Bidets

featured

Bio Bidet Slim Zero Bidet w/ Elongated Seat in White

$129.00
brookstone
featured

Kohler San Tropez Vertical Spray Bidet w/ 4 Faucet Holes Vitreous China Bidets in White, Size 15.5 H x 15.5 W x 24.375 D in | Wayfair K-4854-0

$684.15
wayfair
featured

Kohler Memoirs Vertical Spray Bidet with 4 Faucet Holes Biscuit (K-4886-96)

$1,073.49
overstock

18.09.018STN 5H Bidet Trim Cap in Satin

$149.00
appliancesconnection

Duravit Durastyle Wall Mounted with Overflow with Tap Platform Bidet

$385.66
overstock

Swiss Madison Swiss Madison Carre Bidet in White | SM-BD228

$171.76
lowes

Nameeks 4329-003-0288 Vitra Wall Mounted Round Bidet Bowl Only

$520.80
walmart

Swiss Madison Sm-Bd228 Carre Floor Mounted Bidet

$213.85
walmart

KOHLER Memoirs Elongated Bidet in White

$704.85
homedepot

Swiss Madison Sublime Glossy White 15-1/2-in Bidet Wall-hung Rough-In Size (ADA Compliant) | SM-BD227

$503.20
lowes

Kohler Memoirs Vertical Spray Bidet w/ 4 Faucet Holes Vitreous China Bidets in Gray, Size 15.0 H x 15.25 W x 25.5 D in | Wayfair K-4886-95

$916.35
wayfair

MYUENIANYYC INC Elongated One-Piece Smart w/ Advance Bidet （Included Soft Closing Seat） in White, Size 18.5 H x 26.77 W x 17.72 D in | Wayfair

$1,129.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Nameeks 8209 Scarabeo Single Handle Wall Mounted Ceramic Bidet - Bowl - White

$751.25
overstock

Bio Bidet White 15-1/2-in Smart Bidet 12-in Rough-In Size Stainless Steel | P770

$2,499.00
lowes

JG Automatic Flip Integrated Smart Bidet, w/ Remote Control & Integrated Dual Flush Function in White, Size 18.5 H x 26.8 W x 17.7 D in | Wayfair

$929.99
wayfair

Swiss Madison SM-BD229 Concorde Wall Mounted Bidet with 1 Hole Drilled - Glossy White

$187.36
overstock

Swiss Madison Carre Elongated Bidet in White, Glossy White

$173.48
homedepot

Scarabeo by Nameeks Tizi 16.1" Wall Mount Bidet Vitreous China Bidets in White, Size 16.1 H x 15.4 W x 21.5 D in | Wayfair Art. 8049/A

$742.15
wayfair

KOHLER San Tropez Elongated Bidet in Biscuit

$889.46
homedepot

VitrA by Nameeks WJ 15.75" Wall Mount Bidet Vitreous China Bidets in White, Size 15.75 H x 13.98 W x 22.83 D in | Wayfair Vitra 4329-003-0288

$499.03
wayfair

American Standard Advanced Clean 100 SpaLet Alabaster White 15-in Bidet 12-in Rough-In Size (ADA Compliant) | 297AA204-291

$2,948.40
lowes

Kohler San Tropez Vertical Spray Bidet with 4 Faucet Holes White (K-4854-0)

$839.49
overstock

Nameeks 8209 Scarabeo Single Handle Wall Mounted Ceramic Bidet

$784.00
walmart

Swiss Madison Concorde Glossy White 15-in Bidet 12-in Rough-In Size | SM-BD229

$184.02
lowes
Advertisement

Swiss Madison Carre Floor Mount Bidet in White, Size 16.14 H x 14.17 W x 21.65 D in | Wayfair SM-BD228

$171.76
wayfair

TOTO Piedmont BT500AR Floor Mount Bidet Vitreous China Bidets, Size 15.0 H x 14.0 W x 24.8 D in | Wayfair BT500AR#01

$376.29
wayfair

18.09.018PN 5H Bidet Trim Cap in Polished

$115.00
appliancesconnection

Swiss Madison Concorde Square Wall Hung Bidet in Glossy White

$184.02
homedepot

Duravit Starck 3 Durafix Wall Mount Bidet Vitreous China Bidets in White, Size 15.75 H x 14.125 W x 21.25 D in | Wayfair 2280150000

$312.00
wayfair

Mgaxyff Postpartum Hemorrhoids Patient Bidet Squatting Postoperative Care Washbasin

$108.10
walmart

Swiss Madison St. Tropez® Floor Mount Bidet in Black, Size 15.5 H x 14.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair SM-BD227MB

$279.99
wayfair

TOTO® Piedmont® Single Hole Deck Mounted Faucet Bidet, Cotton White - BT500AR#01

$376.29
($522.00 save 28%)
walmartusa

St. Tropez Bidet

$349.99
overstock

Nameeks 696011 GSI Horizontal Spray Round Bidet - White

$630.00
overstock

Bio Bidet USPA 6800 w/ Wireless Remote Control in White

$499.00
brookstone

Kohler K-4854 San Tropez Vertical Spray Bidet with 4 Faucet Holes

$684.15
overstock
Advertisement

TOTO BT500AR Piedmont Floor Mounted Porcelain Horizontal Bidet Fixture

$376.29
overstock

Dyconn Bono Tank-Less Bidet in White

$1,551.35
homedepot

Famure Bidet Free Medicinal Smoked Cleaning Basin Acne Relief Pregnant Women Sitting Bath

$128.19
walmart

Duravit DuraStyle 17.35" H Wall Mounted Bidet Vitreous China Bidets in White, Size 14.13 H x 12.75 W x 24.38 D in | Wayfair 2286150000

$299.00
($420.00 save 29%)
wayfair

Boyel Living Wall Mount Single-Handle Handheld Bidet Sprayer with Handle and Mixer Body in Brushed Gold

$119.00
($132.57 save 10%)
homedepot

Nameeks 4394-003-0288 Vitra Wall Mounted Round Bidet Bowl Only

$476.00
walmart

18.09.003PN 5H Bidet Spray in Polished

$116.00
appliancesconnection

KOHLER Memoirs Elongated Bidet in Ice Grey

$916.35
homedepot

Grandera Wideset Bidet

$746.65
amazon

OVE Decors Nova Elongated Electric Bidet in White

$1,600.98
homedepot

TOTO Piedmont BT500B Floor Mount Bidet Vitreous China Bidets, Size 15.0 H x 14.0 W x 24.8 D in | Wayfair BT500B#01

$417.60
wayfair

Dyconn Faucet Arial Glossy White 15-1/2-in Bidet 12-in Rough-In Size | DF-820ZA

$1,551.35
lowes
Advertisement

Duravit 2288150000 Me By Starck Wall Mounted Ceramic Bidet

$276.25
walmart

Duravit DuraStyle Spray Bidet, Size 15.75 H x 14.625 W x 24.75 D in | Wayfair 2283100000

$323.85
wayfair

GSI Collection Traccia 16.5" Wall Mount Bidet Vitreous China Bidets in White, Size 16.5 H x 13.8 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair GSI 696011

$630.00
wayfair

18.09.003TCB 5H Bidet Spray in

$161.00
appliancesconnection

Nameeks 4307-003-0288 Vitra Wall Mounted Round Bidet Bowl Only

$307.10
walmart

MYUENIANYYC INC Dual-Flush Elongated Bidet Toiliet (Seat Included) in White, Size 26.8 H x 15.75 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair xz210624113922002

$892.77
wayfair

18.09.003STN 5H Bidet Spray in Satin

$149.99
appliancesconnection

Kohler Memoirs Vertical Spray Bidet w/ 4 Faucet Holes Vitreous China Bidets in White, Size 15.0 H x 15.25 W x 25.5 D in | Wayfair K-4886-0

$704.85
wayfair

18.09.018APC 5H Bidet Trim Cap in Polished

$115.00
appliancesconnection

18.09.003IB 5H Bidet Spray in

$175.00
appliancesconnection

lwang10 Smart Advance Bidet Temperature Controlled Wash Functions in White, Size 20.87 H x 27.17 W x 15.75 D in | Wayfair LWST830TOTO21

$639.99
wayfair

Duravit Happy D 14" H Wall Mounted Bidet Vitreous China Bidets in White, Size 11.614 H x 14.961 W x 21.654 D in | Wayfair 2258150000

$368.72
wayfair
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com