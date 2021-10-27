Personalized Home Decor Gifts

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Holidays
Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Gardening
Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
Decorating
Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Shop
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Health & Family
Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Pets
Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Gifts
Personalized
Home Decor
Personalized Home Decor Gifts
Personalized Home Decor Gifts
Personalized Picture Frames
Personalized Rugs
Personalized Candle Holders
Personalized Candles
Personalized Vases
Bee & Willow Home "n" Monogram 11 Oz. Glass Candle
featured
Bee & Willow Home "n" Monogram 11 Oz. Glass Candle
$12.00
bedbath&beyond
Crystal Candles: Scented Soy Candle In Hand Engraved Red Crystal Cup ~ Christmas Tree Scent. - Default Title
featured
Crystal Candles: Scented Soy Candle In Hand Engraved Red Crystal Cup ~ Christmas Tree Scent. - Default Title
$93.99
wayfairnorthamerica
American Coin Treasures Drama Queen in Training Personalized Picture Frame Wood in Black/Brown, Size 7.0 H x 9.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 12877
featured
American Coin Treasures Drama Queen in Training Personalized Picture Frame Wood in Black/Brown, Size 7.0 H x 9.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 12877
$39.99
wayfair
11x14 Picture Frame Narrow Western Style, Reclaimed Barn Wood Large Photo, Rustic Farmhouse Decor, Country Wedding Family, Unique Naturally Weathered, Distressed Wall Gallery
11x14 Picture Frame Narrow Western Style, Reclaimed Barn Wood Large Photo, Rustic Farmhouse Decor, Country Wedding Family, Unique Naturally Weathered, Distressed Wall Gallery
$45.43
amazon
Narrow Western Window Style Frame (4) 8x10 Photos Reclaimed Barn Wood Rustic Large Family Wedding Farmhouse Decor Country Decorative Wall Hanging Multi Picture Multiple Collage Frames Gallery Display
Narrow Western Window Style Frame (4) 8x10 Photos Reclaimed Barn Wood Rustic Large Family Wedding Farmhouse Decor Country Decorative Wall Hanging Multi Picture Multiple Collage Frames Gallery Display
$55.88
amazon
Last Name, and then there were 5, Wedding or Anniversary Family Photo board, wood picture frame, photo holder with clip, baby shower gift 7x12
Last Name, and then there were 5, Wedding or Anniversary Family Photo board, wood picture frame, photo holder with clip, baby shower gift 7x12
$21.95
amazon
Wedding Guest Book Wooden Picture Frame Drop Top Frame Sign Book with 100PCS Wooden Hearts Rustic Wedding Decorations and The Wedding Gift White.
Wedding Guest Book Wooden Picture Frame Drop Top Frame Sign Book with 100PCS Wooden Hearts Rustic Wedding Decorations and The Wedding Gift White.
$49.44
newegg
5x7 Elegant Antique Wooden Picture Frame, Small Distressed Farmhouse Style Hanging Wall Decor, Shabby Chic Gallery Rustic Wood Big Family Photo Frames, Vintage Custom Wedding Display
5x7 Elegant Antique Wooden Picture Frame, Small Distressed Farmhouse Style Hanging Wall Decor, Shabby Chic Gallery Rustic Wood Big Family Photo Frames, Vintage Custom Wedding Display
$24.00
amazon
Shabbat Candlesticks Glass,CandleHolder, Hand Painted,Personalized Gift,Housewarming Gift,Jewish Wedding Gift
Shabbat Candlesticks Glass,CandleHolder, Hand Painted,Personalized Gift,Housewarming Gift,Jewish Wedding Gift
$60.00
amazon
Lavish Home Collage Picture Frame with 12 Openings for 4x6 Photos- Wall Hanging Multiple Photo Frame Display for Personalized Decor (Black)
Lavish Home Collage Picture Frame with 12 Openings for 4x6 Photos- Wall Hanging Multiple Photo Frame Display for Personalized Decor (Black)
$36.95
($59.99
save 38%)
walmartusa
LifeSong Milestones Personalized 20Th Wedding Anniversary Wooden Picture Frame Wood in Brown, Size 8.0 H x 10.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 10065
LifeSong Milestones Personalized 20Th Wedding Anniversary Wooden Picture Frame Wood in Brown, Size 8.0 H x 10.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 10065
$42.99
wayfair
LifeSong Milestones 5Th Wedding Anniversary Picture Frame Wood in Brown, Size 8.0 H x 10.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 70791
LifeSong Milestones 5Th Wedding Anniversary Picture Frame Wood in Brown, Size 8.0 H x 10.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 70791
$42.99
wayfair
7oz Sweet Escape Monogram 'D' Pink Candle - Opalhouse
7oz Sweet Escape Monogram 'D' Pink Candle - Opalhouse
$5.00
target
LifeSong Milestones Forever & Always in Love w/ You 5th Wedding Anniversary Wooden Picture Frame Wood in Blue/White/Brown | Wayfair 81823
LifeSong Milestones Forever & Always in Love w/ You 5th Wedding Anniversary Wooden Picture Frame Wood in Blue/White/Brown | Wayfair 81823
$42.99
wayfair
Virginia Candle, Homesick Gift, Personalized College Dorm Decor, 8 ounce
Virginia Candle, Homesick Gift, Personalized College Dorm Decor, 8 ounce
$19.95
amazon
LifeSong Milestones Personalized Memorial Single Votive Candle Holder 3.50X3.75 - A Limb Has Fallen (In Spanish ), Size 3.5 H x 3.75 W x 2.75 D in
LifeSong Milestones Personalized Memorial Single Votive Candle Holder 3.50X3.75 - A Limb Has Fallen (In Spanish ), Size 3.5 H x 3.75 W x 2.75 D in
$47.99
wayfair
Heavy-duty Coir Single Black Picture Frame Monogrammed Doormat - 30 inches x 48 inches
Heavy-duty Coir Single Black Picture Frame Monogrammed Doormat - 30 inches x 48 inches
$107.49
overstock
Merci Beaucoup Candle Gift, Soy Candle Gift, Personalized Candle Gift, Thank You Gift, Thank You Candle, Appreciation Gift
Merci Beaucoup Candle Gift, Soy Candle Gift, Personalized Candle Gift, Thank You Gift, Thank You Candle, Appreciation Gift
$28.00
amazon
Wedding Unity Candle Set, Rustic Unity Candle Church Ceremony Set, Personalized Unity Candles, Wedding Ceremony, Custom Candle for a Vow Renewal
Wedding Unity Candle Set, Rustic Unity Candle Church Ceremony Set, Personalized Unity Candles, Wedding Ceremony, Custom Candle for a Vow Renewal
$42.70
amazon
Personalized Anniversary Crystal Vase - Precious Moments
Personalized Anniversary Crystal Vase - Precious Moments
$104.99
personalizationmall
Get Well Soon Gift - Personalized Flower Vase
Get Well Soon Gift - Personalized Flower Vase
$29.99
personalizationmall
Couples Repeating Names Personalized 7.5" Flower Vase Clear
Couples Repeating Names Personalized 7.5" Flower Vase Clear
$32.99
bedbath&beyond
Personalized Planet Thanks Awesome Sister Frosted Votive Candle Holder
Personalized Planet Thanks Awesome Sister Frosted Votive Candle Holder
$19.95
walmartusa
Personalized Wedding Photo Frame Prop - Laurels of Love
Personalized Wedding Photo Frame Prop - Laurels of Love
$49.99
personalizationmall
Personalized Picture Frames - New Mom
Personalized Picture Frames - New Mom
$29.99
personalizationmall
Black & White Buffalo Check Personalized Area Rug - 48x60
Black & White Buffalo Check Personalized Area Rug - 48x60
$69.99
($99.99
save 30%)
personalizationmall
Massachusetts Candle, Homesick Gift, Personalized College Dorm Decor, 8 ounce
Massachusetts Candle, Homesick Gift, Personalized College Dorm Decor, 8 ounce
$19.95
amazon
Alaska Candle, Homesick Gift, Personalized College Dorm Decor, 8 ounce
Alaska Candle, Homesick Gift, Personalized College Dorm Decor, 8 ounce
$19.95
amazon
Birthday Cheers Personalized Picture Frame - 4x6 Box
Birthday Cheers Personalized Picture Frame - 4x6 Box
$34.99
personalizationmall
Black Tie by Pavilion Gift Crackled Glass Candle Holder, Monogrammed Letter K, 3-1/2-Inch
Black Tie by Pavilion Gift Crackled Glass Candle Holder, Monogrammed Letter K, 3-1/2-Inch
$17.99
amazon
Northland Frames and Gifts Personalized Lake Picture Frame Wood in Black/Brown, Size 7.0 H x 5.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 0507PERSLAKEBO
Northland Frames and Gifts Personalized Lake Picture Frame Wood in Black/Brown, Size 7.0 H x 5.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 0507PERSLAKEBO
$37.99
wayfair
7oz Sweet Escape Monogram 'S' Purple Candle - Opalhouse
7oz Sweet Escape Monogram 'S' Purple Candle - Opalhouse
$5.00
target
Jolly Jungle Personalized Nursery Area Rug - 48x60
Jolly Jungle Personalized Nursery Area Rug - 48x60
$69.99
($99.99
save 30%)
personalizationmall
Cozy Home Personalized 10 Oz. Scented Glass Candle Jar Clear
Cozy Home Personalized 10 Oz. Scented Glass Candle Jar Clear
$27.99
buybuybaby
Oregon Candle, Homesick Gift, Personalized College Dorm Decor, 8 ounce
Oregon Candle, Homesick Gift, Personalized College Dorm Decor, 8 ounce
$19.95
amazon
Maxora kids Pink Photo Frame Ornament Personalized Baby's 1st for Babies Newborn Baby Ceramic/Porcelain in Blue | Wayfair PR911B
Maxora kids Pink Photo Frame Ornament Personalized Baby's 1st for Babies Newborn Baby Ceramic/Porcelain in Blue | Wayfair PR911B
$34.99
wayfair
We Believe Personalized Christmas Picture Frame In Horizontal Multi
We Believe Personalized Christmas Picture Frame In Horizontal Multi
$30.99
buybuybaby
Anniversary Memories 4" X 6" Picture Frame Multi
Anniversary Memories 4" X 6" Picture Frame Multi
$32.99
buybuybaby
Personalized Planet Candles N/a - White 'You & I Are Friends' Three-Wick Jar Candle
Personalized Planet Candles N/a - White 'You & I Are Friends' Three-Wick Jar Candle
$21.99
($32.95
save 33%)
zulily
You Had Me At Pumpkin Spice Personalized Eucalyptus Candle Jar
You Had Me At Pumpkin Spice Personalized Eucalyptus Candle Jar
$29.99
personalizationmall
Jonathan Adler Mr. & Mrs. Muse Vase
Jonathan Adler Mr. & Mrs. Muse Vase
$98.00
saksfifthavenue
4 Wood Christmas Candle Holders Wood Blocks - Home Decor Tealight Rustic Candle Stick Holder Letters Engraved - Advent Candle Holder Christmas Noel decor
4 Wood Christmas Candle Holders Wood Blocks - Home Decor Tealight Rustic Candle Stick Holder Letters Engraved - Advent Candle Holder Christmas Noel decor
$34.49
amazon
LifeSong Milestones Personalized Engraved 8Th Wedding Anniversary Wooden Picture Frame Wood in Brown, Size 9.5 H x 7.5 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 91496
LifeSong Milestones Personalized Engraved 8Th Wedding Anniversary Wooden Picture Frame Wood in Brown, Size 9.5 H x 7.5 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 91496
$38.99
wayfair
LifeSong Milestones Personalized 15Th Wedding Anniversary Wooden Picture Frame Wood in Brown, Size 8.0 H x 10.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 10062
LifeSong Milestones Personalized 15Th Wedding Anniversary Wooden Picture Frame Wood in Brown, Size 8.0 H x 10.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 10062
$42.99
wayfair
School Years Picture Frame Collage - Personalized - 12X20 Unfinished Frame With Oak Wooden Mat
School Years Picture Frame Collage - Personalized - 12X20 Unfinished Frame With Oak Wooden Mat
$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica
LifeSong Milestones Personalized Memorial Wooden Picture Frame Wood in Brown, Size 8.0 H x 10.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 97146
LifeSong Milestones Personalized Memorial Wooden Picture Frame Wood in Brown, Size 8.0 H x 10.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 97146
$42.99
wayfair
LifeSong Milestones Personalized Memorial Wooden Picture Frame Wood in White, Size 8.0 H x 10.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 67513
LifeSong Milestones Personalized Memorial Wooden Picture Frame Wood in White, Size 8.0 H x 10.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 67513
$42.99
wayfair
LifeSong Milestones Personalized Memorial Wooden Picture Frame Wood in Brown, Size 8.0 H x 10.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 97143
LifeSong Milestones Personalized Memorial Wooden Picture Frame Wood in Brown, Size 8.0 H x 10.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 97143
$42.99
wayfair
3rd wedding anniversary gift idea, custom engraved framed picture, leather engraving, unique gift
3rd wedding anniversary gift idea, custom engraved framed picture, leather engraving, unique gift
$39.00
amazon
Personalized Anniversary Photo Frame
Personalized Anniversary Photo Frame
$22.00
amazon
Engraved photograph on genuine leather, real leather picture, 3rd wedding anniversary gift idea, custom engraved framed picture
Engraved photograph on genuine leather, real leather picture, 3rd wedding anniversary gift idea, custom engraved framed picture
$39.00
amazon
11x14 K thru 12th Grade School Years Picture Frame Personalized with Name - Dark Frame
11x14 K thru 12th Grade School Years Picture Frame Personalized with Name - Dark Frame
$78.00
amazon
Latitude Run® Shadowbox Frame w/ Glass Window Door Wedding Bouquet Medals Photos Memory Box For Keepsakes - Rustic Black Glass | Wayfair
Latitude Run® Shadowbox Frame w/ Glass Window Door Wedding Bouquet Medals Photos Memory Box For Keepsakes - Rustic Black Glass | Wayfair
$91.99
wayfair
LifeSong Milestones Engraved 3rd Wedding Anniversary Keeps Getting Better Picture Frame Wood in Brown, Size 8.5 H x 6.5 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair
LifeSong Milestones Engraved 3rd Wedding Anniversary Keeps Getting Better Picture Frame Wood in Brown, Size 8.5 H x 6.5 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair
$34.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® School Years Picture Frame Collage - Personalized - 12X20 Espresso Frame w/ Dark Gray Wooden Mat Wood in Pink | Wayfair
Latitude Run® School Years Picture Frame Collage - Personalized - 12X20 Espresso Frame w/ Dark Gray Wooden Mat Wood in Pink | Wayfair
$99.99
wayfair
LifeSong Milestones Personalized Memorial Wooden Picture Frame Wood in Black, Size 8.0 H x 10.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 96999
LifeSong Milestones Personalized Memorial Wooden Picture Frame Wood in Black, Size 8.0 H x 10.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 96999
$42.99
wayfair
LifeSong Milestones Personalized 30Th Wedding Anniversary Wooden Picture Frame Wood in Brown, Size 8.0 H x 10.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 69277
LifeSong Milestones Personalized 30Th Wedding Anniversary Wooden Picture Frame Wood in Brown, Size 8.0 H x 10.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 69277
$42.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Hansley Monogrammed Power Loom Rug in Blue, Size 72.0 H x 72.0 W x 0.37 D in | Wayfair LTDR8527 41373111
Latitude Run® Hansley Monogrammed Power Loom Rug in Blue, Size 72.0 H x 72.0 W x 0.37 D in | Wayfair LTDR8527 41373111
$333.99
($354.99
save 6%)
wayfair
60th Anniversary Picture Frame - Holds 5x7 & 3x5 Photos - Gift for Couple Personalized with Names and Date
60th Anniversary Picture Frame - Holds 5x7 & 3x5 Photos - Gift for Couple Personalized with Names and Date
$67.00
amazon
Loon Peak® Tea Light Candle Holders, Personalized Wooden Votive Tealight Holder For Wedding Centerpieces For Table in Brown | Wayfair
Loon Peak® Tea Light Candle Holders, Personalized Wooden Votive Tealight Holder For Wedding Centerpieces For Table in Brown | Wayfair
$129.99
wayfair
Personalized Home Decor Gifts
