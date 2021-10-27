Light Bulbs

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Light Bulbs
LEDVANCE 13607 Sylvania S11 Flood and Spot Incanescent Light Bulb, 40W, 12 Pack, Clear
featured
LEDVANCE 13607 Sylvania S11 Flood and Spot Incanescent Light Bulb, 40W, 12 Pack, Clear
$6.99
amazon
AduroSmart ERIA 60-Watt Equivalent A19 Dimmable CRI 90 Plus Wireless Smart LED Light Bulb Tunable White (2-Pack)
featured
AduroSmart ERIA 60-Watt Equivalent A19 Dimmable CRI 90 Plus Wireless Smart LED Light Bulb Tunable White (2-Pack)
$33.32
homedepot
Amazon Basics 100W Equivalent, Daylight, Non-Dimmable, 15,000 Hour Lifetime, CEC Compliant, A21 LED Light Bulbs | 6-Pack
featured
Amazon Basics 100W Equivalent, Daylight, Non-Dimmable, 15,000 Hour Lifetime, CEC Compliant, A21 LED Light Bulbs | 6-Pack
$25.59
amazon
Bulbrite Halogen T4 20W Dimmable Clear 2900K Soft White Light Bulb, 5 Pack (655021) | Quill
Bulbrite Halogen T4 20W Dimmable Clear 2900K Soft White Light Bulb, 5 Pack (655021) | Quill
$20.79
quill
Bulbrite 15-Watt Equivalent T3 Non-Dimmable Wedge LED Light Bulb Warm White Light (2-Pack)
Bulbrite 15-Watt Equivalent T3 Non-Dimmable Wedge LED Light Bulb Warm White Light (2-Pack)
$19.77
homedepot
Bulbrite Solana 60-Watt Equivalent A19 Dimmable Smart Wi-Fi Connected LED Light Bulb White (1-Bulb)
Bulbrite Solana 60-Watt Equivalent A19 Dimmable Smart Wi-Fi Connected LED Light Bulb White (1-Bulb)
$13.99
homedepot
15W E12 Nutone Incandescent Push Button Light Bulb
15W E12 Nutone Incandescent Push Button Light Bulb
$9.31
wayfairnorthamerica
Avatar Controls Smart Light Bulb WiFi LED Edison Bulbs Compatible with Alexa/Google Home, 6W 2200-6500K, E26, A60, Amber AFL01W
Avatar Controls Smart Light Bulb WiFi LED Edison Bulbs Compatible with Alexa/Google Home, 6W 2200-6500K, E26, A60, Amber AFL01W
$20.65
amazon
DJD Halogen, Dimmable Light Bulb, (2900K) GU10/Bi-pin Base
DJD Halogen, Dimmable Light Bulb, (2900K) GU10/Bi-pin Base
$26.08
wayfairnorthamerica
Asencia FG-03899 60 Watt Equivalent G16.5 Clear Filament Soft White 2700K, 15,000 Hour, Dimmable 6-Pack LED Light Bulb
Asencia FG-03899 60 Watt Equivalent G16.5 Clear Filament Soft White 2700K, 15,000 Hour, Dimmable 6-Pack LED Light Bulb
$18.86
amazon
Amazon Basics 40W Equivalent, Daylight, Non-Dimmable, 10,000 Hour Lifetime, A19 LED Light Bulb | 6-Pack
Amazon Basics 40W Equivalent, Daylight, Non-Dimmable, 10,000 Hour Lifetime, A19 LED Light Bulb | 6-Pack
$13.99
amazon
Aspen Creative 10004-04 Vintage Edison 60W Filament Light Bulb (4 Pack), Clear
Aspen Creative 10004-04 Vintage Edison 60W Filament Light Bulb (4 Pack), Clear
$56.44
amazon
BLUEMAR PROMOTIONS LLC 80-Watt Equivalent BR30 Dimmable Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb, Alexa, Google, No Hub Required (4-Pack)
BLUEMAR PROMOTIONS LLC 80-Watt Equivalent BR30 Dimmable Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb, Alexa, Google, No Hub Required (4-Pack)
$38.79
homedepot
Asencia FG-03887 100 Watt Equivalent A21 Vintage Clear Filament, Daylight 5000K, 15,000 Hour, Dimmable 6-Pack LED Light Bulb, White
Asencia FG-03887 100 Watt Equivalent A21 Vintage Clear Filament, Daylight 5000K, 15,000 Hour, Dimmable 6-Pack LED Light Bulb, White
$28.37
amazon
Asencia AN-03677 40 Watt Equivalent B11 All Glass Vintage Filament Dimmable LED Light Bulb, E12 Candelabra Base, 6-Pack, 6 Pack, Soft White (2700K)
Asencia AN-03677 40 Watt Equivalent B11 All Glass Vintage Filament Dimmable LED Light Bulb, E12 Candelabra Base, 6-Pack, 6 Pack, Soft White (2700K)
$16.99
amazon
AXRLED AXR-10xT82-9AW 10 x 9-watt 2-Feet AXR T8 LED Tube 3300K Light Bulb
AXRLED AXR-10xT82-9AW 10 x 9-watt 2-Feet AXR T8 LED Tube 3300K Light Bulb
$185.17
amazon
American Lighting Dimmable LED G30 Transparent Globe Light Bulbs, E12 Candelabra Base, 2700K Warm White, 25-Pack
American Lighting Dimmable LED G30 Transparent Globe Light Bulbs, E12 Candelabra Base, 2700K Warm White, 25-Pack
$174.32
newegg
Arc Lighting 3173W ECO Series 7440/7443 LED Light Bulbs White (2 EA)
Arc Lighting 3173W ECO Series 7440/7443 LED Light Bulbs White (2 EA)
$29.65
amazon
Asencia FG-03895 60Watt Equivalent B11 Frost Decorative Filament Daylight 5000K, 15,000 Hour Dimmable 6-Pack LED Light Bulb, White
Asencia FG-03895 60Watt Equivalent B11 Frost Decorative Filament Daylight 5000K, 15,000 Hour Dimmable 6-Pack LED Light Bulb, White
$7.90
amazon
3NLED 5 ft. T8 22-Watt Daylight G13 Clear Lens Linear LED Tube Light Bulb
3NLED 5 ft. T8 22-Watt Daylight G13 Clear Lens Linear LED Tube Light Bulb
$35.22
homedepot
Aspen MLED200A Pair Style Medium Size 6W 180 lm E26 Edison Antique Vintage Oversize LED Light Bulb with Swirl Filament and 15000 Hour Life
Aspen MLED200A Pair Style Medium Size 6W 180 lm E26 Edison Antique Vintage Oversize LED Light Bulb with Swirl Filament and 15000 Hour Life
$42.95
amazon
Access 2 Communications B11FILED4W27KD B-11 Light Bulb, E12, Clear, 6 Piece
Access 2 Communications B11FILED4W27KD B-11 Light Bulb, E12, Clear, 6 Piece
$14.97
amazon
AHS Lighting Glass Candelabra Style Light Bulb, 3-Pack, 7-Watt - Clear Flame Tip
AHS Lighting Glass Candelabra Style Light Bulb, 3-Pack, 7-Watt - Clear Flame Tip
$7.83
amazon
ANKEE Smart LED Light Bulb - E26 WiFi 8.5Watt Warm White Dimmable Group Light Bulbs, Controlled in Unison – No Hub Required, Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant (2 Minor Bulbs)
ANKEE Smart LED Light Bulb - E26 WiFi 8.5Watt Warm White Dimmable Group Light Bulbs, Controlled in Unison – No Hub Required, Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant (2 Minor Bulbs)
$10.95
amazon
8 Watt (60 Watt Equivalent), A21 LED Smart, Dimmable Light Bulb, Warm White (3000K) E26/Medium (Standard) Base
8 Watt (60 Watt Equivalent), A21 LED Smart, Dimmable Light Bulb, Warm White (3000K) E26/Medium (Standard) Base
$15.02
wayfairnorthamerica
ANKEE Smart LED Light Bulb - E26 WiFi 8.5Watt Warm White Dimmable Group Light Bulbs, Controlled in Unison – No Hub Required, Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant (1 Prime + 3 Minor Bulbs)
ANKEE Smart LED Light Bulb - E26 WiFi 8.5Watt Warm White Dimmable Group Light Bulbs, Controlled in Unison – No Hub Required, Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant (1 Prime + 3 Minor Bulbs)
$42.66
amazon
Amazon Basics 75W Equivalent, 3000K White, Dimmable, 15,000 Hour Lifetime, CEC Compliant, A19 LED Light Bulb | 6-Pack
Amazon Basics 75W Equivalent, 3000K White, Dimmable, 15,000 Hour Lifetime, CEC Compliant, A19 LED Light Bulb | 6-Pack
$14.96
amazon
Amazon Basics 60W Equivalent, Clear, Daylight, Dimmable, 15,000 Hour Lifetime, B11 (E12 Candelabra Base) LED Light Bulb | 12-Pack
Amazon Basics 60W Equivalent, Clear, Daylight, Dimmable, 15,000 Hour Lifetime, B11 (E12 Candelabra Base) LED Light Bulb | 12-Pack
$25.58
amazon
Newhouse Lighting LED G40 String Lights with Weatherproof Technology, 100W Dimmer with Wireless Remote Control, 50ft and 52 (50+2 Free) LED Light Bulbs Included, Warm White (PSTRINGLEDDIM)
Newhouse Lighting LED G40 String Lights with Weatherproof Technology, 100W Dimmer with Wireless Remote Control, 50ft and 52 (50+2 Free) LED Light Bulbs Included, Warm White (PSTRINGLEDDIM)
$44.99
($59.99
save 25%)
amazon
MiracleLED 604085 Degree Decor Gorgeous LED Un-Edison Vintage 360° Wide Angle Bug Lite Outdoor Porch, Patio, Deck & Entry Way Light Bulb, 12-Pack, 12 Piece
MiracleLED 604085 Degree Decor Gorgeous LED Un-Edison Vintage 360° Wide Angle Bug Lite Outdoor Porch, Patio, Deck & Entry Way Light Bulb, 12-Pack, 12 Piece
$126.38
amazon
Newhouse Lighting Outdoor Weatherproof S14 Incandescent Replacement String Light Bulbs, Standard Base, 18 Pack (15+3 Free)
Newhouse Lighting Outdoor Weatherproof S14 Incandescent Replacement String Light Bulbs, Standard Base, 18 Pack (15+3 Free)
$15.76
($58.76
save 73%)
walmartusa
Monster Illuminessence Small Space LED Lighting Kit With RGB 6.5ft LED Light Strip RGB E26 Edison Screw 5V 7 Watt Light Bulb and Premium RF Touch Remote That Controls All Lights at The Same Time
Monster Illuminessence Small Space LED Lighting Kit With RGB 6.5ft LED Light Strip RGB E26 Edison Screw 5V 7 Watt Light Bulb and Premium RF Touch Remote That Controls All Lights at The Same Time
$19.88
($19.99
save 1%)
walmartusa
MiracleLED 604051 Led 100W Household Replacement Light Bulb (8-Pack) Rough Service, Daylight Bright White, 8 Piece
MiracleLED 604051 Led 100W Household Replacement Light Bulb (8-Pack) Rough Service, Daylight Bright White, 8 Piece
$76.80
amazon
4 Watt Incandescent Light Bulb Base
4 Watt Incandescent Light Bulb Base
$9.89
wayfairnorthamerica
Luminance Nostalgia G40 60-Watt Amber Incandescent Light Bulb
Luminance Nostalgia G40 60-Watt Amber Incandescent Light Bulb
$3.99
($8.99
save 56%)
bedbath&beyond
3 Watt (30 Watt Equivalent), G9 LED, Dimmable Light Bulb, Warm White (3000K) G9/Bi-pin Base
3 Watt (30 Watt Equivalent), G9 LED, Dimmable Light Bulb, Warm White (3000K) G9/Bi-pin Base
$30.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Newhouse Lighting 11-Watt Equivalent G40 Globe LED Replacement Light Bulbs for Outdoor String Lights 2700K Warm White (25-Pack)
Newhouse Lighting 11-Watt Equivalent G40 Globe LED Replacement Light Bulbs for Outdoor String Lights 2700K Warm White (25-Pack)
$15.90
homedepot
Light Efficient Design LED-8045M42K HID LED Retrofit Lighting 50-watt UL Rated Light Bulb
Light Efficient Design LED-8045M42K HID LED Retrofit Lighting 50-watt UL Rated Light Bulb
$102.13
amazon
LED, Non-Dimmable Light Bulb, E26/Medium (Standard) Base
LED, Non-Dimmable Light Bulb, E26/Medium (Standard) Base
$40.99
wayfairnorthamerica
4 Watt (40 Watt Equivalent), LED, Dimmable Light Bulb, Warm White (2700K) E12/Candelabra Base
4 Watt (40 Watt Equivalent), LED, Dimmable Light Bulb, Warm White (2700K) E12/Candelabra Base
$18.45
wayfairnorthamerica
UL-Listed 100-Watt Equivalent A19 UL Listed And Dimmable LED Light Bulb In Daylight 5000K
UL-Listed 100-Watt Equivalent A19 UL Listed And Dimmable LED Light Bulb In Daylight 5000K
$44.99
wayfairnorthamerica
LEDVANCE Sylvania LED TruWave Natural Series MR16 Light Bulb, 35W Equivalent Efficient 6W, GU5.3 Bi-Pin Base, Dimmable 5000K Daylight, 1 Pack, Silver (40929)
LEDVANCE Sylvania LED TruWave Natural Series MR16 Light Bulb, 35W Equivalent Efficient 6W, GU5.3 Bi-Pin Base, Dimmable 5000K Daylight, 1 Pack, Silver (40929)
$8.79
amazon
Sylvania 25-Watt 3 ft. Linear T8 Fluorescent Tube Light Bulb Cool White (30-Case)
Sylvania 25-Watt 3 ft. Linear T8 Fluorescent Tube Light Bulb Cool White (30-Case)
$7.99
amazon
IRTRONIX 100W Equivalent Soft White (3000K) A21 LED Light Bulb (2-Pack)
IRTRONIX 100W Equivalent Soft White (3000K) A21 LED Light Bulb (2-Pack)
$9.39
homedepot
Landscape LED 60 Watt Equivalent 25 Degree Beam Spread LED Light Bulb
Landscape LED 60 Watt Equivalent 25 Degree Beam Spread LED Light Bulb
$97.90
wayfairnorthamerica
LUXRITE 60-Watt Equivalent A19 Bug LED Light Bulb Yellow Light Bulb (6-Pack)
LUXRITE 60-Watt Equivalent A19 Bug LED Light Bulb Yellow Light Bulb (6-Pack)
$32.51
homedepot
IRTRONIX 60W Equivalent Warm White (2700K) A19 Dimmable LED Light Bulb
IRTRONIX 60W Equivalent Warm White (2700K) A19 Dimmable LED Light Bulb
$7.05
homedepot
Hinkley Lighting 75-Watt Equivalent 13-Watt PAR36 LED Landscape Light Bulb Warm White
Hinkley Lighting 75-Watt Equivalent 13-Watt PAR36 LED Landscape Light Bulb Warm White
$70.00
homedepot
LUXRITE 85-Watt Equivalent BR40 Dimmable LED Light Bulbs Damp Rated 6500K Daylight White (4-Pack)
LUXRITE 85-Watt Equivalent BR40 Dimmable LED Light Bulbs Damp Rated 6500K Daylight White (4-Pack)
$49.95
homedepot
LUXRITE 16-Watt 3 ft. Linear T8 LED Tube Light Bulb 4000K Cool White Fluorescent Replacement Direct or Ballast Bypass (4-Pack)
LUXRITE 16-Watt 3 ft. Linear T8 LED Tube Light Bulb 4000K Cool White Fluorescent Replacement Direct or Ballast Bypass (4-Pack)
$58.45
homedepot
0.2 Watt (100 Watt Equivalent), T8 LED Non-Dimmable Light Bulb, Daylight (6000K) G13/Bi-pin Base
0.2 Watt (100 Watt Equivalent), T8 LED Non-Dimmable Light Bulb, Daylight (6000K) G13/Bi-pin Base
$80.99
wayfairnorthamerica
UL Listed 9-Watt, 60-Watt Equivalent E26 Base A19 LED White Bug Light Bulb In Yellow-Colored 2100K (4-Pack)
UL Listed 9-Watt, 60-Watt Equivalent E26 Base A19 LED White Bug Light Bulb In Yellow-Colored 2100K (4-Pack)
$21.99
wayfairnorthamerica
LUXRITE 50-Watt Equivalent MR16 Dimmable LED Light Bulb Enclosed Fixture Rated 4000K Cool White (6-Pack)
LUXRITE 50-Watt Equivalent MR16 Dimmable LED Light Bulb Enclosed Fixture Rated 4000K Cool White (6-Pack)
$44.88
homedepot
Luxrite A15 LED Light Bulb, 40W Equivalent, Dimmable, 600 Lumens, Enclosed Fixture Rated, Energy Star, E26 Base (4 Pack)
Luxrite A15 LED Light Bulb, 40W Equivalent, Dimmable, 600 Lumens, Enclosed Fixture Rated, Energy Star, E26 Base (4 Pack)
$22.22
($25.99
save 15%)
overstock
Miracle LED Nature’s Vibe Boost Morning Wake Up LED Light Bulb (604220), Set of 6 Bulbs
Miracle LED Nature’s Vibe Boost Morning Wake Up LED Light Bulb (604220), Set of 6 Bulbs
$36.70
amazon
Philips LED Dimmable G25 Light Bulb, 350-Lumen, 5000-Kelvin, 5-Watt (40-Watt Equivalent), E26 Base, Clear, Daylight, 8-Pack
Philips LED Dimmable G25 Light Bulb, 350-Lumen, 5000-Kelvin, 5-Watt (40-Watt Equivalent), E26 Base, Clear, Daylight, 8-Pack
$34.78
amazon
PHILIPS LED 471144 50 Watt Equivalent Classic Glass PAR20 Dimmable LED Flood Light Bulb (6 Pack), 6-Pack, Bright White, 6 Count
PHILIPS LED 471144 50 Watt Equivalent Classic Glass PAR20 Dimmable LED Flood Light Bulb (6 Pack), 6-Pack, Bright White, 6 Count
$33.49
amazon
Orein 175-Watt Equivalent ED28 HID LED Light Bulb in Daylight
Orein 175-Watt Equivalent ED28 HID LED Light Bulb in Daylight
$28.99
homedepot
Philips Single Optics 17W PAR38 LED 4000K White Flood FL25 Light Bulb
Philips Single Optics 17W PAR38 LED 4000K White Flood FL25 Light Bulb
$14.99
newegg
Philips LED B11 Dimmable Candle Light Bulb with Warm Glow Effect: 180-Lumen, 2700-2200 Kelvin, 2.5-Watt (25-Watt Equivalent) Glass Candle Light Bulb, E12 Candelabra Base, Soft White, 18-Pack
Philips LED B11 Dimmable Candle Light Bulb with Warm Glow Effect: 180-Lumen, 2700-2200 Kelvin, 2.5-Watt (25-Watt Equivalent) Glass Candle Light Bulb, E12 Candelabra Base, Soft White, 18-Pack
$21.49
($24.99
save 14%)
amazon
Light Bulbs
