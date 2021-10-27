Personalized Holiday & Seasonal Gifts

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Holidays & Gifts
Gifts
Personalized
Holiday & Seasonal
Personalized Holiday & Seasonal Gifts
Share
Personalized Holiday & Seasonal Gifts
Inflatable
featured
Inflatable
$76.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Penguin Family of 5 Handmade Polymer Clay Personalized Christmas Ornament for 5 people
featured
Penguin Family of 5 Handmade Polymer Clay Personalized Christmas Ornament for 5 people
$21.95
amazon
Personalized Wood Phone Docking Station Key Holder Wallet Stand Watch Organizer Dad Christmas Gift Men Gift Husband Anniversary Birthday Nightstand Purse Father Graduation Male Travel Idea Gadgets
featured
Personalized Wood Phone Docking Station Key Holder Wallet Stand Watch Organizer Dad Christmas Gift Men Gift Husband Anniversary Birthday Nightstand Purse Father Graduation Male Travel Idea Gadgets
$63.90
amazon
LEMON BASSET HOUND CHRISTMAS ORNAMENT Personalized Dog Dish w/bones Hand Made OOAK
LEMON BASSET HOUND CHRISTMAS ORNAMENT Personalized Dog Dish w/bones Hand Made OOAK
$12.00
amazon
Personalized My First Christmas Ornament- O38
Personalized My First Christmas Ornament- O38
$18.00
amazon
Personalized Custom Name Year Babys First Christmas Cute Santa Chimney Lights Boys Girls Ornament Ceramic Porcelain 3 inch with Gold Cord
Personalized Custom Name Year Babys First Christmas Cute Santa Chimney Lights Boys Girls Ornament Ceramic Porcelain 3 inch with Gold Cord
$15.99
amazon
DELCY Five-Pointed Star Christmas Ornaments, 4 Sets Of Christmas Tree Ornaments, Wedding Party Decorations in Gray/Yellow | Wayfair DELCY6612e59
DELCY Five-Pointed Star Christmas Ornaments, 4 Sets Of Christmas Tree Ornaments, Wedding Party Decorations in Gray/Yellow | Wayfair DELCY6612e59
$96.99
wayfair
Key Personalized Christmas Ornament
Key Personalized Christmas Ornament
$8.95
amazon
Snowman Melting Personalized Christmas Ornament
Snowman Melting Personalized Christmas Ornament
$8.95
amazon
DRASHOME 99pcs Christmas Tree Balls Hanging Ornament Home Wedding Plastic Hanging Balls Holiday Decoration, Red Silver
DRASHOME 99pcs Christmas Tree Balls Hanging Ornament Home Wedding Plastic Hanging Balls Holiday Decoration, Red Silver
$21.99
walmart
Personalized Porcelain Have a Very Beachy Christmas Ornament, Customize Year and Name
Personalized Porcelain Have a Very Beachy Christmas Ornament, Customize Year and Name
$17.95
amazon
CUSTOM DOG CHRISTMAS ORNAMENT From Photos Personalized Dog Dish w/bones ALL BREEDS Handmade
CUSTOM DOG CHRISTMAS ORNAMENT From Photos Personalized Dog Dish w/bones ALL BREEDS Handmade
$16.00
amazon
Santa Suit Personalized Christmas Ornament, Family Gift, Custom Ornament, Name Ornament, Santa Ornament, Christmas Ornament, Holiday Gift
Santa Suit Personalized Christmas Ornament, Family Gift, Custom Ornament, Name Ornament, Santa Ornament, Christmas Ornament, Holiday Gift
$14.00
amazon
Christmas Tree Ball Baubles Xmas Party Wedding Hanging Ornament Christmas Decoration Supplies 8 colors New
Christmas Tree Ball Baubles Xmas Party Wedding Hanging Ornament Christmas Decoration Supplies 8 colors New
$6.99
walmart
Personalized School Bus Driver Christmas Ornament, Bus Driver Gift, Personalized Ornament, School Bus Name Ornament, Gift from Kids
Personalized School Bus Driver Christmas Ornament, Bus Driver Gift, Personalized Ornament, School Bus Name Ornament, Gift from Kids
$14.00
amazon
Farmhouse Monogram Ornament - Wood Shiplap Initial Christmas Ornament - Letter B
Farmhouse Monogram Ornament - Wood Shiplap Initial Christmas Ornament - Letter B
$10.97
amazon
Autmor 12pc Christmas Ball 1.18 in Ornaments Christmas Decorations Tree Balls for Holiday Wedding Party Decoration
Autmor 12pc Christmas Ball 1.18 in Ornaments Christmas Decorations Tree Balls for Holiday Wedding Party Decoration
$7.99
walmart
BestPysanky Wedding Flutes Glass Ball Christmas Ornament 4 Inches
BestPysanky Wedding Flutes Glass Ball Christmas Ornament 4 Inches
$16.00
walmart
Shadow Monogram Personalized Christmas Ornament
Shadow Monogram Personalized Christmas Ornament
$8.95
amazon
WEIMARANER CHRISTMAS ORNAMENT Hanging From a Dog Bone CAN BE PERSONALIZED Handmade OOAK Polymer Clay
WEIMARANER CHRISTMAS ORNAMENT Hanging From a Dog Bone CAN BE PERSONALIZED Handmade OOAK Polymer Clay
$16.00
amazon
Gamma Phi Beta Christmas Ornament, Gamma Phi Beta, Sorority Ornament, greek letter ornament, personalized ornament, christmas gift
Gamma Phi Beta Christmas Ornament, Gamma Phi Beta, Sorority Ornament, greek letter ornament, personalized ornament, christmas gift
$12.00
amazon
Heart Initials Personalized Christmas Ornament
Heart Initials Personalized Christmas Ornament
$8.95
amazon
Farmhouse Monogram Ornament - Wood Shiplap Initial Christmas Ornament - Letter A
Farmhouse Monogram Ornament - Wood Shiplap Initial Christmas Ornament - Letter A
$10.97
amazon
Deer Snow Globe Christmas Ornament, Personalized Ornament, Custom Christmas Holiday, Name Ornament, Gift for Dad, Man Gift, Man Christmas
Deer Snow Globe Christmas Ornament, Personalized Ornament, Custom Christmas Holiday, Name Ornament, Gift for Dad, Man Gift, Man Christmas
$14.00
amazon
Gnome Snow Globe Christmas Ornament, Merry and Bright, Personalized, Gnomes, Custom Christmas, Gift for Couple, Family Gift, Kids
Gnome Snow Globe Christmas Ornament, Merry and Bright, Personalized, Gnomes, Custom Christmas, Gift for Couple, Family Gift, Kids
$14.00
amazon
Camper Christmas Ornament, Personalized, Teal and Wood Camper Ornament, Name Ornament, Retro Camper Ornament, Ornament, Camping Gift
Camper Christmas Ornament, Personalized, Teal and Wood Camper Ornament, Name Ornament, Retro Camper Ornament, Ornament, Camping Gift
$14.00
amazon
Camper Christmas Ornament Personalized, Wood Slice, Camper Ornament, Camping Custom Gift, Personalized Christmas Ornament, Family Gift
Camper Christmas Ornament Personalized, Wood Slice, Camper Ornament, Camping Custom Gift, Personalized Christmas Ornament, Family Gift
$14.00
amazon
Personalized Christmas Gnomes Ornament, Gnome Ornament, Personalized Wood Slice Ornament, Personalized Christmas Ornament, Family Gift
Personalized Christmas Gnomes Ornament, Gnome Ornament, Personalized Wood Slice Ornament, Personalized Christmas Ornament, Family Gift
$14.00
amazon
Chocolate Lab CHRISTMAS ORNAMENT Personalized Dog Dish w/bones LABRADOR RETRIEVER Handmade
Chocolate Lab CHRISTMAS ORNAMENT Personalized Dog Dish w/bones LABRADOR RETRIEVER Handmade
$12.00
amazon
Personalized Family Name Christmas Ornament - Snowflake
Personalized Family Name Christmas Ornament - Snowflake
$34.99
amazon
Personalized Christmas Ornament Porcelain Custom Photo Print with Engraved Wood Frame- Merry Christmas Swirls
Personalized Christmas Ornament Porcelain Custom Photo Print with Engraved Wood Frame- Merry Christmas Swirls
$29.99
amazon
Sea Turtle Family of 4 CHRISTMAS ORNAMENT Riding on waves SEA TURTLE Hand Made Polymer Clay OOAK Can be personalized
Sea Turtle Family of 4 CHRISTMAS ORNAMENT Riding on waves SEA TURTLE Hand Made Polymer Clay OOAK Can be personalized
$28.00
amazon
Family Heart Christmas Ornament - Hand Stamped Ornament - Personalized Ornament
Family Heart Christmas Ornament - Hand Stamped Ornament - Personalized Ornament
$43.95
amazon
DIGIBUDDHA Fourth Christmas Married Ornament 4th Wedding Anniversary Keepsake Gifts Mr & Mrs Partners Newlyweds Collectible Folk Art Embroidery-Style Sleek Ceramic Xmas Tree Decoration 3" OR00938-4
DIGIBUDDHA Fourth Christmas Married Ornament 4th Wedding Anniversary Keepsake Gifts Mr & Mrs Partners Newlyweds Collectible Folk Art Embroidery-Style Sleek Ceramic Xmas Tree Decoration 3" OR00938-4
$23.99
walmart
Just Married Ornament, Newlywed Christmas Wedding Gifts for the Couple Mr and Mrs Bride & Groom 1st Xmas Tree Decor Idea 3" Flat Circle Porcelain Ceramic with Gold Ribbon & Free Gift Box OR00334
Just Married Ornament, Newlywed Christmas Wedding Gifts for the Couple Mr and Mrs Bride & Groom 1st Xmas Tree Decor Idea 3" Flat Circle Porcelain Ceramic with Gold Ribbon & Free Gift Box OR00334
$23.99
walmart
50th Golden Wedding Anniversary Ornament Christmas Keepsake Parents Mom Dad Grandparents Party Celebration Present 50 Fifty Years Married Together Happy Couple 3" Flat Holiday Ceramic Gift Idea
50th Golden Wedding Anniversary Ornament Christmas Keepsake Parents Mom Dad Grandparents Party Celebration Present 50 Fifty Years Married Together Happy Couple 3" Flat Holiday Ceramic Gift Idea
$18.95
amazon
Christmas Ornament 2019 Three Years Married 3rd Year Happy Wedding Anniversary Keepsake Charming Handmade Tree Decoration Gift Collectible Dated Husband Wife Partner White Glaze Ceramic 3" OR00938-3
Christmas Ornament 2019 Three Years Married 3rd Year Happy Wedding Anniversary Keepsake Charming Handmade Tree Decoration Gift Collectible Dated Husband Wife Partner White Glaze Ceramic 3" OR00938-3
$23.99
walmart
Our First Christmas As Mr & Mrs Ornament Rustic 2019 Dated Holiday Keepsake New Husband Wife Bridal Shower Wedding Party Marriage Celebration Gifts Country Pine 3" Ceramic Tree Decorations OR01159
Our First Christmas As Mr & Mrs Ornament Rustic 2019 Dated Holiday Keepsake New Husband Wife Bridal Shower Wedding Party Marriage Celebration Gifts Country Pine 3" Ceramic Tree Decorations OR01159
$18.95
walmart
Rustic Folk Art 19th Wedding Anniversary Christmas Ornaments 2019 Country Style Presents for Parents Hanging Snowflake Hearts Stocking Designs Precious Handmade LGBTQ Memory Ceramic 3" OR0938-19
Rustic Folk Art 19th Wedding Anniversary Christmas Ornaments 2019 Country Style Presents for Parents Hanging Snowflake Hearts Stocking Designs Precious Handmade LGBTQ Memory Ceramic 3" OR0938-19
$23.99
walmart
Male/Boy First Day Back to School Personalized Christmas Ornament - Handmade Polymer Clay
Male/Boy First Day Back to School Personalized Christmas Ornament - Handmade Polymer Clay
$49.95
amazon
Personalized Christmas Tree Ornament Baby Pregnancy Announcement Holiday Decor
Personalized Christmas Tree Ornament Baby Pregnancy Announcement Holiday Decor
$17.95
amazon
DIGIBUDDHA 15th Anniversary Gifts Fifteenth Anniversary Married Christmas Ornament for Couple Mr Mrs Rustic Xmas Farmhouse Collectible Present 3" Flat Circle Porcelain w/Gold Ribbon & Free Gift Box
DIGIBUDDHA 15th Anniversary Gifts Fifteenth Anniversary Married Christmas Ornament for Couple Mr Mrs Rustic Xmas Farmhouse Collectible Present 3" Flat Circle Porcelain w/Gold Ribbon & Free Gift Box
$18.95
amazon
Personalized Firetruck Christmas Ornament, Custom Made
Personalized Firetruck Christmas Ornament, Custom Made
$24.99
amazon
DIGIBUDDHA 20 Years Together Christmas Ornament Anniversary Wedding Gift Decades Married Couple Partners Keepsake Xmas Tree Decoration Unique Mr & Mrs Collectible Porcelain Love Bird Ceramic Circle 3"
DIGIBUDDHA 20 Years Together Christmas Ornament Anniversary Wedding Gift Decades Married Couple Partners Keepsake Xmas Tree Decoration Unique Mr & Mrs Collectible Porcelain Love Bird Ceramic Circle 3"
$18.95
amazon
Cutelove Cute Santa Claus Doll Ornament Christmas Tree Hanging Pendants Home Wedding Xmas Party Decor Adornos De Navidad Kerst Decoratie
Cutelove Cute Santa Claus Doll Ornament Christmas Tree Hanging Pendants Home Wedding Xmas Party Decor Adornos De Navidad Kerst Decoratie
$8.78
walmart
DIGIBUDDHA First Christmas as Mr & Mrs Ornament Rustic 1st Year Married Newlyweds 3" Flat Circle Ceramic Keepsake Ornament with Ribbon & Free Gift Box OR00508
DIGIBUDDHA First Christmas as Mr & Mrs Ornament Rustic 1st Year Married Newlyweds 3" Flat Circle Ceramic Keepsake Ornament with Ribbon & Free Gift Box OR00508
$18.95
amazon
Christmas Ornament 2020 Wedding Present Newlyweds Husband Wife Engaged Gay Couple Rainbow Love You Collectible Ceramic Xmas Tree Decoration Keepsake 3" Flat Porcelain with Gold Ribbon & Free Gift Box
Christmas Ornament 2020 Wedding Present Newlyweds Husband Wife Engaged Gay Couple Rainbow Love You Collectible Ceramic Xmas Tree Decoration Keepsake 3" Flat Porcelain with Gold Ribbon & Free Gift Box
$23.99
walmart
Our 14th Christmas Married Couple Ornament Dated 2019 Mr & Mrs Anniversary Celebration Present 14 Years Together Husband Wife Holiday Gifts Festive 3" Ceramic Farmhouse Home Decor Keepsake OR01047-14
Our 14th Christmas Married Couple Ornament Dated 2019 Mr & Mrs Anniversary Celebration Present 14 Years Together Husband Wife Holiday Gifts Festive 3" Ceramic Farmhouse Home Decor Keepsake OR01047-14
$18.95
walmart
Monogram Tooth Christmas Ornament - Personalized Hygienist Ornament - Gift for Dental Hygienist - Gift for Dentist - Dentist Ornament
Monogram Tooth Christmas Ornament - Personalized Hygienist Ornament - Gift for Dental Hygienist - Gift for Dentist - Dentist Ornament
$9.99
amazon
Monogram Ladybug Christmas Ornament - Personalized Ladybug Ornament - Ladybug Wooden Ornament - Gift for Ladybug Lover - Lady Bug Ornament
Monogram Ladybug Christmas Ornament - Personalized Ladybug Ornament - Ladybug Wooden Ornament - Gift for Ladybug Lover - Lady Bug Ornament
$9.99
amazon
Snowman Christmas Ornament, Photo Ornament, Personalized Family Gift, Custom Ornament, Name Ornament, Christmas Ornament, Holiday Gift
Snowman Christmas Ornament, Photo Ornament, Personalized Family Gift, Custom Ornament, Name Ornament, Christmas Ornament, Holiday Gift
$16.00
amazon
24pcs Christmas Ball Ornaments with Lanyards 6cm/2.4in Christmas Tree Ornaments Balls Shiny Matte Glitter Balls Shatterproof Christmas Decorations for Holiday Wedding
24pcs Christmas Ball Ornaments with Lanyards 6cm/2.4in Christmas Tree Ornaments Balls Shiny Matte Glitter Balls Shatterproof Christmas Decorations for Holiday Wedding
$34.99
walmart
12pcs Christmas Ball Ornaments 30mm Small Shatterproof Christmas Decorations Tree Balls for Holiday Wedding Party Decoration, Tree Ornaments Hooks
12pcs Christmas Ball Ornaments 30mm Small Shatterproof Christmas Decorations Tree Balls for Holiday Wedding Party Decoration, Tree Ornaments Hooks
$9.69
walmart
Personalized Reindeer Kids Christmas Ornament Children's Christmas Ornament Reindeer Ornament Custom Ornament Christmas Ornament
Personalized Reindeer Kids Christmas Ornament Children's Christmas Ornament Reindeer Ornament Custom Ornament Christmas Ornament
$16.99
amazon
Custom Louisiana Black Slate Christmas Ornament- Personalized with Laser Engraving
Custom Louisiana Black Slate Christmas Ornament- Personalized with Laser Engraving
$18.99
amazon
Christmas Ball Ornaments Shatterproof Christmas Decorations Tree Balls Small for Holiday Wedding Party Decoration,Tree Ornaments Hooks(30mm Copper)
Christmas Ball Ornaments Shatterproof Christmas Decorations Tree Balls Small for Holiday Wedding Party Decoration,Tree Ornaments Hooks(30mm Copper)
$7.99
walmart
Bee & Willow Monogram Letter "c" Christmas Stocking
Bee & Willow Monogram Letter "c" Christmas Stocking
$15.00
buybuybaby
Pet Name Ornament, Dog or Cat Christmas Ornament, Pet Remembrance, Wood Slice, Personalized and Custom Holiday decor, Farmhouse sign
Pet Name Ornament, Dog or Cat Christmas Ornament, Pet Remembrance, Wood Slice, Personalized and Custom Holiday decor, Farmhouse sign
$16.95
amazon
Personalized Memorial Christmas Ornament, Wood Slice, In Memory Ornament, Custom Gift, Personalized Christmas Ornament, Family Gift
Personalized Memorial Christmas Ornament, Wood Slice, In Memory Ornament, Custom Gift, Personalized Christmas Ornament, Family Gift
$14.00
amazon
Custom Connecticut Black Slate Christmas Ornament- Personalized with Laser Engraving
Custom Connecticut Black Slate Christmas Ornament- Personalized with Laser Engraving
$18.99
amazon
Personalized Holiday & Seasonal Gifts
