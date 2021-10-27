Refrigeration

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Home Improvement
Appliances
Refrigeration
Refrigeration
Share
Refrigeration
Refrigerators
Kegerators
Wine Coolers & Refrigerators
Freezers
Beverage Refrigerators
"15" Wide Built-In Kegerator - Summit Appliance SBC15NKIF"
featured
"15" Wide Built-In Kegerator - Summit Appliance SBC15NKIF"
$1,234.99
totallyfurniture
R.W.FLAME Beverage Refrigerator Cooler, Size 17.5 H x 18.6 W x 31.9 D in | Wayfair W5899BH
featured
R.W.FLAME Beverage Refrigerator Cooler, Size 17.5 H x 18.6 W x 31.9 D in | Wayfair W5899BH
$314.99
wayfair
Summit Appliance 24" Wide Built-In Outdoor Beer Kegerator in Gray, Size 33.63 H x 24.25 W x 23.75 D in | Wayfair SBC683OSTWIN
featured
Summit Appliance 24" Wide Built-In Outdoor Beer Kegerator in Gray, Size 33.63 H x 24.25 W x 23.75 D in | Wayfair SBC683OSTWIN
$2,279.99
wayfair
"24" Wide Kegerator - Summit Appliance SBC635M7NKSSTB"
"24" Wide Kegerator - Summit Appliance SBC635M7NKSSTB"
$1,294.99
totallyfurniture
"24" Wide Built-In Beverage Cooler, ADA Compliant - Summit Appliance ALBV2466CSS"
"24" Wide Built-In Beverage Cooler, ADA Compliant - Summit Appliance ALBV2466CSS"
$1,624.99
totallyfurniture
"24" Wide Built-In Kegerator - Summit Appliance SBC635MBINK"
"24" Wide Built-In Kegerator - Summit Appliance SBC635MBINK"
$1,154.99
totallyfurniture
"24" Wide Built-In Kegerator - Summit Appliance SBC635MBISSHHTWIN"
"24" Wide Built-In Kegerator - Summit Appliance SBC635MBISSHHTWIN"
$1,696.99
totallyfurniture
"15" Wide Built-In Kegerator - Summit Appliance SBC15NK"
"15" Wide Built-In Kegerator - Summit Appliance SBC15NK"
$1,056.99
totallyfurniture
"24" Wide Outdoor Kegerator, ADA Compliant - Summit Appliance SBC54OSBIADANK"
"24" Wide Outdoor Kegerator, ADA Compliant - Summit Appliance SBC54OSBIADANK"
$2,049.99
totallyfurniture
3RRFNSS 78" Dual Temp Reach-In Refrigerator/Freezer with 68 cu. ft. Capacity Solid Doors LED Lighting Electronic Controller and Self Contained
3RRFNSS 78" Dual Temp Reach-In Refrigerator/Freezer with 68 cu. ft. Capacity Solid Doors LED Lighting Electronic Controller and Self Contained
$13,050.63
appliancesconnection
D27N8 27" Designer Line Standard Top Sandwich Unit Refrigerator with 7.4 cu. ft. Capacity 8 Pans Solid Doors and Performance Rated Refrigeration
D27N8 27" Designer Line Standard Top Sandwich Unit Refrigerator with 7.4 cu. ft. Capacity 8 Pans Solid Doors and Performance Rated Refrigeration
$4,275.00
appliancesconnection
SRVWC050L 24" Silouhette Series Dual Temperature Zone Wine Cooler with NEK Storage System 37 Wine Bottle Capacity 5 Maple Slide Out Shelves and
SRVWC050L 24" Silouhette Series Dual Temperature Zone Wine Cooler with NEK Storage System 37 Wine Bottle Capacity 5 Maple Slide Out Shelves and
$1,999.00
appliancesconnection
Advertisement
54" Side-by-Side Column Refrigerator & Freezer Set with DRZ30980RAP 30" Right Hinge Freezer DRR24980LAP 24" Left Hinge Refrigerator and Installation
54" Side-by-Side Column Refrigerator & Freezer Set with DRZ30980RAP 30" Right Hinge Freezer DRR24980LAP 24" Left Hinge Refrigerator and Installation
$14,247.00
appliancesconnection
3RFFE-SA-HD 86" Extra Wide Dual Temp Reach-In Refrigerator/Freezer with 71 cu. ft. Capacity Solid Half Doors LED Lighting Electronic Controller
3RFFE-SA-HD 86" Extra Wide Dual Temp Reach-In Refrigerator/Freezer with 71 cu. ft. Capacity Solid Half Doors LED Lighting Electronic Controller
$14,614.33
appliancesconnection
Cafe 48" Stainless Steel Smart Built-In Side-By-Side Refrigerator
Cafe 48" Stainless Steel Smart Built-In Side-By-Side Refrigerator
$8,486.00
abtelectronics
Cafe 22.2 Cu. Ft. Stainless Steel Smart Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator With Hot Water Dispenser
Cafe 22.2 Cu. Ft. Stainless Steel Smart Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator With Hot Water Dispenser
$3,356.00
abtelectronics
DRA93NSS 93" Designer Line Worktop Refrigerator with 32 cu. ft. Capacity Solid Doors Performance-Rated Refrigeration System and Electronic
DRA93NSS 93" Designer Line Worktop Refrigerator with 32 cu. ft. Capacity Solid Doors Performance-Rated Refrigeration System and Electronic
$8,017.05
appliancesconnection
Dacor 36" Silver Stainless Counter Depth 4-Door French Door Refrigerator With Dual Reveal Doors
Dacor 36" Silver Stainless Counter Depth 4-Door French Door Refrigerator With Dual Reveal Doors
$4,199.00
abtelectronics
66" Separate Install Column Refrigerator & Freezer Set with DRR30980LAP 30" Left Hinge Refrigerator and DRZ36980RAP 36" Right Hinge Freezer in Panel
66" Separate Install Column Refrigerator & Freezer Set with DRR30980LAP 30" Left Hinge Refrigerator and DRZ36980RAP 36" Right Hinge Freezer in Panel
$14,998.00
appliancesconnection
SW27N8-D 27" Standard Top Sandwich Unit Refrigerator with 7.4 cu. ft. Capacity 8 Pans Drawers Performance Rated Refrigeration System and
SW27N8-D 27" Standard Top Sandwich Unit Refrigerator with 7.4 cu. ft. Capacity 8 Pans Drawers Performance Rated Refrigeration System and
$3,550.15
appliancesconnection
SWF32NBS-FB-D 32" Worktop Freezer with 9 cu. ft. Capacity Drawers Backsplash Front Breathing Performance-Rated Refrigeration System and
SWF32NBS-FB-D 32" Worktop Freezer with 9 cu. ft. Capacity Drawers Backsplash Front Breathing Performance-Rated Refrigeration System and
$4,367.15
appliancesconnection
Café™ 126 Can 24" Convertible Beverage Refrigerator Glass, Size 34.13 H x 23.75 W x 23.5 D in | Wayfair CCP06BP4PW2_CXQW1H1PPBZ
Café™ 126 Can 24" Convertible Beverage Refrigerator Glass, Size 34.13 H x 23.75 W x 23.5 D in | Wayfair CCP06BP4PW2_CXQW1H1PPBZ
$2,662.00
wayfair
Cooler Depot 12 cu. ft. Undercounter & Worktop Refrigerator, Size 36.0 H x 49.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair TUC48R
Cooler Depot 12 cu. ft. Undercounter & Worktop Refrigerator, Size 36.0 H x 49.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair TUC48R
$2,769.99
wayfair
Bluelans 5 Cubic Feet Chest Freezer Removable Storage Basket Top Open Metal 7 Temperature Settings Refrigerator For Kitchen in White | Wayfair
Bluelans 5 Cubic Feet Chest Freezer Removable Storage Basket Top Open Metal 7 Temperature Settings Refrigerator For Kitchen in White | Wayfair
$659.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Costway 5.2 Cu.ft Chest Freezer Upright Single Door Refrigerator with 3 Baskets-White
Costway 5.2 Cu.ft Chest Freezer Upright Single Door Refrigerator with 3 Baskets-White
$449.95
costway
CasoDesign 38 Bottle Dual Zone Free Standing Wine Refrigerator in Gray, Size 40.75 H x 15.6 W x 24.8 D in | Wayfair 10720
CasoDesign 38 Bottle Dual Zone Free Standing Wine Refrigerator in Gray, Size 40.75 H x 15.6 W x 24.8 D in | Wayfair 10720
$899.99
wayfair
66" Separate Install Column Refrigerator & Freezer Set with DRR30980RAP 30" Right Hinge Refrigerator DRZ36980LAP 36" Left Hinge Freezer Door Panels
66" Separate Install Column Refrigerator & Freezer Set with DRR30980RAP 30" Right Hinge Refrigerator DRZ36980LAP 36" Left Hinge Freezer Door Panels
$16,896.00
appliancesconnection
HWC242L 24" Heritage Series Left Hinge Dual Zone Wine Cellar with 46 Bottle Capacity DynamicClimate Mode Dual Paned UV Resistant Tempered Glass
HWC242L 24" Heritage Series Left Hinge Dual Zone Wine Cellar with 46 Bottle Capacity DynamicClimate Mode Dual Paned UV Resistant Tempered Glass
$2,499.00
appliancesconnection
4-Piece Kitchen Appliance Package with DRR24980LAP 24" Built In Counter Depth Refrigerator Only HGPR30SNG 30" Gas Freestanding Range HWHP3012S 30"
4-Piece Kitchen Appliance Package with DRR24980LAP 24" Built In Counter Depth Refrigerator Only HGPR30SNG 30" Gas Freestanding Range HWHP3012S 30"
$14,646.00
appliancesconnection
D60N12-D 60" Designer Line Standard Top Sandwich Unit Refrigerator with 17 cu. ft. Capacity Pans 4 Drawers and Performance Rated Refrigeration
D60N12-D 60" Designer Line Standard Top Sandwich Unit Refrigerator with 17 cu. ft. Capacity Pans 4 Drawers and Performance Rated Refrigeration
$8,678.73
appliancesconnection
DFA43NSSBSD 43" Designer Line Worktop Freezer with 12 cu. ft. Capacity Solid Doors and Drawers Backsplash Performance-Rated Refrigeration System
DFA43NSSBSD 43" Designer Line Worktop Freezer with 12 cu. ft. Capacity Solid Doors and Drawers Backsplash Performance-Rated Refrigeration System
$8,425.55
appliancesconnection
NSF 2.8 Cu. Ft Drink Merchandiser Desktop Refrigerator Display
NSF 2.8 Cu. Ft Drink Merchandiser Desktop Refrigerator Display
$1,379.99
wayfairnorthamerica
D1RENPT 29" Designer Line Extra Wide Pass-Thru Refrigerator with 22 cu. ft. Capacity LED Lighting Electronic Controller and Self Contained
D1RENPT 29" Designer Line Extra Wide Pass-Thru Refrigerator with 22 cu. ft. Capacity LED Lighting Electronic Controller and Self Contained
$6,921.23
appliancesconnection
DFA60NSS 60" Designer Line Worktop Freezer with 19 cu. ft. Capacity Solid Doors Performance-Rated Refrigeration System and Electronic Controller in
DFA60NSS 60" Designer Line Worktop Freezer with 19 cu. ft. Capacity Solid Doors Performance-Rated Refrigeration System and Electronic Controller in
$7,335.90
appliancesconnection
1RSESNSAHD 18" Slim Line Shallow Depth Reach-In Refrigerator with 12 cu. ft. Capacity Solid Half Doors LED Lighting Electronic Controller and Self
1RSESNSAHD 18" Slim Line Shallow Depth Reach-In Refrigerator with 12 cu. ft. Capacity Solid Half Doors LED Lighting Electronic Controller and Self
$5,237.83
appliancesconnection
DF32N-U-D 32" Designer Line Undercounter Freezer with 9 cu. ft. Capacity Drawers Performance-Rated Refrigeration System and 2" Non-CFC Polyurethane
DF32N-U-D 32" Designer Line Undercounter Freezer with 9 cu. ft. Capacity Drawers Performance-Rated Refrigeration System and 2" Non-CFC Polyurethane
$5,876.23
appliancesconnection
Advertisement
DFA68NSS 68" Designer Line Worktop Freezer with 22 cu. ft. Capacity Solid Doors Performance-Rated Refrigeration System and Electronic Controller in
DFA68NSS 68" Designer Line Worktop Freezer with 22 cu. ft. Capacity Solid Doors Performance-Rated Refrigeration System and Electronic Controller in
$7,888.33
appliancesconnection
BB79NSSGDPT 79" Pass-Thru Back Bar Cooler with 28 cu. ft. Capacity Hinged Glass Doors Performance-Rated Refrigeration System Cylinder-Keyed
BB79NSSGDPT 79" Pass-Thru Back Bar Cooler with 28 cu. ft. Capacity Hinged Glass Doors Performance-Rated Refrigeration System Cylinder-Keyed
$8,593.23
appliancesconnection
1RXN 37" Extra Wide Reach-In Refrigerator with 30 cu. ft. Capacity Solid Doors LED Lighting Electronic Controller and Self Contained
1RXN 37" Extra Wide Reach-In Refrigerator with 30 cu. ft. Capacity Solid Doors LED Lighting Electronic Controller and Self Contained
$4,661.18
appliancesconnection
WineSafe 24-Bottle Dual-Zone Wine Cellar w/ Wi-Fi Smart Control Technology - Caso 10719
WineSafe 24-Bottle Dual-Zone Wine Cellar w/ Wi-Fi Smart Control Technology - Caso 10719
$699.99
totallyfurniture
Recertified - Danby 3.3 Cu. Ft. Contemporary Black Compact Refrigerator
Recertified - Danby 3.3 Cu. Ft. Contemporary Black Compact Refrigerator
$249.80
newegg
4 Piece Kitchen Appliances Package with DRF367500AP 36" French Door Refrigerator DOP36M94DLM 36" Dual Fuel Gas Range MRV36ERM 36" Hood and
4 Piece Kitchen Appliances Package with DRF367500AP 36" French Door Refrigerator DOP36M94DLM 36" Dual Fuel Gas Range MRV36ERM 36" Hood and
$21,496.00
appliancesconnection
RA68N12 68" Standard Top Sandwich Unit Refrigerator with 22 cu. ft. Capacity 12 Pans 2" Non-CFC Polyurethane Foam Insulation and Electronic
RA68N12 68" Standard Top Sandwich Unit Refrigerator with 22 cu. ft. Capacity 12 Pans 2" Non-CFC Polyurethane Foam Insulation and Electronic
$5,291.50
appliancesconnection
RF24TR1 24" Outdoor Right Hinge Beer Dispenser with 5.7 cu. ft. Capacity Digital Temperature Control Panel and Door Alarm in Stainless
RF24TR1 24" Outdoor Right Hinge Beer Dispenser with 5.7 cu. ft. Capacity Digital Temperature Control Panel and Door Alarm in Stainless
$3,299.00
appliancesconnection
4 Piece Kitchen Appliances Package with DYF42SBIWR 42" Side by Side Refrigerator HDER30SNG 30" Dual Fuel Gas Range HWHE3012S 30" Pro Style Wall
4 Piece Kitchen Appliances Package with DYF42SBIWR 42" Side by Side Refrigerator HDER30SNG 30" Dual Fuel Gas Range HWHE3012S 30" Pro Style Wall
$17,086.00
appliancesconnection
D60N24M 60" Designer Line Mighty Top Sandwich Unit Refrigerator with 17 cu. ft. Capacity 24 Pans Solid Doors and Performance Rated Refrigeration
D60N24M 60" Designer Line Mighty Top Sandwich Unit Refrigerator with 17 cu. ft. Capacity 24 Pans Solid Doors and Performance Rated Refrigeration
$7,513.55
appliancesconnection
RA93N27M-D 93" Mighty Top Sandwich Unit Refrigerator with 32 cu. ft. Capacity 27 Pans Doors and Drawers 2" Non-CFC Polyurethane Foam Insulation
RA93N27M-D 93" Mighty Top Sandwich Unit Refrigerator with 32 cu. ft. Capacity 27 Pans Doors and Drawers 2" Non-CFC Polyurethane Foam Insulation
$11,157.75
appliancesconnection
D2RNSASGDHD 52" Designer Line Reach-In Refrigerator with 50 cu. ft. Capacity Half Sliding Glass Doors LED Lighting Electronic Controller and Self
D2RNSASGDHD 52" Designer Line Reach-In Refrigerator with 50 cu. ft. Capacity Half Sliding Glass Doors LED Lighting Electronic Controller and Self
$11,019.05
appliancesconnection
Advertisement
Avanti® RM24T1B 18 1/2" 1 Section Compact Refrigerator with Chiller Compartment, Residential
Avanti® RM24T1B 18 1/2" 1 Section Compact Refrigerator with Chiller Compartment, Residential
$349.99
staples
USBD-2428 U-Star 24" 1 Tap Draft Beer Dispenser Cooler 1 Keg Capacity - 115 Volts in
USBD-2428 U-Star 24" 1 Tap Draft Beer Dispenser Cooler 1 Keg Capacity - 115 Volts in
$1,567.99
appliancesconnection
FF6DPL 24" FF6 Series Medical Freestanding Compact Refrigerator with 5.5 cu. ft. Capacity Interior Lighting Door Storage and Automatic Defrost:
FF6DPL 24" FF6 Series Medical Freestanding Compact Refrigerator with 5.5 cu. ft. Capacity Interior Lighting Door Storage and Automatic Defrost:
$789.00
appliancesconnection
MLRS8MC 24" MOMCUBE Breast Milk Refrigerator with 8 cu. ft. Capacity Adjustable Wire Shelves Door Alarm LED Interior Lighting and Door Lock in
MLRS8MC 24" MOMCUBE Breast Milk Refrigerator with 8 cu. ft. Capacity Adjustable Wire Shelves Door Alarm LED Interior Lighting and Door Lock in
$1,835.12
appliancesconnection
AOFEINA 24 Bottle Single Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator in Black, Size 26.8 H x 17.3 W x 18.5 D in | Wayfair CES196570AAB
AOFEINA 24 Bottle Single Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator in Black, Size 26.8 H x 17.3 W x 18.5 D in | Wayfair CES196570AAB
$346.69
wayfair
FF6LW7CSSLHD 24" Compact Refrigerator with 5.5 cu. ft. Capacity Factory Installed Lock Automatic Defrost and Hidden Evaporator in Stainless
FF6LW7CSSLHD 24" Compact Refrigerator with 5.5 cu. ft. Capacity Factory Installed Lock Automatic Defrost and Hidden Evaporator in Stainless
$1,439.00
appliancesconnection
AccuCold 20 Inch 20" Undercounter Counter Depth Compact All-Refrigerator FF511LADA
AccuCold 20 Inch 20" Undercounter Counter Depth Compact All-Refrigerator FF511LADA
$695.00
($770.00
save 10%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
AccuCold 24 Inch 24" Built In Undercounter Counter Depth Compact All-Refrigerator CT663BKBISSHVADA
AccuCold 24 Inch 24" Built In Undercounter Counter Depth Compact All-Refrigerator CT663BKBISSHVADA
$1,349.00
($1,625.00
save 0%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
FF6BDPL 24" FF6 Series Medical Freestanding Compact Refrigerator with 5.5 cu. ft. Capacity Automatic Defrost Hidden Evaporator Adjustable Glass
FF6BDPL 24" FF6 Series Medical Freestanding Compact Refrigerator with 5.5 cu. ft. Capacity Automatic Defrost Hidden Evaporator Adjustable Glass
$829.00
appliancesconnection
CT66L 24" CT66J Series Medical Compact Refrigerator with 5.1 cu. ft. Capacity Zero Degree Freezer Front Door Lock Adjustable Glass Shelves Dual
CT66L 24" CT66J Series Medical Compact Refrigerator with 5.1 cu. ft. Capacity Zero Degree Freezer Front Door Lock Adjustable Glass Shelves Dual
$599.00
appliancesconnection
HRS3-1S Three Section Solid Door Reach-In Refrigerator Stainless Steel Exterior and Interior
HRS3-1S Three Section Solid Door Reach-In Refrigerator Stainless Steel Exterior and Interior
$6,268.03
appliancesconnection
HR1HC-1S 26" Solid Door Top Mount Reach-In Refrigerator with 20.75 cu. ft. Capacity LED Lighting Heavy Duty Casters and Door Lock in Stainless
HR1HC-1S 26" Solid Door Top Mount Reach-In Refrigerator with 20.75 cu. ft. Capacity LED Lighting Heavy Duty Casters and Door Lock in Stainless
$3,838.99
appliancesconnection
Load More
Refrigeration
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.