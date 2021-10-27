Pavers & Cobblestone

featured

Lowe's 0.5-cu ft Sand Paver Base Sand in Brown | XAFM2

$2.98
lowes
featured

MSI Mediterrranean Travertine Tumbled Paver in Tuscany Walnut Travertine in Gray, Size 16.0 W x 1.25 D in | Wayfair LPAVTWAL1616T

$17.78
wayfair
featured

Keystone Country Manor 9-in L x 6-in W x 2-in H Paver in Brown | RET0925R0007A

$1.28
lowes

Keystone Holland 8-in L x 4-in W x 2-in H Paver in Brown | 3030790M

$0.58
lowes

MSI Silver Gray 16 in. x 16 in. Square Tumbled Travertine Paver Tile (20 Pieces/35.6 sq. ft./Pallet)

$398.00
homedepot

MSI Take Home Tile Sample - Caldera Grigia 6 in. x 6 in. Matte Porcelain Paver Tile (0.11 sq. ft.)

$9.99
homedepot

Mammoth Sustainably Sourced Solid Acacia Wood Oiled Finish Tools Free Assembly Interlocking Deck Tiles, Water Resistant Outdoor Patio Pavers or Composite Deck Flooring, Pack of 11 (11 SQFT) (Stripe)

$64.95
walmart

Lowe's EMSCO Group Interlocking Wood Floor Tiles - 12" x 12" Paver - Dark Brown - 12/pk | 2112-1

$198.99
lowes

Matte Paver Tile in Golden White

$70.76
wayfairnorthamerica

Lowe's Holland 8-in L x 4-in W x 2-in H Paver in Gray | 507372

$0.64
lowes

Los Angeles Cast Stone Concrete Planter Concrete in Gray, Size 22.5 H x 30.5 W x 30.5 D in | Wayfair LACS-PL-30 1/2X22 1/2_12

$409.99
wayfair

Vulkon Porcelain Paver Stone

$71.16
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Nantucket Pavers Berkshire 13 in. x 19 in. Tan Variegated Irregular Paver Kit (60-Pieces per Pallet)

$629.00
homedepot

MSI Livingstyle Paver in White, Size 18.0 W x 0.79 D in | Wayfair LPAVNLIVCRE1836

$315.99
wayfair

MSI Take Home Tile Sample - Tru Blue Stone 6 in. x 6 in. Matte Porcelain Paver Tile (0.25 sq. ft.)

$9.99
homedepot

MSI Isabela Ivory 24 in. x 24 in. Square Matte Porcelain Paver Tile (14 pieces/56 sq. ft./pallet)

$449.00
homedepot

Travertine Tumbled Paver in Silver

$31.75
wayfairnorthamerica

MSI Tuscany Scabas Pattern Tumbled Travertine Paver Kits (120 Pieces/160 sq. ft./Pallet)

$1,499.00
homedepot

Natural Stone Veneer Leathered Stone Paver-Sample-OysterGray-6-in x 6-in 0.2-sq ft Oyster Gray Stone Veneer Panel Marble | R16-SMP-PVL-OG

$34.69
lowes

Tuscany Tumbled Paver in Beige

$17.60
wayfairnorthamerica

MSI Mediterranean Walnut 16 in. x 16 in. x 1.18 in. Square Tumbled Travertine Paver Tile (1.78 sq. ft.)

$32.98
homedepot

MSI 24 in. x 24 in. Blue Stone Pattern Square Matte Porcelain Paver Floor Tile (7 Pieces/56 sq. ft./Pallet)

$549.00
homedepot

Nantucket Pavers Patio-on-a-Pallet 10 ft. x 10 ft. Concrete Gray Basket weave Yorkstone Paver (37 Pieces/100 Sq. Ft)

$596.00
homedepot

NextStone 0.72-Watt Buff Low Voltage Plug-in LED Paver Light Kit | DLK-1-B

$19.89
lowes
Advertisement

Pavestone Venetian 11.81 in. L x 11.81 in. W x 2.36 mm H Special Blend Concrete Paver (120-Pieces/139.48 sq. ft./Pallet )

$799.00
homedepot

NextStone 0.72-Watt Brown Low Voltage Plug-in LED Paver Light Kit | DLK-1-BR

$19.89
lowes

Mutual Materials 83.52 in. x 83.52 in. x 2.375 in. Cascade Blend Concrete Old Dominion Paver Circle Kit

$998.00
homedepot

Los Angeles Cast Stone Concrete Planter Concrete in White, Size 22.5 H x 30.5 W x 30.5 D in | Wayfair LACS-PL-30 1/2X22 1/2_8

$409.99
wayfair

MSI Take Home Tile Sample - 6 in. x 6 in. x 1.18 in. Silver Tumbled Travertine Paver Tile (0.25 sq. ft.)

$9.99
homedepot

Fauna 8" X 47" Porcelain Paver

$284.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Lowe's Metro Stone 16-in L x 16-in W x 2-in H Interlocking Paver in Brown | Q110.0816.R

$690.14
lowes

MSI Granite Cobbles Paving Stone in Giallo Fantasia

$3.05
wayfairnorthamerica

Lowe's 8-in L x 4-in W x 2-in H Paver in Red | B233F

$1.28
lowes

MSI Take Home Tile Sample - Isabella Beige 6 in. x 6 in. Porcelain Paver Tile (0.25 sq. ft.), Isabela Beige

$9.99
homedepot

Los Angeles Cast Stone Concrete Planter Concrete, Size 21.0 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair LACS-PL-24X21_5

$409.99
wayfair

MSI Take Home Tile Sample - Quartz Beige 6 in. x 6 in. Porcelain Paver Tile (0.25 sq. ft.)

$9.99
homedepot
Advertisement

MSI Take Home Tile Sample - Living Style Cream 6 in. x 6 in. Matte Porcelain Paver Tile (0.25 sq. ft.)

$9.99
homedepot

AZEK 4-in L x 8-in W x 1.75-in H Interlocking Paver in Brown | K048-002

$29.98
lowes

Nantucket Pavers Patio-on-a-Pallet 10 ft. x 10 ft. Concrete Gray Variegated Basket Weave Yorkstone Paver (37 Pieces/100 Sq. Ft.)

$596.00
homedepot

Pavestone Clayton 7 in. L x 3.5 in. W x 1.77 in. H Silver Shell Concrete Paver (840-Pieces/142.8 sq. ft./Pallet)

$687.00
homedepot

Pavestone Clayton 7 in. L x 3.5 in. W x 1.77 in. H San Marcos Blend Concrete Paver (840-Pieces/142.8 sq. ft./Pallet)

$687.00
homedepot

MSI Concerto Grigio 18 in. x 36 in. Rectangle Matte Porcelain Paver Floor Tile (14 Pieces/56 sq. ft./Pallet)

$569.00
homedepot

Patio and Deck Tiles Set of 6- Interlocking Stone Look Outdoor Flooring Pavers by Pure Garden

$33.49
overstock

TrafficMaster Black and White Marble Paver Residential Vinyl Sheet Flooring 12ft. Wide x Cut to Length, Medium

$4.75
homedepot

Techo-Bloc Modern Yard Paris 6.5-in L x 6.5-in W x 2.375-in H Interlocking Paver in Gray | 171-6000AA69-08

$1.28
lowes

Walk Maker Mold Path Paving Concrete Stepping Stone Mould Pavement

$19.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Valestone Hardscapes Marseilles 7 in. x 3.5 in. x 2.25 in. Carriage House Beige/Charcoal Concrete Paver (270 Pieces / 46 sq. ft. / Pallet)

$473.00
homedepot

ROCHESTER CONCRETE PRODU Tahoe Patio-on-a-Pallet 10 ft. x 9 ft. Rectangle Santa Fe Concrete Paver (152-Pieces/94 sq. ft./Pallet)

$549.00
homedepot
Advertisement

Belgard Providence 7-in L x 4-in W x 2-in H Paver in Orange | 508249

$0.98
lowes

Belgard Trinity 10-in L x 10-in W x 2-in H Paver in Gray | 508348

$2.56
lowes

Bon Tool 8.125-in x 7-in x 22.625-in Random Stone Concrete Stamp & Mold | 32-224

$334.15
lowes

Corso Italia Alpe Silver 24 in. x 24 in. x 0.75 in. Porcelain Paver, Silver/Structured

$37.98
homedepot

Corso Italia Alpe Beige 9 in. x 18 in. x 0.75 in. Porcelain Paver (Case of 5), Gray/Structured

$54.98
homedepot

Belgard Providence 7-in L x 7-in W x 2-in H Paver in Brown | 10155506

$1.98
lowes

Deck to/Go DTG-S0 Pavers 19mm to 30 mm (0.75 in. to 1.18 in.) (Pack of 8)

$97.22
homedepot

Congoleum ArmorCore Pro UR Terrace Paver 12-ft W Cut-to-Length Lighthouse Landing Stone Look Low-Gloss Finish Sheet Vinyl in Off-White | UP152121

$2.25
lowes

CastleLite Cobble Stone 11-in L x 8-in W x 2-in H Paver in Orange | Q030.112.911.C3

$421.43
lowes

Belgard Trinity 10-in L x 5-in W x 2-in H Paver in Gray | 508263

$1.28
lowes

Deck to/Go DTG-S0 Pavers 19 mm to 30 mm (0.75 in. to 1.18 in.) (Pack of 32 Master Pack)

$384.66
homedepot

Congoleum ArmorCore Terrace Paver 12-ft W Cut-to-Length Fresh Brew Stone Look Low-Gloss Finish Sheet Vinyl in Brown | AC153121

$14.28
lowes
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com