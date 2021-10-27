Air Conditioners

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Home Improvement
Heating & Cooling
Air Conditioners
Air Conditioners
Share
Air Conditioners
Honeywell 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Wh ite / Black
featured
Honeywell 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Wh ite / Black
$419.99
qvc
Costway 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier in White
featured
Costway 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier in White
$323.42
homedepot
Cooper&Hunter 24,000 BTU Single-Zone Sophia Series Slim Duct Mini Split Air Conditioner System with KIT
featured
Cooper&Hunter 24,000 BTU Single-Zone Sophia Series Slim Duct Mini Split Air Conditioner System with KIT
$1,879.00
walmart
COMFYHOME 2-in-1 Air Conditioner Fan, 13" Evaporative Air Cooler w/Cooling&Humidification Function, Bladeless Design, 3 Wind Speeds, 4 Modes, 40Â° Oscillation, 15H Timer, Remote Control for Home Office
COMFYHOME 2-in-1 Air Conditioner Fan, 13" Evaporative Air Cooler w/Cooling&Humidification Function, Bladeless Design, 3 Wind Speeds, 4 Modes, 40Â° Oscillation, 15H Timer, Remote Control for Home Office
$199.99
walmart
Aire Acondicionado Portatil, 4 In 1 Personal Space Portable Small Air Conditioner Fan, Mini Portable AC, Quiet Desk Humidifier Mist Fan With Colorful Light 3 Speeds For Small Room Car Office,J05
Aire Acondicionado Portatil, 4 In 1 Personal Space Portable Small Air Conditioner Fan, Mini Portable AC, Quiet Desk Humidifier Mist Fan With Colorful Light 3 Speeds For Small Room Car Office,J05
$51.99
walmart
Smart IR Remote Control, All in One IR Blaster Control, Universal Infrared Remote Control for TV DVD Air Conditioner STB etc, Compatible with Alexa.
Smart IR Remote Control, All in One IR Blaster Control, Universal Infrared Remote Control for TV DVD Air Conditioner STB etc, Compatible with Alexa.
$28.17
newegg
PTC173G35CXXX DigiSmart Series Packaged Terminal Air Conditioner with 16400 Cooling BTU 12000 BTU Electric Heating Capacity Quiet Operation R410A
PTC173G35CXXX DigiSmart Series Packaged Terminal Air Conditioner with 16400 Cooling BTU 12000 BTU Electric Heating Capacity Quiet Operation R410A
$1,019.00
appliancesconnection
Bescita Portable Mini Rechargeable Water-Cooled Air Conditioner Humidifier Desktop Fan
Bescita Portable Mini Rechargeable Water-Cooled Air Conditioner Humidifier Desktop Fan
$66.41
walmart
Aux 12,000 Btu Ductless Mini Split Air Conditioner With Heat Pump And 12' Line In White
Aux 12,000 Btu Ductless Mini Split Air Conditioner With Heat Pump And 12' Line In White
$695.99
bedbath&beyond
Chinatera Portable Mini Air Conditioner Fan USB Easy Cooling Home Office Space Cooler
Chinatera Portable Mini Air Conditioner Fan USB Easy Cooling Home Office Space Cooler
$75.14
walmart
Barton 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner w/ Remote, Size 27.75 H x 12.25 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 99913
Barton 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner w/ Remote, Size 27.75 H x 12.25 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 99913
$312.16
($599.95
save 48%)
wayfair
BLACK+DECKER BPACT12HWT Portable Air Conditioner with Heat and Remote Control, 5,950 BTU DOE (12,000 BTU ASHRAE), White
BLACK+DECKER BPACT12HWT Portable Air Conditioner with Heat and Remote Control, 5,950 BTU DOE (12,000 BTU ASHRAE), White
$409.99
amazon
Advertisement
BLACK+DECKER BPP05WTB Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control, 5,000 BTU SACC/CEC (8,000 BTU ASHRAE), White
BLACK+DECKER BPP05WTB Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control, 5,000 BTU SACC/CEC (8,000 BTU ASHRAE), White
$305.10
($389.99
save 22%)
amazon
Carevas Portable Air Conditioner Fan Rechargeable USB Hanging Neck Fan with 3 Level Air , Portable Wearable Air Fan Neck Fan for Home Office Travel Outdoor Sports (Black)
Carevas Portable Air Conditioner Fan Rechargeable USB Hanging Neck Fan with 3 Level Air , Portable Wearable Air Fan Neck Fan for Home Office Travel Outdoor Sports (Black)
$63.01
walmart
Chinatera USB Charging Mini Hanging Neck Cooling Fan Portable Air Conditioner (Black)
Chinatera USB Charging Mini Hanging Neck Cooling Fan Portable Air Conditioner (Black)
$83.01
walmart
Black + Decker 6,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner w/ Remote, Size 27.16 H x 18.66 W x 14.05 D in | Wayfair BPP06WTB
Black + Decker 6,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner w/ Remote, Size 27.16 H x 18.66 W x 14.05 D in | Wayfair BPP06WTB
$445.00
wayfair
24000 Btu Air Conditioner Mini Split 20 Seer Inverter Ac Ductless Only Cold 220v
24000 Btu Air Conditioner Mini Split 20 Seer Inverter Ac Ductless Only Cold 220v
$1,262.91
wayfairnorthamerica
DOACT Mini Air Cooler Portable USB Air Conditioner Desktop Cooling Fan for Home Office, Air Cooler, Cooling Fan
DOACT Mini Air Cooler Portable USB Air Conditioner Desktop Cooling Fan for Home Office, Air Cooler, Cooling Fan
$58.29
walmart
Portable Mini USB Air Conditioner Humidifier Purifier Air Cooler Air Cooling Fan Air Aromatherapy Humidification
Portable Mini USB Air Conditioner Humidifier Purifier Air Cooler Air Cooling Fan Air Aromatherapy Humidification
$69.49
overstock
Direct Comfort 3.5 Ton 14.5 SEER Air Conditioner DC-GSX140431, Coil DC-CHPF4860D6, 100,000 BTU 80% AFUE Horizontal Gas Furnace DC-GMVC81005CN
Direct Comfort 3.5 Ton 14.5 SEER Air Conditioner DC-GSX140431, Coil DC-CHPF4860D6, 100,000 BTU 80% AFUE Horizontal Gas Furnace DC-GMVC81005CN
$3,387.00
walmart
Direct Comfort 2 Ton 14.5 SEER Air Conditioner DC-GSX140241, Coil DC-CAPF3636B6, 80,000 BTU 80% AFUE Upflow Gas Furnace DC-GMVC80803BN
Direct Comfort 2 Ton 14.5 SEER Air Conditioner DC-GSX140241, Coil DC-CAPF3636B6, 80,000 BTU 80% AFUE Upflow Gas Furnace DC-GMVC80803BN
$2,680.70
walmart
Portable Mini Air ConditionerCool Cooling Artic Air Cooler Fan HumidifierTOPUUTP Portable Low Noise Energy Saving Air ConditionerHome Office School.
Portable Mini Air ConditionerCool Cooling Artic Air Cooler Fan HumidifierTOPUUTP Portable Low Noise Energy Saving Air ConditionerHome Office School.
$70.99
newegg
18,000 BTU Energy Star Window Air Conditioner
18,000 BTU Energy Star Window Air Conditioner
$999.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Amana 12,000 BTU, Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control in Gold/Black for Rooms up to 500 -Sq. ft.
Amana 12,000 BTU, Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control in Gold/Black for Rooms up to 500 -Sq. ft.
$449.99
($469.99
save 4%)
walmartusa
Advertisement
BLACK+DECKER BSAH1215AC Bsah Ac White 1 Split Air Conditioner, 12,000 BTU
BLACK+DECKER BSAH1215AC Bsah Ac White 1 Split Air Conditioner, 12,000 BTU
$1,350.39
amazon
AuxAC 13,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Heat
AuxAC 13,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Heat
$380.00
($469.99
save 19%)
walmartusa
Bescita Mini Air Cooler Desktop Type-C Small Air Conditioner Home Dormitory Outdoor Fan
Bescita Mini Air Cooler Desktop Type-C Small Air Conditioner Home Dormitory Outdoor Fan
$65.53
walmart
Caynel 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner, Evaporative Air Cooler/humidifier/cooling W/Ice Box For Whole Room Home & Office | Wayfair CQ63201
Caynel 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner, Evaporative Air Cooler/humidifier/cooling W/Ice Box For Whole Room Home & Office | Wayfair CQ63201
$79.99
wayfair
Amana Package Terminal Air Conditioner 750-sq ft 230-Volt Stonewood Beige Ptac Air Conditioner in Off-White | PTH153G35AXXX
Amana Package Terminal Air Conditioner 750-sq ft 230-Volt Stonewood Beige Ptac Air Conditioner in Off-White | PTH153G35AXXX
$1,463.38
lowes
Portable Air Cooler Fan USB Powered Personal Air Conditioner, Humidifier and Purifier Desktop Cooling Fan with LED Night Light for Office Home
Portable Air Cooler Fan USB Powered Personal Air Conditioner, Humidifier and Purifier Desktop Cooling Fan with LED Night Light for Office Home
$59.99
walmart
Personal Space Air Cooler, Portable Mini Air Conditioner Fan, Purifier, 3 Speeds, for Office, Dorm (White)
Personal Space Air Cooler, Portable Mini Air Conditioner Fan, Purifier, 3 Speeds, for Office, Dorm (White)
$52.99
walmart
PTC124G25CXXX Packaged Terminal Air Conditioner with 12000 BTU Cooling and 8500 BTU Heating Capacity 2.5 kW Electric Heat Backup Quiet Operation
PTC124G25CXXX Packaged Terminal Air Conditioner with 12000 BTU Cooling and 8500 BTU Heating Capacity 2.5 kW Electric Heat Backup Quiet Operation
$819.00
appliancesconnection
Chigo 10,000 Btu Portable Air Conditioner, Size 12.25 H x 13.25 W x 29.9 D in | Wayfair PCR-10-01B
Chigo 10,000 Btu Portable Air Conditioner, Size 12.25 H x 13.25 W x 29.9 D in | Wayfair PCR-10-01B
$469.82
wayfair
FACAZ Mini Air Conditioner USB Portable Air Cooler Personal Space Air Conditioning Fan/Mute Cooling Fan/Humidifier Fan Quiet Desk Fan/Table Air.
FACAZ Mini Air Conditioner USB Portable Air Cooler Personal Space Air Conditioning Fan/Mute Cooling Fan/Humidifier Fan Quiet Desk Fan/Table Air.
$93.99
newegg
Aircon International Ductless Mini Split Air Conditioner w/ Heater & Remote, Size 50.0 H x 24.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair ASRCIEM4H4S09
Aircon International Ductless Mini Split Air Conditioner w/ Heater & Remote, Size 50.0 H x 24.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair ASRCIEM4H4S09
$833.00
wayfair
Bescita Portable Mini Air Conditioner Cool Cooling For Bedroom Cooler Fan
Bescita Portable Mini Air Conditioner Cool Cooling For Bedroom Cooler Fan
$61.87
walmart
Advertisement
Black + Decker 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner w/ Remote, Size 26.0 H x 16.5 W x 11.5 D in | Wayfair BPACT08WT
Black + Decker 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner w/ Remote, Size 26.0 H x 16.5 W x 11.5 D in | Wayfair BPACT08WT
$398.77
wayfair
Amana 5,000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Air Conditioner with Mechanical Controls (AMAP050BW) | Quill
Amana 5,000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Air Conditioner with Mechanical Controls (AMAP050BW) | Quill
$199.99
quill
Amana 425 Sq. 230-Volt Stonewood Beige Through-the-wall Air Conditioner in Off-White | PBC093G00CC
Amana 425 Sq. 230-Volt Stonewood Beige Through-the-wall Air Conditioner in Off-White | PBC093G00CC
$1,212.31
lowes
AUX 13,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
AUX 13,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
$429.99
($449.99
save 4%)
sylvane
12,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote
12,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote
$366.04
wayfairnorthamerica
Aeroplus AARC8RE1 350 Sq Ft 8000 BTU Window Air Conditioner & Dehumidifier
Aeroplus AARC8RE1 350 Sq Ft 8000 BTU Window Air Conditioner & Dehumidifier
$269.99
walmart
Amana 17,300 BTU R-410A Window Heat Pump Air Conditioner with 3.5 kW Electric Heat and Remote
Amana 17,300 BTU R-410A Window Heat Pump Air Conditioner with 3.5 kW Electric Heat and Remote
$1,546.00
homedepot
AVH094H50AXXX 23" Vertical Terminal Air Conditioner with 9400 BTU Cooling Capacity 8500 BTU Heat Pump 5000 Watts Electric Heat and 265 Volts in
AVH094H50AXXX 23" Vertical Terminal Air Conditioner with 9400 BTU Cooling Capacity 8500 BTU Heat Pump 5000 Watts Electric Heat and 265 Volts in
$2,116.00
appliancesconnection
Portable Air Conditioner, USB Air Cooler, Humidifier Purifier, Desktop Mini Cooling Fan, Personal Desktop Fan, Five-in-one,3 Speeds,Quiet for Personal Spaces Such As Offices
Portable Air Conditioner, USB Air Cooler, Humidifier Purifier, Desktop Mini Cooling Fan, Personal Desktop Fan, Five-in-one,3 Speeds,Quiet for Personal Spaces Such As Offices
$56.99
walmart
Amana White/Black Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control
Amana White/Black Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control
$429.00
($469.99
save 9%)
amazon
Bosch 12000-BTU 230-Volt 22.5 SEER 600-sq Ductless Mini Split Air Conditioner and Heater with Installation Kit | 8733954433
Bosch 12000-BTU 230-Volt 22.5 SEER 600-sq Ductless Mini Split Air Conditioner and Heater with Installation Kit | 8733954433
$1,715.56
lowes
Black + Decker BPACT14WT Portable Air Conditioner, 14,000 BTU & + Decker BPACT10WT Portable Air Conditioner, 10,000 BTU
Black + Decker BPACT14WT Portable Air Conditioner, 14,000 BTU & + Decker BPACT10WT Portable Air Conditioner, 10,000 BTU
$774.08
($829.98
save 7%)
amazon
Advertisement
DAIZUKI 24000 Btu Air Conditioner Mini Split 18 Seer Inverter Ac Ductless Heat Pump 220v, Size 37.66 H x 82.91 W x 28.34 D in | Wayfair
DAIZUKI 24000 Btu Air Conditioner Mini Split 18 Seer Inverter Ac Ductless Heat Pump 220v, Size 37.66 H x 82.91 W x 28.34 D in | Wayfair
$1,432.01
wayfair
Cooper & Hunter 9,000 BTU 115V Mia Series Ductless Mini Split Air Conditioner, WiFi Ready, Heat Pump, with Installation Kit
Cooper & Hunter 9,000 BTU 115V Mia Series Ductless Mini Split Air Conditioner, WiFi Ready, Heat Pump, with Installation Kit
$729.00
newegg
USB Micro Portable 2 in 1 Air Cooler Mini Electric Air Conditioner Portable Hanging Neck Cooling Fan 21.8x23.2x6cm-1
USB Micro Portable 2 in 1 Air Cooler Mini Electric Air Conditioner Portable Hanging Neck Cooling Fan 21.8x23.2x6cm-1
$75.99
newegg
DuctlessAire 14/4 in. x 75 ft. Wire for Ductless Mini Split Air Conditioner Heat Pump Systems Universal, Black
DuctlessAire 14/4 in. x 75 ft. Wire for Ductless Mini Split Air Conditioner Heat Pump Systems Universal, Black
$92.29
homedepot
Summer items Mini Air Conditioner Fan Portable USB Cooler Cooling Rechargeable Handheld Micro-Orange
Summer items Mini Air Conditioner Fan Portable USB Cooler Cooling Rechargeable Handheld Micro-Orange
$57.99
newegg
Direct Comfort 2 Ton 16 SEER Air Conditioner DC-DSXC160241, Coil DC-CAPF3636B6, 60,000 BTU 97% AFUE Downflow Gas Furnace DC-GCVM970603BN
Direct Comfort 2 Ton 16 SEER Air Conditioner DC-DSXC160241, Coil DC-CAPF3636B6, 60,000 BTU 97% AFUE Downflow Gas Furnace DC-GCVM970603BN
$4,014.00
walmart
ZITIANY Portable Mini Air Conditioner Cool Cooling Bedroom Artic Cooler USB Fan Desktop for Office, Individual Use
ZITIANY Portable Mini Air Conditioner Cool Cooling Bedroom Artic Cooler USB Fan Desktop for Office, Individual Use
$110.99
newegg
Portable Neck Air Conditioner Fan, 3 Speeds Air Mini Cooler Fan, USB Rechargeable Personal Cooling Neck Fan Super Quiet Working, Hand Free Personal.
Portable Neck Air Conditioner Fan, 3 Speeds Air Mini Cooler Fan, USB Rechargeable Personal Cooling Neck Fan Super Quiet Working, Hand Free Personal.
$119.99
newegg
Portable Air Conditioner Fan Rechargeable USB Hanging Neck Fan with 3 Level Air , Portable Wearable Air Fan Neck Fan for Home Office Travel Outdoor Sports (Black)
Portable Air Conditioner Fan Rechargeable USB Hanging Neck Fan with 3 Level Air , Portable Wearable Air Fan Neck Fan for Home Office Travel Outdoor Sports (Black)
$68.99
walmart
Portable Mini Air Conditioner Fan, Personal Evaporative Air Cooler with Colorful Atmosphere Light, USB Rechargeable Desk AC Fan for Small Room Office Dorm Bedroom Camping, White
Portable Mini Air Conditioner Fan, Personal Evaporative Air Cooler with Colorful Atmosphere Light, USB Rechargeable Desk AC Fan for Small Room Office Dorm Bedroom Camping, White
$51.99
walmart
Celiera 9,000 BTU (3/4 Ton) Ductless Mini Split Air Conditioner with Heat Pump - 110V/60Hz, White
Celiera 9,000 BTU (3/4 Ton) Ductless Mini Split Air Conditioner with Heat Pump - 110V/60Hz, White
$1,187.38
homedepot
Bosch 18000-BTU 230-Volt 21.5 SEER 900-sq Ductless Mini Split Air Conditioner and Heater with Installation Kit | 8733954453
Bosch 18000-BTU 230-Volt 21.5 SEER 900-sq Ductless Mini Split Air Conditioner and Heater with Installation Kit | 8733954453
$2,839.14
lowes
Load More
Air Conditioners
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.