Beverage Refrigerators

Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Holidays
Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
BHG.com
Shop
Home Improvement
Appliances
Refrigeration
Beverage Refrigerators
Beverage Refrigerators
Share
Beverage Refrigerators
BB36HC-1-G-B 36" Back Bar Refrigerator with 8.31 cu. ft. Capacity LED Lighting Field Reversible Doors Self-Closing Door and Epoxy Coated Shelves
featured
BB36HC-1-G-B 36" Back Bar Refrigerator with 8.31 cu. ft. Capacity LED Lighting Field Reversible Doors Self-Closing Door and Epoxy Coated Shelves
$3,079.99
appliancesconnection
188943 1.6 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Compact Refrigerator With Right Hinge With Reversible Doors Energy Star Certified Canstor Beverage Dispensing
featured
188943 1.6 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Compact Refrigerator With Right Hinge With Reversible Doors Energy Star Certified Canstor Beverage Dispensing
$359.99
appliancesconnection
BB48HC-1-G-PT-B-27 48" Pass-Thru Back Bar Refrigerator with 13.6 cu. ft. Capacity LED Lighting Self-Closing Swing Doors and Epoxy Coated Shelves
featured
BB48HC-1-G-PT-B-27 48" Pass-Thru Back Bar Refrigerator with 13.6 cu. ft. Capacity LED Lighting Self-Closing Swing Doors and Epoxy Coated Shelves
$6,450.99
appliancesconnection
48" Stainless Steel Side-by-Side Beverage Center with A124BEVS 24" Left Hinge Beverage Center and A124WCS 24" Right Hinge Wine
48" Stainless Steel Side-by-Side Beverage Center with A124BEVS 24" Left Hinge Beverage Center and A124WCS 24" Right Hinge Wine
$2,098.00
appliancesconnection
AOBOSI 24 Inch Beverage Refrigerator, 164 Cans Freestanding & Built-In Beverage Refrigerator Stainless Steel/Glass in Gray | Wayfair AO-JC-145C-1-L
AOBOSI 24 Inch Beverage Refrigerator, 164 Cans Freestanding & Built-In Beverage Refrigerator Stainless Steel/Glass in Gray | Wayfair AO-JC-145C-1-L
$809.81
wayfair
A224BEV-S 24" Undercounter Beverage Center with 5.6 cu. ft. Capacity 2 Glass Shelves 1 Wine Rack Reversible Door Digital Display Control
A224BEV-S 24" Undercounter Beverage Center with 5.6 cu. ft. Capacity 2 Glass Shelves 1 Wine Rack Reversible Door Digital Display Control
$1,299.00
appliancesconnection
AL650CSS 24" ADA Compliant Top Freezer Refrigerator with 5.1 cu. ft. Capacity Dual Evaporator Cycle Defrost Zero Degree Freezer and Towel Bar
AL650CSS 24" ADA Compliant Top Freezer Refrigerator with 5.1 cu. ft. Capacity Dual Evaporator Cycle Defrost Zero Degree Freezer and Towel Bar
$1,329.00
appliancesconnection
FF7LWBISSTBADALHD 24" Compact Refrigerator with 5.5 cu. ft. Capacity ADA Compliant Automatic Defrost One Piece Interior Liner Towel Bar Handle
FF7LWBISSTBADALHD 24" Compact Refrigerator with 5.5 cu. ft. Capacity ADA Compliant Automatic Defrost One Piece Interior Liner Towel Bar Handle
$1,289.00
appliancesconnection
SCR600GLBITBCADA 24" 5.5 cu.ft Built-in or Freestanding Built-In Beverage Center with Antimicrobial Pure Copper Handle 4 Shelves ADA Compliant
SCR600GLBITBCADA 24" 5.5 cu.ft Built-in or Freestanding Built-In Beverage Center with Antimicrobial Pure Copper Handle 4 Shelves ADA Compliant
$1,433.97
appliancesconnection
FF7LWSSTB 24" Compact Refrigerator with 5.5 cu. ft. Capacity Factory Installed Lock One Piece Interior Liner Towel Bar Handle and Interior Light
FF7LWSSTB 24" Compact Refrigerator with 5.5 cu. ft. Capacity Factory Installed Lock One Piece Interior Liner Towel Bar Handle and Interior Light
$1,113.05
appliancesconnection
USBB-6928G U-Star 69" 2 Glass Door Refrigerated Back Bar Storage Cabinet - 115 Volts in
USBB-6928G U-Star 69" 2 Glass Door Refrigerated Back Bar Storage Cabinet - 115 Volts in
$2,476.99
appliancesconnection
Avanti Products Avanti 126 Can Beverage Center, Stainless Steel w/ Black Cabinet Glass, Size 33.5 H x 23.5 W x 25.25 D in | Wayfair BCF54S3S
Avanti Products Avanti 126 Can Beverage Center, Stainless Steel w/ Black Cabinet Glass, Size 33.5 H x 23.5 W x 25.25 D in | Wayfair BCF54S3S
$989.36
wayfair
MCBC3U 15" Indoor Glass Door Beverage Center with Digital Controls 4 Wire Shelves and LED Lighting in Stainless
MCBC3U 15" Indoor Glass Door Beverage Center with Digital Controls 4 Wire Shelves and LED Lighting in Stainless
$732.60
appliancesconnection
Lanbo Built-in Wine and Beverage Refrigerator
Lanbo Built-in Wine and Beverage Refrigerator
$988.99
overstock
NewAir 90-Can Capacity (3.2-cu ft) Residential Stainless Steel Built-In/freestanding Beverage Center | NOF090SS00
NewAir 90-Can Capacity (3.2-cu ft) Residential Stainless Steel Built-In/freestanding Beverage Center | NOF090SS00
$1,249.99
lowes
NewAir 126 Can Freestanding Beverage Refrigerator Glass, Size 32.5 H x 18.8 W x 18.5 D in | Wayfair AB-1200B
NewAir 126 Can Freestanding Beverage Refrigerator Glass, Size 32.5 H x 18.8 W x 18.5 D in | Wayfair AB-1200B
$364.67
($409.99
save 11%)
wayfair
Monogram 24" Freestanding/Built In Undercounter Beverage Center ZDBR240NBS
Monogram 24" Freestanding/Built In Undercounter Beverage Center ZDBR240NBS
$2,000.00
($2,100.00
save 0%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
MP24BCG0RS 24" Professional Beverage Center with 5.3 cu. ft. Capacity Dynamic Cooling Technology and Intuit Integrated Controls in Stainless
MP24BCG0RS 24" Professional Beverage Center with 5.3 cu. ft. Capacity Dynamic Cooling Technology and Intuit Integrated Controls in Stainless
$2,299.00
appliancesconnection
BB59-G 59" Back Bar Refrigerator with 18.45 cu. ft. Capacity Glass Doors LED Lighting Automatic Off Cycle Defrost Cycle Electronic Controller and
BB59-G 59" Back Bar Refrigerator with 18.45 cu. ft. Capacity Glass Doors LED Lighting Automatic Off Cycle Defrost Cycle Electronic Controller and
$2,532.00
appliancesconnection
JennAir 24" Built In Beverage Center JUBFR242HX
JennAir 24" Built In Beverage Center JUBFR242HX
$2,599.00
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
HomeCraft Residential Black Stainless Freestanding Beverage Center Stainless Steel | CBD5BS
HomeCraft Residential Black Stainless Freestanding Beverage Center Stainless Steel | CBD5BS
$199.99
lowes
HH24BS-4-3L 24" Signature Series Indoor Shallow Depth Beverage Center with 3.1 cu. ft. Capacity 2 Wine Racks 1 Wire Rack LED Lighting and Left
HH24BS-4-3L 24" Signature Series Indoor Shallow Depth Beverage Center with 3.1 cu. ft. Capacity 2 Wine Racks 1 Wire Rack LED Lighting and Left
$3,332.00
appliancesconnection
HA24BB-4-4RL 24" ADA Compliant Undercounter Beverage Center with 4.8 cu. ft. Capacity RapidCooling LED Lighting Door Lock and Right Hinge Glass
HA24BB-4-4RL 24" ADA Compliant Undercounter Beverage Center with 4.8 cu. ft. Capacity RapidCooling LED Lighting Door Lock and Right Hinge Glass
$3,000.00
appliancesconnection
NewAir 90-Can Capacity (2.2-cu ft) Residential Stainless Steel/Black Freestanding Beverage Center | AB-850
NewAir 90-Can Capacity (2.2-cu ft) Residential Stainless Steel/Black Freestanding Beverage Center | AB-850
$314.99
lowes
LANBO 30 in. 33-Bottle 70-Can Stainless Steel Dual Zone Combo Wine and Beverage Refrigerator, BLACK/STAINLESS STEEL
LANBO 30 in. 33-Bottle 70-Can Stainless Steel Dual Zone Combo Wine and Beverage Refrigerator, BLACK/STAINLESS STEEL
$977.47
homedepot
JUB24FRECX 24" Beverage Center with Independent Temperature Zones 6 Temperature Preset 14 Wine Bottle Capacity Soft-Close Door and UV Resistant
JUB24FRECX 24" Beverage Center with Independent Temperature Zones 6 Temperature Preset 14 Wine Bottle Capacity Soft-Close Door and UV Resistant
$2,299.00
appliancesconnection
R.W.FLAME 36 Bottle Single Zone Built-in Wine & Beverage Refrigerator in Black, Size 31.5 H x 19.7 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair W5899H
R.W.FLAME 36 Bottle Single Zone Built-in Wine & Beverage Refrigerator in Black, Size 31.5 H x 19.7 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair W5899H
$314.99
wayfair
Perlick Signature Series 5.2 cu. ft. 24" Undercounter Beverage Refrigerator Glass in Gray, Size 32.0 H x 24.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair HH24BS-4-3R
Perlick Signature Series 5.2 cu. ft. 24" Undercounter Beverage Refrigerator Glass in Gray, Size 32.0 H x 24.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair HH24BS-4-3R
$3,332.00
wayfair
HP15BS-4-1R 15" Signature Series Indoor Beverage Center with 2.8 cu. ft. Capacity 1 Wire Shelf 2 Wine Racks RAPIDcool Forced-air System and Right
HP15BS-4-1R 15" Signature Series Indoor Beverage Center with 2.8 cu. ft. Capacity 1 Wire Shelf 2 Wine Racks RAPIDcool Forced-air System and Right
$3,490.00
appliancesconnection
48" ADA Compliant Series Stainless Steel Beverage Center Pair with HA24BB41L Left Hinge Solid Door Beverage Center and HA24WB43R Right Hinge Glass
48" ADA Compliant Series Stainless Steel Beverage Center Pair with HA24BB41L Left Hinge Solid Door Beverage Center and HA24WB43R Right Hinge Glass
$6,165.00
appliancesconnection
Perlick Signature Series 24" Custom Panel Right-Hinge Shallow Depth Indoor Beverage Center
Perlick Signature Series 24" Custom Panel Right-Hinge Shallow Depth Indoor Beverage Center
$3,020.00
abtelectronics
48" ADA Compliant Series Panel Ready Beverage Center Pair with HA24BB42L Left Hinge Solid Door Beverage Center and HA24BB42R Right Hinge Solid Door
48" ADA Compliant Series Panel Ready Beverage Center Pair with HA24BB42L Left Hinge Solid Door Beverage Center and HA24BB42R Right Hinge Solid Door
$5,602.00
appliancesconnection
48" Signature Series Stainless Steel Beverage Center Pair with HP24BS43L Left Hinge Glass Door Beverage Center and HP24BS43R Right Hinge Glass Door
48" Signature Series Stainless Steel Beverage Center Pair with HP24BS43L Left Hinge Glass Door Beverage Center and HP24BS43R Right Hinge Glass Door
$7,828.00
appliancesconnection
48" Signature Series Stainless Steel Beverage Center Pair with HH24BS41L Left Hinge Solid Door Beverage Center and HH24BS43R Right Hinge Glass Door
48" Signature Series Stainless Steel Beverage Center Pair with HH24BS41L Left Hinge Solid Door Beverage Center and HH24BS43R Right Hinge Glass Door
$6,492.00
appliancesconnection
Northland 190 Cans (12 oz.) Built-In Beverage Refrigerator with Wine Storage
Northland 190 Cans (12 oz.) Built-In Beverage Refrigerator with Wine Storage
$1,339.99
wayfairnorthamerica
NewAir Froster 125 Can Freestanding Beverage Fridge in Black with Party and Turbo Mode, Chills Down to 23 Degrees
NewAir Froster 125 Can Freestanding Beverage Fridge in Black with Party and Turbo Mode, Chills Down to 23 Degrees
$749.36
($899.99
save 17%)
walmartusa
HC24BB-4-1RL 24" C-Series Indoor Beverage Center with 5.2 cu. ft. Capacity 2 Wine Racks 1 Wire Shelf RAPIDcool Forced-air System Door Lock and
HC24BB-4-1RL 24" C-Series Indoor Beverage Center with 5.2 cu. ft. Capacity 2 Wine Racks 1 Wire Shelf RAPIDcool Forced-air System Door Lock and
$2,978.00
appliancesconnection
48" C Series Stainless Steel Beverage Center Pair with HC24BB41L Left Hinge Solid Door Beverage Center and HC24WB43R Right Hinge Glass Door Wine
48" C Series Stainless Steel Beverage Center Pair with HC24BB41L Left Hinge Solid Door Beverage Center and HC24WB43R Right Hinge Glass Door Wine
$6,185.00
appliancesconnection
C-Series 5.3 cu. ft. Freestanding Beverage Refrigerator
C-Series 5.3 cu. ft. Freestanding Beverage Refrigerator
$2,985.00
wayfairnorthamerica
48" Signature Series Stainless Steel Beverage Center Pair with HP24BS43L Left Hinge Glass Door Beverage Center and HP24WS43R Right Hinge Glass Door
48" Signature Series Stainless Steel Beverage Center Pair with HP24BS43L Left Hinge Glass Door Beverage Center and HP24WS43R Right Hinge Glass Door
$8,157.00
appliancesconnection
48" Signature Series Panel Ready Beverage Center Pair with HP24BS42L Left Hinge Solid Door Beverage Center and HP24BS42R Right Hinge Solid Door
48" Signature Series Panel Ready Beverage Center Pair with HP24BS42L Left Hinge Solid Door Beverage Center and HP24BS42R Right Hinge Solid Door
$7,214.00
appliancesconnection
MLBV024-SG01A 24" Stainless Steel Beverage Center with 5.7 cu. ft. Capacity LED Lighting and Reversible Stainless Steel Glass
MLBV024-SG01A 24" Stainless Steel Beverage Center with 5.7 cu. ft. Capacity LED Lighting and Reversible Stainless Steel Glass
$1,149.00
appliancesconnection
Equator Dual Zone 23 in. Built-in 43-Bottles or 28-Bottles and 45-Cans Wine and Beverage Cooler - Reversible Door in Stainless, Silver
Equator Dual Zone 23 in. Built-in 43-Bottles or 28-Bottles and 45-Cans Wine and Beverage Cooler - Reversible Door in Stainless, Silver
$987.77
homedepot
CC50-S 50" Back Bar Bottle Cooler with 14.4 cu. ft. Capacity Stainless Steel Slide Top Lids Electronic Controller and R290 Refrigerant in Stainless
CC50-S 50" Back Bar Bottle Cooler with 14.4 cu. ft. Capacity Stainless Steel Slide Top Lids Electronic Controller and R290 Refrigerant in Stainless
$2,452.00
appliancesconnection
LANBO 25 in. 18-Bottle 55-Can Stainless Steel Dual Zone Combo Wine and Beverage Refrigerator, BLACK/STAINLESS STEEL
LANBO 25 in. 18-Bottle 55-Can Stainless Steel Dual Zone Combo Wine and Beverage Refrigerator, BLACK/STAINLESS STEEL
$798.82
homedepot
KBU100BX-SS-LHH 24" Stainless Steel Full Size Beverage Center with 12.1 cu. ft. Capacity Left Hinge 5 Chromed Shelves LED Lighting Embraco
KBU100BX-SS-LHH 24" Stainless Steel Full Size Beverage Center with 12.1 cu. ft. Capacity Left Hinge 5 Chromed Shelves LED Lighting Embraco
$2,195.00
appliancesconnection
Frigidaire 25 in. 12-Bottle or 26-Can Curved Door Beverage Cooler, Black
Frigidaire 25 in. 12-Bottle or 26-Can Curved Door Beverage Cooler, Black
$158.99
homedepot
Haier 150 Can Freestanding Beverage Refrigerator Glass, Size 31.38 H x 20.5 W x 21.25 D in | Wayfair HEBF100BXS
Haier 150 Can Freestanding Beverage Refrigerator Glass, Size 31.38 H x 20.5 W x 21.25 D in | Wayfair HEBF100BXS
$349.99
wayfair
R.W.FLAME Beverage Refrigerator Cooler, Size 17.5 H x 18.6 W x 31.9 D in | Wayfair W5899BH
R.W.FLAME Beverage Refrigerator Cooler, Size 17.5 H x 18.6 W x 31.9 D in | Wayfair W5899BH
$314.99
wayfair
"24" Wide Built-In Beverage Cooler, ADA Compliant - Summit Appliance ALBV2466CSS"
"24" Wide Built-In Beverage Cooler, ADA Compliant - Summit Appliance ALBV2466CSS"
$1,624.99
totallyfurniture
Café™ 126 Can 24" Convertible Beverage Refrigerator Glass, Size 34.13 H x 23.75 W x 23.5 D in | Wayfair CCP06BP4PW2_CXQW1H1PPBZ
Café™ 126 Can 24" Convertible Beverage Refrigerator Glass, Size 34.13 H x 23.75 W x 23.5 D in | Wayfair CCP06BP4PW2_CXQW1H1PPBZ
$2,662.00
wayfair
NSF 2.8 Cu. Ft Drink Merchandiser Desktop Refrigerator Display
NSF 2.8 Cu. Ft Drink Merchandiser Desktop Refrigerator Display
$1,379.99
wayfairnorthamerica
BB79NSSGDPT 79" Pass-Thru Back Bar Cooler with 28 cu. ft. Capacity Hinged Glass Doors Performance-Rated Refrigeration System Cylinder-Keyed
BB79NSSGDPT 79" Pass-Thru Back Bar Cooler with 28 cu. ft. Capacity Hinged Glass Doors Performance-Rated Refrigeration System Cylinder-Keyed
$8,593.23
appliancesconnection
317599 1.6 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Compact Refrigerator With Right Hinge With Reversible Doors Energy Star Certified Canstor Beverage Dispensing
317599 1.6 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Compact Refrigerator With Right Hinge With Reversible Doors Energy Star Certified Canstor Beverage Dispensing
$359.99
appliancesconnection
BB48HC-1-GS-S-27 48" Back Bar Refrigerator with 12.4 cu. ft. Capacity LED Lighting Sliding Glass Doors and Epoxy Coated Shelves in Stainless
BB48HC-1-GS-S-27 48" Back Bar Refrigerator with 12.4 cu. ft. Capacity LED Lighting Sliding Glass Doors and Epoxy Coated Shelves in Stainless
$4,743.99
appliancesconnection
BB72HC-1-F-GS-B 72" Food Rated Back Bar Refrigerator with 19.92 cu. ft. Capacity LED Lighting Self-Closing Sliding Glass Doors and Epoxy Coated
BB72HC-1-F-GS-B 72" Food Rated Back Bar Refrigerator with 19.92 cu. ft. Capacity LED Lighting Self-Closing Sliding Glass Doors and Epoxy Coated
$6,671.99
appliancesconnection
BB48HC-1-GS-PT-B-27 48" Pass-Thru Back Bar Refrigerator with 13.6 cu. ft. Capacity LED Lighting Sliding Glass Doors and Epoxy Coated Shelves in
BB48HC-1-GS-PT-B-27 48" Pass-Thru Back Bar Refrigerator with 13.6 cu. ft. Capacity LED Lighting Sliding Glass Doors and Epoxy Coated Shelves in
$6,450.99
appliancesconnection
BB72HC-1-F-S-27 72" Food Rated Back Bar Refrigerator with 19.92 cu. ft. Capacity LED Lighting Self-Closing Swing Doors and Epoxy Coated Shelves in
BB72HC-1-F-S-27 72" Food Rated Back Bar Refrigerator with 19.92 cu. ft. Capacity LED Lighting Self-Closing Swing Doors and Epoxy Coated Shelves in
$6,550.99
appliancesconnection
223362 1.6 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Compact Refrigerator With Right Hinge With Reversible Doors Energy Star Certified Canstor Beverage Dispensing
223362 1.6 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Compact Refrigerator With Right Hinge With Reversible Doors Energy Star Certified Canstor Beverage Dispensing
$359.99
appliancesconnection
86 Can 15" Convertible Beverage Refrigerator
86 Can 15" Convertible Beverage Refrigerator
$789.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Beverage Refrigerators
