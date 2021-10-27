Refrigeration

featured

"15" Wide Built-In Kegerator - Summit Appliance SBC15NKIF"

$1,234.99
totallyfurniture
featured

R.W.FLAME Beverage Refrigerator Cooler, Size 17.5 H x 18.6 W x 31.9 D in | Wayfair W5899BH

$314.99
wayfair
featured

Summit Appliance 24" Wide Built-In Outdoor Beer Kegerator in Gray, Size 33.63 H x 24.25 W x 23.75 D in | Wayfair SBC683OSTWIN

$2,279.99
wayfair

"24" Wide Kegerator - Summit Appliance SBC635M7NKSSTB"

$1,294.99
totallyfurniture

"24" Wide Built-In Beverage Cooler, ADA Compliant - Summit Appliance ALBV2466CSS"

$1,624.99
totallyfurniture

"24" Wide Built-In Kegerator - Summit Appliance SBC635MBINK"

$1,154.99
totallyfurniture

"24" Wide Built-In Kegerator - Summit Appliance SBC635MBISSHHTWIN"

$1,696.99
totallyfurniture

"15" Wide Built-In Kegerator - Summit Appliance SBC15NK"

$1,056.99
totallyfurniture

"24" Wide Outdoor Kegerator, ADA Compliant - Summit Appliance SBC54OSBIADANK"

$2,049.99
totallyfurniture

3RRFNSS 78" Dual Temp Reach-In Refrigerator/Freezer with 68 cu. ft. Capacity Solid Doors LED Lighting Electronic Controller and Self Contained

$13,050.63
appliancesconnection

D27N8 27" Designer Line Standard Top Sandwich Unit Refrigerator with 7.4 cu. ft. Capacity 8 Pans Solid Doors and Performance Rated Refrigeration

$4,275.00
appliancesconnection

SRVWC050L 24" Silouhette Series Dual Temperature Zone Wine Cooler with NEK Storage System 37 Wine Bottle Capacity 5 Maple Slide Out Shelves and

$1,999.00
appliancesconnection
Advertisement

54" Side-by-Side Column Refrigerator & Freezer Set with DRZ30980RAP 30" Right Hinge Freezer DRR24980LAP 24" Left Hinge Refrigerator and Installation

$14,247.00
appliancesconnection

3RFFE-SA-HD 86" Extra Wide Dual Temp Reach-In Refrigerator/Freezer with 71 cu. ft. Capacity Solid Half Doors LED Lighting Electronic Controller

$14,614.33
appliancesconnection

Cafe 48" Stainless Steel Smart Built-In Side-By-Side Refrigerator

$8,486.00
abtelectronics

Cafe 22.2 Cu. Ft. Stainless Steel Smart Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator With Hot Water Dispenser

$3,356.00
abtelectronics

DRA93NSS 93" Designer Line Worktop Refrigerator with 32 cu. ft. Capacity Solid Doors Performance-Rated Refrigeration System and Electronic

$8,017.05
appliancesconnection

Dacor 36" Silver Stainless Counter Depth 4-Door French Door Refrigerator With Dual Reveal Doors

$4,199.00
abtelectronics

66" Separate Install Column Refrigerator & Freezer Set with DRR30980LAP 30" Left Hinge Refrigerator and DRZ36980RAP 36" Right Hinge Freezer in Panel

$14,998.00
appliancesconnection

SW27N8-D 27" Standard Top Sandwich Unit Refrigerator with 7.4 cu. ft. Capacity 8 Pans Drawers Performance Rated Refrigeration System and

$3,550.15
appliancesconnection

SWF32NBS-FB-D 32" Worktop Freezer with 9 cu. ft. Capacity Drawers Backsplash Front Breathing Performance-Rated Refrigeration System and

$4,367.15
appliancesconnection

Café™ 126 Can 24" Convertible Beverage Refrigerator Glass, Size 34.13 H x 23.75 W x 23.5 D in | Wayfair CCP06BP4PW2_CXQW1H1PPBZ

$2,662.00
wayfair

Cooler Depot 12 cu. ft. Undercounter & Worktop Refrigerator, Size 36.0 H x 49.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair TUC48R

$2,769.99
wayfair

Bluelans 5 Cubic Feet Chest Freezer Removable Storage Basket Top Open Metal 7 Temperature Settings Refrigerator For Kitchen in White | Wayfair

$659.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Costway 5.2 Cu.ft Chest Freezer Upright Single Door Refrigerator with 3 Baskets-White

$449.95
costway

CasoDesign 38 Bottle Dual Zone Free Standing Wine Refrigerator in Gray, Size 40.75 H x 15.6 W x 24.8 D in | Wayfair 10720

$899.99
wayfair

66" Separate Install Column Refrigerator & Freezer Set with DRR30980RAP 30" Right Hinge Refrigerator DRZ36980LAP 36" Left Hinge Freezer Door Panels

$16,896.00
appliancesconnection

HWC242L 24" Heritage Series Left Hinge Dual Zone Wine Cellar with 46 Bottle Capacity DynamicClimate Mode Dual Paned UV Resistant Tempered Glass

$2,499.00
appliancesconnection

4-Piece Kitchen Appliance Package with DRR24980LAP 24" Built In Counter Depth Refrigerator Only HGPR30SNG 30" Gas Freestanding Range HWHP3012S 30"

$14,646.00
appliancesconnection

D60N12-D 60" Designer Line Standard Top Sandwich Unit Refrigerator with 17 cu. ft. Capacity Pans 4 Drawers and Performance Rated Refrigeration

$8,678.73
appliancesconnection

DFA43NSSBSD 43" Designer Line Worktop Freezer with 12 cu. ft. Capacity Solid Doors and Drawers Backsplash Performance-Rated Refrigeration System

$8,425.55
appliancesconnection

NSF 2.8 Cu. Ft Drink Merchandiser Desktop Refrigerator Display

$1,379.99
wayfairnorthamerica

D1RENPT 29" Designer Line Extra Wide Pass-Thru Refrigerator with 22 cu. ft. Capacity LED Lighting Electronic Controller and Self Contained

$6,921.23
appliancesconnection

DFA60NSS 60" Designer Line Worktop Freezer with 19 cu. ft. Capacity Solid Doors Performance-Rated Refrigeration System and Electronic Controller in

$7,335.90
appliancesconnection

1RSESNSAHD 18" Slim Line Shallow Depth Reach-In Refrigerator with 12 cu. ft. Capacity Solid Half Doors LED Lighting Electronic Controller and Self

$5,237.83
appliancesconnection

DF32N-U-D 32" Designer Line Undercounter Freezer with 9 cu. ft. Capacity Drawers Performance-Rated Refrigeration System and 2" Non-CFC Polyurethane

$5,876.23
appliancesconnection
Advertisement

DFA68NSS 68" Designer Line Worktop Freezer with 22 cu. ft. Capacity Solid Doors Performance-Rated Refrigeration System and Electronic Controller in

$7,888.33
appliancesconnection

BB79NSSGDPT 79" Pass-Thru Back Bar Cooler with 28 cu. ft. Capacity Hinged Glass Doors Performance-Rated Refrigeration System Cylinder-Keyed

$8,593.23
appliancesconnection

1RXN 37" Extra Wide Reach-In Refrigerator with 30 cu. ft. Capacity Solid Doors LED Lighting Electronic Controller and Self Contained

$4,661.18
appliancesconnection

WineSafe 24-Bottle Dual-Zone Wine Cellar w/ Wi-Fi Smart Control Technology - Caso 10719

$699.99
totallyfurniture

Recertified - Danby 3.3 Cu. Ft. Contemporary Black Compact Refrigerator

$249.80
newegg

4 Piece Kitchen Appliances Package with DRF367500AP 36" French Door Refrigerator DOP36M94DLM 36" Dual Fuel Gas Range MRV36ERM 36" Hood and

$21,496.00
appliancesconnection

RA68N12 68" Standard Top Sandwich Unit Refrigerator with 22 cu. ft. Capacity 12 Pans 2" Non-CFC Polyurethane Foam Insulation and Electronic

$5,291.50
appliancesconnection

RF24TR1 24" Outdoor Right Hinge Beer Dispenser with 5.7 cu. ft. Capacity Digital Temperature Control Panel and Door Alarm in Stainless

$3,299.00
appliancesconnection

4 Piece Kitchen Appliances Package with DYF42SBIWR 42" Side by Side Refrigerator HDER30SNG 30" Dual Fuel Gas Range HWHE3012S 30" Pro Style Wall

$17,086.00
appliancesconnection

D60N24M 60" Designer Line Mighty Top Sandwich Unit Refrigerator with 17 cu. ft. Capacity 24 Pans Solid Doors and Performance Rated Refrigeration

$7,513.55
appliancesconnection

RA93N27M-D 93" Mighty Top Sandwich Unit Refrigerator with 32 cu. ft. Capacity 27 Pans Doors and Drawers 2" Non-CFC Polyurethane Foam Insulation

$11,157.75
appliancesconnection

D2RNSASGDHD 52" Designer Line Reach-In Refrigerator with 50 cu. ft. Capacity Half Sliding Glass Doors LED Lighting Electronic Controller and Self

$11,019.05
appliancesconnection
Advertisement

Avanti® RM24T1B 18 1/2" 1 Section Compact Refrigerator with Chiller Compartment, Residential

$349.99
staples

USBD-2428 U-Star 24" 1 Tap Draft Beer Dispenser Cooler 1 Keg Capacity - 115 Volts in

$1,567.99
appliancesconnection

FF6DPL 24" FF6 Series Medical Freestanding Compact Refrigerator with 5.5 cu. ft. Capacity Interior Lighting Door Storage and Automatic Defrost:

$789.00
appliancesconnection

MLRS8MC 24" MOMCUBE Breast Milk Refrigerator with 8 cu. ft. Capacity Adjustable Wire Shelves Door Alarm LED Interior Lighting and Door Lock in

$1,835.12
appliancesconnection

AOFEINA 24 Bottle Single Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator in Black, Size 26.8 H x 17.3 W x 18.5 D in | Wayfair CES196570AAB

$346.69
wayfair

FF6LW7CSSLHD 24" Compact Refrigerator with 5.5 cu. ft. Capacity Factory Installed Lock Automatic Defrost and Hidden Evaporator in Stainless

$1,439.00
appliancesconnection

AccuCold 20 Inch 20" Undercounter Counter Depth Compact All-Refrigerator FF511LADA

$695.00
($770.00 save 10%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority

AccuCold 24 Inch 24" Built In Undercounter Counter Depth Compact All-Refrigerator CT663BKBISSHVADA

$1,349.00
($1,625.00 save 0%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority

FF6BDPL 24" FF6 Series Medical Freestanding Compact Refrigerator with 5.5 cu. ft. Capacity Automatic Defrost Hidden Evaporator Adjustable Glass

$829.00
appliancesconnection

CT66L 24" CT66J Series Medical Compact Refrigerator with 5.1 cu. ft. Capacity Zero Degree Freezer Front Door Lock Adjustable Glass Shelves Dual

$599.00
appliancesconnection

HRS3-1S Three Section Solid Door Reach-In Refrigerator Stainless Steel Exterior and Interior

$6,268.03
appliancesconnection

HR1HC-1S 26" Solid Door Top Mount Reach-In Refrigerator with 20.75 cu. ft. Capacity LED Lighting Heavy Duty Casters and Door Lock in Stainless

$3,838.99
appliancesconnection
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com