Complete Shower Systems

featured

OLDKEN Trustmade Wall Mounted Square Rainfall Pressure-Balanced Complteted Shower System w/ Rough-In Valve, 12 Inches - 2W02BN in Gray | Wayfair

$214.99
wayfair
featured

Kozart 12 Inch Brushed Nickel Shower System in Gray, Size 12.0 W in | Wayfair CXR-CC60436

$353.99
wayfair
featured

Koo Decor 12 Inches Shower Head Ceiling Mount Complete Shower System w/ Rough-In Valve in Black, Size 12.0 W in | Wayfair H-SLF16006Z-B_KD

$208.98
($333.97 save 37%)
wayfair

Wall Mounted Rainfall Shower System

$98.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Kritne 8L Mini Instant Electric Water Heater Tankless Shower Hot Water System US, Hot Water System

$85.56
walmart

48 inch Shower Panel Tower System Stainless Steel 5 in 1 Multi-Function Shower Panel with Spout Rainfall Waterfall Massage Jets Tub Spout Hand Shower for Home Hotel Resort Split Type -Gold Goden

$144.79
walmart

Koo Decor Complete Shower System w/ Rough-in Valve in Gray, Size 12.0 W in | Wayfair H-SLF16013Z-SS_KD

$239.99
($359.00 save 33%)
wayfair

Knb Solution Bathroom Complete Shower System w/ Rough-in Valve in Gray/Green, Size 10.0 W in | Wayfair KBRCS85001C

$254.99
($295.99 save 14%)
wayfair

New 5 Function Super Luxury Oil Rubbed Bronze Shower Head With 4 LED Rainfall Shower System

$2,399.99
wayfairnorthamerica

LaToscana Novello Chrome 1-Spray Shower Bar System | 86CR689

$639.60
lowes

LaToscana Novello Thermostatic Complete Shower System in Gray | Wayfair NO-SHOWEROPT4CR

$529.99
wayfair

Rain Mixer Shower Combo Celling Mounted System Square Rain Shower Head

$261.49
overstock
Advertisement

Koo Decor Complete Shower System w/ Rough-in Valve in Black, Size 12.0 W in | Wayfair H-SLF16013Z-B_KD

$226.98
wayfair

Langsun Temperature Control Complete Shower System w/ Rough-In Valve in Yellow, Size 86.61 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair NK08LS-23LY

$306.99
($352.98 save 13%)
wayfair

KIKO HOME Shower Faucet Set w/ Rough-In Valve, Wall Mounted Shower System Complete For Bathroom Rainfall Shower Head w/ Handheld in Black | Wayfair

$219.99
wayfair

Complete Shower System with Rough-in Valve

$213.98
wayfairnorthamerica

10 Inches Shower System With Tub Spout Modern Shower Faucet Set For Bathroom With High Pressure Rain Shower Head And Handheld Shower Head Set, Pressur

$329.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Kichae Shower System in Gray, Size 12.0 W in | Wayfair KE-KH-SLF16013Z-SS

$279.90
($309.99 save 10%)
wayfair

JUNTOSO Complete Shower System in Yellow, Size 12.0 W in | Wayfair DDH-SLF16006Z-G

$238.98
wayfair

FontanaShowers Crotone LED Digital Display 3 Way Rainfall Volume Control Complete Shower System w/ Rough-in Valve in Gray, Size 8.0 W in | Wayfair

$969.99
wayfair

48 inch Shower Panel Tower System Stainless Steel 5 in 1 Multi-Function Shower Panel with Spout Rainfall Waterfall Massage Jets Tub Spout Hand Shower for Home Hotel Resort Split Type -Gold

$122.99
walmart

FontanaShowers Milan Round Thermostatic Complete Shower System w/ Rough-in-Valve in Gray, Size 3.4 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair FS1261MS-16

$853.93
wayfair

FontanaShowers Liverpool Thermostatic Rainfall System Volume Control Complete Shower System w/ Rough-in Valve in Gray, Size 2.5 H x 8.0 W in Wayfair

$1,139.99
wayfair

JHDQ Complete Shower Fixtures w/ Rough-in Valve in Gray | Wayfair JINHENG-TMSF12LYJ-2W03CP

$286.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Ceiling Mounted Shower System Combo Set With 10 Inches Square Rain Shower Head, Handheld And Shower Faucet

$429.99
wayfairnorthamerica

JUNTOSO Luxury Rain Mixer Shower Combo Set Wall Mounted Rainfall Shower Head System，16 Inch Square Rain Shower Head in Gray | Wayfair

$193.99
wayfair

HHK HOME Complete Shower System w/ Rough-in Valve in Yellow, Size 0.05 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair HHK0712

$315.99
wayfair

Kozart Wall Mounted Square Rainfall Pressure Balanced Complteted Shower System_3 in Black | Wayfair CXR-CC60424

$329.99
wayfair

Pressure-Balanced (Temperature and Volume) Complete Shower System with Rough-in Valve

$896.75
wayfairnorthamerica

Hydro Systems 72" W x 36" D Single Threshold Shower Base Plastic, Size 6.0 H x 72.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair HPA.7236-BIS

$803.00
($1,010.82 save -80200%)
wayfair

ROLLBACK! 57.6 inch Shower Panel Tower System Stainless Steel 6 in 1 Multi-Function Shower Panel Silver

$238.79
walmart

Homelody Complete Shower System w/ Rough-in Valve in Gray, Size 6.0 H x 6.0 W in | Wayfair BTH33003BN

$104.62
($115.99 save 10%)
wayfair

Homein LED Pressure-Balanced Complete Shower System w/ Rough-In Valve in Gray, Size 13.4 W in | Wayfair HIRH06S32N85

$609.99
($640.99 save 5%)
wayfair

60 inch Shower Panel Tower System Stainless Steel 5 in 1 Multi-Function Shower Panel with Spout Rainfall Waterfall Massage Jets Tub Spout Hand Shower for Home Hotel Resort Split Type -Silver

$159.99
walmart

Homary Modern Ceiling Mounted Thermostatic LED 16" Rain Shower System w/ Handheld Shower & 6 Body Sprays In Polished Chrome in Gray, Size 16.0 W in

$781.54
($791.99 save 1%)
wayfair

Square Rain Pressure-Balanced Complete Shower System With Rough-in Valve

$389.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Minnan Brand 3-Function Shower Faucet Set Wall Mounted Rainfall Shower Head System Polished Chrome Rough-In Valve Body And Trim Included w/ Rotating Tub Spout

$289.99
wayfair

10 Inches Shower System Bathroom Luxury Rain Mixer Shower

$286.99
overstock

Monfince 57.6 inch Shower Panel Tower System Stainless Steel 6 in 1 Multi-Function Shower Panel Silver

$158.32
walmart

Logicmodern 3 Functions Wall Mounted Pressure Balance Valve Complete Shower System w/ Waterfall Tub Spout & Rough In Valve in Black | Wayfair LM222

$879.99
wayfair

Matte Black Wall Mounted Shower System With 9.84" Round Rainfall Showerhead And Handheld Shower Rough-In Valve, Bathroom Mixer Shower Combo Set

$315.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Logicmodern Wall Mounted Matte Complete Shower System w/ Bathtub Spout in Black, Size 60.5 H x 30.5 W in | Wayfair LM225

$509.99
wayfair

Lowestbest Wall Mounted Square Shower System, Rain Mixer Shower Combo Set

$247.98
walmart

15_Bath Shower Faucet Set Tub Spout 12 Inch Rain Shower Head With Handheld Shower System

$256.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Mgaxyff Bathroom Supply,Inlet G1/2 Outlet G3/4 Wallâ€‘Mounted Shower Head Faucet Adapter Bathroom Accessory,Shower System

$13.02
walmart

Magic Home Shower Faucet Systems in Gray, Size 88.0 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair KST-S310C

$204.24
wayfair

Magic Home 5-Spray Patterns with 2.2 GPM 6 in. Wall Mount Shower System Pressure Balancing Fixed Shower Head in Matte Black

$169.00
($199.00 save 15%)
homedepot

69" - 72" W X 76" H Single Sliding Frameless Shower Door With Soft-Closing System,Brushed

$1,149.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

MAXWELL Slide Bar Combo Rain Showerhead 7-Setting Hand, Dual Shower Head Spa System in Gray | Wayfair AE427BN

$67.99
wayfair

MAXIMUM Shower Panel System Real #304 Stainless Steel Wall Mount,Rainfall,Multi-Functional Massages Spray Jets,With 3-Function Hand Shower in Gray

$349.99
($399.99 save 13%)
wayfair

60" Rainfall Waterfall Shower Massage Panel System with Rainfall Shower Head,Stainless Steel Wall Mount Massage Bathroom Shower Panel Tower System

$149.49
walmart

Magician Home Bath Shower Faucet Set Tub Spout Rain Shower Head w/ Handheld Shower System in Gray | Wayfair JE-SL-H-SLF16015-SS-12

$259.99
wayfair

Complete Shower System with Rough-in Valve

$529.99
wayfairnorthamerica

NOVEL HOME INC Panel Tower System w/ LED Rainfall Shower Head in Gray | Wayfair LRX21070800010

$149.67
wayfair

Novobey Shower System 10 Inch Square Bathroom Luxury Rain Mixer Shower Combo Set Brushed Nickel in Gray, Size 12.99 W in | Wayfair XYYTH6203NS

$276.99
wayfair

Koo Decor Complete Shower System w/ Rough-in Valve in Gray, Size 10.0 W in | Wayfair H-SLF16010Z-CH_KD

$188.98
($213.99 save 12%)
wayfair

Mikksire Stainless Steel Shower Panel Tower System LED Rainfall Waterfall Shower Head

$227.02
walmart

Thermostatic Complete Shower System With Embedded Valve - 13.18W in X8.66D in X3.15H in

$685.99
overstock

Pressure Balancing Rain Shower System Rough-In Valve Trim Kit Shower Faucet Set Complete Square Brushed Nickel

$216.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Mgaxyff Shower Sprayer,Household Bathing Shower Set with Handâ€‘Held Shower Head Fittings Bathroom Accessory,Shower System

$69.16
walmart
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com