Personalized Wall Plaques

Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Gifts
Personalized
Wall Art
Plaques
Personalized Wall Plaques
Share
Personalized Wall Plaques
Monogram Houndstooth by Denny Knight Graphic Art Plaque
featured
Monogram Houndstooth by Denny Knight Graphic Art Plaque
$18.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Caroline's Treasures Monogram by Denny Knight Wall Art Plaque Metal in Brown, Size 6.0 H x 6.0 W x 0.02 D in | Wayfair CJ1005-FDS66
featured
Caroline's Treasures Monogram by Denny Knight Wall Art Plaque Metal in Brown, Size 6.0 H x 6.0 W x 0.02 D in | Wayfair CJ1005-FDS66
$18.99
wayfair
Caroline's Treasures Monogram by Denny Knight Graphic Art Plaque Metal in Brown/Red, Size 6.0 H x 6.0 W x 0.02 D in | Wayfair CJ1032-DDS66
featured
Caroline's Treasures Monogram by Denny Knight Graphic Art Plaque Metal in Brown/Red, Size 6.0 H x 6.0 W x 0.02 D in | Wayfair CJ1032-DDS66
$18.99
wayfair
Caroline's Treasures Monogram Stripes by Denny Knight Graphic Art Plaque Metal in Blue/Brown, Size 6.0 H x 6.0 W x 0.02 D in | Wayfair CJ1003-ADS66
Caroline's Treasures Monogram Stripes by Denny Knight Graphic Art Plaque Metal in Blue/Brown, Size 6.0 H x 6.0 W x 0.02 D in | Wayfair CJ1003-ADS66
$18.99
wayfair
Caroline's Treasures Monogram Stripes by Denny Knight Graphic Art Plaque Metal in Blue/Brown, Size 6.0 H x 6.0 W x 0.02 D in | Wayfair CJ1003-SDS66
Caroline's Treasures Monogram Stripes by Denny Knight Graphic Art Plaque Metal in Blue/Brown, Size 6.0 H x 6.0 W x 0.02 D in | Wayfair CJ1003-SDS66
$18.99
wayfair
Caroline's Treasures Monogram by Denny Knight Wall Art Plaque Metal in Brown, Size 6.0 H x 6.0 W x 0.02 D in | Wayfair CJ1005-GDS66
Caroline's Treasures Monogram by Denny Knight Wall Art Plaque Metal in Brown, Size 6.0 H x 6.0 W x 0.02 D in | Wayfair CJ1005-GDS66
$18.99
wayfair
Caroline's Treasures Monogram Retro by Denny Knight Wall Art Plaque Metal in Brown, Size 6.0 H x 6.0 W x 0.02 D in | Wayfair AM1001-ODS66
Caroline's Treasures Monogram Retro by Denny Knight Wall Art Plaque Metal in Brown, Size 6.0 H x 6.0 W x 0.02 D in | Wayfair AM1001-ODS66
$18.99
wayfair
Sandra Magsamen "shhh...he Is Sleeping" Personalized Wall Plaque
Sandra Magsamen "shhh...he Is Sleeping" Personalized Wall Plaque
$21.99
bedbath&beyond
Caroline's Treasures Monogram Dots by Denny Knight Graphic Art Plaque Metal in Blue/Brown, Size 6.0 H x 6.0 W x 0.02 D in | Wayfair CJ1013-QDS66
Caroline's Treasures Monogram Dots by Denny Knight Graphic Art Plaque Metal in Blue/Brown, Size 6.0 H x 6.0 W x 0.02 D in | Wayfair CJ1013-QDS66
$18.99
wayfair
Caroline's Treasures Monogram by Denny Knight Graphic Art Plaque Metal in Blue/Brown, Size 6.0 H x 6.0 W x 0.02 D in | Wayfair CJ1038-YDS66
Caroline's Treasures Monogram by Denny Knight Graphic Art Plaque Metal in Blue/Brown, Size 6.0 H x 6.0 W x 0.02 D in | Wayfair CJ1038-YDS66
$18.99
wayfair
Custom Personalized Wooden Name Sign 12-55" WIDE - LANDON Font Letters Baby Name Plaque PAINTED nursery name nursery decor wooden wall art, above a crib
Custom Personalized Wooden Name Sign 12-55" WIDE - LANDON Font Letters Baby Name Plaque PAINTED nursery name nursery decor wooden wall art, above a crib
$19.99
amazon
Caroline's Treasures Monogram by Denny Knight Graphic Art Plaque Metal in Brown/Red, Size 6.0 H x 6.0 W x 0.02 D in | Wayfair CJ1032-SDS66
Caroline's Treasures Monogram by Denny Knight Graphic Art Plaque Metal in Brown/Red, Size 6.0 H x 6.0 W x 0.02 D in | Wayfair CJ1032-SDS66
$18.99
wayfair
Family 13" X 6.3" Personalized Wood Plaque
Family 13" X 6.3" Personalized Wood Plaque
$24.99
buybuybaby
Apple 10" X 10" Personalized Wood Plaque Wall Art
Apple 10" X 10" Personalized Wood Plaque Wall Art
$18.99
bedbath&beyond
Caroline's Treasures Monogram Stripes by Denny Knight Graphic Art Plaque Metal in Blue/Brown, Size 6.0 H x 6.0 W x 0.02 D in | Wayfair CJ1003-CDS66
Caroline's Treasures Monogram Stripes by Denny Knight Graphic Art Plaque Metal in Blue/Brown, Size 6.0 H x 6.0 W x 0.02 D in | Wayfair CJ1003-CDS66
$18.99
wayfair
Caroline's Treasures Monogram by Denny Knight Wall Art Plaque Metal in Brown, Size 6.0 H x 6.0 W x 0.02 D in | Wayfair CJ1005-KDS66
Caroline's Treasures Monogram by Denny Knight Wall Art Plaque Metal in Brown, Size 6.0 H x 6.0 W x 0.02 D in | Wayfair CJ1005-KDS66
$18.99
wayfair
Caroline's Treasures Monogram Retro by Denny Knight Wall Art Plaque Metal in Brown, Size 6.0 H x 6.0 W x 0.02 D in | Wayfair AM1001-IDS66
Caroline's Treasures Monogram Retro by Denny Knight Wall Art Plaque Metal in Brown, Size 6.0 H x 6.0 W x 0.02 D in | Wayfair AM1001-IDS66
$18.99
wayfair
Wood Plaque Hook Rack, Personalized Wedding Housewarming Anniversary Gift.
Wood Plaque Hook Rack, Personalized Wedding Housewarming Anniversary Gift.
$25.00
amazon
Sailboat Arch Personalized Aluminum Wall Plaque - Bronze & Gold
Sailboat Arch Personalized Aluminum Wall Plaque - Bronze & Gold
$189.99
personalizationmall
Chatham Personalized Anniversary Aluminum Plaque - Bronze Gold
Chatham Personalized Anniversary Aluminum Plaque - Bronze Gold
$69.99
personalizationmall
Love Arrows Personalized Black Wood Plaque
Love Arrows Personalized Black Wood Plaque
$29.54
walmartusa
Family Tree Personalized Aluminum Plaque - Pewter & Silver
Family Tree Personalized Aluminum Plaque - Pewter & Silver
$69.99
personalizationmall
Family Tree Personalized Aluminum Plaque - Bronze Verdi
Family Tree Personalized Aluminum Plaque - Bronze Verdi
$69.99
personalizationmall
Heavenly Home Personalized Memorial Lawn Plaque - Black & Silver
Heavenly Home Personalized Memorial Lawn Plaque - Black & Silver
$79.99
personalizationmall
Personalized Wood Train Plaque
Personalized Wood Train Plaque
$21.38
walmartusa
Palm Tree Personalized Aluminum Deck Plaque - Black & Gold
Palm Tree Personalized Aluminum Deck Plaque - Black & Gold
$59.99
personalizationmall
Autumn Pumpkins Dark Wash Personalized Slate Plaque
Autumn Pumpkins Dark Wash Personalized Slate Plaque
$36.99
personalizationmall
Heavenly Home Personalized Memorial Lawn Plaque - Antique Copper
Heavenly Home Personalized Memorial Lawn Plaque - Antique Copper
$79.99
personalizationmall
Floral Love For Grandma Personalized Photo Plaque
Floral Love For Grandma Personalized Photo Plaque
$26.99
personalizationmall
Oak Barrel Personalized Aluminum Brew Pub Plaque - Antique Brass
Oak Barrel Personalized Aluminum Brew Pub Plaque - Antique Brass
$77.99
personalizationmall
4X6 Wood Plaque, Custom Engraved, Trophy Award, Achievement Award, Sports Award, Retirement Plaque, Graduation Award, Personalized Plaque, Retirement Gift, Employee Recognition Plaque, Wall Plaque
4X6 Wood Plaque, Custom Engraved, Trophy Award, Achievement Award, Sports Award, Retirement Plaque, Graduation Award, Personalized Plaque, Retirement Gift, Employee Recognition Plaque, Wall Plaque
$12.99
amazon
Personalized Planet Wall Art - Black Infinity Heart Personalized Names Wall Plaque
Personalized Planet Wall Art - Black Infinity Heart Personalized Names Wall Plaque
$19.99
($32.95
save 39%)
zulily
Easter Blessings Personalized Easter Wood Plaque
Easter Blessings Personalized Easter Wood Plaque
$24.54
walmartusa
Personalized Planet Decorative Plaques Black - Black Wood Personalized Eight-Hook Medal Holder
Personalized Planet Decorative Plaques Black - Black Wood Personalized Eight-Hook Medal Holder
$19.99
($29.95
save 33%)
zulily
Personalized Lil Man Cave Black Wood Plaque
Personalized Lil Man Cave Black Wood Plaque
$24.44
walmartusa
Rusted Orange Typography Wall Decor Silver - Silver Volleyball Personalized Name Wall Plaque
Rusted Orange Typography Wall Decor Silver - Silver Volleyball Personalized Name Wall Plaque
$19.99
($39.99
save 50%)
zulily
Latitude & Longitude Personalized Slate Plaque Multi
Latitude & Longitude Personalized Slate Plaque Multi
$38.99
buybuybaby
Shimlee Decorative Plaques - Black 'Home' Personalized Wood Wall Art
Shimlee Decorative Plaques - Black 'Home' Personalized Wood Wall Art
$63.99
($103.50
save 38%)
zulily
Saint Laurent - Cassandra Ysl-plaque Leather Sandals - Womens - Black
Saint Laurent - Cassandra Ysl-plaque Leather Sandals - Womens - Black
$695.00
matchesfashion com us
Saint Laurent - Ysl-plaque Leather Pouch - Mens - Black
Saint Laurent - Ysl-plaque Leather Pouch - Mens - Black
$595.00
matchesfashion com us
Stupell Industries Personalized Serve the Lord Grey Texture Word Design Personalized Wall Plaque Art by Daphne Polselli
Stupell Industries Personalized Serve the Lord Grey Texture Word Design Personalized Wall Plaque Art by Daphne Polselli
$33.33
walmartusa
Personalized Gothic Arch Black Wood Plaque
Personalized Gothic Arch Black Wood Plaque
$32.95
walmartusa
Daisy Personalized Established Family Aluminum Plaque - Antique Copper
Daisy Personalized Established Family Aluminum Plaque - Antique Copper
$69.99
personalizationmall
Shimlee Decorative Plaques - Brick Name & Initial Personalized Wood Wall Art
Shimlee Decorative Plaques - Brick Name & Initial Personalized Wood Wall Art
$46.99
($83.25
save 44%)
zulily
Date Established Personalized Aluminum House Plaque - Bronze & Gold
Date Established Personalized Aluminum House Plaque - Bronze & Gold
$69.99
personalizationmall
Heavenly Home Personalized Memorial Wall Plaque - Bronze & Gold
Heavenly Home Personalized Memorial Wall Plaque - Bronze & Gold
$69.99
personalizationmall
Family Tree Personalized Aluminum Plaque - Bronze Gold
Family Tree Personalized Aluminum Plaque - Bronze Gold
$69.99
personalizationmall
Heavenly Home Personalized Memorial Wall Plaque - Antique Copper
Heavenly Home Personalized Memorial Wall Plaque - Antique Copper
$69.99
personalizationmall
1122AB Personalized Roanoke Plaque - Estate -Lawn - 2 Line in Antique
1122AB Personalized Roanoke Plaque - Estate -Lawn - 2 Line in Antique
$139.99
appliancesconnection
Legacy Modern Personalized Wall Plaque
Legacy Modern Personalized Wall Plaque
$69.99
($9,999.00
save -678%)
walmartusa
1121AC Personalized Roanoke Plaque - Estate -Lawn - 1 Line in Antique
1121AC Personalized Roanoke Plaque - Estate -Lawn - 1 Line in Antique
$139.99
appliancesconnection
1286PS Personalized Manchester Vertical Wall Plaque in Pewter and Silver
1286PS Personalized Manchester Vertical Wall Plaque in Pewter and Silver
$103.99
appliancesconnection
2519OG Personalized Spring Blossom Plaque - Estate - Wall - 1 Line in
2519OG Personalized Spring Blossom Plaque - Estate - Wall - 1 Line in
$132.99
appliancesconnection
Zoomie Kids Erhard Pink Flowers Metal Personalized Decorative Plaque Metal in Green/Pink, Size 12.0 H x 8.0 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair
Zoomie Kids Erhard Pink Flowers Metal Personalized Decorative Plaque Metal in Green/Pink, Size 12.0 H x 8.0 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair
$28.99
wayfair
WHITEHALL PRODUCTS Cardinal Wedding/Anniversary Arched Personalized Plaque
WHITEHALL PRODUCTS Cardinal Wedding/Anniversary Arched Personalized Plaque
$69.95
homedepot
Personalized Whitehall Products Hartford 2-Line Standard Lawn Plaque in Bronze/Gold
Personalized Whitehall Products Hartford 2-Line Standard Lawn Plaque in Bronze/Gold
$115.00
($153.89
save 25%)
walmartusa
Whitehall Products Dove Wedding Anniversary Personalized Plaque
Whitehall Products Dove Wedding Anniversary Personalized Plaque
$69.95
homedepot
Dory Football Metal Personalized Decorative Plaque
Dory Football Metal Personalized Decorative Plaque
$28.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Personalized Rolling Hills Plaque Grand Wall Two Line Oil Rubbed Bronze
Personalized Rolling Hills Plaque Grand Wall Two Line Oil Rubbed Bronze
$119.00
walmartusa
Zoomie Kids Doten Purple Flowers Metal Personalized Decorative Plaque Metal in Blue/Indigo, Size 12.0 H x 8.0 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair
Zoomie Kids Doten Purple Flowers Metal Personalized Decorative Plaque Metal in Blue/Indigo, Size 12.0 H x 8.0 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair
$28.99
wayfair
Personalized Wall Plaques
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
