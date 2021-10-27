Bathroom Hardware & Accessories

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Home Improvement
Bathroom Fixtures
Hardware & Accessories
Bathroom Hardware & Accessories
Share
Bathroom Hardware & Accessories
Wall Mounted Toothbrush & Tumbler Holders
Toilet Brush Holders
Soap Dishes
Grab Bars
Towel Warmers
Soap & Lotion Dispensers
Wall Mounted Accessory Sets
Allied Brass Carolina Crystal 36 in. 4-Tier Ladder Towel Bar in Satin Nickel
featured
Allied Brass Carolina Crystal 36 in. 4-Tier Ladder Towel Bar in Satin Nickel
$672.00
homedepot
Allied Brass Montero Collection Towel Ring in Satin Chrome
featured
Allied Brass Montero Collection Towel Ring in Satin Chrome
$80.85
homedepot
Allied Brass Washington Square Collection 16 in. Solid IPE Ironwood Shelf in Satin Chrome
featured
Allied Brass Washington Square Collection 16 in. Solid IPE Ironwood Shelf in Satin Chrome
$184.80
homedepot
Allied Brass Continental Brushed Bronze Recessed Double Post Toilet Paper Holder | 2024-CT-BBR
Allied Brass Continental Brushed Bronze Recessed Double Post Toilet Paper Holder | 2024-CT-BBR
$142.45
lowes
Allied Brass Clearview 8 in. Back to Back Shower Door Pull with Dotted Accents in Antique Pewter
Allied Brass Clearview 8 in. Back to Back Shower Door Pull with Dotted Accents in Antique Pewter
$255.50
homedepot
Allied Brass Clearview Collection 18-in Single Side Shower Door Pull with Groovy Accents in Satin Brass in Yellow | CV-407G-18SM-SBR
Allied Brass Clearview Collection 18-in Single Side Shower Door Pull with Groovy Accents in Satin Brass in Yellow | CV-407G-18SM-SBR
$185.73
lowes
Allied Brass Carolina Crystal 21-in W x 26-in H Matte White Rectangular Frameless Bathroom Mirror | CC-27-92-WHM
Allied Brass Carolina Crystal 21-in W x 26-in H Matte White Rectangular Frameless Bathroom Mirror | CC-27-92-WHM
$525.00
lowes
Allied Brass Clearview Satin Nickel Wall Mount Double Post Toilet Paper Holder | CV-24T-SN
Allied Brass Clearview Satin Nickel Wall Mount Double Post Toilet Paper Holder | CV-24T-SN
$169.40
lowes
Allied Brass Prestige Skyline 30-in Double Unlacquered Brass Wall Mount Double Towel Bar | P1000-28-30-UNL
Allied Brass Prestige Skyline 30-in Double Unlacquered Brass Wall Mount Double Towel Bar | P1000-28-30-UNL
$372.56
lowes
Allied Brass Prestige Regal 30 in. Floating Glass Shelf with Gallery Rail in Antique Pewter
Allied Brass Prestige Regal 30 in. Floating Glass Shelf with Gallery Rail in Antique Pewter
$365.75
homedepot
Allied Brass Waverly Place Satin Chrome 2-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | WP-34/24-SCH
Allied Brass Waverly Place Satin Chrome 2-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | WP-34/24-SCH
$292.60
lowes
Allied Brass Prestige Skyline Oil Rubbed Bronze Brass Bath Accessory Set | P1064-ORB
Allied Brass Prestige Skyline Oil Rubbed Bronze Brass Bath Accessory Set | P1064-ORB
$59.01
lowes
Allied Brass Carolina Crystal Triple-Hook Matte Black Towel Hook | CC-20-3-BKM
Allied Brass Carolina Crystal Triple-Hook Matte Black Towel Hook | CC-20-3-BKM
$164.50
lowes
Allied Brass Retro Dot FreeStanding Toilet Paper Holder in Antique Bronze
Allied Brass Retro Dot FreeStanding Toilet Paper Holder in Antique Bronze
$246.40
homedepot
Allied Brass Bolero Antique Bronze Freestanding Countertop Towel Ring | BL-53-ABZ
Allied Brass Bolero Antique Bronze Freestanding Countertop Towel Ring | BL-53-ABZ
$211.75
lowes
Allied Brass Retro Dot Collection Double Post Toilet Paper Holder in Antique Copper
Allied Brass Retro Dot Collection Double Post Toilet Paper Holder in Antique Copper
$123.20
homedepot
Allied Brass Pacific Grove 30-in Satin Chrome Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | PG-41-SM-30-SCH
Allied Brass Pacific Grove 30-in Satin Chrome Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | PG-41-SM-30-SCH
$224.00
lowes
Allied Brass Mercury 36-in Double Polished Brass Wall Mount Double Towel Bar | 9072D/36-PB
Allied Brass Mercury 36-in Double Polished Brass Wall Mount Double Towel Bar | 9072D/36-PB
$246.40
lowes
Allied Brass Soho Venetian Bronze 1-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | SH-1/16-VB
Allied Brass Soho Venetian Bronze 1-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | SH-1/16-VB
$115.50
lowes
Allied Brass Bolero Collection 18 in. Towel Bar in Antique Brass
Allied Brass Bolero Collection 18 in. Towel Bar in Antique Brass
$107.80
homedepot
Allied Brass Skyline Collection 30 in. Towel Bar in Antique Bronze
Allied Brass Skyline Collection 30 in. Towel Bar in Antique Bronze
$109.34
homedepot
Allied Brass Carolina Crystal 36-in Unlacquered Brass Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | CC-41-36-UNL
Allied Brass Carolina Crystal 36-in Unlacquered Brass Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | CC-41-36-UNL
$217.00
lowes
Allied Brass Mercury Single-Hook Polished Chrome Towel Hook | 920T-PC
Allied Brass Mercury Single-Hook Polished Chrome Towel Hook | 920T-PC
$38.42
lowes
Allied Brass Cabinet Hardware 1.125-in Venetian Bronze Round Modern Cabinet Knob | J-10-VB
Allied Brass Cabinet Hardware 1.125-in Venetian Bronze Round Modern Cabinet Knob | J-10-VB
$25.41
lowes
Allied Brass Prestige Que New Towel Ring in Venetian Bronze
Allied Brass Prestige Que New Towel Ring in Venetian Bronze
$61.60
homedepot
Allied Brass Pacific Beach 24-in Oil-Rubbed Bronze Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | PB-41G-24-ORB
Allied Brass Pacific Beach 24-in Oil-Rubbed Bronze Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | PB-41G-24-ORB
$175.11
lowes
Allied Brass Waverly Place Venetian Bronze Wall Mount Double Post Toilet Paper Holder | WP-24-3-VB
Allied Brass Waverly Place Venetian Bronze Wall Mount Double Post Toilet Paper Holder | WP-24-3-VB
$192.50
lowes
Allied Brass Pacific Grove Unlacquered Brass 1-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | PG-1G-22-GAL-UNL
Allied Brass Pacific Grove Unlacquered Brass 1-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | PG-1G-22-GAL-UNL
$241.50
lowes
Allied Brass Pacific Beach 24-in Double Satin Nickel Wall Mount Double Towel Bar | PB-41T-BB-24-SN
Allied Brass Pacific Beach 24-in Double Satin Nickel Wall Mount Double Towel Bar | PB-41T-BB-24-SN
$365.75
lowes
Allied Brass Que New Collection 16 in. IPE Ironwood Shelf with Gallery Rail and Towel Bar in Brushed Bronze
Allied Brass Que New Collection 16 in. IPE Ironwood Shelf with Gallery Rail and Towel Bar in Brushed Bronze
$250.25
homedepot
Allied Brass Montero 22 in. L x 2 in. H x 5-3/4 in. W Clear Glass Vanity Bathroom Shelf with Gallery Rail in Antique Brass
Allied Brass Montero 22 in. L x 2 in. H x 5-3/4 in. W Clear Glass Vanity Bathroom Shelf with Gallery Rail in Antique Brass
$223.30
homedepot
Allied Brass Montero Collection 22 in. Solid IPE Ironwood Shelf in Polished Chrome
Allied Brass Montero Collection 22 in. Solid IPE Ironwood Shelf in Polished Chrome
$196.35
homedepot
Allied Brass Satellite Orbit Two 24 in. Double Towel Bar in Oil Rubbed Bronze
Allied Brass Satellite Orbit Two 24 in. Double Towel Bar in Oil Rubbed Bronze
$215.60
homedepot
Allied Brass Remi Venetian Bronze 1-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | RM-1-22-GAL-VB
Allied Brass Remi Venetian Bronze 1-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | RM-1-22-GAL-VB
$200.20
lowes
Allied Brass Matte Gray Freestanding Double Post Toilet Paper Holder | TS-25G-GYM
Allied Brass Matte Gray Freestanding Double Post Toilet Paper Holder | TS-25G-GYM
$224.61
lowes
Allied Brass Foxtrot Antique Copper 2-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | FT-2/22TB-CA
Allied Brass Foxtrot Antique Copper 2-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | FT-2/22TB-CA
$138.60
lowes
Allied Brass 8 in. x 15 in. Vanity Top Single Makeup Mirror 2X Magnification in Matte Black
Allied Brass 8 in. x 15 in. Vanity Top Single Makeup Mirror 2X Magnification in Matte Black
$200.20
homedepot
Allied Brass Carolina Antique Pewter 1-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | CL-1-22TB-PEW
Allied Brass Carolina Antique Pewter 1-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | CL-1-22TB-PEW
$255.50
lowes
Allied Brass Pacific Beach Towel Ring Metal in Brown, Size 7.2 H x 6.0 W x 3.98 D in | Wayfair PG-16D-CA
Allied Brass Pacific Beach Towel Ring Metal in Brown, Size 7.2 H x 6.0 W x 3.98 D in | Wayfair PG-16D-CA
$87.66
wayfair
Allied Brass Carolina Crystal Polished Brass 3-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | CC-5-22-IRW-PB
Allied Brass Carolina Crystal Polished Brass 3-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | CC-5-22-IRW-PB
$364.00
lowes
Allied Brass Foxtrot Unlacquered Brass Wall Mount Single Post Toilet Paper Holder | FT-24E-UNL
Allied Brass Foxtrot Unlacquered Brass Wall Mount Single Post Toilet Paper Holder | FT-24E-UNL
$48.08
lowes
Allied Brass 18-in Center to Center Matte White Cylindrical Bar For Use on Appliances Drawer Pulls | O-30-RP-WHM
Allied Brass 18-in Center to Center Matte White Cylindrical Bar For Use on Appliances Drawer Pulls | O-30-RP-WHM
$61.60
lowes
Allied Brass Carolina 21-in W x 26-in H Matte White Rectangular Frameless Bathroom Mirror | CL-27-92-WHM
Allied Brass Carolina 21-in W x 26-in H Matte White Rectangular Frameless Bathroom Mirror | CL-27-92-WHM
$472.50
lowes
Allied Brass Carolina Crystal Venetian Bronze Freestanding Single Post Toilet Paper Holder | CC-29-VB
Allied Brass Carolina Crystal Venetian Bronze Freestanding Single Post Toilet Paper Holder | CC-29-VB
$210.00
lowes
Allied Brass Clearview Antique Pewter Wall Mount Single Post Toilet Paper Holder | CV-24ED-PEW
Allied Brass Clearview Antique Pewter Wall Mount Single Post Toilet Paper Holder | CV-24ED-PEW
$80.51
lowes
Allied Brass Sag Harbor 18-in Satin Nickel Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | SG-41-18-PEG-SN
Allied Brass Sag Harbor 18-in Satin Nickel Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | SG-41-18-PEG-SN
$165.55
lowes
Allied Brass Continental Collection 24 in. Towel Bar with Dotted Detail in Oil Rubbed Bronze
Allied Brass Continental Collection 24 in. Towel Bar with Dotted Detail in Oil Rubbed Bronze
$107.80
homedepot
Allied Brass Retro Dot Polished Nickel 2-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | RD-34TB/24-PNI
Allied Brass Retro Dot Polished Nickel 2-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | RD-34TB/24-PNI
$231.88
lowes
Charlton Home® Marchmont Smooth Grab Bar Metal in Gray, Size 16.0 W in | Wayfair F7B742368B2745DFADA07DA1138F6EC7
Charlton Home® Marchmont Smooth Grab Bar Metal in Gray, Size 16.0 W in | Wayfair F7B742368B2745DFADA07DA1138F6EC7
$251.63
wayfair
Darby Home Co Godoy Wall Mount Soap Dish Metal in Brown, Size 3.2 H x 4.4 W x 4.4 D in | Wayfair SL-32-BBR
Darby Home Co Godoy Wall Mount Soap Dish Metal in Brown, Size 3.2 H x 4.4 W x 4.4 D in | Wayfair SL-32-BBR
$67.76
wayfair
Charlton Home® Marchmont Reeded Grab Bar Metal in Yellow, Size 24" | Wayfair 5FADE1AEDBFD4ECA803601338BA4FF79
Charlton Home® Marchmont Reeded Grab Bar Metal in Yellow, Size 24" | Wayfair 5FADE1AEDBFD4ECA803601338BA4FF79
$277.32
wayfair
Charlton Home® Tilney Wall Mount Tumbler Holder Metal in Brown, Size 4.8 H x 3.1 W x 4.3 D in | Wayfair E4DFF668BB3D483DA6AC2E747FC6D96E
Charlton Home® Tilney Wall Mount Tumbler Holder Metal in Brown, Size 4.8 H x 3.1 W x 4.3 D in | Wayfair E4DFF668BB3D483DA6AC2E747FC6D96E
$61.60
wayfair
Charlton Home® Marchmont Smooth Grab Bar Metal in Brown, Size 24.0 W in | Wayfair 7AF7D9A10E944B67A4BCC6B4EAF05762
Charlton Home® Marchmont Smooth Grab Bar Metal in Brown, Size 24.0 W in | Wayfair 7AF7D9A10E944B67A4BCC6B4EAF05762
$239.77
wayfair
CSI Bathware Straight 16 in. x 1.25 in. in. Concealed Flange Grab Bar in Powder White
CSI Bathware Straight 16 in. x 1.25 in. in. Concealed Flange Grab Bar in Powder White
$21.78
homedepot
CSI Bathware 14 in. Right Hand Modern Wave Shaped Grab Bar in Powder White
CSI Bathware 14 in. Right Hand Modern Wave Shaped Grab Bar in Powder White
$29.99
homedepot
Charlton Home® Beresford Reeded Grab Bar Metal in Brown, Size 24.0 W in | Wayfair 2B9480308F75457B83073234A3CE320F
Charlton Home® Beresford Reeded Grab Bar Metal in Brown, Size 24.0 W in | Wayfair 2B9480308F75457B83073234A3CE320F
$234.85
wayfair
Bradley Corporation Grab Bar Metal, Size 3.25 H x 24.0 W in | Wayfair 8320-001240
Bradley Corporation Grab Bar Metal, Size 3.25 H x 24.0 W in | Wayfair 8320-001240
$38.95
wayfair
CSI Bathware 36 in. Concealed Screw Grab Bar in Matte Black
CSI Bathware 36 in. Concealed Screw Grab Bar in Matte Black
$35.64
homedepot
CSI Bathware Straight bar Matte Black Wall Mount (Ada Compliant) Grab Bar (500-lb Weight Capacity) Stainless Steel | BAR-SB25-TW-125-MB
CSI Bathware Straight bar Matte Black Wall Mount (Ada Compliant) Grab Bar (500-lb Weight Capacity) Stainless Steel | BAR-SB25-TW-125-MB
$27.00
lowes
Charlton Home® Marchmont Wall Mount Soap Dish Metal in Brown, Size 4.5 H x 10.25 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 895D7CF980974A97B8CE24285ABF726E
Charlton Home® Marchmont Wall Mount Soap Dish Metal in Brown, Size 4.5 H x 10.25 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 895D7CF980974A97B8CE24285ABF726E
$208.64
wayfair
Bathroom Hardware & Accessories
