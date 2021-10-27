Microwave Ovens

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Home Improvement
Appliances
Microwave
Microwave Ovens
Share
Microwave Ovens
Avanti Products 18" 0.7 cu.ft. Countertop Microwave in Black, Size 10.5 H x 18.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair MO7192TB
featured
Avanti Products 18" 0.7 cu.ft. Countertop Microwave in Black, Size 10.5 H x 18.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair MO7192TB
$82.15
wayfair
BLACK+DECKER 2.2-cu ft 1200-Watt Countertop Microwave (Stainless Steel) | EM262AMY-PHB
featured
BLACK+DECKER 2.2-cu ft 1200-Watt Countertop Microwave (Stainless Steel) | EM262AMY-PHB
$212.39
lowes
Avanti 1.2 Cu. Ft. Black Countertop Microwave
featured
Avanti 1.2 Cu. Ft. Black Countertop Microwave
$89.99
newegg
BLACK+DECKER 1.3 cu ft 1000 Watt Microwave Oven
BLACK+DECKER 1.3 cu ft 1000 Watt Microwave Oven
$89.99
target
2-Piece Kitchen Package with DGR24P3S 24" Freestanding Gas Range and HMV1472BHS 24" Over the Range Microwave Oven in Stainless
2-Piece Kitchen Package with DGR24P3S 24" Freestanding Gas Range and HMV1472BHS 24" Over the Range Microwave Oven in Stainless
$1,608.00
appliancesconnection
Maytag Stainless Steel Over-The-Range Microwave Oven
Maytag Stainless Steel Over-The-Range Microwave Oven
$629.00
abtelectronics
Mainstays 0.7 Cu ft capacity Countertop Microwave Oven, White
Mainstays 0.7 Cu ft capacity Countertop Microwave Oven, White
$49.88
walmartusa
Magic Chef MCD993R 0.9 Cubic-ft Countertop Microwave (Red)
Magic Chef MCD993R 0.9 Cubic-ft Countertop Microwave (Red)
$89.99
amazon
MCM1611B 22" Countertop Microwave Oven with 1.6 cu. ft. Capacity 1100 Cooking Watts Child Safely Lock and 10 Power Levels in
MCM1611B 22" Countertop Microwave Oven with 1.6 cu. ft. Capacity 1100 Cooking Watts Child Safely Lock and 10 Power Levels in
$139.99
appliancesconnection
2.0 Cu. Ft. Printproof Stainless Steel Over-The-Range Microwave
2.0 Cu. Ft. Printproof Stainless Steel Over-The-Range Microwave
$509.00
verishop
LG 1.8 Cubic Foot Over-the-Range Microwave - Bl ack Stainless
LG 1.8 Cubic Foot Over-the-Range Microwave - Bl ack Stainless
$379.96
qvc
Magic Chef - MCM1110B - Magic Chef MCM1110B Microwave Oven - Single - 8.23 gal Capacity - Microwave - 10 Power Levels -
Magic Chef - MCM1110B - Magic Chef MCM1110B Microwave Oven - Single - 8.23 gal Capacity - Microwave - 10 Power Levels -
$129.99
newegg
Advertisement
Oster 19" 0.9 cu ft. 900 Watt Countertop Microwave in Black, Size 11.1 H x 19.0 W x 14.1 D in | Wayfair OGCMT309BK-09
Oster 19" 0.9 cu ft. 900 Watt Countertop Microwave in Black, Size 11.1 H x 19.0 W x 14.1 D in | Wayfair OGCMT309BK-09
$75.94
wayfair
Nostalgia Electrics 9-cu. ft. Retro Series™ Microwave Oven, Red
Nostalgia Electrics 9-cu. ft. Retro Series™ Microwave Oven, Red
$245.99
newegg
KitchenAid 30" Black Stainless Built-In Convection Microwave Oven
KitchenAid 30" Black Stainless Built-In Convection Microwave Oven
$2,204.00
abtelectronics
KitchenWorthy Microwave Coffee Maker
KitchenWorthy Microwave Coffee Maker
$19.59
overstock
Magic Chef 21.8" 1.6 cu ft. 1100 - Watt Countertop Microwave in Gray/White, Size 12.8 H x 21.8 W x 18.9 D in | Wayfair MCM1611ST
Magic Chef 21.8" 1.6 cu ft. 1100 - Watt Countertop Microwave in Gray/White, Size 12.8 H x 21.8 W x 18.9 D in | Wayfair MCM1611ST
$192.99
wayfair
Oster Compact-Size 0.9-Cu. Ft. 900W Countertop Microwave Oven with Push-Button Open, Black
Oster Compact-Size 0.9-Cu. Ft. 900W Countertop Microwave Oven with Push-Button Open, Black
$111.49
overstock
Oster 19" 0.9 cu ft. 900 - Watt Countertop Microwave
Oster 19" 0.9 cu ft. 900 - Watt Countertop Microwave
$75.88
wayfairnorthamerica
KitchenAid® 24" Countertop Microwave Oven with PrintShield™ Finish - 1200 Watt
KitchenAid® 24" Countertop Microwave Oven with PrintShield™ Finish - 1200 Watt
$699.00
shopkitchenaid
LG 1.8 cu.ft. Over-the-Range Microwave Oven 1.8-cu ft Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking (Black Stainless Steel) | LMV1831BD
LG 1.8 cu.ft. Over-the-Range Microwave Oven 1.8-cu ft Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking (Black Stainless Steel) | LMV1831BD
$399.00
lowes
KitchenAid 30" Stainless Steel Built-In Convection Microwave Oven
KitchenAid 30" Stainless Steel Built-In Convection Microwave Oven
$2,114.00
abtelectronics
Magic Chef 0.9-Cubic Foot Countertop Microwave
Magic Chef 0.9-Cubic Foot Countertop Microwave
$116.04
qvc
Panasonic NN-SB458S Compact Microwave, 0.9 cft, Stainless Steel
Panasonic NN-SB458S Compact Microwave, 0.9 cft, Stainless Steel
$109.95
amazon
Advertisement
Nostalgia MCMO9FTSG Mid-Century Retro 0.9 Cu. Ft. 900-Watt Countertop Microwave Oven With LED Display, Seafoam Green
Nostalgia MCMO9FTSG Mid-Century Retro 0.9 Cu. Ft. 900-Watt Countertop Microwave Oven With LED Display, Seafoam Green
$91.91
walmartusa
TS130W 30" White Microwave Top
TS130W 30" White Microwave Top
$158.40
appliancesconnection
Procter Silex 0.6 cu ft 700 Watt Microwave - Black - PSCMDI06BK-07
Procter Silex 0.6 cu ft 700 Watt Microwave - Black - PSCMDI06BK-07
$49.99
target
Panasonic NN-SD78LS Microwave Oven, 1.6 cft, Stainless Steel
Panasonic NN-SD78LS Microwave Oven, 1.6 cft, Stainless Steel
$269.95
amazon
Oster 17.6" 0.7 cu ft. 700 Watt Countertop Microwave in Gray, Size 9.6 H x 17.6 W x 12.75 D in | Wayfair OGCMV207S2-07
Oster 17.6" 0.7 cu ft. 700 Watt Countertop Microwave in Gray, Size 9.6 H x 17.6 W x 12.75 D in | Wayfair OGCMV207S2-07
$63.01
wayfair
Magic Chef 0.7 Cubic Ft 700 Watt Microwave
Magic Chef 0.7 Cubic Ft 700 Watt Microwave
$99.54
qvc
Magic Chef 20.5" 1.3 cu ft. 1000 - Watt Countertop Microwave
Magic Chef 20.5" 1.3 cu ft. 1000 - Watt Countertop Microwave
$147.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Recertified - LG LMC1575ST-RB 1.5 Cubic Foot NeoChef Countertop Microwave
Recertified - LG LMC1575ST-RB 1.5 Cubic Foot NeoChef Countertop Microwave
$138.89
newegg
CMOH30SS2Y 30" Contemporary Over the Range Microwave with Carousel Easy to Read Display and 240 CFM Blower in Stainless
CMOH30SS2Y 30" Contemporary Over the Range Microwave with Carousel Easy to Read Display and 240 CFM Blower in Stainless
$999.00
appliancesconnection
Emerson 0.9 Cu. Ft. 900W Compact Countertop Mic rowave Oven
Emerson 0.9 Cu. Ft. 900W Compact Countertop Mic rowave Oven
$99.99
qvc
RVM5160DHWW 1.6 Cu. Ft. Over The Range Microwave with Turntable Weight and Time Defrost Convenience Cooking Controls Add 30 Second Button and
RVM5160DHWW 1.6 Cu. Ft. Over The Range Microwave with Turntable Weight and Time Defrost Convenience Cooking Controls Add 30 Second Button and
$239.00
appliancesconnection
GE JES1095DMBB Microwave Oven | 0.9 Cubic Feet Capacity, 900 Watts | Kitchen Essentials for the Countertop or Dorm Room Cu Ft, Black
GE JES1095DMBB Microwave Oven | 0.9 Cubic Feet Capacity, 900 Watts | Kitchen Essentials for the Countertop or Dorm Room Cu Ft, Black
$114.00
amazon
Advertisement
JVM3162DJBB 30" Over-the-Range Microwave Oven with 1.6 cu. ft. Capacity 1000 W Power Two-Speed 300 CFM Venting System 10 Power Levels Auto and
JVM3162DJBB 30" Over-the-Range Microwave Oven with 1.6 cu. ft. Capacity 1000 W Power Two-Speed 300 CFM Venting System 10 Power Levels Auto and
$279.00
appliancesconnection
GE Profile Stainless Steel Over-The-Range Microwave Oven
GE Profile Stainless Steel Over-The-Range Microwave Oven
$575.00
abtelectronics
GE 0.7 Cu. Ft. Counter Top Microwave JES1072DMBB
GE 0.7 Cu. Ft. Counter Top Microwave JES1072DMBB
$99.00
($129.00
save 23%)
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
Galanz Express Wave 1.4 Cu.Ft Sensor Cooking Microwave Oven, Black Stainless Steel
Galanz Express Wave 1.4 Cu.Ft Sensor Cooking Microwave Oven, Black Stainless Steel
$107.00
($129.99
save 18%)
walmartusa
2 Piece Kitchen Appliances Package with FGRT304 30" Natural Gas Rangetop and F2413MV5SS 24" Over the Range Microwave in Stainless
2 Piece Kitchen Appliances Package with FGRT304 30" Natural Gas Rangetop and F2413MV5SS 24" Over the Range Microwave in Stainless
$1,228.00
appliancesconnection
Hisense 1.7-cu ft Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking (Stainless Steel Front and Black Housing) | HMO173SR
Hisense 1.7-cu ft Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking (Stainless Steel Front and Black Housing) | HMO173SR
$258.00
lowes
DBMW0920BWW 20" Countertop Microwave with .9 cu. ft. Capacity 900 Watts Cooking Power 6 Auto Cook Options and Add 30 Second Button in
DBMW0920BWW 20" Countertop Microwave with .9 cu. ft. Capacity 900 Watts Cooking Power 6 Auto Cook Options and Add 30 Second Button in
$114.99
appliancesconnection
CM0991K 22" Counter-Top Microwave Oven with 0.9 cu. ft. Capacity 10 Power Levels 6 Pre-Set Menus and Child Lock in
CM0991K 22" Counter-Top Microwave Oven with 0.9 cu. ft. Capacity 10 Power Levels 6 Pre-Set Menus and Child Lock in
$118.99
appliancesconnection
Magic Chef 21" 1.3 Cu Ft Countertop Microwave, Size 12.4 H x 20.5 W x 16.8 D in | Wayfair MCM1310W
Magic Chef 21" 1.3 Cu Ft Countertop Microwave, Size 12.4 H x 20.5 W x 16.8 D in | Wayfair MCM1310W
$147.99
wayfair
KitchenAid 2-cu ft Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking (White) | KMHS120EWH
KitchenAid 2-cu ft Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking (White) | KMHS120EWH
$749.00
lowes
Nordic Ware 62404 Microwave 2 Sided Round Bacon And Meat Rack
Nordic Ware 62404 Microwave 2 Sided Round Bacon And Meat Rack
$21.81
overstock
SMC1441CB 1.4 Cu Ft 1000w microwave w/ 12.75" turntable Sensor. Bezel-less
SMC1441CB 1.4 Cu Ft 1000w microwave w/ 12.75" turntable Sensor. Bezel-less
$149.00
appliancesconnection
Advertisement
Café™ 30" 1.7 cu.ft. Over-The-Range Convection Microwave w/ Sensor Cooking in Gray/Black, Size 16.31 H x 29.88 W x 15.5 D in | Wayfair
Café™ 30" 1.7 cu.ft. Over-The-Range Convection Microwave w/ Sensor Cooking in Gray/Black, Size 16.31 H x 29.88 W x 15.5 D in | Wayfair
$1,141.00
wayfair
Danby 0.7 cu. ft Microwave with Stainless Steel front DBMW0721BBS
Danby 0.7 cu. ft Microwave with Stainless Steel front DBMW0721BBS
$96.99
overstock
Cafe Modern Glass 1.5 Cu. Ft. Counter Top Microwave CEB515M2NS5
Cafe Modern Glass 1.5 Cu. Ft. Counter Top Microwave CEB515M2NS5
$848.00
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
Black & Decker 0.9 Cu. Ft. Microwave Oven In Black
Black & Decker 0.9 Cu. Ft. Microwave Oven In Black
$94.99
bedbath&beyond
Black & Decker EM925ACP-P2 0.9 Cu. Ft. Microwave With Pull Handle, Black
Black & Decker EM925ACP-P2 0.9 Cu. Ft. Microwave With Pull Handle, Black
$87.18
walmartusa
Café™ 29.87" 1.7 cu ft. 950 - Watt External Convection Over-The-Range Microwave w/ Sensor Cooking in Gray/Brown, Size 16.31 H x 29.87 W x 17.93 D in
Café™ 29.87" 1.7 cu ft. 950 - Watt External Convection Over-The-Range Microwave w/ Sensor Cooking in Gray/Brown, Size 16.31 H x 29.87 W x 17.93 D in
$1,051.00
wayfair
COS-5PKG-074 5 Piece Kitchen Package with COS-3016ORM1SS 30" Over the Range Microwave COS-305DFSC 30" Freestanding Dual Fuel Range COS-DIS6502 24"
COS-5PKG-074 5 Piece Kitchen Package with COS-3016ORM1SS 30" Over the Range Microwave COS-305DFSC 30" Freestanding Dual Fuel Range COS-DIS6502 24"
$5,455.96
appliancesconnection
Comfee' 17.3" 0.7 cu ft. 700 - Watt Countertop Microwave in White, Size 10.2 H x 17.3 W x 13.4 D in | Wayfair EM720CPL-PM
Comfee' 17.3" 0.7 cu ft. 700 - Watt Countertop Microwave in White, Size 10.2 H x 17.3 W x 13.4 D in | Wayfair EM720CPL-PM
$78.14
wayfair
COS-5PKG-075 5 Piece Kitchen Package with COS-3016ORM1SS 30" Over the Range Microwave COS-DFR304 30" Freestanding Dual Fuel Range COS-DIS6502 24"
COS-5PKG-075 5 Piece Kitchen Package with COS-3016ORM1SS 30" Over the Range Microwave COS-DFR304 30" Freestanding Dual Fuel Range COS-DIS6502 24"
$5,455.96
appliancesconnection
Black+Decker EM720CPY-PM 0.7 Cu. Ft. Digital Microwave, Stainless Steel
Black+Decker EM720CPY-PM 0.7 Cu. Ft. Digital Microwave, Stainless Steel
$72.08
($84.99
save 15%)
amazon
Black & Decker 1.1 Cu. Ft. Microwave Oven In Stainless Steel/black
Black & Decker 1.1 Cu. Ft. Microwave Oven In Stainless Steel/black
$119.99
buybuybaby
Cafe 1.7 Cu. Ft. Over-The-Range Microwave CVM517P3MD1
Cafe 1.7 Cu. Ft. Over-The-Range Microwave CVM517P3MD1
$974.00
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
Load More
Microwave Ovens
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.