Dehumidifiers

featured

DDR060BMPWDB Dehumidifier with 60 Pint Daily Capacity Low Temperature Operation Auto Restart and Pump in

$466.99
appliancesconnection
featured

Costway 24 Pints 1500 Sq. Ft Dehumidifier for Medium to Large Room with Indicator

$159.95
costway
featured

Danby 30 Pint Dehumidifier

$240.08
walmartusa

OEM Danby Dehumidifier Water Drain Tank Bucket Originally Shipped With ADR30A1G, ADR45A1G, DDR30A1GP

$49.99
walmart

NEW OEM Danby Dehumidifier Filter Originally Shipped With ADR70B6001C, ADR70B6C

$20.99
walmart

Brrnoo 700ml Portable Quiet Dehumidifier Dryer,Energy Efficient Moisture Absorber Air Dehumidifier for Small Bedroom Bathroom

$43.64
walmart

Danby Ddr020bjwdb-me Dehumidifier in White, Size 19.72 H x 15.2 W x 10.94 D in | Wayfair

$169.99
wayfair

Della 6000/8000/10000/12000 BTU Energy Star Window Air Conditioner 115V/60Hz Whisper Quiet AC For Rooms up to 250 sq ft, Cooling, Dehumidifier, Fan With Smart Control, Alexa, Remote

$379.96
walmart

Danby Ddr050blbdb-me Dehumidifier

$219.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Danby 50 Pint Energy Star Direct Drain Dehumidifier Refurbished

$169.95
walmart

Dehumidifier 1000ML 48W Low-noise Mini Dehumidifier Portable Home Office Air Damp Dryer Accessory

$100.43
walmart

NEW OEM Danby Dehumidifier Filter Originally Shipped With DDR70B1CP

$20.99
walmart
Advertisement

Costway 24 Pints 1500 Sq. Ft Dehumidifier For Medium To Large Room w/

$199.99
overstock

Crane 4 Pint Compact Dehumidifier with 2 Settings for Small to Medium Rooms up to 300 sq. ft., Whites

$89.99
homedepot

Ecor Pro DryFan 150 Pint Desiccant Dehumidifier

$2,309.00
sylvane

Emerson Quiet Kool New DOE Standard 50 Pint Dehumidifier (Old DOE 70 Pint), Wi-Fi and Voice Control, Works w Amazon Alexa and Google Home, EAD50SE1H

$249.99
($299.99 save 17%)
walmartusa

GE Appliances 20 Pints per Day Console Dehumidifier for Rooms up to 350 Sq. Ft. in White, Size 24.0 H x 14.75 W x 11.375 D in | Wayfair ADEL20LY

$129.00
($170.00 save 24%)
wayfair

Friedrich 35-Pint Energy Star Dehumidifier with Pump

$349.00
($389.00 save 10%)
sylvane

Low Humidity 22.6 Pint Dehumidifier

$269.00
wayfairnorthamerica

Fugacal Air Dehumidifier 700ml Ultra Quiet Portable Dehumidifier Moisture Absorber for Home Bedroom US,700ml Moisture Absorber,Moisture Absorber

$38.82
walmart

Foho 70 Pints per Day Tower Dehumidifier for Rooms up to 4500 Square Feet Sq. Ft. in White, Size 23.8 H x 11.4 W x 11.4 D in | Wayfair B08HS9G8KK

$258.98
wayfair

Ecor Pro 150 Pint Portable Industrial Desiccant Dehumidifier for Basement, Crawl Space, Whole House and Warehouses - Yellow, Multi

$2,309.00
homedepot

Emerson Quiet Kool High Efficiency 20-Pint SMART Dehumidifier with Wi-Fi and Voice Control

$199.99
($249.99 save 20%)
walmartusa

Ebac RM4500-H 150-Pint Restoration Dehumidifier with Built-in Humidistat

$3,177.00
sylvane
Advertisement

Dehumidifier - Moisture Absorbers - Absorber With Charcoal Prevents Water Damage 4 Pack

$24.44
walmart

Ebac DD400 Desiccant Dehumidifier

$3,981.00
sylvane

De'Longhi 11500 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier & Fan + Quiet Mode & Includes Window Kit + Remote Control, 500 sq ft, Large Room, Pinguino 6700 (DOE), White

$510.20
amazon

Ebac CS90-E Dehumidifier

$1,966.00
sylvane

GE Appliances 3-in-1, APCA12YZMW, White Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier for Medium Rooms up to 450 sq ft, 12,000 (8,200 BTU SACC)

$449.00
($479.00 save 6%)
amazon

FRIGIDAIRE 70-Pint Dehumidifier with WiFI Controls (Certified Refurbished)

$269.99
walmart

Emerson Quiet 40 Pint Dehumidifier

$249.49
overstock

Mini Dehumidifier by GERO Rechargeable Renewable Small Moisture Eliminator Air

$18.95
walmart

Emerson Quiet Kool 50 Pint Dehumidifier with Pump

$407.99
overstock

Ebac DD300 Desiccant Dehumidifier

$2,905.00
sylvane

Ecor Pro DryFan 30 Pint Stainless Steel Desiccant Dehumidifier

$1,119.00
sylvane

Ebac DD200 Desiccant Dehumidifier

$2,799.00
sylvane
Advertisement

Dehumidifier,700ml Tank Large Air Inlet up to 215 Square Feet per Day Ultra Quiet Lightweight Portable Dehumidifier

$41.85
walmart

Frigidaire Gallery FGAC5044W1 50-Pint Portable Dehumidifier, White

$293.99
staples

Fosa Air Dehumidifier 700ml Ultra Quiet Portable Dehumidifier Moisture Absorber for Home Bedroom,Dehumidifier for Bedroom

$41.23
walmart

3 in 1 Shows Dryer Heater Drying + Sterilization + Deodorization Fast Light Shoe Dryer Foot Protector Boot Odor Deodorant Dehumidify Device EU.

$18.41
newegg

Fantech GD55S Steel Dehumidifier - 101 Pints, Lot of 1

$753.05
walmart

Frigidaire FAD504DWDE 50 Pint Capacity Dehumidifier (Certified Refurbished)

$239.99
walmart

Dioche Mini Air Dehumidifier, Home 700ml Moisture Absorber Ultra Quiet Portable Dehumidifier for Home Bedroom Dehumidifier for Bedroom

$44.17
walmart

ACOUTO Mini Air Dehumidifier Household Small Dehumidifier Bedroom Dehumidification Machine Red 100-240V, Air Dehumidification

$40.97
walmart

AMONIDA Air Dehumidifier 700ml Ultra Quiet Portable Dehumidifier Moisture Absorber for Home Bedroom US,Ultra Quiet Dehumidifier,Air Dehumidifier

$40.24
walmart

ACOUTO Ultra Quiet Dehumidifier,Air Dehumidifier 700ml Ultra Quiet Portable Dehumidifier Moisture Absorber for Home Bedroom

$43.99
walmart

Arctic Wind 35-Pint Flat Panel ENERGY STAR Dehumidifier, Whites

$229.99
homedepot

ALORAIR LGR 180 Pints Compact Dehumidifier with Built-in Pump, cETL Listed

$791.11
walmart
Advertisement

Ktaxon 12000BTU Portable Air Conditioner & Dehumidifier Function w/ Remote

$329.99
walmart

Honeywell Smart TP30AWKN 30-Pint Portable Dehumidifier, White

$289.14
staples

Kesnos 2500 Sq. Ft Dehumidifier for Home and Basements with Drain Hose

$179.97
walmart

Keystone 35-Pint Dehumidifier with Electronic Controls in White, Whites

$205.88
homedepot

3,000 square feet dehumidifier with 2 liter water tank, automatic or manual drainage, 30 pint humidifier for medium to large rooms and basements

$198.91
walmart

KARMAS PRODUCT Safe Dehumidifier and Air Purifier Combo Portable Quiet Small Dehumidifiers for Home Basements Bedroom Bathroom Garage Wardrobe RV

$74.99
walmart

Koldfront 12,000 BTU 230 Volt Through-the-Wall Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier and Remote Control White | WTC12012WCO230V

$589.00
lowes

12000BTU 3600W Window Air Conditioner Cooling Cooler Capacity 24H Timer Dehumidifier W/ Remote Control AC 220-240V -

$608.81
newegg

QDHR35LZ 35 Pint Dehumidifier with Empty Bucket Alarm Smart Dry Clean Filter Alert and Automatic Defrost Control in

$199.00
appliancesconnection

Ivation 12,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner â€“ Powerful AC Unit & Dehumidifier w/Remote Control, Adjustable Fan Speed, Window Kit, Digital LED Display & Multiple Operating Modes

$499.99
walmart

Keystone 22 Pint Dehumidifier with Electronic Controls

$209.99
walmartusa

Ivation IVADM45 Powerful Mid-Size Thermo-Electric Intelligent Dehumidifier w/Auto Humidistat - For Spaces Up to 2,200 Cubic Feet

$84.99
overstock
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com