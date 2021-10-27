Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Home Improvement
Hardware
Door Knobs
Door Knobs
Share
Door Knobs
Grandeur 811512 Arc Plate Double Dummy with Burgundy Crystal Knob in Antique Pewter
featured
Grandeur 811512 Arc Plate Double Dummy with Burgundy Crystal Knob in Antique Pewter
$232.50
amazon
Grandeur 828010 Windsor Plate Passage with Baguette Crystal Knob in Polished Nickel, 2.75
featured
Grandeur 828010 Windsor Plate Passage with Baguette Crystal Knob in Polished Nickel, 2.75
$204.98
amazon
Nostalgic Warehouse Cobalt Crystal Passage Door Knob w/ Keyhole Egg & Dart Long Plate Glass in Gray, Size 8.75 H x 2.625 W in | Wayfair 721560
featured
Nostalgic Warehouse Cobalt Crystal Passage Door Knob w/ Keyhole Egg & Dart Long Plate Glass in Gray, Size 8.75 H x 2.625 W in | Wayfair 721560
$150.87
wayfair
Grandeur Fifth Avenue Passage Door Knob w/ Circulaire Rosette Brass in Yellow, Size 2.7 H x 2.7 W in | Wayfair 812480
Grandeur Fifth Avenue Passage Door Knob w/ Circulaire Rosette Brass in Yellow, Size 2.7 H x 2.7 W in | Wayfair 812480
$187.50
wayfair
Grandeur Parthenon Passage Door Knob w/ Parthenon Long Plate Brass in Brown, Size 7.84 H x 2.62 W in | Wayfair 822393
Grandeur Parthenon Passage Door Knob w/ Parthenon Long Plate Brass in Brown, Size 7.84 H x 2.62 W in | Wayfair 822393
$270.00
wayfair
Nostalgic Warehouse Emerald Crystal Privacy Door Knob w/ Keyhole Victorian Long Plate Glass in Gray, Size 8.25 H x 2.875 W in | Wayfair 725941
Nostalgic Warehouse Emerald Crystal Privacy Door Knob w/ Keyhole Victorian Long Plate Glass in Gray, Size 8.25 H x 2.875 W in | Wayfair 725941
$146.11
wayfair
Carpe Diem Hardware Carpe Diem 151-22C Juliane Grace Oil Rub Bronze Large knob with Swarovski Elements Oil Rubbed Bronze
Carpe Diem Hardware Carpe Diem 151-22C Juliane Grace Oil Rub Bronze Large knob with Swarovski Elements Oil Rubbed Bronze
$74.00
amazon
Delaney 367604 Italian Collection Santo Series Interior Door Knob Set - Black
Delaney 367604 Italian Collection Santo Series Interior Door Knob Set - Black
$53.10
overstock
Copper Creek CK2040PB Colonial Knob, Polished Brass
Copper Creek CK2040PB Colonial Knob, Polished Brass
$13.99
($19.97
save 30%)
amazon
Copper Creek Colonial Privacy Door Knob w/ Round Rosette Brass in Brown, Size 2.8 H x 3.5 W in | Wayfair CK2030TB
Copper Creek Colonial Privacy Door Knob w/ Round Rosette Brass in Brown, Size 2.8 H x 3.5 W in | Wayfair CK2030TB
$14.45
($16.50
save 12%)
wayfair
Copper Creek EKDB141TB Colonial Egg Door Knob Keyed Alike with Deadbolt Combination, Tuscan Bronze
Copper Creek EKDB141TB Colonial Egg Door Knob Keyed Alike with Deadbolt Combination, Tuscan Bronze
$33.13
amazon
CRL SDK100GM Gun Metal Traditional Style Back-to-Back Shower Door Knobs
CRL SDK100GM Gun Metal Traditional Style Back-to-Back Shower Door Knobs
$35.76
walmart
Callan Canova Keyed Door Knob
Callan Canova Keyed Door Knob
$33.01
wayfairnorthamerica
Callan2 102T-CA-G2 Camden Series Grade 2 Privacy Door Knob Set
Callan2 102T-CA-G2 Camden Series Grade 2 Privacy Door Knob Set
$31.77
overstock
Design House Cambridge Universal 6-Way Latch Keyed Entry Door Knob Brass in Yellow | Wayfair 753285
Design House Cambridge Universal 6-Way Latch Keyed Entry Door Knob Brass in Yellow | Wayfair 753285
$16.96
wayfair
CRL SDK107SC Satin Chrome Junior Contemporary Style Back-to-Back Shower Door Knobs
CRL SDK107SC Satin Chrome Junior Contemporary Style Back-to-Back Shower Door Knobs
$28.61
walmart
Carpe Diem Hardware 4515-22C Monticello Over Sized Knob with Swarovski Crystals, Oil Rub Bronze
Carpe Diem Hardware 4515-22C Monticello Over Sized Knob with Swarovski Crystals, Oil Rub Bronze
$17.09
amazon
CRL SDK107BSC Brushed Satin Chrome Junior Contemporary Style Back-to-Back Shower Door Knobs
CRL SDK107BSC Brushed Satin Chrome Junior Contemporary Style Back-to-Back Shower Door Knobs
$28.61
walmart
DENFAR Keyless RV Keypad Entry Door RV Lock Handle Knob Deadbolt Camper Trailer Kit, Size 0.0 H x 5.5 W x 4.25 D in | Wayfair DENFAR302
DENFAR Keyless RV Keypad Entry Door RV Lock Handle Knob Deadbolt Camper Trailer Kit, Size 0.0 H x 5.5 W x 4.25 D in | Wayfair DENFAR302
$164.99
wayfair
Delaney Hardware Handleset w/ Single Cylinder Deadbolt & Door Knob & Rosette in Brown, Size 11.56 H x 2.63 W x 8.25 D in | Wayfair D40207
Delaney Hardware Handleset w/ Single Cylinder Deadbolt & Door Knob & Rosette in Brown, Size 11.56 H x 2.63 W x 8.25 D in | Wayfair D40207
$118.31
wayfair
Copper Creek Single Dummy Door Knob Brass in Yellow, Size 2.7 H x 1.9 W in | Wayfair EK2090PS
Copper Creek Single Dummy Door Knob Brass in Yellow, Size 2.7 H x 1.9 W in | Wayfair EK2090PS
$9.75
($11.95
save 18%)
wayfair
Chronos Keyed Door Knob
Chronos Keyed Door Knob
$13.33
wayfairnorthamerica
Citiloc 724203H Philadelphia Hardware Benton Privacy Knob, Polished Brass
Citiloc 724203H Philadelphia Hardware Benton Privacy Knob, Polished Brass
$18.63
amazon
Design House Tulip Satin Nickel No Deadbolt Passage Door Knob | 781906
Design House Tulip Satin Nickel No Deadbolt Passage Door Knob | 781906
$19.65
lowes
CRL SDK200PC0 Polished Copper Traditional Style Single-Sided Door Knob
CRL SDK200PC0 Polished Copper Traditional Style Single-Sided Door Knob
$23.48
walmart
Delaney Hardware Single Dummy Door Knob Glass in Black, Size 4.5 H x 2.5 W in | Wayfair BV926-125
Delaney Hardware Single Dummy Door Knob Glass in Black, Size 4.5 H x 2.5 W in | Wayfair BV926-125
$66.50
wayfair
Baldwin Ellipse Single Dummy Door Knob w/ Arch Rosette Brass in Gray, Size 3.44 H x 2.66 W in | Wayfair 9BR3500-112
Baldwin Ellipse Single Dummy Door Knob w/ Arch Rosette Brass in Gray, Size 3.44 H x 2.66 W in | Wayfair 9BR3500-112
$51.79
wayfair
Baldwin Contemporary Privacy Door Knob w/ Contemporary Round Rose Brass in Gray, Size 11.2 H x 5.9 W in | Wayfair 9BR3532-141
Baldwin Contemporary Privacy Door Knob w/ Contemporary Round Rose Brass in Gray, Size 11.2 H x 5.9 W in | Wayfair 9BR3532-141
$103.52
wayfair
Carpe Diem Hardware 2243-22 In The Garden Dragon Fly Knob, Oil Rub Bronze
Carpe Diem Hardware 2243-22 In The Garden Dragon Fly Knob, Oil Rub Bronze
$9.29
amazon
Value 3-Pack Modern Designer Flat Bed/Bath Privacy Door Knob with Square Rose in Matte Black
Value 3-Pack Modern Designer Flat Bed/Bath Privacy Door Knob with Square Rose in Matte Black
$71.99
walmart
Atlas 4-pack Tulip Privacy Door Knob Contractor's Pack
Atlas 4-pack Tulip Privacy Door Knob Contractor's Pack
$44.09
overstock
Bertazzoni 4010226 KNOB
Bertazzoni 4010226 KNOB
$38.60
amazon
BRASS Accents Renaissance Oxford Double Dummy Door Knob Brass in Gray, Size 8.5 H x 2.75 W in | Wayfair D04-K582D-MTL-619
BRASS Accents Renaissance Oxford Double Dummy Door Knob Brass in Gray, Size 8.5 H x 2.75 W in | Wayfair D04-K582D-MTL-619
$145.51
wayfair
Ageless Iron 657755 One-Piece Handleset with A Grip Plate and Keep Knob Dummy Entry Set, Black Iron
Ageless Iron 657755 One-Piece Handleset with A Grip Plate and Keep Knob Dummy Entry Set, Black Iron
$266.61
amazon
Brinks 4701-105 Bell Style Keyed Entry Knob, Polished Brass
Brinks 4701-105 Bell Style Keyed Entry Knob, Polished Brass
$24.67
amazon
BRASS Accents L'enfant Double Dummy Door Knob w/ Rosette Glass in Yellow, Size 11.13 H x 2.38 W in | Wayfair D04-K561D-HTF-UNL
BRASS Accents L'enfant Double Dummy Door Knob w/ Rosette Glass in Yellow, Size 11.13 H x 2.38 W in | Wayfair D04-K561D-HTF-UNL
$118.99
wayfair
BRASS Accents Manhattan Passage Door Knob Brass in Yellow, Size 7.69 H x 2.6 W in | Wayfair D07-K358A-NET-605
BRASS Accents Manhattan Passage Door Knob Brass in Yellow, Size 7.69 H x 2.6 W in | Wayfair D07-K358A-NET-605
$118.99
wayfair
BRASS Accents Arts & Crafts Privacy Door Knob in Brown, Size 6.63 H x 2.88 W in | Wayfair D05-K533G-MPR-613VB
BRASS Accents Arts & Crafts Privacy Door Knob in Brown, Size 6.63 H x 2.88 W in | Wayfair D05-K533G-MPR-613VB
$96.99
wayfair
BRASS Accents Revere Privacy Door Knob Brass/Glass in Yellow, Size 10.06 H x 2.19 W in | Wayfair D05-K650G-SVN-605
BRASS Accents Revere Privacy Door Knob Brass/Glass in Yellow, Size 10.06 H x 2.19 W in | Wayfair D05-K650G-SVN-605
$118.99
wayfair
BRASS Accents Renaissance Gothic Plate Double Dummy Door Knob Brass in Gray, Size 16.0 H x 3.4 W in | Wayfair D04-K560D-HLS-619
BRASS Accents Renaissance Gothic Plate Double Dummy Door Knob Brass in Gray, Size 16.0 H x 3.4 W in | Wayfair D04-K560D-HLS-619
$326.94
wayfair
Closet Door Knob, Bell, Satin Nickel
Closet Door Knob, Bell, Satin Nickel
$20.56
walmart
Baldwin FD.ROU.TAR Round Non-Turning Two-Sided Dummy Door Knob Set
Baldwin FD.ROU.TAR Round Non-Turning Two-Sided Dummy Door Knob Set
$78.89
overstock
Carpe Diem Hardware Carpe Diem 851-22 Acanthus Oil Rub Bronze Beaded Large knob with Column Base Rosette Style Oil Rub Bronze
Carpe Diem Hardware Carpe Diem 851-22 Acanthus Oil Rub Bronze Beaded Large knob with Column Base Rosette Style Oil Rub Bronze
$31.90
amazon
Charleston Privacy Door Knob with Rosette
Charleston Privacy Door Knob with Rosette
$74.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Barton Kramer Ivory Plastic Round Knob for Bi-fold Door
Barton Kramer Ivory Plastic Round Knob for Bi-fold Door
$1.33
homedepot
Bowake 4PC Door Knob Locks Child Proof Doors & Handles Adhesive Child Safety
Bowake 4PC Door Knob Locks Child Proof Doors & Handles Adhesive Child Safety
$10.23
walmart
Renaissance Oxford Double Dummy Door Knob with Arch Rosette
Renaissance Oxford Double Dummy Door Knob with Arch Rosette
$326.94
wayfairnorthamerica
Baldwin Alcott Half-Dummy Knob in PB
Baldwin Alcott Half-Dummy Knob in PB
$15.19
($16.99
save 11%)
walmartusa
Ageless Iron 657330 Keep Plate Aeg Knob Combo Pack, Backset: 2.375", Black Iron
Ageless Iron 657330 Keep Plate Aeg Knob Combo Pack, Backset: 2.375", Black Iron
$232.48
amazon
Nostalgic Warehouse Crystal Egg & Dart Privacy Door Knob w/ Studio Plate Glass in Gray, Size 4.0 H x 2.5 W in | Wayfair 751314
Nostalgic Warehouse Crystal Egg & Dart Privacy Door Knob w/ Studio Plate Glass in Gray, Size 4.0 H x 2.5 W in | Wayfair 751314
$131.92
wayfair
Passage Door Knob Handles Interior Hall/Closet Keyless Locksets Oil Rubbed Bronze 6 Pack
Passage Door Knob Handles Interior Hall/Closet Keyless Locksets Oil Rubbed Bronze 6 Pack
$194.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Colonial Passage Door Knob with Netropol Rosette Multipack
Colonial Passage Door Knob with Netropol Rosette Multipack
$67.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Baldwin Hardware 5020.050.MR Estate Colonial Knob Indoor Door
Baldwin Hardware 5020.050.MR Estate Colonial Knob Indoor Door
$39.99
amazon
Brinks 4701-119 Bell Style Keyed Entry Knob, Satin Nickel
Brinks 4701-119 Bell Style Keyed Entry Knob, Satin Nickel
$24.74
amazon
Baldwin FD.ROU.TSR Round Non-Turning Two-Sided Dummy Door Knob Set
Baldwin FD.ROU.TSR Round Non-Turning Two-Sided Dummy Door Knob Set
$84.52
overstock
Atlas Passage Door Knob w/ Round Rosette Brass in Yellow, Size 2.5 H x 2.6 W in | Wayfair 1733100
Atlas Passage Door Knob w/ Round Rosette Brass in Yellow, Size 2.5 H x 2.6 W in | Wayfair 1733100
$18.83
wayfair
Canterbury Handleset with Single Cylinder Deadbolt and Door Knob and Rosette
Canterbury Handleset with Single Cylinder Deadbolt and Door Knob and Rosette
$319.99
wayfairnorthamerica
BRASS Accents Passage Door Knob w/ Rectangle Rosette Glass in Gray, Size 7.0 H x 2.25 W in | Wayfair D07-K539A-VIC-619
BRASS Accents Passage Door Knob w/ Rectangle Rosette Glass in Gray, Size 7.0 H x 2.25 W in | Wayfair D07-K539A-VIC-619
$99.99
wayfair
Maltesia Double Dummy Door Knob with Rosette
Maltesia Double Dummy Door Knob with Rosette
$59.86
wayfairnorthamerica
Renaissance Nantucket Double Dummy Door Knob with Rectangle Rosette
Renaissance Nantucket Double Dummy Door Knob with Rectangle Rosette
$145.51
wayfairnorthamerica
Door Knobs
