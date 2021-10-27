Toilet Seats

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Home Improvement
Bathroom Fixtures
Toilets & Bidets
Toilet Seats
Toilet Seats
Share
Toilet Seats
MORDEER C600 Elongated Electric Heated Smart Toilet Seat Bidet in White, Size 4.33 H x 18.27 W x 20.43 D in | Wayfair WF-MTG-F1N525
featured
MORDEER C600 Elongated Electric Heated Smart Toilet Seat Bidet in White, Size 4.33 H x 18.27 W x 20.43 D in | Wayfair WF-MTG-F1N525
$389.99
wayfair
Centoco Elongated, Standard Toilet Seat Type, Open Front Type, Includes Cover Yes, White - GR820STS-001
featured
Centoco Elongated, Standard Toilet Seat Type, Open Front Type, Includes Cover Yes, White - GR820STS-001
$84.62
walmart
Centoco 900SC Elongated Molded Wood Toilet Seat Featuring Safety Close, White
featured
Centoco 900SC Elongated Molded Wood Toilet Seat Featuring Safety Close, White
$28.07
($39.99
save 30%)
walmartusa
Croydex Stick Tight Soft Close Round Toilet Seat Wood Toilet Seats in Brown/White, Size 1.72 H x 17.0 W x 14.25 D in | Wayfair WL800322WFH
Croydex Stick Tight Soft Close Round Toilet Seat Wood Toilet Seats in Brown/White, Size 1.72 H x 17.0 W x 14.25 D in | Wayfair WL800322WFH
$29.98
wayfair
Centoco Elongated Plastic Toilet Seat w/ Safety Close Plastic Toilet Seats in White, Size 2.0 H x 14.25 W x 18.625 D in | Wayfair 3800SCLC-001
Centoco Elongated Plastic Toilet Seat w/ Safety Close Plastic Toilet Seats in White, Size 2.0 H x 14.25 W x 18.625 D in | Wayfair 3800SCLC-001
$40.35
wayfair
Centoco Plastic Round Toilet Seat Plastic Toilet Seats, Size 2.0 H x 14.5 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 200-106
Centoco Plastic Round Toilet Seat Plastic Toilet Seats, Size 2.0 H x 14.5 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 200-106
$22.33
wayfair
Standard Plastic Elongated Closed Front Toilet Seat With Cover Comfort Seats
Standard Plastic Elongated Closed Front Toilet Seat With Cover Comfort Seats
$45.26
walmart
144BN 000 White Elongated Wood Toilet Seat
144BN 000 White Elongated Wood Toilet Seat
$26.83
walmart
Delta Wycliffe Slow-Close Elongated Closed Front Toilet Seat with NoSlip Bumpers in White
Delta Wycliffe Slow-Close Elongated Closed Front Toilet Seat with NoSlip Bumpers in White
$29.99
homedepot
DeerValley Yodar 1.28 GPF (Water Efficient) Elongated One-Piece Toilet (Seat Included) in White, Size 26.0 H x 15.75 W x 23.5 D in | Wayfair
DeerValley Yodar 1.28 GPF (Water Efficient) Elongated One-Piece Toilet (Seat Included) in White, Size 26.0 H x 15.75 W x 23.5 D in | Wayfair
$269.99
wayfair
Elongated Toilet Seat Easy Clean Change Hinges Bathroom WC Seat Enameled Wood
Elongated Toilet Seat Easy Clean Change Hinges Bathroom WC Seat Enameled Wood
$46.09
newegg
New Bemis 41EC 034/46EC Toilet Seat Rnd Wood Sky Blue,1 Each
New Bemis 41EC 034/46EC Toilet Seat Rnd Wood Sky Blue,1 Each
$50.45
walmart
Advertisement
BioBidet BB-1000R Supreme Round Bidet Toilet Seat with Adjustable Warm - White
BioBidet BB-1000R Supreme Round Bidet Toilet Seat with Adjustable Warm - White
$499.00
overstock
Achim Importing Co Fantasia Round Toilet Seat Plastic Toilet Seats in White, Size 2.75 H x 17.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair TOVYSTWH04
Achim Importing Co Fantasia Round Toilet Seat Plastic Toilet Seats in White, Size 2.75 H x 17.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair TOVYSTWH04
$18.99
wayfair
Centoco Round, Standard Toilet Seat Type, Closed Front Type, Includes Cover Yes, White - GR3700SC-001
Centoco Round, Standard Toilet Seat Type, Closed Front Type, Includes Cover Yes, White - GR3700SC-001
$66.40
walmart
CAODISYT INC 1.05 GPF (Water Efficient) Elongated One-Piece Toilet (Seat Included) in White, Size 20.42 H x 16.32 W x 25.95 D in | Wayfair
CAODISYT INC 1.05 GPF (Water Efficient) Elongated One-Piece Toilet (Seat Included) in White, Size 20.42 H x 16.32 W x 25.95 D in | Wayfair
$689.99
wayfair
Traditional Elegance Elite 17 Inch Soft Standard Vinyl Toilet Seat - White
Traditional Elegance Elite 17 Inch Soft Standard Vinyl Toilet Seat - White
$36.94
walmart
Brondell Swash 300 Round Toilet Seat Bidet Plastic Bidets in White | Wayfair S300-RW
Brondell Swash 300 Round Toilet Seat Bidet Plastic Bidets in White | Wayfair S300-RW
$249.00
wayfair
Bemis Plastic Round Toilet Seat Plastic Toilet Seats in Brown, Size 1.938 H x 16.75 W x 14.688 D in | Wayfair 200SLOWT 088
Bemis Plastic Round Toilet Seat Plastic Toilet Seats in Brown, Size 1.938 H x 16.75 W x 14.688 D in | Wayfair 200SLOWT 088
$75.27
wayfair
Bemis Plastic Elongated Toilet Seat Plastic Toilet Seats in White, Size 2.625 H x 18.438 W x 14.25 D in | Wayfair 1655CT 000
Bemis Plastic Elongated Toilet Seat Plastic Toilet Seats in White, Size 2.625 H x 18.438 W x 14.25 D in | Wayfair 1655CT 000
$42.91
wayfair
CUTELOVE Portable Toilet Seat Lifter Transparent Toilet Lifting Device Void Touching Toilet Lid Handle Accessories Bathroom Use
CUTELOVE Portable Toilet Seat Lifter Transparent Toilet Lifting Device Void Touching Toilet Lid Handle Accessories Bathroom Use
$9.99
walmart
White 1000 Bidet Toilet Seat
White 1000 Bidet Toilet Seat
$481.49
overstock
Bio Bidet Essential Bidet Attachment Plus Bemis Round Toilet Seat Bundle Plastic Bidets in White, Size 2.0 H x 15.0 W x 16.5 D in | Wayfair
Bio Bidet Essential Bidet Attachment Plus Bemis Round Toilet Seat Bundle Plastic Bidets in White, Size 2.0 H x 15.0 W x 16.5 D in | Wayfair
$82.99
wayfair
BEMIS Slow Close STA-TITE Round Closed Front Toilet Seat in Navy, Blue
BEMIS Slow Close STA-TITE Round Closed Front Toilet Seat in Navy, Blue
$57.99
homedepot
Advertisement
CENTOCO ADA Compliant 2 in. Raised Elongated Open Front with Cover Toilet Seat in White
CENTOCO ADA Compliant 2 in. Raised Elongated Open Front with Cover Toilet Seat in White
$111.48
homedepot
BEMIS Slow Close STA-TITE Elongated Closed Front Toilet Seat in Country Grey
BEMIS Slow Close STA-TITE Elongated Closed Front Toilet Seat in Country Grey
$72.41
homedepot
Centoco Elongated Plastic Toilet Seat w/ Safety Close Plastic Toilet Seats, Size 2.0 H x 14.25 W x 18.625 D in | Wayfair 3800SCLC-106
Centoco Elongated Plastic Toilet Seat w/ Safety Close Plastic Toilet Seats, Size 2.0 H x 14.25 W x 18.625 D in | Wayfair 3800SCLC-106
$36.59
wayfair
Safe Lock Raised Toilet Seat
Safe Lock Raised Toilet Seat
$44.24
wayfairnorthamerica
Bemis 1655CT Plastic Elongated Toilet Seat - 14.75" x 2.75" x 20.88"
Bemis 1655CT Plastic Elongated Toilet Seat - 14.75" x 2.75" x 20.88"
$49.49
overstock
Bemis 9601CP-263 Round Wood Toilet Seat, Oak
Bemis 9601CP-263 Round Wood Toilet Seat, Oak
$37.31
overstock
Bemis Plastic Round Toilet Seat Plastic Toilet Seats in Brown, Size 1.938 H x 16.75 W x 14.688 D in | Wayfair 200SLOWT 248
Bemis Plastic Round Toilet Seat Plastic Toilet Seats in Brown, Size 1.938 H x 16.75 W x 14.688 D in | Wayfair 200SLOWT 248
$58.70
wayfair
Bemis 500EC063 Round Closed Front Toilet Seat with Cover in Venetian Pink
Bemis 500EC063 Round Closed Front Toilet Seat with Cover in Venetian Pink
$19.16
($23.10
save 17%)
walmartusa
CENTOCO Round Closed Front Toilet Seat with Safety Close Plus Lift and Clean in Biscuit
CENTOCO Round Closed Front Toilet Seat with Safety Close Plus Lift and Clean in Biscuit
$31.35
homedepot
Church Affinity Elongated Closed Front Toilet Seat in Almond, Brown
Church Affinity Elongated Closed Front Toilet Seat in Almond, Brown
$75.48
homedepot
CastelloUSA Dual-Flush Elongated Bidet Toilet (Seat Included) in White | Wayfair CB-TA-832DF
CastelloUSA Dual-Flush Elongated Bidet Toilet (Seat Included) in White | Wayfair CB-TA-832DF
$1,219.99
wayfair
Daniels Bath Sea Treasure Elongated Toilet Seat Polyresin Toilet Seats in Yellow, Size 2.0 H x 19.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair DBAS1242 30626151
Daniels Bath Sea Treasure Elongated Toilet Seat Polyresin Toilet Seats in Yellow, Size 2.0 H x 19.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair DBAS1242 30626151
$89.99
($99.99
save 10%)
wayfair
Advertisement
EAGO ADA Compliant Dual-Flush Elongated Toilet (Seat Included) in White | Wayfair Composite_C409F46E-6291-4A29-822D-0299C6657D54_1543429009
EAGO ADA Compliant Dual-Flush Elongated Toilet (Seat Included) in White | Wayfair Composite_C409F46E-6291-4A29-822D-0299C6657D54_1543429009
$789.99
wayfair
CENTOCO GR950CT-001 Toilet Seat, Elongated, White
CENTOCO GR950CT-001 Toilet Seat, Elongated, White
$37.80
walmart
Delta Wycliffe Round Toilet Seat in White, Size 2.0 H x 16.5 W x 14.25 D in | Wayfair 800901-WH
Delta Wycliffe Round Toilet Seat in White, Size 2.0 H x 16.5 W x 14.25 D in | Wayfair 800901-WH
$25.14
wayfair
Dimakai Dual-Flush Elongated One-Piece Toilet (Seat Included) in White, Size 29.5 H x 28.375 W x 14.75 D in | Wayfair WFKDK-A05
Dimakai Dual-Flush Elongated One-Piece Toilet (Seat Included) in White, Size 29.5 H x 28.375 W x 14.75 D in | Wayfair WFKDK-A05
$449.99
wayfair
Duravit D-Code White Toilet Seat and Cover
Duravit D-Code White Toilet Seat and Cover
$133.99
overstock
Clorox Antimicrobial Round Stay Fresh Scented Plastic Toilet Seat with Easy-Off Hinges
Clorox Antimicrobial Round Stay Fresh Scented Plastic Toilet Seat with Easy-Off Hinges
$24.36
walmart
Dimakai Dual-Flush Elongated One-Piece Toilet (Seat Included) in White | Wayfair SL-MTLD-T134
Dimakai Dual-Flush Elongated One-Piece Toilet (Seat Included) in White | Wayfair SL-MTLD-T134
$445.72
wayfair
Daiwa Felicity Heated Bidet Toilet Seat W/ Plastic Elongated Seat and Hygienic Nozzles
Daiwa Felicity Heated Bidet Toilet Seat W/ Plastic Elongated Seat and Hygienic Nozzles
$465.00
walmart
Big John Round or Elongated, Standard Toilet Seat Type, Open Front Type, Includes Cover No, White - 4W
Big John Round or Elongated, Standard Toilet Seat Type, Open Front Type, Includes Cover No, White - 4W
$215.41
walmart
Brondell Swash Advanced Round Toilet Seat Bidet Plastic Bidets, Size 6.1 H x 15.15 W x 20.87 D in | Wayfair DS725-RW
Brondell Swash Advanced Round Toilet Seat Bidet Plastic Bidets, Size 6.1 H x 15.15 W x 20.87 D in | Wayfair DS725-RW
$379.00
wayfair
BEMIS 170 000 Toilet Seat, ELONGATED, Plastic, White
BEMIS 170 000 Toilet Seat, ELONGATED, Plastic, White
$35.16
walmart
New Bemis 41EC 000/46ECDG-0 Toilet Seat Rnd Wood White,1 Each
New Bemis 41EC 000/46ECDG-0 Toilet Seat Rnd Wood White,1 Each
$49.62
walmart
Advertisement
Bio Bidet Slim TWO Bidet Smart Toilet Seat- Elongated Beige
Bio Bidet Slim TWO Bidet Smart Toilet Seat- Elongated Beige
$299.00
brookstone
ABS Round Toilet Seat in Brown/Gray, Size 17.2 H x 2.2 W x 14.6 D in | Wayfair ZJWL9bb4ee9
ABS Round Toilet Seat in Brown/Gray, Size 17.2 H x 2.2 W x 14.6 D in | Wayfair ZJWL9bb4ee9
$105.86
wayfair
Achim Importing Co Fantasia Elongated Toilet Seat Wood Toilet Seats in White, Size 1.75 H x 19.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair TOWDELWH04
Achim Importing Co Fantasia Elongated Toilet Seat Wood Toilet Seats in White, Size 1.75 H x 19.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair TOWDELWH04
$20.86
wayfair
BNK Bathroom & Kitchen Inc 1.28 GPF Elongated One-Piece Toilet (Seat Included) in Green | Wayfair BTO BL-0317-OPT
BNK Bathroom & Kitchen Inc 1.28 GPF Elongated One-Piece Toilet (Seat Included) in Green | Wayfair BTO BL-0317-OPT
$489.99
wayfair
BEMIS Slow Close STA-TITE Round Closed Front Toilet Seat in Classic Turquoise
BEMIS Slow Close STA-TITE Round Closed Front Toilet Seat in Classic Turquoise
$58.34
homedepot
ALPHA BIDET GX Wave Bidet Toilet Seat - Elongated
ALPHA BIDET GX Wave Bidet Toilet Seat - Elongated
$227.82
overstock
BEMIS Round Open Front Toilet Seat in White
BEMIS Round Open Front Toilet Seat in White
$17.87
homedepot
BEMIS 1655CT Toilet Seat, Open Front, 18-1/2 In
BEMIS 1655CT Toilet Seat, Open Front, 18-1/2 In
$48.02
walmart
BEMIS Weston Never Loosens Elongated Closed Front Toilet Seat in White with Oil Rubbed Bronze Metal Hinge
BEMIS Weston Never Loosens Elongated Closed Front Toilet Seat in White with Oil Rubbed Bronze Metal Hinge
$29.98
homedepot
Bemis STA-TITE® Seat Fastening System™ Residential Plastic EasyClean & Change® Toilet Seat Sand (200SLOWT 148)
Bemis STA-TITE® Seat Fastening System™ Residential Plastic EasyClean & Change® Toilet Seat Sand (200SLOWT 148)
$68.49
overstock
American Standard Champion 1.28 GPF (Water Efficient) Elongated Two-Piece Toilet (Seat Not Included) in White, Size 19.0 W x 30.25 D in | Wayfair
American Standard Champion 1.28 GPF (Water Efficient) Elongated Two-Piece Toilet (Seat Not Included) in White, Size 19.0 W x 30.25 D in | Wayfair
$362.49
wayfair
BEMIS Kimball Slow Close Elongated Closed Front Toilet Seat in White with Installation Tool
BEMIS Kimball Slow Close Elongated Closed Front Toilet Seat in White with Installation Tool
$27.97
homedepot
Load More
Toilet Seats
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.