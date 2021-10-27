Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Home Improvement
Appliances
Refrigeration
Freezers
Freezers
Share
Freezers
Arctic Wind 8.7-Cu. Ft. Chest Freezer, White
featured
Arctic Wind 8.7-Cu. Ft. Chest Freezer, White
$670.78
overstock
Black + Decker BCFK706 7 cu. Ft. Manual Defrost Chest Freezer - White
featured
Black + Decker BCFK706 7 cu. Ft. Manual Defrost Chest Freezer - White
$354.99
($429.99
save 17%)
walmartusa
AccuCold 24" Undercounter Counter Depth Compact Upright Freezer VT65MLADA
featured
AccuCold 24" Undercounter Counter Depth Compact Upright Freezer VT65MLADA
$1,112.00
($1,310.00
save 0%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
CF720M0W Chest Freezer with 7.2 cu. ft. Total Capacity Adjustable Thermostat and Removable Storage Basket in
CF720M0W Chest Freezer with 7.2 cu. ft. Total Capacity Adjustable Thermostat and Removable Storage Basket in
$319.00
appliancesconnection
Stainless Steel Front 2.1 cu. ft. Compact Upright Freezer with Adjustable Temperature Control, for Home Apartment Office Garage
Stainless Steel Front 2.1 cu. ft. Compact Upright Freezer with Adjustable Temperature Control, for Home Apartment Office Garage
$269.99
newegg
FS407LXBIDPLADA 20" ADA Compliant Upright Freezer with 2.8 cu. ft. Capacity 4 Pull-Out Storage Drawers Reversible Door and Manual Defrost in
FS407LXBIDPLADA 20" ADA Compliant Upright Freezer with 2.8 cu. ft. Capacity 4 Pull-Out Storage Drawers Reversible Door and Manual Defrost in
$899.00
appliancesconnection
FS408BLXBIDPL 20" Upright Freezer with 2.8 cu. ft. Capacity Pull-Out Drawers Adjustable Thermostat Manual Defrost and Professional Towel Bar
FS408BLXBIDPL 20" Upright Freezer with 2.8 cu. ft. Capacity Pull-Out Drawers Adjustable Thermostat Manual Defrost and Professional Towel Bar
$849.00
appliancesconnection
Amana 14.8-cu ft Manual Defrost Chest Freezer (White) | AZC31T15DW
Amana 14.8-cu ft Manual Defrost Chest Freezer (White) | AZC31T15DW
$669.00
lowes
ANGELSHORN 3.5 Cu.ft Chest Freezer Removable Storage Basket, Top Open Door Freezing Machine For Home & Kitchen/Dorm/Bar/Office in White | Wayfair
ANGELSHORN 3.5 Cu.ft Chest Freezer Removable Storage Basket, Top Open Door Freezing Machine For Home & Kitchen/Dorm/Bar/Office in White | Wayfair
$369.99
wayfair
BDCF-10R 41" Black Diamond Chest Freezer with 9.6 cu. ft. Capacity Embossed Aluminum Interior Manual Temperature Controller Manual Defrosting and
BDCF-10R 41" Black Diamond Chest Freezer with 9.6 cu. ft. Capacity Embossed Aluminum Interior Manual Temperature Controller Manual Defrosting and
$875.99
appliancesconnection
AccuCold 24" Freestanding/Built In Undercounter Compact Upright Freezer VT65MLBIMED2
AccuCold 24" Freestanding/Built In Undercounter Compact Upright Freezer VT65MLBIMED2
$2,056.00
($2,255.00
save 0%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
ANGELSHORN 5 Cu.ft Chest Freezer Removable Storage Basket, Top Open Door Freezing Machine For Home & Kitchen/Dorm/Bar/Office, 7 Temperature Settings
ANGELSHORN 5 Cu.ft Chest Freezer Removable Storage Basket, Top Open Door Freezing Machine For Home & Kitchen/Dorm/Bar/Office, 7 Temperature Settings
$399.99
wayfair
Advertisement
BDCF-6-CG Black Diamond Sliding Glass Top Chest Freezer - 6.4 Cu Ft in
BDCF-6-CG Black Diamond Sliding Glass Top Chest Freezer - 6.4 Cu Ft in
$995.99
appliancesconnection
Avanti CF350M0W-IS 3.5 Cubic Foot Stand Alone Upright Chest Deep Freezer, White
Avanti CF350M0W-IS 3.5 Cubic Foot Stand Alone Upright Chest Deep Freezer, White
$239.99
newegg
Mohawk Group 3 Cubic Feet cu. ft. Upright Freezer with Adjustable Temperature Controls
Mohawk Group 3 Cubic Feet cu. ft. Upright Freezer with Adjustable Temperature Controls
$259.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Northair 7 cu. ft. Chest Freezer in White, Size 32.91 H x 21.77 W x 35.39 D in | Wayfair BD200-W
Northair 7 cu. ft. Chest Freezer in White, Size 32.91 H x 21.77 W x 35.39 D in | Wayfair BD200-W
$529.99
wayfair
Northair 3 cu. ft. Upright Freezer in Black, Size 32.36 H x 22.52 W x 20.27 D in | Wayfair BD-88-E BLACK
Northair 3 cu. ft. Upright Freezer in Black, Size 32.36 H x 22.52 W x 20.27 D in | Wayfair BD-88-E BLACK
$308.58
wayfair
Northair 2.1 cu. ft. Upright Freezer in Gray, Size 25.0 H x 21.0 W x 17.52 D in | Wayfair BD-60-E S/S
Northair 2.1 cu. ft. Upright Freezer in Gray, Size 25.0 H x 21.0 W x 17.52 D in | Wayfair BD-60-E S/S
$226.99
($279.99
save 19%)
wayfair
RCA 5-Cubic Foot Chest Freezer
RCA 5-Cubic Foot Chest Freezer
$379.27
qvc
HP24FS-4-1L 24" Signature Series Indoor Undercounter Freezer with 5.2 cu. ft. Capacity RAPIDcool Forced-air System LED Lighting and Left Hinge in
HP24FS-4-1L 24" Signature Series Indoor Undercounter Freezer with 5.2 cu. ft. Capacity RAPIDcool Forced-air System LED Lighting and Left Hinge in
$4,031.00
appliancesconnection
Perlick ADA Compliant 24" Built In Undercounter Counter Depth Compact Upright Freezer HA24FB41LL
Perlick ADA Compliant 24" Built In Undercounter Counter Depth Compact Upright Freezer HA24FB41LL
$3,259.00
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
Koolatron Compact Chest Freezer, 142 L - White
Koolatron Compact Chest Freezer, 142 L - White
$424.00
macy's
Conserv 3 cu. ft. Midi Upright Freezer
Conserv 3 cu. ft. Midi Upright Freezer
$311.99
overstock
Hisense 5-cu ft Manual Defrost Chest Freezer (White) | FC50D6AWD
Hisense 5-cu ft Manual Defrost Chest Freezer (White) | FC50D6AWD
$229.00
lowes
Advertisement
Koolatron KCF51WNG 5.1 Cubic Foot (145 Liters) Chest Freezer with Wheels
Koolatron KCF51WNG 5.1 Cubic Foot (145 Liters) Chest Freezer with Wheels
$345.39
($504.00
save 31%)
walmartusa
5.0 Cubic Feet Chest Freezer with Removable Basket
5.0 Cubic Feet Chest Freezer with Removable Basket
$585.99
overstock
UF27A-LP 27" Steelheart Series ADA Compliant Undercounter Low Profile Freezer with 7.2 cu. ft. Capacity 1 Reversible Door and 1 Adjustable Shelf
UF27A-LP 27" Steelheart Series ADA Compliant Undercounter Low Profile Freezer with 7.2 cu. ft. Capacity 1 Reversible Door and 1 Adjustable Shelf
$2,105.60
appliancesconnection
Koolatron 3.1 cu. ft' upright freezer
Koolatron 3.1 cu. ft' upright freezer
$279.99
target
C-U60F-HC 60" Competitor Series Undercounter and Work Top Freezer with 18.2 cu. ft. Capacity 2 Shelves Stainless Steel Construction 115 Volts
C-U60F-HC 60" Competitor Series Undercounter and Work Top Freezer with 18.2 cu. ft. Capacity 2 Shelves Stainless Steel Construction 115 Volts
$3,335.00
appliancesconnection
3.0 Cu.ft Compact Upright Freezer with Reversible Single Door Silver
3.0 Cu.ft Compact Upright Freezer with Reversible Single Door Silver
$354.49
overstock
New Air Chest Freezer - 7 Cubic Feet Reach In Freezer Chest - Quiet Freezer with Digital Temperature Control, Open Door Alarm, and Fast Freeze Mode - Cool Gray NFT070GA00
New Air Chest Freezer - 7 Cubic Feet Reach In Freezer Chest - Quiet Freezer with Digital Temperature Control, Open Door Alarm, and Fast Freeze Mode - Cool Gray NFT070GA00
$548.96
amazon
Koolatron KTUF88 3.1 Cubic Foot (88 Liters) Upright Freezer with Adjustable Thermostat
Koolatron KTUF88 3.1 Cubic Foot (88 Liters) Upright Freezer with Adjustable Thermostat
$250.99
($324.99
save 23%)
walmartusa
VT65M7CSSADA 24" Commercially Approved ADA Compliant Upright Freezer with 3.5 cu. ft. Capacity Manual Defrost Adjustable Thermostat and Three
VT65M7CSSADA 24" Commercially Approved ADA Compliant Upright Freezer with 3.5 cu. ft. Capacity Manual Defrost Adjustable Thermostat and Three
$1,499.00
appliancesconnection
RCA RFRF450-AMZ, 5.1 Cubic Foot Chest, Deep Freezer Cold Storage for Food, White
RCA RFRF450-AMZ, 5.1 Cubic Foot Chest, Deep Freezer Cold Storage for Food, White
$411.92
amazon
Perlick 4.8 cu. ft. Frost-Free Upright Freezer in Gray, Size 32.0 H x 24.0 W x 23.88 D in | Wayfair HA24FB-4-1R
Perlick 4.8 cu. ft. Frost-Free Upright Freezer in Gray, Size 32.0 H x 24.0 W x 23.88 D in | Wayfair HA24FB-4-1R
$3,233.00
wayfair
SABA 23-cu ft Frost-free Upright Freezer | S-23FF
SABA 23-cu ft Frost-free Upright Freezer | S-23FF
$3,186.00
lowes
Advertisement
FA43N-U 43" Undercounter Freezer with 12 cu. ft. Capacity Solid Doors 2" Non-CFC Polyurethane Foam Insulation and Electronic Controller in
FA43N-U 43" Undercounter Freezer with 12 cu. ft. Capacity Solid Doors 2" Non-CFC Polyurethane Foam Insulation and Electronic Controller in
$5,346.13
appliancesconnection
STAKOL 3 cu.ft. Compact Upright Freezer w/Single Stainless Steel Door - 20.5''L x 22''D x 31''H
STAKOL 3 cu.ft. Compact Upright Freezer w/Single Stainless Steel Door - 20.5''L x 22''D x 31''H
$337.99
overstock
NC51HC-1-W 51" Chest Freezer with 9.43 cu. ft. Capacity 1/4 HP White Powder Coated Surface LED Lighting Adjustable Thermostat Lid Lock 2" Heavy
NC51HC-1-W 51" Chest Freezer with 9.43 cu. ft. Capacity 1/4 HP White Powder Coated Surface LED Lighting Adjustable Thermostat Lid Lock 2" Heavy
$2,123.99
appliancesconnection
EQFF72 44" Chest Freezer with 7.7 cu. ft. Capacity Digital Thermostat Storage Baskets and Digital Thermostat in
EQFF72 44" Chest Freezer with 7.7 cu. ft. Capacity Digital Thermostat Storage Baskets and Digital Thermostat in
$1,399.00
appliancesconnection
Debracat 3.5 Cubic Feet cu. ft. Chest Freezer w/ Adjustable Temperature Controls in White, Size 32.9 H x 20.8 W x 21.1 D in | Wayfair ES199188KAA
Debracat 3.5 Cubic Feet cu. ft. Chest Freezer w/ Adjustable Temperature Controls in White, Size 32.9 H x 20.8 W x 21.1 D in | Wayfair ES199188KAA
$329.99
wayfair
Coofel 5 Cu.Ft Chest Freezer w/ Adjustable Temperature Controls in White, Size 33.5 H x 20.8 W x 27.3 D in | Wayfair 0884218537547
Coofel 5 Cu.Ft Chest Freezer w/ Adjustable Temperature Controls in White, Size 33.5 H x 20.8 W x 27.3 D in | Wayfair 0884218537547
$389.99
wayfair
5 Cu.Ft Chest Freezer With Adjustable Temperature Controls
5 Cu.Ft Chest Freezer With Adjustable Temperature Controls
$389.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Danby Designer 8.5 cu. ft. Upright Freezer DUFM085A4WDD-6
Danby Designer 8.5 cu. ft. Upright Freezer DUFM085A4WDD-6
$995.49
overstock
Avanti 5 Cubic Feet cu. ft. Garage Ready Chest Freezer w/ Adjustable Temperature Controls in White, Size 33.5 H x 22.25 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair
Avanti 5 Cubic Feet cu. ft. Garage Ready Chest Freezer w/ Adjustable Temperature Controls in White, Size 33.5 H x 22.25 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair
$223.99
wayfair
Vertical 5.8 cu. ft. Upright Freezer
Vertical 5.8 cu. ft. Upright Freezer
$479.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Black + Decker Compact Upright 1.2 cu. ft. Freezer in White, Size 20.0 H x 19.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair BUFK12W
Black + Decker Compact Upright 1.2 cu. ft. Freezer in White, Size 20.0 H x 19.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair BUFK12W
$183.61
wayfair
FCM16SLWW 65" Chest Freezer with LED Interior Lighting Lock with Key 2 Sliding Bulk Storage Baskets in
FCM16SLWW 65" Chest Freezer with LED Interior Lighting Lock with Key 2 Sliding Bulk Storage Baskets in
$699.00
appliancesconnection
Advertisement
GLF70CWED11 33" Chest Freezer with 7 cu. ft. Capacity Manual Defrost Casters Adjustable Temperature Controls Recessed Handle Defrost Drain
GLF70CWED11 33" Chest Freezer with 7 cu. ft. Capacity Manual Defrost Casters Adjustable Temperature Controls Recessed Handle Defrost Drain
$339.00
appliancesconnection
R.W.FLAME 3.2 cu. ft. Upright Freezer in Black, Size 21.0 H x 32.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair D5888B-BLACK
R.W.FLAME 3.2 cu. ft. Upright Freezer in Black, Size 21.0 H x 32.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair D5888B-BLACK
$349.99
wayfair
SCFF1842CSSADA 18" Upright Freezer with 2.7 cu. ft. Capacity ADA Compliant Factory Installed Lock Digital Thermostat and Adjustable Chrome
SCFF1842CSSADA 18" Upright Freezer with 2.7 cu. ft. Capacity ADA Compliant Factory Installed Lock Digital Thermostat and Adjustable Chrome
$1,870.15
appliancesconnection
VT65ML7CSS 24" Commercially Approved Upright Freezer with 3.5 cu. ft. Capacity Factory Installed Lock Three Removable Storage Baskets and
VT65ML7CSS 24" Commercially Approved Upright Freezer with 3.5 cu. ft. Capacity Factory Installed Lock Three Removable Storage Baskets and
$1,704.04
appliancesconnection
WCH09W Chest Freezer with 9 cu. ft. Capacity Hammered Aluminum Interior Counterbalanced Hinges Pocket Handle Storage Baskets Adjustable
WCH09W Chest Freezer with 9 cu. ft. Capacity Hammered Aluminum Interior Counterbalanced Hinges Pocket Handle Storage Baskets Adjustable
$569.00
appliancesconnection
Sunpentown 3.0 cu. ft. Upright Freezer with Energy Star
Sunpentown 3.0 cu. ft. Upright Freezer with Energy Star
$316.57
($634.26
save 50%)
walmartusa
Summit FS30LTBC Accucold 19" Wide 1.8 Cu. Ft. Capacity Upright Freezer - White
Summit FS30LTBC Accucold 19" Wide 1.8 Cu. Ft. Capacity Upright Freezer - White
$673.93
overstock
Basalt 4.72 cu. ft. Frost-Free Upright Freezer
Basalt 4.72 cu. ft. Frost-Free Upright Freezer
$1,879.99
wayfairnorthamerica
FS24LVAC 19" 1.4 cu. ft. Upright Freezer with Factory Installed Lock Manual Defrost Removable Shelf Digital Thermostat High/Low Temperature Alarm
FS24LVAC 19" 1.4 cu. ft. Upright Freezer with Factory Installed Lock Manual Defrost Removable Shelf Digital Thermostat High/Low Temperature Alarm
$1,340.18
appliancesconnection
Summit Appliance 4.72 cu. ft. Frost-Free Upright Freezer in Gray, Size 34.0 H x 23.63 W x 23.5 D in | Wayfair SCFF53BCSS
Summit Appliance 4.72 cu. ft. Frost-Free Upright Freezer in Gray, Size 34.0 H x 23.63 W x 23.5 D in | Wayfair SCFF53BCSS
$1,929.99
wayfair
Summit Built-In 4.72 cu.ft. Frost-Free Upright Freezer
Summit Built-In 4.72 cu.ft. Frost-Free Upright Freezer
$1,459.99
wayfairnorthamerica
SPFF51OSCSSIM 24" Compact Upright Freezer with 4.72 cu. ft. Capacity Weatherproof Design Digital Thermostat and Icemaker: Vertical
SPFF51OSCSSIM 24" Compact Upright Freezer with 4.72 cu. ft. Capacity Weatherproof Design Digital Thermostat and Icemaker: Vertical
$2,341.36
appliancesconnection
Load More
Freezers
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.