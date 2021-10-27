Large Appliances

featured

"15" Wide Built-In Kegerator - Summit Appliance SBC15NKIF"

$1,234.99
totallyfurniture
featured

R.W.FLAME Beverage Refrigerator Cooler, Size 17.5 H x 18.6 W x 31.9 D in | Wayfair W5899BH

$314.99
wayfair
featured

Summit Appliance 24" Wide Built-In Outdoor Beer Kegerator in Gray, Size 33.63 H x 24.25 W x 23.75 D in | Wayfair SBC683OSTWIN

$2,279.99
wayfair

"24" Wide Kegerator - Summit Appliance SBC635M7NKSSTB"

$1,294.99
totallyfurniture

"24" Wide Built-In Beverage Cooler, ADA Compliant - Summit Appliance ALBV2466CSS"

$1,624.99
totallyfurniture

"24" Wide Built-In Kegerator - Summit Appliance SBC635MBINK"

$1,154.99
totallyfurniture

"24" Wide Built-In Kegerator - Summit Appliance SBC635MBISSHHTWIN"

$1,696.99
totallyfurniture

"15" Wide Built-In Kegerator - Summit Appliance SBC15NK"

$1,056.99
totallyfurniture

"24" Wide Outdoor Kegerator, ADA Compliant - Summit Appliance SBC54OSBIADANK"

$2,049.99
totallyfurniture

UMI09NS3MGC 36" Majestic II Series Induction Range with 5 Elements 3.5 cu. ft. Oven Capacity TFT Oven Control Display Chrome Trim in Matte

$7,999.00
appliancesconnection

BFG30BSN Liberty Series 30" Built-In Natural Gas Dual Side Burner/Sink Unit with 2-17 000 BTU Burners and Stainless Steel Covers: Stainless

$2,642.00
appliancesconnection

ACC-48E 48" Evolution Grill Cover for 48" 9 Series Grills (On Cart

$249.00
appliancesconnection
Advertisement

3RRFNSS 78" Dual Temp Reach-In Refrigerator/Freezer with 68 cu. ft. Capacity Solid Doors LED Lighting Electronic Controller and Self Contained

$13,050.63
appliancesconnection

D27N8 27" Designer Line Standard Top Sandwich Unit Refrigerator with 7.4 cu. ft. Capacity 8 Pans Solid Doors and Performance Rated Refrigeration

$4,275.00
appliancesconnection

ATKCDYO130A Door Skin Exhaust Grill Bezel Handle and Handle End Caps for

$999.00
appliancesconnection

ARSL30S Full Depth Side Panels: Stainless Steel Left Side

$259.00
appliancesconnection

SRVWC050L 24" Silouhette Series Dual Temperature Zone Wine Cooler with NEK Storage System 37 Wine Bottle Capacity 5 Maple Slide Out Shelves and

$1,999.00
appliancesconnection

54" Side-by-Side Column Refrigerator & Freezer Set with DRZ30980RAP 30" Right Hinge Freezer DRR24980LAP 24" Left Hinge Refrigerator and Installation

$14,247.00
appliancesconnection

3RFFE-SA-HD 86" Extra Wide Dual Temp Reach-In Refrigerator/Freezer with 71 cu. ft. Capacity Solid Half Doors LED Lighting Electronic Controller

$14,614.33
appliancesconnection

Cafe 48" Stainless Steel Smart Built-In Side-By-Side Refrigerator

$8,486.00
abtelectronics

Cafe 22.2 Cu. Ft. Stainless Steel Smart Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator With Hot Water Dispenser

$3,356.00
abtelectronics

Dacor Contemporary 48" Stainless Steel Pro Dual Fuel Natural Gas Steam Range

$12,999.00
abtelectronics

DRA93NSS 93" Designer Line Worktop Refrigerator with 32 cu. ft. Capacity Solid Doors Performance-Rated Refrigeration System and Electronic

$8,017.05
appliancesconnection

Dacor 36" Silver Stainless Counter Depth 4-Door French Door Refrigerator With Dual Reveal Doors

$4,199.00
abtelectronics
Advertisement

66" Separate Install Column Refrigerator & Freezer Set with DRR30980LAP 30" Left Hinge Refrigerator and DRZ36980RAP 36" Right Hinge Freezer in Panel

$14,998.00
appliancesconnection

Café™ 30" 1.7 cu.ft. Over-The-Range Convection Microwave w/ Sensor Cooking in Gray/Black, Size 16.31 H x 29.88 W x 15.5 D in | Wayfair

$1,141.00
wayfair

SW27N8-D 27" Standard Top Sandwich Unit Refrigerator with 7.4 cu. ft. Capacity 8 Pans Drawers Performance Rated Refrigeration System and

$3,550.15
appliancesconnection

HDIP056U 30" Dual Fuel Slide-in Range with 5 Sealed Burners 4.6 cu. ft. Capacity Genuine European Convection Self-Cleaning Mode Warming Drawer

$2,999.00
appliancesconnection

SWF32NBS-FB-D 32" Worktop Freezer with 9 cu. ft. Capacity Drawers Backsplash Front Breathing Performance-Rated Refrigeration System and

$4,367.15
appliancesconnection

Café™ 126 Can 24" Convertible Beverage Refrigerator Glass, Size 34.13 H x 23.75 W x 23.5 D in | Wayfair CCP06BP4PW2_CXQW1H1PPBZ

$2,662.00
wayfair

Cooler Depot 12 cu. ft. Undercounter & Worktop Refrigerator, Size 36.0 H x 49.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair TUC48R

$2,769.99
wayfair

SWINGDOOR48LH Left Hinge Swing Door For 48" Range (Both Doors) RNB

$1,228.00
appliancesconnection

AESP03 3" Stainless Steel Right & Left Side

$159.00
appliancesconnection

Bluelans 5 Cubic Feet Chest Freezer Removable Storage Basket Top Open Metal 7 Temperature Settings Refrigerator For Kitchen in White | Wayfair

$659.99
wayfair

Cafe 30-in 5 Burners Stainless Steel Gas Cooktop | CGP70302NS1

$1,777.00
lowes

Coyote C-Series Outdoor Appliance Package COYO100

$2,344.00
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority
Advertisement

Costway 5.2 Cu.ft Chest Freezer Upright Single Door Refrigerator with 3 Baskets-White

$449.95
costway

CasoDesign 38 Bottle Dual Zone Free Standing Wine Refrigerator in Gray, Size 40.75 H x 15.6 W x 24.8 D in | Wayfair 10720

$899.99
wayfair

GCR-CKN-L Gas Range Conversion Kit - Natural to

$185.00
appliancesconnection

CDT845M5NS5 24" Built-In Dishwasher with 16 Place Settings Ultra-Wash and Dry Adjustable Upper Racks Loading Flexibility and 5 Wash Cycles in

$1,298.00
appliancesconnection

MCOR304N 30" Culinarian Series Natural Gas Range with 4 Burners 4.9 cu. ft. Oven Capacity with Convection and Flush Island Trim in Stainless

$4,279.00
appliancesconnection

Dacor Contemporary 4 Piece Kitchen Appliances Package with French Door Refrigerator, Dual Fuel Range and Dishwasher in Panel Ready DARERADWRH39

$30,295.00
ajmadison yourapplianceauthority

5= Ep24020= Ep238633= Ep23799= Ep23695= Ep23635= Ep23576 =ep23151= Ep21684 Costway Portable Mini Compact Twin Tub 17.6lb Washing Machine Washer Spin D

$203.99
wayfair

WDHLPS817EOPL 27" Stacked Electric Washer and Dryer with 3.5 cu. ft. Washer Capacity 7 cu. ft. Dryer Capacity 8-Point Suspension Heavy Duty SKF

$4,299.00
appliancesconnection

RAC18ACRHSR 18" Transitional Silver Stainless Steel Door Panel Kit for Columns - Right

$699.00
appliancesconnection

Cosmo 640STX-E 24" Gas Cooktop with 4 sealed Burners, Counter-Top Cooker Cooktop with Cast Iron Grate Stove-Top, Melt-Proof Metal Knobs ( Stainless Steel )

$284.24
($319.95 save 11%)
amazon

HGPR48SNGH 48" Professional Series Natural Gas High Altitude Freestanding Gas Range with 6 Sealed Burners Griddle Double Ovens 8 cu. ft. Total

$8,999.00
appliancesconnection

Café™ Cooktop Knob in Gray, Size 1.75 H x 1.87 W x 1.75 D in | Wayfair CXCE1HKPMSS

$203.52
wayfair
Advertisement

66" Separate Install Column Refrigerator & Freezer Set with DRR30980RAP 30" Right Hinge Refrigerator DRZ36980LAP 36" Left Hinge Freezer Door Panels

$16,896.00
appliancesconnection

Brio 500 Series Freestanding Hot, Cold, & Room Temperature Electric Water Cooler in Black, Size 40.95 H x 12.2 W x 14.17 D in | Wayfair

$369.99
wayfair

HWC242L 24" Heritage Series Left Hinge Dual Zone Wine Cellar with 46 Bottle Capacity DynamicClimate Mode Dual Paned UV Resistant Tempered Glass

$2,499.00
appliancesconnection

4-Piece Kitchen Appliance Package with DRR24980LAP 24" Built In Counter Depth Refrigerator Only HGPR30SNG 30" Gas Freestanding Range HWHP3012S 30"

$14,646.00
appliancesconnection

Cosmo 36" 380 CFM Ductless Wall Mount Range Hood in Stainless Steel Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 36.0 W x 18.5 D in | Wayfair COS-668WRC90-DL

$309.63
wayfair

DTT36M974HM 36" Contemporary Series High Altitude Natural Gas Rangetop with 4 Sealed Cooktop Burners Griddle Illumina Knobs 22000 BTU Burner and

$4,299.00
appliancesconnection

Café™ Cooktop Knob in Brown, Size 1.75 H x 1.87 W x 1.75 D in | Wayfair CXCE1HKPMCU

$203.52
wayfair

D60N12-D 60" Designer Line Standard Top Sandwich Unit Refrigerator with 17 cu. ft. Capacity Pans 4 Drawers and Performance Rated Refrigeration

$8,678.73
appliancesconnection

DFA43NSSBSD 43" Designer Line Worktop Freezer with 12 cu. ft. Capacity Solid Doors and Drawers Backsplash Performance-Rated Refrigeration System

$8,425.55
appliancesconnection

NSF 2.8 Cu. Ft Drink Merchandiser Desktop Refrigerator Display

$1,379.99
wayfairnorthamerica

OBRZ-24DW 24" Dishwasher Panel with Oil Rubbed Bronze Plated

$450.00
appliancesconnection

D1RENPT 29" Designer Line Extra Wide Pass-Thru Refrigerator with 22 cu. ft. Capacity LED Lighting Electronic Controller and Self Contained

$6,921.23
appliancesconnection
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com