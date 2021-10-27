Floor & Wall Tiles

featured

Mazzo 9" x 10" Porcelain Patterned Wall & Floor Tile

$59.09
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

Ivy Hill Tile Newport Taupe 1.97 in. x 9.84 in. Polished Ceramic Wall Bullnose Tile, Brown

$5.55
homedepot
featured

Ivy Hill Tile Selene Mura Gris 24 in. x 24 in. Polished Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile (15.49 sq. ft. / Case)

$87.65
homedepot

Ivy Hill Tile Kasama Black Antique 4 in. x 0.39 in. Polished Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile Sample, Polished Black Antique

$2.99
homedepot

Ivy Hill Tile Naha Carbon 4 in. x 8 in. 11 mm Matte Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile Sample, Brown

$2.99
homedepot

24" x 48" Natural Stone Field Tile

$399.60
wayfairnorthamerica

Somervell 3" x 12" Ceramic Tile

$70.29
wayfairnorthamerica

KANTU Golden 3/8 in. x 15 in. Glass Pencil Tile Trim (3-Pack)

$9.98
homedepot

Recoup 2" x 2" Glass Mosaic Tile in Green

$15.95
wayfairnorthamerica

Encausto 8" x 8" Porcelain Patterned Wall & Floor Tile

$69.04
wayfairnorthamerica

Ivy Hill Tile Countrywood Gray 7.87 in. x 47.24 in. Matte Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile (18.07 sq. ft./Case)

$101.71
homedepot

Yarn 1" x 3" Marble Mosaic Tile

$33.39
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Cordoba Torres 10" x 10" Porcelain Field Tile

$91.39
wayfairnorthamerica

Lucida USA BaseCore Light Florentine 12 in. x 12 in. 2mm Vinyl Peel and Stick Floor Tile (36 Tiles/36 sq.ft. per case) | BC-962

$71.40
lowes

Ivy Hill Tile Marmo Amani Gray 12 in. x 12 in. Matte Marble Look Porcelain Mosaic Tile (1 sq. ft./Sheet)

$18.99
homedepot

Ivy Hill Tile Appaloosa Carribean Blue Hexagon 7 in. x 8 in. Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile (10.76 sq. ft./Case), Caribbean Blue

$104.99
homedepot

Basecore Milani 12 In. X 12 In. 2Mm Vinyl Peel & Stick Floor Tile

$71.64
wayfairnorthamerica

MSI Metro Glacier 12 in. x 12 in. x 10 mm Matte Porcelain Mosaic Tile (8 sq. ft. / case)

$119.12
homedepot

Inox Penny Round Glass Mosaic Tile in Black

$304.59
wayfairnorthamerica

Ivy Hill Tile Bethlehem Leveled Hexagon Dark Gray 5.9 in. x 6.96 in. Matte Ceramic Wall Tile (25-Pieces / 5.4 sq. ft. / Box)

$72.66
($85.49 save 15%)
homedepot

Emperador Light 18" x 18" Marble Field Tile

$72.83
wayfairnorthamerica

Ivy Hill Tile Moze White 3 in. x 12 in. Ceramic Single Bullnose Trim

$8.34
homedepot

Kobalt 10-in Wet Porcelain Tile Diamond Saw Blade Marble | CR10

$49.98
lowes

MSI Urban Tapestry Hexagon 6 in. x 6 in. Matte Glass Mesh-Mounted Mosaic Tile Sample (0.25 sq. ft.)

$2.99
homedepot
Advertisement

San Rio Rustic 12" x 12" Slate Wall & Floor Tile

$50.90
wayfairnorthamerica

Jeffrey Court Caribbean Water Blue 3 in. x 6 in. Glossy Glass Wall Tile (1 sq. ft. / pack)

$10.99
homedepot

Ivy Hill Tile Jefferson Rock 24 in. x 24 in. Matte Porcelain Paver Floor Tile (2-Piece, 7.75 sq. ft./Case)

$74.74
homedepot

Ivy Hill Tile Delphi Arctic Blue 1.5 in. x 6 in. Polished Ceramic Pencil Tile

$13.30
homedepot

Ivy Hill Tile Arctic White 12 in. x 12.79 in. Herringbone Polished Marble Mosaic Tile (1.07 sq. ft./Sheet)

$18.87
homedepot

Ivy Hill Tile Wister Slate 5.19 in. x 12.06 in. 12mm Polished Glass Mosaic Wall Tile (0.43 sq. ft. per Sheet), Grey

$19.44
homedepot

Chelsea 8" x 8" Marble Mosaic Tile

$20.21
wayfairnorthamerica

Ivy Hill Tile Crux Dark Gray 2.81 in. x 0.43 in. Polished Porcelain Subway Wall Tile Sample

$2.99
homedepot

Stazzema 12" x 24" Marble Field Tile

$112.60
wayfairnorthamerica

Ivy Hill Tile Malaga Greige 12 in. x 24 in. x 9.5 mm Matte Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile (8 pieces / 15.49 sq. ft. / box)

$77.82
homedepot

Ivy Hill Tile Hempstead Pearl 3.34 in. x 23.62 Matte Porcelain Floor and Wall Bullnose Tile, White

$10.95
homedepot

Cantrell 12" x 3" Porcelain Bullnose Tile Trim in Water Chestnut

$4.68
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Ivy Hill Tile Balsa Bean 8 in. x 48 in. Matte Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile (15.49 sq. ft./Case)

$88.27
homedepot

KANTU 2 in. x 2.25 in. Royal Blue Ceramic Wall Tile Address Number 7

$3.86
homedepot

Ivy Hill Tile Tint Nero 2.95 in. x 15.74 in. Polished Porcelain Wall Tile (14.2 sq. ft./Case)

$96.10
homedepot

Jeffrey Court Early Riser White 7.5 in. x 7.5 in. Matte Resin Wall Mount Corner Shelf Tile, White-Gray

$24.99
homedepot

Guilford 3" x 6" Beveled Ceramic Subway Wall & Floor Tile

$63.34
wayfairnorthamerica

Brenta Grigio Matte 24" x 24" Porcelain Field Tile

$125.38
wayfairnorthamerica

Ivy Hill Tile Lana Gold 3 in. x 6 in. Antique Glass Wall Tile (4 sq. ft. / Case)

$121.16
homedepot

Ivy Hill Tile 9 in. x 9 in. Anabella Royal Matte Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile Sample, Gray + White + Black + Beige

$2.99
homedepot

Jeffrey Court Mountain Storm Gray 9.75 in. x 21.625 in. Glossy Ceramic Wall Tile (14.80 sq. ft./Case)

$59.04
homedepot

Jeffrey Court Fresh White 4 in. x 12 in. Glossy Ceramic Wall Tile (10.33 sq. ft. / case)

$28.85
homedepot

Ivy Hill Tile Grand Nero 11 in. x 12 in. x 10 mm Polished Marble Mosaic Tile, Black / Polished

$24.12
homedepot

Ivy Hill Tile Merci Hex Magma 6.69 in. x 12.99 in. Matte Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile (8.39 sq. ft./Case)

$74.78
homedepot
Advertisement

Artmore Tile Sorrento Gris 7.87 in. x 9.44 in. Matte Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile Sample | EXT3RD106419

$2.99
lowes

Livorna 6" x 36" Ceramic Wall & Floor Tile

$63.79
wayfairnorthamerica

Artmore Tile Arnold Gray 3 in. x 10 in. Matte Ceramic Subway Wall Tile Sample | EXT3RD103913

$2.99
lowes

Artmore Tile Haven 25-Pack Weathered Brown 8-in x 8-in Matte Ceramic Stone Look Floor and Wall Tile | EXT3RD100097

$53.99
lowes

Artmore Tile Midtown Gray 4 in. x 8 in. Matte Porcelain Tile Sample | EXT3RD105931

$2.99
lowes

Tesoro 12" x 24" Porcelain Marble Look Wall & Floor Tile

$81.44
wayfairnorthamerica

American Olean Color Appeal Pearl 12-in x 12-in Unglazed Glass Uniform Squares Patterned Wall Tile | C10111MS1P

$19.85
lowes

Harvest 14.1" x 3.9" Porcelain Bullnose Tile Trim in Autumn

$45.49
wayfairnorthamerica

American Olean Cole Point Fog Gray 11-in x 15-in Polished Glass; Stone Linear Wall Tile | CP17LNRNDMSCC1P

$7.98
lowes

5/8" China White Polished 0.62" x 0.62" Mosaic Tile

$67.95
wayfairnorthamerica

Boutique Stone Byzantine Squares Beige 8-in x 8-in Polished Natural Stone Marble Uniform Diamonds Patterned Wall Tile | LW1019009

$13.98
lowes

Armstrong Ceilings 24-in x 24-in Yuma White 16-Pack White Smooth 15/16-in Drop Acoustic Panel Ceiling Tiles | 490

$132.73
lowes
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com