99
walmart
Accent Plus Wild Savannah Fireplace Screen 29.87x11.87x32.25, Iron, Sheet Metal and Mesh Metal By Visit the Accent Plus Store
Accent Plus Wild Savannah Fireplace Screen 29.87x11.87x32.25, Iron, Sheet Metal and Mesh Metal By Visit the Accent Plus Store
$122.36
walmart
17 Stories Guffey 1 Panel Iron Fireplace Screen Iron in Black, Size 35.0 H x 50.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair S-1154
17 Stories Guffey 1 Panel Iron Fireplace Screen Iron in Black, Size 35.0 H x 50.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair S-1154
$167.99
wayfair
Meyda Lighting Moose Creek Fireplace Screen Moose Creek - 98743 - Rustic
Meyda Lighting Moose Creek Fireplace Screen Moose Creek - 98743 - Rustic
$1,080.00
1800lighting
Millwood Pines Jolley 3 Panel Iron Fireplace Screen Iron in Gray, Size 32.0 H x 32.0 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair 42E00916C31041739BF8DDAD90AC70D5
Millwood Pines Jolley 3 Panel Iron Fireplace Screen Iron in Gray, Size 32.0 H x 32.0 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair 42E00916C31041739BF8DDAD90AC70D5
$285.99
wayfair
Mercer41 Franklin Square Iron Fireplace Screens Iron in Gray, Size 31.0 H x 40.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 7055B0B23CC145F1A1D52387B6FFAB65
Mercer41 Franklin Square Iron Fireplace Screens Iron in Gray, Size 31.0 H x 40.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 7055B0B23CC145F1A1D52387B6FFAB65
$289.99
wayfair
Mercer41 Single Panel Iron Fireplace Screen, Gold in Black, Size 31.1 H x 41.1 W x 9.25 D in | Wayfair 51292C15A6CD424092362038A26A301E
Mercer41 Single Panel Iron Fireplace Screen, Gold in Black, Size 31.1 H x 41.1 W x 9.25 D in | Wayfair 51292C15A6CD424092362038A26A301E
$105.99
wayfair
Fireplace Screens
