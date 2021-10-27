Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Home Improvement
Bathroom Fixtures
Bathroom Faucets
Sink
Bathroom Sink Faucets
Share
Bathroom Sink Faucets
Bathroom Faucet Oil Rubbed Bronze With Pop-Up Drain & Supply Hoeses, 2-Handle Swivel Spout Sink Faucet
featured
Bathroom Faucet Oil Rubbed Bronze With Pop-Up Drain & Supply Hoeses, 2-Handle Swivel Spout Sink Faucet
$84.27
wayfairnorthamerica
Duchess Collection KB983AKL Widespread Bathroom Faucet in Black Stainless
featured
Duchess Collection KB983AKL Widespread Bathroom Faucet in Black Stainless
$184.99
appliancesconnection
Tudor Collection KB1602TAL 4-Inch Centerset Bathroom Faucet in Polished Brass
featured
Tudor Collection KB1602TAL 4-Inch Centerset Bathroom Faucet in Polished Brass
$112.99
appliancesconnection
Fauceture FSC8929DPL Paris Widespread Bathroom Faucet, Polished Nickel - Kingston Brass FSC8929DPL
Fauceture FSC8929DPL Paris Widespread Bathroom Faucet, Polished Nickel - Kingston Brass FSC8929DPL
$243.59
totallyfurniture
FSC1970PL Fauceture English Classic Widespread Bathroom Faucet Matte
FSC1970PL Fauceture English Classic Widespread Bathroom Faucet Matte
$253.47
appliancesconnection
Kingston Brass Magellan Centerset Bathroom Faucet in Gray, Size 3.13 H in | Wayfair KB251
Kingston Brass Magellan Centerset Bathroom Faucet in Gray, Size 3.13 H in | Wayfair KB251
$51.92
wayfair
Kingston Brass American Classic Centerset Bathroom Faucet w/ Drain Assembly in Gray, Size 5.5 H in | Wayfair FSC1601ACL
Kingston Brass American Classic Centerset Bathroom Faucet w/ Drain Assembly in Gray, Size 5.5 H in | Wayfair FSC1601ACL
$127.15
wayfair
KS1438TL Kingston Brass Heritage Two-Handle Bathroom Faucet with Brass Pop-Up and Cover Plate Brushed
KS1438TL Kingston Brass Heritage Two-Handle Bathroom Faucet with Brass Pop-Up and Cover Plate Brushed
$201.47
appliancesconnection
Chatham Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Brass Pop-Up Drain
Chatham Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Brass Pop-Up Drain
$58.47
wayfairnorthamerica
Kingston Brass Magellan Widespread Bathroom Faucet w/ Drain Assembly in Gray, Size 4.06 H in | Wayfair GKB968
Kingston Brass Magellan Widespread Bathroom Faucet w/ Drain Assembly in Gray, Size 4.06 H in | Wayfair GKB968
$135.44
($249.95
save 46%)
wayfair
Kingston Brass GKB982KL Widespread Bathroom Faucet, Polished Brass - Kingston Brass GKB982KL
Kingston Brass GKB982KL Widespread Bathroom Faucet, Polished Brass - Kingston Brass GKB982KL
$138.39
totallyfurniture
KB8918DPL Kingston Brass Paris Widespread Bathroom Faucet Brushed
KB8918DPL Kingston Brass Paris Widespread Bathroom Faucet Brushed
$233.97
appliancesconnection
Kingston Brass KS1432PX Heritage Two-Handle Bathroom Faucet with Brass Pop-Up and Cover Plate, Polished Brass - Kingston Brass KS1432PX
Kingston Brass KS1432PX Heritage Two-Handle Bathroom Faucet with Brass Pop-Up and Cover Plate, Polished Brass - Kingston Brass KS1432PX
$199.29
totallyfurniture
NuvoFusion Collection FB7615NDL 4-Inch Centerset Bathroom Faucet in Oil Rubbed Bronze
NuvoFusion Collection FB7615NDL 4-Inch Centerset Bathroom Faucet in Oil Rubbed Bronze
$117.99
appliancesconnection
Magellan Collection GKB942AL Mini-Widespread Bathroom Faucet in Polished Brass
Magellan Collection GKB942AL Mini-Widespread Bathroom Faucet in Polished Brass
$117.99
appliancesconnection
FSC8958EFL Fauceture 8 in. Widespread Bathroom Faucet Brushed
FSC8958EFL Fauceture 8 in. Widespread Bathroom Faucet Brushed
$253.47
appliancesconnection
Kingston Brass Kaiser Widespread Bathroom Faucet w/ Drain Assembly in Gray/Black, Size 7.63 H in | Wayfair FSC8951DKL
Kingston Brass Kaiser Widespread Bathroom Faucet w/ Drain Assembly in Gray/Black, Size 7.63 H in | Wayfair FSC8951DKL
$214.47
($329.95
save 35%)
wayfair
English Country Collection KS7108AL 4-Inch Centerset Bathroom Faucet in Brushed Nickel
English Country Collection KS7108AL 4-Inch Centerset Bathroom Faucet in Brushed Nickel
$122.99
appliancesconnection
KS4461RX Kingston Brass Belknap Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Brass Pop-Up Polished
KS4461RX Kingston Brass Belknap Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Brass Pop-Up Polished
$279.47
appliancesconnection
Kingston Brass KB3612BX 4 in. Centerset Bathroom Faucet, Polished Brass - Kingston Brass KB3612BX
Kingston Brass KB3612BX 4 in. Centerset Bathroom Faucet, Polished Brass - Kingston Brass KB3612BX
$94.10
totallyfurniture
KB975AL Kingston Brass Victorian Widespread Bathroom Faucet Oil Rubbed
KB975AL Kingston Brass Victorian Widespread Bathroom Faucet Oil Rubbed
$181.97
appliancesconnection
Fauceture FSC1601APL 4 in. Centerset Bathroom Faucet, Polished Chrome - Kingston Brass FSC1601APL
Fauceture FSC1601APL 4 in. Centerset Bathroom Faucet, Polished Chrome - Kingston Brass FSC1601APL
$121.78
totallyfurniture
Kingston Brass KS3958AL Restoration Mini-Widespread Bathroom Faucet, Brushed Nickel - Kingston Brass KS3958AL
Kingston Brass KS3958AL Restoration Mini-Widespread Bathroom Faucet, Brushed Nickel - Kingston Brass KS3958AL
$155.00
totallyfurniture
Kingston Brass Vintage Centerset Bathroom Faucet w/ Drain Assembly in Gray, Size 3.5 H in | Wayfair GKB2608AL
Kingston Brass Vintage Centerset Bathroom Faucet w/ Drain Assembly in Gray, Size 3.5 H in | Wayfair GKB2608AL
$85.20
wayfair
High Spout Centerset Satin Nickel Bathroom Faucet
High Spout Centerset Satin Nickel Bathroom Faucet
$119.49
overstock
KS1432BX Kingston Brass Vintage Two-Handle Bathroom Faucet with Brass Pop-Up and Cover Plate Polished
KS1432BX Kingston Brass Vintage Two-Handle Bathroom Faucet with Brass Pop-Up and Cover Plate Polished
$201.47
appliancesconnection
Vintage Satin Nickel 4-inch Centerset Metal Bathroom Faucet
Vintage Satin Nickel 4-inch Centerset Metal Bathroom Faucet
$79.99
overstock
KS3967PL Kingston Brass 8 in. Widespread Bathroom Faucet Brushed
KS3967PL Kingston Brass 8 in. Widespread Bathroom Faucet Brushed
$324.97
appliancesconnection
KS1978BX Kingston Brass 8 in. Widespread Bathroom Faucet Brushed
KS1978BX Kingston Brass 8 in. Widespread Bathroom Faucet Brushed
$335.37
appliancesconnection
Kingston Brass Magellan Centerset Bathroom Faucet w/ Drain Assembly in Gray, Size 3.13 H in | Wayfair GKB251LP
Kingston Brass Magellan Centerset Bathroom Faucet w/ Drain Assembly in Gray, Size 3.13 H in | Wayfair GKB251LP
$46.29
wayfair
Kingston Brass Naples Centerset Bathroom Sink Faucet w/ ABS Pop-Up Drain in Yellow, Size 5.0 H in | Wayfair KB5612NML
Kingston Brass Naples Centerset Bathroom Sink Faucet w/ ABS Pop-Up Drain in Yellow, Size 5.0 H in | Wayfair KB5612NML
$80.00
wayfair
Kohler K-73158-4 Composed Single Handle Bathroom Sink Faucet with
Kohler K-73158-4 Composed Single Handle Bathroom Sink Faucet with
$438.00
overstock
K-280-9B-CP Chrome Antique W/Sidespray Ay Oval Handle Lavatory Faucet
K-280-9B-CP Chrome Antique W/Sidespray Ay Oval Handle Lavatory Faucet
$995.29
appliancesconnection
Kingston Brass FB101LP 4 in. Centerset Bathroom Faucet, Polished Chrome - Kingston Brass FB101LP
Kingston Brass FB101LP 4 in. Centerset Bathroom Faucet, Polished Chrome - Kingston Brass FB101LP
$38.99
totallyfurniture
Kingston Brass Americana Centerset Bathroom Faucet in Gray, Size 3.13 H in | Wayfair KB160SNB
Kingston Brass Americana Centerset Bathroom Faucet in Gray, Size 3.13 H in | Wayfair KB160SNB
$70.06
wayfair
Kingston Brass KB95.AX Victorian 1.2 GPM Deck Mounted Bathroom Faucet
Kingston Brass KB95.AX Victorian 1.2 GPM Deck Mounted Bathroom Faucet
$119.43
overstock
KS2961ZX Kingston Brass 8 in. Widespread Bathroom Faucet Polished
KS2961ZX Kingston Brass 8 in. Widespread Bathroom Faucet Polished
$185.87
appliancesconnection
K-7435-K-CP Chrome W/Sidespray Ay Lavatory Base Faucet
K-7435-K-CP Chrome W/Sidespray Ay Lavatory Base Faucet
$245.70
appliancesconnection
English Vintage Collection KS7618AL 4-Inch Centerset Bathroom Faucet in Brushed Nickel
English Vintage Collection KS7618AL 4-Inch Centerset Bathroom Faucet in Brushed Nickel
$117.99
appliancesconnection
Kingston Brass Magellan Centerset Bathroom Faucet w/ Drain Assembly in Gray, Size 3.13 H in | Wayfair GKB251
Kingston Brass Magellan Centerset Bathroom Faucet w/ Drain Assembly in Gray, Size 3.13 H in | Wayfair GKB251
$51.49
($78.95
save 35%)
wayfair
JAKARDA Single Handle Bathroom Faucet with Brass Drain Assembly and Escutcheon Matte Black (Matte Black-JO1)
JAKARDA Single Handle Bathroom Faucet with Brass Drain Assembly and Escutcheon Matte Black (Matte Black-JO1)
$59.99
walmart
Kingston Brass KS2985DFL NuFrench Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Brass Pop-Up, Oil Rubbed Bronze - Kingston Brass KS2985DFL
Kingston Brass KS2985DFL NuFrench Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Brass Pop-Up, Oil Rubbed Bronze - Kingston Brass KS2985DFL
$171.61
totallyfurniture
Kingston Brass Paris Centerset Bathroom Faucet w/ Drain Assembly in Brown, Size 2.75 H in | Wayfair FB8625DPL
Kingston Brass Paris Centerset Bathroom Faucet w/ Drain Assembly in Brown, Size 2.75 H in | Wayfair FB8625DPL
$80.09
($129.95
save 38%)
wayfair
Kraus Ventus Sink & Faucet Combination CKCV12115000BN
Kraus Ventus Sink & Faucet Combination CKCV12115000BN
$269.95
($620.00
save 56%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
FSC8961NDL Fauceture NuvoFusion Widespread Bathroom Faucet Polished
FSC8961NDL Fauceture NuvoFusion Widespread Bathroom Faucet Polished
$181.97
appliancesconnection
KS4465TL Kingston Brass 8 in. Widespread Bathroom Faucet Oil Rubbed
KS4465TL Kingston Brass 8 in. Widespread Bathroom Faucet Oil Rubbed
$266.47
appliancesconnection
Kingston Brass Vintage Basin Centerset Bathroom Faucet in Yellow, Size 1.75 H x 3.5 D in | Wayfair CC7L2
Kingston Brass Vintage Basin Centerset Bathroom Faucet in Yellow, Size 1.75 H x 3.5 D in | Wayfair CC7L2
$106.40
($165.95
save 36%)
wayfair
Brass Single-Handle Chrome Bathroom Sink Faucet With Drain Assembly
Brass Single-Handle Chrome Bathroom Sink Faucet With Drain Assembly
$145.99
wayfairnorthamerica
DFI Lavatory Widespread Bathroom Faucet
DFI Lavatory Widespread Bathroom Faucet
$92.56
wayfairnorthamerica
Banner Faucets Centerset Bathroom Faucet w/ Drain Assembly in Gray, Size 2.75 H x 6.5 D in | Wayfair 301M
Banner Faucets Centerset Bathroom Faucet w/ Drain Assembly in Gray, Size 2.75 H x 6.5 D in | Wayfair 301M
$59.99
($76.00
save 21%)
wayfair
American Standard T064.353 Serin 1.2 GPM Electronic Bathroom Faucet - Polished Chrome
American Standard T064.353 Serin 1.2 GPM Electronic Bathroom Faucet - Polished Chrome
$348.42
overstock
Allora USA Dual Handle Widespread Bathroom Faucet w/ Drain Assembly in Gray, Size 6.25 H x 4.25 D in | Wayfair A-6570-C
Allora USA Dual Handle Widespread Bathroom Faucet w/ Drain Assembly in Gray, Size 6.25 H x 4.25 D in | Wayfair A-6570-C
$101.99
($330.00
save 69%)
wayfair
American Standard 7500.174 Monterrey Centerset Bathroom Faucet with - Chrome
American Standard 7500.174 Monterrey Centerset Bathroom Faucet with - Chrome
$129.69
overstock
Racine Widespread Bathroom Faucet
Racine Widespread Bathroom Faucet
$138.99
wayfairnorthamerica
American Standard Bathroom Faucet Handle M962449-0020A White
American Standard Bathroom Faucet Handle M962449-0020A White
$20.00
walmart
Bellaterra Home Oviedo Single Handle Bathroom Vanity Faucet with Drain without Overflow in Black
Bellaterra Home Oviedo Single Handle Bathroom Vanity Faucet with Drain without Overflow in Black
$180.00
walmart
2 Pack Colorful LED Water Faucet with 7 Colors RC-F04 Water Stream Faucet Tap for Kithen and Bathrooms.
2 Pack Colorful LED Water Faucet with 7 Colors RC-F04 Water Stream Faucet Tap for Kithen and Bathrooms.
$8.59
walmart
Santiago Collection 10167P4-ORB-W Single Handle Bathroom Vanity Faucet with Pop-Up Drain with Overflow in Oil Rubbed
Santiago Collection 10167P4-ORB-W Single Handle Bathroom Vanity Faucet with Pop-Up Drain with Overflow in Oil Rubbed
$131.99
appliancesconnection
Naples Widespread Bathroom Faucet
Naples Widespread Bathroom Faucet
$278.64
wayfairnorthamerica
Banner Faucets Centerset Bathroom Faucet w/ Drain Assembly in Yellow, Size 4.8 H in | Wayfair 113-DB
Banner Faucets Centerset Bathroom Faucet w/ Drain Assembly in Yellow, Size 4.8 H in | Wayfair 113-DB
$182.99
wayfair
