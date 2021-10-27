Personalized Candle Holders

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Gifts
Personalized
Home Decor
Candle Holders
Personalized Candle Holders
Share
Personalized Candle Holders
Shabbat Candlesticks Glass,CandleHolder, Hand Painted,Personalized Gift,Housewarming Gift,Jewish Wedding Gift
featured
Shabbat Candlesticks Glass,CandleHolder, Hand Painted,Personalized Gift,Housewarming Gift,Jewish Wedding Gift
$60.00
amazon
LifeSong Milestones Personalized Memorial Single Votive Candle Holder 3.50X3.75 - A Limb Has Fallen (In Spanish ), Size 3.5 H x 3.75 W x 2.75 D in
featured
LifeSong Milestones Personalized Memorial Single Votive Candle Holder 3.50X3.75 - A Limb Has Fallen (In Spanish ), Size 3.5 H x 3.75 W x 2.75 D in
$47.99
wayfair
Personalized Planet Thanks Awesome Sister Frosted Votive Candle Holder
featured
Personalized Planet Thanks Awesome Sister Frosted Votive Candle Holder
$19.95
walmartusa
Black Tie by Pavilion Gift Crackled Glass Candle Holder, Monogrammed Letter K, 3-1/2-Inch
Black Tie by Pavilion Gift Crackled Glass Candle Holder, Monogrammed Letter K, 3-1/2-Inch
$17.99
amazon
4 Wood Christmas Candle Holders Wood Blocks - Home Decor Tealight Rustic Candle Stick Holder Letters Engraved - Advent Candle Holder Christmas Noel decor
4 Wood Christmas Candle Holders Wood Blocks - Home Decor Tealight Rustic Candle Stick Holder Letters Engraved - Advent Candle Holder Christmas Noel decor
$34.49
amazon
Loon Peak® Tea Light Candle Holders, Personalized Wooden Votive Tealight Holder For Wedding Centerpieces For Table in Brown | Wayfair
Loon Peak® Tea Light Candle Holders, Personalized Wooden Votive Tealight Holder For Wedding Centerpieces For Table in Brown | Wayfair
$129.99
wayfair
Faith Hope Love Personalized 3 Tea Light Candle Holder
Faith Hope Love Personalized 3 Tea Light Candle Holder
$24.99
personalizationmall
Personalized Planet Candleholders - 'Love Always' Personalized Name Frosted Glass Votive Holder
Personalized Planet Candleholders - 'Love Always' Personalized Name Frosted Glass Votive Holder
$15.99
($17.95
save 11%)
zulily
Personalized Planet Candleholders - White 'Awesome Friend' Frosted Glass Mason Jar Votive Holder
Personalized Planet Candleholders - White 'Awesome Friend' Frosted Glass Mason Jar Votive Holder
$15.99
($17.95
save 11%)
zulily
With Us On This Day Engraved Memorial Hurricane Candle Holder For Weddings Glass
With Us On This Day Engraved Memorial Hurricane Candle Holder For Weddings Glass
$74.99
buybuybaby
Personalized You Name It 3 Tea Light Candle Holder - Name
Personalized You Name It 3 Tea Light Candle Holder - Name
$24.99
personalizationmall
Personalized Memorial Single Votive Candle Holder 3.50X3.75 - Our Family Chain Is Forget (In Spanish)
Personalized Memorial Single Votive Candle Holder 3.50X3.75 - Our Family Chain Is Forget (In Spanish)
$47.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Personalized Memorial Single Votive Candle Holder 3.50X3.75 - A Limb Has Fallen (In Spanish )
Personalized Memorial Single Votive Candle Holder 3.50X3.75 - A Limb Has Fallen (In Spanish )
$47.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rustic Wood Candle Holder Tea Light Butterfly Wedding Lighting Wooden Centerpiece Wedding Decoration Beach Cottage Decor Living Room Centerpiece Bridal Gift
Rustic Wood Candle Holder Tea Light Butterfly Wedding Lighting Wooden Centerpiece Wedding Decoration Beach Cottage Decor Living Room Centerpiece Bridal Gift
$33.00
amazon
Gold Party Decorations 72Pcs, Mercury Glass Gold Votive Candle Holders Set For Wedding, Bridal And Baby Shower
Gold Party Decorations 72Pcs, Mercury Glass Gold Votive Candle Holders Set For Wedding, Bridal And Baby Shower
$259.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Shabby Chic Wood Wedding Personalized Unity Candle Holder Set - You Pick Color - Item 1567
Shabby Chic Wood Wedding Personalized Unity Candle Holder Set - You Pick Color - Item 1567
$38.00
amazon
Personalized Wood Candle Holder Block - Home Decor - Tealight Rustic Candle Holder Letter Engraved - Advent Christmas Gift - 5th Wedding Anniversary Gift
Personalized Wood Candle Holder Block - Home Decor - Tealight Rustic Candle Holder Letter Engraved - Advent Christmas Gift - 5th Wedding Anniversary Gift
$8.77
amazon
Personalized Planet Candleholders - White & Red 'Heaven in Our Home' Frosted Votive Holder
Personalized Planet Candleholders - White & Red 'Heaven in Our Home' Frosted Votive Holder
$14.99
($21.95
save 32%)
zulily
Personalized Planet Candleholders - 'Always with You' Memorial Personalized Glass Votive Holder
Personalized Planet Candleholders - 'Always with You' Memorial Personalized Glass Votive Holder
$15.99
($17.95
save 11%)
zulily
Black Tie by Pavilion Gift Crackled Glass Candle Holder, Monogrammed Letter N, 3-1/2-Inch
Black Tie by Pavilion Gift Crackled Glass Candle Holder, Monogrammed Letter N, 3-1/2-Inch
$16.15
amazon
Dog Memorial Tea Light • Breeds FRENCH BULLDOG thru LABRADOR ○Personalized○Pet Loss○Sympathy○Remembrance○Candle Holder
Dog Memorial Tea Light • Breeds FRENCH BULLDOG thru LABRADOR ○Personalized○Pet Loss○Sympathy○Remembrance○Candle Holder
$48.00
amazon
Shabby Chic Wood Wedding Monogram Unity Candle Holder Set - You Pick Color - Item 1558
Shabby Chic Wood Wedding Monogram Unity Candle Holder Set - You Pick Color - Item 1558
$38.00
amazon
Personalized Couples Initials Birch Rustic Wedding Anniversary Candle Holder
Personalized Couples Initials Birch Rustic Wedding Anniversary Candle Holder
$32.99
amazon
Best Friends Forever, Personalized Wooden Candle Holder, Custom Names, Friendship, Wood Gift for Her, Love Holding Hands with Heart, Birthday Gift, Love my Sister, Engraved, Relationship, Anniversary
Best Friends Forever, Personalized Wooden Candle Holder, Custom Names, Friendship, Wood Gift for Her, Love Holding Hands with Heart, Birthday Gift, Love my Sister, Engraved, Relationship, Anniversary
$23.80
amazon
Advertisement
Silver Taper Candle Holders With Deluxe Engraved Design, Set Of 2 Premium Metal Silver Candlestick Holders
Silver Taper Candle Holders With Deluxe Engraved Design, Set Of 2 Premium Metal Silver Candlestick Holders
$154.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Personalized Steel Wine Bottle Candle Holder
Personalized Steel Wine Bottle Candle Holder
$39.00
amazon
Wood and Marble Candle Holder
Wood and Marble Candle Holder
$24.99
($39.00
save 36%)
markandgraham
Gray & Brown Engraved Wood Look Candle Holder - Medium
Gray & Brown Engraved Wood Look Candle Holder - Medium
$15.99
hobbylobby
2 Pack Decorative Glass Votive Candle Holders,engraved Animal Theme Print, Stylish Home Decor Tabletop Centerpiece
2 Pack Decorative Glass Votive Candle Holders,engraved Animal Theme Print, Stylish Home Decor Tabletop Centerpiece
$56.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dog Memorial Tea Light • Breeds AKITA thru CANE CORSO ○Personalized○Pet Loss○Sympathy○Remembrance○Candle Holder
Dog Memorial Tea Light • Breeds AKITA thru CANE CORSO ○Personalized○Pet Loss○Sympathy○Remembrance○Candle Holder
$48.00
amazon
Personalized Rustic Bath Caddy, Bath Tray, Bath Board with candle, phone/tablet holder, wine glass holder
Personalized Rustic Bath Caddy, Bath Tray, Bath Board with candle, phone/tablet holder, wine glass holder
$103.95
amazon
Shabby Chic Wood Wedding Monogram Unity Candle Holder Set - You Pick Color - Item 1562
Shabby Chic Wood Wedding Monogram Unity Candle Holder Set - You Pick Color - Item 1562
$38.00
amazon
Personalized Memorial Single Votive Candle Holder 3.50X3.75 - In Memory Of (In Spanish)
Personalized Memorial Single Votive Candle Holder 3.50X3.75 - In Memory Of (In Spanish)
$47.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Personalized Planet Women's Candleholders - 'You and I are Sisters' Glass Votive Holder
Personalized Planet Women's Candleholders - 'You and I are Sisters' Glass Votive Holder
$15.99
($19.95
save 20%)
zulily
Personalized Engraved candleholder, Custom picture candleholder,engraved photo Rocks Glass Candleholder,Wedding Glass, Anniversary, memorial
Personalized Engraved candleholder, Custom picture candleholder,engraved photo Rocks Glass Candleholder,Wedding Glass, Anniversary, memorial
$20.00
amazon
Rosdorf Park Silver Taper Candle Holders w/ Deluxe Engraved Design, Set Of 2 Premium Metal Silver Candlestick Holders in Gray | Wayfair
Rosdorf Park Silver Taper Candle Holders w/ Deluxe Engraved Design, Set Of 2 Premium Metal Silver Candlestick Holders in Gray | Wayfair
$154.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Wedding, Champagne Flutes (2 Champagne Flutes, 2 cake Knives & 3 Candle Holders 7 Pieces Total) Toasting Flutes, Cake Knives, Wedding Cake Knives, Champagne Glasses, Wedding Gift, Bridal Shower Gifts
Wedding, Champagne Flutes (2 Champagne Flutes, 2 cake Knives & 3 Candle Holders 7 Pieces Total) Toasting Flutes, Cake Knives, Wedding Cake Knives, Champagne Glasses, Wedding Gift, Bridal Shower Gifts
$124.99
amazon
Set of 5 Wedding table decor red flowers,Votive Holder, bridal shower Table decorHolder Centerpiece,Glass Votive Holder with beautiful flowers,wedding centerpiece table decor
Set of 5 Wedding table decor red flowers,Votive Holder, bridal shower Table decorHolder Centerpiece,Glass Votive Holder with beautiful flowers,wedding centerpiece table decor
$91.99
amazon
Rosdorf Park Set Of 6 Metallic Antique Silver Glass Votive Tealight Farmhouse Candle Holder 2.75 Inch Diameter Ideal For Bridal Weddings Parties Events Spa Setting Glass
Rosdorf Park Set Of 6 Metallic Antique Silver Glass Votive Tealight Farmhouse Candle Holder 2.75 Inch Diameter Ideal For Bridal Weddings Parties Events Spa Setting Glass
$107.99
wayfair
Mr. and Mrs. Handmade Ceramic Candle Holder- Personalized Candle Holder - Customized Candle Holder
Mr. and Mrs. Handmade Ceramic Candle Holder- Personalized Candle Holder - Customized Candle Holder
$44.00
amazon
LifeSong Milestones Personalized Memorial Single Votive Candle Holder 3.50X3.75 - If Heaven Weren't So Far Away (In Spanish) | Wayfair 14074
LifeSong Milestones Personalized Memorial Single Votive Candle Holder 3.50X3.75 - If Heaven Weren't So Far Away (In Spanish) | Wayfair 14074
$47.99
wayfair
LifeSong Milestones Personalized Memorial Single Votive Candle Holder 3.50X3.75 - Because Someone We Love (In Spanish) | Wayfair 14072
LifeSong Milestones Personalized Memorial Single Votive Candle Holder 3.50X3.75 - Because Someone We Love (In Spanish) | Wayfair 14072
$47.99
wayfair
Shabbat Candlesticks,Glass CandleHolder,Personalized Gift,Jewish Wedding Gift
Shabbat Candlesticks,Glass CandleHolder,Personalized Gift,Jewish Wedding Gift
$60.00
amazon
Engraved Memorial Candle Holder
Engraved Memorial Candle Holder
$20.00
amazon
Shabby Chic Wood Wedding Monogram Unity Candle Holder Set - You Pick Color - Item 1560
Shabby Chic Wood Wedding Monogram Unity Candle Holder Set - You Pick Color - Item 1560
$38.00
amazon
BEAR•GRIZZLY•PINE TREE•WILDLIFE○Two-Tone○Personalized Gift Idea for Bear Lover Him/Her○Native American○Tea Light○Candle Holder○DogPound Creations
BEAR•GRIZZLY•PINE TREE•WILDLIFE○Two-Tone○Personalized Gift Idea for Bear Lover Him/Her○Native American○Tea Light○Candle Holder○DogPound Creations
$39.00
amazon
SOARING BALD EAGLE•WILDLIFE○Personalized Gift Idea for Eagle Lover Him/Her○American Majestic Symbol○Tea Light○Candle Holder
SOARING BALD EAGLE•WILDLIFE○Personalized Gift Idea for Eagle Lover Him/Her○American Majestic Symbol○Tea Light○Candle Holder
$39.00
amazon
Dog Memorial Tea Light • Breeds LHASA APSO thru POMERANIAN ○Personalized○Pet Loss○Sympathy○Remembrance○Candle Holder
Dog Memorial Tea Light • Breeds LHASA APSO thru POMERANIAN ○Personalized○Pet Loss○Sympathy○Remembrance○Candle Holder
$48.00
amazon
Advertisement
10 tall glass candle holder wedding centerpiece,Tall candle holder,Cracked Look Clear Glass Candleholder,Bridal/wedding decor centerpiece
10 tall glass candle holder wedding centerpiece,Tall candle holder,Cracked Look Clear Glass Candleholder,Bridal/wedding decor centerpiece
$115.99
amazon
Hosley Set of 24 Chunky Hammer Glass Large LED Votive Tea Light Holders 3.5 Inch High Ideal Aromatherapy, Spa, Weddings, Parties, Bridal, Garden.
Hosley Set of 24 Chunky Hammer Glass Large LED Votive Tea Light Holders 3.5 Inch High Ideal Aromatherapy, Spa, Weddings, Parties, Bridal, Garden.
$44.41
newegg
VECELO Wooden Candle Holder -Personalized Wood Tealight Holders for Rustic Wedding Birthday Anniversary Party
VECELO Wooden Candle Holder -Personalized Wood Tealight Holders for Rustic Wedding Birthday Anniversary Party
$16.92
amazon
Wedding Sand Ceremony - Wedding Unity - Candle Holder - Personalized Wedding Sand Ceremony Shadow Box or Set, Unity Sand Ceremony Frame, Sand and Pouring Vases Optional - Wedding Sand Unity Set
Wedding Sand Ceremony - Wedding Unity - Candle Holder - Personalized Wedding Sand Ceremony Shadow Box or Set, Unity Sand Ceremony Frame, Sand and Pouring Vases Optional - Wedding Sand Unity Set
$117.99
amazon
MEDIUM Main Cylinder Size - Unity Sand HolderSand Ceremony Set/Wedding Unity Ceremony Sand Set/Blended Family/Monogram Design - Unity Sand - Unity Sand Vase - Unity Candle Sand Set For Weddings
MEDIUM Main Cylinder Size - Unity Sand HolderSand Ceremony Set/Wedding Unity Ceremony Sand Set/Blended Family/Monogram Design - Unity Sand - Unity Sand Vase - Unity Candle Sand Set For Weddings
$125.99
amazon
Wedding Candles - Candle Holders - Blended Family Wedding Sand Ceremony, Unity Sand Set, Unity Sand Ceremony Set, Personalized, Beach Wedding Decor, Unity Candle - Unity Candle Sand Set For Weddings
Wedding Candles - Candle Holders - Blended Family Wedding Sand Ceremony, Unity Sand Set, Unity Sand Ceremony Set, Personalized, Beach Wedding Decor, Unity Candle - Unity Candle Sand Set For Weddings
$124.99
amazon
Memorial Engraved Glass Hurricane Candle Holder
Memorial Engraved Glass Hurricane Candle Holder
$69.99
personalizationmall
Heaven in Our Home Personalized Memorial Wood Hurricane Candle Holder
Heaven in Our Home Personalized Memorial Wood Hurricane Candle Holder
$84.99
personalizationmall
Personalized Planet Decorative Jars - Cardinal Couple Mason Jar Personalized Votive Holder
Personalized Planet Decorative Jars - Cardinal Couple Mason Jar Personalized Votive Holder
$14.99
($24.95
save 40%)
zulily
Personalized Planet Candleholders - Frosted 'Teachers' Personalized Vase/Votive Holder
Personalized Planet Candleholders - Frosted 'Teachers' Personalized Vase/Votive Holder
$15.99
($24.95
save 36%)
zulily
Bless This Home Engraved Hurricane Candle Holder
Bless This Home Engraved Hurricane Candle Holder
$69.99
personalizationmall
Loving Names Engraved Hurricane Candle Holder Glass
Loving Names Engraved Hurricane Candle Holder Glass
$60.99
bedbath&beyond
Load More
Personalized Candle Holders
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.