Door Knobs

featured

Grandeur 811512 Arc Plate Double Dummy with Burgundy Crystal Knob in Antique Pewter

$232.50
amazon
featured

Grandeur 828010 Windsor Plate Passage with Baguette Crystal Knob in Polished Nickel, 2.75

$204.98
amazon
featured

Nostalgic Warehouse Cobalt Crystal Passage Door Knob w/ Keyhole Egg & Dart Long Plate Glass in Gray, Size 8.75 H x 2.625 W in | Wayfair 721560

$150.87
wayfair

Grandeur Fifth Avenue Passage Door Knob w/ Circulaire Rosette Brass in Yellow, Size 2.7 H x 2.7 W in | Wayfair 812480

$187.50
wayfair

Grandeur Parthenon Passage Door Knob w/ Parthenon Long Plate Brass in Brown, Size 7.84 H x 2.62 W in | Wayfair 822393

$270.00
wayfair

Nostalgic Warehouse Emerald Crystal Privacy Door Knob w/ Keyhole Victorian Long Plate Glass in Gray, Size 8.25 H x 2.875 W in | Wayfair 725941

$146.11
wayfair

Carpe Diem Hardware Carpe Diem 151-22C Juliane Grace Oil Rub Bronze Large knob with Swarovski Elements Oil Rubbed Bronze

$74.00
amazon

Delaney 367604 Italian Collection Santo Series Interior Door Knob Set - Black

$53.10
overstock

Copper Creek CK2040PB Colonial Knob, Polished Brass

$13.99
($19.97 save 30%)
amazon

Copper Creek Colonial Privacy Door Knob w/ Round Rosette Brass in Brown, Size 2.8 H x 3.5 W in | Wayfair CK2030TB

$14.45
($16.50 save 12%)
wayfair

Copper Creek EKDB141TB Colonial Egg Door Knob Keyed Alike with Deadbolt Combination, Tuscan Bronze

$33.13
amazon

CRL SDK100GM Gun Metal Traditional Style Back-to-Back Shower Door Knobs

$35.76
walmart
Advertisement

Callan Canova Keyed Door Knob

$33.01
wayfairnorthamerica

Callan2 102T-CA-G2 Camden Series Grade 2 Privacy Door Knob Set

$31.77
overstock

Design House Cambridge Universal 6-Way Latch Keyed Entry Door Knob Brass in Yellow | Wayfair 753285

$16.96
wayfair

CRL SDK107SC Satin Chrome Junior Contemporary Style Back-to-Back Shower Door Knobs

$28.61
walmart

Carpe Diem Hardware 4515-22C Monticello Over Sized Knob with Swarovski Crystals, Oil Rub Bronze

$17.09
amazon

CRL SDK107BSC Brushed Satin Chrome Junior Contemporary Style Back-to-Back Shower Door Knobs

$28.61
walmart

DENFAR Keyless RV Keypad Entry Door RV Lock Handle Knob Deadbolt Camper Trailer Kit, Size 0.0 H x 5.5 W x 4.25 D in | Wayfair DENFAR302

$164.99
wayfair

Delaney Hardware Handleset w/ Single Cylinder Deadbolt & Door Knob & Rosette in Brown, Size 11.56 H x 2.63 W x 8.25 D in | Wayfair D40207

$118.31
wayfair

Copper Creek Single Dummy Door Knob Brass in Yellow, Size 2.7 H x 1.9 W in | Wayfair EK2090PS

$9.75
($11.95 save 18%)
wayfair

Chronos Keyed Door Knob

$13.33
wayfairnorthamerica

Citiloc 724203H Philadelphia Hardware Benton Privacy Knob, Polished Brass

$18.63
amazon

Design House Tulip Satin Nickel No Deadbolt Passage Door Knob | 781906

$19.65
lowes
Advertisement

CRL SDK200PC0 Polished Copper Traditional Style Single-Sided Door Knob

$23.48
walmart

Delaney Hardware Single Dummy Door Knob Glass in Black, Size 4.5 H x 2.5 W in | Wayfair BV926-125

$66.50
wayfair

Baldwin Ellipse Single Dummy Door Knob w/ Arch Rosette Brass in Gray, Size 3.44 H x 2.66 W in | Wayfair 9BR3500-112

$51.79
wayfair

Baldwin Contemporary Privacy Door Knob w/ Contemporary Round Rose Brass in Gray, Size 11.2 H x 5.9 W in | Wayfair 9BR3532-141

$103.52
wayfair

Carpe Diem Hardware 2243-22 In The Garden Dragon Fly Knob, Oil Rub Bronze

$9.29
amazon

Value 3-Pack Modern Designer Flat Bed/Bath Privacy Door Knob with Square Rose in Matte Black

$71.99
walmart

Atlas 4-pack Tulip Privacy Door Knob Contractor's Pack

$44.09
overstock

Bertazzoni 4010226 KNOB

$38.60
amazon

BRASS Accents Renaissance Oxford Double Dummy Door Knob Brass in Gray, Size 8.5 H x 2.75 W in | Wayfair D04-K582D-MTL-619

$145.51
wayfair

Ageless Iron 657755 One-Piece Handleset with A Grip Plate and Keep Knob Dummy Entry Set, Black Iron

$266.61
amazon

Brinks 4701-105 Bell Style Keyed Entry Knob, Polished Brass

$24.67
amazon

BRASS Accents L'enfant Double Dummy Door Knob w/ Rosette Glass in Yellow, Size 11.13 H x 2.38 W in | Wayfair D04-K561D-HTF-UNL

$118.99
wayfair
Advertisement

BRASS Accents Manhattan Passage Door Knob Brass in Yellow, Size 7.69 H x 2.6 W in | Wayfair D07-K358A-NET-605

$118.99
wayfair

BRASS Accents Arts & Crafts Privacy Door Knob in Brown, Size 6.63 H x 2.88 W in | Wayfair D05-K533G-MPR-613VB

$96.99
wayfair

BRASS Accents Revere Privacy Door Knob Brass/Glass in Yellow, Size 10.06 H x 2.19 W in | Wayfair D05-K650G-SVN-605

$118.99
wayfair

BRASS Accents Renaissance Gothic Plate Double Dummy Door Knob Brass in Gray, Size 16.0 H x 3.4 W in | Wayfair D04-K560D-HLS-619

$326.94
wayfair

Closet Door Knob, Bell, Satin Nickel

$20.56
walmart

Baldwin FD.ROU.TAR Round Non-Turning Two-Sided Dummy Door Knob Set

$78.89
overstock

Carpe Diem Hardware Carpe Diem 851-22 Acanthus Oil Rub Bronze Beaded Large knob with Column Base Rosette Style Oil Rub Bronze

$31.90
amazon

Charleston Privacy Door Knob with Rosette

$74.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Barton Kramer Ivory Plastic Round Knob for Bi-fold Door

$1.33
homedepot

Bowake 4PC Door Knob Locks Child Proof Doors & Handles Adhesive Child Safety

$10.23
walmart

Renaissance Oxford Double Dummy Door Knob with Arch Rosette

$326.94
wayfairnorthamerica

Baldwin Alcott Half-Dummy Knob in PB

$15.19
($16.99 save 11%)
walmartusa
Advertisement

Ageless Iron 657330 Keep Plate Aeg Knob Combo Pack, Backset: 2.375", Black Iron

$232.48
amazon

Nostalgic Warehouse Crystal Egg & Dart Privacy Door Knob w/ Studio Plate Glass in Gray, Size 4.0 H x 2.5 W in | Wayfair 751314

$131.92
wayfair

Passage Door Knob Handles Interior Hall/Closet Keyless Locksets Oil Rubbed Bronze 6 Pack

$194.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Colonial Passage Door Knob with Netropol Rosette Multipack

$67.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Baldwin Hardware 5020.050.MR Estate Colonial Knob Indoor Door

$39.99
amazon

Brinks 4701-119 Bell Style Keyed Entry Knob, Satin Nickel

$24.74
amazon

Baldwin FD.ROU.TSR Round Non-Turning Two-Sided Dummy Door Knob Set

$84.52
overstock

Atlas Passage Door Knob w/ Round Rosette Brass in Yellow, Size 2.5 H x 2.6 W in | Wayfair 1733100

$18.83
wayfair

Canterbury Handleset with Single Cylinder Deadbolt and Door Knob and Rosette

$319.99
wayfairnorthamerica

BRASS Accents Passage Door Knob w/ Rectangle Rosette Glass in Gray, Size 7.0 H x 2.25 W in | Wayfair D07-K539A-VIC-619

$99.99
wayfair

Maltesia Double Dummy Door Knob with Rosette

$59.86
wayfairnorthamerica

Renaissance Nantucket Double Dummy Door Knob with Rectangle Rosette

$145.51
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com