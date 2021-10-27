Personalized Vases

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Gifts
Personalized
Home Decor
Vases
Personalized Vases
Share
Personalized Vases
Personalized Anniversary Crystal Vase - Precious Moments
featured
Personalized Anniversary Crystal Vase - Precious Moments
$104.99
personalizationmall
Get Well Soon Gift - Personalized Flower Vase
featured
Get Well Soon Gift - Personalized Flower Vase
$29.99
personalizationmall
Couples Repeating Names Personalized 7.5" Flower Vase Clear
featured
Couples Repeating Names Personalized 7.5" Flower Vase Clear
$32.99
bedbath&beyond
Jonathan Adler Mr. & Mrs. Muse Vase
Jonathan Adler Mr. & Mrs. Muse Vase
$98.00
saksfifthavenue
Photo Message for Grandma Personalized Printed Bud Vase
Photo Message for Grandma Personalized Printed Bud Vase
$29.99
personalizationmall
Neutral Colorful Floral Personalized Glass Cylinder Wedding Vase
Neutral Colorful Floral Personalized Glass Cylinder Wedding Vase
$29.99
personalizationmall
Personalized Etched Crystal Vase - Rose Romance
Personalized Etched Crystal Vase - Rose Romance
$99.99
personalizationmall
A Mother's Love Personalized Keepsake Bud Vase
A Mother's Love Personalized Keepsake Bud Vase
$29.99
personalizationmall
Personalized Unity Sand Ceremony Cork Top, Double Heart Charm, Claire Side Vases
Personalized Unity Sand Ceremony Cork Top, Double Heart Charm, Claire Side Vases
$49.45
amazon
Lalique - Bacchantes Crystal Vase - Gold Luster - Small
Lalique - Bacchantes Crystal Vase - Gold Luster - Small
$1,185.00
amaraus
Choose Your Icon Personalized Memorial Printed Bud Vase
Choose Your Icon Personalized Memorial Printed Bud Vase
$29.99
personalizationmall
Personalized Teacher Vase - Bloom and Grow
Personalized Teacher Vase - Bloom and Grow
$44.99
personalizationmall
Advertisement
Engraved Crystal Flower Vase - Monogram & Names
Engraved Crystal Flower Vase - Monogram & Names
$99.99
personalizationmall
Picture Perfect Personalized Wedding Photo Vase
Picture Perfect Personalized Wedding Photo Vase
$29.99
personalizationmall
Chinatera Retro Iron Flower Pot Bonsai Bucket Potted Plant Holder Flower Vase (Letter
Chinatera Retro Iron Flower Pot Bonsai Bucket Potted Plant Holder Flower Vase (Letter
$10.82
walmart
Personalized Cylinder Glass Unity Floating Candle Vase
Personalized Cylinder Glass Unity Floating Candle Vase
$34.95
amazon
ONLINE Glass Vases, Black/White
ONLINE Glass Vases, Black/White
$32.29
walmartusa
Trademark Fine Art 'Love Letter Vase 3' Canvas Art by Vicki Mcardle Art
Trademark Fine Art 'Love Letter Vase 3' Canvas Art by Vicki Mcardle Art
$39.88
walmartusa
Gingham Ceramic Vase, Medium, Blush
Gingham Ceramic Vase, Medium, Blush
$19.99
($29.00
save 31%)
markandgraham
Wedding Sand Ceremony - Wedding Unity-Unity Sand Ceremony Shadow Box or Set, Personalized Frame for Fall, Winter, Christmas or Holiday Wedding, Sand and Pouring Vases Optional - Wedding Sand Unity Set
Wedding Sand Ceremony - Wedding Unity-Unity Sand Ceremony Shadow Box or Set, Personalized Frame for Fall, Winter, Christmas or Holiday Wedding, Sand and Pouring Vases Optional - Wedding Sand Unity Set
$117.99
amazon
Greek Key Ceramic Vase, Blush, 9.25in
Greek Key Ceramic Vase, Blush, 9.25in
$44.99
($69.00
save 35%)
markandgraham
Personalized Memorial Vases - Love Blooms Eternal
Personalized Memorial Vases - Love Blooms Eternal
$99.99
personalizationmall
Photo Message for Couples Personalized Printed Bud Vase
Photo Message for Couples Personalized Printed Bud Vase
$29.99
personalizationmall
Personalized Bloomed With Love Memorial Vase
Personalized Bloomed With Love Memorial Vase
$34.99
walmartusa
Advertisement
Personalized Teacher Appreciation Bud Vase - Bloom & Grow
Personalized Teacher Appreciation Bud Vase - Bloom & Grow
$29.99
personalizationmall
Personalized In Memory Photo Vase - Sunset
Personalized In Memory Photo Vase - Sunset
$34.99
walmartusa
Choose Your Icon Personalized Coastal Cement Vase
Choose Your Icon Personalized Coastal Cement Vase
$44.99
personalizationmall
Personalized Bud Vase - We Love Grandma
Personalized Bud Vase - We Love Grandma
$29.99
personalizationmall
Personalized 7.5 inch Baby Photo Vase - Picture Perfect
Personalized 7.5 inch Baby Photo Vase - Picture Perfect
$29.99
personalizationmall
Love You Personalized Cement Vase
Love You Personalized Cement Vase
$44.99
personalizationmall
Choose Your Icon Personalized Printed Bud Vase
Choose Your Icon Personalized Printed Bud Vase
$29.99
personalizationmall
Floral Love For Mom Personalized Glass Flower Vase
Floral Love For Mom Personalized Glass Flower Vase
$29.99
personalizationmall
0 Family Initial Personalized 7.5-inch Flower Vase
0 Family Initial Personalized 7.5-inch Flower Vase
$29.99
personalizationmall
Personalized Planet Women's Vases - Frosted Glass 'If Grandmas Were Flowers' Singular Personalized Vase
Personalized Planet Women's Vases - Frosted Glass 'If Grandmas Were Flowers' Singular Personalized Vase
$15.99
($24.95
save 36%)
zulily
Personalized Ceramic Vase - Love Grows Here
Personalized Ceramic Vase - Love Grows Here
$27.99
($44.99
save 38%)
personalizationmall
Personalized Ceramic Vase - Loving Words To Her
Personalized Ceramic Vase - Loving Words To Her
$44.99
personalizationmall
Advertisement
Personalized Photo Vase - Love You This Much
Personalized Photo Vase - Love You This Much
$44.99
personalizationmall
Lucky to Have a Teacher Like You Personalized Printed Bud Vase
Lucky to Have a Teacher Like You Personalized Printed Bud Vase
$29.99
personalizationmall
The Big Day Personalized Wedding Centerpiece Vase
The Big Day Personalized Wedding Centerpiece Vase
$29.99
personalizationmall
Personalized Memorial Bud Vase
Personalized Memorial Bud Vase
$29.99
personalizationmall
Personalized Heart Balloon Vase - Grandchild
Personalized Heart Balloon Vase - Grandchild
$34.99
walmartusa
Personalized Wedding Vase - Classic Elegance
Personalized Wedding Vase - Classic Elegance
$99.99
personalizationmall
Gingham Ceramic Vase, Small, Blush
Gingham Ceramic Vase, Small, Blush
$12.99
($19.00
save 32%)
markandgraham
MEDIUM Main Cylinder Size - Unity Sand HolderSand Ceremony Set/Wedding Unity Ceremony Sand Set/Blended Family/Monogram Design - Unity Sand - Unity Sand Vase - Unity Candle Sand Set For Weddings
MEDIUM Main Cylinder Size - Unity Sand HolderSand Ceremony Set/Wedding Unity Ceremony Sand Set/Blended Family/Monogram Design - Unity Sand - Unity Sand Vase - Unity Candle Sand Set For Weddings
$125.99
amazon
Personalized Flower Pot With Photo | Hand Painted Terracotta Pot With Ceramic Sunflower | Handmade Custom Vase | Unique Gift For Women
Personalized Flower Pot With Photo | Hand Painted Terracotta Pot With Ceramic Sunflower | Handmade Custom Vase | Unique Gift For Women
$45.90
amazon
Wedding Sand Ceremony - Wedding Unity - Candle Holder - Personalized Wedding Sand Ceremony Shadow Box or Set, Unity Sand Ceremony Frame, Sand and Pouring Vases Optional - Wedding Sand Unity Set
Wedding Sand Ceremony - Wedding Unity - Candle Holder - Personalized Wedding Sand Ceremony Shadow Box or Set, Unity Sand Ceremony Frame, Sand and Pouring Vases Optional - Wedding Sand Unity Set
$117.99
amazon
Gold Dipped Ceramic Vase, White
Gold Dipped Ceramic Vase, White
$69.00
markandgraham
Handmade Walnut Wood Carved Bowl Personalized, Wooden Bowl, Armenian Bowl, carved vase, hand carved bowl, Engraved bowl, fruit bowl, Candy dish
Handmade Walnut Wood Carved Bowl Personalized, Wooden Bowl, Armenian Bowl, carved vase, hand carved bowl, Engraved bowl, fruit bowl, Candy dish
$128.00
amazon
Advertisement
Wedding Vases - Monogrammed Square Vase, Flower Vase, Personalized Vase, Tall Vase, Personalized Centerpiece, Etched Glass Vase, Custom, Bridesmaid Gift
Wedding Vases - Monogrammed Square Vase, Flower Vase, Personalized Vase, Tall Vase, Personalized Centerpiece, Etched Glass Vase, Custom, Bridesmaid Gift
$59.99
amazon
Donovan 10" Optical Crystal Bud Vase
Donovan 10" Optical Crystal Bud Vase
$69.00
overstock
Picture Perfect Personalized Memorial Photo Vase
Picture Perfect Personalized Memorial Photo Vase
$29.99
personalizationmall
Personalized Planet Candleholders - Frosted 'Teachers' Personalized Vase/Votive Holder
Personalized Planet Candleholders - Frosted 'Teachers' Personalized Vase/Votive Holder
$15.99
($24.95
save 36%)
zulily
Personalized I'd Pick You Mom Vase
Personalized I'd Pick You Mom Vase
$34.99
walmartusa
Cardinal Memorial Personalized Printed Bud Vase
Cardinal Memorial Personalized Printed Bud Vase
$29.99
personalizationmall
Personalized, Engraved, Vase, Custom picture glass vase, Wedding Vase, Anniversary, picture on glass Vase, Photo on Vase
Personalized, Engraved, Vase, Custom picture glass vase, Wedding Vase, Anniversary, picture on glass Vase, Photo on Vase
$30.00
amazon
Personalized Pet Engraved Square Glass Candleholder,Engraved vase,Custom Pet picture,Pet memorial Engraved Glass,Pet photo on glass
Personalized Pet Engraved Square Glass Candleholder,Engraved vase,Custom Pet picture,Pet memorial Engraved Glass,Pet photo on glass
$20.00
amazon
You + Me = Love Personalized Glass Cylinder Vase
You + Me = Love Personalized Glass Cylinder Vase
$29.99
personalizationmall
Chevron Class Personalized Photo Vase
Chevron Class Personalized Photo Vase
$44.99
personalizationmall
Roberto Cavalli - Snakes Vase - Large
Roberto Cavalli - Snakes Vase - Large
$964.00
amaraus
Etchey Outdoor Planters White - Personalized Round Birch Bark Planter Vase
Etchey Outdoor Planters White - Personalized Round Birch Bark Planter Vase
$19.99
($24.00
save 17%)
zulily
Load More
Personalized Vases
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.