Carpet Tiles

featured

Drill Brush Attachments Set, Scrub Pads & Sponge,Scrubber Brush Kit with Extend Long Attachment All Purpose Clean for Grout, Carpet, Tile, Sink, Bathtub, Kitchen, Boat

$20.99
walmart
featured

Achim Nexus 12-Pack 12-in Navy Berber/Loop Peel-and-Stick Carpet Tile Polyester in Blue | NXCRPTNY12

$29.88
lowes
featured

DIP Jasper Carpet Tile Square 19.7 in. x 19.7 in. 16.2 sq ft/6 pack

$39.95
walmartusa

18" 10pk Hobnail Extreme Carpet Tiles Ivory - Foss Floors

$33.99
target

Foss Framework 15-Pack 24-in Espresso Pattern Peel-and-Stick Carpet Tile in Brown | 7CDMN4915PK

$143.89
lowes

Race 24" x 24" Multi Level Loop Glue Down Carpet Tile

$244.08
wayfairnorthamerica

FLOORIGAMI Scandi Chic - Color Cozy Taupe Residential 9 in. x 36 in. Peel and Stick Carpet Tile (6 Tiles/Case)

$63.59
homedepot

Contrast 23.5" X 23.5" Level Loop Peel and Stick Carpet Tile

$63.43
wayfairnorthamerica

Foss New Age Plank 16-Pack 9-in Chestnut Pattern Peel-and-stick Carpet Tile in Brown | 7STPP29016TP

$81.00
lowes

FLOORIGAMI Tambre - Color Snow Kissed Residential 9 in. x 36 in. Peel and Stick Carpet Tile (10 Tiles/Case)

$69.77
homedepot

Foss Peel and Stick Inspirations Smoke Ribbed 18 in. x 18 in. Residential Carpet Tile (16 Tiles/Case)

$37.95
homedepot

Engineered Floors Ingram Mutiny Loop 24 in. x 24 in. Carpet Tile (18 Tiles/Case)

$193.58
homedepot
Advertisement

Foss New Age Plank 16-Pack 9-in Dove Pattern Peel-and-stick Carpet Tile in Gray | 7STPP71016TP

$73.99
lowes

Engineered Floors Briley Stroll Twist Residential 18 in. x 18 in. Peel and Stick Carpet Tile (10 Tiles/Case)

$38.88
homedepot

FLOORIGAMI Scandi Chic - Color Canvas Residential 9 in. x 36 in. Peel and Stick Carpet Tile (6 Tiles/Case)

$64.00
homedepot

Engineered Floors Brook Falls Dock Texture 18 in. x 18 in. Carpet Tile (10 Tiles/Case)

$65.65
homedepot

Foss Peel and Stick Inspirations Mocha Hobnail 18 in. x 18 in. Residential Carpet Tile (16 Tiles/Case)

$37.99
homedepot

Engineered Floors High Falls Hollywood Loop 24 in. x 24 in. Carpet Tile (18 Tiles/Case)

$181.01
homedepot

Engineered Floors Jett Ties Loop 24 in. x 24 in. Carpet Tile (18 Tiles/Case)

$202.34
homedepot

DIY 20" x 20" Plush Cut Peel and Stick Carpet Tile

$37.06
wayfairnorthamerica

Farmoor 24" x 24" Multi Level Loop Glue down Carpet Tile

$191.04
wayfairnorthamerica

VENTURE CARPETS INC Scotia Deer Loop 19.68 in. x 19.68 in. Carpet Tiles (8 Tiles/Case)

$84.32
homedepot

Non-Slip Natural Rubber Rug Pad Safe For Runner And Any Place Such As Wood Floor, Vinyl Plank Floor, Carpet, Tile, Laminate Flooring, Mat Easy To Cut

$34.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Shaw Floorigami Residential Carpet Tile Frothy Cappucci Textured Carpet Sample (Interior) Polyester in Off-White | 7L760-122-SAMP

$1.00
lowes
Advertisement

TrafficMaster Montesa Casting Shadows Loop 19.7 in. x 19.7 in. Carpet Tile (20 Tiles/Case)

$163.54
homedepot

It’s Magic - Color Phantom 9 in. x 36 in. Peel and Stick Polyester Carpet Tile (6 Tiles / Case)

$44.42
walmartusa

VAN GELDER INC Atlas Carbon 19.69 in. x 19.69 in. Carpet Tile with TacFast Backing (12 Tiles/Case, 32.5 sq. ft.), Black

$162.52
homedepot

Scandi Chic 9" x 36" Freize Peel and Stick Carpet Tile

$75.46
wayfairnorthamerica

TrafficMaster Montesa Brownstone Loop 19.7 in. x 19.7 in. Carpet Tile (20 Tiles/Case)

$144.98
homedepot

TrafficMaster Montesa Chic Sable Loop 19.7 in. x 19.7 in. Carpet Tile (20 Tiles/Case)

$163.25
homedepot

ACHIM Nexus Tan 12 in. x 12 in. Peel and Stick Carpet Tiles (12 Tiles/Case), Tan color finish

$15.42
homedepot

Smart Transformations 24" x 24" Needle-Punch Carpet Tile

$125.00
wayfairnorthamerica

20" x 20" Carpet Tile in Gray

$96.66
wayfairnorthamerica

Aladdin Fixed Attitude Cobalt Patterned 24 in. x 24 in. Carpet Tile (24 Tiles/Case), Blue

$140.36
homedepot

EuroTile Union Square Wheat Loop 19.7 in. x 19.7 in. Carpet Tile (20 Tiles/Case)

$135.98
homedepot

Foss Contour Rib 15-Pack 24-in Denim Pattern Peel-and-Stick Carpet Tile in Blue | 7RDMN3415PK

$142.79
lowes
Advertisement

FLOORIGAMI Woven Fringe - Color Canvas Residential 9 in. x 36 in. Peel and Stick Carpet Tile (8 Tiles/Case)

$84.97
homedepot

FLOORIGAMI Carpet Diem - Color Canvas Residential 9 in. x 36 in. Peel and Stick Carpet Tile (8 Tiles/Case)

$53.82
homedepot

Foss Peel and Stick Color Accents Mocha 24 in. x 24 in. Residential Carpet Tile (8-tile / case), Brown

$68.29
homedepot

Foss Peel and Stick Color Accents Frozen 24 in. x 24 in. Residential Carpet Tile (8-tile / case)

$68.99
homedepot

Foss Vanguard 15-Pack 24-in Shadow Pattern Peel-and-Stick Carpet Tile in Gray | 7MDM93315PK

$173.84
lowes

Foss Vanguard 15-Pack 24-in Denim Pattern Peel-and-Stick Carpet Tile in Blue | 7MDMN3415PK

$142.79
lowes

Lowe's Bistro Stylish Carpet Tile in Gray | LC32-979-96

$224.64
lowes

J+J Flooring Group Producer Concrete 24 in. x 24 in. Carpet Tiles (8 syds. case/carton - 18 Tiles case/carton)

$203.00
homedepot

Foss Peel and Stick Inspirations Black Ice Hobnail 18 in. x 18 in. ResidentialCarpet Tile (16 Tiles/Case)

$35.49
homedepot

Foss New Age 15-Pack 24-in Shadow Pattern Peel-and-Stick Carpet Tile in Gray | 7SDM93315PK

$117.99
lowes

DIP Manzanilla Carpet Tile Square 19.7 in. x 19.7 in. 16.2 sq ft/6 pack

$39.95
walmartusa

Foss Peel and Stick Chestnut Hobnail Texture 18 in. x 18 in. Residential Carpet Tile (16 Tiles/Case)

$42.99
homedepot
Advertisement

WonderFoam® Carpet Tiles Expansion ct By Pacon | Michaels®

$12.74
($16.99 save 25%)
michaelsstores

Atlas 20" x 20" Multi Level Loop Carpet Tile

$114.31
wayfairnorthamerica

Foss Vanguard 15-Pack 24-in Black Ice Pattern Peel-and-Stick Carpet Tile | 7MDMN0915PK

$142.79
lowes

FLOORIGAMI Scandi Chic - Color Snow Kissed Residential 9 in. x 36 in. Peel and Stick Carpet Tile (6 Tiles/Case)

$60.62
homedepot

EuroTile Union Square Satchel Loop 19.7 in. x 19.7 in. Carpet Tile (20 Tiles/Case)

$141.29
homedepot

Cloud Nine 18" x 18" Plush Cut Carpet Tile

$69.02
wayfairnorthamerica

Foss Framework 15-Pack 24-in Oatmeal Pattern Peel-and-Stick Carpet Tile in Off-White | 7CDMN5815PK

$155.99
lowes

Foss Design Smart Gunmetal Rib 18 in. x 18 in. Residential Peel and Stick Carpet Tile (10 Tiles/Case), Grey

$40.69
homedepot

24" 15pk Barcode Carpet Tiles Shadow - Foss Floors

$117.99
target

Foss Peel and Stick Design Smart Espresso Rib 18 in. x 18 in. Residential Carpet Tile (10 Tiles/Case), Espresso/Ribbed

$37.99
homedepot

Foss Framework 15-Pack 24-in Shadow Pattern Peel-and-Stick Carpet Tile in Gray | 7CDM93315PK

$155.99
lowes

Foss Peel and Stick Design Smart Mocha Hobnail 18 in. x 18 in. Residential Carpet Tile (10 Tiles/Case), Mocha/Hobnail

$37.99
homedepot
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com