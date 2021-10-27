Ceiling Fans

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Home Improvement
Heating & Cooling
Ceiling Fans
Ceiling Fans
Share
Ceiling Fans
Luminance kathy ireland HOME Volta Modern 54 Inch Ceiling Fan with Light | Indoor/Outdoor LED Fixture with Remote Control | Weather Resistant for Outside Patio, Deck, Porch | Wet Rated, Satin White
featured
Luminance kathy ireland HOME Volta Modern 54 Inch Ceiling Fan with Light | Indoor/Outdoor LED Fixture with Remote Control | Weather Resistant for Outside Patio, Deck, Porch | Wet Rated, Satin White
$465.71
amazon
17 Stories 36" Ceiling Fan w/ 5 Lights 4 Retractable Blades 3 Color & Speed Dimmable w/ Remote Control in Black/Brown | Wayfair
featured
17 Stories 36" Ceiling Fan w/ 5 Lights 4 Retractable Blades 3 Color & Speed Dimmable w/ Remote Control in Black/Brown | Wayfair
$309.99
wayfair
AllModern 52" 3 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan in Gray/White, Size 5.8 H x 10.5 W x 10.5 D in | Wayfair 9EBD8D5077E4454FB22E7AADF11E2B2A
featured
AllModern 52" 3 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan in Gray/White, Size 5.8 H x 10.5 W x 10.5 D in | Wayfair 9EBD8D5077E4454FB22E7AADF11E2B2A
$410.00
wayfair
AllModern 52" Bexley 5 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan w/ Remote Control in Gray/Brown, Size 10.0 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair WLGN8506 37990019
AllModern 52" Bexley 5 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan w/ Remote Control in Gray/Brown, Size 10.0 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair WLGN8506 37990019
$980.00
wayfair
Atlas Patricia 52 in. LED Indoor/Outdoor Damp Polished Chrome Ceiling Fan with Light with Remote Control, Wall Control
Atlas Patricia 52 in. LED Indoor/Outdoor Damp Polished Chrome Ceiling Fan with Light with Remote Control, Wall Control
$873.00
homedepot
Andover Mills™ 52" Tennessee 5 Blade Outdoor Ceiling Fan in Black, Size 18.11 H in | Wayfair 12C727F9A5E34B5D91AADC0D7C62BB6F
Andover Mills™ 52" Tennessee 5 Blade Outdoor Ceiling Fan in Black, Size 18.11 H in | Wayfair 12C727F9A5E34B5D91AADC0D7C62BB6F
$249.99
wayfair
AllModern Alorie Custom Ceiling Fan Hardware Steel in Yellow, Size 1.13 H x 4.5 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair 014817606645
AllModern Alorie Custom Ceiling Fan Hardware Steel in Yellow, Size 1.13 H x 4.5 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair 014817606645
$80.96
wayfair
Atlas Diane 13 in. Indoor/Outdoor Polished Chrome Ceiling Fan with Remote Control
Atlas Diane 13 in. Indoor/Outdoor Polished Chrome Ceiling Fan with Remote Control
$459.00
homedepot
AllModern Rozek 68" 3 - Blade Propeller Ceiling Fan w/ Remote Control in White/Yellow, Size 13.81 H in | Wayfair 4572D48C2D9947F493E74FBC5C08AF80
AllModern Rozek 68" 3 - Blade Propeller Ceiling Fan w/ Remote Control in White/Yellow, Size 13.81 H in | Wayfair 4572D48C2D9947F493E74FBC5C08AF80
$419.99
wayfair
Midcentury Retractable Ceiling Fan, Fandelier Fan and Light Combo, Remote - 42 inches
Midcentury Retractable Ceiling Fan, Fandelier Fan and Light Combo, Remote - 42 inches
$247.59
($309.49
save 20%)
overstock
Anqidi 36" Retractable Ceiling Fan Lamp Set Vintage Chandelier Hanging Light Fan Kit
Anqidi 36" Retractable Ceiling Fan Lamp Set Vintage Chandelier Hanging Light Fan Kit
$123.64
walmart
Bayou Breeze Wide Voltage Inverter Remote Control Five-Leaf Three-Lamp 52In Konoha Ceiling Fan w/ Light Kit Included in Brown/White | Wayfair
Bayou Breeze Wide Voltage Inverter Remote Control Five-Leaf Three-Lamp 52In Konoha Ceiling Fan w/ Light Kit Included in Brown/White | Wayfair
$286.99
wayfair
42'' 4 - Blade LED Retractable Blades Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Light Kit Included
42'' 4 - Blade LED Retractable Blades Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Light Kit Included
$269.99
wayfairnorthamerica
42'' Zuckerman 4 - Blade Retractable Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Light Kit Included
42'' Zuckerman 4 - Blade Retractable Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Light Kit Included
$265.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Energy Star Certified Ceiling Fan - 52-Inch 5 Blade Ceiling Fan In Rubberized White/White With A
Energy Star Certified Ceiling Fan - 52-Inch 5 Blade Ceiling Fan In Rubberized White/White With A
$177.16
walmart
Atlas Fan Company Mollywood Ceiling Fan - Color: Bronze - Blade Color: Walnut Blades
Atlas Fan Company Mollywood Ceiling Fan - Color: Bronze - Blade Color: Walnut Blades
$702.00
($877.50
save 20%)
lumens
60" Alora 3 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan
60" Alora 3 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan
$739.99
wayfairnorthamerica
AllModern 52" 3 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan in Gray/White, Size 5.6 H x 6.9 W x 6.9 D in | Wayfair DA4A73F9C5D64CF78A5931298814B58D
AllModern 52" 3 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan in Gray/White, Size 5.6 H x 6.9 W x 6.9 D in | Wayfair DA4A73F9C5D64CF78A5931298814B58D
$420.00
wayfair
Bala Ceiling Fans Artificial Flower Garland Metal in White, Size 86.0 H x 4.5 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 25-0314WH
Bala Ceiling Fans Artificial Flower Garland Metal in White, Size 86.0 H x 4.5 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 25-0314WH
$283.99
wayfair
Aero Pure Quiet 80 CFM Bathroom Ceiling Fan-in-a-Can with Round Recessed Light and Humidity Sensor White
Aero Pure Quiet 80 CFM Bathroom Ceiling Fan-in-a-Can with Round Recessed Light and Humidity Sensor White
$149.18
homedepot
Astoria Grand 4.5" H Glass Bowl Ceiling Fan Fitter Shade in Yellow/Orange Glass, Size 4.5 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 27476
Astoria Grand 4.5" H Glass Bowl Ceiling Fan Fitter Shade in Yellow/Orange Glass, Size 4.5 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 27476
$162.99
wayfair
Andover Mills™ 52" Summerville 5 - Blade Flush Mount Ceiling Fan w/ Remote Control and Light Kit Included in Black/Brown/White | Wayfair
Andover Mills™ 52" Summerville 5 - Blade Flush Mount Ceiling Fan w/ Remote Control and Light Kit Included in Black/Brown/White | Wayfair
$159.99
wayfair
4 - Blade LED Retractable Blades Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Light Kit Included
4 - Blade LED Retractable Blades Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Light Kit Included
$264.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bayou Breeze 52" 5 - Blade Ceiling Fan w/ Light Kit Included in Brown/White | Wayfair F79DB2B0B45444BD8A79116CC3CBAC26
Bayou Breeze 52" 5 - Blade Ceiling Fan w/ Light Kit Included in Brown/White | Wayfair F79DB2B0B45444BD8A79116CC3CBAC26
$274.99
wayfair
Bay Isle Home™ 52 Bourgoin 5 - Blade Crystal Ceiling Fan w/ Remote Control in Black/Brown, Size 52.0 W x 52.0 D in | Wayfair
Bay Isle Home™ 52 Bourgoin 5 - Blade Crystal Ceiling Fan w/ Remote Control in Black/Brown, Size 52.0 W x 52.0 D in | Wayfair
$279.99
wayfair
Alder & Ore Wyatt LED Ceiling Fan - Color: White - Blade Color: Matte White
Alder & Ore Wyatt LED Ceiling Fan - Color: White - Blade Color: Matte White
$328.75
($821.88
save 60%)
lumens
32" Karley 3 - Blade Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Light Kit Included
32" Karley 3 - Blade Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Light Kit Included
$749.99
wayfairnorthamerica
AllModern 42" Bexley 5 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan in White, Size 10.0 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 3A18ACD8AA16413FB3A36B3EAB1F31CD
AllModern 42" Bexley 5 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan in White, Size 10.0 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 3A18ACD8AA16413FB3A36B3EAB1F31CD
$780.00
wayfair
17 Stories 52" Kuruova Ghaleb 5 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan w/ Remote Control & Light Kit Included in Brown, Size 52.0 W x 52.0 D in | Wayfair
17 Stories 52" Kuruova Ghaleb 5 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan w/ Remote Control & Light Kit Included in Brown, Size 52.0 W x 52.0 D in | Wayfair
$259.99
wayfair
17 Stories 52" 5- Blade LED Leaf Ceiling Fan w/ Remote Control in Brown/Gray/Green | Wayfair B3CA1C0AF9474B1789957FD517844B41
17 Stories 52" 5- Blade LED Leaf Ceiling Fan w/ Remote Control in Brown/Gray/Green | Wayfair B3CA1C0AF9474B1789957FD517844B41
$379.99
wayfair
Alcott Hill® 52" Lancelot 5 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan w/ Remote Control & Light Kit Included in Black/Brown/Green, Size 22.0 H in | Wayfair
Alcott Hill® 52" Lancelot 5 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan w/ Remote Control & Light Kit Included in Black/Brown/Green, Size 22.0 H in | Wayfair
$354.99
wayfair
AllModern 42" Bexley 5 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan in Gray/Brown, Size 10.0 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair D6FA4A9D692D4DBEB320A58FFFDB797A
AllModern 42" Bexley 5 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan in Gray/Brown, Size 10.0 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair D6FA4A9D692D4DBEB320A58FFFDB797A
$780.00
wayfair
AllModern 52" 3 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan in Gray, Size 5.8 H x 10.5 W x 10.5 D in | Wayfair A9AB7BD86D5745BD8E996E7C785C71FE
AllModern 52" 3 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan in Gray, Size 5.8 H x 10.5 W x 10.5 D in | Wayfair A9AB7BD86D5745BD8E996E7C785C71FE
$360.00
wayfair
52" Allie 5 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan with Pull Chain
52" Allie 5 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan with Pull Chain
$109.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Altitude Tritour 52 in. Integrated LED Indoor Brushed Nickel Ceiling Fan with White Color Changing Light Kit
Altitude Tritour 52 in. Integrated LED Indoor Brushed Nickel Ceiling Fan with White Color Changing Light Kit
$115.00
homedepot
Bay Isle Home™ 52" Staley 5 - Blade Ceiling Fan w/ Pull Chain in Brown, Size 14.4 H x 52.0 W x 52.0 D in | Wayfair 76E3C8F97BC9459CB53038DD17116A57
Bay Isle Home™ 52" Staley 5 - Blade Ceiling Fan w/ Pull Chain in Brown, Size 14.4 H x 52.0 W x 52.0 D in | Wayfair 76E3C8F97BC9459CB53038DD17116A57
$304.99
wayfair
Aerofanture 52" Solid Wood 3-Blade Dimmable LED Ceiling Fan - Nature Wood Walnut
Aerofanture 52" Solid Wood 3-Blade Dimmable LED Ceiling Fan - Nature Wood Walnut
$451.99
overstock
AllModern 52" 3 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan in White/Black, Size 5.8 H x 10.5 W x 10.5 D in | Wayfair A1F89C9977674DCC8CED97B5C0DC0A8C
AllModern 52" 3 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan in White/Black, Size 5.8 H x 10.5 W x 10.5 D in | Wayfair A1F89C9977674DCC8CED97B5C0DC0A8C
$360.00
wayfair
52'' 5 - Blade Ceiling Fan With Light Kit Included
52'' 5 - Blade Ceiling Fan With Light Kit Included
$274.99
wayfairnorthamerica
AllModern 52" 3 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan in White, Size 5.8 H x 10.5 W x 10.5 D in | Wayfair 6CE0AF5A337149379277474EEC1E361B
AllModern 52" 3 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan in White, Size 5.8 H x 10.5 W x 10.5 D in | Wayfair 6CE0AF5A337149379277474EEC1E361B
$410.00
wayfair
52" Simple Ceiling Fan W/Light Glass Lampshade 5-Blade 3-Speed Chandelier Fan
52" Simple Ceiling Fan W/Light Glass Lampshade 5-Blade 3-Speed Chandelier Fan
$309.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Andover Mills™ 52" Antonelli 5 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan w/ Pull Chain and Light Kit Included in Gray/Black/Brown | Wayfair
Andover Mills™ 52" Antonelli 5 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan w/ Pull Chain and Light Kit Included in Gray/Black/Brown | Wayfair
$121.99
wayfair
AllModern 52" 3 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan in Gray/White, Size 5.8 H x 10.5 W x 10.5 D in | Wayfair CB40F312ADAB48DD8780D6CC0327E6E9
AllModern 52" 3 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan in Gray/White, Size 5.8 H x 10.5 W x 10.5 D in | Wayfair CB40F312ADAB48DD8780D6CC0327E6E9
$386.00
wayfair
Atlas Donaire 52 in. Integrated LED Indoor/Outdoor Brushed Bronze Ceiling Fan with Light with Remote Control
Atlas Donaire 52 in. Integrated LED Indoor/Outdoor Brushed Bronze Ceiling Fan with Light with Remote Control
$774.00
homedepot
AA Warehousing Harli Brushed Nickel Metal 5-blades Ceiling Fan
AA Warehousing Harli Brushed Nickel Metal 5-blades Ceiling Fan
$82.99
overstock
AllModern 60" Bexley 3 - Blade Flush Mount Ceiling Fan in Brown, Size 10.0 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 69108870085249479B70D80C679973E4
AllModern 60" Bexley 3 - Blade Flush Mount Ceiling Fan in Brown, Size 10.0 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 69108870085249479B70D80C679973E4
$720.00
wayfair
AllModern 52" Bexley 5 - Blade LED Ceiling Fan w/ Light Kit Included in Black/Brown, Size 12.0 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair
AllModern 52" Bexley 5 - Blade LED Ceiling Fan w/ Light Kit Included in Black/Brown, Size 12.0 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair
$910.00
wayfair
54" Hensley 5 - Blade LED Standard Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Light Kit Included
54" Hensley 5 - Blade LED Standard Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Light Kit Included
$370.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Casablanca 60" Tribeca Ceiling Fan with Wall Control
Casablanca 60" Tribeca Ceiling Fan with Wall Control
$399.99
overstock
52" Hemsworth 5 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan with Pull Chain and Light Kit Included
52" Hemsworth 5 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan with Pull Chain and Light Kit Included
$164.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® 52" Philbrook 5 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan w/ Pull Chain & Light Kit Included in Brown, Size 19.4 H x 52.0 W x 52.0 D in | Wayfair
Charlton Home® 52" Philbrook 5 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan w/ Pull Chain & Light Kit Included in Brown, Size 19.4 H x 52.0 W x 52.0 D in | Wayfair
$127.99
wayfair
Craftmade Enduro Plastic With Light Kit 52 Inch Ceiling Fan with Light Kit - END52WW5PC1
Craftmade Enduro Plastic With Light Kit 52 Inch Ceiling Fan with Light Kit - END52WW5PC1
$260.80
1800lighting
Ciata 42-in Satin Brass LED Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light (3-Blade) | 42306L
Ciata 42-in Satin Brass LED Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light (3-Blade) | 42306L
$124.98
lowes
Craftmade American Tradition 52 Inch Ceiling Fan with Light Kit - K10813
Craftmade American Tradition 52 Inch Ceiling Fan with Light Kit - K10813
$328.60
1800lighting
Ceiling Fan (Blades Included) - Craftmade MND72ESP6
Ceiling Fan (Blades Included) - Craftmade MND72ESP6
$466.65
totallyfurniture
Casablanca Fordham Fordham 44" 5 Blade Ceiling Fan
Casablanca Fordham Fordham 44" 5 Blade Ceiling Fan
$199.99
walmart
Ceiling Fan (Blades Included) - Craftmade LAV52ESP4LK-LED
Ceiling Fan (Blades Included) - Craftmade LAV52ESP4LK-LED
$203.66
totallyfurniture
CARRO Icebreaker 56-inch Indoor/Outdoor Smart Ceiling Fan,Dimmable LED Light Kit&Remote,Works w/ Alexa/Google Home/Siri，Set of 2
CARRO Icebreaker 56-inch Indoor/Outdoor Smart Ceiling Fan,Dimmable LED Light Kit&Remote,Works w/ Alexa/Google Home/Siri，Set of 2
$455.49
overstock
Casablanca Fan Company Panama 54 Inch 54 Inch Ceiling Fan - 55069
Casablanca Fan Company Panama 54 Inch 54 Inch Ceiling Fan - 55069
$449.99
1800lighting
Casablanca Levitt 44-in Fresh White Ceiling Fan with LED Lighting
Casablanca Levitt 44-in Fresh White Ceiling Fan with LED Lighting
$379.99
homedepot
