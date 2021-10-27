Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Home Improvement
Appliances
Stoves
Stoves
Share
Stoves
Ranges
Cooktops
AMC48IN-SND 48" Mercury Freestanding Range with 5 Induction Burners 6 cu. ft. Capacity Three Ovens Touch Pad Controls Child Lock Overheat
featured
AMC48IN-SND 48" Mercury Freestanding Range with 5 Induction Burners 6 cu. ft. Capacity Three Ovens Touch Pad Controls Child Lock Overheat
$7,469.00
appliancesconnection
ADC3ELIN 39" Dual Control Cast Iron Electric Range 4.3 cu. ft. Total Capacity Two 14.5" diameter Cast Iron Hotplates and Three Multi-Function Ovens
featured
ADC3ELIN 39" Dual Control Cast Iron Electric Range 4.3 cu. ft. Total Capacity Two 14.5" diameter Cast Iron Hotplates and Three Multi-Function Ovens
$19,619.00
appliancesconnection
ATC2DFPIS 24" City24 Cast Iron Dual Fuel Range with 2 Multi-Function Cast Iron Electric Ovens Roasting/Baking Oven and Slow Cook Oven 4 Burner
featured
ATC2DFPIS 24" City24 Cast Iron Dual Fuel Range with 2 Multi-Function Cast Iron Electric Ovens Roasting/Baking Oven and Slow Cook Oven 4 Burner
$10,909.00
appliancesconnection
American Range Legend 48" Gas Rangetop ARSCT488L
American Range Legend 48" Gas Rangetop ARSCT488L
$4,899.00
($5,139.00
save 20%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
ARROB-848L 48" Performer Series Liquid Propane Gas Range with 8 Open Burners Double Oven and Innovection Convection System in Stainless
ARROB-848L 48" Performer Series Liquid Propane Gas Range with 8 Open Burners Double Oven and Innovection Convection System in Stainless
$9,299.00
appliancesconnection
ARR424L 24" Performer Series Freestanding Liquid Propane Range with 4 Open Burners 3.7 cu. ft. Capacity Oven Convection Technology and Continuous
ARR424L 24" Performer Series Freestanding Liquid Propane Range with 4 Open Burners 3.7 cu. ft. Capacity Oven Convection Technology and Continuous
$4,739.00
appliancesconnection
AROBSCT-636-L 36" Performer Series Liquid Propane Gas Rangetop with 6 Open Burners 123000 BTU Heat Output and Metal Knobs in Stainless
AROBSCT-636-L 36" Performer Series Liquid Propane Gas Rangetop with 6 Open Burners 123000 BTU Heat Output and Metal Knobs in Stainless
$4,699.00
appliancesconnection
American Range Cuisine 60" Freestanding Natural Gas Range ARR6602GDN
American Range Cuisine 60" Freestanding Natural Gas Range ARR6602GDN
$15,499.00
($16,269.00
save 6%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
MAST365DFMXE 36" Master Series Dual Fuel Natural Gas Range with 5 Sealed Burners Soft Motion Hinges in Stainless
MAST365DFMXE 36" Master Series Dual Fuel Natural Gas Range with 5 Sealed Burners Soft Motion Hinges in Stainless
$3,959.00
appliancesconnection
Bosch 800 Series 30" 4.8 cu ft. Slide-In Gas Range in Gray/White, Size 36.5 H x 30.0 W x 28.87 D in | Wayfair HGI8056UC
Bosch 800 Series 30" 4.8 cu ft. Slide-In Gas Range in Gray/White, Size 36.5 H x 30.0 W x 28.87 D in | Wayfair HGI8056UC
$2,299.00
($2,549.00
save 0%)
wayfair
RNB606GCBV2CC 60" RNB Series Freestanding Gas Range with 6 Cast Iron Open Burners 4.5 Cu. Ft. Convection Oven 12" Griddle/ Charbroiler Simmer
RNB606GCBV2CC 60" RNB Series Freestanding Gas Range with 6 Cast Iron Open Burners 4.5 Cu. Ft. Convection Oven 12" Griddle/ Charbroiler Simmer
$21,265.00
appliancesconnection
HERT486GGASNETLP 48" Heritage Series Freestanding Liquid Propane Range with 6 Brass Burners Electric Griddle and Telescopic Racks in Nero Matt
HERT486GGASNETLP 48" Heritage Series Freestanding Liquid Propane Range with 6 Brass Burners Electric Griddle and Telescopic Racks in Nero Matt
$12,799.00
appliancesconnection
BlueStar Culinary 24" Freestanding Natural Gas Range RCS24SBV2CC
BlueStar Culinary 24" Freestanding Natural Gas Range RCS24SBV2CC
$6,850.00
($7,875.00
save 14%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
RNB364GV2LCF 36" RNB Series Freestanding Gas Range with Cast Iron Open Burners 5.0 Cu. Ft. Convection Oven 12" Griddle Simmer Burner Full Motion
RNB364GV2LCF 36" RNB Series Freestanding Gas Range with Cast Iron Open Burners 5.0 Cu. Ft. Convection Oven 12" Griddle Simmer Burner Full Motion
$9,940.00
appliancesconnection
Avanti ELITE Series 24" Stainless Steel Gas Range
Avanti ELITE Series 24" Stainless Steel Gas Range
$1,149.00
abtelectronics
RNB244BV2 24" RNB Series Freestanding Natural Gas Range with 4 Cast Iron Open Burners Convection Oven Ceramic Infra-Red Broiler Full Motion Grates
RNB244BV2 24" RNB Series Freestanding Natural Gas Range with 4 Cast Iron Open Burners Convection Oven Ceramic Infra-Red Broiler Full Motion Grates
$5,395.00
appliancesconnection
PRGR34550SS 30" Pro-Style Gas Range with 5 Burners 5.7 cu. ft. Capacity Central Oval Burner and Auto Reignition in Stainless
PRGR34550SS 30" Pro-Style Gas Range with 5 Burners 5.7 cu. ft. Capacity Central Oval Burner and Auto Reignition in Stainless
$2,899.00
appliancesconnection
MAST486GGASXTLP 48" Master Series Liquid Propane Range with 6 Sealed Brass Burners and Griddle Continuous Cast Iron Grates Elegant Temperature
MAST486GGASXTLP 48" Master Series Liquid Propane Range with 6 Sealed Brass Burners and Griddle Continuous Cast Iron Grates Elegant Temperature
$9,299.00
appliancesconnection
RNB6010BV2CFPLT 60" RNB Series Freestanding Gas Range with 10 Cast Iron Open Burners 4.5 Cu. Ft. Convection Oven Simmer Burner Full Motion Grates
RNB6010BV2CFPLT 60" RNB Series Freestanding Gas Range with 10 Cast Iron Open Burners 4.5 Cu. Ft. Convection Oven Simmer Burner Full Motion Grates
$21,880.00
appliancesconnection
TCDCNGMBSH 24" Cast Iron Integrated Dual Fuel Module with 4 Natural Gas Burners available in natural gas and liquid propane Two Electric Ovens -
TCDCNGMBSH 24" Cast Iron Integrated Dual Fuel Module with 4 Natural Gas Burners available in natural gas and liquid propane Two Electric Ovens -
$9,169.00
appliancesconnection
BlueStar RGTNB 36" Liquid Propane Rangetop RGTNB364GV2L
BlueStar RGTNB 36" Liquid Propane Rangetop RGTNB364GV2L
$5,195.00
($5,975.00
save 0%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
AROBSCT-6602GD-N 60" Performer Series Natural Gas Rangetop with 6 Open Burners Double Griddle 163000 BTU Heat Output and Metal Knobs in Stainless
AROBSCT-6602GD-N 60" Performer Series Natural Gas Rangetop with 6 Open Burners Double Griddle 163000 BTU Heat Output and Metal Knobs in Stainless
$9,899.00
appliancesconnection
Bertazzoni Master Series 36" 5.9 cu. ft. Freestanding Dual Fuel Range in White, Size 37.5 H x 36.0 W x 25.2 D in | Wayfair MAST365DFMBIE
Bertazzoni Master Series 36" 5.9 cu. ft. Freestanding Dual Fuel Range in White, Size 37.5 H x 36.0 W x 25.2 D in | Wayfair MAST365DFMBIE
$4,599.00
wayfair
AHCHTH 20" Freestanding Electric Range with Warming Plate and Two Ovens for Warming and Simmering foods Large Aluminum Warming Plate Push Button
AHCHTH 20" Freestanding Electric Range with Warming Plate and Two Ovens for Warming and Simmering foods Large Aluminum Warming Plate Push Button
$5,189.00
appliancesconnection
PROF304QXELP 30" Professional Series Drop-in Liquid Propane Cooktop with 4 Burners Cast Iron Grates Fail-Safe Thermocouple Technology in Stainless
PROF304QXELP 30" Professional Series Drop-in Liquid Propane Cooktop with 4 Burners Cast Iron Grates Fail-Safe Thermocouple Technology in Stainless
$1,049.00
appliancesconnection
DGR20P3S 20" Gas Range with Sealed Burner Cast Iron Grates Waist High Broil in
DGR20P3S 20" Gas Range with Sealed Burner Cast Iron Grates Waist High Broil in
$1,059.00
appliancesconnection
GR2414CW 24" Gas Range Sealed Burners in
GR2414CW 24" Gas Range Sealed Burners in
$579.00
appliancesconnection
PE304CER 30" Ceran Touch Control Cooktop with 4 Heating Zones ADA Compliant Residual Heat Indicator in
PE304CER 30" Ceran Touch Control Cooktop with 4 Heating Zones ADA Compliant Residual Heat Indicator in
$949.00
appliancesconnection
BlueStar RNB 60" Freestanding Liquid Propane Range RNB606GV2L
BlueStar RNB 60" Freestanding Liquid Propane Range RNB606GV2L
$17,595.00
($20,235.00
save 15%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
American Range Medallion 36" Freestanding Dual Fuel Range ARR364GRDFN
American Range Medallion 36" Freestanding Dual Fuel Range ARR364GRDFN
$9,899.00
($10,389.00
save 10%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
Bosch 500 Series 30" Induction Cooktop w/ 4 Burners in Black, Size 4.43 H x 21.25 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair NIT5068UC
Bosch 500 Series 30" Induction Cooktop w/ 4 Burners in Black, Size 4.43 H x 21.25 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair NIT5068UC
$1,699.00
wayfair
AHCINAUB 20" Cast Iron Module Freestanding Electric Range with Induction Cooktop and Two Ovens for Warming and Simmering foods 3.2 cu. ft. Capacity
AHCINAUB 20" Cast Iron Module Freestanding Electric Range with Induction Cooktop and Two Ovens for Warming and Simmering foods 3.2 cu. ft. Capacity
$7,669.00
appliancesconnection
AMC36DF-BLK 36" Mercury Dual Fuel Natural Gas Range with 4.5 cu. ft. Capacity Dual Broiler System 5 Sealed Solid Brass Burners 7-mode
AMC36DF-BLK 36" Mercury Dual Fuel Natural Gas Range with 4.5 cu. ft. Capacity Dual Broiler System 5 Sealed Solid Brass Burners 7-mode
$4,909.00
appliancesconnection
AEL361INBLK 36" Elise Induction Range in Gloss
AEL361INBLK 36" Elise Induction Range in Gloss
$6,549.00
appliancesconnection
RCS24SBV2C 24" RCS Series Freestanding Gas Range with 4 Sealed Burners 3.3 cu. ft. Oven Capacity in Standard RAL
RCS24SBV2C 24" RCS Series Freestanding Gas Range with 4 Sealed Burners 3.3 cu. ft. Oven Capacity in Standard RAL
$4,890.00
appliancesconnection
American Range Performer 48" Freestanding Natural Gas Range ARROB848N
American Range Performer 48" Freestanding Natural Gas Range ARROB848N
$9,299.00
($9,759.00
save 0%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
Bertazzoni Professional Series 36" Stainless Steel Dual Fuel Range
Bertazzoni Professional Series 36" Stainless Steel Dual Fuel Range
$6,199.00
abtelectronics
AMPRO36IN-SS 36" Professional Series Stainless Steel Induction Range with 5 Elements 13 Temperature Settings 4.9 cu. ft. Oven Capacity 3
AMPRO36IN-SS 36" Professional Series Stainless Steel Induction Range with 5 Elements 13 Temperature Settings 4.9 cu. ft. Oven Capacity 3
$5,879.00
appliancesconnection
AMC36IN-IVY 36" Mercury Induction Range with 5 Elements 4.9 cu. ft. Capacity Oven True European Convection and Storage Drawer in
AMC36IN-IVY 36" Mercury Induction Range with 5 Elements 4.9 cu. ft. Capacity Oven True European Convection and Storage Drawer in
$5,879.00
appliancesconnection
American Range Cuisine 60" Freestanding Liquid Propane Range ARR6602GRN
American Range Cuisine 60" Freestanding Liquid Propane Range ARR6602GRN
$15,499.00
($16,269.00
save 6%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
RGTNB488BV2PLT 48" RNB Series Pro-Style Gas Rangetop With 8 Open Burners 22 000 BTU Power Burners Simmer Burner Single Point Spark Ignition In
RGTNB488BV2PLT 48" RNB Series Pro-Style Gas Rangetop With 8 Open Burners 22 000 BTU Power Burners Simmer Burner Single Point Spark Ignition In
$7,135.00
appliancesconnection
BSP244BLCF 24" Platinum Series Freestanding Range with 4 Open Burners Interchangeable 2-in-1 Griddle Charboiler Innovative PowR Oven and Powerful
BSP244BLCF 24" Platinum Series Freestanding Range with 4 Open Burners Interchangeable 2-in-1 Griddle Charboiler Innovative PowR Oven and Powerful
$8,040.00
appliancesconnection
MAST244GASBIELP Liquid Propane 24" Master Series Gas Range with 4 Sealed Aluminum Burners 2.4 cu. ft. Oven Capacity Continuous Cast Iron Grates
MAST244GASBIELP Liquid Propane 24" Master Series Gas Range with 4 Sealed Aluminum Burners 2.4 cu. ft. Oven Capacity Continuous Cast Iron Grates
$3,099.00
appliancesconnection
American Range Legend 24" Gas Rangetop ARSCT244L
American Range Legend 24" Gas Rangetop ARSCT244L
$3,399.00
($3,569.00
save 0%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
RNB486CBV2C 48" RNB Series Freestanding Gas Range with 6 Cast Iron Open Burners 4.5 Cu. Ft. Convection Oven 12" Charbroiler Simmer Burner Full
RNB486CBV2C 48" RNB Series Freestanding Gas Range with 6 Cast Iron Open Burners 4.5 Cu. Ft. Convection Oven 12" Charbroiler Simmer Burner Full
$13,390.00
appliancesconnection
AER6303MFW 30" Freestanding Electric Range with 4 Elements Large Oven Capacity Temp Assure Cooking System Sabbath Mode and Storage Drawer in
AER6303MFW 30" Freestanding Electric Range with 4 Elements Large Oven Capacity Temp Assure Cooking System Sabbath Mode and Storage Drawer in
$554.00
appliancesconnection
American Range Performer 36" Freestanding Gas Range ARROB636L
American Range Performer 36" Freestanding Gas Range ARROB636L
$5,399.00
($5,669.00
save 0%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
ARSCT-486GDL 48" Cuisine Series Built-In Liquid Propane Rangetop with 6 Sealed Burners Griddle 106000 BTU Heat Output and Metal Knobs in
ARSCT-486GDL 48" Cuisine Series Built-In Liquid Propane Rangetop with 6 Sealed Burners Griddle 106000 BTU Heat Output and Metal Knobs in
$5,199.00
appliancesconnection
UMI09NS3MGC 36" Majestic II Series Induction Range with 5 Elements 3.5 cu. ft. Oven Capacity TFT Oven Control Display Chrome Trim in Matte
UMI09NS3MGC 36" Majestic II Series Induction Range with 5 Elements 3.5 cu. ft. Oven Capacity TFT Oven Control Display Chrome Trim in Matte
$7,999.00
appliancesconnection
Dacor Contemporary 48" Stainless Steel Pro Dual Fuel Natural Gas Steam Range
Dacor Contemporary 48" Stainless Steel Pro Dual Fuel Natural Gas Steam Range
$12,999.00
abtelectronics
HDIP056U 30" Dual Fuel Slide-in Range with 5 Sealed Burners 4.6 cu. ft. Capacity Genuine European Convection Self-Cleaning Mode Warming Drawer
HDIP056U 30" Dual Fuel Slide-in Range with 5 Sealed Burners 4.6 cu. ft. Capacity Genuine European Convection Self-Cleaning Mode Warming Drawer
$2,999.00
appliancesconnection
Cafe 30-in 5 Burners Stainless Steel Gas Cooktop | CGP70302NS1
Cafe 30-in 5 Burners Stainless Steel Gas Cooktop | CGP70302NS1
$1,777.00
lowes
MCOR304N 30" Culinarian Series Natural Gas Range with 4 Burners 4.9 cu. ft. Oven Capacity with Convection and Flush Island Trim in Stainless
MCOR304N 30" Culinarian Series Natural Gas Range with 4 Burners 4.9 cu. ft. Oven Capacity with Convection and Flush Island Trim in Stainless
$4,279.00
appliancesconnection
Cosmo 640STX-E 24" Gas Cooktop with 4 sealed Burners, Counter-Top Cooker Cooktop with Cast Iron Grate Stove-Top, Melt-Proof Metal Knobs ( Stainless Steel )
Cosmo 640STX-E 24" Gas Cooktop with 4 sealed Burners, Counter-Top Cooker Cooktop with Cast Iron Grate Stove-Top, Melt-Proof Metal Knobs ( Stainless Steel )
$284.24
($319.95
save 11%)
amazon
HGPR48SNGH 48" Professional Series Natural Gas High Altitude Freestanding Gas Range with 6 Sealed Burners Griddle Double Ovens 8 cu. ft. Total
HGPR48SNGH 48" Professional Series Natural Gas High Altitude Freestanding Gas Range with 6 Sealed Burners Griddle Double Ovens 8 cu. ft. Total
$8,999.00
appliancesconnection
Café™ Cooktop Knob in Gray, Size 1.75 H x 1.87 W x 1.75 D in | Wayfair CXCE1HKPMSS
Café™ Cooktop Knob in Gray, Size 1.75 H x 1.87 W x 1.75 D in | Wayfair CXCE1HKPMSS
$203.52
wayfair
DTT36M974HM 36" Contemporary Series High Altitude Natural Gas Rangetop with 4 Sealed Cooktop Burners Griddle Illumina Knobs 22000 BTU Burner and
DTT36M974HM 36" Contemporary Series High Altitude Natural Gas Rangetop with 4 Sealed Cooktop Burners Griddle Illumina Knobs 22000 BTU Burner and
$4,299.00
appliancesconnection
Café™ Cooktop Knob in Brown, Size 1.75 H x 1.87 W x 1.75 D in | Wayfair CXCE1HKPMCU
Café™ Cooktop Knob in Brown, Size 1.75 H x 1.87 W x 1.75 D in | Wayfair CXCE1HKPMCU
$203.52
wayfair
COB604BB2-N 60" Connoisseurian Series Freestanding Natural Gas Dual Fuel Range with 9 cu. ft. Total Oven Capacity 6 Open Burners and 24" Grill in
COB604BB2-N 60" Connoisseurian Series Freestanding Natural Gas Dual Fuel Range with 9 cu. ft. Total Oven Capacity 6 Open Burners and 24" Grill in
$17,499.00
appliancesconnection
Cafe 30-in Gas Cooktop Knob Kit (Brushed Stainless) | CXCG1K0PMSS
Cafe 30-in Gas Cooktop Knob Kit (Brushed Stainless) | CXCG1K0PMSS
$199.00
lowes
