Hardware
Door Knobs
Deadbolts
Cabinet Hinges
Entry Sets
Door Levers
Door Knockers
Cabinet & Drawer Pulls
Cabinet & Drawer Knobs
Baldwin FDCURTRR112 Reserve Full Dummy Lockset x Curve with Traditional Round Rose, Aged Bronze Finish
featured
Baldwin FDCURTRR112 Reserve Full Dummy Lockset x Curve with Traditional Round Rose, Aged Bronze Finish
$50.36
amazon
Guard Security 1666SN Bronze Jimmyproof Deadlock
featured
Guard Security 1666SN Bronze Jimmyproof Deadlock
$52.29
amazon
Pioneer Spyglass Keyed Entry Lever For Garage Office Door Handle in Black, Size 2.5 H x 2.4 W in | Wayfair PIONEERca93ddd
featured
Pioneer Spyglass Keyed Entry Lever For Garage Office Door Handle in Black, Size 2.5 H x 2.4 W in | Wayfair PIONEERca93ddd
$164.99
wayfair
Manzoni Designer Wood Claros Cabinet Pull Wood in Brown, Size 9.5 H x 0.625 W in | Wayfair MN7827-224-OKL
Manzoni Designer Wood Claros Cabinet Pull Wood in Brown, Size 9.5 H x 0.625 W in | Wayfair MN7827-224-OKL
$83.99
wayfair
INOX FH2782-32 PD Series Pocket Linear Flush Pull with Tt08 Thumb Turn, Polished Stainless Steel
INOX FH2782-32 PD Series Pocket Linear Flush Pull with Tt08 Thumb Turn, Polished Stainless Steel
$52.49
amazon
KATIER Sliding Barn Door Hardware Whole Kit (Include Track Kit & Pull Handle Set & Floor Guide), Smoothly & Quietly, Easy To Install in Black
KATIER Sliding Barn Door Hardware Whole Kit (Include Track Kit & Pull Handle Set & Floor Guide), Smoothly & Quietly, Easy To Install in Black
$279.99
wayfair
Grandeur 811588 Arc Plate Privacy with Bellagio Lever in Polished Nickel, 2.375 Right-Handed
Grandeur 811588 Arc Plate Privacy with Bellagio Lever in Polished Nickel, 2.375 Right-Handed
$57.74
amazon
Square Three-Handle Three-Function Concealed Bathroom Shower Set，Matter Black
Square Three-Handle Three-Function Concealed Bathroom Shower Set，Matter Black
$269.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Level Lock Smart Lock - Touch Edition, Keyless Entry Using Touch, a Key Card, or Smartphone. Bluetooth Enabled, Works with Ring and Apple HomeKit - Satin Nickel
Level Lock Smart Lock - Touch Edition, Keyless Entry Using Touch, a Key Card, or Smartphone. Bluetooth Enabled, Works with Ring and Apple HomeKit - Satin Nickel
$329.00
amazon
Schlage J40-LAS LaSalle Privacy Door Lever Set (Formerly Dexter)
Schlage J40-LAS LaSalle Privacy Door Lever Set (Formerly Dexter)
$33.35
overstock
Kwikset SmartCode Deadbolts Touchpad with Home Connect Lifetime Polished Brass Single Cylinder Electronic Deadbolt Built-In Z-wave Lighted Keypad
Kwikset SmartCode Deadbolts Touchpad with Home Connect Lifetime Polished Brass Single Cylinder Electronic Deadbolt Built-In Z-wave Lighted Keypad
$149.00
lowes
Grandeur 811512 Arc Plate Double Dummy with Burgundy Crystal Knob in Antique Pewter
Grandeur 811512 Arc Plate Double Dummy with Burgundy Crystal Knob in Antique Pewter
$232.50
amazon
Grandeur 828010 Windsor Plate Passage with Baguette Crystal Knob in Polished Nickel, 2.75
Grandeur 828010 Windsor Plate Passage with Baguette Crystal Knob in Polished Nickel, 2.75
$204.98
amazon
Nostalgic Warehouse Cobalt Crystal Passage Door Knob w/ Keyhole Egg & Dart Long Plate Glass in Gray, Size 8.75 H x 2.625 W in | Wayfair 721560
Nostalgic Warehouse Cobalt Crystal Passage Door Knob w/ Keyhole Egg & Dart Long Plate Glass in Gray, Size 8.75 H x 2.625 W in | Wayfair 721560
$150.87
wayfair
Grandeur Fifth Avenue Passage Door Knob w/ Circulaire Rosette Brass in Yellow, Size 2.7 H x 2.7 W in | Wayfair 812480
Grandeur Fifth Avenue Passage Door Knob w/ Circulaire Rosette Brass in Yellow, Size 2.7 H x 2.7 W in | Wayfair 812480
$187.50
wayfair
Grandeur Parthenon Passage Door Knob w/ Parthenon Long Plate Brass in Brown, Size 7.84 H x 2.62 W in | Wayfair 822393
Grandeur Parthenon Passage Door Knob w/ Parthenon Long Plate Brass in Brown, Size 7.84 H x 2.62 W in | Wayfair 822393
$270.00
wayfair
Grandeur Complete Soleil Entry Knob Set w/ Deadbolt in Gray, Size 2.25 H x 2.7 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 829025
Grandeur Complete Soleil Entry Knob Set w/ Deadbolt in Gray, Size 2.25 H x 2.7 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 829025
$330.00
wayfair
Nostalgic Warehouse Emerald Crystal Privacy Door Knob w/ Keyhole Victorian Long Plate Glass in Gray, Size 8.25 H x 2.875 W in | Wayfair 725941
Nostalgic Warehouse Emerald Crystal Privacy Door Knob w/ Keyhole Victorian Long Plate Glass in Gray, Size 8.25 H x 2.875 W in | Wayfair 725941
$146.11
wayfair
Build Essentials BECH-01SK 1-1/4" Square Cabinet Knob - Satin Nickel
Build Essentials BECH-01SK 1-1/4" Square Cabinet Knob - Satin Nickel
$13.15
overstock
Carpe Diem Hardware Carpe Diem 151-22C Juliane Grace Oil Rub Bronze Large knob with Swarovski Elements Oil Rubbed Bronze
Carpe Diem Hardware Carpe Diem 151-22C Juliane Grace Oil Rub Bronze Large knob with Swarovski Elements Oil Rubbed Bronze
$74.00
amazon
Citiloc 741108 Cornell Dummy Handleset with Arcadia Lever, Oil Rubbed Bronze
Citiloc 741108 Cornell Dummy Handleset with Arcadia Lever, Oil Rubbed Bronze
$78.84
amazon
Rubber Baseboard Stop
Rubber Baseboard Stop
$22.41
wayfairnorthamerica
39" Door Draft Stopper Silicone Under Door Draft Blocker Under Window Seal Strip Noise Stopper Insulator Door Sweep Prevent Bugs Translucent
39" Door Draft Stopper Silicone Under Door Draft Blocker Under Window Seal Strip Noise Stopper Insulator Door Sweep Prevent Bugs Translucent
$5.49
walmart
Crown Cabinet Hardware Modern Square 8 4/5" Center to Center Bar Pull Metal in Brown, Size 9.0 H x 0.3 W in | Wayfair P-87300.10B
Crown Cabinet Hardware Modern Square 8 4/5" Center to Center Bar Pull Metal in Brown, Size 9.0 H x 0.3 W in | Wayfair P-87300.10B
$12.99
wayfair
EZ-Set 741184 Princeton Philadelphia Hardware 742532 Princeton Dummy Handleset By with Del Mar Knob Satin Nickel
EZ-Set 741184 Princeton Philadelphia Hardware 742532 Princeton Dummy Handleset By with Del Mar Knob Satin Nickel
$77.18
amazon
Delaney 367604 Italian Collection Santo Series Interior Door Knob Set - Black
Delaney 367604 Italian Collection Santo Series Interior Door Knob Set - Black
$53.10
overstock
Deltana Magnetic Brass Floor Mount Stop Metal in Black, Size 1.25 H x 1.5 W x 1.75 D in | Wayfair DSM125U10B
Deltana Magnetic Brass Floor Mount Stop Metal in Black, Size 1.25 H x 1.5 W x 1.75 D in | Wayfair DSM125U10B
$28.57
wayfair
Cosmas 9980SN Satin Nickel Cabinet Hardware Arched Handle Pull - 3" Inch (76mm) Hole Centers, 5-1/2" Overall Length - 5 Pack
Cosmas 9980SN Satin Nickel Cabinet Hardware Arched Handle Pull - 3" Inch (76mm) Hole Centers, 5-1/2" Overall Length - 5 Pack
$16.70
walmart
Buck Snort Lodge Products Rustic 1.875-in Oil-Rubbed Bronze Novelty Rustic Cabinet Knob | KB01162-6300
Buck Snort Lodge Products Rustic 1.875-in Oil-Rubbed Bronze Novelty Rustic Cabinet Knob | KB01162-6300
$12.29
lowes
Copper Creek CK2040PB Colonial Knob, Polished Brass
Copper Creek CK2040PB Colonial Knob, Polished Brass
$13.99
($19.97
save 30%)
amazon
DSD Group Prelude Single Dummy Left Hand Door Lever, Size 3.0 H x 8.0 W in | Wayfair CON2877
DSD Group Prelude Single Dummy Left Hand Door Lever, Size 3.0 H x 8.0 W in | Wayfair CON2877
$10.00
wayfair
Pi Square Cabinet 8 1/2" Center to Center Bar Pull
Pi Square Cabinet 8 1/2" Center to Center Bar Pull
$12.90
wayfairnorthamerica
Delaney Hardware Residential Passage Door Lever in Brown, Size 4.12 W in | Wayfair D24427
Delaney Hardware Residential Passage Door Lever in Brown, Size 4.12 W in | Wayfair D24427
$21.04
wayfair
Delaney Hardware D50527 RD Privacy Lever, Tuscany Bronze deadbolt Lock, One Size
Delaney Hardware D50527 RD Privacy Lever, Tuscany Bronze deadbolt Lock, One Size
$28.39
amazon
10 Pack - Cosmas 377-224SN Satin Nickel Cabinet Hardware Contemporary Style Bar Handle Pull - 8-7/8' Inch (224mm) Hole Centers, 9-1/2' Overall Length
10 Pack - Cosmas 377-224SN Satin Nickel Cabinet Hardware Contemporary Style Bar Handle Pull - 8-7/8' Inch (224mm) Hole Centers, 9-1/2' Overall Length
$92.48
newegg
Copper Creek Colonial Privacy Door Knob w/ Round Rosette Brass in Brown, Size 2.8 H x 3.5 W in | Wayfair CK2030TB
Copper Creek Colonial Privacy Door Knob w/ Round Rosette Brass in Brown, Size 2.8 H x 3.5 W in | Wayfair CK2030TB
$14.45
($16.50
save 12%)
wayfair
Celeste Designs Solid Cabinet 22" Center to Center Bar Pull Metal in Gray, Size 28.0 H x 0.5 W in | Wayfair BP-SS-12MM-2228
Celeste Designs Solid Cabinet 22" Center to Center Bar Pull Metal in Gray, Size 28.0 H x 0.5 W in | Wayfair BP-SS-12MM-2228
$18.37
wayfair
Copper Creek EKDB141TB Colonial Egg Door Knob Keyed Alike with Deadbolt Combination, Tuscan Bronze
Copper Creek EKDB141TB Colonial Egg Door Knob Keyed Alike with Deadbolt Combination, Tuscan Bronze
$33.13
amazon
Celeste Designs Square Cabinet 3 3/4" Center to Center Bar Pull Metal in Gray, Size 4.3 H x 0.55 W in | Wayfair SQBP-BN-14MM-04
Celeste Designs Square Cabinet 3 3/4" Center to Center Bar Pull Metal in Gray, Size 4.3 H x 0.55 W in | Wayfair SQBP-BN-14MM-04
$6.41
wayfair
Solid Satin Nickel Arch Cabinet Pulls 3-3/4" Hole Centers
Solid Satin Nickel Arch Cabinet Pulls 3-3/4" Hole Centers
$20.99
overstock
Copper Creek Handleset w/ Single Cylinder Deadbolt & Door Lever & Rosette in Brown, Size 16.5 H x 2.875 W x 3.75 D in | Wayfair FZ2610xKLR-TB
Copper Creek Handleset w/ Single Cylinder Deadbolt & Door Lever & Rosette in Brown, Size 16.5 H x 2.875 W x 3.75 D in | Wayfair FZ2610xKLR-TB
$64.50
wayfair
Copper Creek Fashion Handleset w/ Single Cylinder Deadbolt & Remi Door Lever & Remi Rosette in Gray, Size 16.5 H x 2.875 W x 3.75 D in | Wayfair
Copper Creek Fashion Handleset w/ Single Cylinder Deadbolt & Remi Door Lever & Remi Rosette in Gray, Size 16.5 H x 2.875 W x 3.75 D in | Wayfair
$56.16
wayfair
Cosmas 305-4BB Brushed Brass Cabinet Hardware Euro Style Bar Handle Pull - 4" Hole Centers, 6-3/8" Overall Length
Cosmas 305-4BB Brushed Brass Cabinet Hardware Euro Style Bar Handle Pull - 4" Hole Centers, 6-3/8" Overall Length
$8.15
walmart
Cup Handle Shell Pull Kitchen Cupboard Cabinet Door/Furniture Drawer 24 Pc
Cup Handle Shell Pull Kitchen Cupboard Cabinet Door/Furniture Drawer 24 Pc
$22.04
walmart
5 pack - cosmas 161-4ch polished chrome contemporary bar cabinet handle pull - 4' hole centers
5 pack - cosmas 161-4ch polished chrome contemporary bar cabinet handle pull - 4' hole centers
$34.55
newegg
Celeste Designs Twister Cabinet 3" Center to Center Arch Pull Metal in Gray, Size 3.3 H x 0.35 W in | Wayfair TW-BN-03
Celeste Designs Twister Cabinet 3" Center to Center Arch Pull Metal in Gray, Size 3.3 H x 0.35 W in | Wayfair TW-BN-03
$6.09
wayfair
Cavity Sliders TSBS100 SofStop Single Pack Soft Close and Open for - Black Anodized
Cavity Sliders TSBS100 SofStop Single Pack Soft Close and Open for - Black Anodized
$225.00
overstock
Cosmas 9467SN Satin Nickel Cabinet Hardware Knob Backplate / Back Plate - 5 Pack
Cosmas 9467SN Satin Nickel Cabinet Hardware Knob Backplate / Back Plate - 5 Pack
$16.30
walmart
CRL SDK100GM Gun Metal Traditional Style Back-to-Back Shower Door Knobs
CRL SDK100GM Gun Metal Traditional Style Back-to-Back Shower Door Knobs
$35.76
walmart
Cosmas 1399SN Satin Nickel Cabinet Hardware Bin Cup Drawer Handle Pull - 2-1/2" Hole Centers - 10 Pack
Cosmas 1399SN Satin Nickel Cabinet Hardware Bin Cup Drawer Handle Pull - 2-1/2" Hole Centers - 10 Pack
$40.35
walmart
Callan Canova Keyed Door Knob
Callan Canova Keyed Door Knob
$33.01
wayfairnorthamerica
DON-JO MFG INC. Brass Floor Mount Stop, Size 3.25 H x 1.5 W x 2.25 D in | Wayfair 1471-605
DON-JO MFG INC. Brass Floor Mount Stop, Size 3.25 H x 1.5 W x 2.25 D in | Wayfair 1471-605
$42.22
wayfair
Delaney Hardware Track Stops for Barn Door Hardware in Black | Wayfair BD0008
Delaney Hardware Track Stops for Barn Door Hardware in Black | Wayfair BD0008
$28.99
wayfair
Celeste Designs Square Cabinet 10" Center to Center Bar Pull Metal in Gray, Size 10.5 H x 0.5 W in | Wayfair SQBP-PEW-12MM-10
Celeste Designs Square Cabinet 10" Center to Center Bar Pull Metal in Gray, Size 10.5 H x 0.5 W in | Wayfair SQBP-PEW-12MM-10
$9.99
wayfair
Delaney Hardware Callan Bennett Single Dummy Door Lever in Yellow, Size 2.62 H x 4.65 W in | Wayfair 515T-BN-US3 RH
Delaney Hardware Callan Bennett Single Dummy Door Lever in Yellow, Size 2.62 H x 4.65 W in | Wayfair 515T-BN-US3 RH
$8.43
wayfair
DELCY 3-Piece Fitted Privacy Door Lever Handle Door Handle Thumb Rotary Lock For Bedroom Or Bathroom, Finish, Right Or Left Reversible in Black
DELCY 3-Piece Fitted Privacy Door Lever Handle Door Handle Thumb Rotary Lock For Bedroom Or Bathroom, Finish, Right Or Left Reversible in Black
$145.99
wayfair
D'Artefax DHP41-BRS Lg. Grapevine Handle-Right
D'Artefax DHP41-BRS Lg. Grapevine Handle-Right
$82.00
amazon
Buck Snort Lodge Products Leaves and Trees 2-7/8-in Center to Center Lux Gold Novelty Bar Drawer Pulls | PL00175-2150
Buck Snort Lodge Products Leaves and Trees 2-7/8-in Center to Center Lux Gold Novelty Bar Drawer Pulls | PL00175-2150
$21.73
lowes
Callan2 102T-CA-G2 Camden Series Grade 2 Privacy Door Knob Set
Callan2 102T-CA-G2 Camden Series Grade 2 Privacy Door Knob Set
$31.77
overstock
EZ-Set 2409158 Mayfair Single Cylinder Handleset by EZ-Set with Escort Lever, Polished Brass
EZ-Set 2409158 Mayfair Single Cylinder Handleset by EZ-Set with Escort Lever, Polished Brass
$84.21
amazon
Hardware
