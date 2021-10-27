Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Home Improvement
Heating & Cooling
Fireplace Accessories
Log Sets
Fireplace Log Sets
Share
Fireplace Log Sets
Cal Flame Stone Veneer Gas Fire Pit in Brown with Log Set and Lava Rocks
featured
Cal Flame Stone Veneer Gas Fire Pit in Brown with Log Set and Lava Rocks
$2,903.53
homedepot
BBQGuys 18 Inch Rustic Canyon Charred Oak Vented Natural Gas Log Set + H-Burner - Match Light
featured
BBQGuys 18 Inch Rustic Canyon Charred Oak Vented Natural Gas Log Set + H-Burner - Match Light
$339.99
bbqguys
Barton 10 in. Ceramic Decorative Flame Vented Gas Fireplace Log Set (9-Piece)
featured
Barton 10 in. Ceramic Decorative Flame Vented Gas Fireplace Log Set (9-Piece)
$85.99
homedepot
American Gas Log Seville Charred Vented Natural Gas/Propane Fireplace Log Set in White, Size 16.0 H x 28.0 W in | Wayfair SEVC-18-PSS202RR-S-DBL
American Gas Log Seville Charred Vented Natural Gas/Propane Fireplace Log Set in White, Size 16.0 H x 28.0 W in | Wayfair SEVC-18-PSS202RR-S-DBL
$533.57
wayfair
East Urban Home 2 Piece Fireplace Vintage Monochrome Design Log Fire Pictogram Kitchen Curtain Set Polyester in Black | Wayfair
East Urban Home 2 Piece Fireplace Vintage Monochrome Design Log Fire Pictogram Kitchen Curtain Set Polyester in Black | Wayfair
$46.99
wayfair
East Urban Home 2 Piece Fireplace Cartoon of Classic Look Log Fire Design & Gentlemen Drink Tea Kitchen Curtain Set Polyester in Blue/Brown/Yellow
East Urban Home 2 Piece Fireplace Cartoon of Classic Look Log Fire Design & Gentlemen Drink Tea Kitchen Curtain Set Polyester in Blue/Brown/Yellow
$46.99
wayfair
Empire LS41TDF Ceramic Fiber Driftwood Fireplace Log Set - 5 Piece
Empire LS41TDF Ceramic Fiber Driftwood Fireplace Log Set - 5 Piece
$218.35
walmart
Verso Series GL22N 22" Vented Natural Gas Log Set with Electronic Ignition Up to 70 000 BTU's Reversible PHAZER Log Set Cast Iron Grate and
Verso Series GL22N 22" Vented Natural Gas Log Set with Electronic Ignition Up to 70 000 BTU's Reversible PHAZER Log Set Cast Iron Grate and
$939.00
appliancesconnection
NEFB30GL Tranquill 30" Electric Fireplace Insert with Glass Front 5 000 BTUs Log Set and Crystals Included ULTRA BRIGHT LED Overhead NIGHT LIGHT
NEFB30GL Tranquill 30" Electric Fireplace Insert with Glass Front 5 000 BTUs Log Set and Crystals Included ULTRA BRIGHT LED Overhead NIGHT LIGHT
$969.00
appliancesconnection
Peterson Real Fyre 24" Charred Grizzly Oak Outdoor Gas Log Set With Vented Natural Gas Stainless G45 Burner - Match Light
Peterson Real Fyre 24" Charred Grizzly Oak Outdoor Gas Log Set With Vented Natural Gas Stainless G45 Burner - Match Light
$819.00
bbqguys
Knightsbridge VF Series GVFS60-1N 27" Vent Free Natural Gas Stove with Millivolt Ignition Up to 30 000 BTU's Pan Style Burner PHAZER Log Set
Knightsbridge VF Series GVFS60-1N 27" Vent Free Natural Gas Stove with Millivolt Ignition Up to 30 000 BTU's Pan Style Burner PHAZER Log Set
$2,599.00
appliancesconnection
Ethanol Fireplace Log Set
Ethanol Fireplace Log Set
$325.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Orren Ellis Iserman Log Set & Crystal Realistic 4 Flame Colors Recessed Electric Fireplace in Black, Size 0.27 H x 68.11 W x 5.9 D in | Wayfair
Orren Ellis Iserman Log Set & Crystal Realistic 4 Flame Colors Recessed Electric Fireplace in Black, Size 0.27 H x 68.11 W x 5.9 D in | Wayfair
$969.99
wayfair
The Sideline Electric Fireplace - 28 Inch Wide - In Wall Recessed - 5 Flame Settings - Realistic 3 Color Flame - 1100/750 Watt Heater - (Black) - Log
The Sideline Electric Fireplace - 28 Inch Wide - In Wall Recessed - 5 Flame Settings - Realistic 3 Color Flame - 1100/750 Watt Heater - (Black) - Log
$799.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Regal Flame 6 Piece Ceramic Fireplace Propane Gas Log Set | Wayfair RFA4206
Regal Flame 6 Piece Ceramic Fireplace Propane Gas Log Set | Wayfair RFA4206
$127.51
wayfair
Black Alice 68 Inches Recessed Electric Fireplace, 1500W Heater, Log Set & Crystal,Flush Mounted For 2 X 6 Stud
Black Alice 68 Inches Recessed Electric Fireplace, 1500W Heater, Log Set & Crystal,Flush Mounted For 2 X 6 Stud
$1,539.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rasmussen Tipi Log Set for Rumford Style Fireplaces, 24-Inches
Rasmussen Tipi Log Set for Rumford Style Fireplaces, 24-Inches
$411.00
walmart
American Gas Log Cheyenne Glow Vented Propane/Natural Gas Fireplace Log Set in White, Size 20.0 H x 42.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair CG-30-RCV101-S-DBL
American Gas Log Cheyenne Glow Vented Propane/Natural Gas Fireplace Log Set in White, Size 20.0 H x 42.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair CG-30-RCV101-S-DBL
$794.45
wayfair
American Gas Log Granada Split Vented Natural Gas/Propane Fireplace Log Set in White, Size 18.0 H x 34.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair GS-24-RCV101-S-DBL
American Gas Log Granada Split Vented Natural Gas/Propane Fireplace Log Set in White, Size 18.0 H x 34.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair GS-24-RCV101-S-DBL
$677.80
wayfair
PH24NV PH Burner Natural Gas Burner Assembly with Dual Yellow Flame Burner System and Cast Decorative Grate for 24" Log Sets Millivolt Control Up
PH24NV PH Burner Natural Gas Burner Assembly with Dual Yellow Flame Burner System and Cast Decorative Grate for 24" Log Sets Millivolt Control Up
$566.10
appliancesconnection
GLD2455T 24 in. T-Stat Vent Free Gas Log Set
GLD2455T 24 in. T-Stat Vent Free Gas Log Set
$369.29
walmart
KW18-R 18" 7 Piece Kentucky Wildwood High Definition Refractory Log Set for Natural Blaze Vent-Free 18"
KW18-R 18" 7 Piece Kentucky Wildwood High Definition Refractory Log Set for Natural Blaze Vent-Free 18"
$215.10
appliancesconnection
Loon Peak® Neema Fire Pit Gas Log Set w/ Cinders, Size 12.0 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair EC75B4517A8C4F56A82DCC825DDD6D52
Loon Peak® Neema Fire Pit Gas Log Set w/ Cinders, Size 12.0 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair EC75B4517A8C4F56A82DCC825DDD6D52
$123.99
wayfair
STFSO18 18" Fireside Supreme Oak Gas Log Set for See-Through Fireplace (Order Hearth Kit
STFSO18 18" Fireside Supreme Oak Gas Log Set for See-Through Fireplace (Order Hearth Kit
$449.10
appliancesconnection
Duluth Forge Natural Vent Natural Gas Fireplace Log Set in White, Size 18.0 H x 24.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 210037
Duluth Forge Natural Vent Natural Gas Fireplace Log Set in White, Size 18.0 H x 24.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 210037
$267.90
wayfair
HPC Western Driftwood Outdoor Ceramic Gas Log Set, 9 Piece
HPC Western Driftwood Outdoor Ceramic Gas Log Set, 9 Piece
$418.55
walmart
Modern Flames 20-Inch Sunset Charred Oak Electric Log Set
Modern Flames 20-Inch Sunset Charred Oak Electric Log Set
$479.00
walmart
Peterson Real Fyre 24" Rustic Oak Outdoor Gas Log Set With Vented Natural Gas Stainless G45 Burner
Peterson Real Fyre 24" Rustic Oak Outdoor Gas Log Set With Vented Natural Gas Stainless G45 Burner
$540.90
bbqguys
2 Piece Fireplace Christmas Themed Cartoonish interior Design with Tree Log Fair Gifts and Seats Kitchen Curtain Set
2 Piece Fireplace Christmas Themed Cartoonish interior Design with Tree Log Fair Gifts and Seats Kitchen Curtain Set
$46.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Duluth Forge Ventless Natural Gas Log Set - 24 in. Stacked Red Oak - Manual Control
Duluth Forge Ventless Natural Gas Log Set - 24 in. Stacked Red Oak - Manual Control
$239.00
homedepot
Duluth Forge Vent Free Dual Fuel Log Set - 24 in. Stacked Red Oak - T-Stat Control
Duluth Forge Vent Free Dual Fuel Log Set - 24 in. Stacked Red Oak - T-Stat Control
$279.99
($319.99
save 13%)
homedepot
Duluth Forge 14 in. 45,000 BTU Direct Vented Gas Log Sets with Natural Gas Fire Glass Burner Kit
Duluth Forge 14 in. 45,000 BTU Direct Vented Gas Log Sets with Natural Gas Fire Glass Burner Kit
$59.00
($59.99
save 2%)
homedepot
Decorative Realistic Flame 10 PC Petite Ceramic Wood Fireplace Firepit Log Set
Decorative Realistic Flame 10 PC Petite Ceramic Wood Fireplace Firepit Log Set
$100.00
walmart
American Gas Log Granada Split Vented Natural Gas/Propane Fireplace Log Set in White, Size 20.0 H x 42.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair GS-30-RCV202-S-DBL
American Gas Log Granada Split Vented Natural Gas/Propane Fireplace Log Set in White, Size 20.0 H x 42.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair GS-30-RCV202-S-DBL
$816.09
wayfair
DIMPLEX Revillusion Electric Fireplace Log Set with Ashmat - RLG20 & REM-KIT
DIMPLEX Revillusion Electric Fireplace Log Set with Ashmat - RLG20 & REM-KIT
$375.99
walmart
Costway Ceramic Wood Gas Fireplace Log Set for Ventless, Propane, Gas,
Costway Ceramic Wood Gas Fireplace Log Set for Ventless, Propane, Gas,
$69.69
($81.99
save 15%)
overstock
Cal Flame Stucco and Tile Rectangle Gas Fire Pit with Log Set and Lava Rocks, Brown
Cal Flame Stucco and Tile Rectangle Gas Fire Pit with Log Set and Lava Rocks, Brown
$2,392.84
homedepot
Amantii Wall Mount / Flush Mount Series Electric Fireplace with Log Set, 50"
Amantii Wall Mount / Flush Mount Series Electric Fireplace with Log Set, 50"
$874.00
walmart
CFL-30NG-C 30" Campfire Fiber Gas Log Set with Stainless Steel Burner and Hearth Kit 60 000 Btu/Hour Input - Natural
CFL-30NG-C 30" Campfire Fiber Gas Log Set with Stainless Steel Burner and Hearth Kit 60 000 Btu/Hour Input - Natural
$926.10
appliancesconnection
Knightsbridge VF Series GVFS60-1PN 27" Vent Free Propane Gas Stove with Millivolt Ignition Up to 30 000 BTU's Pan Style Burner PHAZER Log Set
Knightsbridge VF Series GVFS60-1PN 27" Vent Free Propane Gas Stove with Millivolt Ignition Up to 30 000 BTU's Pan Style Burner PHAZER Log Set
$2,949.00
appliancesconnection
Fireplace Napoleon Vent Free 30" Natural Gas 6 Pc Logs Set FCP16848 -
Fireplace Napoleon Vent Free 30" Natural Gas 6 Pc Logs Set FCP16848 -
$1,599.98
walmart
Neema Fire Pit Gas Log Set with Cinders
Neema Fire Pit Gas Log Set with Cinders
$123.99
wayfairnorthamerica
VFC32LNI Symphony 32" Vent-Free Gas Fireplace Up to 28 000 BTUs with Natural Blaze Burner Exclusive Five Piece Log Set Expansive Viewing Area and
VFC32LNI Symphony 32" Vent-Free Gas Fireplace Up to 28 000 BTUs with Natural Blaze Burner Exclusive Five Piece Log Set Expansive Viewing Area and
$1,499.00
appliancesconnection
Fiberglow VF Series GVFL30P 30" Vent Free Propane Gas Log Set with Millivolt Ignition Up to 40 000 BTU's PHAZERAMIC Burner PHAZER Log Set and
Fiberglow VF Series GVFL30P 30" Vent Free Propane Gas Log Set with Millivolt Ignition Up to 40 000 BTU's PHAZERAMIC Burner PHAZER Log Set and
$1,249.00
appliancesconnection
Loon Peak® Gas Fireplace Logs, Ceramic, Set Of 9, Small, Size 4.0 H x 10.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 52F2B505CC384531A56124C1E8E57BE1
Loon Peak® Gas Fireplace Logs, Ceramic, Set Of 9, Small, Size 4.0 H x 10.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 52F2B505CC384531A56124C1E8E57BE1
$49.99
wayfair
Convert to Ethanol Fireplace Log Set with Burner Insert from Gel or Gas Logs
Convert to Ethanol Fireplace Log Set with Burner Insert from Gel or Gas Logs
$223.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Peterson Real Fyre 18" Post Oak Outdoor Gas Log Set With Vented Natural Gas Stainless G45 Burner - Match Light
Peterson Real Fyre 18" Post Oak Outdoor Gas Log Set With Vented Natural Gas Stainless G45 Burner - Match Light
$487.80
bbqguys
Napoleon NEFI27 5000 BTU 27" Wide Electric Fireplace Log Set with - Wood
Napoleon NEFI27 5000 BTU 27" Wide Electric Fireplace Log Set with - Wood
$769.00
overstock
HargroveGasLogs Bedford Char Vented Natural Gas/Propane Fireplace Log Set in White, Size 18.0 H x 42.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair BCS3016RG-FHPCSP30NA
HargroveGasLogs Bedford Char Vented Natural Gas/Propane Fireplace Log Set in White, Size 18.0 H x 42.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair BCS3016RG-FHPCSP30NA
$792.49
wayfair
GO30-IPI-NG 30" Fireside Grand Oak Gas Log Set with IPI Hearth Kit - 80 000 Btu/Hour Input - Natural
GO30-IPI-NG 30" Fireside Grand Oak Gas Log Set with IPI Hearth Kit - 80 000 Btu/Hour Input - Natural
$1,286.10
appliancesconnection
Millwood Pines Ethanol Fireplace Log Set in Brown/White, Size 13.4 H x 18.0 W x 13.4 D in | Wayfair ECK2018BRC
Millwood Pines Ethanol Fireplace Log Set in Brown/White, Size 13.4 H x 18.0 W x 13.4 D in | Wayfair ECK2018BRC
$325.99
wayfair
Pleasant Hearth 23 in. Electric Log Set with Heater
Pleasant Hearth 23 in. Electric Log Set with Heater
$123.59
homedepot
Empire Comfort Systems Flint Hill Manual 5-piece 24" Ceramic Fiber Log Set - Natural Gas
Empire Comfort Systems Flint Hill Manual 5-piece 24" Ceramic Fiber Log Set - Natural Gas
$529.00
walmart
Willow Fireplace Log Holder and Small Screen, Antique Brass, Set of 2
Willow Fireplace Log Holder and Small Screen, Antique Brass, Set of 2
$408.50
($430.00
save 5%)
westelm
AMERICAN GAS LOG Dundee Oak 24 in. Vented Natural Gas Fireplace Log Set with Complete Kit, Match Lit
AMERICAN GAS LOG Dundee Oak 24 in. Vented Natural Gas Fireplace Log Set with Complete Kit, Match Lit
$328.90
homedepot
17 Stories 2 Sets Of 4 Pack Firewood Log Rack Brackets Fireplace Wood Storage Holder Lumber Stacker Heavy Duty Steel Indoor Outdoor Adjustable To Any Length Heig
17 Stories 2 Sets Of 4 Pack Firewood Log Rack Brackets Fireplace Wood Storage Holder Lumber Stacker Heavy Duty Steel Indoor Outdoor Adjustable To Any Length Heig
$94.99
wayfair
AMERICAN GAS LOG Dundee Oak 18 in. Vented Natural Gas Fireplace Log Set with Complete Kit, Match Lit
AMERICAN GAS LOG Dundee Oak 18 in. Vented Natural Gas Fireplace Log Set with Complete Kit, Match Lit
$273.90
homedepot
Fiberglow VF Series GVFL18N 18" Vent Free Natural Gas Log Set with Millivolt Ignition Up to 40 000 BTU's PHAZERAMIC Burner PHAZER Log Set and
Fiberglow VF Series GVFL18N 18" Vent Free Natural Gas Log Set with Millivolt Ignition Up to 40 000 BTU's PHAZERAMIC Burner PHAZER Log Set and
$999.00
appliancesconnection
PH18NV PH Burner Natural Gas Burner Assembly with Dual Yellow Flame Burner System and Cast Decorative Grate for 18" Log Sets Millivolt Control Up
PH18NV PH Burner Natural Gas Burner Assembly with Dual Yellow Flame Burner System and Cast Decorative Grate for 18" Log Sets Millivolt Control Up
$494.10
appliancesconnection
VFC32LPV Symphony 32" Vent-Free Propane Fireplace Up to 27 000 BTUs with Natural Blaze Burner Exclusive Five Piece Log Set Expansive Viewing Area
VFC32LPV Symphony 32" Vent-Free Propane Fireplace Up to 27 000 BTUs with Natural Blaze Burner Exclusive Five Piece Log Set Expansive Viewing Area
$1,358.10
appliancesconnection
Fireplace Log Sets
