Personalized Holiday & Seasonal Gifts

featured

Inflatable

$76.99
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

Penguin Family of 5 Handmade Polymer Clay Personalized Christmas Ornament for 5 people

$21.95
amazon
featured

Personalized Wood Phone Docking Station Key Holder Wallet Stand Watch Organizer Dad Christmas Gift Men Gift Husband Anniversary Birthday Nightstand Purse Father Graduation Male Travel Idea Gadgets

$63.90
amazon

LEMON BASSET HOUND CHRISTMAS ORNAMENT Personalized Dog Dish w/bones Hand Made OOAK

$12.00
amazon

Personalized My First Christmas Ornament- O38

$18.00
amazon

Personalized Custom Name Year Babys First Christmas Cute Santa Chimney Lights Boys Girls Ornament Ceramic Porcelain 3 inch with Gold Cord

$15.99
amazon

DELCY Five-Pointed Star Christmas Ornaments, 4 Sets Of Christmas Tree Ornaments, Wedding Party Decorations in Gray/Yellow | Wayfair DELCY6612e59

$96.99
wayfair

Key Personalized Christmas Ornament

$8.95
amazon

Snowman Melting Personalized Christmas Ornament

$8.95
amazon

DRASHOME 99pcs Christmas Tree Balls Hanging Ornament Home Wedding Plastic Hanging Balls Holiday Decoration, Red Silver

$21.99
walmart

Personalized Porcelain Have a Very Beachy Christmas Ornament, Customize Year and Name

$17.95
amazon

CUSTOM DOG CHRISTMAS ORNAMENT From Photos Personalized Dog Dish w/bones ALL BREEDS Handmade

$16.00
amazon
Advertisement

Santa Suit Personalized Christmas Ornament, Family Gift, Custom Ornament, Name Ornament, Santa Ornament, Christmas Ornament, Holiday Gift

$14.00
amazon

Christmas Tree Ball Baubles Xmas Party Wedding Hanging Ornament Christmas Decoration Supplies 8 colors New

$6.99
walmart

Personalized School Bus Driver Christmas Ornament, Bus Driver Gift, Personalized Ornament, School Bus Name Ornament, Gift from Kids

$14.00
amazon

Farmhouse Monogram Ornament - Wood Shiplap Initial Christmas Ornament - Letter B

$10.97
amazon

Autmor 12pc Christmas Ball 1.18 in Ornaments Christmas Decorations Tree Balls for Holiday Wedding Party Decoration

$7.99
walmart

BestPysanky Wedding Flutes Glass Ball Christmas Ornament 4 Inches

$16.00
walmart

Shadow Monogram Personalized Christmas Ornament

$8.95
amazon

WEIMARANER CHRISTMAS ORNAMENT Hanging From a Dog Bone CAN BE PERSONALIZED Handmade OOAK Polymer Clay

$16.00
amazon

Gamma Phi Beta Christmas Ornament, Gamma Phi Beta, Sorority Ornament, greek letter ornament, personalized ornament, christmas gift

$12.00
amazon

Heart Initials Personalized Christmas Ornament

$8.95
amazon

Farmhouse Monogram Ornament - Wood Shiplap Initial Christmas Ornament - Letter A

$10.97
amazon

Deer Snow Globe Christmas Ornament, Personalized Ornament, Custom Christmas Holiday, Name Ornament, Gift for Dad, Man Gift, Man Christmas

$14.00
amazon
Advertisement

Gnome Snow Globe Christmas Ornament, Merry and Bright, Personalized, Gnomes, Custom Christmas, Gift for Couple, Family Gift, Kids

$14.00
amazon

Camper Christmas Ornament, Personalized, Teal and Wood Camper Ornament, Name Ornament, Retro Camper Ornament, Ornament, Camping Gift

$14.00
amazon

Camper Christmas Ornament Personalized, Wood Slice, Camper Ornament, Camping Custom Gift, Personalized Christmas Ornament, Family Gift

$14.00
amazon

Personalized Christmas Gnomes Ornament, Gnome Ornament, Personalized Wood Slice Ornament, Personalized Christmas Ornament, Family Gift

$14.00
amazon

Chocolate Lab CHRISTMAS ORNAMENT Personalized Dog Dish w/bones LABRADOR RETRIEVER Handmade

$12.00
amazon

Personalized Family Name Christmas Ornament - Snowflake

$34.99
amazon

Personalized Christmas Ornament Porcelain Custom Photo Print with Engraved Wood Frame- Merry Christmas Swirls

$29.99
amazon

Sea Turtle Family of 4 CHRISTMAS ORNAMENT Riding on waves SEA TURTLE Hand Made Polymer Clay OOAK Can be personalized

$28.00
amazon

Family Heart Christmas Ornament - Hand Stamped Ornament - Personalized Ornament

$43.95
amazon

DIGIBUDDHA Fourth Christmas Married Ornament 4th Wedding Anniversary Keepsake Gifts Mr & Mrs Partners Newlyweds Collectible Folk Art Embroidery-Style Sleek Ceramic Xmas Tree Decoration 3" OR00938-4

$23.99
walmart

Just Married Ornament, Newlywed Christmas Wedding Gifts for the Couple Mr and Mrs Bride & Groom 1st Xmas Tree Decor Idea 3" Flat Circle Porcelain Ceramic with Gold Ribbon & Free Gift Box OR00334

$23.99
walmart

50th Golden Wedding Anniversary Ornament Christmas Keepsake Parents Mom Dad Grandparents Party Celebration Present 50 Fifty Years Married Together Happy Couple 3" Flat Holiday Ceramic Gift Idea

$18.95
amazon
Advertisement

Christmas Ornament 2019 Three Years Married 3rd Year Happy Wedding Anniversary Keepsake Charming Handmade Tree Decoration Gift Collectible Dated Husband Wife Partner White Glaze Ceramic 3" OR00938-3

$23.99
walmart

Our First Christmas As Mr & Mrs Ornament Rustic 2019 Dated Holiday Keepsake New Husband Wife Bridal Shower Wedding Party Marriage Celebration Gifts Country Pine 3" Ceramic Tree Decorations OR01159

$18.95
walmart

Rustic Folk Art 19th Wedding Anniversary Christmas Ornaments 2019 Country Style Presents for Parents Hanging Snowflake Hearts Stocking Designs Precious Handmade LGBTQ Memory Ceramic 3" OR0938-19

$23.99
walmart

Male/Boy First Day Back to School Personalized Christmas Ornament - Handmade Polymer Clay

$49.95
amazon

Personalized Christmas Tree Ornament Baby Pregnancy Announcement Holiday Decor

$17.95
amazon

DIGIBUDDHA 15th Anniversary Gifts Fifteenth Anniversary Married Christmas Ornament for Couple Mr Mrs Rustic Xmas Farmhouse Collectible Present 3" Flat Circle Porcelain w/Gold Ribbon & Free Gift Box

$18.95
amazon

Personalized Firetruck Christmas Ornament, Custom Made

$24.99
amazon

DIGIBUDDHA 20 Years Together Christmas Ornament Anniversary Wedding Gift Decades Married Couple Partners Keepsake Xmas Tree Decoration Unique Mr & Mrs Collectible Porcelain Love Bird Ceramic Circle 3"

$18.95
amazon

Cutelove Cute Santa Claus Doll Ornament Christmas Tree Hanging Pendants Home Wedding Xmas Party Decor Adornos De Navidad Kerst Decoratie

$8.78
walmart

DIGIBUDDHA First Christmas as Mr & Mrs Ornament Rustic 1st Year Married Newlyweds 3" Flat Circle Ceramic Keepsake Ornament with Ribbon & Free Gift Box OR00508

$18.95
amazon

Christmas Ornament 2020 Wedding Present Newlyweds Husband Wife Engaged Gay Couple Rainbow Love You Collectible Ceramic Xmas Tree Decoration Keepsake 3" Flat Porcelain with Gold Ribbon & Free Gift Box

$23.99
walmart

Our 14th Christmas Married Couple Ornament Dated 2019 Mr & Mrs Anniversary Celebration Present 14 Years Together Husband Wife Holiday Gifts Festive 3" Ceramic Farmhouse Home Decor Keepsake OR01047-14

$18.95
walmart
Advertisement

Monogram Tooth Christmas Ornament - Personalized Hygienist Ornament - Gift for Dental Hygienist - Gift for Dentist - Dentist Ornament

$9.99
amazon

Monogram Ladybug Christmas Ornament - Personalized Ladybug Ornament - Ladybug Wooden Ornament - Gift for Ladybug Lover - Lady Bug Ornament

$9.99
amazon

Snowman Christmas Ornament, Photo Ornament, Personalized Family Gift, Custom Ornament, Name Ornament, Christmas Ornament, Holiday Gift

$16.00
amazon

24pcs Christmas Ball Ornaments with Lanyards 6cm/2.4in Christmas Tree Ornaments Balls Shiny Matte Glitter Balls Shatterproof Christmas Decorations for Holiday Wedding

$34.99
walmart

12pcs Christmas Ball Ornaments 30mm Small Shatterproof Christmas Decorations Tree Balls for Holiday Wedding Party Decoration, Tree Ornaments Hooks

$9.69
walmart

Personalized Reindeer Kids Christmas Ornament Children's Christmas Ornament Reindeer Ornament Custom Ornament Christmas Ornament

$16.99
amazon

Custom Louisiana Black Slate Christmas Ornament- Personalized with Laser Engraving

$18.99
amazon

Christmas Ball Ornaments Shatterproof Christmas Decorations Tree Balls Small for Holiday Wedding Party Decoration,Tree Ornaments Hooks(30mm Copper)

$7.99
walmart

Bee & Willow Monogram Letter "c" Christmas Stocking

$15.00
buybuybaby

Pet Name Ornament, Dog or Cat Christmas Ornament, Pet Remembrance, Wood Slice, Personalized and Custom Holiday decor, Farmhouse sign

$16.95
amazon

Personalized Memorial Christmas Ornament, Wood Slice, In Memory Ornament, Custom Gift, Personalized Christmas Ornament, Family Gift

$14.00
amazon

Custom Connecticut Black Slate Christmas Ornament- Personalized with Laser Engraving

$18.99
amazon
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com