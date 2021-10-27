Wine Refrigerators

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Home Improvement
Appliances
Refrigeration
Wine Coolers & Refrigerators
Wine Refrigerators
Share
Wine Refrigerators
AOFEINA 24 Bottle Single Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator in Black, Size 26.8 H x 17.3 W x 18.5 D in | Wayfair CES196570AAB
featured
AOFEINA 24 Bottle Single Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator in Black, Size 26.8 H x 17.3 W x 18.5 D in | Wayfair CES196570AAB
$346.69
wayfair
Black + Decker 6 Bottle LED Display Single Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator black, Size 14.9 H x 19.8 W x 9.7 D in | Wayfair BD60016
featured
Black + Decker 6 Bottle LED Display Single Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator black, Size 14.9 H x 19.8 W x 9.7 D in | Wayfair BD60016
$163.96
wayfair
Avallon AWC241SZLH 24" Wide 54 Bottle Capacity Single Zone Wine Cooler - Stainless Steel
featured
Avallon AWC241SZLH 24" Wide 54 Bottle Capacity Single Zone Wine Cooler - Stainless Steel
$1,119.00
overstock
Avanti 24" Stainless Frame Dual Zone Wine Cooler
Avanti 24" Stainless Frame Dual Zone Wine Cooler
$2,119.00
abtelectronics
Avallon 23-Bottle 15 in. Dual Zone Built in Wine Cooler with Argon Filled Double Paned Glass - Left Hinge, Black Cabinet/Stainless Steel door and handle
Avallon 23-Bottle 15 in. Dual Zone Built in Wine Cooler with Argon Filled Double Paned Glass - Left Hinge, Black Cabinet/Stainless Steel door and handle
$999.00
homedepot
Allavino 30 Bottle Dual Zone Freestanding/Built-In Wine Refrigerator in Black, Size 33.5 H x 25.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair VSWR30-2BR20
Allavino 30 Bottle Dual Zone Freestanding/Built-In Wine Refrigerator in Black, Size 33.5 H x 25.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair VSWR30-2BR20
$1,147.97
wayfair
Allavino FlexCount II Dual Zone 121-Bottle Built-in Wine Refrigerator, Silver
Allavino FlexCount II Dual Zone 121-Bottle Built-in Wine Refrigerator, Silver
$1,858.39
homedepot
Amana 35-Bottle Single-Zone Wine Cooler with LED Thermostat Control and Wood Shelving - 3.6
Amana 35-Bottle Single-Zone Wine Cooler with LED Thermostat Control and Wood Shelving - 3.6
$636.49
overstock
Amana 16-Bottle Single-Zone Wine Cooler with Mechanical Temperature Control - 1.7
Amana 16-Bottle Single-Zone Wine Cooler with Mechanical Temperature Control - 1.7
$460.99
overstock
MLWC215-SG01A 15" Single Zone Wine Cooler with 24 Bottle Capacity Dynamic Cooling Technology Vibration Neutralization System Thermal-Efficient
MLWC215-SG01A 15" Single Zone Wine Cooler with 24 Bottle Capacity Dynamic Cooling Technology Vibration Neutralization System Thermal-Efficient
$1,779.00
appliancesconnection
Lanbo Built-in Wine and Beverage Refrigerator
Lanbo Built-in Wine and Beverage Refrigerator
$988.99
overstock
NewAir 33 Bottle Single Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator in Black, Size 33.5 H x 16.9 W x 18.9 D in | Wayfair NWC033SS01
NewAir 33 Bottle Single Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator in Black, Size 33.5 H x 16.9 W x 18.9 D in | Wayfair NWC033SS01
$411.06
wayfair
Advertisement
NewAir 43-Bottle Dual-Zone Freestanding Wine Cooler
NewAir 43-Bottle Dual-Zone Freestanding Wine Cooler
$639.99
target
Kalorik 29 Bottle Wine Cooler
Kalorik 29 Bottle Wine Cooler
$549.99
($687.99
save 20%)
macys
Koolatron Urban Series 18 Bottle Dual Zone Wine Cooler Thermoelectric, Black
Koolatron Urban Series 18 Bottle Dual Zone Wine Cooler Thermoelectric, Black
$269.99
($9,999.00
save -2900%)
walmartusa
LUMA COMFORT CORPORATION 24 in. 18 Bottle and 58 Can Premium Built-in Dual Zone French Door Wine and Beverage Fridge with SplitShelf, Silver
LUMA COMFORT CORPORATION 24 in. 18 Bottle and 58 Can Premium Built-in Dual Zone French Door Wine and Beverage Fridge with SplitShelf, Silver
$1,427.13
homedepot
Hestan KWCR24-GG 26 Inch Wide 72 Bottle Capacity Built-In Right Hinge Wine Cooler, Pacific Fog
Hestan KWCR24-GG 26 Inch Wide 72 Bottle Capacity Built-In Right Hinge Wine Cooler, Pacific Fog
$10,549.00
amazon
JUWFR242HM 24" NOIR Built-In Undercounter Wine Cellar with 45 Bottle Capacity Independent Temperature Zones UV-Resistant Thermal Glass Marquee
JUWFR242HM 24" NOIR Built-In Undercounter Wine Cellar with 45 Bottle Capacity Independent Temperature Zones UV-Resistant Thermal Glass Marquee
$3,499.00
appliancesconnection
12 Bottle Single Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator
12 Bottle Single Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator
$249.99
wayfairnorthamerica
19 Bottle Single Zone Freestanding/Built-In Wine Refrigerator
19 Bottle Single Zone Freestanding/Built-In Wine Refrigerator
$569.34
wayfairnorthamerica
Ivation 51 Bottle Single Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator in Gray, Size 33.4 H x 23.8 W x 19.5 D in | Wayfair IVFWCC511LWSSWH
Ivation 51 Bottle Single Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator in Gray, Size 33.4 H x 23.8 W x 19.5 D in | Wayfair IVFWCC511LWSSWH
$569.99
wayfair
KitchenAid® 24" Undercounter Wine Cellar with Glass Door and Wood-Front Racks
KitchenAid® 24" Undercounter Wine Cellar with Glass Door and Wood-Front Racks
$2,294.00
($2,549.00
save 0%)
shopkitchenaid
WC20 20 Bottle Wine Cellar with Advanced Heat Dissipation System Digitally Adjustable Temperature and Mirrored Glass Door in
WC20 20 Bottle Wine Cellar with Advanced Heat Dissipation System Digitally Adjustable Temperature and Mirrored Glass Door in
$235.14
appliancesconnection
HP24CO-4-1LL 24" Signature Series Outdoor Dual Zone Refrigerator/Wine Reserve with 5.0 cu. ft. Capacity RAPIDcool Forced-air System Stainless Steel
HP24CO-4-1LL 24" Signature Series Outdoor Dual Zone Refrigerator/Wine Reserve with 5.0 cu. ft. Capacity RAPIDcool Forced-air System Stainless Steel
$4,846.00
appliancesconnection
Advertisement
Miele 24" Built In Undercounter Wine Cooler KWT6312UGS
Miele 24" Built In Undercounter Wine Cooler KWT6312UGS
$3,599.00
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
HP24CS-4-3L 24" Signature Series Indoor Dual Zone Refrigerator/Wine Reserve with 5.0 cu. ft. Capacity RAPIDcool Forced-air System Stainless Steel
HP24CS-4-3L 24" Signature Series Indoor Dual Zone Refrigerator/Wine Reserve with 5.0 cu. ft. Capacity RAPIDcool Forced-air System Stainless Steel
$4,720.00
appliancesconnection
NewAir Freestanding 16 Bottle Compressor Wine Fridge in Stainless Steel, Adjustable Racks and Exterior Digital Thermostat
NewAir Freestanding 16 Bottle Compressor Wine Fridge in Stainless Steel, Adjustable Racks and Exterior Digital Thermostat
$337.49
overstock
Marvel 15" Custom Frame Built-In High Efficiency Single Zone Wine Refrigerator
Marvel 15" Custom Frame Built-In High Efficiency Single Zone Wine Refrigerator
$1,759.00
abtelectronics
4 Piece Kitchen Appliances Package with JS42PPDUDE 42" Side by Side Refrigerator ES1450FS 30" Slide-in Electric Range JUW24FRERS 24" Built-In Wine
4 Piece Kitchen Appliances Package with JS42PPDUDE 42" Side by Side Refrigerator ES1450FS 30" Slide-in Electric Range JUW24FRERS 24" Built-In Wine
$17,996.00
appliancesconnection
LANBO 23 in. 149-Bottle Stainless Steel Single Zone Wine Refrigerator, BLACK/STAINLESS STEEL
LANBO 23 in. 149-Bottle Stainless Steel Single Zone Wine Refrigerator, BLACK/STAINLESS STEEL
$1,547.00
homedepot
Koolatron Urban Series 18 Bottle Slim Dual Zone Wine Cooler, Thermoelectric Wine Fridge, Freestanding Wine Cellar for Home Bar, Kitchen, Apartment, Condo, Cottage
Koolatron Urban Series 18 Bottle Slim Dual Zone Wine Cooler, Thermoelectric Wine Fridge, Freestanding Wine Cellar for Home Bar, Kitchen, Apartment, Condo, Cottage
$269.99
($349.99
save 23%)
amazon
LANBO 30 in. 33-Bottle 70-Can Stainless Steel Dual Zone Combo Wine and Beverage Refrigerator, BLACK/STAINLESS STEEL
LANBO 30 in. 33-Bottle 70-Can Stainless Steel Dual Zone Combo Wine and Beverage Refrigerator, BLACK/STAINLESS STEEL
$977.47
homedepot
143 Bottle Triple Zone Freestanding Wine Cellar
143 Bottle Triple Zone Freestanding Wine Cellar
$1,913.73
wayfairnorthamerica
Koolatron Elite Series 50 Bottle Dual Zone Wine Cooler Freestanding Wine Cellar
Koolatron Elite Series 50 Bottle Dual Zone Wine Cooler Freestanding Wine Cellar
$839.99
($974.99
save 14%)
walmartusa
51 Bottle Single Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator
51 Bottle Single Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator
$529.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Lanbo 138 Bottle Dual Zone Freestanding/Built-In Wine Refrigerator in Black/Gray, Size 64.0 H x 28.5 W x 23.4 D in | Wayfair LW142D
Lanbo 138 Bottle Dual Zone Freestanding/Built-In Wine Refrigerator in Black/Gray, Size 64.0 H x 28.5 W x 23.4 D in | Wayfair LW142D
$1,549.00
($1,615.00
save 0%)
wayfair
Advertisement
Koolatron 12 Bottle Wine Cellar (WC12)
Koolatron 12 Bottle Wine Cellar (WC12)
$179.99
staples
K430AV22-C 24" Professional Series Dual Zone Wine Cooler with Compressor 155 Bottle Capacity Double Panel Tempered Glass Door and Automatic Defrost
K430AV22-C 24" Professional Series Dual Zone Wine Cooler with Compressor 155 Bottle Capacity Double Panel Tempered Glass Door and Automatic Defrost
$2,572.00
appliancesconnection
Koolatron Elite Series Wine Cooler, 29 Bottle - Black
Koolatron Elite Series Wine Cooler, 29 Bottle - Black
$887.00
macy's
R.W.FLAME 36 Bottle Single Zone Built-in Wine & Beverage Refrigerator in Black, Size 31.5 H x 19.7 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair W5899H
R.W.FLAME 36 Bottle Single Zone Built-in Wine & Beverage Refrigerator in Black, Size 31.5 H x 19.7 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair W5899H
$314.99
wayfair
NutriChef 12-Bottle Home Wine Cooler Fridge Smart Wine Cooler Chilling Refrigerator with Digital Touchscreen Control, Silver
NutriChef 12-Bottle Home Wine Cooler Fridge Smart Wine Cooler Chilling Refrigerator with Digital Touchscreen Control, Silver
$246.07
($309.99
save 21%)
homedepot
HP24CO-4-4LL 24" Signature Series Outdoor Dual Zone Refrigerator/Wine Reserve with 5.0 cu. ft. Capacity RAPIDcool Forced-air System Stainless Steel
HP24CO-4-4LL 24" Signature Series Outdoor Dual Zone Refrigerator/Wine Reserve with 5.0 cu. ft. Capacity RAPIDcool Forced-air System Stainless Steel
$4,867.00
appliancesconnection
12 Bottle/1.2cu.ft/34l Electronic Wine Cooler with Display Black
12 Bottle/1.2cu.ft/34l Electronic Wine Cooler with Display Black
$435.99
overstock
HP24CS-4-4L 24" Signature Series Indoor Dual Zone Refrigerator/Wine Reserve with 5.0 cu. ft. Capacity RAPIDcool Forced-air System Stainless Steel
HP24CS-4-4L 24" Signature Series Indoor Dual Zone Refrigerator/Wine Reserve with 5.0 cu. ft. Capacity RAPIDcool Forced-air System Stainless Steel
$4,585.00
appliancesconnection
48" Signature Series Stainless Steel Outdoor Wine Cooler Pair with HH24WO41L Left Hinge Solid Door Wine Cooler and HH24WO41R Right Hinge Solid Door
48" Signature Series Stainless Steel Outdoor Wine Cooler Pair with HH24WO41L Left Hinge Solid Door Wine Cooler and HH24WO41R Right Hinge Solid Door
$7,112.00
appliancesconnection
HP24CO-4-2L 24" Signature Series Outdoor Dual Zone Refrigerator/Wine Reserve with 5.0 cu. ft. Capacity RAPIDcool Forced-air System Stainless Steel
HP24CO-4-2L 24" Signature Series Outdoor Dual Zone Refrigerator/Wine Reserve with 5.0 cu. ft. Capacity RAPIDcool Forced-air System Stainless Steel
$4,681.00
appliancesconnection
KitchenAid 24" Stainless Steel Left-Hinge Undercounter Wine Cellar With Glass Door And Wood-Front Racks
KitchenAid 24" Stainless Steel Left-Hinge Undercounter Wine Cellar With Glass Door And Wood-Front Racks
$2,294.00
abtelectronics
JennAir Noir 24" Built In Undercounter Wine Cooler JUWFL242HM
JennAir Noir 24" Built In Undercounter Wine Cooler JUWFL242HM
$3,499.00
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
Advertisement
SRVWC050L 24" Silouhette Series Dual Temperature Zone Wine Cooler with NEK Storage System 37 Wine Bottle Capacity 5 Maple Slide Out Shelves and
SRVWC050L 24" Silouhette Series Dual Temperature Zone Wine Cooler with NEK Storage System 37 Wine Bottle Capacity 5 Maple Slide Out Shelves and
$1,999.00
appliancesconnection
CasoDesign 38 Bottle Dual Zone Free Standing Wine Refrigerator in Gray, Size 40.75 H x 15.6 W x 24.8 D in | Wayfair 10720
CasoDesign 38 Bottle Dual Zone Free Standing Wine Refrigerator in Gray, Size 40.75 H x 15.6 W x 24.8 D in | Wayfair 10720
$899.99
wayfair
HWC242L 24" Heritage Series Left Hinge Dual Zone Wine Cellar with 46 Bottle Capacity DynamicClimate Mode Dual Paned UV Resistant Tempered Glass
HWC242L 24" Heritage Series Left Hinge Dual Zone Wine Cellar with 46 Bottle Capacity DynamicClimate Mode Dual Paned UV Resistant Tempered Glass
$2,499.00
appliancesconnection
WineSafe 24-Bottle Dual-Zone Wine Cellar w/ Wi-Fi Smart Control Technology - Caso 10719
WineSafe 24-Bottle Dual-Zone Wine Cellar w/ Wi-Fi Smart Control Technology - Caso 10719
$699.99
totallyfurniture
Azure 15" Freestanding/Built In Undercounter Wine Cooler A115WCO
Azure 15" Freestanding/Built In Undercounter Wine Cooler A115WCO
$849.00
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
WCF149SE3S 24" Single Temperature Zone Wine Cooler with 149 Bottle Capacity Security Lock Wooden Shelves Tempered Glass Door and LED Lighting in
WCF149SE3S 24" Single Temperature Zone Wine Cooler with 149 Bottle Capacity Security Lock Wooden Shelves Tempered Glass Door and LED Lighting in
$1,969.00
appliancesconnection
Brayden Studio® 24 Bottle Wine Cooler Countertop Freestanding Wine Cellars Compressor System Champagne Chiller w/ A Digital Temperature Control UV-Protective Finish
Brayden Studio® 24 Bottle Wine Cooler Countertop Freestanding Wine Cellars Compressor System Champagne Chiller w/ A Digital Temperature Control UV-Protective Finish
$366.35
wayfair
CWC-800CEN Black 8-Bottle Private Reserve Wine Cellar with Touchscreen Controls LED Temperature Display 8-Bottle Capacity and 3 Contoured Chrome
CWC-800CEN Black 8-Bottle Private Reserve Wine Cellar with Touchscreen Controls LED Temperature Display 8-Bottle Capacity and 3 Contoured Chrome
$199.95
appliancesconnection
Cosmo 48-Bottle Stainless Steel 24 in. Single Zone Compressor Wine Cooler, Silver
Cosmo 48-Bottle Stainless Steel 24 in. Single Zone Compressor Wine Cooler, Silver
$879.99
($992.80
save 11%)
homedepot
COS-24BIWCS 24" Single Zone Wine Cooler with 48 Bottle Capacity 6 Beechwood Shelves and LED Lighting in Stainless
COS-24BIWCS 24" Single Zone Wine Cooler with 48 Bottle Capacity 6 Beechwood Shelves and LED Lighting in Stainless
$917.99
appliancesconnection
24 Inch 46 Bottle Wine Cooler Cabinet Counter Top Freestanding Appliance
24 Inch 46 Bottle Wine Cooler Cabinet Counter Top Freestanding Appliance
$879.99
wayfairnorthamerica
BLACK+DECKER 12 Bottle Wine Cellar, Thermoelectric Wine Cooler with Mirrored Front, BD60336
BLACK+DECKER 12 Bottle Wine Cellar, Thermoelectric Wine Cooler with Mirrored Front, BD60336
$219.36
amazon
Load More
Wine Refrigerators
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.