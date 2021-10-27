Air Purifiers

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Home Improvement
Heating & Cooling
Air Purifiers
Air Purifiers
Share
Air Purifiers
Aller Air AirMedic Pro 6 Ultra Vocarb Room HEPA Air Purifier in White, Size 23.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair A6AS61238110-W
featured
Aller Air AirMedic Pro 6 Ultra Vocarb Room HEPA Air Purifier in White, Size 23.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair A6AS61238110-W
$979.99
wayfair
Aller Air AirMedic Pro 6 HD Exec-UV Room HEPA Air Purifier in Black, Size 23.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair A6AS21226111-B
featured
Aller Air AirMedic Pro 6 HD Exec-UV Room HEPA Air Purifier in Black, Size 23.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair A6AS21226111-B
$899.99
wayfair
Aller Air AirMedic Pro 5 HD Smoke-UV Room HEPA Air Purifier in White, Size 20.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair A5AS21256141-W
featured
Aller Air AirMedic Pro 5 HD Smoke-UV Room HEPA Air Purifier in White, Size 20.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair A5AS21256141-W
$849.99
wayfair
Aller Air AirMedic Pro 5 Ultra Exec Room HEPA Air Purifier in White, Size 20.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair A5AS61228110-W
Aller Air AirMedic Pro 5 Ultra Exec Room HEPA Air Purifier in White, Size 20.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair A5AS61228110-W
$849.99
wayfair
Aller Air AirMedic Room Medical Grade HEPA Air Purifier in Brown, Size 23.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair A6AS21237110-SS
Aller Air AirMedic Room Medical Grade HEPA Air Purifier in Brown, Size 23.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair A6AS21237110-SS
$729.99
wayfair
Aller Air AirMedic Pro 5 Ultra Smoke Room HEPA Air Purifier in Black, Size 20.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair A5AS61258140-B
Aller Air AirMedic Pro 5 Ultra Smoke Room HEPA Air Purifier in Black, Size 20.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair A5AS61258140-B
$849.99
wayfair
Personal Space Air Cooler Personal Space Air Conditioner Fan, Mini Air Humidifier Quiet Air Purifier USB Desktop Cooling Fan with 3 Speeds for Room Travel Office
Personal Space Air Cooler Personal Space Air Conditioner Fan, Mini Air Humidifier Quiet Air Purifier USB Desktop Cooling Fan with 3 Speeds for Room Travel Office
$45.99
walmart
AirMedic Pro 6 HD Smoke-UV Room HEPA Air Purifier
AirMedic Pro 6 HD Smoke-UV Room HEPA Air Purifier
$899.99
wayfairnorthamerica
TULIP 1000 Air Purifier with Thermodynamic TSS Technology Low Energy Consumption Adjustable Night Light Completely Silent Operation and 450 sq.
TULIP 1000 Air Purifier with Thermodynamic TSS Technology Low Energy Consumption Adjustable Night Light Completely Silent Operation and 450 sq.
$199.00
appliancesconnection
Alen BreatheSmart 75i Large Room Air Purifier, Medical Grade Filtration H13 True HEPA for 1300 Sqft, 99.99% Airborne Particle Removal, Captures Allergens, Bacteria, Mold, in White, Allergies
Alen BreatheSmart 75i Large Room Air Purifier, Medical Grade Filtration H13 True HEPA for 1300 Sqft, 99.99% Airborne Particle Removal, Captures Allergens, Bacteria, Mold, in White, Allergies
$746.32
amazon
Aeris Aair Lite True HEPA H13 Filtration Air Purifier - Sailor Blue
Aeris Aair Lite True HEPA H13 Filtration Air Purifier - Sailor Blue
$499.00
sylvane
Airpura H600 True HEPA Air Purifier - Cream
Airpura H600 True HEPA Air Purifier - Cream
$639.98
sylvane
Advertisement
Aller Air AirMedic Pro 5 Plus Vocarb Room HEPA Air Purifier in White, Size 20.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair A5AS21233110-W
Aller Air AirMedic Pro 5 Plus Vocarb Room HEPA Air Purifier in White, Size 20.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair A5AS21233110-W
$609.99
wayfair
Airpura V614 Air Purifier - Cream
Airpura V614 Air Purifier - Cream
$849.98
sylvane
AeraMax PRO AM4S PC Air Purifier
AeraMax PRO AM4S PC Air Purifier
$1,859.99
($2,159.99
save 50%)
sylvane
Aller Air AirMedic Room Medical Grade HEPA Air Purifier in Black, Size 20.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair A5AS21227111-B
Aller Air AirMedic Room Medical Grade HEPA Air Purifier in Black, Size 20.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair A5AS21227111-B
$729.99
wayfair
Fellowes AeraMax 90 Small Room Air Purifier
Fellowes AeraMax 90 Small Room Air Purifier
$147.07
($224.99
save 35%)
walmartusa
Aller Air AirMedic Pro 6 HD Smoke-UV Room HEPA Air Purifier in Brown, Size 23.5 H x 15.0 W in | Wayfair A6AS21256141-SS
Aller Air AirMedic Pro 6 HD Smoke-UV Room HEPA Air Purifier in Brown, Size 23.5 H x 15.0 W in | Wayfair A6AS21256141-SS
$899.99
wayfair
3M Filtrete 310 sq. ft. Smart Room Air Purifier
3M Filtrete 310 sq. ft. Smart Room Air Purifier
$296.99
($329.99
save 10%)
blainfarm&fleet
AIRFREE T800 Filterless Air Purifier - Quiet, Small and Portable, Eliminate Allergen, Dust Mites, Dander, Best for Rooms up to 180 Square Feet, White
AIRFREE T800 Filterless Air Purifier - Quiet, Small and Portable, Eliminate Allergen, Dust Mites, Dander, Best for Rooms up to 180 Square Feet, White
$180.99
walmart
Aller Air AirMedic Pro 5 HD Vocarb-UV Room HEPA Air Purifier in White, Size 20.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair A5AS21236111-W
Aller Air AirMedic Pro 5 HD Vocarb-UV Room HEPA Air Purifier in White, Size 20.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair A5AS21236111-W
$889.99
wayfair
Aller Air AirMedic Pro 6 Plus Vocarb Room HEPA Air Purifier in Brown, Size 23.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair A6AS21233110-SS
Aller Air AirMedic Pro 6 Plus Vocarb Room HEPA Air Purifier in Brown, Size 23.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair A6AS21233110-SS
$689.99
wayfair
Aller Air AirMedic Pro 6 HD Exec-UV Room HEPA Air Purifier in White, Size 23.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair A6AS21226111-W
Aller Air AirMedic Pro 6 HD Exec-UV Room HEPA Air Purifier in White, Size 23.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair A6AS21226111-W
$899.99
wayfair
Airpura V600 Air Purifier - Cream
Airpura V600 Air Purifier - Cream
$799.98
sylvane
Advertisement
3M™ Filtrete™ Ultra Clean Air Purifier
3M™ Filtrete™ Ultra Clean Air Purifier
$208.99
staples
Airdog X5 Air Purifier
Airdog X5 Air Purifier
$649.00
sylvane
P1000 Portable Filterless Air Purifier
P1000 Portable Filterless Air Purifier
$219.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Iris Portable Filterless Night Light Air Purifier
Iris Portable Filterless Night Light Air Purifier
$329.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Room Air Purifier, True HEPA Air Cleaner w/ Activated Carbon
Room Air Purifier, True HEPA Air Cleaner w/ Activated Carbon
$146.49
overstock
Sharp True HEPA Air Purifier for Small Rooms with Express Clean (FPF30UH), FP-F30UH
Sharp True HEPA Air Purifier for Small Rooms with Express Clean (FPF30UH), FP-F30UH
$120.57
newegg
Aller Air AirMedic Pro 5 HD Smoke Room HEPA Air Purifier in Gray, Size 20.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair A5AS21254140-S
Aller Air AirMedic Pro 5 HD Smoke Room HEPA Air Purifier in Gray, Size 20.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair A5AS21254140-S
$689.99
wayfair
Alen BreatheSmart Classic Large Room Air Purifier, Medical Grade Filtration H13 True HEPA for 1100 Sqft, 99.99% Airborne Particle Removal, Captures Allergens, Dust, Pet Dander, Odors in White
Alen BreatheSmart Classic Large Room Air Purifier, Medical Grade Filtration H13 True HEPA for 1100 Sqft, 99.99% Airborne Particle Removal, Captures Allergens, Dust, Pet Dander, Odors in White
$629.00
amazon
AbodyHousehold Desktop Air Purifier 4 Modes Adjustable for Home Office with Indicator Light
AbodyHousehold Desktop Air Purifier 4 Modes Adjustable for Home Office with Indicator Light
$71.99
walmart
Keysmart CleanLight™ Air Pro Ionic UV Air Purifier w/ Air Quality Monitoring in Black
Keysmart CleanLight™ Air Pro Ionic UV Air Purifier w/ Air Quality Monitoring in Black
$219.99
brookstone
KeySmart CleanLight Portable UVC/HEPA Air Purifier KS917-BLK
KeySmart CleanLight Portable UVC/HEPA Air Purifier KS917-BLK
$99.99
b&hphoto video proaudio
LYUMO Ozone Generator Air Purifier Fruit Water Sterilizer Cleaner Air Disinfection Machine US
LYUMO Ozone Generator Air Purifier Fruit Water Sterilizer Cleaner Air Disinfection Machine US
$75.99
walmart
Advertisement
PURITIX HAP450 Air Purifier, H13 True HEPA Home Air Purifiers, Air Cleaner with Sleep Mode for Bedroom Office Pets Hair Smoke Dust, blue, 13*13*24 inch
PURITIX HAP450 Air Purifier, H13 True HEPA Home Air Purifiers, Air Cleaner with Sleep Mode for Bedroom Office Pets Hair Smoke Dust, blue, 13*13*24 inch
$198.99
amazon
Olansi KJ200-A3A Air Purifier HEPA Air Cleaner for Home, Office
Olansi KJ200-A3A Air Purifier HEPA Air Cleaner for Home, Office
$190.00
walmart
AM501YWM1 All in One Air Purifier & Humidifier with 318 sq. ft. Coverage SmartThinQ Technology Smart Drying Smart Lighting in
AM501YWM1 All in One Air Purifier & Humidifier with 318 sq. ft. Coverage SmartThinQ Technology Smart Drying Smart Lighting in
$1,695.99
appliancesconnection
Mini Electric Dehumidifier Household Air Purifier Dryer Moisture Extraction for Home Basement Bathroom US Plug
Mini Electric Dehumidifier Household Air Purifier Dryer Moisture Extraction for Home Basement Bathroom US Plug
$70.98
walmart
LG PuriCare 360 Degree Air Purifier
LG PuriCare 360 Degree Air Purifier
$1,299.99
abtelectronics
2 pcs Mini Ionic Whisper Home Air Purifier
2 pcs Mini Ionic Whisper Home Air Purifier
$119.61
walmart
Airmega 400 in Graphite/Silver Smart Air Purifier with 1,560 sq. ft. Coverage
Airmega 400 in Graphite/Silver Smart Air Purifier with 1,560 sq. ft. Coverage
$745.74
newegg
Industrial Air Purifier Deodorizer Sterilizer
Industrial Air Purifier Deodorizer Sterilizer
$56.30
wayfairnorthamerica
Prospera Air Purifier, One Size , White
Prospera Air Purifier, One Size , White
$99.99
($110.00
save 9%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Meterk Humidifier With Lifting Fan 3 Speeds Lifting Spray Fan Dual Spray 1000Ml Air Purifier With Remote Control 4000Mah Battery Misting Desk Fan For Office Bedroom
Meterk Humidifier With Lifting Fan 3 Speeds Lifting Spray Fan Dual Spray 1000Ml Air Purifier With Remote Control 4000Mah Battery Misting Desk Fan For Office Bedroom
$61.65
walmart
Levoit True HEPA Tower Air Purifier, 260 Sq. Ft., Black (HEAPAPLVNUS0032)
Levoit True HEPA Tower Air Purifier, 260 Sq. Ft., Black (HEAPAPLVNUS0032)
$199.99
staples
Fellowes AeraMax Pro True HEPA AM4S With Stand Air Purifiers, Stainless (9451201)
Fellowes AeraMax Pro True HEPA AM4S With Stand Air Purifiers, Stainless (9451201)
$2,044.99
staples
Advertisement
BreatheSmart T500 True HEPA Air Purifier, Allergies + Germs & Mold, White
BreatheSmart T500 True HEPA Air Purifier, Allergies + Germs & Mold, White
$319.39
newegg
Carrier Air Purifier XL
Carrier Air Purifier XL
$533.76
wayfairnorthamerica
Airmega 300 HEPA Air Purifier by Coway
Airmega 300 HEPA Air Purifier by Coway
$429.00
($549.00
save 22%)
sylvane
Coway Airmega 200M Air Purifier - Black
Coway Airmega 200M Air Purifier - Black
$229.00
($279.00
save 18%)
sylvane
AZEUS KJ120G-C10 High CADR Air Purifier, up to 376ft2, Quiet, Ozone-Freeï¼ŒWhite
AZEUS KJ120G-C10 High CADR Air Purifier, up to 376ft2, Quiet, Ozone-Freeï¼ŒWhite
$74.89
walmart
Brrnoo Air Dehumidifier 700ml Ultra Quiet Portable Dehumidifier Small Dehumidifier Auto Shut Off Drying Machines Mini Mute Safe Compact Thermoelectric Efficient Air Purifier for Damp Air Moisture
Brrnoo Air Dehumidifier 700ml Ultra Quiet Portable Dehumidifier Small Dehumidifier Auto Shut Off Drying Machines Mini Mute Safe Compact Thermoelectric Efficient Air Purifier for Damp Air Moisture
$42.66
walmart
Deco Home Compact Air Purifier with HEPA 13 and Infrared Technology
Deco Home Compact Air Purifier with HEPA 13 and Infrared Technology
$49.99
overstock
CO-Z Office Air Purifier in Gray, Size 7.9 H x 3.7 W x 2.8 D in | Wayfair APF-KZ01-01-WFBN-1
CO-Z Office Air Purifier in Gray, Size 7.9 H x 3.7 W x 2.8 D in | Wayfair APF-KZ01-01-WFBN-1
$57.99
wayfair
Coway AP-2015F HEPA Air Purifier, 1560 sq.tf, White
Coway AP-2015F HEPA Air Purifier, 1560 sq.tf, White
$519.00
amazon
BlueDri BD-AS-550-RE Negative Machine Airbourne Cleaner HEPA Scrubber Water Damage Restoration Equipment for Air Purifier, Single Unit, Red
BlueDri BD-AS-550-RE Negative Machine Airbourne Cleaner HEPA Scrubber Water Damage Restoration Equipment for Air Purifier, Single Unit, Red
$568.99
($759.00
save 25%)
amazon
Alen BreatheSmart Classic True HEPA Air Purifier, Espresso
Alen BreatheSmart Classic True HEPA Air Purifier, Espresso
$753.90
chewy
Austin Air Standard Series Healthmate Plus Air Purifier - Sandstone
Austin Air Standard Series Healthmate Plus Air Purifier - Sandstone
$854.99
newegg
Load More
Air Purifiers
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.