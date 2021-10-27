Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Home Improvement
Bathroom Fixtures
Bathtubs & Showers
Bathtubs
Bathtubs
Share
Bathtubs
MTI Baths Madelyn 66" x 36" Undermount Combination Acrylic Bathtub Acrylic, Size 21.25 H x 65.625 W in | Wayfair AU135-BI-UM
featured
MTI Baths Madelyn 66" x 36" Undermount Combination Acrylic Bathtub Acrylic, Size 21.25 H x 65.625 W in | Wayfair AU135-BI-UM
$7,455.00
wayfair
American Standard Princeton 60" x 34" Alcove Soaking Bathtub, Size 14.0 H x 60.0 W x 34.0 D in | Wayfair 2394202.021
featured
American Standard Princeton 60" x 34" Alcove Soaking Bathtub, Size 14.0 H x 60.0 W x 34.0 D in | Wayfair 2394202.021
$608.48
wayfair
Lola Freestanding Bathtub 59"
featured
Lola Freestanding Bathtub 59"
$999.98
sam'sclub
BT-1088-WHT Cyclone Collection 66" Bathtub with Acrylic Material Freestanding Design Oval Shape Drain Included and Overflower Integrated in
BT-1088-WHT Cyclone Collection 66" Bathtub with Acrylic Material Freestanding Design Oval Shape Drain Included and Overflower Integrated in
$1,652.99
appliancesconnection
American Standard Evolution 32-in W x 60-in L White Acrylic Hourglass Reversible Drain Drop-In Whirlpool Tub | 2422VC.020
American Standard Evolution 32-in W x 60-in L White Acrylic Hourglass Reversible Drain Drop-In Whirlpool Tub | 2422VC.020
$1,081.92
lowes
Aqua Eden 54-Inch Cast Iron Roll Top Clawfoot Tub with 3-3/8-Inch Wall Drillings and Feet, White/Oil Rubbed Bronze
Aqua Eden 54-Inch Cast Iron Roll Top Clawfoot Tub with 3-3/8-Inch Wall Drillings and Feet, White/Oil Rubbed Bronze
$1,568.12
($1,995.95
save 0%)
walmartusa
American Standard Evolution Oval 5.5 ft. Reversible Drain Bathtub in Arctic
American Standard Evolution Oval 5.5 ft. Reversible Drain Bathtub in Arctic
$748.15
homedepot
Barclay Brocton 68" x 30" Clawfoot Soaking Cast Iron Bathtub Cast Iron in Gray, Size 24.75 H x 68.0 W x 30.12 D in | Wayfair CTRN67-WH-WH
Barclay Brocton 68" x 30" Clawfoot Soaking Cast Iron Bathtub Cast Iron in Gray, Size 24.75 H x 68.0 W x 30.12 D in | Wayfair CTRN67-WH-WH
$1,748.58
wayfair
American Standard Princeton 30-in W x 60-in L White Porcelain Enameled Steel Oval Right Drain Alcove Soaking Bathtub | 2393202.020
American Standard Princeton 30-in W x 60-in L White Porcelain Enameled Steel Oval Right Drain Alcove Soaking Bathtub | 2393202.020
$608.71
lowes
Barclay Clancy 66" x 30" Pedestal Soaking Bathtub Cast Iron in Gray/White, Size 24.25 H x 66.12 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair CTRH66B-WH
Barclay Clancy 66" x 30" Pedestal Soaking Bathtub Cast Iron in Gray/White, Size 24.25 H x 66.12 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair CTRH66B-WH
$1,847.61
wayfair
Barclay Products 5 ft. Acrylic Ball and Claw Feet Slipper Tub in Bisque with Oil Rubbed Bronze Accessories
Barclay Products 5 ft. Acrylic Ball and Claw Feet Slipper Tub in Bisque with Oil Rubbed Bronze Accessories
$1,736.72
homedepot
Barclay Cadmus 68" x 31" Clawfoot Soaking Cast Ion Bathtub Cast Iron in Gray, Size 23.25 H x 68.0 W x 30.5 D in | Wayfair CTR7H67-WH-UF
Barclay Cadmus 68" x 31" Clawfoot Soaking Cast Ion Bathtub Cast Iron in Gray, Size 23.25 H x 68.0 W x 30.5 D in | Wayfair CTR7H67-WH-UF
$1,849.00
wayfair
Advertisement
American Standard Evolution 60 in. x 32 in. Air Bath Tub in White
American Standard Evolution 60 in. x 32 in. Air Bath Tub in White
$2,691.00
homedepot
American Bath Factory 60 in. Acrylic Double Clawfoot Non-Whirlpool Bathtub in White w/ Large Ball and Claw Feet in Old World Bronze, White/Old World Bronze
American Bath Factory 60 in. Acrylic Double Clawfoot Non-Whirlpool Bathtub in White w/ Large Ball and Claw Feet in Old World Bronze, White/Old World Bronze
$1,704.70
homedepot
Barclay Antonio 54" x 30" Clawfoot Soaking Bathtub Cast Iron in Gray/White, Size 24.0 H x 54.0 W x 30.125 D in | Wayfair TKCTRN54-SN3
Barclay Antonio 54" x 30" Clawfoot Soaking Bathtub Cast Iron in Gray/White, Size 24.0 H x 54.0 W x 30.125 D in | Wayfair TKCTRN54-SN3
$2,899.00
wayfair
Altair Design Jolie 69" x 40" Freestanding Soaking Acrylic Bathtub in White
Altair Design Jolie 69" x 40" Freestanding Soaking Acrylic Bathtub in White
$977.50
walmart
Birch Lane™ Grigori 68" x 31" Freestanding Soaking Cast Iron Bathtub Cast Iron in Gray, Size 24.0 H x 68.0 W x 31.0 D in | Wayfair 2111-BB-PB
Birch Lane™ Grigori 68" x 31" Freestanding Soaking Cast Iron Bathtub Cast Iron in Gray, Size 24.0 H x 68.0 W x 31.0 D in | Wayfair 2111-BB-PB
$3,282.00
wayfair
Barclay Products Maxine 67 in. Acrylic Slipper Flatbottom Non-Whirlpool Bathtub in White with Integral Drain in Polished Chrome, White/Polished Chrome Drain Cover
Barclay Products Maxine 67 in. Acrylic Slipper Flatbottom Non-Whirlpool Bathtub in White with Integral Drain in Polished Chrome, White/Polished Chrome Drain Cover
$2,041.15
homedepot
American Bath Factory 67 in. Acrylic Slipper Clawfoot Non-Whirlpool Bathtub in White w/ Large Ball and Claw Feet in Old World Bronze, White/Old World Bronze
American Bath Factory 67 in. Acrylic Slipper Clawfoot Non-Whirlpool Bathtub in White w/ Large Ball and Claw Feet in Old World Bronze, White/Old World Bronze
$1,827.77
homedepot
Thayer 67" x 30" Pedestal Soaking Bathtub
Thayer 67" x 30" Pedestal Soaking Bathtub
$2,168.06
wayfairnorthamerica
Barclay Products Lucinda 66 in. Acrylic Slipper Flatbottom Non-Whirlpool Bathtub in White with Integral Drain in Polished Nickel, White/Polished Nickel Drain Cover
Barclay Products Lucinda 66 in. Acrylic Slipper Flatbottom Non-Whirlpool Bathtub in White with Integral Drain in Polished Nickel, White/Polished Nickel Drain Cover
$1,247.74
homedepot
Biscuit 60" x 60" Corner Whirlpool Bathtub
Biscuit 60" x 60" Corner Whirlpool Bathtub
$1,951.99
walmart
MT618 59" x 59" Corner Whirlpool Bath Tub in White Adjustable Pillow Included On/Off Air
MT618 59" x 59" Corner Whirlpool Bath Tub in White Adjustable Pillow Included On/Off Air
$1,999.00
appliancesconnection
American Standard 2946202.011 Studio 60 Inch by 32 Inch Bathtub with Apron - Left Drain, Arctic
American Standard 2946202.011 Studio 60 Inch by 32 Inch Bathtub with Apron - Left Drain, Arctic
$784.49
walmart
Advertisement
Barclay Estelle 60" x 30" Clawfoot Soaking Bathtub Acrylic in White, Size 31.0 H x 60.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair ATS60-BQ-PB
Barclay Estelle 60" x 30" Clawfoot Soaking Bathtub Acrylic in White, Size 31.0 H x 60.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair ATS60-BQ-PB
$1,373.32
wayfair
Salerno 68 inch Freestanding Bathtub in Glossy White - BellaTerra BA6514
Salerno 68 inch Freestanding Bathtub in Glossy White - BellaTerra BA6514
$1,889.99
totallyfurniture
American Standard Tofino 66.93-in W x 31.49-in L White Acrylic Rectangular Center Drain Freestanding Soaking Bathtub | 2799004.020
American Standard Tofino 66.93-in W x 31.49-in L White Acrylic Rectangular Center Drain Freestanding Soaking Bathtub | 2799004.020
$780.07
lowes
American Standard 60" x 30" Walk-in Air Bathtub Fiberglass in White, Size 37.5 H x 59.5 W x 29.75 D in | Wayfair 3060.109.ALW
American Standard 60" x 30" Walk-in Air Bathtub Fiberglass in White, Size 37.5 H x 59.5 W x 29.75 D in | Wayfair 3060.109.ALW
$6,806.11
wayfair
Aqua Eden 59-Inch Acrylic Drop In Tub with Reversible Drain, White
Aqua Eden 59-Inch Acrylic Drop In Tub with Reversible Drain, White
$552.47
($769.95
save 28%)
walmartusa
American Bath Factory Marilyn 32-in W x 67-in L White Acrylic Oval Reversible Drain Clawfoot Soaking Bathtub | T021A-OB
American Bath Factory Marilyn 32-in W x 67-in L White Acrylic Oval Reversible Drain Clawfoot Soaking Bathtub | T021A-OB
$1,827.77
lowes
Altair Persephone 59 in. Acrylic Flatbottom Non-Whirlpool Soaking Bathtub in White
Altair Persephone 59 in. Acrylic Flatbottom Non-Whirlpool Soaking Bathtub in White
$1,098.43
homedepot
Barclay Addison 48" x 30" Clawfoot Soaking Cast Iron Bathtub Cast Iron in Gray, Size 21.88 H x 48.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair CTRN49-WH-ORB
Barclay Addison 48" x 30" Clawfoot Soaking Cast Iron Bathtub Cast Iron in Gray, Size 21.88 H x 48.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair CTRN49-WH-ORB
$1,796.19
wayfair
Bellaterra Home Brussels 67 in. Acrylic Flatbottom Non-Whirlpool Freestanding Bathtub in Glossy White
Bellaterra Home Brussels 67 in. Acrylic Flatbottom Non-Whirlpool Freestanding Bathtub in Glossy White
$1,229.00
($1,369.00
save 0%)
homedepot
AKDY 60" x 28" Soaking Fiberglass Bathtub Fiberglass in Black, Size 30.3 H x 59.8 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair BT0159
AKDY 60" x 28" Soaking Fiberglass Bathtub Fiberglass in Black, Size 30.3 H x 59.8 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair BT0159
$776.22
($999.99
save 22%)
wayfair
Barclay Pan 56" x 29" Freestanding Soaking Acrylic Bathtub Acrylic in White, Size 22.0 H x 55.5 W x 29.0 D in | Wayfair ATOVN56BIG-BN
Barclay Pan 56" x 29" Freestanding Soaking Acrylic Bathtub Acrylic in White, Size 22.0 H x 55.5 W x 29.0 D in | Wayfair ATOVN56BIG-BN
$1,449.99
wayfair
American Standard EverClean 5 ft. x 36 in. Soaking Tub with Reversible Drain in White
American Standard EverClean 5 ft. x 36 in. Soaking Tub with Reversible Drain in White
$559.00
homedepot
Advertisement
Barclay Products Allegro 66 in. Copper Double Slipper Flatbottom Non-Whirlpool Bathtub, Hammered Antique Copper
Barclay Products Allegro 66 in. Copper Double Slipper Flatbottom Non-Whirlpool Bathtub, Hammered Antique Copper
$3,141.09
homedepot
Americh International Roc Collection Varna Freestanding Bathtub (71" x 31" x 23")
Americh International Roc Collection Varna Freestanding Bathtub (71" x 31" x 23")
$5,775.00
modernbathroom
BT-1088-PNT Cyclone Collection 66" Bathtub with Acrylic Material Freestanding Design Oval Shape Drain Included and Overflower Integrated in
BT-1088-PNT Cyclone Collection 66" Bathtub with Acrylic Material Freestanding Design Oval Shape Drain Included and Overflower Integrated in
$2,035.99
appliancesconnection
79" x 57" Drop-In Soaking Bathtub
79" x 57" Drop-In Soaking Bathtub
$1,343.99
walmart
ATDRN66B-WH-BN Coventry 66" Freestanding Tub WH Flat Rim Internal Drain
ATDRN66B-WH-BN Coventry 66" Freestanding Tub WH Flat Rim Internal Drain
$2,059.99
appliancesconnection
Barclay Leonardo 61" x 31" Pedestal Soaking Bathtub Cast Iron in Gray/White, Size 30.37 H x 61.37 W x 30.5 D in | Wayfair CTS7H61B-WH
Barclay Leonardo 61" x 31" Pedestal Soaking Bathtub Cast Iron in Gray/White, Size 30.37 H x 61.37 W x 30.5 D in | Wayfair CTS7H61B-WH
$2,042.11
wayfair
COTRN68-AC-AC Panya 68" Roll Top Copper Tub ClawFoot PB Antique
COTRN68-AC-AC Panya 68" Roll Top Copper Tub ClawFoot PB Antique
$3,887.99
appliancesconnection
Cadmus 68" x 31" Clawfoot Soaking Bathtub
Cadmus 68" x 31" Clawfoot Soaking Bathtub
$2,185.79
wayfairnorthamerica
Alcott Hill® Vernon 70" x 31" Clawfoot Soaking Acrylic Bathtub Acrylic in White, Size 21.0 H x 70.0 W x 31.0 D in | Wayfair ALCT3231 26118662
Alcott Hill® Vernon 70" x 31" Clawfoot Soaking Acrylic Bathtub Acrylic in White, Size 21.0 H x 70.0 W x 31.0 D in | Wayfair ALCT3231 26118662
$1,198.02
wayfair
Gitali 68" x 32" Clawfoot Soaking Bathtub
Gitali 68" x 32" Clawfoot Soaking Bathtub
$4,999.00
wayfairnorthamerica
American Standard Mainstream 60-in W x 32.75-in L White Acrylic Rectangular Reversible Drain Drop-In Whirlpool Tub | 2949LC.020
American Standard Mainstream 60-in W x 32.75-in L White Acrylic Rectangular Reversible Drain Drop-In Whirlpool Tub | 2949LC.020
$439.00
lowes
American Standard Evolution 32-in W x 60-in L White Acrylic Hourglass Reversible Drain Drop-In Soaking Bathtub | 2422V002.020
American Standard Evolution 32-in W x 60-in L White Acrylic Hourglass Reversible Drain Drop-In Soaking Bathtub | 2422V002.020
$640.25
lowes
Advertisement
American Bath Factory Kate 29-in W x 63-in L White Acrylic Oval Reversible Drain Freestanding Soaking Bathtub | BA-SEU63
American Bath Factory Kate 29-in W x 63-in L White Acrylic Oval Reversible Drain Freestanding Soaking Bathtub | BA-SEU63
$2,763.71
lowes
Barclay Products 5 ft. Acrylic Ball and Claw Feet Slipper Tub in White Polished Chrome Accessories
Barclay Products 5 ft. Acrylic Ball and Claw Feet Slipper Tub in White Polished Chrome Accessories
$1,604.10
homedepot
ALFI BRAND AB9942 67 in. Resin Flatbottom Bathtub in Matte White
ALFI BRAND AB9942 67 in. Resin Flatbottom Bathtub in Matte White
$3,846.43
homedepot
American Standard Green Tea 36-in W x 72-in L White Acrylic Rectangular Reversible Drain Drop-In Whirlpool Tub | 3573048WC.020
American Standard Green Tea 36-in W x 72-in L White Acrylic Rectangular Reversible Drain Drop-In Whirlpool Tub | 3573048WC.020
$2,725.45
lowes
American Standard Evolution 60 in. x 36 in. Reversible Drain Deep Soaking Tub in Arctic
American Standard Evolution 60 in. x 36 in. Reversible Drain Deep Soaking Tub in Arctic
$668.20
homedepot
American Standard 52" x 32" Walk-in Air Bathtub Fiberglass in White, Size 40.0 H x 52.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair 3252OD.709.ALL-PC
American Standard 52" x 32" Walk-in Air Bathtub Fiberglass in White, Size 40.0 H x 52.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair 3252OD.709.ALL-PC
$6,136.71
wayfair
American Bath Factory 72 in. AcraStone Acrylic Double Clawfoot Non-Whirlpool Bathtub in White with Large Ball and Claw Feet in Satin Nickel, White/Satin Nickel
American Bath Factory 72 in. AcraStone Acrylic Double Clawfoot Non-Whirlpool Bathtub in White with Large Ball and Claw Feet in Satin Nickel, White/Satin Nickel
$1,932.03
homedepot
American Standard Green Tea 42-in W x 60-in L White Acrylic Rectangular Reversible Drain Drop-In Whirlpool Tub | 3574048WC.020
American Standard Green Tea 42-in W x 60-in L White Acrylic Rectangular Reversible Drain Drop-In Whirlpool Tub | 3574048WC.020
$2,741.05
lowes
American Standard Savona 5 ft. Reversible Drain Acrylic Soaking Tub in White
American Standard Savona 5 ft. Reversible Drain Acrylic Soaking Tub in White
$695.50
homedepot
Barclay 30-in W x 60-in L White Acrylic Oval Back Center Drain Clawfoot Soaking Bathtub | ATS60-WH-PB
Barclay 30-in W x 60-in L White Acrylic Oval Back Center Drain Clawfoot Soaking Bathtub | ATS60-WH-PB
$1,258.60
lowes
Barclay Estelle 60" x 30" Clawfoot Soaking Bathtub Acrylic in White, Size 31.0 H x 60.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair ATS60-BQ-BN
Barclay Estelle 60" x 30" Clawfoot Soaking Bathtub Acrylic in White, Size 31.0 H x 60.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair ATS60-BQ-BN
$1,595.58
wayfair
American Standard Princeton 34-in W x 60-in L Bone Porcelain Enameled Steel Oval Right Drain Alcove Soaking Bathtub in Off-White | 2395202.021
American Standard Princeton 34-in W x 60-in L Bone Porcelain Enameled Steel Oval Right Drain Alcove Soaking Bathtub in Off-White | 2395202.021
$610.48
lowes
Load More
Bathtubs
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.