Electrical

featured

LEDVANCE 13607 Sylvania S11 Flood and Spot Incanescent Light Bulb, 40W, 12 Pack, Clear

$6.99
amazon
featured

FBARGHI0 Cable Clips Multipurpose Cable Clips Cord Management System Desktop Cable Organizer Black 12pcs

$12.13
newegg
featured

Asus ADP-45BW B C.C. E 45W 4.0mm Tip AC Adapter Charger Power Cord Supply

$31.99
newegg

AduroSmart ERIA 60-Watt Equivalent A19 Dimmable CRI 90 Plus Wireless Smart LED Light Bulb Tunable White (2-Pack)

$33.32
homedepot

50pcs Cable Ties Reusable Fastening Wire Organizer Cord Rope Holder 7 Inch Red

$13.94
newegg

Accell D080B-015K Powramid Power Center - Surge Protector and USB Charging Station, 6 ft (1.8 m), Retail Box, Black

$43.99
($49.99 save 12%)
newegg

Amazon Basics 100W Equivalent, Daylight, Non-Dimmable, 15,000 Hour Lifetime, CEC Compliant, A21 LED Light Bulbs | 6-Pack

$25.59
amazon

8 Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip 10ft Cord RightAngle Plug TelModemCoaxEthernet Protection RJ11 RJ45 $250000 INSURANCE TLP810NET Grey

$67.53
newegg

BRC WiFi Smart Touch Light Switch US/EU/UK For Amazon Alexa Google IFTTT 12

$18.98
walmart

Power Strip Tower13A 1625W Surge Protector Power Strip with 4 USB Slot5V21A with Smart Charging Technology 14 Outlet PlugsOverload Protection for.

$37.75
newegg

Bulbrite Halogen T4 20W Dimmable Clear 2900K Soft White Light Bulb, 5 Pack (655021) | Quill

$20.79
quill

APC Back-UPS Pro 1500VA UPS Battery Backup & Surge Protector (BR1500G)

$346.57
newegg
Advertisement

fastening tape Cable Tie Double Side Nylon Power Wire Management 34Inch 1 Roll Hook 5 Yards Style 2

$6.29
newegg

Belkin 7-Outlet AV Power Strip Surge Protector with 12-Foot Power Cord and Telephone Protection, 2000 Joules (BV107200-12)

$35.58
newegg

American DJ POW-R BAR LINK 6-Outlet Surge Protector POW-R BAR LINK

$69.99
b&hphoto video proaudio

Outlet Heavy Duty Power Strip with 15 FT Long Cord Power UL ETL Certified Surge Protector for TVStudioOfficeSchoolElectronics LabGaragesWorkshop

$37.75
newegg

Bulbrite 15-Watt Equivalent T3 Non-Dimmable Wedge LED Light Bulb Warm White Light (2-Pack)

$19.77
homedepot

10000W Household Compact Variable Voltage Controller Portable Speed Temperature Light Voltage Adjustable Regulator Dimmer

$49.06
walmart

Bulbrite Solana 60-Watt Equivalent A19 Dimmable Smart Wi-Fi Connected LED Light Bulb White (1-Bulb)

$13.99
homedepot

of Two Rustic Wooden Cable Management Box Cord Organizer Large Storage Holder for Desk TV Computer USB Hub System to Cover and Hide Power Strips.

$44.69
newegg

15W E12 Nutone Incandescent Push Button Light Bulb

$9.31
wayfairnorthamerica

19666 Surge Protector 50A 240V

$110.72
newegg

32x24 inch LED Bathroom Vanity Mirror,Wall Mounted Mirror with High Lumen,Adjustable Color Temperature,Makeup Mirror with Touch Switch with Dimmer Function

$203.29
walmartusa

SOHO Collection S4830 LED Lighted Mirror with Defogger Dimmer and Light Control Touch Screen Buttons in

$672.00
appliancesconnection
Advertisement

CableCreation [5-Pack] 1 Foot Power Strip Adapter16 AWG Angle Power Extension Cable Cord for NEMA 5-15R to NEMA 5-15P 03M / Black

$34.05
newegg

HQRP AC Power Cord 6ft Long fits Singer 7463, 7464, 7466, 7467, 7469, 7469Q, 7470, 8090, 8763 Curvy, 8770 Sewing Machine Mains Cable

$18.23
newegg

6mmWrapping Range4mm50mm Spiral Cable Wrap 14 Spiral Wire Wrap Cord for Computer Electrical Wire Organizer Sleeve Hose RoHS Clear Dia 6MMLength 15M

$9.43
newegg

APC SurgeArrest Essential 6 Outlet 540 Joules Surge Protector With 3 Feet Cord (PE63) | Quill

$8.99
quill

6Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip with 10Foot Cord 1200 Joule Overload Protection

$20.57
newegg

10ft (3M) 16AWG (Power Extension Cord) Power Extension Cable 10 Feet (3 Meters) 3 Conductor (NEMA 5-15P to NEMA 5-15R) 13 Amp Power Cable ED714017

$81.99
newegg

C20 to C21 Power Cord - Black, 15 Foot, 20A/250V, 12/3 AWG, IEC 60320 - Iron Box Part # IBX-6489-15 (15 ft, Black)

$35.56
newegg

2 Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector with 2 USB Ports 8 Ft Extra Long Power Cord Designer Braided Extension Cord Flat Plug Perfect for Office or.

$21.10
newegg

Avatar Controls Smart Light Bulb WiFi LED Edison Bulbs Compatible with Alexa/Google Home, 6W 2200-6500K, E26, A60, Amber AFL01W

$20.65
amazon

Strip with USB AUOPLUS Grounded Surge Protector with 8 Outlets and 3 USB PortsFlat PlugWall Mountable 6FT Extension Cord Desktop Charging Station.

$24.59
newegg

Semetall Cable Sleeve 78.7 Inch Length Wire Cable Management Sleeve Cover Organizer Flexible Cord Bundler Wire or Cable Organizer Wrap Cable.

$13.34
newegg

Wrap-It Self-Gripping Storage Straps, Multi-Color, 40 Pack (20 4 Straps, 20 8 Straps) - Reusable Hook and Loop Cord Organizer Cable Ties for Cord.

$22.23
newegg
Advertisement

25ft 12 inch Cable Sleeve Easy Wrap Cable Management Sleeve Wire Wrap Cord Organizer for Computer TV Home Office Black

$15.33
newegg

Signature Royale SR2440L-1 24" x 40" Medicine Cabinet with 3D LED Color Temperature Lights Defogger and Built-in Dimmer - Left

$1,029.00
appliancesconnection

UPS 850VA UPS Battery Backup Surge Protector BE850G2 Backup Battery 2 USB Charger Ports BackUPS Series Uninterruptible Power Supply

$123.89
newegg

1500 Joules Surge Protector with Wireless Charger 8Outlet Power Strip Tower with 40W 6Port USB Charging Station6 Feet Extension CordETL Listed

$62.53
newegg

Anker Power Strip with USB PowerExtend USB 2 Mini, 2 Outlets, and 2 USB Ports, Flat Plug, 8 ft Extension Cord, Safety System for Travel, Desk, and.

$21.99
newegg

Reusable Fastening Cable Ties 20 Pcs 10 pcs 4 10 pcs 8 Microfiber Cloth Hook and Loop Cord Management Wire Organizer Straps Assorted Colors

$6.99
newegg

Power Strip Surge Protector with Long Cord Extension Cord 6 feet Braided 2 USB Ports Mountable 6 Outlet Expander 3 Prong 300J Overload Protection.

$31.85
newegg

Smart 433MHz RF Remote Controller With 4 Buttons Wireless for Wall LED Light Switch Garage Door Remote Control Fob Key 1Pcs/lot

$7.87
walmart

Belkin 6 Outlet Surge Protector White, BE106000-04

$13.79
($15.99 save 14%)
walmartusa

DJD Halogen, Dimmable Light Bulb, (2900K) GU10/Bi-pin Base

$26.08
wayfairnorthamerica

LastyBands 10 Pack of Green Elastic Wrap for Computer Cables, Craft Rooms, and other Household or Office Organization

$12.07
newegg

1200Joule Wall Mount Surge Protector 4 USB Charging Ports 5VDC42A and 3 Grounded Outlets 15A125V1875W ETL Listed White

$17.69
newegg
Advertisement

6Outlet HomeOffice Power Strip Surge Protector 4 Feet

$13.69
newegg

BRC WiFi Smart Touch Light Switch US/EU/UK For Amazon Google IFTTT 9

$18.99
walmart

BESTEK 8-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip 6-Foot Cord with 5.2A 4-Port USB Ports, ETL Listed

$39.09
newegg

Asencia FG-03899 60 Watt Equivalent G16.5 Clear Filament Soft White 2700K, 15,000 Hour, Dimmable 6-Pack LED Light Bulb

$18.86
amazon

Universal Electronic Accessories Organizer for Power BankCharging CordsChargersMouseUSB CableEarphones and More OutGoing Business Travel Gadget Bag.

$11.67
newegg

SR3630 Signature Royale 36" x 30" Medicine Cabinet with Interior LED Light With Sensor Touch Screen Buttons for On/Off Adjustable Dimmer and

$1,085.00
appliancesconnection

AC Adapter Charger Power Cord for ASUS RT-AC68W, RT-AC68P, RT-AC68R AC1900

$17.21
newegg

360 Electrical PowerCurve 6 Rotating Outlets Surge Protector | Quill

$22.79
quill

50Pcs Wall Outlet Covers, Babyproofing Safe and Secure Electric Plug Cover Protectors, Sturdy Childproof Socket Safety Cover For Home and Office, Protect Toddlers and Babies

$14.99
walmart

Multi Outlet Wall Mount Adapter Surge Protector with 4 42 AMP USB Charging Ports3 Outlet Extender Socket PlugsWhiteETL Certified

$18.87
newegg

ABLEGRID AC Adapter Charger for Freecom HDD SYS1308-1812-2412-W2 Switching Power Cord PSU Lead Mains Cable

$12.99
newegg

AC Adapter Power Cord Charger Supply for Acer 3680-2249, 3680-2419

$29.99
newegg
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com