Personalized Kitchen Linens

Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Holidays
Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Gardening
Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
Decorating
Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Health & Family
Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Pets
Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Gifts
Personalized
Kitchen
Kitchen Linens
Personalized Kitchen Linens
Share
Personalized Kitchen Linens
Wedding Waffle Weave Dish Towel | Personalized Kitchen Towel | Housewarming Gift | Wedding Gift | Personalized Dish Towel | Bridal Shower Gift
featured
Wedding Waffle Weave Dish Towel | Personalized Kitchen Towel | Housewarming Gift | Wedding Gift | Personalized Dish Towel | Bridal Shower Gift
$15.95
amazon
Personalized Easy Peasy Lemon Squeezy Kitchen Towel | Custom Gnome Theme Dish Towel | Summer Kitchen Decor | Seasonal Decor | Kitchen Accessories | Housewarming Gift | Gift for Friend
featured
Personalized Easy Peasy Lemon Squeezy Kitchen Towel | Custom Gnome Theme Dish Towel | Summer Kitchen Decor | Seasonal Decor | Kitchen Accessories | Housewarming Gift | Gift for Friend
$15.95
amazon
Monogram Initial Laurel Wreath Tea Towel
featured
Monogram Initial Laurel Wreath Tea Towel
$14.00
amazon
Home Away From Home Personalized Fabric Border Kitchen Towel, perfect gift for rv, camper, cabin, home, personalized with your name
Home Away From Home Personalized Fabric Border Kitchen Towel, perfect gift for rv, camper, cabin, home, personalized with your name
$15.00
amazon
Personalized A Good Friend is A Cherished Treasure Kitchen Towel | Custom Waffle Weave Dish Towel | Gift for Friend | Housewarming Gift | Friend Gift | Personalized Dish Towel | Best Friend Gift
Personalized A Good Friend is A Cherished Treasure Kitchen Towel | Custom Waffle Weave Dish Towel | Gift for Friend | Housewarming Gift | Friend Gift | Personalized Dish Towel | Best Friend Gift
$15.95
amazon
Personalized Welcome To Our Love Shack Waffle Weave Dish Towel | Valentine's Day Decor | Personalized Camping Gift | Camper Accessories | Personalized Dish Towel | Camper Decor
Personalized Welcome To Our Love Shack Waffle Weave Dish Towel | Valentine's Day Decor | Personalized Camping Gift | Camper Accessories | Personalized Dish Towel | Camper Decor
$15.95
amazon
Monogram Initial Floral Wreath Tea Towel
Monogram Initial Floral Wreath Tea Towel
$14.00
amazon
Custom Happy Easter Waffle Weave Dish Towel | Personalized Kitchen Towel | Housewarming Gift | Personalized Holiday Decor | Personalized Dish Towel | Spring Kitchen Towel
Custom Happy Easter Waffle Weave Dish Towel | Personalized Kitchen Towel | Housewarming Gift | Personalized Holiday Decor | Personalized Dish Towel | Spring Kitchen Towel
$15.95
amazon
Custom Llama Be Your Valentine Dish Towel | Personalized Kitchen Towel | Valentines Towel | Valentine Kitchen Towel | Personalized Dish Towel | Valentines Home Decor | Valentine's Day Kitchen Towel
Custom Llama Be Your Valentine Dish Towel | Personalized Kitchen Towel | Valentines Towel | Valentine Kitchen Towel | Personalized Dish Towel | Valentines Home Decor | Valentine's Day Kitchen Towel
$15.95
amazon
Personalized Lake House Kitchen Towel, Personalized Lake House Tea Towel, Family Name, Lake House Hand Towel, Lake House Gift, Kitchen Decor
Personalized Lake House Kitchen Towel, Personalized Lake House Tea Towel, Family Name, Lake House Hand Towel, Lake House Gift, Kitchen Decor
$15.95
amazon
Personalized Fourth of July Kitchen Towel | Fourth of July Decor | Independence Day Accessories | Custom Waffle Weave Towel | Personalized Holiday Towel | Summer Kitchen Decor
Personalized Fourth of July Kitchen Towel | Fourth of July Decor | Independence Day Accessories | Custom Waffle Weave Towel | Personalized Holiday Towel | Summer Kitchen Decor
$15.95
amazon
Custom Christmas Waffle Weave Dish Towel | Personalized Kitchen Towel | Housewarming Gift | Personalized Christmas Gift Women | Personalized Dish Towel | Christmas Kitchen Towel
Custom Christmas Waffle Weave Dish Towel | Personalized Kitchen Towel | Housewarming Gift | Personalized Christmas Gift Women | Personalized Dish Towel | Christmas Kitchen Towel
$15.95
amazon
Personalized Be Still & Know That I Am God Kitchen Towel | Custom Waffle Weave Dish Towel | Easter Kitchen Towel | Housewarming Gift | Holiday Decor | Personalized Dish Towel | Spring Kitchen Towel
Personalized Be Still & Know That I Am God Kitchen Towel | Custom Waffle Weave Dish Towel | Easter Kitchen Towel | Housewarming Gift | Holiday Decor | Personalized Dish Towel | Spring Kitchen Towel
$15.95
amazon
Personalized Family Name Est Date Coop Chicken Farm - Custom Name Date - Flour Sack Towel Kitchen Decor
Personalized Family Name Est Date Coop Chicken Farm - Custom Name Date - Flour Sack Towel Kitchen Decor
$11.99
amazon
Personalized Greatest Of Them All Kitchen Towel | Custom Waffle Weave Dish Towel | Personalized Kitchen Towel | Gift for Mom | Personalized Dish Towel | Mothers Day Gift | Mother Birthday Gift
Personalized Greatest Of Them All Kitchen Towel | Custom Waffle Weave Dish Towel | Personalized Kitchen Towel | Gift for Mom | Personalized Dish Towel | Mothers Day Gift | Mother Birthday Gift
$15.95
amazon
Designs Direct Creative Group Farmhouse Monogram Tea Towel Cotton Blend in Orange, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair 5878-A7
Designs Direct Creative Group Farmhouse Monogram Tea Towel Cotton Blend in Orange, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair 5878-A7
$22.99
wayfair
Cotton Terry Kitchen Boa Good Food Good Friends Kitchen Towel - DEMDACO
Cotton Terry Kitchen Boa Good Food Good Friends Kitchen Towel - DEMDACO
$26.99
target
Personalized Best Things Are Made in Kitchen Towel | Custom Waffle Weave Dish Towel | Personalized Kitchen Towel | Wedding Gift | Housewarming Gift | Mixer Kitchen Towel | Baking Towel
Personalized Best Things Are Made in Kitchen Towel | Custom Waffle Weave Dish Towel | Personalized Kitchen Towel | Wedding Gift | Housewarming Gift | Mixer Kitchen Towel | Baking Towel
$15.95
amazon
Custom Pumpkin Patch Waffle Weave Dish Towel | Personalized Kitchen Towel | Seasonal Decor | Personalized Dish Towel | Fall Kitchen Towel | Fall Decor
Custom Pumpkin Patch Waffle Weave Dish Towel | Personalized Kitchen Towel | Seasonal Decor | Personalized Dish Towel | Fall Kitchen Towel | Fall Decor
$15.95
amazon
Personalized Kitchen Towel | Two State Mother Daughter | Gift For Mom | Gift For Her | Mother Present | Mothers Day Gift | Long Distance Map Gift | Unique Mom Gift | Gift for Daughter
Personalized Kitchen Towel | Two State Mother Daughter | Gift For Mom | Gift For Her | Mother Present | Mothers Day Gift | Long Distance Map Gift | Unique Mom Gift | Gift for Daughter
$16.95
amazon
Personalized Happy Fall Y'all Kitchen Towel | Custom Fall Waffle Weave Dish Towel | Personalized Kitchen Towel | Seasonal Decor | Personalized Dish Towel | Fall Kitchen Towel | Fall Decor
Personalized Happy Fall Y'all Kitchen Towel | Custom Fall Waffle Weave Dish Towel | Personalized Kitchen Towel | Seasonal Decor | Personalized Dish Towel | Fall Kitchen Towel | Fall Decor
$15.95
amazon
White Kitchen Towel, Poppy Kitchen Towel, Personalized Kitchen Towel, Dish Towel, Poppy Decor
White Kitchen Towel, Poppy Kitchen Towel, Personalized Kitchen Towel, Dish Towel, Poppy Decor
$7.00
amazon
Personalized Hostess Gift Tea Towel with Initial & Family Name - Great Wedding Gift
Personalized Hostess Gift Tea Towel with Initial & Family Name - Great Wedding Gift
$14.99
amazon
East Urban Home Longoria Monogram Letter C Tea Towel Microfiber/Terry/Cotton in Black/Gray/Red, Size 22.0 H x 15.0 W in | Wayfair
East Urban Home Longoria Monogram Letter C Tea Towel Microfiber/Terry/Cotton in Black/Gray/Red, Size 22.0 H x 15.0 W in | Wayfair
$27.99
wayfair
Personalized Making Memories One Campsite At A Time Waffle Weave Dish Towel | Personalized Kitchen Towel | Travel Trailer Gift | Camper Accessories | Personalized Dish Towel | Camper Decor
Personalized Making Memories One Campsite At A Time Waffle Weave Dish Towel | Personalized Kitchen Towel | Travel Trailer Gift | Camper Accessories | Personalized Dish Towel | Camper Decor
$15.95
amazon
Designs Direct Creative Group Farmhouse Monogram Tea Towel Cotton Blend in Red, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair 5878-B21
Designs Direct Creative Group Farmhouse Monogram Tea Towel Cotton Blend in Red, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair 5878-B21
$22.99
wayfair
Designs Direct Creative Group Farmhouse Monogram Tea Towel Cotton Blend in Orange, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair 5878-A22
Designs Direct Creative Group Farmhouse Monogram Tea Towel Cotton Blend in Orange, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair 5878-A22
$22.99
wayfair
Personalized Proverbs 31:25 Bible Verse Kitchen Towel | Custom Waffle Weave Dish Towel | Personalized Easter Kitchen Towel | Personalized Holiday Decor | Personalized Dish Towel | Spring Kitchen Towel
Personalized Proverbs 31:25 Bible Verse Kitchen Towel | Custom Waffle Weave Dish Towel | Personalized Easter Kitchen Towel | Personalized Holiday Decor | Personalized Dish Towel | Spring Kitchen Towel
$15.95
amazon
Gracie Oaks Harvest Monogram Tea Towel Cotton Blend in Black, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair 8007194F89EC40EDA737540A02D58258
Gracie Oaks Harvest Monogram Tea Towel Cotton Blend in Black, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair 8007194F89EC40EDA737540A02D58258
$22.99
wayfair
Kitchen dish towel Be the person your dog thinks you are animal pet funny cute Kitchen Decor drying cloth…100% COTTON
Kitchen dish towel Be the person your dog thinks you are animal pet funny cute Kitchen Decor drying cloth…100% COTTON
$12.99
amazon
Levine Marriage Lets You Annoy One Special Person Hand Tea Towel
Levine Marriage Lets You Annoy One Special Person Hand Tea Towel
$27.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Personalized Live Life In Full Bloom Gnome Kitchen Towel | Custom Gnome Theme Dish Towel | Spring Kitchen Decor | Seasonal Decor | Kitchen Accessories | Housewarming Gift | Gift for Friend
Personalized Live Life In Full Bloom Gnome Kitchen Towel | Custom Gnome Theme Dish Towel | Spring Kitchen Decor | Seasonal Decor | Kitchen Accessories | Housewarming Gift | Gift for Friend
$15.95
amazon
Personalized Single Monogram Tea Towel
Personalized Single Monogram Tea Towel
$24.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Personalized Family Name Red Christmas Truck Tea Towel
Personalized Family Name Red Christmas Truck Tea Towel
$14.00
amazon
Custom Monogram Lemon Tree Kitchen Towel | Custom Waffle Weave Dish Towel | Personalized Kitchen Towel | Minimalist Decor | Personalized Dish Towel | Summer Decor | Lemon Kitchen Towel
Custom Monogram Lemon Tree Kitchen Towel | Custom Waffle Weave Dish Towel | Personalized Kitchen Towel | Minimalist Decor | Personalized Dish Towel | Summer Decor | Lemon Kitchen Towel
$15.95
amazon
Latitude Run® Monogram - X Tea Towel Cotton Blend in Gray | Wayfair A19C28A27E3944C08B3D2746F5C35CD0
Latitude Run® Monogram - X Tea Towel Cotton Blend in Gray | Wayfair A19C28A27E3944C08B3D2746F5C35CD0
$36.99
wayfair
Customized Monogram Boxwood Wreath Kitchen Towel || Personalized Dishtowel
Customized Monogram Boxwood Wreath Kitchen Towel || Personalized Dishtowel
$15.99
amazon
Personalized Monogram Boxwood Wreath Kitchen Towel || Customized Dishtowel
Personalized Monogram Boxwood Wreath Kitchen Towel || Customized Dishtowel
$15.99
amazon
Personalized Tea Towel - Crest - Handmade in the USA, housewarming gift, wedding favor, kitchen decor, anniversary present, calligraphy design
Personalized Tea Towel - Crest - Handmade in the USA, housewarming gift, wedding favor, kitchen decor, anniversary present, calligraphy design
$17.00
amazon
Personalized Kitchen Towel, Waffle kitchen towel
Personalized Kitchen Towel, Waffle kitchen towel
$14.99
amazon
Joy Personalized Tea Towel
Joy Personalized Tea Towel
$16.95
walmartusa
Personalized Thankful & Blessed Kitchen Towels - Pattern- Set of 2
Personalized Thankful & Blessed Kitchen Towels - Pattern- Set of 2
$19.99
walmartusa
Personalized Planet Dish Towels N/a - Red & Green 'Christmas Cookies' Personalized Name Kitchen Towel
Personalized Planet Dish Towels N/a - Red & Green 'Christmas Cookies' Personalized Name Kitchen Towel
$13.99
($16.95
save 17%)
zulily
Watercolor Wreath Personalized Waffle Weave Christmas Kitchen Towel
Watercolor Wreath Personalized Waffle Weave Christmas Kitchen Towel
$19.99
personalizationmall
Personalized Tea Towel - Special Dates - Handmade in the USA, housewarming gift, wedding favor, kitchen decor, anniversary present, calligraphy design
Personalized Tea Towel - Special Dates - Handmade in the USA, housewarming gift, wedding favor, kitchen decor, anniversary present, calligraphy design
$17.00
amazon
Monogram Flour sack, Kitchen Towels, Personalized, Wedding Gift, for the couple, Anniversary, K
Monogram Flour sack, Kitchen Towels, Personalized, Wedding Gift, for the couple, Anniversary, K
$7.99
amazon
Monogramed, Embroidered Guest Towel, Custom Embroidered, Personalized Guest Towel, Fine Linens, Personalized Tea Towel, Wedding Gift, Anniversary Gift
Monogramed, Embroidered Guest Towel, Custom Embroidered, Personalized Guest Towel, Fine Linens, Personalized Tea Towel, Wedding Gift, Anniversary Gift
$25.99
amazon
Personalized Waffle Weave Kitchen Towels - Precious Moments Floral
Personalized Waffle Weave Kitchen Towels - Precious Moments Floral
$24.99
personalizationmall
Christmas Embroidered Guest Towel, Custom Embroidered, Merry Christmas Guest Towel, Fine Linens, Personalized Tea Towel, Christmas Gift
Christmas Embroidered Guest Towel, Custom Embroidered, Merry Christmas Guest Towel, Fine Linens, Personalized Tea Towel, Christmas Gift
$25.99
amazon
Personalized Thankful For Us Kitchen Towel-Single Towel or Set of 2 Available
Personalized Thankful For Us Kitchen Towel-Single Towel or Set of 2 Available
$14.99
walmartusa
Gracie Oaks Harvest Pumpkin Monogram Tea Towel Cotton Blend in Orange, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair CE7B3E92F9F144A98F00FE45958396C4
Gracie Oaks Harvest Pumpkin Monogram Tea Towel Cotton Blend in Orange, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair CE7B3E92F9F144A98F00FE45958396C4
$22.99
wayfair
Hypolita Dish Towels - White & Gray Personalized Dish Towel
Hypolita Dish Towels - White & Gray Personalized Dish Towel
$12.99
($16.95
save 23%)
zulily
Christmas on the Farm embroidered flour sack tea towel, dish towel, gift for farm family, personalized, machine embroidery
Christmas on the Farm embroidered flour sack tea towel, dish towel, gift for farm family, personalized, machine embroidery
$17.99
amazon
Personalized kitchen towel
Personalized kitchen towel
$9.99
amazon
Gracie Oaks Harvest Pumpkin Monogram Tea Towel Cotton Blend in Orange, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair DDB4126D15F14942963949D10EE6A5DC
Gracie Oaks Harvest Pumpkin Monogram Tea Towel Cotton Blend in Orange, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair DDB4126D15F14942963949D10EE6A5DC
$22.99
wayfair
Gracie Oaks Harvest Monogram Tea Towel Cotton Blend in Black, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair 85DAF82F4DE6424AB0E69D49156B5A5D
Gracie Oaks Harvest Monogram Tea Towel Cotton Blend in Black, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair 85DAF82F4DE6424AB0E69D49156B5A5D
$22.99
wayfair
Hypolita Women's Dish Towels - White 'Mother & Daughter' Personalized Dish Towel
Hypolita Women's Dish Towels - White 'Mother & Daughter' Personalized Dish Towel
$13.99
($16.95
save 17%)
zulily
Patterned Monogram H Kitchen Towels, Set of 2
Patterned Monogram H Kitchen Towels, Set of 2
$24.99
kirkland'shome
Personalized tea towel, wreath with initial in center, flour sack dish towel, gift item
Personalized tea towel, wreath with initial in center, flour sack dish towel, gift item
$17.99
amazon
Custom Waffle Weave Dish Towel | Personalized Kitchen Towel | Housewarming Gift | Wedding Gift | Personalized Dish Towel | Housewarming Gift | Oranges Kitchen Towel
Custom Waffle Weave Dish Towel | Personalized Kitchen Towel | Housewarming Gift | Wedding Gift | Personalized Dish Towel | Housewarming Gift | Oranges Kitchen Towel
$15.95
amazon
Personalized Kitchen Linens
