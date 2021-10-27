Home Improvement Essentials

Skip to content
Bathroom Fixtures
17.5-in. W Wall Mount White Vessel Set For 1 Hole Right Faucet - Faucet Included
featured
17.5-in. W Wall Mount White Vessel Set For 1 Hole Right Faucet - Faucet Included
$505.73
walmartusa
Kingston Brass K217A Trimscape 17" Wide Rain Drop Shower Arm Polished Chrome
featured
Kingston Brass K217A Trimscape 17" Wide Rain Drop Shower Arm Polished Chrome
$45.47
($69.95
save 35%)
build
Baldwin FDCURTRR112 Reserve Full Dummy Lockset x Curve with Traditional Round Rose, Aged Bronze Finish
featured
Baldwin FDCURTRR112 Reserve Full Dummy Lockset x Curve with Traditional Round Rose, Aged Bronze Finish
$50.36
amazon
JELD-WEN V-2500 35.5-in x 71.5-in x 2.905-in Jamb Vinyl New Construction Egress White Double Hung Window Full ENERGY STAR Northern Zone ENERGY STAR
JELD-WEN V-2500 35.5-in x 71.5-in x 2.905-in Jamb Vinyl New Construction Egress White Double Hung Window Full ENERGY STAR Northern Zone ENERGY STAR
$337.46
($397.01
save 15%)
lowes
Guard Security 1666SN Bronze Jimmyproof Deadlock
Guard Security 1666SN Bronze Jimmyproof Deadlock
$52.29
amazon
Mazzo 9" x 10" Porcelain Patterned Wall & Floor Tile
Mazzo 9" x 10" Porcelain Patterned Wall & Floor Tile
$59.09
wayfairnorthamerica
Evolution Power Tools R185SMS+ 7-1/4" Multi-Material Compound Sliding Miter Saw Plus
Evolution Power Tools R185SMS+ 7-1/4" Multi-Material Compound Sliding Miter Saw Plus
$169.99
amazon
Mgaxyff 2Set Chainsaw Wrench Kit for Stihl for 024 026 MS240 MS260 MS192t MS200T 028 031 032,Chainsaw Spanner,Chain Saw Accessory
Mgaxyff 2Set Chainsaw Wrench Kit for Stihl for 024 026 MS240 MS260 MS192t MS200T 028 031 032,Chainsaw Spanner,Chain Saw Accessory
$18.78
walmart
MTI Baths Madelyn 66" x 36" Drop in Combination Acrylic Bathtub Acrylic, Size 21.25 H x 65.625 W in | Wayfair AW135-BI-DI
MTI Baths Madelyn 66" x 36" Drop in Combination Acrylic Bathtub Acrylic, Size 21.25 H x 65.625 W in | Wayfair AW135-BI-DI
$7,297.50
wayfair
ReliaBilt Spotlights 64-in x 80-in Fiberglass 1/4 Lite Right-Hand Inswing Bisque Paint Painted Prehung Double Front Door Insulating Core ENERGY STAR
ReliaBilt Spotlights 64-in x 80-in Fiberglass 1/4 Lite Right-Hand Inswing Bisque Paint Painted Prehung Double Front Door Insulating Core ENERGY STAR
$1,718.91
lowes
ReliaBilt Spotlights 36-in x 80-in Fiberglass 1/4 Lite Left-Hand Inswing Arctic White Paint Painted Prehung Single Front Door Insulating Core ENERGY
ReliaBilt Spotlights 36-in x 80-in Fiberglass 1/4 Lite Left-Hand Inswing Arctic White Paint Painted Prehung Single Front Door Insulating Core ENERGY
$817.39
lowes
2021 New Stainless Steel Protractor 180 Degree Rotation Angle Ruler Measure 100mm Tool
2021 New Stainless Steel Protractor 180 Degree Rotation Angle Ruler Measure 100mm Tool
$11.09
walmart
"15" Wide Built-In Kegerator - Summit Appliance SBC15NKIF"
"15" Wide Built-In Kegerator - Summit Appliance SBC15NKIF"
$1,234.99
totallyfurniture
Pioneer Spyglass Keyed Entry Lever For Garage Office Door Handle in Black, Size 2.5 H x 2.4 W in | Wayfair PIONEERca93ddd
Pioneer Spyglass Keyed Entry Lever For Garage Office Door Handle in Black, Size 2.5 H x 2.4 W in | Wayfair PIONEERca93ddd
$164.99
wayfair
R.W.FLAME Beverage Refrigerator Cooler, Size 17.5 H x 18.6 W x 31.9 D in | Wayfair W5899BH
R.W.FLAME Beverage Refrigerator Cooler, Size 17.5 H x 18.6 W x 31.9 D in | Wayfair W5899BH
$314.99
wayfair
ReliaBilt Laurel 60-in x 80-in Fiberglass Oval Lite Left-Hand Inswing Wineberry Stained Prehung Single Front Door with Sidelights Insulating Core
ReliaBilt Laurel 60-in x 80-in Fiberglass Oval Lite Left-Hand Inswing Wineberry Stained Prehung Single Front Door with Sidelights Insulating Core
$3,341.09
lowes
ReliaBilt Spotlights 32-in x 80-in Fiberglass 1/4 Lite Right-Hand Inswing Thunder Gray Paint Painted Prehung Single Front Door Insulating Core ENERGY
ReliaBilt Spotlights 32-in x 80-in Fiberglass 1/4 Lite Right-Hand Inswing Thunder Gray Paint Painted Prehung Single Front Door Insulating Core ENERGY
$897.16
lowes
Pella 150 Series 35.5-in x 35.5-in x 1.31-in Jamb Left-operable Vinyl New Construction White Sliding Window Half ENERGY STAR Northern Zone
Pella 150 Series 35.5-in x 35.5-in x 1.31-in Jamb Left-operable Vinyl New Construction White Sliding Window Half ENERGY STAR Northern Zone
$255.40
($300.47
save 15%)
lowes
ReliaBilt Spotlights 64-in x 80-in Fiberglass 1/4 Lite Right-Hand Inswing Primed Unfinished Prehung Double Front Door Insulating Core ENERGY STAR
ReliaBilt Spotlights 64-in x 80-in Fiberglass 1/4 Lite Right-Hand Inswing Primed Unfinished Prehung Double Front Door Insulating Core ENERGY STAR
$1,290.36
lowes
Manzoni Designer Wood Claros Cabinet Pull Wood in Brown, Size 9.5 H x 0.625 W in | Wayfair MN7827-224-OKL
Manzoni Designer Wood Claros Cabinet Pull Wood in Brown, Size 9.5 H x 0.625 W in | Wayfair MN7827-224-OKL
$83.99
wayfair
Summit Appliance 24" Wide Built-In Outdoor Beer Kegerator in Gray, Size 33.63 H x 24.25 W x 23.75 D in | Wayfair SBC683OSTWIN
Summit Appliance 24" Wide Built-In Outdoor Beer Kegerator in Gray, Size 33.63 H x 24.25 W x 23.75 D in | Wayfair SBC683OSTWIN
$2,279.99
wayfair
"24" Wide Kegerator - Summit Appliance SBC635M7NKSSTB"
"24" Wide Kegerator - Summit Appliance SBC635M7NKSSTB"
$1,294.99
totallyfurniture
OLDKEN Trustmade Wall Mounted Square Rainfall Pressure-Balanced Complteted Shower System w/ Rough-In Valve, 12 Inches - 2W02BN in Gray | Wayfair
OLDKEN Trustmade Wall Mounted Square Rainfall Pressure-Balanced Complteted Shower System w/ Rough-In Valve, 12 Inches - 2W02BN in Gray | Wayfair
$214.99
wayfair
"24" Wide Built-In Beverage Cooler, ADA Compliant - Summit Appliance ALBV2466CSS"
"24" Wide Built-In Beverage Cooler, ADA Compliant - Summit Appliance ALBV2466CSS"
$1,624.99
totallyfurniture
"24" Wide Built-In Kegerator - Summit Appliance SBC635MBINK"
"24" Wide Built-In Kegerator - Summit Appliance SBC635MBINK"
$1,154.99
totallyfurniture
ReliaBilt Spotlights 72-in x 80-in Fiberglass 1/4 Lite Right-Hand Inswing Universal Khaki Paint Painted Prehung Double Front Door Insulating Core
ReliaBilt Spotlights 72-in x 80-in Fiberglass 1/4 Lite Right-Hand Inswing Universal Khaki Paint Painted Prehung Double Front Door Insulating Core
$1,909.98
lowes
ReliaBilt Spotlights 64-in x 80-in Fiberglass 1/4 Lite Left-Hand Inswing Bisque Paint Painted Prehung Double Front Door Insulating Core ENERGY STAR
ReliaBilt Spotlights 64-in x 80-in Fiberglass 1/4 Lite Left-Hand Inswing Bisque Paint Painted Prehung Double Front Door Insulating Core ENERGY STAR
$1,723.72
lowes
ReliaBilt Spotlights 72-in x 80-in Fiberglass 1/4 Lite Left-Hand Inswing Primed Unfinished Prehung Double Front Door Insulating Core ENERGY STAR
ReliaBilt Spotlights 72-in x 80-in Fiberglass 1/4 Lite Left-Hand Inswing Primed Unfinished Prehung Double Front Door Insulating Core ENERGY STAR
$1,967.20
lowes
ReliaBilt Hampton 36-in x 80-in Fiberglass Full Lite Left-Hand Inswing Woodhaven Stained Prehung Single Front Door Insulating Core ENERGY STAR
ReliaBilt Hampton 36-in x 80-in Fiberglass Full Lite Left-Hand Inswing Woodhaven Stained Prehung Single Front Door Insulating Core ENERGY STAR
$1,367.31
lowes
"24" Wide Built-In Kegerator - Summit Appliance SBC635MBISSHHTWIN"
"24" Wide Built-In Kegerator - Summit Appliance SBC635MBISSHHTWIN"
$1,696.99
totallyfurniture
24'' x 54'' Freestanding Soaking Bathtub
24'' x 54'' Freestanding Soaking Bathtub
$235.99
wayfairnorthamerica
"15" Wide Built-In Kegerator - Summit Appliance SBC15NK"
"15" Wide Built-In Kegerator - Summit Appliance SBC15NK"
$1,056.99
totallyfurniture
"24" Wide Outdoor Kegerator, ADA Compliant - Summit Appliance SBC54OSBIADANK"
"24" Wide Outdoor Kegerator, ADA Compliant - Summit Appliance SBC54OSBIADANK"
$2,049.99
totallyfurniture
Pagoda Style Steel Fire Pit - Metal Wood-Burning Enclosed Outdoor Fireplace With Log Grate And Poker - Modern Bonfire For Backyard And Patio - 32-Inch
Pagoda Style Steel Fire Pit - Metal Wood-Burning Enclosed Outdoor Fireplace With Log Grate And Poker - Modern Bonfire For Backyard And Patio - 32-Inch
$639.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Luminance kathy ireland HOME Volta Modern 54 Inch Ceiling Fan with Light | Indoor/Outdoor LED Fixture with Remote Control | Weather Resistant for Outside Patio, Deck, Porch | Wet Rated, Satin White
Luminance kathy ireland HOME Volta Modern 54 Inch Ceiling Fan with Light | Indoor/Outdoor LED Fixture with Remote Control | Weather Resistant for Outside Patio, Deck, Porch | Wet Rated, Satin White
$465.71
amazon
Bolden Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet
Bolden Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet
$299.95
wayfairnorthamerica
GoolRC Ground Drill Handle 7.09" with Extension Tube 16'4" Steel
GoolRC Ground Drill Handle 7.09" with Extension Tube 16'4" Steel
$127.99
walmart
INOX FH2782-32 PD Series Pocket Linear Flush Pull with Tt08 Thumb Turn, Polished Stainless Steel
INOX FH2782-32 PD Series Pocket Linear Flush Pull with Tt08 Thumb Turn, Polished Stainless Steel
$52.49
amazon
LEDVANCE 13607 Sylvania S11 Flood and Spot Incanescent Light Bulb, 40W, 12 Pack, Clear
LEDVANCE 13607 Sylvania S11 Flood and Spot Incanescent Light Bulb, 40W, 12 Pack, Clear
$6.99
amazon
KATIER Sliding Barn Door Hardware Whole Kit (Include Track Kit & Pull Handle Set & Floor Guide), Smoothly & Quietly, Easy To Install in Black
KATIER Sliding Barn Door Hardware Whole Kit (Include Track Kit & Pull Handle Set & Floor Guide), Smoothly & Quietly, Easy To Install in Black
$279.99
wayfair
JELD-WEN Premium Atlantic Vinyl 35.5-in x 51.5-in x 3-in Jamb Vinyl New Construction White Impact Single Hung Window Full ENERGY STAR Southern Zone
JELD-WEN Premium Atlantic Vinyl 35.5-in x 51.5-in x 3-in Jamb Vinyl New Construction White Impact Single Hung Window Full ENERGY STAR Southern Zone
$458.00
lowes
0.89 GPF Elongated One-Piece Toilet
0.89 GPF Elongated One-Piece Toilet
$859.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Grandeur 811588 Arc Plate Privacy with Bellagio Lever in Polished Nickel, 2.375 Right-Handed
Grandeur 811588 Arc Plate Privacy with Bellagio Lever in Polished Nickel, 2.375 Right-Handed
$57.74
amazon
Jisulife Portable Neck Fan, Wearable Personal Fan, 4000Mah Battery Powered Bladeless Fan With 3 Speeds
Jisulife Portable Neck Fan, Wearable Personal Fan, 4000Mah Battery Powered Bladeless Fan With 3 Speeds
$42.99
wayfairnorthamerica
JELD-WEN 60-in x 80-in Tempered Clear Glass White Vinyl Left-Hand Sliding Prehung Double Door Sliding Patio Door Screen Included ENERGY STAR Northern
JELD-WEN 60-in x 80-in Tempered Clear Glass White Vinyl Left-Hand Sliding Prehung Double Door Sliding Patio Door Screen Included ENERGY STAR Northern
$855.91
($1,006.95
save -85491%)
lowes
JELD-WEN V-2500 29.5-in x 35.5-in x 2.906-in Jamb Vinyl New Construction Desert Sand Single Hung Window Full ENERGY STAR Northern Zone ENERGY STAR
JELD-WEN V-2500 29.5-in x 35.5-in x 2.906-in Jamb Vinyl New Construction Desert Sand Single Hung Window Full ENERGY STAR Northern Zone ENERGY STAR
$169.39
($199.28
save 15%)
lowes
IMAGINATION Solar Lights Outdoor, 230 LED 1000LM Wireless Solar Motion Sensor Lights w/ 2 Mode, 33 FT Motion Sensor in Black | Wayfair
IMAGINATION Solar Lights Outdoor, 230 LED 1000LM Wireless Solar Motion Sensor Lights w/ 2 Mode, 33 FT Motion Sensor in Black | Wayfair
$129.99
wayfair
MORDEER C600 Elongated Electric Heated Smart Toilet Seat Bidet in White, Size 4.33 H x 18.27 W x 20.43 D in | Wayfair WF-MTG-F1N525
MORDEER C600 Elongated Electric Heated Smart Toilet Seat Bidet in White, Size 4.33 H x 18.27 W x 20.43 D in | Wayfair WF-MTG-F1N525
$389.99
wayfair
Plastic Sound Dampening Wedge Floor Stops
Plastic Sound Dampening Wedge Floor Stops
$76.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ornamental 8-ft Square Unfinished Oak Board | WOAK 1/2X4X96
Ornamental 8-ft Square Unfinished Oak Board | WOAK 1/2X4X96
$17.97
lowes
MTI Baths Madelyn 66" x 36" Undermount Combination Acrylic Bathtub Acrylic, Size 21.25 H x 65.625 W in | Wayfair AU135-BI-UM
MTI Baths Madelyn 66" x 36" Undermount Combination Acrylic Bathtub Acrylic, Size 21.25 H x 65.625 W in | Wayfair AU135-BI-UM
$7,455.00
wayfair
Solid Green Ceramic Cabinet Knob
Solid Green Ceramic Cabinet Knob
$95.96
wayfairnorthamerica
CALHOME Z bar series with hardware kit 30-in x 84-in White 1-panel Solid Core Stained Pine Wood Single Barn Door (Hardware Included)
CALHOME Z bar series with hardware kit 30-in x 84-in White 1-panel Solid Core Stained Pine Wood Single Barn Door (Hardware Included)
$398.20
lowes
Pull Down Touch Single Handle Kitchen Faucet
Pull Down Touch Single Handle Kitchen Faucet
$259.99
wayfairnorthamerica
E12422534-01 Unidoor-X 52 1/2 " W x 34 3/8" D x 72" H Frameless Hinged Shower Enclosure in
E12422534-01 Unidoor-X 52 1/2 " W x 34 3/8" D x 72" H Frameless Hinged Shower Enclosure in
$1,069.99
appliancesconnection
LED Motion Sensor Flood Light AC85-265V Outdoor Sensitive Lights Wall Fixture Lamps Floodlight for Parking Yard Patio Pathway Porch Entryways
LED Motion Sensor Flood Light AC85-265V Outdoor Sensitive Lights Wall Fixture Lamps Floodlight for Parking Yard Patio Pathway Porch Entryways
$29.19
walmart
4pcs F-Shaped Bar Clamps, 4inch Clip Grip Quick Ratchet Release Squeeze Woodworking DIY Hand Tool Kit for Carpenter Wood Door Floor
4pcs F-Shaped Bar Clamps, 4inch Clip Grip Quick Ratchet Release Squeeze Woodworking DIY Hand Tool Kit for Carpenter Wood Door Floor
$21.10
walmart
American Building Supply 36-in x 80-in Steel No Glass Right-Hand Inswing Currant Paint Painted Prehung Single Front Door Insulating Core ENERGY STAR
American Building Supply 36-in x 80-in Steel No Glass Right-Hand Inswing Currant Paint Painted Prehung Single Front Door Insulating Core ENERGY STAR
$1,065.92
lowes
Bio Bidet Slim Zero Bidet w/ Elongated Seat in White
Bio Bidet Slim Zero Bidet w/ Elongated Seat in White
$129.00
brookstone
0.9 GPF (Water Efficient) Round One-Piece Toilet (Seat Not Included)
0.9 GPF (Water Efficient) Round One-Piece Toilet (Seat Not Included)
$929.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Home Improvement Essentials
