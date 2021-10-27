Bathtubs & Showers

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Home Improvement
Bathroom Fixtures
Bathtubs & Showers
Bathtubs & Showers
Share
Bathtubs & Showers
Shower & Tub Doors
Bathtubs
Shower & Bathtub Enclosures
MTI Baths Madelyn 66" x 36" Drop in Combination Acrylic Bathtub Acrylic, Size 21.25 H x 65.625 W in | Wayfair AW135-BI-DI
featured
MTI Baths Madelyn 66" x 36" Drop in Combination Acrylic Bathtub Acrylic, Size 21.25 H x 65.625 W in | Wayfair AW135-BI-DI
$7,297.50
wayfair
24'' x 54'' Freestanding Soaking Bathtub
featured
24'' x 54'' Freestanding Soaking Bathtub
$235.99
wayfairnorthamerica
MTI Baths Madelyn 66" x 36" Undermount Combination Acrylic Bathtub Acrylic, Size 21.25 H x 65.625 W in | Wayfair AU135-BI-UM
featured
MTI Baths Madelyn 66" x 36" Undermount Combination Acrylic Bathtub Acrylic, Size 21.25 H x 65.625 W in | Wayfair AU135-BI-UM
$7,455.00
wayfair
Water Repellent 56" W x 74" H Frameless Shower Door
Water Repellent 56" W x 74" H Frameless Shower Door
$1,449.99
wayfairnorthamerica
VRTSQ673624 Aqua Eden Arcticstone 67-Inch Solid Surface White Stone Freestanding Tub with Drain Matte
VRTSQ673624 Aqua Eden Arcticstone 67-Inch Solid Surface White Stone Freestanding Tub with Drain Matte
$4,289.35
appliancesconnection
VTRS592826Q Aqua Eden 59-Inch Acrylic Single Slipper Freestanding Tub with Drain
VTRS592826Q Aqua Eden 59-Inch Acrylic Single Slipper Freestanding Tub with Drain
$1,102.99
appliancesconnection
Archer 72" x 36" Soaking Bathtub
Archer 72" x 36" Soaking Bathtub
$1,033.50
wayfairnorthamerica
Archer Colelction K-1123-RAW-95 60" Alcove Soaking Bathtub Includes Textured Bottom Surface Molded Lumbar Support Bask Heated Surface Integral
Archer Colelction K-1123-RAW-95 60" Alcove Soaking Bathtub Includes Textured Bottom Surface Molded Lumbar Support Bask Heated Surface Integral
$1,535.85
appliancesconnection
Devonshire Collection K-1357-LA-96 60" Alcove Whirlpool Bathtub Includes 8 Hydromassage Jets Single-Speed Pump Integral Lumbar Support Armrests
Devonshire Collection K-1357-LA-96 60" Alcove Whirlpool Bathtub Includes 8 Hydromassage Jets Single-Speed Pump Integral Lumbar Support Armrests
$1,586.10
appliancesconnection
Kingston Brass Aqua Eden 66" x 30" Pedestal Soaking Bathtub Cast Iron in Gray/White, Size 25.19 H x 66.0 W x 30.13 D in | Wayfair VCT7D663025
Kingston Brass Aqua Eden 66" x 30" Pedestal Soaking Bathtub Cast Iron in Gray/White, Size 25.19 H x 66.0 W x 30.13 D in | Wayfair VCT7D663025
$1,949.00
($3,310.00
save 67%)
wayfair
VCT3D483018NT8 Aqua Eden 48-Inch Cast Iron Roll Top Clawfoot Tub with 39510 Inch Wall Drillings White/Brushed
VCT3D483018NT8 Aqua Eden 48-Inch Cast Iron Roll Top Clawfoot Tub with 39510 Inch Wall Drillings White/Brushed
$1,212.99
appliancesconnection
72" H Hinged Framed Shower Door
72" H Hinged Framed Shower Door
$969.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Kingston Brass Aqua Eden 31.06-in W x 66.56-in L White/Oil Rubbed Bronze Cast Iron Rectangular Center Drain Clawfoot Soaking Bathtub | UVCTQ7D6732NL5
Kingston Brass Aqua Eden 31.06-in W x 66.56-in L White/Oil Rubbed Bronze Cast Iron Rectangular Center Drain Clawfoot Soaking Bathtub | UVCTQ7D6732NL5
$2,444.29
lowes
Archer Colelction K-1122-LAW-96 60" Alcove Whirlpool Bathtub Includes 8 HydroMassage Jets Textured Bottom Surface Single Speed Pump Air Switch
Archer Colelction K-1122-LAW-96 60" Alcove Whirlpool Bathtub Includes 8 HydroMassage Jets Textured Bottom Surface Single Speed Pump Air Switch
$2,353.35
appliancesconnection
LORDEAR 37 in. W x 72 in. H Double Sliding Semi-Frameless Corner Shower Enclosure in Chrome with Clear Glass
LORDEAR 37 in. W x 72 in. H Double Sliding Semi-Frameless Corner Shower Enclosure in Chrome with Clear Glass
$579.00
($613.18
save 6%)
homedepot
Mariposa Collection K-1257-LAW-96 72" Alcove Whirlpool Bathtub Includes 5 Adjustable Jets Textured Bottom Surface Lighted Keypad Integral Apron
Mariposa Collection K-1257-LAW-96 72" Alcove Whirlpool Bathtub Includes 5 Adjustable Jets Textured Bottom Surface Lighted Keypad Integral Apron
$2,658.60
appliancesconnection
Jacuzzi Fuzion 59.75-in W x 71.75-in L Oyster Acrylic Rectangular Center Drain Drop-In Whirlpool Tub in Off-White | FUZ7260WCL4IHY
Jacuzzi Fuzion 59.75-in W x 71.75-in L Oyster Acrylic Rectangular Center Drain Drop-In Whirlpool Tub in Off-White | FUZ7260WCL4IHY
$6,291.00
lowes
Aspen 38" x 73" Pivot Shower Door
Aspen 38" x 73" Pivot Shower Door
$1,089.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Kingston Brass VTDE602824 60" Acrylic Double Ended Pedestal Bathtub, White
Kingston Brass VTDE602824 60" Acrylic Double Ended Pedestal Bathtub, White
$1,262.19
amazon
Jacuzzi Marineo 60-in W x 60-in L White Acrylic Corner Center Drain Drop-In Whirlpool Tub | MAR6060WCF4CHW
Jacuzzi Marineo 60-in W x 60-in L White Acrylic Corner Center Drain Drop-In Whirlpool Tub | MAR6060WCF4CHW
$4,112.08
lowes
Jacuzzi Primo 34-in W x 66-in L Oyster Acrylic Oval Center Drain Freestanding Soaking Bathtub in Off-White | P6F6634BCXXXXY
Jacuzzi Primo 34-in W x 66-in L Oyster Acrylic Oval Center Drain Freestanding Soaking Bathtub in Off-White | P6F6634BCXXXXY
$1,616.81
lowes
KINGSTON BRASS INC 54 in. Acrylic Reversible Drain Oval Flatbottom Freestanding Bathtub in White
KINGSTON BRASS INC 54 in. Acrylic Reversible Drain Oval Flatbottom Freestanding Bathtub in White
$939.00
homedepot
Mariposa Collection K-1257-HL-0 72" Alcove Whirlpool Bathtub Includes 6 HydroMassage Jets Textured Bottom Surface Integral Apron Integral Flange and
Mariposa Collection K-1257-HL-0 72" Alcove Whirlpool Bathtub Includes 6 HydroMassage Jets Textured Bottom Surface Integral Apron Integral Flange and
$2,406.00
appliancesconnection
Jacuzzi Fuzion 59.75-in W x 71.75-in L Oyster Acrylic Rectangular Front Center Drain Drop-In Whirlpool Tub in Off-White | FUZ7260WCD4IWY
Jacuzzi Fuzion 59.75-in W x 71.75-in L Oyster Acrylic Rectangular Front Center Drain Drop-In Whirlpool Tub in Off-White | FUZ7260WCD4IWY
$7,247.00
lowes
Advertisement
Underscore Collection K-5713-95 59.69" x 35.75" x 21" Drop-In Soaking Bath Tub with Integral Lumbar Support Slotted Overflow and Center Drain in Ice
Underscore Collection K-5713-95 59.69" x 35.75" x 21" Drop-In Soaking Bath Tub with Integral Lumbar Support Slotted Overflow and Center Drain in Ice
$1,091.81
appliancesconnection
Underscore Collection K-1174-VBW-58 72" Drop-In VibrAcoustic Soaking Bathtub Includes Bask Heated Surface and Center Drain in Thunder
Underscore Collection K-1174-VBW-58 72" Drop-In VibrAcoustic Soaking Bathtub Includes Bask Heated Surface and Center Drain in Thunder
$4,527.00
appliancesconnection
Archer Colelction K-1124-RAW-96 72" Alcove HydroMassage Whirlpool Bathtub Includes 8 HydroMassage Jets Textured Bottom Surface Single Speed Pump
Archer Colelction K-1124-RAW-96 72" Alcove HydroMassage Whirlpool Bathtub Includes 8 HydroMassage Jets Textured Bottom Surface Single Speed Pump
$2,765.85
appliancesconnection
Archer Colelction K-1946-LW-95 60" Alcove Soaking Bathtub Includes Integral Lumbar Support Textured Bottom Surface Integral Flange Bask Heated
Archer Colelction K-1946-LW-95 60" Alcove Soaking Bathtub Includes Integral Lumbar Support Textured Bottom Surface Integral Flange Bask Heated
$1,395.60
appliancesconnection
K-1174-GVB-7 Black 72x42 Underscore Air Bath Tub With Center
K-1174-GVB-7 Black 72x42 Underscore Air Bath Tub With Center
$5,386.31
appliancesconnection
Kingston Brass Aqua Eden 27.4-in W x 54-in L White Acrylic Oval Reversible Drain Freestanding Soaking Bathtub | WLVTRS542827
Kingston Brass Aqua Eden 27.4-in W x 54-in L White Acrylic Oval Reversible Drain Freestanding Soaking Bathtub | WLVTRS542827
$1,135.77
lowes
Kingston Brass Aqua Eden 28.8-in W x 63.4-in L White Acrylic Oval Reversible Drain Freestanding Soaking Bathtub | UVTRS632927
Kingston Brass Aqua Eden 28.8-in W x 63.4-in L White Acrylic Oval Reversible Drain Freestanding Soaking Bathtub | UVTRS632927
$1,135.99
lowes
KINGSTON BRASS INC 68.5 in. Acrylic Slipper Reversible Drain Oval Flatbottom Freestanding Bathtub in White
KINGSTON BRASS INC 68.5 in. Acrylic Slipper Reversible Drain Oval Flatbottom Freestanding Bathtub in White
$1,149.00
homedepot
K-1168-H2-96 Biscuit 60x32x21 Whirlpool
K-1168-H2-96 Biscuit 60x32x21 Whirlpool
$3,167.06
appliancesconnection
Archer Collection K-1947-GHLAW-0 60" x 30" x 20" Alcove Heated BubbleMassage Airbath Bath Tub with 120 Airjets Variable-Speed Blower Integral Lumbar
Archer Collection K-1947-GHLAW-0 60" x 30" x 20" Alcove Heated BubbleMassage Airbath Bath Tub with 120 Airjets Variable-Speed Blower Integral Lumbar
$3,201.00
appliancesconnection
Laurel Mountain Mercer VIII 36-in W x 65.75-in L White Acrylic Rectangular Left Drain Alcove Soaking Bathtub | 3666MTSL064
Laurel Mountain Mercer VIII 36-in W x 65.75-in L White Acrylic Rectangular Left Drain Alcove Soaking Bathtub | 3666MTSL064
$1,076.31
lowes
Elmbrook Collection K-706853-8L-BL 59.63" x 61.56" Frameless Sliding Shower Door with 0.31" Thick Crystal Clear Glass in Matte
Elmbrook Collection K-706853-8L-BL 59.63" x 61.56" Frameless Sliding Shower Door with 0.31" Thick Crystal Clear Glass in Matte
$741.38
appliancesconnection
Advertisement
Kohler Mariposa 60" x 36" Drop in Soaking Bathtub Acrylic in White, Size 20.0 H x 60.0 W in | Wayfair K-1242-R-0
Kohler Mariposa 60" x 36" Drop in Soaking Bathtub Acrylic in White, Size 20.0 H x 60.0 W in | Wayfair K-1242-R-0
$973.50
wayfair
Bancroft Collection K-1150-LA-96 60" Alcove Soaking Bathtub Includes Integral Lumbar Support Textured Bottom Surface Integral Apron Integral Flange
Bancroft Collection K-1150-LA-96 60" Alcove Soaking Bathtub Includes Integral Lumbar Support Textured Bottom Surface Integral Apron Integral Flange
$897.30
appliancesconnection
Kingston Brass Aqua Eden 66" x 32" Drop In Soaking Acrylic Bathtub Acrylic in White, Size 20.5 H x 66.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair VTAP663222R
Kingston Brass Aqua Eden 66" x 32" Drop In Soaking Acrylic Bathtub Acrylic in White, Size 20.5 H x 66.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair VTAP663222R
$610.97
($849.95
save 28%)
wayfair
Mariposa Collection K-1224-L-0 66" Alcove Whirlpool Bathtub Includes 5 Whirlpool Jets Integral Flange Removable Apron Textured Bottom Surface and
Mariposa Collection K-1224-L-0 66" Alcove Whirlpool Bathtub Includes 5 Whirlpool Jets Integral Flange Removable Apron Textured Bottom Surface and
$1,701.00
appliancesconnection
Archer Collection K-1124-XGHRA-7 72" x 36" x 20.19" Alcove Heated BubbleMassage Airbath Whirlpool Combo Bath Tub with 8 HydroMassage Jets 118
Archer Collection K-1124-XGHRA-7 72" x 36" x 20.19" Alcove Heated BubbleMassage Airbath Whirlpool Combo Bath Tub with 8 HydroMassage Jets 118
$4,514.25
appliancesconnection
Eden 55" x 27" Freestanding Soaking Bathtub
Eden 55" x 27" Freestanding Soaking Bathtub
$899.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Archer Collection K-1947-GHLW-47 60" x 30" x 20.13" Alcove Heated BubbleMassage Airbath Bath Tub with 120 Airjets Variable-Speed Blower Integral
Archer Collection K-1947-GHLW-47 60" x 30" x 20.13" Alcove Heated BubbleMassage Airbath Bath Tub with 120 Airjets Variable-Speed Blower Integral
$3,151.28
appliancesconnection
Archer Colelction K-1122-H-0 60" Drop-In Whirlpool Bathtub Includes 8 HydroMassage Jets Textured Bottom Surface Single Speed Pump Air Switch
Archer Colelction K-1122-H-0 60" Drop-In Whirlpool Bathtub Includes 8 HydroMassage Jets Textured Bottom Surface Single Speed Pump Air Switch
$1,971.00
appliancesconnection
Kingston Brass Aqua Eden 30.1-in W x 61-in L White Cast Iron Oval Reversible Drain Clawfoot Soaking Bathtub | UVCT7D653129B8
Kingston Brass Aqua Eden 30.1-in W x 61-in L White Cast Iron Oval Reversible Drain Clawfoot Soaking Bathtub | UVCT7D653129B8
$1,733.00
lowes
Kube Onde 66" Free Standing Bathtub
Kube Onde 66" Free Standing Bathtub
$1,337.99
overstock
KOHLER Archer 30-in W x 60-in L White Acrylic Rectangular Right Drain Alcove Soaking Bathtub | K-1946-RAW-0
KOHLER Archer 30-in W x 60-in L White Acrylic Rectangular Right Drain Alcove Soaking Bathtub | K-1946-RAW-0
$1,694.83
lowes
Proflex 60" x 36" Drop In Soaking Bathtub
Proflex 60" x 36" Drop In Soaking Bathtub
$796.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Ryland 62" W x 72.7" H Single Sliding Frameless Shower Door with RollerDisk™ Technology
Ryland 62" W x 72.7" H Single Sliding Frameless Shower Door with RollerDisk™ Technology
$902.00
wayfairnorthamerica
SEN962EZ-CH-582838-10 Bromleygs 57.25 To 58.25 X 38.375 X 72 Frameless Corner Hinged Shower Enclosure With Glass Shelves In
SEN962EZ-CH-582838-10 Bromleygs 57.25 To 58.25 X 38.375 X 72 Frameless Corner Hinged Shower Enclosure With Glass Shelves In
$1,029.65
appliancesconnection
SEN962EZ-SS-422836-10 Bromleygs 41.25 To 42.25 X 36.375 X 72 Frameless Corner Hinged Shower Enclosure With Glass Shelves In Stainless
SEN962EZ-SS-422836-10 Bromleygs 41.25 To 42.25 X 36.375 X 72 Frameless Corner Hinged Shower Enclosure With Glass Shelves In Stainless
$881.93
appliancesconnection
Aston Coraline XL 64 in. - 68 in. x 30 in. x 80 in. Frameless Corner Sliding Shower Enclosure Clear Glass in Bronze Left
Aston Coraline XL 64 in. - 68 in. x 30 in. x 80 in. Frameless Corner Sliding Shower Enclosure Clear Glass in Bronze Left
$1,784.96
homedepot
Aston Avalux GS 37 in. x 38 in. x 72 in. Completely Frameless Shower Enclosure with Glass Shelves in Chrome
Aston Avalux GS 37 in. x 38 in. x 72 in. Completely Frameless Shower Enclosure with Glass Shelves in Chrome
$839.00
homedepot
Barclay Products 5 ft. Acrylic Ball and Claw Feet Slipper Tub in Bisque with Oil Rubbed Bronze Accessories
Barclay Products 5 ft. Acrylic Ball and Claw Feet Slipper Tub in Bisque with Oil Rubbed Bronze Accessories
$1,736.72
homedepot
Langham XL 48 - 52" W x 80" H Sliding Frameless Shower Door
Langham XL 48 - 52" W x 80" H Sliding Frameless Shower Door
$1,175.81
wayfairnorthamerica
Aston Langham XL 48-52 in. x34 in. x80 in. Sliding Frameless Shower Enclosure StarCast Clear Glass in Oil Rubbed Bronze Right
Aston Langham XL 48-52 in. x34 in. x80 in. Sliding Frameless Shower Enclosure StarCast Clear Glass in Oil Rubbed Bronze Right
$1,891.39
homedepot
SEN967EZ-SS-582832-10 Bromley 57.25" To 58.25" X 32.375" X 72" Frameless Corner Hinged Shower Enclosure In Stainless
SEN967EZ-SS-582832-10 Bromley 57.25" To 58.25" X 32.375" X 72" Frameless Corner Hinged Shower Enclosure In Stainless
$926.24
appliancesconnection
SEN962EZ-ORB-662830-10 Bromleygs 65.25 To 66.25 X 30.375 X 72 Frameless Corner Hinged Shower Enclosure With Glass Shelves In Oil Rubbed
SEN962EZ-ORB-662830-10 Bromleygs 65.25 To 66.25 X 30.375 X 72 Frameless Corner Hinged Shower Enclosure With Glass Shelves In Oil Rubbed
$1,127.84
appliancesconnection
Barclay Products 67 in. Cast Iron Clawfoot Bathtub in White with Black Feet
Barclay Products 67 in. Cast Iron Clawfoot Bathtub in White with Black Feet
$1,734.00
homedepot
Aston 64 in. - 68 in. x 30 in. x 80 in. Frameless Corner Sliding Shower Enclosure Clear Glass in Oil Rubbed Bronze Right
Aston 64 in. - 68 in. x 30 in. x 80 in. Frameless Corner Sliding Shower Enclosure Clear Glass in Oil Rubbed Bronze Right
$1,916.53
homedepot
Load More
Bathtubs & Showers
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.