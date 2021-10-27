Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Home Improvement
Bathroom Fixtures
Hardware & Accessories
Soap Dishes
Wall Mounted Soap Dishes
Share
Wall Mounted Soap Dishes
Edition 11 Soap Dish by Keuco - Color: Metallics - Finish: Chrome - (11155019000)
featured
Edition 11 Soap Dish by Keuco - Color: Metallics - Finish: Chrome - (11155019000)
$146.25
ylighting
Wall Mount Faucet with Soap Dish
featured
Wall Mount Faucet with Soap Dish
$155.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Kingston Brass Victorian Wall Mount Soap Dish Metal in Gray, Size 2.75 H x 5.25 W x 4.38 D in | Wayfair BA1115SN
featured
Kingston Brass Victorian Wall Mount Soap Dish Metal in Gray, Size 2.75 H x 5.25 W x 4.38 D in | Wayfair BA1115SN
$35.76
($56.95
save 37%)
wayfair
Kingston Brass Royale Wall Mount Soap Dish Metal in Gray, Size 2.5 H x 5.25 W x 4.75 D in | Wayfair BA5565SN
Kingston Brass Royale Wall Mount Soap Dish Metal in Gray, Size 2.5 H x 5.25 W x 4.75 D in | Wayfair BA5565SN
$40.54
wayfair
Strauser Wall Soap Dish
Strauser Wall Soap Dish
$83.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Nameeks NCB39 NCB Soap Dish, One Size, Chrome
Nameeks NCB39 NCB Soap Dish, One Size, Chrome
$26.94
($35.00
save 23%)
amazon
Milano Wall Mount Soap Dish
Milano Wall Mount Soap Dish
$30.62
wayfairnorthamerica
Kingston Brass BA9115BB Water Onyx Soap Dish Holder, Brushed Brass
Kingston Brass BA9115BB Water Onyx Soap Dish Holder, Brushed Brass
$47.90
($59.95
save 20%)
walmartusa
Kingston Brass Vintage Wall Mount Soap Dish Porcelain in Gray, Size 2.75 H x 5.25 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair BA1165C
Kingston Brass Vintage Wall Mount Soap Dish Porcelain in Gray, Size 2.75 H x 5.25 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair BA1165C
$34.62
($44.95
save 23%)
wayfair
Allied Brass Soho Wall Mount Soap Dish Metal in Gray, Size 3.5 H x 4.3 W x 3.7 D in | Wayfair SH-32-SN
Allied Brass Soho Wall Mount Soap Dish Metal in Gray, Size 3.5 H x 4.3 W x 3.7 D in | Wayfair SH-32-SN
$81.33
($126.50
save 36%)
wayfair
Allied Brass SB-32 South Beach Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dish, Polished Chrome
Allied Brass SB-32 South Beach Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dish, Polished Chrome
$23.54
amazon
Allied Brass Montero Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dish in Polished Chrome
Allied Brass Montero Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dish in Polished Chrome
$42.35
homedepot
Allied Brass Clearview Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dish Holder with Dotted Accents
Allied Brass Clearview Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dish Holder with Dotted Accents
$103.95
overstock
Allied Brass Carolina Crystal Wall Mounted Soap Dish in Satin Nickel
Allied Brass Carolina Crystal Wall Mounted Soap Dish in Satin Nickel
$115.50
homedepot
Allied Brass Clearview Oil Rubbed Bronze Brass Soap Dish | CV-32-ORB
Allied Brass Clearview Oil Rubbed Bronze Brass Soap Dish | CV-32-ORB
$103.95
lowes
Allied Brass Washington Square Wall Mounted Soap Dish in Polished Chrome
Allied Brass Washington Square Wall Mounted Soap Dish in Polished Chrome
$115.50
homedepot
Allied Brass Clearview Antique Bronze Brass Soap Dish | CV-32T-ABZ
Allied Brass Clearview Antique Bronze Brass Soap Dish | CV-32T-ABZ
$103.95
lowes
Allied Brass Regal Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dish in Antique Bronze | R-WG2-ABZ
Allied Brass Regal Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dish in Antique Bronze | R-WG2-ABZ
$53.90
lowes
Allied Brass 7232G-SBR Satellite Orbit Two Collection Wall Mounted Groovy Accents Soap Dish, Satin Brass
Allied Brass 7232G-SBR Satellite Orbit Two Collection Wall Mounted Groovy Accents Soap Dish, Satin Brass
$11.77
amazon
Allied Brass TA-32 Tango Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dish, Oil Rubbed Bronze
Allied Brass TA-32 Tango Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dish, Oil Rubbed Bronze
$65.45
amazon
Allied Brass Tribecca Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dish in Polished Chrome | TR-32-PC
Allied Brass Tribecca Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dish in Polished Chrome | TR-32-PC
$88.55
lowes
Allied Brass Prestige Monte Carlo Wall Mounted Soap Dish in Antique Bronze | PMC-32-ABZ
Allied Brass Prestige Monte Carlo Wall Mounted Soap Dish in Antique Bronze | PMC-32-ABZ
$61.60
lowes
Adhesive Soap Dish, Bath Soap Dish For Shower, 304 Stainless Steel Wall Mounted Bar Soap Holder For Bathroom Kitchen- No Drilling,Convenient Installat
Adhesive Soap Dish, Bath Soap Dish For Shower, 304 Stainless Steel Wall Mounted Bar Soap Holder For Bathroom Kitchen- No Drilling,Convenient Installat
$68.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Double Layer Soap Dished Holder Suction Cup, Soap Bar Holder With Drainage Design For Soap Saver, Wall Mounted Soap Tray For Bathroom Shower, Reusable
Double Layer Soap Dished Holder Suction Cup, Soap Bar Holder With Drainage Design For Soap Saver, Wall Mounted Soap Tray For Bathroom Shower, Reusable
$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica
A1487TCB Italian Country Bath Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dish Holder in Tuscan
A1487TCB Italian Country Bath Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dish Holder in Tuscan
$284.00
appliancesconnection
Teak Wall Mount Soap Dish - 4-3/4" W x 1-9/16" H x 3-1/4" D
Teak Wall Mount Soap Dish - 4-3/4" W x 1-9/16" H x 3-1/4" D
$24.49
overstock
Orren Ellis Mcaleer Soap Dish Metal in Gray, Size 1.88 H x 4.75 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair B84D3D5AEA4C4D3C88A0480E31C75C50
Orren Ellis Mcaleer Soap Dish Metal in Gray, Size 1.88 H x 4.75 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair B84D3D5AEA4C4D3C88A0480E31C75C50
$59.20
wayfair
Teak Wall Mount Oval Soap Dish - 7-1/8" W x 1-3/8" H x 3-9/16" D
Teak Wall Mount Oval Soap Dish - 7-1/8" W x 1-3/8" H x 3-9/16" D
$41.49
overstock
Corner Shower Caddy & Soap Dish Suction Cup Wall Mounted Plastic Bathroom Shelf, Strong And Sturdy Organizer Shower Rack, Heavy Duty Max Hold 22Lb, Wa
Corner Shower Caddy & Soap Dish Suction Cup Wall Mounted Plastic Bathroom Shelf, Strong And Sturdy Organizer Shower Rack, Heavy Duty Max Hold 22Lb, Wa
$75.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Soap Tray ,Wall Mounted Soap Saver,Soap Dishes For Bar Soap With Drain Design, Double-Layer Soap Dish For Shower Bathroom Kitchen, Keep Dry, Easy Clea
Soap Tray ,Wall Mounted Soap Saver,Soap Dishes For Bar Soap With Drain Design, Double-Layer Soap Dish For Shower Bathroom Kitchen, Keep Dry, Easy Clea
$54.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Adhesive Shower Caddy Soap Dish Holder Shelf With 5 Hooks Bathroom Organizer Basket Kitchen Storage Rack Wall Mounted No Drilling Stainless Steel - 3
Adhesive Shower Caddy Soap Dish Holder Shelf With 5 Hooks Bathroom Organizer Basket Kitchen Storage Rack Wall Mounted No Drilling Stainless Steel - 3
$108.10
wayfairnorthamerica
Nugent Round Wall Mounted Bar Soap Dish
Nugent Round Wall Mounted Bar Soap Dish
$30.60
wayfairnorthamerica
Rebrilliant Soap Dish For Shower, Double Layer Soap Dish w/ Drain, Bar Soap For Men/Women, Soap Holder For Shower Wall, Kitchen in Blue | Wayfair
Rebrilliant Soap Dish For Shower, Double Layer Soap Dish w/ Drain, Bar Soap For Men/Women, Soap Holder For Shower Wall, Kitchen in Blue | Wayfair
$59.99
wayfair
Rebrilliant 3Pcs Cat Shape Soap Box Creative Hanging Soap Holder Wall-Mounted Soap Dish in Brown, Size 1.5748 H x 5.9055 W x 3.937 D in | Wayfair
Rebrilliant 3Pcs Cat Shape Soap Box Creative Hanging Soap Holder Wall-Mounted Soap Dish in Brown, Size 1.5748 H x 5.9055 W x 3.937 D in | Wayfair
$18.27
wayfair
Rebrilliant Adhesive Soap Dish, Bath Soap Dish For Shower, 304 Stainless Steel Wall Mounted Bar Soap Holder For Bathroom Kitchen- No Drilling in Gray
Rebrilliant Adhesive Soap Dish, Bath Soap Dish For Shower, 304 Stainless Steel Wall Mounted Bar Soap Holder For Bathroom Kitchen- No Drilling in Gray
$62.99
wayfair
Soap Dish Sponge Holder With Hook For Bathroom Shower Kitchen Wall Mounted Rustproof Stainless Steel - Adhesive No Drilling
Soap Dish Sponge Holder With Hook For Bathroom Shower Kitchen Wall Mounted Rustproof Stainless Steel - Adhesive No Drilling
$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Gallego Wall Mount Soap Dish
Gallego Wall Mount Soap Dish
$89.25
wayfairnorthamerica
2 Tiers Shower Caddy Basket Shelf With Soap Dish, Rustproof Bathroom Organizer Shelf With 2 Hooks, No Drilling Wall Mounted Storage Shelves For Kitche
2 Tiers Shower Caddy Basket Shelf With Soap Dish, Rustproof Bathroom Organizer Shelf With 2 Hooks, No Drilling Wall Mounted Storage Shelves For Kitche
$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rebrilliant Shower Caddy + Soap Dish w/ Hooks For Hanging Sponge & Razor, Shower Organizer Shampoo Holder, No Drilling Adhesive Wall Mounted in Gray
Rebrilliant Shower Caddy + Soap Dish w/ Hooks For Hanging Sponge & Razor, Shower Organizer Shampoo Holder, No Drilling Adhesive Wall Mounted in Gray
$65.56
wayfair
Winston Porter Itzhak Wall Mount Soap Dish Metal in Yellow, Size 5.0 H x 4.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 6BBC0545DB8F42C1B5EAAFD6347C4A17
Winston Porter Itzhak Wall Mount Soap Dish Metal in Yellow, Size 5.0 H x 4.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 6BBC0545DB8F42C1B5EAAFD6347C4A17
$49.28
wayfair
Winston Porter Marnell Wall Mount Soap Dish Metal in Gray, Size 3.0 H x 4.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair F7EA5D29EF164ECAA885724EEF6A4FAD
Winston Porter Marnell Wall Mount Soap Dish Metal in Gray, Size 3.0 H x 4.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair F7EA5D29EF164ECAA885724EEF6A4FAD
$77.63
wayfair
Allied Brass Pacific Beach Wall Mounted Soap Dish Holder with Dotted Accents in Satin Chrome
Allied Brass Pacific Beach Wall Mounted Soap Dish Holder with Dotted Accents in Satin Chrome
$103.95
homedepot
Allied Brass AP-32 Astor Place Wall Mounted Soap Dish, Unlacquered Brass
Allied Brass AP-32 Astor Place Wall Mounted Soap Dish, Unlacquered Brass
$21.89
amazon
Allied Brass Montero Oil Rubbed Bronze Brass Soap Dish | MT-62-ORB
Allied Brass Montero Oil Rubbed Bronze Brass Soap Dish | MT-62-ORB
$42.35
lowes
Allied Brass Clearview Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dish Holder with Groovy Accents in Antique Brass | CV-32G-ABR
Allied Brass Clearview Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dish Holder with Groovy Accents in Antique Brass | CV-32G-ABR
$103.95
lowes
Allied Brass MA-32-ABZ Mambo Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dish, Antique Bronze
Allied Brass MA-32-ABZ Mambo Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dish, Antique Bronze
$46.20
amazon
Charlton Home® Tilney Wall Mount Soap Dish Metal in Brown | Wayfair 55F3FBE48AB94E22814C32D98B24971D
Charlton Home® Tilney Wall Mount Soap Dish Metal in Brown | Wayfair 55F3FBE48AB94E22814C32D98B24971D
$61.60
wayfair
Charlton Home® Tilney Wall Mount Soap Dish Metal in Gray | Wayfair A708AAECF74747D5AC3B50A7450E0768
Charlton Home® Tilney Wall Mount Soap Dish Metal in Gray | Wayfair A708AAECF74747D5AC3B50A7450E0768
$61.60
wayfair
Charlton Home® Leamore Wall Mount Soap Dish Metal in Gray, Size 5.25 H x 10.25 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 6590EC9224964A029E76110EC389F5E7
Charlton Home® Leamore Wall Mount Soap Dish Metal in Gray, Size 5.25 H x 10.25 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 6590EC9224964A029E76110EC389F5E7
$269.50
wayfair
Darby Home Co Godin Wall Mount Soap Dish Metal in Brown, Size 3.0 H x 4.4 W x 4.4 D in | Wayfair SG-32-ABZ
Darby Home Co Godin Wall Mount Soap Dish Metal in Brown, Size 3.0 H x 4.4 W x 4.4 D in | Wayfair SG-32-ABZ
$67.63
wayfair
Allied Brass Soho Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dish in Antique Copper | SH-32-CA
Allied Brass Soho Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dish in Antique Copper | SH-32-CA
$88.55
lowes
Allied Brass Waverly Place Wall Mounted Soap Dish in Venetian Bronze
Allied Brass Waverly Place Wall Mounted Soap Dish in Venetian Bronze
$61.60
homedepot
Allied Brass Pacific Grove Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dish Holder with Twisted Accents in Antique Brass
Allied Brass Pacific Grove Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dish Holder with Twisted Accents in Antique Brass
$103.95
homedepot
Allied Brass Satellite Orbit 1-Wall Mounted Soap Dish with Dotted Accents in Unlacquered Brass
Allied Brass Satellite Orbit 1-Wall Mounted Soap Dish with Dotted Accents in Unlacquered Brass
$52.36
homedepot
Allied Brass Clearview Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dish Holder with Groovy Accents in Matte Black | CV-32G-BKM
Allied Brass Clearview Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dish Holder with Groovy Accents in Matte Black | CV-32G-BKM
$103.95
lowes
Allied Brass Retro-Wave Wall Mounted Soap Dish in Unlacquered Brass
Allied Brass Retro-Wave Wall Mounted Soap Dish in Unlacquered Brass
$61.60
homedepot
Allied Brass Satellite Orbit Two Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dish in Matte Black
Allied Brass Satellite Orbit Two Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dish in Matte Black
$52.36
homedepot
Allied Brass 932D-VB Mercury Collection Wall Mounted Dotted Accents Soap Dish, Venetian Bronze
Allied Brass 932D-VB Mercury Collection Wall Mounted Dotted Accents Soap Dish, Venetian Bronze
$61.60
amazon
Allied Brass 932G-SCH Mercury Collection Wall Mounted Groovy Accents Soap Dish, Satin Chrome
Allied Brass 932G-SCH Mercury Collection Wall Mounted Groovy Accents Soap Dish, Satin Chrome
$61.60
amazon
Allied Brass Mercury Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dish with Twisted Accents in Polished Brass
Allied Brass Mercury Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dish with Twisted Accents in Polished Brass
$61.60
homedepot
Wall Mounted Soap Dishes
