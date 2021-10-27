Switches & Outlets

Skip to content
BRC WiFi Smart Touch Light Switch US/EU/UK For Amazon Alexa Google IFTTT 12
featured
BRC WiFi Smart Touch Light Switch US/EU/UK For Amazon Alexa Google IFTTT 12
$18.98
walmart
10000W Household Compact Variable Voltage Controller Portable Speed Temperature Light Voltage Adjustable Regulator Dimmer
featured
10000W Household Compact Variable Voltage Controller Portable Speed Temperature Light Voltage Adjustable Regulator Dimmer
$49.06
walmart
32x24 inch LED Bathroom Vanity Mirror,Wall Mounted Mirror with High Lumen,Adjustable Color Temperature,Makeup Mirror with Touch Switch with Dimmer Function
featured
32x24 inch LED Bathroom Vanity Mirror,Wall Mounted Mirror with High Lumen,Adjustable Color Temperature,Makeup Mirror with Touch Switch with Dimmer Function
$203.29
walmartusa
SOHO Collection S4830 LED Lighted Mirror with Defogger Dimmer and Light Control Touch Screen Buttons in
SOHO Collection S4830 LED Lighted Mirror with Defogger Dimmer and Light Control Touch Screen Buttons in
$672.00
appliancesconnection
Signature Royale SR2440L-1 24" x 40" Medicine Cabinet with 3D LED Color Temperature Lights Defogger and Built-in Dimmer - Left
Signature Royale SR2440L-1 24" x 40" Medicine Cabinet with 3D LED Color Temperature Lights Defogger and Built-in Dimmer - Left
$1,029.00
appliancesconnection
Smart 433MHz RF Remote Controller With 4 Buttons Wireless for Wall LED Light Switch Garage Door Remote Control Fob Key 1Pcs/lot
Smart 433MHz RF Remote Controller With 4 Buttons Wireless for Wall LED Light Switch Garage Door Remote Control Fob Key 1Pcs/lot
$7.87
walmart
BRC WiFi Smart Touch Light Switch US/EU/UK For Amazon Google IFTTT 9
BRC WiFi Smart Touch Light Switch US/EU/UK For Amazon Google IFTTT 9
$18.99
walmart
SR3630 Signature Royale 36" x 30" Medicine Cabinet with Interior LED Light With Sensor Touch Screen Buttons for On/Off Adjustable Dimmer and
SR3630 Signature Royale 36" x 30" Medicine Cabinet with Interior LED Light With Sensor Touch Screen Buttons for On/Off Adjustable Dimmer and
$1,085.00
appliancesconnection
50Pcs Wall Outlet Covers, Babyproofing Safe and Secure Electric Plug Cover Protectors, Sturdy Childproof Socket Safety Cover For Home and Office, Protect Toddlers and Babies
50Pcs Wall Outlet Covers, Babyproofing Safe and Secure Electric Plug Cover Protectors, Sturdy Childproof Socket Safety Cover For Home and Office, Protect Toddlers and Babies
$14.99
walmart
Auto 7 - Brake Light Switch | Fits 2006-94 Kia SEDONA, SEPHIA, SORENTO, SPECTRA, SPORTAGE
Auto 7 - Brake Light Switch | Fits 2006-94 Kia SEDONA, SEPHIA, SORENTO, SPECTRA, SPORTAGE
$24.99
amazon
Bee Green LED 12 volt LED Ceiling Hugger Pancake Light with Soft Touch Dimmer and Blue LED Night Light in Satin Nickel or Chrome Color for Boat or RV
Bee Green LED 12 volt LED Ceiling Hugger Pancake Light with Soft Touch Dimmer and Blue LED Night Light in Satin Nickel or Chrome Color for Boat or RV
$49.99
walmart
Amerock Mulholland 2-Gang Toggle Light Switch Wall Plate, Size 5.0 H x 4.9375 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair 1907001
Amerock Mulholland 2-Gang Toggle Light Switch Wall Plate, Size 5.0 H x 4.9375 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair 1907001
$11.52
wayfair
LED Mirror Front Light Waterproof Touch Dimmer Makeup Light
LED Mirror Front Light Waterproof Touch Dimmer Makeup Light
$26.43
walmart
Outlet Covers Babyproofing 50-Pack,Safe & Secure Electric Plug Protectors,Socket Covers for Home & Office
Outlet Covers Babyproofing 50-Pack,Safe & Secure Electric Plug Protectors,Socket Covers for Home & Office
$11.37
walmart
Wi-Fi 5-Amp Single Pole Rocker Light Switch
Wi-Fi 5-Amp Single Pole Rocker Light Switch
$28.51
wayfairnorthamerica
Entry Dimmer Touch Switch LED Full Length Mirror,Wall Mounted Lighted Floor Mirror,Dressing Mirror,Make Up Mirror Bathroom/Bedroom/Living Room/Dining
Entry Dimmer Touch Switch LED Full Length Mirror,Wall Mounted Lighted Floor Mirror,Dressing Mirror,Make Up Mirror Bathroom/Bedroom/Living Room/Dining
$469.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Candler 1 Gang Toggle Switch Satin Nickel Wall Plate
Candler 1 Gang Toggle Switch Satin Nickel Wall Plate
$8.44
($9.93
save 15%)
walmartusa
Filigree Single-Toggle Switch Plate in Aged Bronze
Filigree Single-Toggle Switch Plate in Aged Bronze
$27.19
newegg
Vanity LED Mirror Lights Kit Makeup light w/ 10 Bulbs and Touch Dimmer
Vanity LED Mirror Lights Kit Makeup light w/ 10 Bulbs and Touch Dimmer
$23.99
walmart
AGM Home Store DWBA Touch Table Cosmetic Makeup 5X LED Light Dimmer Magnifying Mirror, Chrome
AGM Home Store DWBA Touch Table Cosmetic Makeup 5X LED Light Dimmer Magnifying Mirror, Chrome
$396.00
walmart
D1 Wifi Smart Dimmer Switch DIY Smart Home Mini Switch Module Adjust Light Brightness APP/Voice/RM433 RF Remote Control Compatible With & Home/Nest IFTTT
D1 Wifi Smart Dimmer Switch DIY Smart Home Mini Switch Module Adjust Light Brightness APP/Voice/RM433 RF Remote Control Compatible With & Home/Nest IFTTT
$19.47
walmart
Altsales WiFi Smart Wall Touch Light Switch Glass Panel Wireless Remote Control by Mobile APP Anywhere Compatible with Alexa/Google
Altsales WiFi Smart Wall Touch Light Switch Glass Panel Wireless Remote Control by Mobile APP Anywhere Compatible with Alexa/Google
$15.99
walmart
600-Way Single Pole/3-Way Slide Dimmer
600-Way Single Pole/3-Way Slide Dimmer
$29.13
wayfairnorthamerica
Lutron Diva Single-pole Rocker Light Dimmer, Sienna | DVSCLV-10P-SI
Lutron Diva Single-pole Rocker Light Dimmer, Sienna | DVSCLV-10P-SI
$161.34
lowes
WiFi Smart Touch Dimmer Switch APP Light Control for Alexa Google Nest,Black
WiFi Smart Touch Dimmer Switch APP Light Control for Alexa Google Nest,Black
$19.99
walmart
Newhouse Lighting LED G40 String Lights with Weatherproof Technology, 100W Dimmer with Wireless Remote Control, 50ft and 52 (50+2 Free) LED Light Bulbs Included, Warm White (PSTRINGLEDDIM)
Newhouse Lighting LED G40 String Lights with Weatherproof Technology, 100W Dimmer with Wireless Remote Control, 50ft and 52 (50+2 Free) LED Light Bulbs Included, Warm White (PSTRINGLEDDIM)
$44.99
($59.99
save 25%)
amazon
Lutron Diva Single-pole Rocker Light Dimmer, Terracotta | DVSC-10P-TC
Lutron Diva Single-pole Rocker Light Dimmer, Terracotta | DVSC-10P-TC
$86.40
lowes
SONOFF T0US TX Series Wifi Wall Switches Wireless APP Control Smart Wall Light Switch US Standard
SONOFF T0US TX Series Wifi Wall Switches Wireless APP Control Smart Wall Light Switch US Standard
$28.70
walmart
Lutron Toggler Single-pole Illuminated Toggle Light Dimmer, White | TG-600PNLH-WH
Lutron Toggler Single-pole Illuminated Toggle Light Dimmer, White | TG-600PNLH-WH
$15.98
lowes
Lixada T0US1C-TX 1 Gang Smart WiFi Wall Light Switch APP/Touch Control Timer Standard Panel Smart Switch Compatible with Home/Nest
Lixada T0US1C-TX 1 Gang Smart WiFi Wall Light Switch APP/Touch Control Timer Standard Panel Smart Switch Compatible with Home/Nest
$26.16
walmart
Lutron RadioRA 2 RD-RD Wireless Dimmer
Lutron RadioRA 2 RD-RD Wireless Dimmer
$55.00
newegg
D1 Smart Dimmer Switch 433MHz Remote/Voice Control Single/Countdown Timing WiFi Smart Light Switch for Incandescent Bulb Dimmable LED Light Compatible with Android/iOS/ / Assistant/Smart A
D1 Smart Dimmer Switch 433MHz Remote/Voice Control Single/Countdown Timing WiFi Smart Light Switch for Incandescent Bulb Dimmable LED Light Compatible with Android/iOS/ / Assistant/Smart A
$65.69
walmart
Legrand Adorne Touch Tru-Universal Wi-Fi Ready Dimmer - Color: White
Legrand Adorne Touch Tru-Universal Wi-Fi Ready Dimmer - Color: White
$137.58
lumens
Legrand Dimmer - ADTP700RMTUG1
Legrand Dimmer - ADTP700RMTUG1
$138.18
1800lighting
180Â° LED Outdoor Infrared PIR Motion Sensor Detector Wall Light Switch 85-265V;180Â° LED Outdoor Infrared PIR Motion Sensor Detector Wall Light Switch
180Â° LED Outdoor Infrared PIR Motion Sensor Detector Wall Light Switch 85-265V;180Â° LED Outdoor Infrared PIR Motion Sensor Detector Wall Light Switch
$13.95
walmart
LeGrand adorne 700W sofTap Dimmer
LeGrand adorne 700W sofTap Dimmer
$73.79
lightsonline
Legrand Dimmer - ADWR700RMTUG1
Legrand Dimmer - ADWR700RMTUG1
$114.88
1800lighting
Legrand PlugTail 20-Amp 3-Way Toggle Light Switch, White | PT2623W
Legrand PlugTail 20-Amp 3-Way Toggle Light Switch, White | PT2623W
$17.20
lowes
Lutron Claro 15-Amp 3-Way Rocker Light Switch, Snow | SC-3PS-SW
Lutron Claro 15-Amp 3-Way Rocker Light Switch, Snow | SC-3PS-SW
$15.98
lowes
Pink Poodle Eiffel Tower Light Switch Cover Paris Bedroom Decor
Pink Poodle Eiffel Tower Light Switch Cover Paris Bedroom Decor
$15.00
amazon
Lutron Maestro Single-pole Touch Light Dimmer, Light Almond | MALV-600-LA
Lutron Maestro Single-pole Touch Light Dimmer, Light Almond | MALV-600-LA
$134.80
lowes
Lutron Maestro Multi-location Touch Companion Dimmer, Goldstone | MSC-AD-GS
Lutron Maestro Multi-location Touch Companion Dimmer, Goldstone | MSC-AD-GS
$56.46
lowes
Legrand Adorne Paddle Dimmer - Color: Grey
Legrand Adorne Paddle Dimmer - Color: Grey
$44.33
lumens
Lutron Skylark Single-pole Illuminated Slide Light Dimmer, Brown | S-10P-BR
Lutron Skylark Single-pole Illuminated Slide Light Dimmer, Brown | S-10P-BR
$127.12
lowes
MIXFEER 1PCS Tuya MINI DIY One Way Smart Switch Small Body APP Remote Control WiFi Switch Timer Light Switch Compatible With Home/Nest &
MIXFEER 1PCS Tuya MINI DIY One Way Smart Switch Small Body APP Remote Control WiFi Switch Timer Light Switch Compatible With Home/Nest &
$14.01
walmart
KKmoon WiFi Smart Touch Wall Light Switch No Neutral Wire Needed Compatible with and Home Single Pole 2 Gang 3 Way with Schedule Timer No Hub Required
KKmoon WiFi Smart Touch Wall Light Switch No Neutral Wire Needed Compatible with and Home Single Pole 2 Gang 3 Way with Schedule Timer No Hub Required
$30.49
walmart
Alarm Clock With Night Light For Bedrooms, Simple Large LED Display Big Number Digital Alarm Clock With 7 Color Night Light, Dual Alarm, Dimmer, USB C
Alarm Clock With Night Light For Bedrooms, Simple Large LED Display Big Number Digital Alarm Clock With 7 Color Night Light, Dual Alarm, Dimmer, USB C
$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Kritne Motorcycle Headlight Horn Switch, Motorcycle Handlebar Switch,7/8inch 22mm Motorcycle Headlight Horn Turn Signal Light Switch Handlebar On/Off Button
Kritne Motorcycle Headlight Horn Switch, Motorcycle Handlebar Switch,7/8inch 22mm Motorcycle Headlight Horn Turn Signal Light Switch Handlebar On/Off Button
$8.16
walmart
Chende Frameless Hollywood Tabletops Lighted Makeup Vanity Mirror with Dimmer Gift
Chende Frameless Hollywood Tabletops Lighted Makeup Vanity Mirror with Dimmer Gift
$259.99
walmart
ET2 E22372-18PC Pivot 1-Light Wall Sconce, Polished Chrome Finish, Clear Glass, Mini Bi Pin T5 Fluorescent Bulb, 51W Max., Dry Safety Rated, 3000K Color Temp., Low-Voltage Electronic Dimmer, Shade Material, 980 Rated Lumens
ET2 E22372-18PC Pivot 1-Light Wall Sconce, Polished Chrome Finish, Clear Glass, Mini Bi Pin T5 Fluorescent Bulb, 51W Max., Dry Safety Rated, 3000K Color Temp., Low-Voltage Electronic Dimmer, Shade Material, 980 Rated Lumens
$312.89
amazon
Safety Cover Toggle Switch DPDT 20 Amp"BLACK"
Safety Cover Toggle Switch DPDT 20 Amp"BLACK"
$4.25
walmart
HEAVY DUTY ON/OFF SPST 2P TOGGLE SWITCH 20 AMP 125VAC WITH POSITION COVER COLOR (TRANSPARENT BLUE)
HEAVY DUTY ON/OFF SPST 2P TOGGLE SWITCH 20 AMP 125VAC WITH POSITION COVER COLOR (TRANSPARENT BLUE)
$4.25
walmart
EBTOOLS 12mm Toggle Switch, Momentary Toggle Switch, Household For Automobile
EBTOOLS 12mm Toggle Switch, Momentary Toggle Switch, Household For Automobile
$8.28
walmart
CYGUSA SPDT (ON/ON) Long Handle Toggle Switch 20AMPS @ 12VDC
CYGUSA SPDT (ON/ON) Long Handle Toggle Switch 20AMPS @ 12VDC
$2.80
walmart
Bryant Extra Heavy Duty Industrial Single Pole Toggle Switch, White (4901W)
Bryant Extra Heavy Duty Industrial Single Pole Toggle Switch, White (4901W)
$5.49
staples
Bryant Extra Heavy Duty Industrial 3-Way Toggle Switch, Ivory (4903I)
Bryant Extra Heavy Duty Industrial 3-Way Toggle Switch, Ivory (4903I)
$6.99
staples
Aibecy MINI Wifi Smart Light Switch 2 Way Diy Breaker Module Smart Life/Tuya APP Remote Control, Compatible With Home/Nest IFTTT
Aibecy MINI Wifi Smart Light Switch 2 Way Diy Breaker Module Smart Life/Tuya APP Remote Control, Compatible With Home/Nest IFTTT
$19.66
walmart
Child Be Safe (2-Pack) Child & Pet Proof Wall Outlet Covers, Ivory
Child Be Safe (2-Pack) Child & Pet Proof Wall Outlet Covers, Ivory
$27.95
walmart
Brainerd W10244-SN Satin NIckel Architect Single GFCI Outlet Cover Plate
Brainerd W10244-SN Satin NIckel Architect Single GFCI Outlet Cover Plate
$13.48
newegg
WiFi Light Switch 1 Gang 2.4GHz Wifi One-key Connection Support APP Remote Control No Hub Required Compatible with Home & IFTTT
WiFi Light Switch 1 Gang 2.4GHz Wifi One-key Connection Support APP Remote Control No Hub Required Compatible with Home & IFTTT
$20.05
walmart
