Bathroom Faucets

Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Holidays
Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Gardening
Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
Decorating
Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Rooms
Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Health & Family
Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Pets
Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
BHG.com
Home Improvement
Bathroom Fixtures
Bathroom Faucets
Bathroom Faucets
Bathroom Faucets
Shower Heads
Shower Faucets
Bathroom Sink Faucets
Bathtub Faucets
Complete Shower Systems
American Standard 52" x 32" Walk-in Combination Fiberglass Bathtub w/ Faucet Heater Integrated Seat Fiberglass in White | Wayfair 3252OD.709.CLL-PC
featured
American Standard 52" x 32" Walk-in Combination Fiberglass Bathtub w/ Faucet Heater Integrated Seat Fiberglass in White | Wayfair 3252OD.709.CLL-PC
$6,429.00
wayfair
American Imaginations Black/Stainless Steel 1-Spray Built-In Shower System | AI-34363
featured
American Imaginations Black/Stainless Steel 1-Spray Built-In Shower System | AI-34363
$625.00
lowes
AllModern Jeanie Widespread Bathroom Faucet w/ Drain Assembly in Gray, Size 7.72 H in | Wayfair 5690F41590514E8191D2D4236D06EDFC
featured
AllModern Jeanie Widespread Bathroom Faucet w/ Drain Assembly in Gray, Size 7.72 H in | Wayfair 5690F41590514E8191D2D4236D06EDFC
$200.00
wayfair
AIKEJANI Detachable Ionic Filter Shower Head,High Preesure Showerhead with 3 Setting ,Purify water quality, Stone Filter Beads Handheld Shower for Dry Hai and Skin SPA
AIKEJANI Detachable Ionic Filter Shower Head,High Preesure Showerhead with 3 Setting ,Purify water quality, Stone Filter Beads Handheld Shower for Dry Hai and Skin SPA
$17.76
walmart
AB2879-BN Brushed Nickel Deck Mounted Tub Filler with Hand Held
AB2879-BN Brushed Nickel Deck Mounted Tub Filler with Hand Held
$661.99
appliancesconnection
Speakman Neo Pressure Balanced Complete Shower System in Gray | Wayfair SM-1080-ADA-PBN
Speakman Neo Pressure Balanced Complete Shower System in Gray | Wayfair SM-1080-ADA-PBN
$686.40
wayfair
Miro Collection 3-1626/10 Deck Mounted Widespread Roman Tub Faucet with Lever Handles in Satin Bronze
Miro Collection 3-1626/10 Deck Mounted Widespread Roman Tub Faucet with Lever Handles in Satin Bronze
$1,066.80
appliancesconnection
AKDY Chrome 1-Handle Residential Freestanding Bathtub Faucet with Hand Shower | TF0017
AKDY Chrome 1-Handle Residential Freestanding Bathtub Faucet with Hand Shower | TF0017
$299.99
($389.99
save 23%)
lowes
ARROWOW Shower Faucet w/ Rough-In Valve in Gray, Size 87.0 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair LSLYG2001BN
ARROWOW Shower Faucet w/ Rough-In Valve in Gray, Size 87.0 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair LSLYG2001BN
$112.99
wayfair
ANZZI Echo Polished Chrome 1-Handle Bathtub and Shower Faucet with Valve | SH-AZ042
ANZZI Echo Polished Chrome 1-Handle Bathtub and Shower Faucet with Valve | SH-AZ042
$398.99
($524.99
save 24%)
lowes
ANZZI Bridal Series Gold 3-Handle Residential Freestanding Bathtub Faucet with Hand Shower | FS-AZ0061RG
ANZZI Bridal Series Gold 3-Handle Residential Freestanding Bathtub Faucet with Hand Shower | FS-AZ0061RG
$999.59
($1,469.99
save -99859%)
lowes
American Standard 7500.174 Monterrey Centerset Bathroom Faucet with - Chrome
American Standard 7500.174 Monterrey Centerset Bathroom Faucet with - Chrome
$129.69
overstock
9-inch Chrome Face Rainfall Shower Head with 15-inch Extension Arm
9-inch Chrome Face Rainfall Shower Head with 15-inch Extension Arm
$74.99
walmart
ALFI brand AB2503-PC Polished Chrome Deck Mounted Tub Filler with Hand Held Showerhead - Silver
ALFI brand AB2503-PC Polished Chrome Deck Mounted Tub Filler with Hand Held Showerhead - Silver
$293.31
overstock
BT-6812-BLK-NF Tampa 68" Freestanding Tub No Faucet in
BT-6812-BLK-NF Tampa 68" Freestanding Tub No Faucet in
$1,493.99
appliancesconnection
AKDY 4-spray 9 in. Dual Shower Head and Handheld Shower Head in Titanium Silver
AKDY 4-spray 9 in. Dual Shower Head and Handheld Shower Head in Titanium Silver
$62.39
($79.99
save 22%)
homedepot
AKDY 1-Spray Patterns 4.5 in. Wall Mount Handheld Shower Head in Chrome, Grey
AKDY 1-Spray Patterns 4.5 in. Wall Mount Handheld Shower Head in Chrome, Grey
$41.49
($49.99
save 17%)
homedepot
American Standard Spectra 4-spray 9.5 in. Dual Shower Head and Handheld Shower Head in Chrome, Grey
American Standard Spectra 4-spray 9.5 in. Dual Shower Head and Handheld Shower Head in Chrome, Grey
$46.80
homedepot
American Standard Serin Dual Shower Faucet Trim Kit w/ Two Handles in Gray | Wayfair T064740.002
American Standard Serin Dual Shower Faucet Trim Kit w/ Two Handles in Gray | Wayfair T064740.002
$157.95
wayfair
10 Inch Led Rainfall Shower Head Round Shower Head Automatically Rgb Color-Changing Temperature Sensor Showerhead For Bathroom
10 Inch Led Rainfall Shower Head Round Shower Head Automatically Rgb Color-Changing Temperature Sensor Showerhead For Bathroom
$60.29
walmart
Black Matte Widespread Modern Bathroom Faucet
Black Matte Widespread Modern Bathroom Faucet
$225.55
overstock
AKDY 59.8 in. Fiberglass Flatbottom Freestanding Bathtub with Tub Filler Combo in Glossy Black
AKDY 59.8 in. Fiberglass Flatbottom Freestanding Bathtub with Tub Filler Combo in Glossy Black
$999.99
($1,799.99
save -99899%)
homedepot
American Standard TU186.507 Fluent Shower Only Trim Package with 1.8
American Standard TU186.507 Fluent Shower Only Trim Package with 1.8
$199.55
overstock
American Standard Fluent Polished Chrome 1-Handle Bathtub and Shower Faucet (Valve Not Included) | TU186508.002
American Standard Fluent Polished Chrome 1-Handle Bathtub and Shower Faucet (Valve Not Included) | TU186508.002
$164.45
lowes
American Standard Quentin 1-Handle Shower Faucet Trim Kit for Flash Rough-in Valves in Polished Chrome (Valve Not Included)
American Standard Quentin 1-Handle Shower Faucet Trim Kit for Flash Rough-in Valves in Polished Chrome (Valve Not Included)
$219.05
homedepot
AMONIDA 10 Inches Bathroom Luxury Rain Mixer Shower Combo Set, Wall Mounted Rainfall Shower Head System, Chrome Shower Faucet Set Rough-in Valve Body and Trim Included
AMONIDA 10 Inches Bathroom Luxury Rain Mixer Shower Combo Set, Wall Mounted Rainfall Shower Head System, Chrome Shower Faucet Set Rough-in Valve Body and Trim Included
$140.43
walmart
AKDY 35 in. 2-Jet Easy Connect Shower Panel System in Mirror Tempered Glass with Rainfall Shower Head and Handshower Wand
AKDY 35 in. 2-Jet Easy Connect Shower Panel System in Mirror Tempered Glass with Rainfall Shower Head and Handshower Wand
$219.00
($279.99
save 22%)
homedepot
Fairfax Oil Rubbed Bronze Shower Trim 2.0gpm TS120144E2BZ TS12014-4E-2BZ
Fairfax Oil Rubbed Bronze Shower Trim 2.0gpm TS120144E2BZ TS12014-4E-2BZ
$56.71
walmart
American Standard 6540.175 Monterrey Bathroom Faucet Widespread with - Polished Chrome
American Standard 6540.175 Monterrey Bathroom Faucet Widespread with - Polished Chrome
$164.32
overstock
Barclay Lamar Single Handle Floor Mounted Freestanding Tub Filler w/ Handshower in Brown | Wayfair 7932-ORB
Barclay Lamar Single Handle Floor Mounted Freestanding Tub Filler w/ Handshower in Brown | Wayfair 7932-ORB
$465.12
wayfair
AQwzh High Pressure Handheld Shower Head â€“ 9 Spray Modes with 60 Inch Hose (Chrome)
AQwzh High Pressure Handheld Shower Head â€“ 9 Spray Modes with 60 Inch Hose (Chrome)
$22.97
walmart
Kitchen Faucet Nozzle Shower Head Water Saving Device Splash Guard Filter
Kitchen Faucet Nozzle Shower Head Water Saving Device Splash Guard Filter
$12.99
walmart
Barclay Trapp Rain Adjustable Shower Head in Gray | Wayfair 5810-BN
Barclay Trapp Rain Adjustable Shower Head in Gray | Wayfair 5810-BN
$51.99
wayfair
Barclay Triple Handle Wall Mounted Clawfoot Tub Faucet Trim w/ Diverter & Handshower in Gray | Wayfair 4023-PL-CP
Barclay Triple Handle Wall Mounted Clawfoot Tub Faucet Trim w/ Diverter & Handshower in Gray | Wayfair 4023-PL-CP
$387.50
wayfair
AWZTOO Complete Shower System w/ Valve Matte Modern Luvury Wall Mounted Shower Faucet Set w/ Handheld Brass Bathroom 10 Inches Rainfall Shower Head
AWZTOO Complete Shower System w/ Valve Matte Modern Luvury Wall Mounted Shower Faucet Set w/ Handheld Brass Bathroom 10 Inches Rainfall Shower Head
$245.99
wayfair
ANZZI King Brushed Steel 1-Spray Shower Panel System Stainless Steel | SP-AZ8105
ANZZI King Brushed Steel 1-Spray Shower Panel System Stainless Steel | SP-AZ8105
$334.89
($393.99
save 15%)
lowes
48 inch Shower Panel Tower System Stainless Steel 5 in 1 Multi-Function Shower Panel with Spout Rainfall Waterfall Massage Jets Tub Spout Hand Shower for Home Hotel Resort Split Type -Gold Goden
48 inch Shower Panel Tower System Stainless Steel 5 in 1 Multi-Function Shower Panel with Spout Rainfall Waterfall Massage Jets Tub Spout Hand Shower for Home Hotel Resort Split Type -Gold Goden
$161.99
walmart
Griffin 61" x 31" Soaking Cast Iron Bathtub with Faucet
Griffin 61" x 31" Soaking Cast Iron Bathtub with Faucet
$2,599.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Barclay Brushed Nickel 3-Handle Residential Wall-Mount Bathtub Faucet with Hand Shower | 4604-ML-BN
Barclay Brushed Nickel 3-Handle Residential Wall-Mount Bathtub Faucet with Hand Shower | 4604-ML-BN
$470.23
lowes
Bathroom luxury rainwater mixer combination set wall-mounted rain shower head system polished chrome - 10 Inch Thick
Bathroom luxury rainwater mixer combination set wall-mounted rain shower head system polished chrome - 10 Inch Thick
$291.99
overstock
ATFDSN72-WH Nydia Freestanding Acrlyic Double Slipper Tub 72 No Faucet Holes
ATFDSN72-WH Nydia Freestanding Acrlyic Double Slipper Tub 72 No Faucet Holes
$1,869.99
appliancesconnection
TKADTR60-BORB2 Tub Kit 60 AC Roll Top Tub Filler Supplies Drain-Oil Rubbed
TKADTR60-BORB2 Tub Kit 60 AC Roll Top Tub Filler Supplies Drain-Oil Rubbed
$1,726.99
appliancesconnection
1 PCS Strong Adhesive Shower Head Holder Adjustable Shower Wand Holder, Handheld Shower Head Hanger Wall Mount Bracket, Showerhead & Bidet Sprayer Bracket for Bathroom Bathtub
1 PCS Strong Adhesive Shower Head Holder Adjustable Shower Wand Holder, Handheld Shower Head Hanger Wall Mount Bracket, Showerhead & Bidet Sprayer Bracket for Bathroom Bathtub
$9.99
walmart
BathSelect LED Colors Waterfall Widespread Bathroom Faucet in Yellow, Size 3.0 H in | Wayfair BZ-5735
BathSelect LED Colors Waterfall Widespread Bathroom Faucet in Yellow, Size 3.0 H in | Wayfair BZ-5735
$296.13
wayfair
Ancona Nova Widespread Bathroom Faucet in Gray, Size 10.4 H in | Wayfair AN-4508
Ancona Nova Widespread Bathroom Faucet in Gray, Size 10.4 H in | Wayfair AN-4508
$262.97
wayfair
American Bath Factory Melinda 32-in W x 60-in L White Acrylic Oval Back Center Drain Clawfoot Bathtub and Faucet Included | T070B-OB
American Bath Factory Melinda 32-in W x 60-in L White Acrylic Oval Back Center Drain Clawfoot Bathtub and Faucet Included | T070B-OB
$3,280.34
lowes
BNK Double Handle Freestanding Tub Filler w/ Handshower, Matte - R01 in Black | Wayfair BNK-YGLT-1002
BNK Double Handle Freestanding Tub Filler w/ Handshower, Matte - R01 in Black | Wayfair BNK-YGLT-1002
$279.99
wayfair
Banner Faucets Centerset Bathroom Faucet w/ Drain Assembly in Gray, Size 2.75 H x 6.5 D in | Wayfair 301M
Banner Faucets Centerset Bathroom Faucet w/ Drain Assembly in Gray, Size 2.75 H x 6.5 D in | Wayfair 301M
$59.99
wayfair
OLDKEN Trustmade Wall Mounted Square Rainfall Pressure-Balanced Complteted Shower System w/ Rough-In Valve, 12 Inches - 2W02BN in Gray | Wayfair
OLDKEN Trustmade Wall Mounted Square Rainfall Pressure-Balanced Complteted Shower System w/ Rough-In Valve, 12 Inches - 2W02BN in Gray | Wayfair
$214.99
wayfair
Bathroom Faucet Oil Rubbed Bronze With Pop-Up Drain & Supply Hoeses, 2-Handle Swivel Spout Sink Faucet
Bathroom Faucet Oil Rubbed Bronze With Pop-Up Drain & Supply Hoeses, 2-Handle Swivel Spout Sink Faucet
$84.27
wayfairnorthamerica
Double Handle Floor Mounted Clawfoot Tub Faucet
Double Handle Floor Mounted Clawfoot Tub Faucet
$469.99
wayfairnorthamerica
WCLWO1923OSDSACTMC Stainless Steel 19" x 23" Single Basin Wheelchair Wash-Up Bathroom Sink Package with Overflow Sensor Faucet and Anti-Scald Mixing
WCLWO1923OSDSACTMC Stainless Steel 19" x 23" Single Basin Wheelchair Wash-Up Bathroom Sink Package with Overflow Sensor Faucet and Anti-Scald Mixing
$1,582.99
appliancesconnection
Chrome Plated Brass Waterfall Basin Faucet Vanity Sink Hot/Cold Mixer Tap Deck Mounted With 2 Hoses Simple Style Silver
Chrome Plated Brass Waterfall Basin Faucet Vanity Sink Hot/Cold Mixer Tap Deck Mounted With 2 Hoses Simple Style Silver
$64.36
walmart
Design House 548255 Eastport 1.2 GPM Centerset Bathroom Faucet with - Polished Chrome
Design House 548255 Eastport 1.2 GPM Centerset Bathroom Faucet with - Polished Chrome
$97.67
overstock
Danze Shower Head, Wall Mounted, Chrome, 2.0 gpm - D460030
Danze Shower Head, Wall Mounted, Chrome, 2.0 gpm - D460030
$83.44
walmart
Delta Vero Venetian Bronze 1-Handle Shower Faucet (Valve Not Included) | T14253-RB
Delta Vero Venetian Bronze 1-Handle Shower Faucet (Valve Not Included) | T14253-RB
$381.78
lowes
Clihome Shower System 10" Square Bathroom Luxury Rain Mixer Shower Set
Clihome Shower System 10" Square Bathroom Luxury Rain Mixer Shower Set
$337.99
overstock
Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Dain Assembly
Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Dain Assembly
$139.99
wayfairnorthamerica
DES-DH-BN Cast Iron Double Ended Slipper Tub 71" X 30" with 7" Deck Mount Faucet Drillings and Brushed Nickel Feet
DES-DH-BN Cast Iron Double Ended Slipper Tub 71" X 30" with 7" Deck Mount Faucet Drillings and Brushed Nickel Feet
$2,059.00
appliancesconnection
Wall-Mounted Circular Shower System Combination Set,Black
Wall-Mounted Circular Shower System Combination Set,Black
$319.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bathroom Faucets
