Hardware

Baldwin FDCURTRR112 Reserve Full Dummy Lockset x Curve with Traditional Round Rose, Aged Bronze Finish

$50.36
amazon
Guard Security 1666SN Bronze Jimmyproof Deadlock

$52.29
amazon
Pioneer Spyglass Keyed Entry Lever For Garage Office Door Handle in Black, Size 2.5 H x 2.4 W in | Wayfair PIONEERca93ddd

$164.99
wayfair

Manzoni Designer Wood Claros Cabinet Pull Wood in Brown, Size 9.5 H x 0.625 W in | Wayfair MN7827-224-OKL

$83.99
wayfair

INOX FH2782-32 PD Series Pocket Linear Flush Pull with Tt08 Thumb Turn, Polished Stainless Steel

$52.49
amazon

KATIER Sliding Barn Door Hardware Whole Kit (Include Track Kit & Pull Handle Set & Floor Guide), Smoothly & Quietly, Easy To Install in Black

$279.99
wayfair

Grandeur 811588 Arc Plate Privacy with Bellagio Lever in Polished Nickel, 2.375 Right-Handed

$57.74
amazon

Square Three-Handle Three-Function Concealed Bathroom Shower Set，Matter Black

$269.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Level Lock Smart Lock - Touch Edition, Keyless Entry Using Touch, a Key Card, or Smartphone. Bluetooth Enabled, Works with Ring and Apple HomeKit - Satin Nickel

$329.00
amazon

Schlage J40-LAS LaSalle Privacy Door Lever Set (Formerly Dexter)

$33.35
overstock

Kwikset SmartCode Deadbolts Touchpad with Home Connect Lifetime Polished Brass Single Cylinder Electronic Deadbolt Built-In Z-wave Lighted Keypad

$149.00
lowes

Grandeur 811512 Arc Plate Double Dummy with Burgundy Crystal Knob in Antique Pewter

$232.50
amazon
Grandeur 828010 Windsor Plate Passage with Baguette Crystal Knob in Polished Nickel, 2.75

$204.98
amazon

Nostalgic Warehouse Cobalt Crystal Passage Door Knob w/ Keyhole Egg & Dart Long Plate Glass in Gray, Size 8.75 H x 2.625 W in | Wayfair 721560

$150.87
wayfair

Grandeur Fifth Avenue Passage Door Knob w/ Circulaire Rosette Brass in Yellow, Size 2.7 H x 2.7 W in | Wayfair 812480

$187.50
wayfair

Grandeur Parthenon Passage Door Knob w/ Parthenon Long Plate Brass in Brown, Size 7.84 H x 2.62 W in | Wayfair 822393

$270.00
wayfair

Grandeur Complete Soleil Entry Knob Set w/ Deadbolt in Gray, Size 2.25 H x 2.7 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 829025

$330.00
wayfair

Nostalgic Warehouse Emerald Crystal Privacy Door Knob w/ Keyhole Victorian Long Plate Glass in Gray, Size 8.25 H x 2.875 W in | Wayfair 725941

$146.11
wayfair

Build Essentials BECH-01SK 1-1/4" Square Cabinet Knob - Satin Nickel

$13.15
overstock

Carpe Diem Hardware Carpe Diem 151-22C Juliane Grace Oil Rub Bronze Large knob with Swarovski Elements Oil Rubbed Bronze

$74.00
amazon

Citiloc 741108 Cornell Dummy Handleset with Arcadia Lever, Oil Rubbed Bronze

$78.84
amazon

Rubber Baseboard Stop

$22.41
wayfairnorthamerica

39" Door Draft Stopper Silicone Under Door Draft Blocker Under Window Seal Strip Noise Stopper Insulator Door Sweep Prevent Bugs Translucent

$5.49
walmart

Crown Cabinet Hardware Modern Square 8 4/5" Center to Center Bar Pull Metal in Brown, Size 9.0 H x 0.3 W in | Wayfair P-87300.10B

$12.99
wayfair
EZ-Set 741184 Princeton Philadelphia Hardware 742532 Princeton Dummy Handleset By with Del Mar Knob Satin Nickel

$77.18
amazon

Delaney 367604 Italian Collection Santo Series Interior Door Knob Set - Black

$53.10
overstock

Deltana Magnetic Brass Floor Mount Stop Metal in Black, Size 1.25 H x 1.5 W x 1.75 D in | Wayfair DSM125U10B

$28.57
wayfair

Cosmas 9980SN Satin Nickel Cabinet Hardware Arched Handle Pull - 3" Inch (76mm) Hole Centers, 5-1/2" Overall Length - 5 Pack

$16.70
walmart

Buck Snort Lodge Products Rustic 1.875-in Oil-Rubbed Bronze Novelty Rustic Cabinet Knob | KB01162-6300

$12.29
lowes

Copper Creek CK2040PB Colonial Knob, Polished Brass

$13.99
($19.97 save 30%)
amazon

DSD Group Prelude Single Dummy Left Hand Door Lever, Size 3.0 H x 8.0 W in | Wayfair CON2877

$10.00
wayfair

Pi Square Cabinet 8 1/2" Center to Center Bar Pull

$12.90
wayfairnorthamerica

Delaney Hardware Residential Passage Door Lever in Brown, Size 4.12 W in | Wayfair D24427

$21.04
wayfair

Delaney Hardware D50527 RD Privacy Lever, Tuscany Bronze deadbolt Lock, One Size

$28.39
amazon

10 Pack - Cosmas 377-224SN Satin Nickel Cabinet Hardware Contemporary Style Bar Handle Pull - 8-7/8' Inch (224mm) Hole Centers, 9-1/2' Overall Length

$92.48
newegg

Copper Creek Colonial Privacy Door Knob w/ Round Rosette Brass in Brown, Size 2.8 H x 3.5 W in | Wayfair CK2030TB

$14.45
($16.50 save 12%)
wayfair
Celeste Designs Solid Cabinet 22" Center to Center Bar Pull Metal in Gray, Size 28.0 H x 0.5 W in | Wayfair BP-SS-12MM-2228

$18.37
wayfair

Copper Creek EKDB141TB Colonial Egg Door Knob Keyed Alike with Deadbolt Combination, Tuscan Bronze

$33.13
amazon

Celeste Designs Square Cabinet 3 3/4" Center to Center Bar Pull Metal in Gray, Size 4.3 H x 0.55 W in | Wayfair SQBP-BN-14MM-04

$6.41
wayfair

Solid Satin Nickel Arch Cabinet Pulls 3-3/4" Hole Centers

$20.99
overstock

Copper Creek Handleset w/ Single Cylinder Deadbolt & Door Lever & Rosette in Brown, Size 16.5 H x 2.875 W x 3.75 D in | Wayfair FZ2610xKLR-TB

$64.50
wayfair

Copper Creek Fashion Handleset w/ Single Cylinder Deadbolt & Remi Door Lever & Remi Rosette in Gray, Size 16.5 H x 2.875 W x 3.75 D in | Wayfair

$56.16
wayfair

Cosmas 305-4BB Brushed Brass Cabinet Hardware Euro Style Bar Handle Pull - 4" Hole Centers, 6-3/8" Overall Length

$8.15
walmart

Cup Handle Shell Pull Kitchen Cupboard Cabinet Door/Furniture Drawer 24 Pc

$22.04
walmart

5 pack - cosmas 161-4ch polished chrome contemporary bar cabinet handle pull - 4' hole centers

$34.55
newegg

Celeste Designs Twister Cabinet 3" Center to Center Arch Pull Metal in Gray, Size 3.3 H x 0.35 W in | Wayfair TW-BN-03

$6.09
wayfair

Cavity Sliders TSBS100 SofStop Single Pack Soft Close and Open for - Black Anodized

$225.00
overstock

Cosmas 9467SN Satin Nickel Cabinet Hardware Knob Backplate / Back Plate - 5 Pack

$16.30
walmart
CRL SDK100GM Gun Metal Traditional Style Back-to-Back Shower Door Knobs

$35.76
walmart

Cosmas 1399SN Satin Nickel Cabinet Hardware Bin Cup Drawer Handle Pull - 2-1/2" Hole Centers - 10 Pack

$40.35
walmart

Callan Canova Keyed Door Knob

$33.01
wayfairnorthamerica

DON-JO MFG INC. Brass Floor Mount Stop, Size 3.25 H x 1.5 W x 2.25 D in | Wayfair 1471-605

$42.22
wayfair

Delaney Hardware Track Stops for Barn Door Hardware in Black | Wayfair BD0008

$28.99
wayfair

Celeste Designs Square Cabinet 10" Center to Center Bar Pull Metal in Gray, Size 10.5 H x 0.5 W in | Wayfair SQBP-PEW-12MM-10

$9.99
wayfair

Delaney Hardware Callan Bennett Single Dummy Door Lever in Yellow, Size 2.62 H x 4.65 W in | Wayfair 515T-BN-US3 RH

$8.43
wayfair

DELCY 3-Piece Fitted Privacy Door Lever Handle Door Handle Thumb Rotary Lock For Bedroom Or Bathroom, Finish, Right Or Left Reversible in Black

$145.99
wayfair

D'Artefax DHP41-BRS Lg. Grapevine Handle-Right

$82.00
amazon

Buck Snort Lodge Products Leaves and Trees 2-7/8-in Center to Center Lux Gold Novelty Bar Drawer Pulls | PL00175-2150

$21.73
lowes

Callan2 102T-CA-G2 Camden Series Grade 2 Privacy Door Knob Set

$31.77
overstock

EZ-Set 2409158 Mayfair Single Cylinder Handleset by EZ-Set with Escort Lever, Polished Brass

$84.21
amazon
