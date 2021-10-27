Dehumidifiers

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Home Improvement
Heating & Cooling
Dehumidifiers
Dehumidifiers
Share
Dehumidifiers
DDR060BMPWDB Dehumidifier with 60 Pint Daily Capacity Low Temperature Operation Auto Restart and Pump in
featured
DDR060BMPWDB Dehumidifier with 60 Pint Daily Capacity Low Temperature Operation Auto Restart and Pump in
$466.99
appliancesconnection
Costway 24 Pints 1500 Sq. Ft Dehumidifier for Medium to Large Room with Indicator
featured
Costway 24 Pints 1500 Sq. Ft Dehumidifier for Medium to Large Room with Indicator
$159.95
costway
Danby 30 Pint Dehumidifier
featured
Danby 30 Pint Dehumidifier
$240.08
walmartusa
OEM Danby Dehumidifier Water Drain Tank Bucket Originally Shipped With ADR30A1G, ADR45A1G, DDR30A1GP
OEM Danby Dehumidifier Water Drain Tank Bucket Originally Shipped With ADR30A1G, ADR45A1G, DDR30A1GP
$49.99
walmart
NEW OEM Danby Dehumidifier Filter Originally Shipped With ADR70B6001C, ADR70B6C
NEW OEM Danby Dehumidifier Filter Originally Shipped With ADR70B6001C, ADR70B6C
$20.99
walmart
Brrnoo 700ml Portable Quiet Dehumidifier Dryer,Energy Efficient Moisture Absorber Air Dehumidifier for Small Bedroom Bathroom
Brrnoo 700ml Portable Quiet Dehumidifier Dryer,Energy Efficient Moisture Absorber Air Dehumidifier for Small Bedroom Bathroom
$43.64
walmart
Danby Ddr020bjwdb-me Dehumidifier in White, Size 19.72 H x 15.2 W x 10.94 D in | Wayfair
Danby Ddr020bjwdb-me Dehumidifier in White, Size 19.72 H x 15.2 W x 10.94 D in | Wayfair
$169.99
wayfair
Della 6000/8000/10000/12000 BTU Energy Star Window Air Conditioner 115V/60Hz Whisper Quiet AC For Rooms up to 250 sq ft, Cooling, Dehumidifier, Fan With Smart Control, Alexa, Remote
Della 6000/8000/10000/12000 BTU Energy Star Window Air Conditioner 115V/60Hz Whisper Quiet AC For Rooms up to 250 sq ft, Cooling, Dehumidifier, Fan With Smart Control, Alexa, Remote
$379.96
walmart
Danby Ddr050blbdb-me Dehumidifier
Danby Ddr050blbdb-me Dehumidifier
$219.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Danby 50 Pint Energy Star Direct Drain Dehumidifier Refurbished
Danby 50 Pint Energy Star Direct Drain Dehumidifier Refurbished
$169.95
walmart
Dehumidifier 1000ML 48W Low-noise Mini Dehumidifier Portable Home Office Air Damp Dryer Accessory
Dehumidifier 1000ML 48W Low-noise Mini Dehumidifier Portable Home Office Air Damp Dryer Accessory
$100.43
walmart
NEW OEM Danby Dehumidifier Filter Originally Shipped With DDR70B1CP
NEW OEM Danby Dehumidifier Filter Originally Shipped With DDR70B1CP
$20.99
walmart
Costway 24 Pints 1500 Sq. Ft Dehumidifier For Medium To Large Room w
Costway 24 Pints 1500 Sq. Ft Dehumidifier For Medium To Large Room w/
$199.99
overstock
Crane 4 Pint Compact Dehumidifier with 2 Settings for Small to Medium Rooms up to 300 sq. ft., Whites
Crane 4 Pint Compact Dehumidifier with 2 Settings for Small to Medium Rooms up to 300 sq. ft., Whites
$89.99
homedepot
Ecor Pro DryFan 150 Pint Desiccant Dehumidifier
Ecor Pro DryFan 150 Pint Desiccant Dehumidifier
$2,309.00
sylvane
Emerson Quiet Kool New DOE Standard 50 Pint Dehumidifier (Old DOE 70 Pint), Wi-Fi and Voice Control, Works w Amazon Alexa and Google Home, EAD50SE1H
Emerson Quiet Kool New DOE Standard 50 Pint Dehumidifier (Old DOE 70 Pint), Wi-Fi and Voice Control, Works w Amazon Alexa and Google Home, EAD50SE1H
$249.99
($299.99
save 17%)
walmartusa
GE Appliances 20 Pints per Day Console Dehumidifier for Rooms up to 350 Sq. Ft. in White, Size 24.0 H x 14.75 W x 11.375 D in | Wayfair ADEL20LY
GE Appliances 20 Pints per Day Console Dehumidifier for Rooms up to 350 Sq. Ft. in White, Size 24.0 H x 14.75 W x 11.375 D in | Wayfair ADEL20LY
$129.00
($170.00
save 24%)
wayfair
Friedrich 35-Pint Energy Star Dehumidifier with Pump
Friedrich 35-Pint Energy Star Dehumidifier with Pump
$349.00
($389.00
save 10%)
sylvane
Low Humidity 22.6 Pint Dehumidifier
Low Humidity 22.6 Pint Dehumidifier
$269.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Fugacal Air Dehumidifier 700ml Ultra Quiet Portable Dehumidifier Moisture Absorber for Home Bedroom US,700ml Moisture Absorber,Moisture Absorber
Fugacal Air Dehumidifier 700ml Ultra Quiet Portable Dehumidifier Moisture Absorber for Home Bedroom US,700ml Moisture Absorber,Moisture Absorber
$38.82
walmart
Foho 70 Pints per Day Tower Dehumidifier for Rooms up to 4500 Square Feet Sq. Ft. in White, Size 23.8 H x 11.4 W x 11.4 D in | Wayfair B08HS9G8KK
Foho 70 Pints per Day Tower Dehumidifier for Rooms up to 4500 Square Feet Sq. Ft. in White, Size 23.8 H x 11.4 W x 11.4 D in | Wayfair B08HS9G8KK
$258.98
wayfair
Ecor Pro 150 Pint Portable Industrial Desiccant Dehumidifier for Basement, Crawl Space, Whole House and Warehouses - Yellow, Multi
Ecor Pro 150 Pint Portable Industrial Desiccant Dehumidifier for Basement, Crawl Space, Whole House and Warehouses - Yellow, Multi
$2,309.00
homedepot
Emerson Quiet Kool High Efficiency 20-Pint SMART Dehumidifier with Wi-Fi and Voice Control
Emerson Quiet Kool High Efficiency 20-Pint SMART Dehumidifier with Wi-Fi and Voice Control
$199.99
($249.99
save 20%)
walmartusa
Ebac RM4500-H 150-Pint Restoration Dehumidifier with Built-in Humidistat
Ebac RM4500-H 150-Pint Restoration Dehumidifier with Built-in Humidistat
$3,177.00
sylvane
Dehumidifier - Moisture Absorbers - Absorber With Charcoal Prevents Water Damage 4 Pack
Dehumidifier - Moisture Absorbers - Absorber With Charcoal Prevents Water Damage 4 Pack
$24.44
walmart
Ebac DD400 Desiccant Dehumidifier
Ebac DD400 Desiccant Dehumidifier
$3,981.00
sylvane
De'Longhi 11500 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier & Fan + Quiet Mode & Includes Window Kit + Remote Control, 500 sq ft, Large Room, Pinguino 6700 (DOE), White
De'Longhi 11500 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier & Fan + Quiet Mode & Includes Window Kit + Remote Control, 500 sq ft, Large Room, Pinguino 6700 (DOE), White
$510.20
amazon
Ebac CS90-E Dehumidifier
Ebac CS90-E Dehumidifier
$1,966.00
sylvane
GE Appliances 3-in-1, APCA12YZMW, White Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier for Medium Rooms up to 450 sq ft, 12,000 (8,200 BTU SACC)
GE Appliances 3-in-1, APCA12YZMW, White Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier for Medium Rooms up to 450 sq ft, 12,000 (8,200 BTU SACC)
$449.00
($479.00
save 6%)
amazon
FRIGIDAIRE 70-Pint Dehumidifier with WiFI Controls (Certified Refurbished)
FRIGIDAIRE 70-Pint Dehumidifier with WiFI Controls (Certified Refurbished)
$269.99
walmart
Emerson Quiet 40 Pint Dehumidifier
Emerson Quiet 40 Pint Dehumidifier
$249.49
overstock
Mini Dehumidifier by GERO Rechargeable Renewable Small Moisture Eliminator Air
Mini Dehumidifier by GERO Rechargeable Renewable Small Moisture Eliminator Air
$18.95
walmart
Emerson Quiet Kool 50 Pint Dehumidifier with Pump
Emerson Quiet Kool 50 Pint Dehumidifier with Pump
$407.99
overstock
Ebac DD300 Desiccant Dehumidifier
Ebac DD300 Desiccant Dehumidifier
$2,905.00
sylvane
Ecor Pro DryFan 30 Pint Stainless Steel Desiccant Dehumidifier
Ecor Pro DryFan 30 Pint Stainless Steel Desiccant Dehumidifier
$1,119.00
sylvane
Ebac DD200 Desiccant Dehumidifier
Ebac DD200 Desiccant Dehumidifier
$2,799.00
sylvane
Dehumidifier,700ml Tank Large Air Inlet up to 215 Square Feet per Day Ultra Quiet Lightweight Portable Dehumidifier
Dehumidifier,700ml Tank Large Air Inlet up to 215 Square Feet per Day Ultra Quiet Lightweight Portable Dehumidifier
$41.85
walmart
Frigidaire Gallery FGAC5044W1 50-Pint Portable Dehumidifier, White
Frigidaire Gallery FGAC5044W1 50-Pint Portable Dehumidifier, White
$293.99
staples
Fosa Air Dehumidifier 700ml Ultra Quiet Portable Dehumidifier Moisture Absorber for Home Bedroom,Dehumidifier for Bedroom
Fosa Air Dehumidifier 700ml Ultra Quiet Portable Dehumidifier Moisture Absorber for Home Bedroom,Dehumidifier for Bedroom
$41.23
walmart
3 in 1 Shows Dryer Heater Drying + Sterilization + Deodorization Fast Light Shoe Dryer Foot Protector Boot Odor Deodorant Dehumidify Device EU.
3 in 1 Shows Dryer Heater Drying + Sterilization + Deodorization Fast Light Shoe Dryer Foot Protector Boot Odor Deodorant Dehumidify Device EU.
$18.41
newegg
Fantech GD55S Steel Dehumidifier - 101 Pints, Lot of 1
Fantech GD55S Steel Dehumidifier - 101 Pints, Lot of 1
$753.05
walmart
Frigidaire FAD504DWDE 50 Pint Capacity Dehumidifier (Certified Refurbished)
Frigidaire FAD504DWDE 50 Pint Capacity Dehumidifier (Certified Refurbished)
$239.99
walmart
Dioche Mini Air Dehumidifier, Home 700ml Moisture Absorber Ultra Quiet Portable Dehumidifier for Home Bedroom Dehumidifier for Bedroom
Dioche Mini Air Dehumidifier, Home 700ml Moisture Absorber Ultra Quiet Portable Dehumidifier for Home Bedroom Dehumidifier for Bedroom
$44.17
walmart
ACOUTO Mini Air Dehumidifier Household Small Dehumidifier Bedroom Dehumidification Machine Red 100-240V, Air Dehumidification
ACOUTO Mini Air Dehumidifier Household Small Dehumidifier Bedroom Dehumidification Machine Red 100-240V, Air Dehumidification
$40.97
walmart
AMONIDA Air Dehumidifier 700ml Ultra Quiet Portable Dehumidifier Moisture Absorber for Home Bedroom US,Ultra Quiet Dehumidifier,Air Dehumidifier
AMONIDA Air Dehumidifier 700ml Ultra Quiet Portable Dehumidifier Moisture Absorber for Home Bedroom US,Ultra Quiet Dehumidifier,Air Dehumidifier
$40.24
walmart
ACOUTO Ultra Quiet Dehumidifier,Air Dehumidifier 700ml Ultra Quiet Portable Dehumidifier Moisture Absorber for Home Bedroom
ACOUTO Ultra Quiet Dehumidifier,Air Dehumidifier 700ml Ultra Quiet Portable Dehumidifier Moisture Absorber for Home Bedroom
$43.99
walmart
Arctic Wind 35-Pint Flat Panel ENERGY STAR Dehumidifier, Whites
Arctic Wind 35-Pint Flat Panel ENERGY STAR Dehumidifier, Whites
$229.99
homedepot
ALORAIR LGR 180 Pints Compact Dehumidifier with Built-in Pump, cETL Listed
ALORAIR LGR 180 Pints Compact Dehumidifier with Built-in Pump, cETL Listed
$791.11
walmart
Ktaxon 12000BTU Portable Air Conditioner & Dehumidifier Function w/ Remote
Ktaxon 12000BTU Portable Air Conditioner & Dehumidifier Function w/ Remote
$329.99
walmart
Honeywell Smart TP30AWKN 30-Pint Portable Dehumidifier, White
Honeywell Smart TP30AWKN 30-Pint Portable Dehumidifier, White
$289.14
staples
Kesnos 2500 Sq. Ft Dehumidifier for Home and Basements with Drain Hose
Kesnos 2500 Sq. Ft Dehumidifier for Home and Basements with Drain Hose
$179.97
walmart
Keystone 35-Pint Dehumidifier with Electronic Controls in White, Whites
Keystone 35-Pint Dehumidifier with Electronic Controls in White, Whites
$205.88
homedepot
3,000 square feet dehumidifier with 2 liter water tank, automatic or manual drainage, 30 pint humidifier for medium to large rooms and basements
3,000 square feet dehumidifier with 2 liter water tank, automatic or manual drainage, 30 pint humidifier for medium to large rooms and basements
$198.91
walmart
KARMAS PRODUCT Safe Dehumidifier and Air Purifier Combo Portable Quiet Small Dehumidifiers for Home Basements Bedroom Bathroom Garage Wardrobe RV
KARMAS PRODUCT Safe Dehumidifier and Air Purifier Combo Portable Quiet Small Dehumidifiers for Home Basements Bedroom Bathroom Garage Wardrobe RV
$74.99
walmart
Koldfront 12,000 BTU 230 Volt Through-the-Wall Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier and Remote Control White | WTC12012WCO230V
Koldfront 12,000 BTU 230 Volt Through-the-Wall Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier and Remote Control White | WTC12012WCO230V
$589.00
lowes
12000BTU 3600W Window Air Conditioner Cooling Cooler Capacity 24H Timer Dehumidifier W/ Remote Control AC 220-240V -
12000BTU 3600W Window Air Conditioner Cooling Cooler Capacity 24H Timer Dehumidifier W/ Remote Control AC 220-240V -
$608.81
newegg
QDHR35LZ 35 Pint Dehumidifier with Empty Bucket Alarm Smart Dry Clean Filter Alert and Automatic Defrost Control in
QDHR35LZ 35 Pint Dehumidifier with Empty Bucket Alarm Smart Dry Clean Filter Alert and Automatic Defrost Control in
$199.00
appliancesconnection
Ivation 12,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner â€“ Powerful AC Unit & Dehumidifier w/Remote Control, Adjustable Fan Speed, Window Kit, Digital LED Display & Multiple Operating Modes
Ivation 12,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner â€“ Powerful AC Unit & Dehumidifier w/Remote Control, Adjustable Fan Speed, Window Kit, Digital LED Display & Multiple Operating Modes
$499.99
walmart
Keystone 22 Pint Dehumidifier with Electronic Controls
Keystone 22 Pint Dehumidifier with Electronic Controls
$209.99
walmartusa
Ivation IVADM45 Powerful Mid-Size Thermo-Electric Intelligent Dehumidifier w/Auto Humidistat - For Spaces Up to 2,200 Cubic Feet
Ivation IVADM45 Powerful Mid-Size Thermo-Electric Intelligent Dehumidifier w/Auto Humidistat - For Spaces Up to 2,200 Cubic Feet
$84.99
overstock
Dehumidifiers
