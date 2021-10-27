Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Better Homes & Gardens
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Home Improvement
Electrical
Cable Organizers
Cable Organizers
Cable Organizers
FBARGHI0 Cable Clips Multipurpose Cable Clips Cord Management System Desktop Cable Organizer Black 12pcs
featured
FBARGHI0 Cable Clips Multipurpose Cable Clips Cord Management System Desktop Cable Organizer Black 12pcs
$12.13
newegg
50pcs Cable Ties Reusable Fastening Wire Organizer Cord Rope Holder 7 Inch Red
featured
50pcs Cable Ties Reusable Fastening Wire Organizer Cord Rope Holder 7 Inch Red
$13.94
newegg
fastening tape Cable Tie Double Side Nylon Power Wire Management 34Inch 1 Roll Hook 5 Yards Style 2
featured
fastening tape Cable Tie Double Side Nylon Power Wire Management 34Inch 1 Roll Hook 5 Yards Style 2
$6.29
newegg
6mmWrapping Range4mm50mm Spiral Cable Wrap 14 Spiral Wire Wrap Cord for Computer Electrical Wire Organizer Sleeve Hose RoHS Clear Dia 6MMLength 15M
6mmWrapping Range4mm50mm Spiral Cable Wrap 14 Spiral Wire Wrap Cord for Computer Electrical Wire Organizer Sleeve Hose RoHS Clear Dia 6MMLength 15M
$9.43
newegg
Semetall Cable Sleeve 78.7 Inch Length Wire Cable Management Sleeve Cover Organizer Flexible Cord Bundler Wire or Cable Organizer Wrap Cable.
Semetall Cable Sleeve 78.7 Inch Length Wire Cable Management Sleeve Cover Organizer Flexible Cord Bundler Wire or Cable Organizer Wrap Cable.
$13.34
newegg
Wrap-It Self-Gripping Storage Straps, Multi-Color, 40 Pack (20 4 Straps, 20 8 Straps) - Reusable Hook and Loop Cord Organizer Cable Ties for Cord.
Wrap-It Self-Gripping Storage Straps, Multi-Color, 40 Pack (20 4 Straps, 20 8 Straps) - Reusable Hook and Loop Cord Organizer Cable Ties for Cord.
$22.23
newegg
25ft 12 inch Cable Sleeve Easy Wrap Cable Management Sleeve Wire Wrap Cord Organizer for Computer TV Home Office Black
25ft 12 inch Cable Sleeve Easy Wrap Cable Management Sleeve Wire Wrap Cord Organizer for Computer TV Home Office Black
$15.33
newegg
Reusable Fastening Cable Ties 20 Pcs 10 pcs 4 10 pcs 8 Microfiber Cloth Hook and Loop Cord Management Wire Organizer Straps Assorted Colors
Reusable Fastening Cable Ties 20 Pcs 10 pcs 4 10 pcs 8 Microfiber Cloth Hook and Loop Cord Management Wire Organizer Straps Assorted Colors
$6.99
newegg
LastyBands 10 Pack of Green Elastic Wrap for Computer Cables, Craft Rooms, and other Household or Office Organization
LastyBands 10 Pack of Green Elastic Wrap for Computer Cables, Craft Rooms, and other Household or Office Organization
$12.07
newegg
Universal Electronic Accessories Organizer for Power BankCharging CordsChargersMouseUSB CableEarphones and More OutGoing Business Travel Gadget Bag.
Universal Electronic Accessories Organizer for Power BankCharging CordsChargersMouseUSB CableEarphones and More OutGoing Business Travel Gadget Bag.
$11.67
newegg
30 Pcs Black Clips Self Adhesive Backed Nylon Wire Adjustable Cable Clips Adhesive Cable Management Drop Wire Holder
30 Pcs Black Clips Self Adhesive Backed Nylon Wire Adjustable Cable Clips Adhesive Cable Management Drop Wire Holder
$12.17
newegg
Magnetic Cable Organizers Cable Clips Earbuds Cords Winder Bookmark Clips Whiteboard Noticeboard Fridge Magnets USB Cable Manager Ties Straps for.
Magnetic Cable Organizers Cable Clips Earbuds Cords Winder Bookmark Clips Whiteboard Noticeboard Fridge Magnets USB Cable Manager Ties Straps for.
$8.99
newegg
BUBM Carrying Bag for AC Adapter, Travel Organizer for Laptop Charger, Pouch Cover Case for Power Cord and Other Accessories, Black
BUBM Carrying Bag for AC Adapter, Travel Organizer for Laptop Charger, Pouch Cover Case for Power Cord and Other Accessories, Black
$36.80
newegg
100pcs Nail in Cable Clips 6mm Cable Cord Management Clips for Cat6 CableBlack
100pcs Nail in Cable Clips 6mm Cable Cord Management Clips for Cat6 CableBlack
$4.29
newegg
Charging Station for Airpods, Charger Stand for Iphone Charging Dock Cable Management Wood Charging Station with 3 USB Ports, Update Design, Can Place More Cords Inside
Charging Station for Airpods, Charger Stand for Iphone Charging Dock Cable Management Wood Charging Station with 3 USB Ports, Update Design, Can Place More Cords Inside
$51.99
walmart
Liquid Silicone Material Safe Bag Fireproof Waterproof 700â„ƒ Heat Insulation Collision Resistant Protection Organizer Bag for Mobile Power Supply Charge Pal Earphone Data Cable
Liquid Silicone Material Safe Bag Fireproof Waterproof 700â„ƒ Heat Insulation Collision Resistant Protection Organizer Bag for Mobile Power Supply Charge Pal Earphone Data Cable
$13.99
walmart
Cable Clips and Cord Management System 6 Pack of Dual Slotted Adhesive Desktop Cable Organizers Phone Computer Wire Holder Multicolor
Cable Clips and Cord Management System 6 Pack of Dual Slotted Adhesive Desktop Cable Organizers Phone Computer Wire Holder Multicolor
$15.04
newegg
8mmWrapping Range6mm60mm Spiral Cable Wrap Spiral Wire Wrap Cord for Computer Electrical Wire Organizer Sleeve Hose RoHS Black Dia 8MMLength 10M
8mmWrapping Range6mm60mm Spiral Cable Wrap Spiral Wire Wrap Cord for Computer Electrical Wire Organizer Sleeve Hose RoHS Black Dia 8MMLength 10M
$7.99
newegg
Management Sleeve Protect Cat from Chewing Cords Cord Protector Wire Loom Tubing Sleeve Split Sleeving for TVComputerHome Entertainment Audio Video.
Management Sleeve Protect Cat from Chewing Cords Cord Protector Wire Loom Tubing Sleeve Split Sleeving for TVComputerHome Entertainment Audio Video.
$25.95
newegg
ABLEGRID AC DC Adapter For Dymo LabelManager 280 1815990 LM-280 Label Printer Power Supply Cord Cable PS Wall Home Charger Mains PSU
ABLEGRID AC DC Adapter For Dymo LabelManager 280 1815990 LM-280 Label Printer Power Supply Cord Cable PS Wall Home Charger Mains PSU
$14.88
newegg
Bluelounge BLUCC-SM CableClip Cable management - Small
Bluelounge BLUCC-SM CableClip Cable management - Small
$10.27
newegg
Organizer Waterproof Portable Travel Cable Accessories Bag Soft Case with 10pcs Cable Ties for USB Drive Phone Charger Headset Wire SD Card Power.
Organizer Waterproof Portable Travel Cable Accessories Bag Soft Case with 10pcs Cable Ties for USB Drive Phone Charger Headset Wire SD Card Power.
$12.97
newegg
Cord Organizer Earbuds Holder Earphone Wrap Earphones Organizer Headset Headphone Earphone Wrap Winder Cord Manager Cable Winder Set of 2
Cord Organizer Earbuds Holder Earphone Wrap Earphones Organizer Headset Headphone Earphone Wrap Winder Cord Manager Cable Winder Set of 2
$14.58
newegg
Cable Clips Adhesive Wire Clips Holder Self Adhesive Wire Clips Management for Home and Office 100 Pieces Black
Cable Clips Adhesive Wire Clips Holder Self Adhesive Wire Clips Management for Home and Office 100 Pieces Black
$6.99
newegg
Pack of 50 Reusable Cord Organizer Keeper Holder Fastening Cable Ties Straps for Earbud Headphones Phones Wire Wrap Management Assorted 3 Size and.
Pack of 50 Reusable Cord Organizer Keeper Holder Fastening Cable Ties Straps for Earbud Headphones Phones Wire Wrap Management Assorted 3 Size and.
$16.22
newegg
Concealer Cord Cover 1256inch OnWall Raceway Kit Paintable Corner Duct Management Channel for Floor Baseboard Ceiling Wall Corner 8 X L 157
Concealer Cord Cover 1256inch OnWall Raceway Kit Paintable Corner Duct Management Channel for Floor Baseboard Ceiling Wall Corner 8 X L 157
$23.59
newegg
com 25U Open Frame Server Rack 4 Post Adjustable Depth 22 to 40 Network Equipment Rack w Casters Levelers Cable Management 4POSTRACK25U Black
com 25U Open Frame Server Rack 4 Post Adjustable Depth 22 to 40 Network Equipment Rack w Casters Levelers Cable Management 4POSTRACK25U Black
$368.12
newegg
fastening tape Cable Tie Double Side Nylon Power Wire Management 34Inch 1 Roll Hook 10 Yards Style 1
fastening tape Cable Tie Double Side Nylon Power Wire Management 34Inch 1 Roll Hook 10 Yards Style 1
$16.29
newegg
3PcsSet Computer Cable Electronic Organizer Travel Packing Gadgets Bag Pouch for CablesExternal Flash DriveMouseMemory CardPower Bank
3PcsSet Computer Cable Electronic Organizer Travel Packing Gadgets Bag Pouch for CablesExternal Flash DriveMouseMemory CardPower Bank
$70.79
newegg
BUBM Electronic Organizer, Double Layer Electronic Bag for Cables, Plugs, External Hard Drive and Other Electronic Accessories (Small/Denim Gray)
BUBM Electronic Organizer, Double Layer Electronic Bag for Cables, Plugs, External Hard Drive and Other Electronic Accessories (Small/Denim Gray)
$35.49
newegg
Cord Organizer Cable Straps Clips Wire Ties Earbuds Earphone Headphone Headset Wrap Winder Holder Keeper Manager ManagementSet of 3 White
Cord Organizer Cable Straps Clips Wire Ties Earbuds Earphone Headphone Headset Wrap Winder Holder Keeper Manager ManagementSet of 3 White
$7.90
newegg
Reusable Fastening Cable Ties 60 Pcs 4 Inch Microfiber Cloth Hook and Loop Cord Management Wire Organizer Straps Assorted Colors
Reusable Fastening Cable Ties 60 Pcs 4 Inch Microfiber Cloth Hook and Loop Cord Management Wire Organizer Straps Assorted Colors
$15.33
newegg
AUPERTO USB Organizer Pocket Hard Drive Protective Case for USB Sticks, SD Cards, Memory Cards, Power Bank, Cables, Headphones
AUPERTO USB Organizer Pocket Hard Drive Protective Case for USB Sticks, SD Cards, Memory Cards, Power Bank, Cables, Headphones
$22.99
walmart
USB Charging Stand - Phone Stand with 3 USB Port Bamboo Wood Charging Dock Station, Organize Your Charging Cable Neatly, Good Gift for Your Friend or Family
USB Charging Stand - Phone Stand with 3 USB Port Bamboo Wood Charging Dock Station, Organize Your Charging Cable Neatly, Good Gift for Your Friend or Family
$19.99
walmart
8pc All Purpose Twist Grips Heavy Duty Cable Ties Fastener Home Garage Organizer
8pc All Purpose Twist Grips Heavy Duty Cable Ties Fastener Home Garage Organizer
$18.94
newegg
4Port USBPS2 KVM Switch and Cable Kit with Audio Manage 4 Computers HotKeys 1080p HD VGA HDB15 Female 2Way Audio TK423K
4Port USBPS2 KVM Switch and Cable Kit with Audio Manage 4 Computers HotKeys 1080p HD VGA HDB15 Female 2Way Audio TK423K
$346.68
newegg
46-415UVB Heavy-Duty Cable Tie, 15 inch, 120 lb, Electrical Wire and Cord Management, Nylon Zip Tie, 50 Pk, UV Resistant Black
46-415UVB Heavy-Duty Cable Tie, 15 inch, 120 lb, Electrical Wire and Cord Management, Nylon Zip Tie, 50 Pk, UV Resistant Black
$16.49
newegg
Cable Raceway Kit Cable Management System Kit Open Slot Wiring Raceway Duct with Cover OnWall Cable Concealer Cord Organizer to Hide Wires Cords.
Cable Raceway Kit Cable Management System Kit Open Slot Wiring Raceway Duct with Cover OnWall Cable Concealer Cord Organizer to Hide Wires Cords.
$37.12
newegg
Nylon Cable Zip Ties 16 Inch 120 Pounds Strength 100 Pcs Heavy Duty SelfLocking Zip Ties Fasten Wrap Nylon Cable Straps Wire Ties for Organizing.
Nylon Cable Zip Ties 16 Inch 120 Pounds Strength 100 Pcs Heavy Duty SelfLocking Zip Ties Fasten Wrap Nylon Cable Straps Wire Ties for Organizing.
$22.36
newegg
Cable Cord Holder OrganizerElectronics Accessories Case Healthcare Grooming Kit USB Drive Shuttlean All in One Travel Organizer Blue
Cable Cord Holder OrganizerElectronics Accessories Case Healthcare Grooming Kit USB Drive Shuttlean All in One Travel Organizer Blue
$14.15
newegg
Cable Management Sleeve Organizer 19 Inch Home and Office Zipup Cable Sleeve Wire Organizer Flexible Cord Concealer Wrap Electrical Cord Covers for.
Cable Management Sleeve Organizer 19 Inch Home and Office Zipup Cable Sleeve Wire Organizer Flexible Cord Concealer Wrap Electrical Cord Covers for.
$21.46
newegg
Bamboo Charging Station Fastest Wood Charging Dock Organizer 5Port with Quick Charge 30 of Universal Cell Phones Tablets 5 Cables Included 1 QC 30.
Bamboo Charging Station Fastest Wood Charging Dock Organizer 5Port with Quick Charge 30 of Universal Cell Phones Tablets 5 Cables Included 1 QC 30.
$47.19
newegg
Cord Organizer System Cable Management Sleeve 195 inch Wire Cover with Zipper Cable Wrap Cord Sleeves for TV Computer Office Home Entertainment 4 Pack
Cord Organizer System Cable Management Sleeve 195 inch Wire Cover with Zipper Cable Wrap Cord Sleeves for TV Computer Office Home Entertainment 4 Pack
$10.61
newegg
Multipurpose Extra Thick Toggle TieElastic Cable TieOrganizer Adjustable Cable StrapTangle TamerCable Management for CordCable Reusable 16CM 5X.
Multipurpose Extra Thick Toggle TieElastic Cable TieOrganizer Adjustable Cable StrapTangle TamerCable Management for CordCable Reusable 16CM 5X.
$16.86
newegg
118Inch Cable Management Sleeves with Cable Ties Neoprene Cable Organizer Cord Cover Wire Hider for TV Computer Office Theater Large Black
118Inch Cable Management Sleeves with Cable Ties Neoprene Cable Organizer Cord Cover Wire Hider for TV Computer Office Theater Large Black
$14.15
newegg
Floor Cord Management Kit Corduct Cord Protector Wire Organizer and Hider Rubber Cable Cover and Concealer Brown 15 Feet CDB15
Floor Cord Management Kit Corduct Cord Protector Wire Organizer and Hider Rubber Cable Cover and Concealer Brown 15 Feet CDB15
$44.19
newegg
Morris Products Nylon Cable Zip Ties - 4 Inch Length - Heavy Duty, 18-Pound Tensile Strength - Cable Organization Applications - UR Recognized, UL.
Morris Products Nylon Cable Zip Ties - 4 Inch Length - Heavy Duty, 18-Pound Tensile Strength - Cable Organization Applications - UR Recognized, UL.
$29.31
newegg
Organizer Waterproof Portable Travel Cable Accessories Bag Soft Case with 5pcs Cable Ties for USB Drive Phone Charger Headset Wire SD Card Power.
Organizer Waterproof Portable Travel Cable Accessories Bag Soft Case with 5pcs Cable Ties for USB Drive Phone Charger Headset Wire SD Card Power.
$11.79
newegg
36 Pieces Charger Cable Protector with Sucker Spiral Charger Wire Protector Saver Cable Manager Suit for All Cellphone Data Lines
36 Pieces Charger Cable Protector with Sucker Spiral Charger Wire Protector Saver Cable Manager Suit for All Cellphone Data Lines
$11.13
newegg
Cable Organizer Coiled Tube Sleeve Cable Cable Management Sleeve Silver Length59inches Diameter11inches
Cable Organizer Coiled Tube Sleeve Cable Cable Management Sleeve Silver Length59inches Diameter11inches
$18.40
newegg
Electronics Organizer Waterproof Cable Organizer Bag for Electronic Accessories Double Layer Large Shockproof Cable Storage Bag for Cord Power Bank.
Electronics Organizer Waterproof Cable Organizer Bag for Electronic Accessories Double Layer Large Shockproof Cable Storage Bag for Cord Power Bank.
$30.64
newegg
Cable Cord Holder OrganizerElectronics Accessories Case Healthcare Grooming Kit USB Drive Shuttlean All in One Travel Organizer Green
Cable Cord Holder OrganizerElectronics Accessories Case Healthcare Grooming Kit USB Drive Shuttlean All in One Travel Organizer Green
$14.15
newegg
Genuine Leather Electronics Cable Organizer Roll Up Case Cord Bag Travel Pouch for USB Cable SD Card Charger Earphone Passport Cash Coins Phone.
Genuine Leather Electronics Cable Organizer Roll Up Case Cord Bag Travel Pouch for USB Cable SD Card Charger Earphone Passport Cash Coins Phone.
$58.99
newegg
2 x Cable Management Box Set, Large & Medium Sizes, Organize & Hide Unsightly Cables/Cords/Wires & Power Strips in The Home or Office - Eliminate.
2 x Cable Management Box Set, Large & Medium Sizes, Organize & Hide Unsightly Cables/Cords/Wires & Power Strips in The Home or Office - Eliminate.
$27.58
newegg
Chinatera Mini Adhesive Ethernet Charging Data Earphone Cable Organizer Tool(Blue)
Chinatera Mini Adhesive Ethernet Charging Data Earphone Cable Organizer Tool(Blue)
$8.37
walmart
Chinatera Multi-function Rectangle Wire Clip Organizer Cord Cable Manager (Green)
Chinatera Multi-function Rectangle Wire Clip Organizer Cord Cable Manager (Green)
$13.49
walmart
Cord OrganizerCord KeeperHeadphone CableEarphones case Headset Wrap WinderCord ManagerPhone Headphone USB Holder Cable Straps Ties GiftsEarbud case.
Cord OrganizerCord KeeperHeadphone CableEarphones case Headset Wrap WinderCord ManagerPhone Headphone USB Holder Cable Straps Ties GiftsEarbud case.
$8.96
newegg
100pcs Outdoor UV Resistant Black Cable Ties Heavy Duty Zip Ties Multi-Purpose Self-Locking Black Nylon Tie Wraps Organize Bundles 2.5x100mm.
100pcs Outdoor UV Resistant Black Cable Ties Heavy Duty Zip Ties Multi-Purpose Self-Locking Black Nylon Tie Wraps Organize Bundles 2.5x100mm.
$7.48
newegg
Cable ProtectorWire OrganizerPet Cord ProtectorDIY Wire Protector Spiral Cable Cover Wrap Strain Relief Tube Charger Cord Sleeve Compatible for.
Cable ProtectorWire OrganizerPet Cord ProtectorDIY Wire Protector Spiral Cable Cover Wrap Strain Relief Tube Charger Cord Sleeve Compatible for.
$15.33
newegg
CyberPower CRA30010 Cable Management Partition Set Cases, Black
CyberPower CRA30010 Cable Management Partition Set Cases, Black
$94.00
newegg
Cable Organizers
