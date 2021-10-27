Flooring & Tiles

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Home Improvement
Hardware & Building Materials
Flooring
Flooring & Tiles
Flooring & Tiles
Floor & Wall Tiles
Outdoor Deck Tiles & Planks
Pavers & Cobblestone
Wood Flooring
Carpet
Carpet Tiles
Mazzo 9" x 10" Porcelain Patterned Wall & Floor Tile
featured
Mazzo 9" x 10" Porcelain Patterned Wall & Floor Tile
$59.09
wayfairnorthamerica
Musico 1.625" x 1.875" Glass Peel & Stick Mosaic Tile
featured
Musico 1.625" x 1.875" Glass Peel & Stick Mosaic Tile
$117.53
wayfairnorthamerica
Abolos Landscape 12-Pack Danube Blue/Glossy Textured 12-in x 12-in Glossy Glass Floor and Wall Tile | LWSLAN0104-DA
featured
Abolos Landscape 12-Pack Danube Blue/Glossy Textured 12-in x 12-in Glossy Glass Floor and Wall Tile | LWSLAN0104-DA
$140.49
lowes
Aqua-Defy Aqua Defy Blonde Ale 7.12 in. W x 48 in. L Waterproof Luxury Vinyl Click Plank Flooring ( 23.77 sq.ft.), Medium
Aqua-Defy Aqua Defy Blonde Ale 7.12 in. W x 48 in. L Waterproof Luxury Vinyl Click Plank Flooring ( 23.77 sq.ft.), Medium
$78.20
homedepot
New Era II 0.5" x 4" Slate and Glass Mosaic Tile
New Era II 0.5" x 4" Slate and Glass Mosaic Tile
$162.58
wayfairnorthamerica
Abolos Enchanted Metals Silver/Brushed 3-in x 3-in Brushed Metal Mosaic Wall Tile Sample | LWSEHMKLD-SI-SAMP
Abolos Enchanted Metals Silver/Brushed 3-in x 3-in Brushed Metal Mosaic Wall Tile Sample | LWSEHMKLD-SI-SAMP
$2.99
lowes
ASPEN FLOORING Euro White Oak Mudslide 9/16 in. Thick x 7.5 in. Wide x Varying Length Engineered Hardwood Flooring (23.31 sq. ft./case), Dark
ASPEN FLOORING Euro White Oak Mudslide 9/16 in. Thick x 7.5 in. Wide x Varying Length Engineered Hardwood Flooring (23.31 sq. ft./case), Dark
$151.28
($202.56
save 25%)
homedepot
Achim Sterling 2.0 Medium Oak 6 in. x 36 in. Peel and Stick Vinyl Plank Flooring (15 sq. ft. / case)
Achim Sterling 2.0 Medium Oak 6 in. x 36 in. Peel and Stick Vinyl Plank Flooring (15 sq. ft. / case)
$33.92
homedepot
Abolos Marble Flower 10-Pack Royal Beige/Polished 12-in x 12-in Polished Natural Stone Marble Mixed Pattern Marble Look Floor and Wall Tile
Abolos Marble Flower 10-Pack Royal Beige/Polished 12-in x 12-in Polished Natural Stone Marble Mixed Pattern Marble Look Floor and Wall Tile
$228.43
lowes
Abolos Nature White & Gray/Wood Look 3-in x 3-in Matte Glass Subway Wall Tile Sample | LWSWTJ0408-UC-SAMP
Abolos Nature White & Gray/Wood Look 3-in x 3-in Matte Glass Subway Wall Tile Sample | LWSWTJ0408-UC-SAMP
$2.99
lowes
ASPEN FLOORING Euro White Oak Chattsworth 5/8 in. Thick x 7.5 in. W. x Varying Length Engineered Hardwood Flooring (809.7 sq. ft./Plt), Light
ASPEN FLOORING Euro White Oak Chattsworth 5/8 in. Thick x 7.5 in. W. x Varying Length Engineered Hardwood Flooring (809.7 sq. ft./Plt), Light
$7,846.23
($8,088.90
save 13%)
homedepot
Forever Matte 3" x 6" Glass Subway Tile
Forever Matte 3" x 6" Glass Subway Tile
$151.06
wayfairnorthamerica
A&A Surfaces Aubrey LowCountry Timber 9 in. x 60 in. Rigid Core Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring (48 cases/1077.12 sq. ft./pallet), Light
A&A Surfaces Aubrey LowCountry Timber 9 in. x 60 in. Rigid Core Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring (48 cases/1077.12 sq. ft./pallet), Light
$3,590.97
($3,779.97
save 0%)
homedepot
ABOLOS Reflections Graphite Blue Big Lantern Arabesque Mosaic 5 in. x 5 in. Glass Mirror Mesh Mounted Wall Tile (0.5 Sq.Ft), Graphite Blue/Mirrored
ABOLOS Reflections Graphite Blue Big Lantern Arabesque Mosaic 5 in. x 5 in. Glass Mirror Mesh Mounted Wall Tile (0.5 Sq.Ft), Graphite Blue/Mirrored
$18.99
homedepot
Circles and Stars 1.635 ft. x 1.635 ft. Glue-Up Polystyrene Ceiling Tile
Circles and Stars 1.635 ft. x 1.635 ft. Glue-Up Polystyrene Ceiling Tile
$23.54
wayfairnorthamerica
American Olean Genuine Stone Espresso Marble Natural Stone Marble Pencil Liner Tile (1/2-in x 12-in) | GS381/212PRCC1U
American Olean Genuine Stone Espresso Marble Natural Stone Marble Pencil Liner Tile (1/2-in x 12-in) | GS381/212PRCC1U
$4.79
lowes
American Olean Historic Bridge 9-Pack Old Hollow 6-in x 36-in Glazed Porcelain Wood Look Floor and Wall Tile | HB02636S1PR
American Olean Historic Bridge 9-Pack Old Hollow 6-in x 36-in Glazed Porcelain Wood Look Floor and Wall Tile | HB02636S1PR
$77.40
lowes
Suave Border 3" x 12" Natural Stone Patterned Wall & Floor Tile
Suave Border 3" x 12" Natural Stone Patterned Wall & Floor Tile
$68.25
wayfairnorthamerica
Fantastic Glass Tile 12" X 12" X 8 Mm Annabelle Beautiful Kitchen Backsplash And Bathroom Glass Mosaic Tiles In Multi Color Finish
Fantastic Glass Tile 12" X 12" X 8 Mm Annabelle Beautiful Kitchen Backsplash And Bathroom Glass Mosaic Tiles In Multi Color Finish
$29.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Fantastic Glass Tile 13.2" X 12" X 8 Mm Shadow Beautiful Kitchen Backsplash And Bathroom Glass Mosaic Tiles In Grey And White Finish
Fantastic Glass Tile 13.2" X 12" X 8 Mm Shadow Beautiful Kitchen Backsplash And Bathroom Glass Mosaic Tiles In Grey And White Finish
$33.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Kendel 3" x 14" Glass Wood Look Subway Tile
Kendel 3" x 14" Glass Wood Look Subway Tile
$211.32
wayfairnorthamerica
American Olean Union View Smokey Grey 11-in x 14-in Glazed Porcelain Brick Wall Tile | UV0426BJMSCCX1P
American Olean Union View Smokey Grey 11-in x 14-in Glazed Porcelain Brick Wall Tile | UV0426BJMSCCX1P
$10.98
lowes
American Olean Dunwood Ash Gray 8-in x 40-in Matte Porcelain Wood Look Floor and Wall Tile Sample | DW0288CHIPLWS
American Olean Dunwood Ash Gray 8-in x 40-in Matte Porcelain Wood Look Floor and Wall Tile Sample | DW0288CHIPLWS
$1.98
lowes
AquaSeal Patchwork Grey Tile Laminate Waterproof 2.3 in wide x 7.5 ft Length Low Profile Stair Nose, LL Flooring
AquaSeal Patchwork Grey Tile Laminate Waterproof 2.3 in wide x 7.5 ft Length Low Profile Stair Nose, LL Flooring
$4.99
llflooring
11.6" x 11.6" Seashell Honeycomb Mosaic Wall & Floor Tile
11.6" x 11.6" Seashell Honeycomb Mosaic Wall & Floor Tile
$627.80
wayfairnorthamerica
AHF Products Oak 3/4" Thick x 3-5/8" Wide x Varying Length Solid Hardwood Flooring in Brown, Size 0.75 H in | Wayfair FPCB234
AHF Products Oak 3/4" Thick x 3-5/8" Wide x Varying Length Solid Hardwood Flooring in Brown, Size 0.75 H in | Wayfair FPCB234
$129.72
wayfair
Apollo Tile Ash Gray 3 in. x 6 in. Matte Finished Glass Mosaic Tile (5 sq. ft./Case)
Apollo Tile Ash Gray 3 in. x 6 in. Matte Finished Glass Mosaic Tile (5 sq. ft./Case)
$69.99
homedepot
ABOLOS Tuscany Royal Beige Flower Mosaic 12 in. x 12 in. Marble Wall & Floor Tile (10 sq. ft./Case), Royal Beige/Polished
ABOLOS Tuscany Royal Beige Flower Mosaic 12 in. x 12 in. Marble Wall & Floor Tile (10 sq. ft./Case), Royal Beige/Polished
$269.75
homedepot
American Olean Genuine Stone Refined White 11-in x 11-in Honed Natural Stone Marble Basketweave Tile | GS22BSKWVMSCC1L
American Olean Genuine Stone Refined White 11-in x 11-in Honed Natural Stone Marble Basketweave Tile | GS22BSKWVMSCC1L
$5.98
lowes
Aspect Iron Slate Peel and Stick Stone Backsplash 15 sq. ft. Kit
Aspect Iron Slate Peel and Stick Stone Backsplash 15 sq. ft. Kit
$224.84
overstock
Abolos Musico Urban Corteccia Gray/Matte 3-in x 3-in Multi-Finish Glass Uniform Squares Mosaic Wall Tile Sample | LWSMSCSQU-UC-SAMP
Abolos Musico Urban Corteccia Gray/Matte 3-in x 3-in Multi-Finish Glass Uniform Squares Mosaic Wall Tile Sample | LWSMSCSQU-UC-SAMP
$2.99
lowes
12" x 12" Glass Wood Look Mosaic Wall & Floor Tile
12" x 12" Glass Wood Look Mosaic Wall & Floor Tile
$152.58
wayfairnorthamerica
Artmore Tile Messi 44-Pack Driftwood 3-in x 12-in Polished Ceramic Subway Wall Tile | EXT3RD101705
Artmore Tile Messi 44-Pack Driftwood 3-in x 12-in Polished Ceramic Subway Wall Tile | EXT3RD101705
$102.11
lowes
Abolos Metallics 96-Pack Carbon Frost/Glossy 3-in x 6-in Glossy Glass Subway Wall Tile | LWSMTW0306-CF
Abolos Metallics 96-Pack Carbon Frost/Glossy 3-in x 6-in Glossy Glass Subway Wall Tile | LWSMTW0306-CF
$73.66
lowes
12.8" x 12.5" Glass Penny Round Mosaic Wall & Floor Tile
12.8" x 12.5" Glass Penny Round Mosaic Wall & Floor Tile
$127.82
wayfairnorthamerica
American Olean Castlegate 15-Pack Gray 12-in x 12-in Glazed Porcelain Stone Look Floor and Wall Tile | CG1612121P6
American Olean Castlegate 15-Pack Gray 12-in x 12-in Glazed Porcelain Stone Look Floor and Wall Tile | CG1612121P6
$24.62
lowes
Apollo Tile White, Blue 12-in x 12-in Polished Glass; Metal; Stone Floor and Wall Tile | APLMKN9912EC86
Apollo Tile White, Blue 12-in x 12-in Polished Glass; Metal; Stone Floor and Wall Tile | APLMKN9912EC86
$175.00
lowes
Matrix 12" x 12" Porcelain Mosaic Tile in Universe
Matrix 12" x 12" Porcelain Mosaic Tile in Universe
$20.39
wayfairnorthamerica
American Tin Ceilings 24-in x 24-in 5-Pack Creamy White Satin Metal/Tin 15/16-in Surface-Mount Panel Ceiling Tiles | KIT-N-P01-WCS
American Tin Ceilings 24-in x 24-in 5-Pack Creamy White Satin Metal/Tin 15/16-in Surface-Mount Panel Ceiling Tiles | KIT-N-P01-WCS
$90.72
lowes
American Olean Horizon 21-Pack Beige 6-in x 18-in Matte Ceramic Stone Look Wall Tile | HZ026161P
American Olean Horizon 21-Pack Beige 6-in x 18-in Matte Ceramic Stone Look Wall Tile | HZ026161P
$49.31
lowes
Aspect Medley Slate Peel and Stick Stone Backsplash 15 sq. ft. Kit
Aspect Medley Slate Peel and Stick Stone Backsplash 15 sq. ft. Kit
$213.99
overstock
American Olean Union View Suede Blue 12-in x 12-in Glossy Ceramic Brick Wall Tile | UV2024BJHC1P2
American Olean Union View Suede Blue 12-in x 12-in Glossy Ceramic Brick Wall Tile | UV2024BJHC1P2
$6.98
lowes
Apollo Tile 5-Pack White 11-in x 11-in Polished Natural Stone Floor and Wall Tile | APLKB99G02HGEC26
Apollo Tile 5-Pack White 11-in x 11-in Polished Natural Stone Floor and Wall Tile | APLKB99G02HGEC26
$70.00
lowes
Bedrosians Palazzo 8-Pack Castle Graphite 12-in x 24-in Honed Porcelain Encaustic Tile | STPPALCG1224FLDECO
Bedrosians Palazzo 8-Pack Castle Graphite 12-in x 24-in Honed Porcelain Encaustic Tile | STPPALCG1224FLDECO
$293.28
lowes
Artmore Tile Tarboro Terrazzo 2-Pack Slate 16-in x 16-in Polished Cement Cement Look Floor and Wall Tile | EXT3RD105168
Artmore Tile Tarboro Terrazzo 2-Pack Slate 16-in x 16-in Polished Cement Cement Look Floor and Wall Tile | EXT3RD105168
$23.52
lowes
Artmore Tile Abbey Road 44-Pack Mist 3-in x 6-in Polished Porcelain Subway Wall Tile | EXT3RD106622
Artmore Tile Abbey Road 44-Pack Mist 3-in x 6-in Polished Porcelain Subway Wall Tile | EXT3RD106622
$34.75
lowes
Vivace 4" x 9" Porcelain Wall & Floor Tile
Vivace 4" x 9" Porcelain Wall & Floor Tile
$57.51
wayfairnorthamerica
Bruce Kennedale Sumatra Maple 2-1/4-in Wide x 3/4-in Thick Smooth/Traditional Solid Hardwood Flooring (20-sq ft) in Brown | CM735
Bruce Kennedale Sumatra Maple 2-1/4-in Wide x 3/4-in Thick Smooth/Traditional Solid Hardwood Flooring (20-sq ft) in Brown | CM735
$172.97
lowes
Mohawk Flooring Wood 0.5" Thick 1.81" Wide 83.5" Length T-Molding Hardwood Trim, Size 0.5 H in | Wayfair MINC5-00862
Mohawk Flooring Wood 0.5" Thick 1.81" Wide 83.5" Length T-Molding Hardwood Trim, Size 0.5 H in | Wayfair MINC5-00862
$57.99
wayfair
Florentine 12" x 3" Porcelain Bullnose Tile Trim in Carrara
Florentine 12" x 3" Porcelain Bullnose Tile Trim in Carrara
$5.86
wayfairnorthamerica
EMSER TILE Contessa Oro 2.95 in. x 12.99 in. Matte Porcelain Single Bullnose Tile
EMSER TILE Contessa Oro 2.95 in. x 12.99 in. Matte Porcelain Single Bullnose Tile
$9.98
homedepot
Crossville High Fidelity 5-Pack Yellow 2-in x 4-in Glossy Glass Brick Wall Tile | G065/LW.10204
Crossville High Fidelity 5-Pack Yellow 2-in x 4-in Glossy Glass Brick Wall Tile | G065/LW.10204
$100.75
lowes
DTA 3/32 in. Grout Joint, Wall and Floor Tile Lippage Leveler and Spacer (500-Bucket)
DTA 3/32 in. Grout Joint, Wall and Floor Tile Lippage Leveler and Spacer (500-Bucket)
$77.79
homedepot
Daltile Modern Dimensions 4-1/4 in. x 12 in. Matte Ceramic Architectural Gray Subway Tile (10.64 sq. ft. / case), Architectual Gry
Daltile Modern Dimensions 4-1/4 in. x 12 in. Matte Ceramic Architectural Gray Subway Tile (10.64 sq. ft. / case), Architectual Gry
$104.81
homedepot
Coreluxe CLX Shadow Mountain Maple Waterproof 1.89 in wide x 7.5 ft Length Reducer, LL Flooring
Coreluxe CLX Shadow Mountain Maple Waterproof 1.89 in wide x 7.5 ft Length Reducer, LL Flooring
$4.49
llflooring
Daltile Caldwell Linen Matte 24 in. x 24 in. Color Body Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile (11.64 sq. ft. / case)
Daltile Caldwell Linen Matte 24 in. x 24 in. Color Body Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile (11.64 sq. ft. / case)
$53.52
homedepot
Daltile QuicTile Graphite Matte 3 in. x 6 in. Porcelain Locking Floor Tile Sample
Daltile QuicTile Graphite Matte 3 in. x 6 in. Porcelain Locking Floor Tile Sample
$2.99
homedepot
Crossville Biography Hunter/Polished 4-in x 4-in Polished Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile Sample | 4X4LW.RET12PO
Crossville Biography Hunter/Polished 4-in x 4-in Polished Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile Sample | 4X4LW.RET12PO
$2.99
lowes
Beige & Grey & White 2" x 1" Mosaic Subway Tile
Beige & Grey & White 2" x 1" Mosaic Subway Tile
$133.81
wayfairnorthamerica
CalFlor BronzeStep 100 sq. ft. 3.94 ft. x 25.4 ft. x 0.157 in. 2-in-1 Underlayment for Floating Laminate and Engineered Floors
CalFlor BronzeStep 100 sq. ft. 3.94 ft. x 25.4 ft. x 0.157 in. 2-in-1 Underlayment for Floating Laminate and Engineered Floors
$30.77
homedepot
Flooring & Tiles
