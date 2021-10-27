Treadmills

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Home Gym
Treadmills
Treadmills
Share
Treadmills
Aqua Creek Products F-WXAQJG Aqua Jogg Pool Treadmill Water Rider
featured
Aqua Creek Products F-WXAQJG Aqua Jogg Pool Treadmill Water Rider
$3,221.62
walmart
Alalaso Mechanical Treadmill Household Model Walker Multi-Functional Folding
featured
Alalaso Mechanical Treadmill Household Model Walker Multi-Functional Folding
$170.99
walmart
Electric Folding Treadmill for Home
featured
Electric Folding Treadmill for Home
$349.99
walmart
Folding Treadmill Motorized Running Machine with Audio Speakers - Medium
Folding Treadmill Motorized Running Machine with Audio Speakers - Medium
$463.99
overstock
WalkingPad Pro Treadmill Brushless Electric Foldable Machine 0.5-6km/h
WalkingPad Pro Treadmill Brushless Electric Foldable Machine 0.5-6km/h
$919.99
overstock
2.5 HP Folding Electric Treadmill With Remote Control&LED Display
2.5 HP Folding Electric Treadmill With Remote Control&LED Display
$487.49
overstock
AOOLIVE 2.5HP Horizontally Foldable Electric Treadmill Motorized Running Machine With Bluetooth APP
AOOLIVE 2.5HP Horizontally Foldable Electric Treadmill Motorized Running Machine With Bluetooth APP
$636.49
overstock
Folding treadmill electric treadmill with Bluetooth, speakers and 3 tilt options
Folding treadmill electric treadmill with Bluetooth, speakers and 3 tilt options
$492.20
walmart
Folding Electric Treadmill with Incline and Hydraulic Rod Mechanism
Folding Electric Treadmill with Incline and Hydraulic Rod Mechanism
$718.99
overstock
Electric folding treadmill, low noise with touch buttons
Electric folding treadmill, low noise with touch buttons
$397.26
walmart
ANGGREK Manual Treadmill, Zaqw Fitness Treadmill Durable Folding Mini Manual Treadmill Working Machine Indoor Fitness Exercise Accessory
ANGGREK Manual Treadmill, Zaqw Fitness Treadmill Durable Folding Mini Manual Treadmill Working Machine Indoor Fitness Exercise Accessory
$208.19
walmart
Electric Treadmill Folding Running Machine for Home Black with 3 Manual inclines
Electric Treadmill Folding Running Machine for Home Black with 3 Manual inclines
$369.99
walmart
Advertisement
Treadmill Cover Folding Treadmill Cover Dustproof Waterproof Cover Universal Fit Sports Running Machine Perfect for Indoor or Outdoor Use
Treadmill Cover Folding Treadmill Cover Dustproof Waterproof Cover Universal Fit Sports Running Machine Perfect for Indoor or Outdoor Use
$38.83
walmart
Running Machine Cover Waterproof Foldable Treadmill Cover Indoor Outdoor Fitness Equipment
Running Machine Cover Waterproof Foldable Treadmill Cover Indoor Outdoor Fitness Equipment
$53.61
walmart
Nestfair Electric Treadmill Folding Motorized Running Machine
Nestfair Electric Treadmill Folding Motorized Running Machine
$487.49
($533.49
save 9%)
overstock
PCE Fitness Rear Idler Roller Works with LifeSpan Desk + Folding Treadmill TR800 dt3 TR800 dt5 Tr800i
PCE Fitness Rear Idler Roller Works with LifeSpan Desk + Folding Treadmill TR800 dt3 TR800 dt5 Tr800i
$90.85
walmart
Motor Genic 750W Foldable Electric Motorized Treadmill Running Jogging Gym Power Machine
Motor Genic 750W Foldable Electric Motorized Treadmill Running Jogging Gym Power Machine
$322.88
walmart
Moda Folding Electric Treadmill for Home Workout
Moda Folding Electric Treadmill for Home Workout
$408.99
overstock
Matrix T5x T4x Treadmill Elevation JM13-D17a Incline Motor 013001-A
Matrix T5x T4x Treadmill Elevation JM13-D17a Incline Motor 013001-A
$284.90
walmart
Home folding treadmill, 15 preset programs with LED display panel, with MP3/USB playback function, black
Home folding treadmill, 15 preset programs with LED display panel, with MP3/USB playback function, black
$693.55
walmart
Mgaxyff fitness machine, Folding Treadmill Mechanical Support Motorized Power Running Fitness Machine, folding treadmill
Mgaxyff fitness machine, Folding Treadmill Mechanical Support Motorized Power Running Fitness Machine, folding treadmill
$126.73
walmart
Icon Health & Fitness, Inc. Display Console Assembly 377061 etsf19513 Works with NordicTrack 890 Interactive SFTL195135 Treadmill
Icon Health & Fitness, Inc. Display Console Assembly 377061 etsf19513 Works with NordicTrack 890 Interactive SFTL195135 Treadmill
$471.54
walmart
Kiapeise Treadmill Under Desk with Foldable Wheels, Automatic Machine
Kiapeise Treadmill Under Desk with Foldable Wheels, Automatic Machine
$333.56
walmart
Icon Health & Fitness, Inc. Tablet Holder 364136 Works with Proform NordicTrack Pro 2000 Pro 9000 Treadmill
Icon Health & Fitness, Inc. Tablet Holder 364136 Works with Proform NordicTrack Pro 2000 Pro 9000 Treadmill
$98.89
walmart
Advertisement
Icon Health & Fitness, Inc. Top Display Console 375358 Works with NordicTrack NTL991151 Treadmill
Icon Health & Fitness, Inc. Top Display Console 375358 Works with NordicTrack NTL991151 Treadmill
$197.99
walmart
Weslo Incline Lift Motor Actuator 1.5" Stroke 193034 Works with New Proform Weslo Healthrider Treadmill
Weslo Incline Lift Motor Actuator 1.5" Stroke 193034 Works with New Proform Weslo Healthrider Treadmill
$103.49
walmart
Icon Health & Fitness, Inc. Storage Safety Latch Shock 325783 Works W FreeMotion T6.9 T6.2 A30T A35T A42T Treadmill
Icon Health & Fitness, Inc. Storage Safety Latch Shock 325783 Works W FreeMotion T6.9 T6.2 A30T A35T A42T Treadmill
$175.99
walmart
Icon Health & Fitness, Inc. Lock Pin 157114 Works W Proform NordicTrack Treadmill
Icon Health & Fitness, Inc. Lock Pin 157114 Works W Proform NordicTrack Treadmill
$27.99
walmart
Mavis Laven Durable Folding Mini Manual Treadmill Working Machine Indoor Fitness Exercise Accessory, Mini Treadmill Machine, Manual Treadmill
Mavis Laven Durable Folding Mini Manual Treadmill Working Machine Indoor Fitness Exercise Accessory, Mini Treadmill Machine, Manual Treadmill
$225.79
walmart
Treadmill Cover Folding Treadmill Cover with Zipper Dustproof Waterproof Cover Universal Fit Sports Running Machine Perfect for Indoor or Outdoor Use
Treadmill Cover Folding Treadmill Cover with Zipper Dustproof Waterproof Cover Universal Fit Sports Running Machine Perfect for Indoor or Outdoor Use
$41.07
walmart
Proform C 850I 25027C0 Treadmill Power Switch Part Number 186726
Proform C 850I 25027C0 Treadmill Power Switch Part Number 186726
$19.99
walmart
NordicTrack C2270 Treadmill Motor Control Board Model Number NTL12950 Part Number 198023
NordicTrack C2270 Treadmill Motor Control Board Model Number NTL12950 Part Number 198023
$199.99
walmart
Folding Treadmill Electric Motorized Running Machine with , Speakers and 3 Incline Options
Folding Treadmill Electric Motorized Running Machine with , Speakers and 3 Incline Options
$536.99
walmart
Top Left Rear Frame Cap 63429 8131601 Works W Life Fitness F3 T3 Treadmill
Top Left Rear Frame Cap 63429 8131601 Works W Life Fitness F3 T3 Treadmill
$28.99
walmart
MYUENIANYYC INC 4-In-1 Folding Manual Treadmill Mechanical Treadmill | Wayfair cc210812154251001
MYUENIANYYC INC 4-In-1 Folding Manual Treadmill Mechanical Treadmill | Wayfair cc210812154251001
$263.99
wayfair
Cable Assembly CAT5E 84" AK70-00092-0000 Work W Life Fitness Treadmill
Cable Assembly CAT5E 84" AK70-00092-0000 Work W Life Fitness Treadmill
$57.99
walmart
Advertisement
Folding Treadmill Electric Motorized Running Machine with Bluetooth, Speakers and 3 Incline Options,Adjustable Incline and 10MPH Max Speed,Large LED Display
Folding Treadmill Electric Motorized Running Machine with Bluetooth, Speakers and 3 Incline Options,Adjustable Incline and 10MPH Max Speed,Large LED Display
$688.99
walmart
Portable Jogging Treadmill Electric Compact Exercise Machine Walking Treadmill with Wireless Remote Control
Portable Jogging Treadmill Electric Compact Exercise Machine Walking Treadmill with Wireless Remote Control
$425.86
walmart
Proform Trainer 10.0 PFTL110162 Treadmill Power Switch Part Number 186726
Proform Trainer 10.0 PFTL110162 Treadmill Power Switch Part Number 186726
$19.99
walmart
1PC 1.5HP Folding Treadmill Household Exercise Treadmill Fitness Running Machine(US Plug, Black)
1PC 1.5HP Folding Treadmill Household Exercise Treadmill Fitness Running Machine(US Plug, Black)
$320.99
walmart
Proform 445i Treadmill Motor Control Board Model Number TL413040 Part Number 248185
Proform 445i Treadmill Motor Control Board Model Number TL413040 Part Number 248185
$199.99
walmart
NordicTrack 600S PFTL521050 Treadmill Power Switch Part Number 186726
NordicTrack 600S PFTL521050 Treadmill Power Switch Part Number 186726
$19.99
walmart
Folding Motorized Treadmill LCD Display Electric Running Machine for Gym Home (Orange)
Folding Motorized Treadmill LCD Display Electric Running Machine for Gym Home (Orange)
$299.00
walmart
1.5 HP Easy Assembly Folding Electric Treadmill Motorized Running Machine 12 Built-in Workout Programs & LED Display & MP3 for Home Office Gym Max Weight 240lbs
1.5 HP Easy Assembly Folding Electric Treadmill Motorized Running Machine 12 Built-in Workout Programs & LED Display & MP3 for Home Office Gym Max Weight 240lbs
$249.99
walmart
Mini Two-wheeled Mechanical Treadmill Foldable Walking Machine for Young Women
Mini Two-wheeled Mechanical Treadmill Foldable Walking Machine for Young Women
$245.99
walmart
Keepfit Under-Desk Walking Treadmill Jogging Exercise Machine Remote Control Home
Keepfit Under-Desk Walking Treadmill Jogging Exercise Machine Remote Control Home
$370.20
walmart
Merax Folding Electric Treadmill Motorized Running Machine, 12 Programs with Transporation Wheels
Merax Folding Electric Treadmill Motorized Running Machine, 12 Programs with Transporation Wheels
$463.99
($635.99
save 27%)
overstock
Life Fitness Incline Motor Lift Elevation MS-1000C 0K58-01062-0000 Works Treadmill
Life Fitness Incline Motor Lift Elevation MS-1000C 0K58-01062-0000 Works Treadmill
$438.99
walmart
Advertisement
LEBONYARD Non-electric Folding Treadmill Exercise Treadmill Cardio Training ,Fitness Exercise for Home Three-in-one Multifunctional Walking Machine
LEBONYARD Non-electric Folding Treadmill Exercise Treadmill Cardio Training ,Fitness Exercise for Home Three-in-one Multifunctional Walking Machine
$238.59
walmart
Life Fitness Console Back Tread 8041801 Works Treadmill
Life Fitness Console Back Tread 8041801 Works Treadmill
$57.99
walmart
Electric Treadmill Foldable 16" Wide Running Machine Manual Incline 2.0 HP Power 12 Preset Program Easy Assembly Max Speed 7.5 MPH with Display & Cup Holder for Home Use
Electric Treadmill Foldable 16" Wide Running Machine Manual Incline 2.0 HP Power 12 Preset Program Easy Assembly Max Speed 7.5 MPH with Display & Cup Holder for Home Use
$379.99
walmart
Clearance Sale GT Easy Assembly Folding Electric Treadmill Motorized Running Machine 1.5 HP
Clearance Sale GT Easy Assembly Folding Electric Treadmill Motorized Running Machine 1.5 HP
$379.99
walmart
PROKTH 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill ,2.25HP Under Desk Electric Treadmill Workout Running Jogging Machine with Remote Control /APP Control /LED Display for Home Gym ,Black
PROKTH 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill ,2.25HP Under Desk Electric Treadmill Workout Running Jogging Machine with Remote Control /APP Control /LED Display for Home Gym ,Black
$285.99
walmart
ProForm Premier 600 Smart Treadmill with 10% Incline Controls and 30-Day iFit Trial Membership
ProForm Premier 600 Smart Treadmill with 10% Incline Controls and 30-Day iFit Trial Membership
$799.00
walmart
Interconnect Printed Circuit Board 8126501 Works W Life Fitness F3 T3 Treadmill
Interconnect Printed Circuit Board 8126501 Works W Life Fitness F3 T3 Treadmill
$55.99
walmart
Life Fitness Display Console Electronic Circuit Board A084-92184-A006 or A084-92184-A003 or AK58F-12616-0000 Works Treadmill
Life Fitness Display Console Electronic Circuit Board A084-92184-A006 or A084-92184-A003 or AK58F-12616-0000 Works Treadmill
$328.99
walmart
moobody KRD-JK1609A Folding Electric Treadmill Running Machine for Home Black with 3 Manual inclines
moobody KRD-JK1609A Folding Electric Treadmill Running Machine for Home Black with 3 Manual inclines
$331.41
walmart
Electric Treadmill Motorized Running Machine Easy Assembly Folding 1.5 HP with Speaker AUX &USB Input 12 Preset Programs NEWWAY
Electric Treadmill Motorized Running Machine Easy Assembly Folding 1.5 HP with Speaker AUX &USB Input 12 Preset Programs NEWWAY
$448.63
walmart
Electric Folding Treadmill Multi-Layer Wide Runway
Electric Folding Treadmill Multi-Layer Wide Runway
$452.93
walmart
Life Fitness T3 F3 Advanced Workouts Treadmill Display Console Control Panel
Life Fitness T3 F3 Advanced Workouts Treadmill Display Console Control Panel
$715.99
walmart
Load More
Treadmills
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.