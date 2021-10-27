Heating & Cooling

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Heating & Cooling
Heating & Cooling
Heating & Cooling
Dehumidifiers
Household Fans
Fireplace Accessories
Air Conditioners
Air Purifiers
Fireplaces
Humidifiers
Space Heaters
Ceiling Fans
Pagoda Style Steel Fire Pit - Metal Wood-Burning Enclosed Outdoor Fireplace With Log Grate And Poker - Modern Bonfire For Backyard And Patio - 32-Inch
featured
Pagoda Style Steel Fire Pit - Metal Wood-Burning Enclosed Outdoor Fireplace With Log Grate And Poker - Modern Bonfire For Backyard And Patio - 32-Inch
$639.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Luminance kathy ireland HOME Volta Modern 54 Inch Ceiling Fan with Light | Indoor/Outdoor LED Fixture with Remote Control | Weather Resistant for Outside Patio, Deck, Porch | Wet Rated, Satin White
featured
Luminance kathy ireland HOME Volta Modern 54 Inch Ceiling Fan with Light | Indoor/Outdoor LED Fixture with Remote Control | Weather Resistant for Outside Patio, Deck, Porch | Wet Rated, Satin White
$465.71
amazon
Jisulife Portable Neck Fan, Wearable Personal Fan, 4000Mah Battery Powered Bladeless Fan With 3 Speeds
featured
Jisulife Portable Neck Fan, Wearable Personal Fan, 4000Mah Battery Powered Bladeless Fan With 3 Speeds
$42.99
wayfairnorthamerica
14" Feather Wreath
14" Feather Wreath
$82.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Indoor Recessed Electric Fireplace, 1500W Ultra Thin Insert Adjustable Heater with 3 Top LED Light Colors, Remote Control, Touch Screen, 33x8.86x25.4inch
Indoor Recessed Electric Fireplace, 1500W Ultra Thin Insert Adjustable Heater with 3 Top LED Light Colors, Remote Control, Touch Screen, 33x8.86x25.4inch
$336.99
walmart
30 Inches LED Recessed Electric Fireplace, in-Wall & Wall Mounted Electric Heater with 3 Adjustable Flame Color & Speed, Remote Control, Touch Screen, 750-1500W (30 Inches)
30 Inches LED Recessed Electric Fireplace, in-Wall & Wall Mounted Electric Heater with 3 Adjustable Flame Color & Speed, Remote Control, Touch Screen, 750-1500W (30 Inches)
$308.99
walmartusa
Honeywell 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Wh ite / Black
Honeywell 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Wh ite / Black
$419.99
qvc
Waterproof Canvas Heavy Duty Firewood Carrier Wood Log Holder Indoor Firewood Totes
Waterproof Canvas Heavy Duty Firewood Carrier Wood Log Holder Indoor Firewood Totes
$40.88
walmart
Coast Lamp Mfg. Tree Wood Log Carrier Steel in Gray, Size 13.0 H x 16.0 W x 13.5 D in | Wayfair 17-RA40B
Coast Lamp Mfg. Tree Wood Log Carrier Steel in Gray, Size 13.0 H x 16.0 W x 13.5 D in | Wayfair 17-RA40B
$189.99
wayfair
Casablanca 60" Tribeca Ceiling Fan with Wall Control
Casablanca 60" Tribeca Ceiling Fan with Wall Control
$399.99
overstock
USB Cube Folding Fan Desktop Fan Mist Humidifier Two in One Low Noise Foldable Fan Humidifying Spray Fan with Night Light
USB Cube Folding Fan Desktop Fan Mist Humidifier Two in One Low Noise Foldable Fan Humidifying Spray Fan with Night Light
$21.99
walmart
Dagan Four Fold Black and Polished Brass Arched Fireplace Screen, 52" x 32.5"
Dagan Four Fold Black and Polished Brass Arched Fireplace Screen, 52" x 32.5"
$112.61
walmart
Comfort Zone White Comfort Zone 29 Inch Oscillating 3-Speed Tower Fan
Comfort Zone White Comfort Zone 29 Inch Oscillating 3-Speed Tower Fan
$75.99
belk
Mini Portable Electric Heater Home Office Space Heating Portable Fan Silent
Mini Portable Electric Heater Home Office Space Heating Portable Fan Silent
$44.35
walmart
Daciye USB Humidifier Dual Spray Aroma Diffuser LED Light for Home Office (White)
Daciye USB Humidifier Dual Spray Aroma Diffuser LED Light for Home Office (White)
$30.69
walmart
52" Hemsworth 5 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan with Pull Chain and Light Kit Included
52" Hemsworth 5 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan with Pull Chain and Light Kit Included
$164.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Comfort Zone 31" 3-Speed Oscillating Tower Fan, White
Comfort Zone 31" 3-Speed Oscillating Tower Fan, White
$34.99
walmartusa
Charlton Home® 52" Philbrook 5 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan w/ Pull Chain & Light Kit Included in Brown, Size 19.4 H x 52.0 W x 52.0 D in | Wayfair
Charlton Home® 52" Philbrook 5 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan w/ Pull Chain & Light Kit Included in Brown, Size 19.4 H x 52.0 W x 52.0 D in | Wayfair
$127.99
wayfair
Craftmade Enduro Plastic With Light Kit 52 Inch Ceiling Fan with Light Kit - END52WW5PC1
Craftmade Enduro Plastic With Light Kit 52 Inch Ceiling Fan with Light Kit - END52WW5PC1
$260.80
1800lighting
Ciata 42-in Satin Brass LED Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light (3-Blade) | 42306L
Ciata 42-in Satin Brass LED Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light (3-Blade) | 42306L
$124.98
lowes
Craftmade American Tradition 52 Inch Ceiling Fan with Light Kit - K10813
Craftmade American Tradition 52 Inch Ceiling Fan with Light Kit - K10813
$328.60
1800lighting
Comfort Zone 16" 3-Speed Oscillating Table Fan In White
Comfort Zone 16" 3-Speed Oscillating Table Fan In White
$35.99
bedbath&beyond
Ceiling Fan (Blades Included) - Craftmade MND72ESP6
Ceiling Fan (Blades Included) - Craftmade MND72ESP6
$466.65
totallyfurniture
Casablanca Fordham Fordham 44" 5 Blade Ceiling Fan
Casablanca Fordham Fordham 44" 5 Blade Ceiling Fan
$199.99
walmart
Charlton Home® Freestanding Electric Stove Heater in Black | Wayfair D810C95D35134E1C87CFF40438B3B157
Charlton Home® Freestanding Electric Stove Heater in Black | Wayfair D810C95D35134E1C87CFF40438B3B157
$243.99
wayfair
Ceiling Fan (Blades Included) - Craftmade LAV52ESP4LK-LED
Ceiling Fan (Blades Included) - Craftmade LAV52ESP4LK-LED
$203.66
totallyfurniture
Dynasty Cascade 74-inch Smart Control Electric Fireplaces - 74.5
Dynasty Cascade 74-inch Smart Control Electric Fireplaces - 74.5
$2,059.99
overstock
CARRO Icebreaker 56-inch Indoor/Outdoor Smart Ceiling Fan,Dimmable LED Light Kit&Remote,Works w/ Alexa/Google Home/Siri，Set of 2
CARRO Icebreaker 56-inch Indoor/Outdoor Smart Ceiling Fan,Dimmable LED Light Kit&Remote,Works w/ Alexa/Google Home/Siri，Set of 2
$455.49
overstock
Casablanca Fan Company Panama 54 Inch 54 Inch Ceiling Fan - 55069
Casablanca Fan Company Panama 54 Inch 54 Inch Ceiling Fan - 55069
$449.99
1800lighting
Home Kristin Iron Fireplace Screen, Black Brushed
Home Kristin Iron Fireplace Screen, Black Brushed
$129.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Casablanca Levitt 44-in Fresh White Ceiling Fan with LED Lighting
Casablanca Levitt 44-in Fresh White Ceiling Fan with LED Lighting
$379.99
homedepot
CENDER Magnetic Wood Fireplace Fan Stove Thermometer with Probe Household Barbecue Tool
CENDER Magnetic Wood Fireplace Fan Stove Thermometer with Probe Household Barbecue Tool
$9.29
walmart
Danby Ddr020bjwdb-me Dehumidifier in White, Size 19.72 H x 15.2 W x 10.94 D in | Wayfair
Danby Ddr020bjwdb-me Dehumidifier in White, Size 19.72 H x 15.2 W x 10.94 D in | Wayfair
$171.99
wayfair
52" Casa Vieja Vintage Ceiling Fan Dark Copper Bronze Maple Wood Square Blades for Living Room Kitchen Bedroom Family Dining
52" Casa Vieja Vintage Ceiling Fan Dark Copper Bronze Maple Wood Square Blades for Living Room Kitchen Bedroom Family Dining
$269.99
walmart
Craftmade Twist N Click 52 Inch Ceiling Fan with Light Kit - TCE52BNK5C1
Craftmade Twist N Click 52 Inch Ceiling Fan with Light Kit - TCE52BNK5C1
$195.00
1800lighting
Craftmade K11021 Townsend 52" 5 Blade Indoor Ceiling Fan - Blades and - Polished Nickel
Craftmade K11021 Townsend 52" 5 Blade Indoor Ceiling Fan - Blades and - Polished Nickel
$398.31
overstock
BreatheSmart T500 True HEPA Air Purifier, Allergies + Germs & Mold, White
BreatheSmart T500 True HEPA Air Purifier, Allergies + Germs & Mold, White
$319.39
newegg
Craftmade Propel Ii 24 Inch Ceiling Fan with Light Kit Propel Ii - PPT24BNK6 - Modern Contemporary
Craftmade Propel Ii 24 Inch Ceiling Fan with Light Kit Propel Ii - PPT24BNK6 - Modern Contemporary
$209.80
1800lighting
Ciata 30-in Antique Brass LED Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light (3-Blade) | 42429L
Ciata 30-in Antique Brass LED Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light (3-Blade) | 42429L
$106.98
lowes
60" Casa Vieja Modern Hugger Ceiling Fan Oil Rubbed Bronze for Living Room Kitchen Bedroom Family Dining
60" Casa Vieja Modern Hugger Ceiling Fan Oil Rubbed Bronze for Living Room Kitchen Bedroom Family Dining
$269.99
walmart
18" Fortine 3 - Blade Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Light Kit Included
18" Fortine 3 - Blade Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Light Kit Included
$419.99
wayfairnorthamerica
52" Jackqueline 5 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan with Pull Chain and Light Kit Included
52" Jackqueline 5 - Blade Standard Ceiling Fan with Pull Chain and Light Kit Included
$167.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Craftmade Vesta 60 Inch Ceiling Fan with Light Kit - VS60BNK5-LED
Craftmade Vesta 60 Inch Ceiling Fan with Light Kit - VS60BNK5-LED
$530.00
1800lighting
Craftmade Fans Cove Harbor Outdoor Ceiling Fan - Color: Black
Craftmade Fans Cove Harbor Outdoor Ceiling Fan - Color: Black
$260.80
lumens
Costway 1500W Portable Oscillating Ceramic Pedestal Heater w/ Timer Remote Control Room
Costway 1500W Portable Oscillating Ceramic Pedestal Heater w/ Timer Remote Control Room
$69.99
walmart
Ceiling Fan (Blades Included) - Craftmade S101SB5-60BWNFB
Ceiling Fan (Blades Included) - Craftmade S101SB5-60BWNFB
$237.83
totallyfurniture
Carrier Air Purifier XL
Carrier Air Purifier XL
$533.76
wayfairnorthamerica
Ciata 54-in Weathered Bronze LED Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light (3-Blade) | 23759L
Ciata 54-in Weathered Bronze LED Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light (3-Blade) | 23759L
$282.98
lowes
Casablanca Fan Company Panama Sun 54 Inch Ceiling Fan with Light Kit - 55083
Casablanca Fan Company Panama Sun 54 Inch Ceiling Fan with Light Kit - 55083
$499.99
1800lighting
Craftmade Outdoor Patio 52 Inch Ceiling Fan with Light Kit Outdoor Patio - K11152
Craftmade Outdoor Patio 52 Inch Ceiling Fan with Light Kit Outdoor Patio - K11152
$285.80
1800lighting
Copper Grove Toshevo Remote Control 52-inch Lighted Ceiling Fan with Crystal Shade and Reversible Blades
Copper Grove Toshevo Remote Control 52-inch Lighted Ceiling Fan with Crystal Shade and Reversible Blades
$387.20
($455.53
save 15%)
overstock
Dehumidifier - Moisture Absorbers - Absorber With Charcoal Prevents Water Damage 4 Pack
Dehumidifier - Moisture Absorbers - Absorber With Charcoal Prevents Water Damage 4 Pack
$24.44
walmart
Ceiling Fan (Blades Included) - Craftmade JAM52BNK5-LED
Ceiling Fan (Blades Included) - Craftmade JAM52BNK5-LED
$178.33
totallyfurniture
Irish Peat Briquettes (20-22 Fire Logs), Organic Irish peat fire logs, 100% natural. May not be 100% Uniform.
Irish Peat Briquettes (20-22 Fire Logs), Organic Irish peat fire logs, 100% natural. May not be 100% Uniform.
$68.66
walmart
41" Silver and Black Contemporary Geometric Fireplace Screen
41" Silver and Black Contemporary Geometric Fireplace Screen
$113.99
($134.99
save 16%)
walmartusa
Shepherd's Hook Hoe, Single Fireplace Tool, Standard hoe By Minuteman International
Shepherd's Hook Hoe, Single Fireplace Tool, Standard hoe By Minuteman International
$55.49
walmart
Costway 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier in White
Costway 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier in White
$323.42
homedepot
Craftmade Penbrooke 52 Inch Ceiling Fan with Light Kit - PNB52CW5
Craftmade Penbrooke 52 Inch Ceiling Fan with Light Kit - PNB52CW5
$254.40
1800lighting
Soccer Ball on Fire Back to School Composition Book College Ruled for Teachers, Students Kids and Teens (Paperback)
Soccer Ball on Fire Back to School Composition Book College Ruled for Teachers, Students Kids and Teens (Paperback)
$6.99
walmartusa
Craftmade Vogue 54" 2 Blade Indoor Ceiling Fan - Blades, Remote and
Craftmade Vogue 54" 2 Blade Indoor Ceiling Fan - Blades, Remote and
$286.56
overstock
Heating & Cooling
