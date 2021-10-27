Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Home Improvement
Appliances
Stoves
Cooktops
Cooktops
Share
Cooktops
Cafe 30-in 5 Burners Stainless Steel Gas Cooktop | CGP70302NS1
featured
Cafe 30-in 5 Burners Stainless Steel Gas Cooktop | CGP70302NS1
$1,777.00
lowes
Cosmo 640STX-E 24" Gas Cooktop with 4 sealed Burners, Counter-Top Cooker Cooktop with Cast Iron Grate Stove-Top, Melt-Proof Metal Knobs ( Stainless Steel )
featured
Cosmo 640STX-E 24" Gas Cooktop with 4 sealed Burners, Counter-Top Cooker Cooktop with Cast Iron Grate Stove-Top, Melt-Proof Metal Knobs ( Stainless Steel )
$284.24
($319.95
save 11%)
amazon
Café™ Cooktop Knob in Gray, Size 1.75 H x 1.87 W x 1.75 D in | Wayfair CXCE1HKPMSS
featured
Café™ Cooktop Knob in Gray, Size 1.75 H x 1.87 W x 1.75 D in | Wayfair CXCE1HKPMSS
$203.52
wayfair
DTT36M974HM 36" Contemporary Series High Altitude Natural Gas Rangetop with 4 Sealed Cooktop Burners Griddle Illumina Knobs 22000 BTU Burner and
DTT36M974HM 36" Contemporary Series High Altitude Natural Gas Rangetop with 4 Sealed Cooktop Burners Griddle Illumina Knobs 22000 BTU Burner and
$4,299.00
appliancesconnection
Café™ Cooktop Knob in Brown, Size 1.75 H x 1.87 W x 1.75 D in | Wayfair CXCE1HKPMCU
Café™ Cooktop Knob in Brown, Size 1.75 H x 1.87 W x 1.75 D in | Wayfair CXCE1HKPMCU
$203.52
wayfair
Cafe 30-in Gas Cooktop Knob Kit (Brushed Stainless) | CXCG1K0PMSS
Cafe 30-in Gas Cooktop Knob Kit (Brushed Stainless) | CXCG1K0PMSS
$199.00
lowes
DENFER RV Gas Cooktop 1 Burner Fire Adjustable LPG Gas Stove Hob w/ Sink Combo & Glass Lid (GR-903 Without Faucet) in Black/Gray | Wayfair WFJ129
DENFER RV Gas Cooktop 1 Burner Fire Adjustable LPG Gas Stove Hob w/ Sink Combo & Glass Lid (GR-903 Without Faucet) in Black/Gray | Wayfair WFJ129
$469.99
wayfair
GRT486G-L 48" Precision Series Built-In Liquid Propane Gas Rangetop with 6 Sealed Burners 12" Griddle and Stay Cool Knobs in Stainless
GRT486G-L 48" Precision Series Built-In Liquid Propane Gas Rangetop with 6 Sealed Burners 12" Griddle and Stay Cool Knobs in Stainless
$4,599.00
appliancesconnection
QB30400XLP 30" Gas Cooktop with 4 Sealed Burners 18 000 BTU Brass Power Burner Continuous Cast Iron Grates Thermocouple Safety Device Electronic
QB30400XLP 30" Gas Cooktop with 4 Sealed Burners 18 000 BTU Brass Power Burner Continuous Cast Iron Grates Thermocouple Safety Device Electronic
$1,243.00
appliancesconnection
BlueStar RGTNB 24" Natural Gas Rangetop RGTNB24FTV2PLT
BlueStar RGTNB 24" Natural Gas Rangetop RGTNB24FTV2PLT
$5,090.00
($5,855.00
save 0%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
BlueStar RGTNB 48" Liquid Propane Rangetop RGTNB488BV2LPLT
BlueStar RGTNB 48" Liquid Propane Rangetop RGTNB488BV2LPLT
$7,135.00
($8,205.00
save 13%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
RGTNB484CBV2PLT 48" RNB Series Pro-Style Gas Rangetop With 4 Open Burners 22 000 BTU Power Burners 24" Charbroiler Single Point Spark Ignition in
RGTNB484CBV2PLT 48" RNB Series Pro-Style Gas Rangetop With 4 Open Burners 22 000 BTU Power Burners 24" Charbroiler Single Point Spark Ignition in
$7,835.00
appliancesconnection
Cafe 36" Flagstone Gray Built-In Touch Control Induction Cooktop
Cafe 36" Flagstone Gray Built-In Touch Control Induction Cooktop
$2,599.00
abtelectronics
Café™ 30" Built-In Gas Cooktop w/ 5 Burners in Gray, Size 5.5 H x 21.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair CGP95303MS2
Café™ 30" Built-In Gas Cooktop w/ 5 Burners in Gray, Size 5.5 H x 21.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair CGP95303MS2
$1,999.00
wayfair
MWG2500 15" Countertop Induction Wok Cooktop With 2500 Watts Knob Control Glass-Ceramic Wok Bowl And Automatic Pan Detection in Stainless
MWG2500 15" Countertop Induction Wok Cooktop With 2500 Watts Knob Control Glass-Ceramic Wok Bowl And Automatic Pan Detection in Stainless
$2,202.75
appliancesconnection
Capital Culinarian 36" Gas Rangetop CGRT362G2N
Capital Culinarian 36" Gas Rangetop CGRT362G2N
$4,809.00
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
BlueStar RGTNB 24" Liquid Propane Rangetop RGTNB24CBV2LPLT
BlueStar RGTNB 24" Liquid Propane Rangetop RGTNB24CBV2LPLT
$4,990.00
($5,740.00
save 20%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
BlueStar RGTNB 24" Liquid Propane Rangetop RGTNB24CBV2L
BlueStar RGTNB 24" Liquid Propane Rangetop RGTNB24CBV2L
$4,395.00
($5,055.00
save 20%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
BlueStar RGTNB 48" Natural Gas Rangetop RGTNB486CBV2PLT
BlueStar RGTNB 48" Natural Gas Rangetop RGTNB486CBV2PLT
$7,335.00
($8,435.00
save 13%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
BlueStar RGTNB 60" Liquid Propane Rangetop RGTNB6010BV2L
BlueStar RGTNB 60" Liquid Propane Rangetop RGTNB6010BV2L
$9,595.00
($11,035.00
save 18%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
RGTNB364GV2LPLT 36" RNB Series Pro-Style Gas Rangetop with 4 Open Burners 22 000 BTU Power Burners Simmer Burner 12" Griddle Single Point Spark
RGTNB364GV2LPLT 36" RNB Series Pro-Style Gas Rangetop with 4 Open Burners 22 000 BTU Power Burners Simmer Burner 12" Griddle Single Point Spark
$6,050.00
appliancesconnection
Bosch 800 30" Electric Drop-In Cooktop NET8068SUC
Bosch 800 30" Electric Drop-In Cooktop NET8068SUC
$1,199.00
($1,349.00
save 0%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
Bosch 500 Series 30" Electric Cooktop w/ 4 Burners in Black, Size 4.25 H x 21.25 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair NEM5066UC
Bosch 500 Series 30" Electric Cooktop w/ 4 Burners in Black, Size 4.25 H x 21.25 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair NEM5066UC
$999.00
($1,099.00
save -99800%)
wayfair
Capital Culinarian 60" Gas Rangetop CGRT604GG2N
Capital Culinarian 60" Gas Rangetop CGRT604GG2N
$9,179.00
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
Cafe 30-in Electric Cooktop Knob Kit (Brushed Black) | CXCE1HKPMBT
Cafe 30-in Electric Cooktop Knob Kit (Brushed Black) | CXCE1HKPMBT
$199.00
lowes
RGTNB484GV2LPLT 48" RNB Series Pro-Style Gas Rangetop With 4 Open Burners 22 000 BTU Power Burners 24" Griddle Single Point Spark Ignition in
RGTNB484GV2LPLT 48" RNB Series Pro-Style Gas Rangetop With 4 Open Burners 22 000 BTU Power Burners 24" Griddle Single Point Spark Ignition in
$7,835.00
appliancesconnection
Café™ Cooktop Knob in Black, Size 1.75 H x 1.87 W x 1.75 D in | Wayfair CXCG1K0PMBT
Café™ Cooktop Knob in Black, Size 1.75 H x 1.87 W x 1.75 D in | Wayfair CXCG1K0PMBT
$203.53
wayfair
RGTNB488BV2 48" RNB Series Pro-Style Gas Rangetop With 8 Open Burners 22 000 BTU Power Burners Simmer Burner Single Point Spark Ignition In
RGTNB488BV2 48" RNB Series Pro-Style Gas Rangetop With 8 Open Burners 22 000 BTU Power Burners Simmer Burner Single Point Spark Ignition In
$5,995.00
appliancesconnection
RGTNB606FTV2PLT 60" RNB Series Rangetop with 24" French Top 6 Burners Stainless Steel Drip Tray and Island Trim Backguard in Stainless Steel with
RGTNB606FTV2PLT 60" RNB Series Rangetop with 24" French Top 6 Burners Stainless Steel Drip Tray and Island Trim Backguard in Stainless Steel with
$11,725.00
appliancesconnection
RBCT365BSSV2PLT 36" Gas Rangetop with 5 Open Burners ULTRANOVA 22 000BTU Burners Simmer Burner Automatic-Electronic Ignition Stainless Steel
RBCT365BSSV2PLT 36" Gas Rangetop with 5 Open Burners ULTRANOVA 22 000BTU Burners Simmer Burner Automatic-Electronic Ignition Stainless Steel
$3,850.00
appliancesconnection
BlueStar 36" Induction Cooktop
BlueStar 36" Induction Cooktop
$3,895.00
abtelectronics
Cafe 36-in 5 Elements Smooth Surface (Radiant) Black Electric Cooktop | CEP90361NBB
Cafe 36-in 5 Elements Smooth Surface (Radiant) Black Electric Cooktop | CEP90361NBB
$1,777.00
lowes
5 Piece Smart Kitchen Appliance Package with CWE23SP3MD1 36" French Door Refrigerator CEP70302MS1 30" Electric Cooktop CVW73013MDS 30" Hood
5 Piece Smart Kitchen Appliance Package with CWE23SP3MD1 36" French Door Refrigerator CEP70302MS1 30" Electric Cooktop CVW73013MDS 30" Hood
$9,725.00
appliancesconnection
CGRT484G2-N 48" Culinarian Series Built-In Natural Gas Rangetop with 6 Open Burners 12" Griddle Cast Iron Grates and Stay Cool Knobs in Stainless
CGRT484G2-N 48" Culinarian Series Built-In Natural Gas Rangetop with 6 Open Burners 12" Griddle Cast Iron Grates and Stay Cool Knobs in Stainless
$5,509.00
appliancesconnection
DTT48M876HM 48" Contemporary Natural Gas High Altitude Rangetop with 6 Sealed Burners Wi-Fi Enabled SimmerSear Burners Perma-Flame Auto Connected
DTT48M876HM 48" Contemporary Natural Gas High Altitude Rangetop with 6 Sealed Burners Wi-Fi Enabled SimmerSear Burners Perma-Flame Auto Connected
$4,799.00
appliancesconnection
MC2502S 28" Countertop Double Induction Cooktop With 5000 Watts Knob Control Glass-Ceramic Top And Automatic Pan Detection in Stainless
MC2502S 28" Countertop Double Induction Cooktop With 5000 Watts Knob Control Glass-Ceramic Top And Automatic Pan Detection in Stainless
$2,832.50
appliancesconnection
DTT36M974PS 36" Contemporary Series Liquid Propane Rangetop with 4 Sealed Cooktop Burners Griddle Illumina Knobs 22000 BTU Burner and WiFi
DTT36M974PS 36" Contemporary Series Liquid Propane Rangetop with 4 Sealed Cooktop Burners Griddle Illumina Knobs 22000 BTU Burner and WiFi
$4,099.00
appliancesconnection
Dacor Contemporary 36" Natural Gas Rangetop DTT36M876HS
Dacor Contemporary 36" Natural Gas Rangetop DTT36M876HS
$3,799.00
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
24" Electric Cooktop with 4 Burners
24" Electric Cooktop with 4 Burners
$769.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bosch Benchmark Series 30" Stainless Steel 5 Burner Gas Cooktop
Bosch Benchmark Series 30" Stainless Steel 5 Burner Gas Cooktop
$1,499.00
abtelectronics
GRT484G-N 48" Precision Series Built-In Natural Gas Rangetop with 4 Sealed Burners 24" Griddle and Stay Cool Knobs in Stainless
GRT484G-N 48" Precision Series Built-In Natural Gas Rangetop with 4 Sealed Burners 24" Griddle and Stay Cool Knobs in Stainless
$5,179.00
appliancesconnection
ARSCT6062GRN 60" Cuisine Series Built-In Natural Gas Rangetop with 6 Sealed Burners 24" Grill 122000 BTU Heat Output and Metal Knobs in Stainless
ARSCT6062GRN 60" Cuisine Series Built-In Natural Gas Rangetop with 6 Sealed Burners 24" Grill 122000 BTU Heat Output and Metal Knobs in Stainless
$8,399.00
appliancesconnection
NGMP077UC 30" Gas Cooktop with 5 Sealed Burners FlameSelect Heavy Duty Grates OptiSim Burner ADA Compliant Dual Flame Power Burner CSA
NGMP077UC 30" Gas Cooktop with 5 Sealed Burners FlameSelect Heavy Duty Grates OptiSim Burner ADA Compliant Dual Flame Power Burner CSA
$1,699.00
appliancesconnection
Bosch Benchmark 30-in 5 Burners Stainless Steel Gas Cooktop | NGMP056UC
Bosch Benchmark 30-in 5 Burners Stainless Steel Gas Cooktop | NGMP056UC
$1,499.00
lowes
Bosch 500 36-in 5 Elements Smooth Surface (Radiant) Black Electric Cooktop | NEM5666UC
Bosch 500 36-in 5 Elements Smooth Surface (Radiant) Black Electric Cooktop | NEM5666UC
$1,099.00
lowes
BlueStar RGTNB 36" Liquid Propane Rangetop RGTNB364GV2L
BlueStar RGTNB 36" Liquid Propane Rangetop RGTNB364GV2L
$5,195.00
($5,975.00
save 0%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
RGTNB608GV2L 60" RNB Series Gas Rangetop with 8 Open Burners ULTRANOVA 22 000BTU Burners Simmer Burner 12" Griddle Automatic-Electronic Ignition
RGTNB608GV2L 60" RNB Series Gas Rangetop with 8 Open Burners ULTRANOVA 22 000BTU Burners Simmer Burner 12" Griddle Automatic-Electronic Ignition
$9,295.00
appliancesconnection
RGTNB24FTV2L 24" RNB Series Pro-Style Companion Gas Rangetop With 18 000 BTU French Top Single Point Spark Ignition Stainless Steel Drip Trays In
RGTNB24FTV2L 24" RNB Series Pro-Style Companion Gas Rangetop With 18 000 BTU French Top Single Point Spark Ignition Stainless Steel Drip Trays In
$4,495.00
appliancesconnection
Cafe Gas Cooktop Knob Kit in Brushed Bronze
Cafe Gas Cooktop Knob Kit in Brushed Bronze
$199.00
homedepot
36" Electric Cooktop with 5 Elements
36" Electric Cooktop with 5 Elements
$581.99
wayfairnorthamerica
BlueStar RGTNB 48" Gas Rangetop RGTNB484FTBV2
BlueStar RGTNB 48" Gas Rangetop RGTNB484FTBV2
$7,395.00
($8,505.00
save 13%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
MC3500 14" Countertop Single Induction Cooktop With 3500 Watts LED Display Rotary Knob Control Induction Technology And Glass-Ceramic Top in
MC3500 14" Countertop Single Induction Cooktop With 3500 Watts LED Display Rotary Knob Control Induction Technology And Glass-Ceramic Top in
$1,608.75
appliancesconnection
COS-365ECC 36" Electric Ceramic Glass Cooktop with 4 Elements Dual Zone Heating and Control Knobs in
COS-365ECC 36" Electric Ceramic Glass Cooktop with 4 Elements Dual Zone Heating and Control Knobs in
$489.00
appliancesconnection
AROBSCT-6602GD-N 60" Performer Series Natural Gas Rangetop with 6 Open Burners Double Griddle 163000 BTU Heat Output and Metal Knobs in Stainless
AROBSCT-6602GD-N 60" Performer Series Natural Gas Rangetop with 6 Open Burners Double Griddle 163000 BTU Heat Output and Metal Knobs in Stainless
$9,899.00
appliancesconnection
PROF365QXE 36" Professional Series Drop-In Gas Cooktop with 5 Burners Cast Iron Grates Failsafe Thermocouple Technology Seamless One-Piece Worktop
PROF365QXE 36" Professional Series Drop-In Gas Cooktop with 5 Burners Cast Iron Grates Failsafe Thermocouple Technology Seamless One-Piece Worktop
$1,149.00
appliancesconnection
BlueStar RGTNB 48" Liquid Propane Rangetop RGTNB486CBV2LPLT
BlueStar RGTNB 48" Liquid Propane Rangetop RGTNB486CBV2LPLT
$7,335.00
($8,435.00
save 13%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
BSPRT366BL 36" Platinum Series LP Gas Rangetop with 6 Open Burners PrimaNova 25 000 BTU Burner 130F Simmer Heavy-Duty Control Knobs Integrated
BSPRT366BL 36" Platinum Series LP Gas Rangetop with 6 Open Burners PrimaNova 25 000 BTU Burner 130F Simmer Heavy-Duty Control Knobs Integrated
$5,995.00
appliancesconnection
Bosch 800 30-in 5 Elements Black Induction Cooktop Sold Separately Stainless Steel | NIT8069SUC
Bosch 800 30-in 5 Elements Black Induction Cooktop Sold Separately Stainless Steel | NIT8069SUC
$2,099.00
lowes
RGTNB304BV2L 30" RNB Series Pro-Style Gas Rangetop With 4 Open Burners 22 000 BTU Power Burners Simmer Burner Single Point Spark Ignition In
RGTNB304BV2L 30" RNB Series Pro-Style Gas Rangetop With 4 Open Burners 22 000 BTU Power Burners Simmer Burner Single Point Spark Ignition In
$4,495.00
appliancesconnection
RGTNB608CBV2 60" RNB Series Gas Rangetop with 8 Open Burners ULTRANOVA 22 000BTU Burners Simmer Burner 12" Charbroiler Automatic-Electronic
RGTNB608CBV2 60" RNB Series Gas Rangetop with 8 Open Burners ULTRANOVA 22 000BTU Burners Simmer Burner 12" Charbroiler Automatic-Electronic
$9,295.00
appliancesconnection
Cooktops
