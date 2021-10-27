Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Home Improvement
Bathroom Fixtures
Hardware & Accessories
Towel Warmers
Towel Warmers
Share
Towel Warmers
Anzzi 8-Bar/towel Warmer Rack In Polished Chrome
featured
Anzzi 8-Bar/towel Warmer Rack In Polished Chrome
$231.99
buybuybaby
Ancona Prima Dual XL12-Bar Hardwired and Plug-in Towel Warmer in Brushed Stainless Steel
featured
Ancona Prima Dual XL12-Bar Hardwired and Plug-in Towel Warmer in Brushed Stainless Steel
$402.99
overstock
Ancona Liazzo 8-Bar Dual Brushed Towel Warmer with On-Board timer
featured
Ancona Liazzo 8-Bar Dual Brushed Towel Warmer with On-Board timer
$494.99
overstock
AN-5320 Prestige Dual 8-Bar Hardwired and Plug-in Towel Warmer in Polished Stainless
AN-5320 Prestige Dual 8-Bar Hardwired and Plug-in Towel Warmer in Polished Stainless
$357.99
appliancesconnection
Ancona Prestige Dual 8-Bar Towel Warmer w/ Timer, Polished Stainless
Ancona Prestige Dual 8-Bar Towel Warmer w/ Timer, Polished Stainless
$284.49
overstock
Ancona Polished Stainless Steel Hardwired Towel Warmer | AN-5320-TWCD01
Ancona Polished Stainless Steel Hardwired Towel Warmer | AN-5320-TWCD01
$299.00
lowes
Ancona AN-5433T Novara Dual 10-Bar Wall Mount Towel Warmer with Wall Timer in Matte Black
Ancona AN-5433T Novara Dual 10-Bar Wall Mount Towel Warmer with Wall Timer in Matte Black
$496.74
amazon
Ancona AN-5423T Svelte Rounded – 13-Bar Wall Mount, Hardwired Electric Towel Warmer with Timer, Brushed Stainless Steel
Ancona AN-5423T Svelte Rounded – 13-Bar Wall Mount, Hardwired Electric Towel Warmer with Timer, Brushed Stainless Steel
$341.80
amazon
Amba Radiant Square Large 12-Bar Hardwired Electric Towel Warmer in Polished Stainless Steel
Amba Radiant Square Large 12-Bar Hardwired Electric Towel Warmer in Polished Stainless Steel
$427.00
homedepot
Ancona Prestige Dual 8-Bar Hardwired and Plug-in Towel Warmer in Brushed Stainless Steel with Timer
Ancona Prestige Dual 8-Bar Hardwired and Plug-in Towel Warmer in Brushed Stainless Steel with Timer
$256.64
homedepot
Ancona AN-5322 Prestige Dual Towel Warmer | 8 Bars | Brushed Stainless Steel | Hardwired and Plug-in
Ancona AN-5322 Prestige Dual Towel Warmer | 8 Bars | Brushed Stainless Steel | Hardwired and Plug-in
$240.32
amazon
ANZZI Glow 4-Bar Stainless Steel Wall Mounted Towel Warmer in Oil Rubbed Bronze
ANZZI Glow 4-Bar Stainless Steel Wall Mounted Towel Warmer in Oil Rubbed Bronze
$262.98
overstock
Amba Products Polished Stainless Hardwired Towel Warmer Stainless Steel | RWH-CP
Amba Products Polished Stainless Hardwired Towel Warmer Stainless Steel | RWH-CP
$287.00
lowes
Ancona AN-5433 Novara 10-Bar Dual Wall Mount Towel Warmer, Matte Black
Ancona AN-5433 Novara 10-Bar Dual Wall Mount Towel Warmer, Matte Black
$416.98
amazon
Quadro Electric Dual Purpose Wall Mount Towel Warmer
Quadro Electric Dual Purpose Wall Mount Towel Warmer
$568.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Prima Wall Mounted Electric Towel Warmer
Prima Wall Mounted Electric Towel Warmer
$317.39
wayfairnorthamerica
AN-5424T Svelte Rounded 13-bar Hardwired Electric Towel Warmer and Drying Rack in Matte Black with Wall
AN-5424T Svelte Rounded 13-bar Hardwired Electric Towel Warmer and Drying Rack in Matte Black with Wall
$728.99
appliancesconnection
Amba Products Brushed Stainless Hardwired Towel Warmer Stainless Steel | RSWHL-B
Amba Products Brushed Stainless Hardwired Towel Warmer Stainless Steel | RSWHL-B
$427.00
lowes
AN-5429T Prima Dual 5-Bar Hardwired and Plug-in Electric Towel Warmer in Brushed Stainless Steel with
AN-5429T Prima Dual 5-Bar Hardwired and Plug-in Electric Towel Warmer in Brushed Stainless Steel with
$357.99
appliancesconnection
Ancona Comfort 7-Bar Hardwired Towel Warmer in Oil Rubbed Bronze
Ancona Comfort 7-Bar Hardwired Towel Warmer in Oil Rubbed Bronze
$428.32
($504.99
save 15%)
overstock
Jeeves Collection HSMB 20" H Straight Towel Warmer with 7 Horizontal Bars 1 Towel Unit 60-80 Watts and Liquid-Filled Warming System in Matte Black
Jeeves Collection HSMB 20" H Straight Towel Warmer with 7 Horizontal Bars 1 Towel Unit 60-80 Watts and Liquid-Filled Warming System in Matte Black
$392.00
appliancesconnection
Amba Radiant Wall Mount Towel Warmer With Eight Bars In Brushed Stainless Steel Brushed Silver
Amba Radiant Wall Mount Towel Warmer With Eight Bars In Brushed Stainless Steel Brushed Silver
$350.99
buybuybaby
Solo Collection SAFSP-24 24" Freestanding Towel Warmer with Plug-In Installation 150 Watts and UL Listed in Brushed
Solo Collection SAFSP-24 24" Freestanding Towel Warmer with Plug-In Installation 150 Watts and UL Listed in Brushed
$238.00
appliancesconnection
Radiant Shelf Heated Towel Warmer Rack for Bathroom - 110W, 1.0A, 120V
Radiant Shelf Heated Towel Warmer Rack for Bathroom - 110W, 1.0A, 120V
$323.82
($340.86
save 5%)
overstock
Radiant Collection RSWH-P 24" x 32" Square Hardwired Towel Warmer with Integrated On/Off Switch in Polished
Radiant Collection RSWH-P 24" x 32" Square Hardwired Towel Warmer with Integrated On/Off Switch in Polished
$343.00
appliancesconnection
Radiant Curved Hardwired Towel Warmer
Radiant Curved Hardwired Towel Warmer
$299.98
qvc
Jeeves Collection LSW 40" Towel Warmer with 10 Horizontal Bars Liquid-Filled Warming System and 682 BTUs in
Jeeves Collection LSW 40" Towel Warmer with 10 Horizontal Bars Liquid-Filled Warming System and 682 BTUs in
$968.00
appliancesconnection
Ancona AN-5445 Miazzo 5-Bar Dual Wall Mount Towel Warmer, Shelf, Polished Stainless Steel
Ancona AN-5445 Miazzo 5-Bar Dual Wall Mount Towel Warmer, Shelf, Polished Stainless Steel
$507.35
amazon
Elory Collection E 2130 P 21" Flat Panel Towel Warmer with 304 Stainless Steel Construction Digital Heat Controller and 614 BTU in
Elory Collection E 2130 P 21" Flat Panel Towel Warmer with 304 Stainless Steel Construction Digital Heat Controller and 614 BTU in
$1,352.00
appliancesconnection
Jeeves Collection DCO 21" Towel Warmer with 20 Curved Horizontal Bars Liquid-Filled Warming System and 818 BTUs in Oil Rubbed
Jeeves Collection DCO 21" Towel Warmer with 20 Curved Horizontal Bars Liquid-Filled Warming System and 818 BTUs in Oil Rubbed
$1,336.00
appliancesconnection
Ancona Essentia OBT 8-Bar Electric Floor Mount Towel Warmer with Integrated On-Board Timer in Brushed Stainless Steel
Ancona Essentia OBT 8-Bar Electric Floor Mount Towel Warmer with Integrated On-Board Timer in Brushed Stainless Steel
$370.29
homedepot
Amba Jeeves E-Straight 12-Bar Hardwired Electric Towel Warmer in Oil Rubbed Bronze
Amba Jeeves E-Straight 12-Bar Hardwired Electric Towel Warmer in Oil Rubbed Bronze
$800.00
homedepot
Ancona Lustra OBT 12-Bar Hardwired and Plug-in Electric Towel Warmer with Integrated Timer in Polished Stainless Steel
Ancona Lustra OBT 12-Bar Hardwired and Plug-in Electric Towel Warmer with Integrated Timer in Polished Stainless Steel
$553.89
homedepot
Dual Xl Wall Mounted Electric Towel Warmer with Wall Timer
Dual Xl Wall Mounted Electric Towel Warmer with Wall Timer
$528.23
wayfairnorthamerica
Ancona Comfort 6 Wall Mount Towel Warmer in Matte Black
Ancona Comfort 6 Wall Mount Towel Warmer in Matte Black
$349.12
($398.99
save 12%)
overstock
Ancona Essentia 8-Bar Floor Towel Warmer in Brushed Stainless Steel
Ancona Essentia 8-Bar Floor Towel Warmer in Brushed Stainless Steel
$263.62
($278.49
save 5%)
overstock
Swivel Collection Jill B004 P 25" x 37" 8-Bar Towel Warmer with Swivel Function Plug-In Design and Integrated On/Off Switch in
Swivel Collection Jill B004 P 25" x 37" 8-Bar Towel Warmer with Swivel Function Plug-In Design and Integrated On/Off Switch in
$308.00
appliancesconnection
Sirio Collection S 2142 B 22" Towel Warmer with 16 Horizontal Bars 304 Stainless Steel Construction and Digital Heat Controller in
Sirio Collection S 2142 B 22" Towel Warmer with 16 Horizontal Bars 304 Stainless Steel Construction and Digital Heat Controller in
$1,072.00
appliancesconnection
Radiant Hardwired Curved Heated Towel Warmer Rack - 150W, 1.3 A, 120 V
Radiant Hardwired Curved Heated Towel Warmer Rack - 150W, 1.3 A, 120 V
$266.99
overstock
Ancona Comfort 7-31 in. Hardwired Electric Towel Warmer and Drying Rack in Chrome, Grey
Ancona Comfort 7-31 in. Hardwired Electric Towel Warmer and Drying Rack in Chrome, Grey
$243.33
homedepot
ANZZI Brushed Nickel Plug-In Towel Warmer | TW-AZ027BN
ANZZI Brushed Nickel Plug-In Towel Warmer | TW-AZ027BN
$269.99
lowes
Novara Dual Wall Mounted Electric Towel Warmer with Countdown Timer
Novara Dual Wall Mounted Electric Towel Warmer with Countdown Timer
$377.91
wayfairnorthamerica
ANZZI Bell 8-Bar Electric Towel Warmer in Polished Chrome, Grey
ANZZI Bell 8-Bar Electric Towel Warmer in Polished Chrome, Grey
$244.89
homedepot
Ancona Arezzo OBT 8-Bar Hardwired and Plug-in Electric Towel Warmer in Brushed Stainless Steel
Ancona Arezzo OBT 8-Bar Hardwired and Plug-in Electric Towel Warmer in Brushed Stainless Steel
$499.70
homedepot
Ancona Imperia 8-Bar Electric 3-in-1 Plug-in and Hardwire Towel Warmer with Integrated Timer in Polished Stainless Steel
Ancona Imperia 8-Bar Electric 3-in-1 Plug-in and Hardwire Towel Warmer with Integrated Timer in Polished Stainless Steel
$390.41
homedepot
Ancona AN-5334T Comfort Towel Warmer | 7 Bars | Matte Black | Wall Mount, Hardwired with Wall Timer
Ancona AN-5334T Comfort Towel Warmer | 7 Bars | Matte Black | Wall Mount, Hardwired with Wall Timer
$319.99
($479.99
save 33%)
amazon
Amba Jeeves H-Straight 7-Bar Hardwired Electric Towel Warmer in Brushed Stainless Steel
Amba Jeeves H-Straight 7-Bar Hardwired Electric Towel Warmer in Brushed Stainless Steel
$392.00
homedepot
AN-5551T Amplia Dual 12-Bar Hardwired and Plug-in Towel Warmer in Brushed Stainless Steel with Digital Wall
AN-5551T Amplia Dual 12-Bar Hardwired and Plug-in Towel Warmer in Brushed Stainless Steel with Digital Wall
$670.99
appliancesconnection
AN-5327 Comfort 7-Bar Hardwired Towel Warmer in Brushed Stainless
AN-5327 Comfort 7-Bar Hardwired Towel Warmer in Brushed Stainless
$328.99
appliancesconnection
Svelte Rounded Wall Mounted Electric Towel Warmer with Countdown Timer
Svelte Rounded Wall Mounted Electric Towel Warmer with Countdown Timer
$440.67
wayfairnorthamerica
Jeeves Collection HSW 20" H Straight Towel Warmer with 7 Horizontal Bars 1 Towel Unit 60-80 Watts and Liquid-Filled Warming System in White
Jeeves Collection HSW 20" H Straight Towel Warmer with 7 Horizontal Bars 1 Towel Unit 60-80 Watts and Liquid-Filled Warming System in White
$392.00
appliancesconnection
Ancona Nova OBT 3-in-1 5-Bar Towel Warmer with Integrated On-Board Timer in Brushed Stainless Steel | AN-5707
Ancona Nova OBT 3-in-1 5-Bar Towel Warmer with Integrated On-Board Timer in Brushed Stainless Steel | AN-5707
$386.67
lowes
AN-5487 Arezzo OBT 8-Bar Hardwired and Plug-in Towel Warmer with Integrated On-Board Timer in Brushed Stainless
AN-5487 Arezzo OBT 8-Bar Hardwired and Plug-in Towel Warmer with Integrated On-Board Timer in Brushed Stainless
$452.99
appliancesconnection
Traditional Wall-Mounted Towel Warmer
Traditional Wall-Mounted Towel Warmer
$2,122.00
rejuvenation
Fast Heating Towel Warmer Wall Mounted Electric Heated Towel Racks, 13+1 Bar 250W UL Certification Drying Towel Heater For Bathroom
Fast Heating Towel Warmer Wall Mounted Electric Heated Towel Racks, 13+1 Bar 250W UL Certification Drying Towel Heater For Bathroom
$359.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Electric Towel Warmer, Wall Mounted Electric Heated Towel Racks With 2H, 4H Timer, 304 Stainless Steel Hardwired/Plug-In Towel Warmer For Bathroom,Har
Electric Towel Warmer, Wall Mounted Electric Heated Towel Racks With 2H, 4H Timer, 304 Stainless Steel Hardwired/Plug-In Towel Warmer For Bathroom,Har
$479.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Electric Towel Warmer Wall Mounted Heated Towel Rack For Bathroom 6 Square Polished Bars ETW13C Drying Rack UL Listed, 201 Stainless Steel, 68W
Electric Towel Warmer Wall Mounted Heated Towel Rack For Bathroom 6 Square Polished Bars ETW13C Drying Rack UL Listed, 201 Stainless Steel, 68W
$549.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Towel Warmer With Timing Function, Wall Mounted Heated Towel Rail, 8 Bar 304 Stainless Steel Plug-In Heated Towel Shelf, Mirror Finished
Towel Warmer With Timing Function, Wall Mounted Heated Towel Rail, 8 Bar 304 Stainless Steel Plug-In Heated Towel Shelf, Mirror Finished
$379.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Electric Towel Warmer Brushed Heated Towel Rack For Bathroom Wall Mounted Round Drying Rack ETW44-2 UL Certificate, Plug-In, 8 Bars, 201 Stainless Ste
Electric Towel Warmer Brushed Heated Towel Rack For Bathroom Wall Mounted Round Drying Rack ETW44-2 UL Certificate, Plug-In, 8 Bars, 201 Stainless Ste
$479.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Heated Towel Warmer Freestanding & Wall Mounted Electric Towel Rack Portable Heated Towel Rack 90W Plug-In For Bathroom
Heated Towel Warmer Freestanding & Wall Mounted Electric Towel Rack Portable Heated Towel Rack 90W Plug-In For Bathroom
$167.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Towel Warmers
