Personalized Home Decor Gifts

featured

Bee & Willow Home "n" Monogram 11 Oz. Glass Candle

$12.00
bedbath&beyond
featured

Crystal Candles: Scented Soy Candle In Hand Engraved Red Crystal Cup ~ Christmas Tree Scent. - Default Title

$93.99
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

American Coin Treasures Drama Queen in Training Personalized Picture Frame Wood in Black/Brown, Size 7.0 H x 9.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 12877

$39.99
wayfair

11x14 Picture Frame Narrow Western Style, Reclaimed Barn Wood Large Photo, Rustic Farmhouse Decor, Country Wedding Family, Unique Naturally Weathered, Distressed Wall Gallery

$45.43
amazon

Narrow Western Window Style Frame (4) 8x10 Photos Reclaimed Barn Wood Rustic Large Family Wedding Farmhouse Decor Country Decorative Wall Hanging Multi Picture Multiple Collage Frames Gallery Display

$55.88
amazon

Last Name, and then there were 5, Wedding or Anniversary Family Photo board, wood picture frame, photo holder with clip, baby shower gift 7x12

$21.95
amazon

Wedding Guest Book Wooden Picture Frame Drop Top Frame Sign Book with 100PCS Wooden Hearts Rustic Wedding Decorations and The Wedding Gift White.

$49.44
newegg

5x7 Elegant Antique Wooden Picture Frame, Small Distressed Farmhouse Style Hanging Wall Decor, Shabby Chic Gallery Rustic Wood Big Family Photo Frames, Vintage Custom Wedding Display

$24.00
amazon

Shabbat Candlesticks Glass,CandleHolder, Hand Painted,Personalized Gift,Housewarming Gift,Jewish Wedding Gift

$60.00
amazon

Lavish Home Collage Picture Frame with 12 Openings for 4x6 Photos- Wall Hanging Multiple Photo Frame Display for Personalized Decor (Black)

$36.95
($59.99 save 38%)
walmartusa

LifeSong Milestones Personalized 20Th Wedding Anniversary Wooden Picture Frame Wood in Brown, Size 8.0 H x 10.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 10065

$42.99
wayfair

LifeSong Milestones 5Th Wedding Anniversary Picture Frame Wood in Brown, Size 8.0 H x 10.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 70791

$42.99
wayfair
Advertisement

7oz Sweet Escape Monogram 'D' Pink Candle - Opalhouse

$5.00
target

LifeSong Milestones Forever & Always in Love w/ You 5th Wedding Anniversary Wooden Picture Frame Wood in Blue/White/Brown | Wayfair 81823

$42.99
wayfair

Virginia Candle, Homesick Gift, Personalized College Dorm Decor, 8 ounce

$19.95
amazon

LifeSong Milestones Personalized Memorial Single Votive Candle Holder 3.50X3.75 - A Limb Has Fallen (In Spanish ), Size 3.5 H x 3.75 W x 2.75 D in

$47.99
wayfair

Heavy-duty Coir Single Black Picture Frame Monogrammed Doormat - 30 inches x 48 inches

$107.49
overstock

Merci Beaucoup Candle Gift, Soy Candle Gift, Personalized Candle Gift, Thank You Gift, Thank You Candle, Appreciation Gift

$28.00
amazon

Wedding Unity Candle Set, Rustic Unity Candle Church Ceremony Set, Personalized Unity Candles, Wedding Ceremony, Custom Candle for a Vow Renewal

$42.70
amazon

Personalized Anniversary Crystal Vase - Precious Moments

$104.99
personalizationmall

Get Well Soon Gift - Personalized Flower Vase

$29.99
personalizationmall

Couples Repeating Names Personalized 7.5" Flower Vase Clear

$32.99
bedbath&beyond

Personalized Planet Thanks Awesome Sister Frosted Votive Candle Holder

$19.95
walmartusa

Personalized Wedding Photo Frame Prop - Laurels of Love

$49.99
personalizationmall
Advertisement

Personalized Picture Frames - New Mom

$29.99
personalizationmall

Black & White Buffalo Check Personalized Area Rug - 48x60

$69.99
($99.99 save 30%)
personalizationmall

Massachusetts Candle, Homesick Gift, Personalized College Dorm Decor, 8 ounce

$19.95
amazon

Alaska Candle, Homesick Gift, Personalized College Dorm Decor, 8 ounce

$19.95
amazon

Birthday Cheers Personalized Picture Frame - 4x6 Box

$34.99
personalizationmall

Black Tie by Pavilion Gift Crackled Glass Candle Holder, Monogrammed Letter K, 3-1/2-Inch

$17.99
amazon

Northland Frames and Gifts Personalized Lake Picture Frame Wood in Black/Brown, Size 7.0 H x 5.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 0507PERSLAKEBO

$37.99
wayfair

7oz Sweet Escape Monogram 'S' Purple Candle - Opalhouse

$5.00
target

Jolly Jungle Personalized Nursery Area Rug - 48x60

$69.99
($99.99 save 30%)
personalizationmall

Cozy Home Personalized 10 Oz. Scented Glass Candle Jar Clear

$27.99
buybuybaby

Oregon Candle, Homesick Gift, Personalized College Dorm Decor, 8 ounce

$19.95
amazon

Maxora kids Pink Photo Frame Ornament Personalized Baby's 1st for Babies Newborn Baby Ceramic/Porcelain in Blue | Wayfair PR911B

$34.99
wayfair
Advertisement

We Believe Personalized Christmas Picture Frame In Horizontal Multi

$30.99
buybuybaby

Anniversary Memories 4" X 6" Picture Frame Multi

$32.99
buybuybaby

Personalized Planet Candles N/a - White 'You & I Are Friends' Three-Wick Jar Candle

$21.99
($32.95 save 33%)
zulily

You Had Me At Pumpkin Spice Personalized Eucalyptus Candle Jar

$29.99
personalizationmall

Jonathan Adler Mr. & Mrs. Muse Vase

$98.00
saksfifthavenue

4 Wood Christmas Candle Holders Wood Blocks - Home Decor Tealight Rustic Candle Stick Holder Letters Engraved - Advent Candle Holder Christmas Noel decor

$34.49
amazon

LifeSong Milestones Personalized Engraved 8Th Wedding Anniversary Wooden Picture Frame Wood in Brown, Size 9.5 H x 7.5 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 91496

$38.99
wayfair

LifeSong Milestones Personalized 15Th Wedding Anniversary Wooden Picture Frame Wood in Brown, Size 8.0 H x 10.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 10062

$42.99
wayfair

School Years Picture Frame Collage - Personalized - 12X20 Unfinished Frame With Oak Wooden Mat

$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica

LifeSong Milestones Personalized Memorial Wooden Picture Frame Wood in Brown, Size 8.0 H x 10.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 97146

$42.99
wayfair

LifeSong Milestones Personalized Memorial Wooden Picture Frame Wood in White, Size 8.0 H x 10.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 67513

$42.99
wayfair

LifeSong Milestones Personalized Memorial Wooden Picture Frame Wood in Brown, Size 8.0 H x 10.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 97143

$42.99
wayfair
Advertisement

3rd wedding anniversary gift idea, custom engraved framed picture, leather engraving, unique gift

$39.00
amazon

Personalized Anniversary Photo Frame

$22.00
amazon

Engraved photograph on genuine leather, real leather picture, 3rd wedding anniversary gift idea, custom engraved framed picture

$39.00
amazon

11x14 K thru 12th Grade School Years Picture Frame Personalized with Name - Dark Frame

$78.00
amazon

Latitude Run® Shadowbox Frame w/ Glass Window Door Wedding Bouquet Medals Photos Memory Box For Keepsakes - Rustic Black Glass | Wayfair

$91.99
wayfair

LifeSong Milestones Engraved 3rd Wedding Anniversary Keeps Getting Better Picture Frame Wood in Brown, Size 8.5 H x 6.5 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair

$34.99
wayfair

Latitude Run® School Years Picture Frame Collage - Personalized - 12X20 Espresso Frame w/ Dark Gray Wooden Mat Wood in Pink | Wayfair

$99.99
wayfair

LifeSong Milestones Personalized Memorial Wooden Picture Frame Wood in Black, Size 8.0 H x 10.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 96999

$42.99
wayfair

LifeSong Milestones Personalized 30Th Wedding Anniversary Wooden Picture Frame Wood in Brown, Size 8.0 H x 10.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 69277

$42.99
wayfair

Latitude Run® Hansley Monogrammed Power Loom Rug in Blue, Size 72.0 H x 72.0 W x 0.37 D in | Wayfair LTDR8527 41373111

$333.99
($354.99 save 6%)
wayfair

60th Anniversary Picture Frame - Holds 5x7 & 3x5 Photos - Gift for Couple Personalized with Names and Date

$67.00
amazon

Loon Peak® Tea Light Candle Holders, Personalized Wooden Votive Tealight Holder For Wedding Centerpieces For Table in Brown | Wayfair

$129.99
wayfair
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com